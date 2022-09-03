Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Back to Nola

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The first full week of September brings 95 games, including a pair of doubleheaders. Once again, the supply of two-start pitchers is scant, so choosing the better one-start guys is key to managing your pitching staff.

Earlier in the season, the average innings pitched per game for starters was at an all-time low. Openers and reluctance to face an order for the third time contributed to the shorter outings. However, for the past month, starters have averaged a tick under 5 2/3 innings. It may not seem like much, but it speaks towards relying more on single-start options.

As is the custom around here, the rankings will be refreshed Sunday night.

Week of September 5 - 11

Mixed