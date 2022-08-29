Preseason Week 3 Recap: Fantasy Winners & Losers, Plus Notes on Every Team

This article is part of our NFL Observations series.
We made it! No more preseason, only real football ahead.
Team-by-Team Recaps/Notes
Arizona Cardinals (at TEN)
- The Cardinals held out all their key guys for a third straight week.
- Eno Benjamin started over Darrel Williams, who also saw playing time early in the game.
- Benjamin had 28 yards on three touches over the first three snaps. Williams subbed in, then back out, then back in to score a one-yard TD at the end of the drive.
- Rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram got most of the RB snaps after the first drive. He took 16 carries for 61 yards and caught one of four targets for eight yards. Looks like Ingram might just be RB4 (or a practice squad guy) to start the year. Or maybe they cut Williams?
- Andy Isabella had a 74-yard gain to finish with 5-115-0 on eight targets. Greg Dortch had 6-64-1 on 12 targets to close out his similarly busy preseason. Maybe there's room for both with DeAndre Hopkins suspended out of the gate?
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: James Conner
RB2: Eno Benjamin
RB3: Darrel Williams
WR1: Marquise Brown
WR2: A.J. Green
WR3: Rondale Moore
WR4: Antoine Wesley
TE1: Zach Ertz
TE2: Maxx Williams / Trey McBride
Atlanta Falcons (vs. JAX)
- The Falcons rested starters and had rookie QB Desmond Ridder play until the final two drives. He threw a pick on the first drive, and another later on, but also moved the offense pretty well with 185 passing yards on 21 attempts.
- He finishes the preseason 34-of-56 passing (60.7 percent) for 431 yards (7.7 YPA), three TDs and two INTs, with eight carries for 58 yards.
- Ridder looked OK to me this preseason, and he should've been picked earlier than the third round in this weak draft class. But he wasn't great, and likely would be a big step back from Marcus Mariota at this point in their respective careers.
- Tyler Allgeier got the start with Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams among the many Falcons resting. Allgeier had a receiving TD on the team's second drive and a rushing TD in the fourth quarter. He saw most of his work early, but all three of Allgeier, Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley got some touches throughout.
- Allgeier finished with 8-26-1 rushing and the two-yard TD on his lone target.
- Huntley was 19-86-1 with no targets.
- Ollison put up 9-30-1 with a 12-yard catch on two targets.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB2: Damien Williams
RB3: Tyler Allgeier
WR1: Drake London (knee)
WR2: Bryan Edwards
WR3: Olamide Zaccheaus
WR4: KhaDarel Hodge
TE1: Kyle Pitts
TE2: Parker Hesse
Baltimore Ravens (vs. WAS)
- The Ravens rested starters for a third straight week, plus most key backups.
- Mike Davis started for a third straight week alongside Tyler Huntley and the second-string offense. He took two carries for no yards.
- It's a good sign Davis was ahead of the other guys all preseason, but perhaps a bad sign he was still playing Saturday. Justice Hill might not be far behind.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: J.K. Dobbins
RB2: Mike Davis
RB3: Justice Hill
WR1: Rashod Bateman
WR2: Devin Duvernay
WR3: James Proche
WR4: Tylan Wallace
TE1: Mark Andrews
TE2: Nick Boyle / Isaiah Likely
Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN)
- The Bills rested pretty much anyone we'd care about, apart from brief appearances by rookies James Cook and Khalil Shakir.
- Note that Zack Moss and Jamison Crowder were among the players rested. They may not see a ton of snaps Week 1, but both solidified their value to the team this summer.
- O.J. Howard played. He wasn't targeted.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Devin Singletary
RB2: Zack Moss
RB3: James Cook
WR1: Stefon Diggs
WR2: Gabriel Davis
WR3: Isaiah McKenzie
WR4: Jamison Crowder
TE1: Dawson Knox
TE2: Tommy Sweeney
Carolina Panthers (at NE)
- The Panthers played starters, apart from Christian McCaffrey, though D.J. Moore took only two snaps and Robbie Anderson was out with a minor quad/ankle injury.
- QB Baker Mayfiled completed nine of 15 passes for 89 yards and two TDs, playing into the second quarter and producing 14 points on four drives with the help of excellent field position.
- Backup QB Sam Darnold left with an ankle injury that may be serious.
- After Moore's cameo, the Panthers went with Shi Smith, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins as the first-team WRs.
- Smith had a third-down conversion and caught a TD from Mayfield, capping off what's reportedly been an excellent summer. He's mostly played the slot, and seems to have made a late push for the WR3 job — a role most assumed would go to Marshall or Higgins. TBD if that holds up Week 1... and it's also possible more than one of the three has a role.
- Chuba Hubbard started for a second time in three preseason games, and for a third straight week split work with D'Onta Foreman.
- The two combined for 10 yards on seven carries. Hubbard caught three passes for 25 yards, but with two drops (a problem for him last year) on six targets. And Foreman had a TD catch on fourth down, but only after he was stuffed at the goal line on consecutive carries.
- Neither emerged over the other this preseason. Foreman is bigger and doesn't have bricks where his hands should be. Hubbard is faster and more elusive. They'll likely split work if McCaffrey misses time.
- Neither emerged over the other this preseason. Foreman is bigger and doesn't have bricks where his hands should be. Hubbard is faster and more elusive. They'll likely split work if McCaffrey misses time.
- TE Tommy Tremble got most of the first-team snaps, though it might not mean much with Ian Thomas (undisclosed) unavailable. Tremble caught three of four targets for 24 yards, including a reception on Carolina's first snap.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Christian McCaffrey
RB2: Chuba Hubbard
RB3: D'Onta Foreman
WR1: DJ Moore
WR2: Robbie Anderson (hip/quad)
WR3: Shi Smith
WR4: Terrace Marshall
TE1: Tommy Tremble
TE2: Ian Thomas (undisclosed)
Chicago Bears (at CLE)
- Both teams played most healthy starters, including Justin Fields, who played five drives and completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
- David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney played nearly every snap with Fields, while Cole Kmet and 32-year-old Ryan Griffin rotated at tight end (both caught TD passes).
- Equanimeous St. Brown was the No. 2 receiver, and Dante Pettis (yup, him) the No. 3
- Pettis caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a TD (Fields' second TD).
- Byron Pringle (quad) has been out for most of August, and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also missed this one.
- Khalil Herbert came in for two plays after Montgomery had a long run called back on a penalty. Apart from that, Montgomery played every snap with the starters and took 10 touches for 33 yards.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: David Montgomery
RB2: Khalil Herbert
RB3: Trestan Ebner (ankle)
WR1: Darnell Mooney
WR3: Byron Pringle
WR4: Dante Pettis
TE1: Cole Kmet
TE2: Ryan Griffin
Cincinnati Bengals (vs. LAR)
- This was a scrubfest. RB Samaje Perine was held out for a second straight week, while Chris Evans started.
- Evans finishes the preseason with 18 carries for 10 yards, as every one of his good runs was called back on a penalty.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Joe Mixon
RB2: Samaje Perine
RB3: Chris Evans
WR1: Ja'Marr Chase
WR2: Tee Higgins
WR3: Tyler Boyd
WR4: Mike Thomas
TE1: Hayden Hurst
TE2: Drew Sample (knee)
Cleveland Browns (vs. CHI)
- The Browns mostly played starters but held out Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper.
- Jacoby Brissett managed three points (plus a missed FG) on six drives in the first half.
- RB D'Ernest Johnson, TE David Njoku and WRs Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones all played every snap or close to it while Brissett was in the game.
- Njoku had the best night of the bunch with three catches for 34 yards on four targets.
- Demetric Felton was the No. 3 receiver with Brissett and the starters, while David Bell played with the backups.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Nick Chubb
RB2: Kareem Hunt
RB3: D'Ernest Johnson
WR1: Amari Cooper
WR3: Demetric Felton
WR4: Anthony Schwartz
TE1: David Njoku
TE2: Harrison Bryant
Dallas Cowboys (vs. SEA)
- The guys we care about rested besides Jalen Tolbert, who started and caught two of five targets for nine yards.
- The third-round pick had a quiet preseason, but he could be the starting slot receiver for Dallas anyway. They aren't exactly rich with healthy WR talent right now.
- Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston have seen most of the snaps early in games this preseason.
- WR Noah Brown didn't play. Hard to say if that's because he's locked in as a Week 1 starter or on account of a toe injury that cost him some practice time recently.
- Rookie TE Jake Ferguson looked good again, and caught two passes. He finished the preseason with a 7-76-0 receiving line on seven targets.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Ezekiel Elliott
RB2: Tony Pollard
RB3: Rico Dowdle
WR1: CeeDee Lamb
WR2: Noah Brown (Michael Gallup likely out)
WR3: Jalen Tolbert
WR4: Simi Fehoko
TE1: Dalton Schultz
TE2: Jake Ferguson
Denver Broncos (vs. MIN)
- The Broncos rested starters, but we did get one highlight with WR KJ Hamler returning after a lengthy ACL rehab. He was targeted five times and caught three for 19 yards.
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam didn't play. He played a lot in the first two preseason games, well into the second half.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Javonte Williams
RB2: Melvin Gordon
RB3: Mike Boone
WR1: Courtland Sutton
WR2: Jerry Jeudy
WR3: KJ Hamler
WR4: Kendall Hinton
TE1: Albert Okwuegbunam
TE2: Eric Tomlinson
Detroit Lions (at PIT)
- Sunday game - notes will be posted Monday afternoon/evening.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: D'Andre Swift
RB2: Jamaal Williams
RB3: Craig Reynolds
WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR2: DJ Chark
WR3: Josh Reynolds
WR4: Kalif Raymond
TE1: T.J. Hockenson
TE2: Brock Wright
Green Bay Packers (at KC)
- The Packers rested starters again, and again used Romeo Doubs, Juwan Winfree and Amari Rodgers as their top three wide receivers early in the game, with Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis splitting TE snaps.
- The difference in this one was Tyler Goodson starting at RB and getting nearly all the work early — an honor that went to Patrick Taylor the week before.
- Goodson took seven carries for 28 yards and a TD and caught all five of his targets for 26 yards, helping his bid for the No. 3 RB role. (Kylin Hill, who tore an ACL last year, hasn't returned to practice yet.)
- Goodson looks to be at least the No. 4 receiver to open the year, and we can't rule out a surprise start when the guys ahead of him are Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb.
- Rodgers caught each of his four targets for 39 yards, and Doubs caught two of three for 13 yards.
- Doubs looks to be at least the No. 4 receiver to open the year, and we can't rule out a surprise start when the guys ahead of him are Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb.
- Seventh-round rookie Samori Toure has mostly played with the third unit again, but he caught six of eight targets for 83 yards Thursday, making his case for a roster spot.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Aaron Jones
RB2: AJ Dillon
RB3: Patrick Taylor
WR1: Allen Lazard
WR2: Sammy Watkins
WR3: Randall Cobb
WR4: Romeo Doubs
TE1: Josiah Deguara
TE2: Marcedes Lewis
Houston Texans (vs. SF)
- The Texans played most starters for a third week in a row, with Brandin Cooks once again among the select few who rested.
- Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore were the top three receivers for Davis Mills, who played into the third quarter while mostly handing the ball off. Collins, Conley and Moore also played into the third.
- Rookie RB Dameon Pierce got the start, after being rested the week before. He took six carries for 37 yards and a TD, and looked darn good in the process.
- Pierce played every first/second-down snap on Houston's 11-play opening drive, only subbing out for Rex Burkhead on third downs.
- Marlon Mack didn't play until Pierce was done... and Pierce was pulled before other starters.
- TE Brevin Jordan got most of the snaps while Mills was in the game, but I did notice Mason Schreck replacing the second-year pro in two-wide formations a few times.
- Jordan was targeted twice... once on a screen pass for five yards, and one short drop that would've resulted in a hard hit and short gain if he'd caught it. Jordan got a lot of snaps with the starters this preseason but didn't make much of it. Collins was really the only guy to have success with Mills.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Dameon Pierce
RB2: Rex Burkhead
RB3: Marlon Mack
WR1: Brandin Cooks
WR2: Nico Collins
WR3: Chris Conley
WR4: Chris Moore
TE1: Brevin Jordan
TE2: Pharaoh Brown
Indianapolis Colts (vs. TB)
- The Colts held out Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines but otherwise played their offensive starters for three drives, scoring a TD on the third.
- Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Mo Alie-Cox and Deon Jackson all were on the field for every snap Matt Ryan took.
- Alec Pierce came on as the third receiver and Kylen Granson as the second tight end.
- Note that Granson didn't replace MAC on passing downs; he just joined him in two-TE looks.
- Alec Pierce came on as the third receiver and Kylen Granson as the second tight end.
- Phillip Lindsay may not make the cut. He scored a TD but worked behind Jackson.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Jonathan Taylor
RB2: Nyheim Hines
RB3: Deon Jackson
WR1: Michael Pittman
WR2: Parris Campbell
WR3: Alec Pierce
WR4: Ashton Dulin
TE1: Mo Alie-Cox
TE2: Kylen Granson
Jacksonville Jaguars (at ATL)
- Neither team played starters. The Jags had QB EJ Perry, RB Snoop Conner and WRs Laquon Treadwell and Laviska Shenault out there early on.
- Conner got a ton of work early and finished with 13 touches for 12 yards. He didn't have room to run but also didn't look good. He's in good position for a roster spot nonetheless, with Mekhi Sargent and Ryquell Armstead being the other options.
- TE Dan Arnold might get cut. He barely played with the second-stringers. Shenault might get cut too, or else just buried on the depth chart.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Travis Etienne
RB2: James Robinson (Achilles)
RB3: Snoop Conner
WR1: Christian Kirk
WR2: Marvin Jones
WR3: Zay Jones
WR4: Laquon Treadwell
TE1: Evan Engram
TE2: Chris Manhertz
Kansas City Chiefs (vs. GB)
- The Chiefs rested most starters and some veteran backups, but they did play Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman, the latter coming back from a groin injury.
- Edwards-Helaire got the start and played the first two snaps, including an eight-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty. He didn't play thereafter.
- Ronald Jones entered the game next, carrying for nine yards on second down, before Jerick McKinnon came in on 3rd-and-9 and caught a pass for three yards.
- Note that Isiah Pacheco played ahead of Jones in the first two preseason games. This could be taken as a sign both will make the initial 53-man roster, though it guarantees nothing.
- Pacheco did play on the second drive, and both he and Jones were still getting touches into the third quarter.
- Pacheco finished with 10 carries for 52 yards, while Jones had eight carries for 43 yards and one catch for four yards.
- McKinnon barely played, and had just one catch for three yards. The Chiefs want him around, but it's possible they cut him instead of Jones or Pacheco, knowing McKinnon is less likely to attract interest from other teams (allowing the Chiefs to re-sign him at some point within the first few weeks of the season, potentially).
- Hardman was in for a couple drives and caught his lone target for five yards. He left before the other wide receivers who were getting playing time early — Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Daurice Fountain.
- Moore likely will start the year as KC's fourth or fifth receiver if Hardman avoids a setback with his groin and JuJu Smith-Schuster's minor knee injury is indeed minor.
- Moore wasn't targeted Thursday, and finishes a quiet preseason with three catches for 23 yards on four targets in three games.
- Moore wasn't targeted Thursday, and finishes a quiet preseason with three catches for 23 yards on four targets in three games.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB2: Jerick McKinnon
RB3: Isiah Pacheco / Ronald Jones
WR1: JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR3: Mecole Hardman
WR4: Skyy Moore / Justin Watson
TE1: Travis Kelce
TE2: Noah Gray
Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NE)
- The Raiders rested most their starters all preseason, and in this one they rested even more guys, including many key backups.
- WR Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole played, while Mack Hollins was held out for a second straight week.
the No. 3 job.
the No. 3 job.
- Cole didn't play early on, and was in the game into the second half. Johnson started and had a 45-yard gain early, then was pulled not long after.
- Raiders beat writers from The Athletic say Hollins "locked down
- RB Zamir White got the start and scored a TD on the opening drive.
- RB Zamir White got the start and scored a TD on the opening drive.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Josh Jacobs
RB2: Ameer Abdullah (passing-down back)
RB3: Zamir White (early down backup)
WR1: Davante Adams
WR2: Hunter Renfrow
WR3: Mack Hollins
WR4: Tyron Johnson
TE1: Darren Waller
TE2: Foster Moreau
Los Angeles Chargers (at NO)
- RB Larry Rountree started over Joshua Kelley, who started the previous two preseason games. Kelley rotated in early on, and finished with six carries for 40 yards. Rountree had six carries for 12 yards and a TD plus two catches for 12 yards.
- Kelley is probably the second RB here, but with a committee all but assured in the event Austin Ekeler misses time.
- Rookie Isaiah Spiller (ankle) wasn't able to play, as expected.
- The Chargers played backups, including Jalen Guyton. Note that Joshua Palmer didn't play, despite coming out of concussion protocol earlier in the week.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Austin Ekeler
RB2: Joshua Kelley
RB3: Larry Rountree
WR1: Keenan Allen
WR2: Mike Williams
WR3: Joshua Palmer
WR4: Jalen Guyton
TE1: Gerald Everett
TE2: Donald Parham
Los Angeles Rams (at CIN)
- The Rams rested everyone. Kyren Williams was reportedly going to have a big role in the game after missing the first two preseason contests, but he didn't end up playing (he's a rookie fifth-round pick who injured his foot this spring and missed the early part of camp).
- I like both Williams and Darrell Henderson, at cost. Maybe Cam Akers is fine now that he's further removed from the Achilles tear, but man did he look awful in the playoffs. And all the reports out of camp have him and Henderson splitting first-team work.
- Both Akers and Henderson have missed recent practices with minor injuries.
- Both Akers and Henderson have missed recent practices with minor injuries.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Cam Akers
RB2: Darrell Henderson
RB3: Kyren Williams
WR1: Cooper Kupp
WR2: Allen Robinson
WR3: Ben Skowronek (Van Jefferson uncertain after knee surgery)
WR4: Tutu Atwell
TE1: Tyler Higbee
TE2: Brycen Hopkins
Miami Dolphins (vs. PHI)
- Tua Tagovailoa and most other starters played two drives. Tyreek Hill played one. Chase Edmonds didn't play but Raheem Mostert did (a reverse from the previous week). Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) didn't; he's nicked up but should be fine for Week 1.
- For their first snap, the Dolphins had Hill, WR Trent Sherfield, TE Mike Gesicki, TE Durham Smythe and RB Raheem Mostert on the field.
- Hill outran double coverage for a 51-yard catch on the first snap, then caught a 13-yard pass on the next play. He took just one more snap after that.
- Mostert took all four snaps on the first drive, then ran for 26 yards on the first play of the second drive. Myles Gaskin subbed in after the long gain (TBD if he makes the roster... playing ahead of Sony Michel suggests he might).
- WR Cedrick Wilson didn't play on the first drive. The Dolphins used two WRs on each of the four plays, with Sherfield getting the nod over Wilson and River Cracraft subbing in for Hill on the last snap.
- Wilson, Sherfield and Cracraft all played on the second drive. Maybe this is nothing, or maybe Wilson isn't a lock for the No. 3 WR spot? I'm guessing it's nothing... they just wanted Wilson in his normal role with Sherfield playing the normal part of Waddle.
- Gesicki watch: he started but subbed out a few times, and Cethan Carter got some snaps ahead of him (alongside Smythe) in two-TE formations. Gesicki won't have value if he's losing some two-TE snaps to Carter and some one-TE snaps to Smythe.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Chase Edmonds
RB2: Raheem Mostert
RB3: Myles Gaskin
WR1: Tyreek Hill
WR2: Jaylen Waddle
WR3: Cedrick Wilson
WR4: Trent Sherfield
TE1: Durham Smythe
TE2: Mike Gesicki
Minnesota Vikings (at DEN)
- The Vikings rested more than half the guys who will make the initial 53-man roster, going with a mixed crew of second- and third-stringers early in the game.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Dalvin Cook
RB2: Alexander Mattison
RB3: Kene Nwangwu
WR1: Justin Jefferson
WR2: Adam Thielen
WR3: KJ Osborn
WR4: Ihmir Smith-Marsette
TE1: Irv Smith (thumb)
TE2: Johnny Mundt
New England Patriots (at LV)
- The Patriots played their starters for most of the first half, with Mac Jones producing just three points (and one INT) on four drives against the Raiders' backups.
- DeVante Parker was on the field for nearly every snap with Jones and was targeted on four of his 13 pass attempts.
- Parker caught only two passes for nine yards, but the two incompletions were deep looks and he also had a short TD called back for offensive pass interference.
- INJURY: Jakobi Meyers left after a couple drives and rode a stationary bike on the sideline. Probably nothing serious, and he did play nearly every snap early on.
- Nelson Agholor got most of the playing time alongside Parker and Meyers early on, but Kendrick Bourne got more run once Meyers left and caught a couple passes for 16 yards.
- INJURY: Ty Montgomery left early with an ankle injury. It appeared more serious than Meyers' injury.
- Prior to his exit, Montgomery saw some work with the starters behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Stevenson started and took most of the first-team snaps. Damien Harris dressed but didn't play, after exiting a practice earlier in the week. Dressing is a good sign that his injury is minor.
- J.J. Taylor also took a few snaps with the starters, working ahead of rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris
- Hunter Henry caught two passes for 23 yards, but he also came off the field a lot in favor of Jonnu Smith, who caught one pass for five yards.
- Per PFF, Henry and Smith ran nine routes apiece on 16 Jones dropbacks. Parker was 16-for-16, and Agholor 15-for-16.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Damien Harris
RB2: Rhamondre Stevenson
RB3: J.J. Taylor (Ty Montgomery injured)
WR1: DeVante Parker
WR2: Jakobi Meyers
WR3: Nelson Agholor
WR4: Kendrick Bourne
TE1: Hunter Henry
TE2: Jonnu Smith
New Orleans Saints (vs. LAC)
- The Saints played starters on their opening drive, including Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry.
- Landry and Callaway were the starting WRs, but Chris Olave also got a bunch of snaps with the starters and caught a pass from Winston. Note that Olave didn't play after the first drive, while Callaway did.
- Michael Thomas (hamstring) didn't play. Neither did TEs Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill, leaving first-team snaps for Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson.
- Landry caught two passes for 35 yards on the opening drive. Kamara took three touches for 24 yards. Ingram punched in a one-yard TD. Clinical.
- Ingram, Callaway and Deonte Harty took most of the snaps on the second drive, once Andy Dalton had replaced Winston. Ingram got most of the touches and scored a second goal-line TD in as many drives. After that, Tony Jones took over at RB.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Alvin Kamara
RB2: Mark Ingram
RB3: Tony Jones
WR1: Michael Thomas (hamstring)
WR2: Jarvis Landry
WR3: Chris Olave
WR4: Marquez Callaway
TE1: Adam Trautman
TE2: Taysom Hill
New York Giants (at NYJ)
Sunday game - Notes coming Monday afternoon/evening.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Saquon Barkley
RB2: Matt Breida
RB3: Gary Brightwell
WR1: Kadarius Toney
WR2: Kenny Golladay
WR3: Wan'Dale Robinson
WR4: Richie James
TE1: Daniel Bellinger
TE2: Chris Myarick
New York Jets (vs. NYG)
- Sunday game - Notes coming Monday afternoon/evening.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Breece Hall
RB2: Michael Carter
RB3: Tevin Coleman
WR1: Elijah Moore
WR2: Corey Davis
WR3: Braxton Berrios
WR4: Garrett Wilson
TE1: Tyler Conklin
TE2: C.J. Uzomah
Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)
- The Eagles rested starters and key backups, including Boston Scott.
- Kenneth Gainwell started but only played the first drive. Hard to say if he or Scott should be viewed as the No. 2.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Miles Sanders (hamstring)
RB2: Boston Scott
RB3: Kenneth Gainwell
WR1: A.J. Brown
WR2: DeVonta Smith
WR3: Quez Watkins
WR4: Zach Pascal
TE1: Dallas Goedert
TE2: Jack Stoll
Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. DET)
- Sunday game - Notes coming Monday afternoon/evening.
- INJURY: WR Diontae Johnson hurt his shoulder in the first quarter and didn't return.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Najee Harris
RB2: Jaylen Warren
RB3: Benny Snell
WR1: Diontae Johnson
WR2: Chase Claypool
WR3: George Pickens
WR4: Gunner Olszewski
TE1: Pat Freiermuth
TE2: Zach Gentry
San Francisco 49ers (at HOU)
- The Niners played most starters, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, each of whom played two drives and saw one target.
- Jeff Wilson, who was rested last week, got the start in this one in place of Elijah Mitchell (hamstring).
- Wilson looked good and took three carries for 16 yards while playing seemingly every snap through San Francisco's first two drives.
- Trey Sermon was next through the RB rotation after starting the week before. He finished with eight carries for 20 yards and one catch for five yards. Rookie Tyrion Davis Price took four carries for a loss of three yards and one catch for a gain of 10.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Elijah Mitchell (hamstring)
RB2: Jeff Wilson
RB3: Trey Sermon
WR1: Deebo Samuel
WR2: Brandon Aiyuk
WR3: Jauan Jennings
WR4: Ray-Ray McCloud / Danny Gray
TE1: George Kittle
TE2: Charlie Woerner / Tyler Kroft
Seattle Seahawks (at DAL)
- The Seahawks played a lot of starters, including Tyler Lockett, who caught both his targets for 35 yards on the opening drive.
- Rashaad Penny and DK Metcalf didn't play, however.
- Geno Smith was named the Week 1 starter after Friday's game. He started Friday and completed three of six passes for 43 yards. Smith wasn't good, but Drew Lock was hideous, throwing three interceptions.
- TE Noah Fant rotated with Will Dissly for a second straight week. Fant already has tough target competition at WR, plus the curse of Smith/Lock playing QB... losing routes to Dissly would be a death blow for any fantasy potential.
- WR Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and got a lot of playing time early. He caught one short pass and returned a few punts. He could push Freddie Swain for the No. 3 WR spot if he can stay healthy for more than a few weeks finally.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Rashaad Penny
RB2: Travis Homer (Kenneth Walker likely out)
RB3: DeeJay Dallas
WR1: DK Metcalf
WR2: Tyler Lockett
WR3: Freddie Swain
WR4: Dee Eskridge
TE1: Noah Fant / Will Dissly
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at IND)
- Tom Brady and most of Tampa's other starters played the first drive, going 66 yards to set up a field goal.
- Leonard Fournette played every snap on the drive, then was replaced by Rachaad White on the second drive.
- White got stuffed in the backfield on three consecutive plays where Colts DT Grover Stewart dominated his blocker. Quite a sequence for Stewart, even in the preseason.
- Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Tyler Johnson were the top three receivers
- Russell Gage (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ACL) didn't play. Neither did RB Giovani Bernard (ankle)
- Cameron Brate got most of the TE snaps, but Kyle Rudolph subbed in for a few plays. The Bucs ran three-wide on every snap with Brady, so no multi-TE packages.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Leonard Fournette
RB2: Rachaad White
RB3: Ke'Shawn Vaughn
WR1: Mike Evans
WR2: Chris Godwin
WR3: Julio Jones
WR4: Russell Gage (hamstring)
TE1: Cameron Brate
TE2: Kyle Rudolph
Tennessee Titans (vs. ARI)
- The Titans mostly played backups for a third straight week, but Robert Woods was also out there, essentially confirming he'll start Week 1. He played a handful of snaps and caught one pass for three yards in his first action since the ACL tear last year.
- Treylon Burks started, caught two passes for 19 yards, left with a wrist injury, came back into the game, and then scored a 14-yard TD late in the second quarter. He finished 3-33-1 on three targets, ending an eventful preseason (in the eyes of fantasy analysts, at least) on a high note. Even if Burks doesn't get much playing time to start the year, he should eventually get his chances. The Titans just don't have much else, apparently counting on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and fifth-round rookie Kyle Phillips to fill the Nos. 2 and 3 spots at WR.
- Phillips played a little early in the game but wasn't targeted.
- Dontrell Hilliard started and played a few snaps before giving way to rookies Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Derrick Henry
RB2: Dontrell Hilliard
RB3: Hassan Haskins
WR1: Robert Woods
WR3: Kyle Phillips
WR4: Treylon Burks
TE1: Austin Hooper
TE2: Geoff Swaim
Washington Commanders (at BAL)
- Washington rested everyone, including Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson
- QB Sam Howell played the entire game, and looked pretty good again.
Howell played the entire game and took five sacks, but mostly he played well, finishing the preseason 43-of-69 passing (62.3 percent) for 527 yards (7.8 YPA), one touchdown and one interception. The fifth-round pick figures to enter his rookie season as a third-stringer, but there's a path to playing time by the end of the year given that Washington's other QBs are Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.
Projected Week 1 Roles
RB1: Brian Robinson
RB2: Antonio Gibson
RB3: J.D. McKissic (groin)
WR1: Terry McLaurin
WR2: Jahan Dotson
WR3: Curtis Samuel
WR4: Cam Sims
TE1: Logan Thomas (Achilles)
TE2: John Bates (calf)