Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Knock on Woodruff

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

I guess if you squint, offense is improving. The league's April ERA was 3.72. Through Friday, it's all the way up to 3.96 in May, or about half a run a game. Even so, the landscape is still ripe for streaming two-start pitchers. Unfortunately, the schedule isn't cooperating. Even with three extra games added, there aren't many hurlers scheduled to take the mound twice.

Weather has been wreaking havoc with the schedule with more possible postponements on the way. Don't worry, we'll track all of the changes and incorporate them into the usual Sunday night update.

As always, please feel free to ask questions about rankings below, but please direct scheduling questions to the Probable Pitchers page.

Week of May 9-15

MIXED