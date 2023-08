Weekly Pitcher Rankings: End of the Dog Days

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

This time next week it will be Labor Day weekend. Yikes. Other than being the last time one can wear white shorts this year (is that still a thing?), Labor Day triggers fantasy managers to be a little more agressive with pitching since ERA drops. Even with all the changes this season, runs have followed the typical pattern of increasing as the weather warms, which usually means falling a bit in September:

Month Runs per Game BABIP WOBA K/PA BB/PA HR/PA March/April 4.59 0.298 0.318 0.230 0.088 0.030 May 4.55 0.297 0.320 0.223 0.087 0.031 June 4.53 0.297 0.319 0.228 0.084 0.031 July 4.64 0.296 0.323 0.227 0.084 0.033 August 4.70 0.299 0.326 0.228 0.082 0.035

Hang in there folks, scoring should wane a bit soon.

As always, the matchups are pulled from the Probable Pitchers Grid.

As is tradition, these are preliminary rankings. The final version will be posted late Sunday night.

Week of August 28 - September 3

