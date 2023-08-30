Todd's Takes: Winning Isn't Everything

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Here is a table showing 2023 earnings using the three different categories. The numbers were generated via earned auction values for a 12-team mixed league.

Some fantasy leagues have replaced wins with quality starts. I think they're both wrong. Innings pitched as a roto category is better than either wins or quality starts. It even works for relievers.

Proponents of the metric point out in the aggregate that quality starts have yielded a 1.81 ERA so far this season. Sure, there are some 4.50 efforts registering as a quality start, but overall, there are so many more stellar efforts.

Opponents of the quality start will use this as evidence that it's a sketchy stat, especially for fantasy scoring. In a vacuum, they're right, but some level of boundaries must be established. The specifications can be argued, but as currently defined, Lorenzen turned in a quality start.

On Tuesday, Michael Lorenzen posted a quality start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Philadelphia Phillies right-hander logged six frames and allowed three earned runs, meeting the criteria. He gave up six hits, two of which left the yard. He walked two with only five punchouts.

QUANTITY, NOT QUALITY

On Tuesday, Michael Lorenzen posted a quality start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Philadelphia Phillies right-hander logged six frames and allowed three earned runs, meeting the criteria. He gave up six hits, two of which left the yard. He walked two with only five punchouts.

Opponents of the quality start will use this as evidence that it's a sketchy stat, especially for fantasy scoring. In a vacuum, they're right, but some level of boundaries must be established. The specifications can be argued, but as currently defined, Lorenzen turned in a quality start.

Proponents of the metric point out in the aggregate that quality starts have yielded a 1.81 ERA so far this season. Sure, there are some 4.50 efforts registering as a quality start, but overall, there are so many more stellar efforts.

Some fantasy leagues have replaced wins with quality starts. I think they're both wrong. Innings pitched as a roto category is better than either wins or quality starts. It even works for relievers.

Here is a table showing 2023 earnings using the three different categories. The numbers were generated via earned auction values for a 12-team mixed league.

To each their own, but I favor the third column, and it's not close. Innings matter. Some may scoff at Luis Castillo as the highest ranked fantasy pitcher so far (by less than a dime over Gerrit Cole), but innings are crucial and should be recognized.

Your mileage may vary.

Arte Moreno Is a Real Man

Regular listeners of the RotoWire show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio have no doubt heard the "a real man drops his whole team" promo. On Tuesday afternoon, the Angels put Lucas Giolito, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers. Clearly, this is a salary dump, hoping some are claimed before they can be picked up for almost nothing on Thursday and still be playoff eligible.

I found it odd that Renfroe and Grichuk were in Tuesday's lineup. So much so, in fact, I thought I was punked by a fake Jeff Passan X account. The quintet is still part of the organization, so they're able to play. That said, why risk injury to a player you hope gets claimed?

Box Score Blitz, Tuesday August 29

PHI 12, LAA 7: Selective endpoint to maximize sensationalism alert: After last night's 2-for-5 with a homer effort, Trea Turner's line is .364/.400/.750 since Aug. 5. For the season, he's just four steals and four stolen bases shy of last season's numbers. Of course, his 2022 totals were lower than his three-year average, so his projection was higher, but even in a disappointing season, Turner is contributing. He went at the turn of the first NFBC draft of 2024. I think that's perfect, but I suspect his ADP will be around 10 picks later... Bryce Harper's ADP will also be fun to follow. He clubbed his 14th homer on Tuesday, giving him nine (so far) in August. Will his draft stock drop with a seemingly low number of homers or will he be given a mulligan for coming back early from Tommy John surgery, which had to contribute to his slow start. He went 24th in the aforementioned NFBC draft, which feels right. For those keeping score at home, Harper needs four more games to qualify at first base in most 2024 drafts... Nolan Schanuel continues to give Angels fans something to give them hope for next season. His OBP is over 100 points higher than his slugging, but the key is his patience and approach have translated to the majors. Schanuel will be more Mark Grace than Mark McGwire, but he looks to be a major-league regular and a fantasy asset.

Selective endpoint to maximize sensationalism alert: After last night's 2-for-5 with a homer effort, Trea Turner's line is .364/.400/.750 since Aug. 5. For the season, he's just four steals and four stolen bases shy of last season's numbers. Of course, his 2022 totals were lower than his three-year average, so his projection was higher, but even in a disappointing season, Turner is contributing. He went at the turn of the first NFBC draft of 2024. I think that's perfect, but I suspect his ADP will be around 10 picks later... Bryce Harper's ADP will also be fun to follow. He clubbed his 14th homer on Tuesday, giving him nine (so far) in August. Will his draft stock drop with a seemingly low number of homers or will he be given a mulligan for coming back early from Tommy John surgery, which had to contribute to his slow start. He went 24th in the aforementioned NFBC draft, which feels right. For those keeping score at home, Harper needs four more games to qualify at first base in most 2024 drafts... Nolan Schanuel continues to give Angels fans something to give them hope for next season. His OBP is over 100 points higher than his slugging, but the key is his patience and approach have translated to the majors. Schanuel will be more Mark Grace than Mark McGwire, but he looks to be a major-league regular and a fantasy asset. NYY 4, DET 2: Michael King and Jhony Brito tag-teamed the first 7.1 innings, with King starting and getting through four scoreless frames, scattering three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Brito also didn't yield a run, but he administered two hits and two walks with only three punchouts. King pitched better, but Brito garnered the win. Don't worry, I promise that's my last reference to wins as a category. Well, maybe... Parker Meadows is getting an extended audition for next season. So far, so good, as Austin's younger brother has a .995 OPS with a homer and steal in his first eight games. His 34.3 percent strikeout rate is concerning, but a 15.6 percent walk rate offers hope Meadows will improve his contact rate, though both numbers are out of whack with his minor-league track record (he fanned and walked less) ... Anthony Volpe clubbed his 19th homer to give the Yankees an insurance run in the ninth. His August has been curious. Volpe has fanned at a monthly low rate, but his August exit velocity is at its nadir. However, the rookie shortstop hit more fly balls this month. In aggregate, it's probably just sample-size noise, but Volpe bears watching down the stretch. And no, this is not because I dealt Jackson Holliday for him in my Scoresheet league.

Narrator: Of course it is