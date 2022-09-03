Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Back to Nola

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
The first full week of September brings 95 games, including a pair of doubleheaders. Once again, the supply of two-start pitchers is scant, so choosing the better one-start guys is key to managing your pitching staff.
Earlier in the season, the average innings pitched per game for starters was at an all-time low. Openers and reluctance to face an order for the third time contributed to the shorter outings. However, for the past month, starters have averaged a tick under 5 2/3 innings. It may not seem like much, but it speaks towards relying more on single-start options.
As is the custom around here, the rankings will be refreshed Sunday night.
Week of September 5 - 11
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|vs. MIA, vs. WAS
|Second in MLB in innings, one of a handful with a chance at 200 IP
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|vs. MIN, vs. TB
|3
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|at SEA, at OAK
|1.45 ERA with 0.75 WHIP with 22 K over last 18.2 IP
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|at MIA
|5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. TEX, vs. LAA
|6
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at OAK
|7
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|at OAK
|8
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. ARI
|9
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|at OAK
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|at PIT
|11
|Triston
Week of September 5 - 11
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|vs. MIA, vs. WAS
|Second in MLB in innings, one of a handful with a chance at 200 IP
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|vs. MIN, vs. TB
|3
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|at SEA, at OAK
|1.45 ERA with 0.75 WHIP with 22 K over last 18.2 IP
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|at MIA
|5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. TEX, vs. LAA
|6
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at OAK
|7
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|at OAK
|8
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. ARI
|9
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|at OAK
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|at PIT
|11
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|at KC, at MIN
|Keeps getting better as the season progresses
|12
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. CLE, vs. DET
|13
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|at SEA, at OAK
|Two starts help embellish punchouts
|14
|Max Fried
|ATL
|at SEA
|15
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|vs. SF
|16
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|at TB, at BAL
|17
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|vs. TEX
|18
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|19
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|at KC
|20
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|vs. BOS
|21
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|vs. WAS
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|23
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|vs. MIN, vs. TB
|24
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|vs. SF, at SD
|70 K in 46 IP, could be a key in the playoffs
|25
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|at SD
|26
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|at CHC
|27
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|vs. WAS
|28
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|at SEA
|29
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. ARI
|30
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at LAD, at CHC
|31
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|vs. SF
|32
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|33
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|at BAL
|Injuries to others could have Manoah in Cy Young picture
|34
|Blake Snell
|SD
|vs. ARI, vs. LAD
|35
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at HOU
|36
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|vs. ATL
|37
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. ATL
|38
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|at SD
|Continues to quietly record a solid campaign
|39
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|at PHI
|6.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over last 17.2 IP
|40
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|41%
|41
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|vs. DET
|42
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|vs. LAA
|43
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|vs. LAA
|44
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. SF
|45
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|at COL, vs. CIN
|46
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|at HOU, vs. TOR
|ERA creeping up and now faces two of the top AL lineups
|47
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|at PIT, at MIA
|48
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|at PIT
|49
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|vs. NYM
|50
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|vs. WAS, at PIT
|51
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|vs. BOS
|52
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|53
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|at NYY, vs. CLE
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|at COL, vs. CIN
|55
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|56
|Mike Mayers
|LAA
|vs. DET
|0%
|4%
|57
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|vs. TB
|58
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at BAL, at TEX
|59
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|vs. TEX
|60
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|vs. NYM
|61
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|at PHI, vs. NYM
|62
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|at TEX
|63
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|at LAA
|64
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. CIN, vs. SF
|65
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|vs. ATL
|66
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|vs. MIA
|67
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|at OAK
|68
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|at SEA
|69
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at COL
|70
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|vs. CWS, vs. ATL
|71
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|at TB
|72
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|at KC
|0%
|0%
|73
|Dustin May
|LAD
|at SD
|74
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|vs. MIA
|75
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|at NYY
|76
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|vs. LAD
|77
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|vs. WAS, at PIT
|78
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|vs. SF
|79
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|at MIA
|80
|Domingo German
|NYY
|vs. MIN
|81
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|vs. DET
|25%
|82
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|0%
|0%
|83
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|at MIN
|84
|Luis Patino
|TB
|vs. BOS, at NYY
|10%
|34%
|85
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at LAD
|86
|Mix 12 Reliever
|87
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|at TB
|9%
|88
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|vs. SF
|49%
|89
|Alex Wood
|SF
|at LAD, at CHC
|90
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|vs. CLE
|19%
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at TEX, at BAL
|93
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|at NYY
|94
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|at MIL
|95
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|vs. DET
|1%
|2%
|96
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|vs. STL
|97
|Matt Manning
|DET
|at KC
|98
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|at NYY
|99
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at STL
|100
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|at KC
|3%
|23%
|101
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|vs. LAD
|102
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|0%
|2%
|103
|Max Castillo
|KC
|vs. DET
|1%
|21%
|104
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|at STL, at PHI
|0%
|0%
|105
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|at SD
|3%
|106
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|at STL
|0%
|0%
|107
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|vs. CIN
|0%
|2%
|108
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|vs. STL
|28%
|109
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|at MIL
|110
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|vs. MIN
|4%
|111
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|at HOU
|112
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|vs. BOS
|29%
|113
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|vs. SF
|27%
|114
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|39%
|115
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|at CHC
|0%
|0%
|116
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|at LAA, at KC
|0%
|9%
|117
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|at CHC, at MIL
|1%
|13%
|118
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|at LAA
|1%
|15%
|119
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|at HOU
|15%
|9%
|120
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|vs. TOR, vs. BOS
|9%
|121
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|vs. CIN
|3%
|34%
|122
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|vs. BOS
|28%
|123
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|at STL
|0%
|4%
|124
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|at PHI
|125
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|at BAL
|41%
|126
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|at MIN
|0%
|0%
|127
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|at HOU
|3%
|128
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|at NYY, vs. CLE
|5%
|129
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|vs. ATL
|21%
|130
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|42%
|131
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|at SD, at COL
|3%
|132
|Mitch White
|TOR
|at BAL
|28%
|133
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|vs. CIN
|3%
|2%
|134
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|at CHC
|0%
|17%
|135
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|43%
|136
|Kolby Allard
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|0%
|0%
|137
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|vs. MIL, vs. ARI
|0%
|2%
|138
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|at COL
|139
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|at SEA
|0%
|0%
|140
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|at BAL
|39%
|141
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|18%
|142
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|vs. STL
|0%
|0%
|143
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|at PHI
|5%
|26%
|144
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|1%
|11%
|145
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|at NYY
|0%
|21%
|146
|German Marquez
|COL
|vs. ARI
|45%
|147
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|at MIL
|0%
|0%
|148
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|at PHI
|1%
|21%
|149
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|0%
|0%
|150
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|vs. MIL
|8%
|30%
|151
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|vs. CLE
|12%
|38%
|152
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|6%
|4%
|153
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|1%
|4%
|154
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|at MIL
|0%
|0%
|155
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|vs. MIL
|13%
|11%
|156
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|at COL
|157
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|vs. CLE
|10%
|158
|Dallas Keuchel
|TEX
|at HOU
|0%
|0%
|159
|Jose Urena
|COL
|vs. ARI
|0%
|9%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|vs. MIN, vs. TB
|2
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|at SEA, at OAK
|1.45 ERA with 0.75 WHIP with 22 K over last 18.2 IP
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. TEX, vs. LAA
|4
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|at OAK
|5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|at KC, at MIN
|Keeps getting better as the season progresses
|6
|Brady Singer
|KC
|vs. CLE, vs. DET
|7
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|at SEA, at OAK
|Two starts help embellish punchouts
|8
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|at TB, at BAL
|9
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|vs. TEX
|10
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|11
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|at KC
|12
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|vs. BOS
|13
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|vs. MIN, vs. TB
|14
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|at BAL
|Injuries to others could have Monoah in Cy Young picture
|15
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at HOU
|16
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|vs. ATL
|17
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. ATL
|18
|JP Sears
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|19
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|vs. DET
|20
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|vs. LAA
|21
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|vs. LAA
|22
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|at HOU, vs. TOR
|ERA creeping up and now faces two of the top AL lineups
|23
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|vs. BOS
|24
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. CWS
|25
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|at NYY, vs. CLE
|26
|Mike Mayers
|LAA
|vs. DET
|27
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|vs. TB
|28
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|at BAL, at TEX
|29
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|vs. TEX
|30
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|at TEX
|31
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|at LAA
|32
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|vs. ATL
|33
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|at OAK
|34
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|vs. CWS, vs. ATL
|35
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|at TB
|36
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|at KC
|37
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|at NYY
|38
|Domingo German
|NYY
|vs. MIN
|39
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|vs. DET
|40
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|41
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|at MIN
|42
|Luis Patino
|TB
|vs. BOS, at NYY
|43
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|at TB
|44
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|vs. CLE
|45
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at TEX, at BAL
|46
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|at NYY
|47
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|vs. DET
|48
|Matt Manning
|DET
|at KC
|49
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|at NYY
|50
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|at KC
|51
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|52
|AL Reliever
|53
|Max Castillo
|KC
|vs. DET
|54
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|vs. MIN
|55
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|at HOU
|56
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|vs. BOS
|57
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|58
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|at LAA, at KC
|59
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|at LAA
|60
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|at HOU
|61
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|vs. TOR, vs. BOS
|62
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|vs. BOS
|63
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|at BAL
|64
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|at MIN
|65
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|at HOU
|66
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|at NYY, vs. CLE
|67
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|vs. ATL
|68
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|69
|Mitch White
|TOR
|at BAL
|70
|Kolby Allard
|TEX
|vs. TOR
|71
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|at SEA
|72
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|at BAL
|73
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|74
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|vs. CWS
|75
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|at NYY
|76
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|vs. CLE
|77
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|vs. TOR
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|vs. MIA, vs. WAS
|Second in MLB in innings, one of a handful with a chance at 200 IP
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|at MIA
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|at OAK
|4
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|at OAK
|5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. ARI
|6
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|at PIT
|7
|Max Fried
|ATL
|at SEA
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|vs. SF
|9
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|vs. WAS
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|11
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|vs. SF, at SD
|70 K in 46 IP, could be a key in the playoffs
|12
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|at SD
|13
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|at CHC
|14
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|vs. WAS
|15
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|at SEA
|16
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. ARI
|17
|Logan Webb
|SF
|at LAD, at CHC
|18
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|vs. SF
|19
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|20
|Blake Snell
|SD
|vs. ARI, vs. LAD
|21
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|at SD
|Continues to quietly record a solid campaign
|22
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|at PHI
|6.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over last 17.2 IP
|23
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. SF
|24
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|at COL, vs. CIN
|25
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|at PIT, at MIA
|26
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|at PIT
|27
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|vs. NYM
|28
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|vs. WAS, at PIT
|29
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|at COL, vs. CIN
|30
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|31
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|vs. NYM
|32
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|at PHI, vs. NYM
|33
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|vs. CIN, vs. SF
|34
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|vs. MIA
|35
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|at SEA
|36
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at COL
|37
|Dustin May
|LAD
|at SD
|38
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|vs. MIA
|39
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|vs. LAD
|40
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|vs. WAS, at PIT
|41
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|vs. SF
|42
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|at MIA
|43
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at LAD
|44
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|vs. SF
|45
|Alex Wood
|SF
|at LAD, at CHC
|46
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|at MIL
|47
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|vs. STL
|48
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at STL
|49
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|vs. LAD
|50
|NL Reliever
|51
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|at STL, at PHI
|52
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|at SD
|53
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|at STL
|54
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|vs. CIN
|55
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|vs. STL
|56
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|at MIL
|57
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|vs. SF
|58
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|at CHC
|59
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|at CHC, at MIL
|60
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|vs. CIN
|61
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|at STL
|62
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|at PHI
|63
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|at SD, at COL
|64
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|vs. CIN
|65
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|at CHC
|66
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|67
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|vs. MIL, vs. ARI
|68
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|at COL
|69
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|vs. STL
|70
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|at PHI
|71
|German Marquez
|COL
|vs. ARI
|72
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|at MIL
|73
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|at PHI
|74
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|75
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|vs. MIL
|76
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|vs. NYM
|77
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|at MIL
|78
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|vs. MIL
|79
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|at COL
|80
|Jose Urena
|COL
|vs. ARI