Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 1, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

With mostly fourth and fifth starters scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the inventory of two-start options is rather bleak. As such, this could be a week to focus on single-start hurlers with favorable matchups. To that end, keep in mind the percentages shown represent the pitcher's rostership in 12 and 15 team mixed leagues, specifically the Rotowire Online Championship and NFBC Main Event. Anyone over 50 percent is not shown.

For the new readers, first of all, welcome. As is custom, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, after teams formally announce their plans for the upcoming week. To that end, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers chart in the industry. Please direct questions pertaining to the schedule over there. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.

For the Week of April 3 - 9

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Corbin BurnesMILNYMNot the ideal start, but it's a long season  
2Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEAIn midseason form already  
3Gerrit ColeNYYPHIEarly leader for AL Cy Young  
4Brandon WoodruffMILSTL   
5Zack WheelerPHICIN   
6Drew RasmussenTB@WAS, OAKFavorable matchups to begin the campaign  
7Dylan CeaseCWSSFGreat start to the season with a good chance to keep on a roll  
8Shane BieberCLE@OAK   
9Clayton Kershaw

With mostly fourth and fifth starters scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the inventory of two-start options is rather bleak. As such, this could be a week to focus on single-start hurlers with favorable matchups. To that end, keep in mind the percentages shown represent the pitcher's rostership in 12 and 15 team mixed leagues, specifically the Rotowire Online Championship and NFBC Main Event. Anyone over 50 percent is not shown.

For the new readers, first of all, welcome. As is custom, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, after teams formally announce their plans for the upcoming week. To that end, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers chart in the industry. Please direct questions pertaining to the schedule over there. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.

For the Week of April 3 - 9

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Corbin BurnesMILNYMNot the ideal start, but it's a long season  
2Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEAIn midseason form already  
3Gerrit ColeNYYPHIEarly leader for AL Cy Young  
4Brandon WoodruffMILSTL   
5Zack WheelerPHICIN   
6Drew RasmussenTB@WAS, OAKFavorable matchups to begin the campaign  
7Dylan CeaseCWSSFGreat start to the season with a good chance to keep on a roll  
8Shane BieberCLE@OAK   
9Clayton KershawLAD@ARI   
10George KirbySEALAA, @CLE   
11Jacob deGromTEXBALEven the best occasionally give up hits in clusters  
12Shane McClanahanTB@WAS   
13Max ScherzerNYM@MIL   
14Brady SingerKCTOR, @SFLast season wasn't a fluke  
15Freddy PeraltaMILNYM, STL   
16Robbie RaySEALAA   
17Jeffrey SpringsTBOAK   
18Luis CastilloSEALAA   
19Spencer StriderATLSD   
20Framber ValdezHOUDET   
21Yu DarvishSDARI   
22Jesus LuzardoMIAMIN   
23Aaron NolaPHI@NYYTough matchup to rebound from Opening Day stinker  
24Julio UriasLADCOL   
25Logan WebbSF@CWS12 opening day punch outs a bit of a surprise  
26Reid DetmersLAA@SEA, TORYay Driveline  
27Cristian JavierHOUDET   
28Zac GallenARI@SD   
29Tyler MahleMIN@MIA, HOU   
30Sandy AlcantaraMIAMIN   
31Sonny GrayMINHOU   
32Pablo LopezMIN@MIA   
33Lance LynnCWSSF   
34Jordan MontgomerySTL@MILShaky spring, but should answer the bell when it counts  
35Zach EflinTBOAK   
36Kevin GausmanTOR@KC   
37Nestor CortesNYYPHI, @BAL   
38Alex CobbSFKC   
39Michael KopechCWSSF, @PITNice double dip to get off to a strong start  
40Domingo GermanNYYPHI 38% 
41Joe RyanMINHOUNew pitches put to an early test  
42Charlie MortonATL@STL, SD   
43Carlos CarrascoNYM@MIL, MIA   
44Sean ManaeaSF@CWS, KCNot a bad pair to kick off what should be a bounceback campaign  
45Alek ManoahTOR@KCNot worried yet, but if he struggles here…  
46Taijuan WalkerPHI@NYY, CIN   
47Andrew HeaneyTEXBAL   
48Marcus StromanCHC@CIN   
49Chris BassittTOR@LAA   
50Jon GrayTEXBAL, @CHC   
51Kenta MaedaMIN@MIAWelcome back  
52Edward CabreraMIA@NYM   
53Trevor RogersMIA@NYM   
54Aaron CivaleCLESEA   
55Corey KluberBOSPIT 47% 
56Jameson TaillonCHCTEX   
57Cal QuantrillCLESEA   
58Ross StriplingSFKC   
59Lucas GiolitoCWS@PIT   
60Chris SaleBOS@DET   
61Steven MatzSTLATL, @MIL   
62Kodai SengaNYMMIA   
63Alex WoodSF@CWS   
64Nick PivettaBOSPIT, @DETPerhaps the easiest two-step all season8% 
65Patrick SandovalLAATOR   
66Merrill KellyARILAD   
67Dylan DoddATL@STL, SD 18% 
68Tyler AndersonLAATOR   
69Logan GilbertSEA@CLE   
70German MarquezCOL@LAD 14% 
71Miles MikolasSTLATL   
72Jose BerriosTOR@KC, @LAAA year ago, this would have merited a top-20 ranking  
73Zach PlesacCLE@OAK, SEARemember when he was the next big…um…medium thing?0%11%
74Jack FlahertySTL@MIL   
75Matt ManningDET@HOU 2%42%
76Tylor MegillNYMMIA 8%45%
77Justin SteeleCHCTEX   
78David PetersonNYM@MILStrikeouts on the rise, but walks still an issue  
79Drew SmylyCHC@CIN, TEX 2% 
80Mix 12 Reliever   0%0%
81Johnny CuetoMIAMIN, @NYM 1%17%
82Hunter GreeneCINCHC   
83Brad KellerKC@SF 1%19%
84Michael GroveLADCOL, @ARI 0%2%
85Wade MileyMILNYM 0%6%
86Tanner HouckBOS@DET 27% 
87Nathan EovaldiTEX@CHC   
88Mix 15 Reliever   0%0%
89Bailey FalterPHICIN 8% 
90Kyle BradishBAL@TEX, NYY   
91Matthew BoydDET@HOU, BOSTough schedule to open the season  
92Jared ShusterATLSD   
93Eduardo RodriguezDET@HOU   
94Spencer TurnbullDETBOS 19% 
95Zack GreinkeKCTOR 2%26%
96Nick LodoloCIN@PHI   
97Dustin MayLAD@ARI   
98Connor OvertonCINCHC, @PHI 0%0%
99Blake SnellSD@ATL   
100Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI   
101Hayden WesneskiCHC@CINCould be a fast riser if he pitches to the hype  
102Tyler WellsBAL@TEX 1%21%
103Rich HillPITCWS 0%0%
104James KaprielianOAKCLE, @TB 0%4%
105Martin PerezTEX@CHC   
106Roansy ContrerasPIT@BOS, CWS   
107Kris BubicKCTOR, @SF 0%0%
108Kutter CrawfordBOSPIT 2% 
109Hunter BrownHOUDET, @MINDecent matchups, but innings could be limited  
110Jose SuarezLAA@SEA 35% 
111Mike ClevingerCWS@PIT 41% 
112Yusei KikuchiTOR@KC, @LAA 35% 
113Eric LauerMILSTL   
114Cole IrvinBALNYY 4% 
115Kyle GibsonBAL@TEX 6% 
116Shintaro FujinamiOAK@TB 15% 
117Jhony BritoNYY@BAL 1%47%
118Ken WaldichukOAK@TB 9% 
119Luis GarciaHOU@MIN   
120Matt StrahmPHI@NYY 0%2%
121Noah SyndergaardLAD@ARI   
122Josh FlemingTB@WAS 1%8%
123Mitch KellerPIT@BOS   
124Seth LugoSD@ATL 15% 
125Dean KremerBALNYY 3% 
126Luis CessaCINCHC 0%2%
127Ryne NelsonARI@SD, LAD 22% 
128Jordan LylesKCTOR 1%9%
129Bryce ElderATL@STL 0%0%
130Kyle MullerOAKCLE 2%36%
131Trevor WilliamsWASTB, @COL 0%2%
132Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL   
133Ryan FeltnerCOL@LAD, WAS 0%0%
134Ryan WeathersSDARI 0%0%
135Vince VelasquezPITCWS 0%2%
136Chad KuhlWASTB, @COL 0%6%
137Jake WoodfordSTLATL 1%17%
138Jose UrquidyHOU@MIN   
139Kyle FreelandCOLWAS 0%2%
140Hunter GaddisCLE@OAK 2%25%
141Zach DaviesARILAD 0%0%
142Michael WachaSD@ATL   
143Madison BumgarnerARILAD 1%0%
144Nick MartinezSD@ATL   
145JP SearsOAKCLE 0%2%
146Austin GomberCOLWAS 0%0%
147Patrick CorbinWASTB 0%2%
148Joey WentzDETBOS 0%8%
149Josiah GrayWAS@COL   
150Johan OviedoPIT@BOS 2%17%
151Marco GonzalesSEA@CLE 1%15%
152Jose UrenaCOLWAS 0%0%
153MacKenzie GoreWAS@COL   

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEAIn midseason form already
2Gerrit ColeNYYPHIEarly leader for AL Cy Young
3Drew RasmussenTB@WAS, OAKFavorable matchups to begin the campaign
4Dylan CeaseCWSSFGreat start to the season with a good chance to keep on a roll
5Shane BieberCLE@OAK 
6George KirbySEALAA, @CLE 
7Jacob deGromTEXBALEven the best occasionally give up hits in clusters
8Shane McClanahanTB@WAS 
9Brady SingerKCTOR, @SFLast season wasn't a fluke
10Robbie RaySEALAA 
11Jeffrey SpringsTBOAK 
12Luis CastilloSEALAA 
13Framber ValdezHOUDET 
14Reid DetmersLAA@SEA, TORYay Driveline
15Cristian JavierHOUDET 
16Tyler MahleMIN@MIA, HOU 
17Sonny GrayMINHOU 
18Pablo LopezMIN@MIA 
19Lance LynnCWSSF 
20Zach EflinTBOAK 
21Kevin GausmanTOR@KC 
22Nestor CortesNYYPHI, @BAL 
23Michael KopechCWSSF, @PITNice double dip to get off to a strong start
24Domingo GermanNYYPHI 
25Joe RyanMINHOUNew pitches put to an early test
26Alek ManoahTOR@KCNot worried yet, but if he struggles here…
27Andrew HeaneyTEXBAL 
28Chris BassittTOR@LAA 
29Jon GrayTEXBAL, @CHC 
30Kenta MaedaMIN@MIAWelcome back
31Aaron CivaleCLESEA 
32Corey KluberBOSPIT 
33Cal QuantrillCLESEA 
34Lucas GiolitoCWS@PIT 
35Chris SaleBOS@DET 
36Nick PivettaBOSPIT, @DETPerhaps the easiest two-step all season
37Patrick SandovalLAATOR 
38Tyler AndersonLAATOR 
39Logan GilbertSEA@CLE 
40Jose BerriosTOR@KC, @LAAA year ago, this would have merited a top-20 ranking
41Zach PlesacCLE@OAK, SEARemember when he was the next big…um…medium thing?
42Matt ManningDET@HOU 
43Brad KellerKC@SF 
44Tanner HouckBOS@DET 
45Nathan EovaldiTEX@CHC 
46Kyle BradishBAL@TEX, NYY 
47Matthew BoydDET@HOU, BOSTough schedule to open the season
48Eduardo RodriguezDET@HOU 
49Spencer TurnbullDETBOS 
50Zack GreinkeKCTOR 
51Tyler WellsBAL@TEX 
52James KaprielianOAKCLE, @TB 
53Martin PerezTEX@CHC 
54AL Reliever   
55Kris BubicKCTOR, @SF 
56Kutter CrawfordBOSPIT 
57Hunter BrownHOUDET, @MINDecent matchups, but innings could be limited
58Jose SuarezLAA@SEA 
59Mike ClevingerCWS@PIT 
60Yusei KikuchiTOR@KC, @LAA 
61Cole IrvinBALNYY 
62Kyle GibsonBAL@TEX 
63Shintaro FujinamiOAK@TB 
64Jhony BritoNYY@BAL 
65Ken WaldichukOAK@TB 
66Luis GarciaHOU@MIN 
67Josh FlemingTB@WAS 
68Dean KremerBALNYY 
69Jordan LylesKCTOR 
70Kyle MullerOAKCLE 
71Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL 
72Jose UrquidyHOU@MIN 
73Hunter GaddisCLE@OAK 
74JP SearsOAKCLE 
75Joey WentzDETBOS 
76Marco GonzalesSEA@CLE 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMILNYMNot the ideal start, but it's a long season
2Brandon WoodruffMILSTL 
3Zack WheelerPHICIN 
4Clayton KershawLAD@ARI 
5Max ScherzerNYM@MIL 
6Freddy PeraltaMILNYM, STL 
7Spencer StriderATLSD 
8Yu DarvishSDARI 
9Jesus LuzardoMIAMIN 
10Aaron NolaPHI@NYYTough matchup to rebound from Opening Day stinker
11Julio UriasLADCOL 
12Logan WebbSF@CWS12 opening day punch outs a bit of a surprise
13Zac GallenARI@SD 
14Sandy AlcantaraMIAMIN 
15Jordan MontgomerySTL@MILShaky spring, but should answer the bell when it counts
16Alex CobbSFKC 
17Charlie MortonATL@STL, SD 
18Carlos CarrascoNYM@MIL, MIA 
19Sean ManaeaSF@CWS, KCNot a bad pair to kick off what should be a bounceback campaign
20Taijuan WalkerPHI@NYY, CIN 
21Marcus StromanCHC@CIN 
22Edward CabreraMIA@NYM 
23Trevor RogersMIA@NYM 
24Jameson TaillonCHCTEX 
25Ross StriplingSFKC 
26Steven MatzSTLATL, @MIL 
27Kodai SengaNYMMIA 
28Alex WoodSF@CWS 
29Merrill KellyARILAD 
30Dylan DoddATL@STL, SD 
31German MarquezCOL@LAD 
32Miles MikolasSTLATL 
33Jack FlahertySTL@MIL 
34Tylor MegillNYMMIA 
35Justin SteeleCHCTEX 
36David PetersonNYM@MILStrikeouts on the rise, but walks still an issue
37Drew SmylyCHC@CIN, TEX 
38Johnny CuetoMIAMIN, @NYM 
39Hunter GreeneCINCHC 
40Michael GroveLADCOL, @ARI 
41Wade MileyMILNYM 
42Bailey FalterPHICIN 
43Jared ShusterATLSD 
44Nick LodoloCIN@PHI 
45Dustin MayLAD@ARI 
46Connor OvertonCINCHC, @PHI 
47Blake SnellSD@ATL 
48Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI 
49Hayden WesneskiCHC@CINCould be a fast riser if he pitches to the hype
50Rich HillPITCWS 
51NL Reliever   
52Roansy ContrerasPIT@BOS, CWS 
53Eric LauerMILSTL 
54Matt StrahmPHI@NYY 
55Noah SyndergaardLAD@ARI 
56Mitch KellerPIT@BOS 
57Seth LugoSD@ATL 
58Luis CessaCINCHC 
59Ryne NelsonARI@SD, LAD 
60Bryce ElderATL@STL 
61Trevor WilliamsWASTB, @COL 
62Ryan FeltnerCOL@LAD, WAS 
63Ryan WeathersSDARI 
64Vince VelasquezPITCWS 
65Chad KuhlWASTB, @COL 
66Jake WoodfordSTLATL 
67Kyle FreelandCOLWAS 
68Zach DaviesARILAD 
69Michael WachaSD@ATL 
70Madison BumgarnerARILAD 
71Nick MartinezSD@ATL 
72Austin GomberCOLWAS 
73Patrick CorbinWASTB 
74Josiah GrayWAS@COL 
75Johan OviedoPIT@BOS 
76Jose UrenaCOLWAS 
77MacKenzie GoreWAS@COL 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Flying High
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Flying High
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, April 1
MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, April 1
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown