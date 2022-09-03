RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Back to Nola

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 3, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The first full week of September brings 95 games, including a pair of doubleheaders. Once again, the supply of two-start pitchers is scant, so choosing the better one-start guys is key to managing your pitching staff.

Earlier in the season, the average innings pitched per game for starters was at an all-time low. Openers and reluctance to face an order for the third time contributed to the shorter outings. However, for the past month, starters have averaged a tick under 5 2/3 innings. It may not seem like much, but it speaks towards relying more on single-start options.

As is the custom around here, the rankings will be refreshed Sunday night.

Week of September 5 - 11

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Aaron NolaPHIvs. MIA, vs. WASSecond in MLB in innings, one of a handful with a chance at 200 IP  
2Gerrit ColeNYYvs. MIN, vs. TB   
3Lance LynnCWSat SEA, at OAK1.45 ERA with 0.75 WHIP with 22 K over last 18.2 IP  
4Max ScherzerNYMat MIA   
5Framber ValdezHOUvs. TEX, vs. LAA   
6Spencer StriderATLat OAK   
7Kyle WrightATLat OAK   
8Yu DarvishSDvs. ARI   
9Dylan CeaseCWSat OAK   
10Jacob deGromNYMat PIT   
11Triston

Week of September 5 - 11

Mixed

12Brady SingerKCvs. CLE, vs. DET   
13Johnny CuetoCWSat SEA, at OAKTwo starts help embellish punchouts  
14Max FriedATLat SEA   
15Corbin BurnesMILvs. SF   
16Michael WachaBOSat TB, at BAL   
17Cristian JavierHOUvs. TEX   
18Luis CastilloSEAvs. CWS   
19Shane BieberCLEat KC   
20Drew RasmussenTBvs. BOS   
21Jordan MontgomerySTLvs. WAS   
22Zack WheelerPHIvs. WAS   
23Jameson TaillonNYYvs. MIN, vs. TB   
24Andrew HeaneyLADvs. SF, at SD70 K in 46 IP, could be a key in the playoffs  
25Julio UriasLADat SD   
26Carlos RodonSFat CHC   
27Adam WainwrightSTLvs. WAS   
28Charlie MortonATLat SEA   
29Joe MusgroveSDvs. ARI   
30Logan WebbSFat LAD, at CHC   
31Tyler AndersonLADvs. SF   
32Miles MikolasSTLat PIT   
33Alek ManoahTORat BALInjuries to others could have Manoah in Cy Young picture  
34Blake SnellSDvs. ARI, vs. LAD   
35Shohei OhtaniLAAat HOU   
36Robbie RaySEAvs. ATL   
37George KirbySEAvs. ATL   
38Merrill KellyARIat SDContinues to quietly record a solid campaign  
39Sandy AlcantaraMIAat PHI6.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over last 17.2 IP  
40JP SearsOAKvs. CWS 41% 
41Patrick SandovalLAAvs. DET   
42Luis GarciaHOUvs. LAA   
43Jose UrquidyHOUvs. LAA   
44Clayton KershawLADvs. SF   
45Brandon WoodruffMILat COL, vs. CIN   
46Martin PerezTEXat HOU, vs. TORERA creeping up and now faces two of the top AL lineups  
47Taijuan WalkerNYMat PIT, at MIA   
48Chris BassittNYMat PIT   
49Pablo LopezMIAvs. NYM   
50Jose QuintanaSTLvs. WAS, at PIT   
51Jeffrey SpringsTBvs. BOS   
52Logan GilbertSEAvs. CWS   
53Joe RyanMINat NYY, vs. CLE   
54Freddy PeraltaMILat COL, vs. CIN   
55Ranger SuarezPHIvs. WAS   
56Mike MayersLAAvs. DET 0%4%
57Frankie MontasNYYvs. TB   
58Kevin GausmanTORat BAL, at TEX   
59Lance McCullers Jr.HOUvs. TEX   
60Edward CabreraMIAvs. NYM   
61Jesus LuzardoMIAat PHI, vs. NYM   
62Ross StriplingTORat TEX   
63Eduardo RodriguezDETat LAA   
64Justin SteeleCHCvs. CIN, vs. SF   
65Cole IrvinOAKvs. ATL   
66Noah SyndergaardPHIvs. MIA   
67Lucas GiolitoCWSat OAK   
68Jake OdorizziATLat SEA   
69Zac GallenARIat COL   
70Marco GonzalesSEAvs. CWS, vs. ATL   
71Nick PivettaBOSat TB   
72Cody MorrisCLEat KC 0%0%
73Dustin MayLADat SD   
74Kyle GibsonPHIvs. MIA   
75Sonny GrayMINat NYY   
76Mike ClevingerSDvs. LAD   
77Jack FlahertySTLvs. WAS, at PIT   
78Marcus StromanCHCvs. SF   
79Carlos CarrascoNYMat MIA   
80Domingo GermanNYYvs. MIN   
81Jose SuarezLAAvs. DET 25% 
82Ken WaldichukOAKvs. CWS 0%0%
83Cal QuantrillCLEat MIN   
84Luis PatinoTBvs. BOS, at NYY 10%34%
85Alex CobbSFat LAD   
86Mix 12 Reliever     
87Rich HillBOSat TB 9% 
88Drew SmylyCHCvs. SF 49% 
89Alex WoodSFat LAD, at CHC   
90Dylan BundyMINvs. CLE 19% 
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Jose BerriosTORat TEX, at BAL   
93Tyler MahleMINat NYY   
94Nick LodoloCINat MIL   
95Jonathan HeasleyKCvs. DET 1%2%
96Roansy ContrerasPITvs. STL   
97Matt ManningDETat KC   
98Corey KluberTBat NYY   
99Josiah GrayWASat STL   
100Michael PinedaDETat KC 3%23%
101Sean ManaeaSDvs. LAD   
102Adrian MartinezOAKvs. CWS 0%2%
103Max CastilloKCvs. DET 1%21%
104Cory AbbottWASat STL, at PHI 0%0%
105Zach DaviesARIat SD 3% 
106Paolo EspinoWASat STL 0%0%
107Jason AlexanderMILvs. CIN 0%2%
108JT BrubakerPITvs. STL 28% 
109Jakob JunisSFat MIL   
110Clarke SchmidtNYYvs. MIN 4% 
111Reid DetmersLAAat HOU   
112Spenser WatkinsBALvs. BOS 29% 
113Adrian HouserMILvs. SF 27% 
114Dean KremerBALvs. TOR 39% 
115Luis CessaCINat CHC 0%0%
116Tyler AlexanderDETat LAA, at KC 0%9%
117Justin DunnCINat CHC, at MIL 1%13%
118Drew HutchisonDETat LAA 1%15%
119Michael LorenzenLAAat HOU 15%9%
120Jordan LylesBALvs. TOR, vs. BOS 9% 
121Adrian SampsonCHCvs. CIN 3%34%
122Austin VothBALvs. BOS 28% 
123Anibal SanchezWASat STL 0%4%
124Trevor RogersMIAat PHI   
125Kutter CrawfordBOSat BAL 41% 
126Xzavion CurryCLEat MIN 0%0%
127Glenn OttoTEXat HOU 3% 
128Chris ArcherMINat NYY, vs. CLE 5% 
129James KaprielianOAKvs. ATL 21% 
130Dane DunningTEXvs. TOR 42% 
131Tommy HenryARIat SD, at COL 3% 
132Mitch WhiteTORat BAL 28% 
133Javier AssadCHCvs. CIN 3%2%
134Mike MinorCINat CHC 0%17%
135Mitch KellerPITvs. NYM 43% 
136Kolby AllardTEXvs. TOR 0%0%
137Ryan FeltnerCOLvs. MIL, vs. ARI 0%2%
138Eric LauerMILat COL   
139Davis MartinCWSat SEA 0%0%
140Brayan BelloBOSat BAL 39% 
141Kyle BradishBALvs. TOR 18% 
142Johan OviedoPITvs. STL 0%0%
143Patrick CorbinWASat PHI 5%26%
144Adam OllerOAKvs. CWS 1%11%
145Ryan YarbroughTBat NYY 0%21%
146German MarquezCOLvs. ARI 45% 
147Sean HjelleSFat MIL 0%0%
148Erick FeddeWASat PHI 1%21%
149Zach ThompsonPITvs. NYM 0%0%
150Kyle FreelandCOLvs. MIL 8%30%
151Kris BubicKCvs. CLE 12%38%
152Bruce ZimmermannBALvs. TOR 6%4%
153Bryse WilsonPITvs. NYM 1%4%
154Chase AndersonCINat MIL 0%0%
155Chad KuhlCOLvs. MIL 13%11%
156Madison BumgarnerARIat COL   
157Daniel LynchKCvs. CLE 10% 
158Dallas KeuchelTEXat HOU 0%0%
159Jose UrenaCOLvs. ARI 0%9%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYYvs. MIN, vs. TB 
2Lance LynnCWSat SEA, at OAK1.45 ERA with 0.75 WHIP with 22 K over last 18.2 IP
3Framber ValdezHOUvs. TEX, vs. LAA 
4Dylan CeaseCWSat OAK 
5Triston McKenzieCLEat KC, at MINKeeps getting better as the season progresses
6Brady SingerKCvs. CLE, vs. DET 
7Johnny CuetoCWSat SEA, at OAKTwo starts help embellish punchouts
8Michael WachaBOSat TB, at BAL 
9Cristian JavierHOUvs. TEX 
10Luis CastilloSEAvs. CWS 
11Shane BieberCLEat KC 
12Drew RasmussenTBvs. BOS 
13Jameson TaillonNYYvs. MIN, vs. TB 
14Alek ManoahTORat BALInjuries to others could have Monoah in Cy Young picture
15Shohei OhtaniLAAat HOU 
16Robbie RaySEAvs. ATL 
17George KirbySEAvs. ATL 
18JP SearsOAKvs. CWS 
19Patrick SandovalLAAvs. DET 
20Luis GarciaHOUvs. LAA 
21Jose UrquidyHOUvs. LAA 
22Martin PerezTEXat HOU, vs. TORERA creeping up and now faces two of the top AL lineups
23Jeffrey SpringsTBvs. BOS 
24Logan GilbertSEAvs. CWS 
25Joe RyanMINat NYY, vs. CLE 
26Mike MayersLAAvs. DET 
27Frankie MontasNYYvs. TB 
28Kevin GausmanTORat BAL, at TEX 
29Lance McCullers Jr.HOUvs. TEX 
30Ross StriplingTORat TEX 
31Eduardo RodriguezDETat LAA 
32Cole IrvinOAKvs. ATL 
33Lucas GiolitoCWSat OAK 
34Marco GonzalesSEAvs. CWS, vs. ATL 
35Nick PivettaBOSat TB 
36Cody MorrisCLEat KC 
37Sonny GrayMINat NYY 
38Domingo GermanNYYvs. MIN 
39Jose SuarezLAAvs. DET 
40Ken WaldichukOAKvs. CWS 
41Cal QuantrillCLEat MIN 
42Luis PatinoTBvs. BOS, at NYY 
43Rich HillBOSat TB 
44Dylan BundyMINvs. CLE 
45Jose BerriosTORat TEX, at BAL 
46Tyler MahleMINat NYY 
47Jonathan HeasleyKCvs. DET 
48Matt ManningDETat KC 
49Corey KluberTBat NYY 
50Michael PinedaDETat KC 
51Adrian MartinezOAKvs. CWS 
52AL Reliever   
53Max CastilloKCvs. DET 
54Clarke SchmidtNYYvs. MIN 
55Reid DetmersLAAat HOU 
56Spenser WatkinsBALvs. BOS 
57Dean KremerBALvs. TOR 
58Tyler AlexanderDETat LAA, at KC 
59Drew HutchisonDETat LAA 
60Michael LorenzenLAAat HOU 
61Jordan LylesBALvs. TOR, vs. BOS 
62Austin VothBALvs. BOS 
63Kutter CrawfordBOSat BAL 
64Xzavion CurryCLEat MIN 
65Glenn OttoTEXat HOU 
66Chris ArcherMINat NYY, vs. CLE 
67James KaprielianOAKvs. ATL 
68Dane DunningTEXvs. TOR 
69Mitch WhiteTORat BAL 
70Kolby AllardTEXvs. TOR 
71Davis MartinCWSat SEA 
72Brayan BelloBOSat BAL 
73Kyle BradishBALvs. TOR 
74Adam OllerOAKvs. CWS 
75Ryan YarbroughTBat NYY 
76Kris BubicKCvs. CLE 
77Bruce ZimmermannBALvs. TOR 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Aaron NolaPHIvs. MIA, vs. WASSecond in MLB in innings, one of a handful with a chance at 200 IP
2Max ScherzerNYMat MIA 
3Spencer StriderATLat OAK 
4Kyle WrightATLat OAK 
5Yu DarvishSDvs. ARI 
6Jacob deGromNYMat PIT 
7Max FriedATLat SEA 
8Corbin BurnesMILvs. SF 
9Jordan MontgomerySTLvs. WAS 
10Zack WheelerPHIvs. WAS 
11Andrew HeaneyLADvs. SF, at SD70 K in 46 IP, could be a key in the playoffs
12Julio UriasLADat SD 
13Carlos RodonSFat CHC 
14Adam WainwrightSTLvs. WAS 
15Charlie MortonATLat SEA 
16Joe MusgroveSDvs. ARI 
17Logan WebbSFat LAD, at CHC 
18Tyler AndersonLADvs. SF 
19Miles MikolasSTLat PIT 
20Blake SnellSDvs. ARI, vs. LAD 
21Merrill KellyARIat SDContinues to quietly record a solid campaign
22Sandy AlcantaraMIAat PHI6.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over last 17.2 IP
23Clayton KershawLADvs. SF 
24Brandon WoodruffMILat COL, vs. CIN 
25Taijuan WalkerNYMat PIT, at MIA 
26Chris BassittNYMat PIT 
27Pablo LopezMIAvs. NYM 
28Jose QuintanaSTLvs. WAS, at PIT 
29Freddy PeraltaMILat COL, vs. CIN 
30Ranger SuarezPHIvs. WAS 
31Edward CabreraMIAvs. NYM 
32Jesus LuzardoMIAat PHI, vs. NYM 
33Justin SteeleCHCvs. CIN, vs. SF 
34Noah SyndergaardPHIvs. MIA 
35Jake OdorizziATLat SEA 
36Zac GallenARIat COL 
37Dustin MayLADat SD 
38Kyle GibsonPHIvs. MIA 
39Mike ClevingerSDvs. LAD 
40Jack FlahertySTLvs. WAS, at PIT 
41Marcus StromanCHCvs. SF 
42Carlos CarrascoNYMat MIA 
43Alex CobbSFat LAD 
44Drew SmylyCHCvs. SF 
45Alex WoodSFat LAD, at CHC 
46Nick LodoloCINat MIL 
47Roansy ContrerasPITvs. STL 
48Josiah GrayWASat STL 
49Sean ManaeaSDvs. LAD 
50NL Reliever   
51Cory AbbottWASat STL, at PHI 
52Zach DaviesARIat SD 
53Paolo EspinoWASat STL 
54Jason AlexanderMILvs. CIN 
55JT BrubakerPITvs. STL 
56Jakob JunisSFat MIL 
57Adrian HouserMILvs. SF 
58Luis CessaCINat CHC 
59Justin DunnCINat CHC, at MIL 
60Adrian SampsonCHCvs. CIN 
61Anibal SanchezWASat STL 
62Trevor RogersMIAat PHI 
63Tommy HenryARIat SD, at COL 
64Javier AssadCHCvs. CIN 
65Mike MinorCINat CHC 
66Mitch KellerPITvs. NYM 
67Ryan FeltnerCOLvs. MIL, vs. ARI 
68Eric LauerMILat COL 
69Johan OviedoPITvs. STL 
70Patrick CorbinWASat PHI 
71German MarquezCOLvs. ARI 
72Sean HjelleSFat MIL 
73Erick FeddeWASat PHI 
74Zach ThompsonPITvs. NYM 
75Kyle FreelandCOLvs. MIL 
76Bryse WilsonPITvs. NYM 
77Chase AndersonCINat MIL 
78Chad KuhlCOLvs. MIL 
79Madison BumgarnerARIat COL 
80Jose UrenaCOLvs. ARI 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
