Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

With mostly fourth and fifth starters scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the inventory of two-start options is rather bleak. As such, this could be a week to focus on single-start hurlers with favorable matchups. To that end, keep in mind the percentages shown represent the pitcher's rostership in 12 and 15 team mixed leagues, specifically the Rotowire Online Championship and NFBC Main Event. Anyone over 50 percent is not shown.
For the new readers, first of all, welcome. As is custom, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, after teams formally announce their plans for the upcoming week. To that end, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers chart in the industry. Please direct questions pertaining to the schedule over there. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.
For the Week of April 3 - 9
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|NYM
|Not the ideal start, but it's a long season
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|In midseason form already
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|PHI
|Early leader for AL Cy Young
|4
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|6
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@WAS, OAK
|Favorable matchups to begin the campaign
|7
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|SF
|Great start to the season with a good chance to keep on a roll
|8
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@OAK
|9
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@ARI
|10
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA, @CLE
|11
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|BAL
|Even the best occasionally give up hits in clusters
|12
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@WAS
|13
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIL
|14
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TOR, @SF
|Last season wasn't a fluke
|15
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|NYM, STL
|16
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|17
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|OAK
|18
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|19
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SD
|20
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|DET
|21
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|ARI
|22
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|MIN
|23
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYY
|Tough matchup to rebound from Opening Day stinker
|24
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|COL
|25
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@CWS
|12 opening day punch outs a bit of a surprise
|26
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA, TOR
|Yay Driveline
|27
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|DET
|28
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|29
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@MIA, HOU
|30
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|MIN
|31
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|HOU
|32
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@MIA
|33
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|SF
|34
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@MIL
|Shaky spring, but should answer the bell when it counts
|35
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|OAK
|36
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@KC
|37
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|PHI, @BAL
|38
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|KC
|39
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|SF, @PIT
|Nice double dip to get off to a strong start
|40
|Domingo German
|NYY
|PHI
|38%
|41
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|HOU
|New pitches put to an early test
|42
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@STL, SD
|43
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@MIL, MIA
|44
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@CWS, KC
|Not a bad pair to kick off what should be a bounceback campaign
|45
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@KC
|Not worried yet, but if he struggles here…
|46
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@NYY, CIN
|47
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|BAL
|48
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CIN
|49
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@LAA
|50
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|BAL, @CHC
|51
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@MIA
|Welcome back
|52
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@NYM
|53
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@NYM
|54
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|SEA
|55
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|PIT
|47%
|56
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|TEX
|57
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|SEA
|58
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|KC
|59
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@PIT
|60
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@DET
|61
|Steven Matz
|STL
|ATL, @MIL
|62
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|MIA
|63
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@CWS
|64
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|PIT, @DET
|Perhaps the easiest two-step all season
|8%
|65
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|TOR
|66
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD
|67
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@STL, SD
|18%
|68
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TOR
|69
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CLE
|70
|German Marquez
|COL
|@LAD
|14%
|71
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|ATL
|72
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@KC, @LAA
|A year ago, this would have merited a top-20 ranking
|73
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@OAK, SEA
|Remember when he was the next big…um…medium thing?
|0%
|11%
|74
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL
|75
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@HOU
|2%
|42%
|76
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIA
|8%
|45%
|77
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|TEX
|78
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@MIL
|Strikeouts on the rise, but walks still an issue
|79
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@CIN, TEX
|2%
|80
|81
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|MIN, @NYM
|1%
|17%
|82
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|83
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@SF
|1%
|19%
|84
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|COL, @ARI
|0%
|2%
|85
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|NYM
|0%
|6%
|86
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@DET
|27%
|87
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CHC
|88
|89
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|CIN
|8%
|90
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TEX, NYY
|91
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@HOU, BOS
|Tough schedule to open the season
|92
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|SD
|93
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@HOU
|94
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|BOS
|19%
|95
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|TOR
|2%
|26%
|96
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI
|97
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@ARI
|98
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|CHC, @PHI
|0%
|0%
|99
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@ATL
|100
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PHI
|101
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@CIN
|Could be a fast riser if he pitches to the hype
|102
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TEX
|1%
|21%
|103
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|CWS
|0%
|0%
|104
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|CLE, @TB
|0%
|4%
|105
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CHC
|106
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@BOS, CWS
|107
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|TOR, @SF
|0%
|0%
|108
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|PIT
|2%
|109
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET, @MIN
|Decent matchups, but innings could be limited
|110
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SEA
|35%
|111
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@PIT
|41%
|112
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@KC, @LAA
|35%
|113
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|STL
|114
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|NYY
|4%
|115
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@TEX
|6%
|116
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|@TB
|15%
|117
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@BAL
|1%
|47%
|118
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@TB
|9%
|119
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@MIN
|120
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|@NYY
|0%
|2%
|121
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@ARI
|122
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@WAS
|1%
|8%
|123
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@BOS
|124
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@ATL
|15%
|125
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|NYY
|3%
|126
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|CHC
|0%
|2%
|127
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SD, LAD
|22%
|128
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|TOR
|1%
|9%
|129
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|130
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CLE
|2%
|36%
|131
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|TB, @COL
|0%
|2%
|132
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BAL
|133
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@LAD, WAS
|0%
|0%
|134
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|135
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|CWS
|0%
|2%
|136
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|TB, @COL
|0%
|6%
|137
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|ATL
|1%
|17%
|138
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@MIN
|139
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|2%
|140
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@OAK
|2%
|25%
|141
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|LAD
|0%
|0%
|142
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@ATL
|143
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|LAD
|1%
|0%
|144
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@ATL
|145
|JP Sears
|OAK
|CLE
|0%
|2%
|146
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|147
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|TB
|0%
|2%
|148
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|BOS
|0%
|8%
|149
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@COL
|150
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@BOS
|2%
|17%
|151
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@CLE
|1%
|15%
|152
|Jose Urena
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|153
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@COL
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|In midseason form already
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|PHI
|Early leader for AL Cy Young
|3
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@WAS, OAK
|Favorable matchups to begin the campaign
|4
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|SF
|Great start to the season with a good chance to keep on a roll
|5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@OAK
|6
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA, @CLE
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|BAL
|Even the best occasionally give up hits in clusters
|8
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@WAS
|9
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TOR, @SF
|Last season wasn't a fluke
|10
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|11
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|OAK
|12
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|13
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|DET
|14
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA, TOR
|Yay Driveline
|15
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|DET
|16
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@MIA, HOU
|17
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|HOU
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@MIA
|19
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|SF
|20
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|OAK
|21
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@KC
|22
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|PHI, @BAL
|23
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|SF, @PIT
|Nice double dip to get off to a strong start
|24
|Domingo German
|NYY
|PHI
|25
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|HOU
|New pitches put to an early test
|26
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@KC
|Not worried yet, but if he struggles here…
|27
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|BAL
|28
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@LAA
|29
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|BAL, @CHC
|30
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@MIA
|Welcome back
|31
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|SEA
|32
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|PIT
|33
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|SEA
|34
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@PIT
|35
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@DET
|36
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|PIT, @DET
|Perhaps the easiest two-step all season
|37
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|TOR
|38
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TOR
|39
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CLE
|40
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@KC, @LAA
|A year ago, this would have merited a top-20 ranking
|41
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@OAK, SEA
|Remember when he was the next big…um…medium thing?
|42
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@HOU
|43
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@SF
|44
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@DET
|45
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CHC
|46
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TEX, NYY
|47
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@HOU, BOS
|Tough schedule to open the season
|48
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@HOU
|49
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|BOS
|50
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|TOR
|51
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TEX
|52
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|CLE, @TB
|53
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CHC
|54
|55
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|TOR, @SF
|56
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|PIT
|57
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET, @MIN
|Decent matchups, but innings could be limited
|58
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SEA
|59
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@PIT
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@KC, @LAA
|61
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|NYY
|62
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@TEX
|63
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|@TB
|64
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@BAL
|65
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@TB
|66
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@MIN
|67
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@WAS
|68
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|NYY
|69
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|TOR
|70
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CLE
|71
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BAL
|72
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@MIN
|73
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@OAK
|74
|JP Sears
|OAK
|CLE
|75
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|BOS
|76
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@CLE
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|NYM
|Not the ideal start, but it's a long season
|2
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|3
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|4
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@ARI
|5
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIL
|6
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|NYM, STL
|7
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SD
|8
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|ARI
|9
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|MIN
|10
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYY
|Tough matchup to rebound from Opening Day stinker
|11
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|COL
|12
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@CWS
|12 opening day punch outs a bit of a surprise
|13
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|14
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|MIN
|15
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@MIL
|Shaky spring, but should answer the bell when it counts
|16
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|KC
|17
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@STL, SD
|18
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@MIL, MIA
|19
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@CWS, KC
|Not a bad pair to kick off what should be a bounceback campaign
|20
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@NYY, CIN
|21
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CIN
|22
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@NYM
|23
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@NYM
|24
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|TEX
|25
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|KC
|26
|Steven Matz
|STL
|ATL, @MIL
|27
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|MIA
|28
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@CWS
|29
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD
|30
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@STL, SD
|31
|German Marquez
|COL
|@LAD
|32
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|ATL
|33
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL
|34
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIA
|35
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|TEX
|36
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@MIL
|Strikeouts on the rise, but walks still an issue
|37
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@CIN, TEX
|38
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|MIN, @NYM
|39
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|40
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|COL, @ARI
|41
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|NYM
|42
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|CIN
|43
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|SD
|44
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI
|45
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@ARI
|46
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|CHC, @PHI
|47
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@ATL
|48
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PHI
|49
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@CIN
|Could be a fast riser if he pitches to the hype
|50
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|CWS
|51
|52
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@BOS, CWS
|53
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|STL
|54
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|@NYY
|55
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@ARI
|56
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@BOS
|57
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@ATL
|58
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|CHC
|59
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SD, LAD
|60
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@STL
|61
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|TB, @COL
|62
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@LAD, WAS
|63
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|ARI
|64
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|CWS
|65
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|TB, @COL
|66
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|ATL
|67
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS
|68
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|LAD
|69
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@ATL
|70
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|LAD
|71
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@ATL
|72
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|WAS
|73
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|TB
|74
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@COL
|75
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@BOS
|76
|Jose Urena
|COL
|WAS
|77
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@COL