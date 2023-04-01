Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

With mostly fourth and fifth starters scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the inventory of two-start options is rather bleak. As such, this could be a week to focus on single-start hurlers with favorable matchups. To that end, keep in mind the percentages shown represent the pitcher's rostership in 12 and 15 team mixed leagues, specifically the Rotowire Online Championship and NFBC Main Event. Anyone over 50 percent is not shown.

For the new readers, first of all, welcome. As is custom, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, after teams formally announce their plans for the upcoming week. To that end, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers chart in the industry. Please direct questions pertaining to the schedule over there. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.

For the Week of April 3 - 9

Mixed