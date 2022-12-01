NFL Game Previews: Bills-Patriots Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Last week's loss in Minnasota did the Patriots no favors — if the playoffs started this week, they'd be on the outside looking in. In fact,

The Bills have won two straight since that OT loss to the Vikings, but one-score victories over the likes of the Browns and Lions don't inspire a lot of confidence. The team has lost its early season swagger, but despite Josh Allen 's sore elbow, it's been the defense and not the offense that's been the issue. Buffalo's averaged 26.6 points in five games since its bye, only a small step back from the 29.3 points the team was averaging the first six weeks. The defense, however, has gone from allowing 13.5 points a game to 23.6. The return of Tre'Davious White — he played just 15 snaps last week in his first action of the year — should help, but letting Jacoby Brissett throw for 324 yards and three TDs against you seems like a problem it'll take more than one player to fix. Stefon Diggs remains Allen's only truly reliable weapon, and he's working on a Cooper Kupp -like streak of seven consecutive games with either 90-plus receiver yards, a touchdown, or both, but the supporting cast is more than sufficient. Whether the Bills can climb back to the top of the AFC East, or will be stuck in the wild-card mix, will depend on the defense returning to form.

Buffalo at New England (+4), o/u 43.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

Last week's loss in Minnasota did the Patriots no favors — if the playoffs started this week, they'd be on the outside looking in. In fact, if they miss the postseason, they'll have the NFC North to thank/blame as they went 1-3 against a division that currently features only one team with a winning percentage over .364. Like the Bills, it's the defense that hasn't been living up to its reputation, at least not consistently. New England has given up three points or less in three games this season, but also 33 or more in three. Mac Jones at least is getting into a groove, completing at least two-thirds of his passes in four consecutive games and topping a 9.0 YPA in both games since the team's bye. Rhamondre Stevenson, however, is doing his best Devin Singletary impression, getting solid yards but not much else. Over that same four-game span, he's averaged 78.5 scrimmage yards but has found the end zone only once, and that coming through the air. An injury-wracked offensive line has been part of the problem, but with Damien Harris sidelined, Stevenson's got to do it all by himself out of the backfield.

The Skinny

BUF injuries: LT Dion Dawkins (out, ankle), LT Tommy Doyle (IR, knee), DE Von Miller (out, knee), S Micah Hyde (IR, neck)

NE injuries: RB Harris (out, thigh), WR Jakobi Meyers (questionable, shoulder), LT Trent Brown (questionable, illness), LG Isaiah Wynn (out, foot), C David Andrews (questionable, thigh), RT Marcus Cannon (IR, concussion), RT Yodny Cajuste (questionable, calf), CB Jalen Mills (questionable, groin)

BUF DFS targets: Bills DST $5,200 DK / $10,000 FD (t-2nd in takeaways, NE t-27th in giveaways)

NE DFS targets: Meyers $7,200 DK / $11,500 FD (BUF 28th in DVOA vs. WR1), Patriots DST $3,200 DK / $9,000 FD (second in sacks, BUF 30th in giveaways)

BUF DFS fades: Allen $12,200 DK / $17,500 FD (NE third in passing DVOA, eighth in YPA allowed), Isaiah McKenzie $6,800 DK / $9,500 FD (NE third in DVOA vs. WR3)

NE DFS fades: Stevenson $10,400 DK / $14,000 FD (BUF third in rushing DVOA, seventh in rushing yards per game allowed), Nelson Agholor $4,800 DK / $6,500 FD (BUF sixth in DVOA vs. WR3), Hunter Henry $4,600 DK / $6,500 FD (BUF second in DVOA vs. TE)

Key stat: NE 31st in red-zone conversions at 38.7 percent; BUF fourth in red-zone defense at 48.6 percent

Head-to-head record, last five years including playoffs: 7-4 NE, average score 21-20 NE, average margin of victory 15 points. BUF is 4-1 overall and 2-0 at Gillette Stadium over the last two seasons, including a 47-17 home win in last year's wild-card round

Weather forecast: clear, temperature in the mid-30s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Singletary gains 70 combined yards. Allen throws for 230 yards and runs for 40, hitting Gabe Davis for a TD. Stevenson manages 60 scrimmage yards. Jones throws for 250 yards and a score to Meyers but also tosses a pick-six to White that proves to be the difference. Bills 17-16