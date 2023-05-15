Fantasy Football
ADP Analysis: Rookie Reactions, Chiefs Moving Up, QBs Falling on Underdog

ADP Analysis: Rookie Reactions, Chiefs Moving Up, QBs Falling on Underdog

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
May 15, 2023

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Some ADP movement is expected and obvious, especially after important offseason periods like the first week of free agency or the NFL Draft. A recent example is Devon Achane moving up while Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson dropped, after the rookie out of A&M was taken about where most expected (84th overall) and landed in a promising offense.

Other times it's less straightforward, like we've seen with the Chiefs after they drafted WR Rashee Rice in the second round. That one was more complicated, as a lot of mocks had Kansas City taking a WR in Round 1 and Rice going Round 3 or later. It was an obvious win for Rice — landing in an elite, WR-needy offense as an earlier pick than most had expected — but the impact on his teammates was less obvious than in the case mentioned above (where Achane was taken about where expected and fantasy players hadn't necessarily been assuming the draft would bring serious competition for Mostert/Wilson).

We'll take a closer look at both of those situations below, comparing Underdog ADPs from late April to the updated numbers shown May 14. Future iterations of this article will also use ADPs from DraftKings and possibly Drafters, but for now the only pre-draft numbers I have are from Underdog (and BB10s, which hasn't yet completed enough fantasy drafts since the NFL Draft to have reliable numbers).

If you're interested in an article that compares ADPs between sites — rather than changes over time — check out my May 12 article Comparing Post-Draft ADPs from Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters and FFPC. I'll be back in June and July with new versions of both these ADP articles, which then will continue through August and early September at a more frequent rate as Week 1 approaches.

(Chart comparing UD ADPs between April and May is at the bottom of the article)

Rookie Rearrangement

Rice has been the biggest winner in terms of raw ADP movement (up 46.9 spots to ADP 129.3), but fellow second-round WR Jonathan Mingo essentially did the same thing (⬆️40.4, ADP 129.1) and there's arguably more fantasy impact from TE Dalton Kincaid (⬆️31.8, ADP 115.6), QB Anthony Richarson (⬆️30.3, ADP 84.8) and WR Jordan Addison (⬆️19.0, ADP 71.1) making smaller moves at earlier points in drafts. Other big winners include...

ADP Rising ⬆️

  • Packers WR Jayden Reed (⬆️27.1, ADP 173.9), who was drafted earlier than expected and by a receiver-needy team.
  • Lions TE Sam LaPorta (⬆️26.7, ADP 172.4), another obvious winner, going 35th overall to a team that previously had an argument for worst TE room in the league (despite having a former TE as head coach!)
  • Saints RB Kendre Miller (⬆️22.7, ADP 135.7), who was taken Round 3 by a team that's starting RB may be suspended. Granted, the Saints spent a decent chunk of change on Jamaal Williams this offseason, so Miller seems more interesting in dynasty than redraft to me.
  • Broncos WR Marvin Mims (⬆️22.2, ADP 173.0), a late second-round pick who appears worthy of the selection but was mocked in the third or fourth more often. Note that Broncos WR Tim Patrick, coming back from an ACL tear, has dropped by almost the exact same amount Mims has risen (🔻22.7,  ADP 207.2)
  • Bengals RB Chase Brown (⬆️20.8, ADP 166.5), a fifth-round pick who landed in a backfield without experienced backups for Joe Mixon (⬆️17.2, ADP 63.7).  It's also a win for Mixon, as noted by drafters, with the Bengals only bringing in a fifth-rounder despite his legal situation, middling 2022 performance and non-guaranteed $9.4 million base salary. If you can't tell, I remain skeptical, even after HC Zac Taylor's post-draft comments saying Mixon's "future is here with the team." 
    • The Bengals can still sign Ezekiel Elliott or another veteran, and there's been chatter of Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans competing for offensive snaps after mostly playing special teams the past few years. Brown took on massive workloads his final two collegiate seasons and impressed at the Combine (4.43 40, 40-inch vertical at 209 lbs.), but he's already 23 and dropped to 5.0 YPC his final season at Illinois. Still, some minor disappointment in terms of Brown's draft capital is easily made up for by the favorable locale.
  • Vikings WR Jordan Addison (⬆️19.0, ADP 71.1) and Dolphins RB Devon Achane (⬆️17.3, ADP 111.0) both probably should've been going earlier in the first place and ended up in good spots with about the expected draft capital (interestingly, both landed with teams they were commonly mocked to).
    • Ravens WR Zay Flowers (⬆️15.4, ADP 89.6) and Chargers WR Quentin Johnston (⬆️16.0, ADP 86.5) also moved up by more than a round, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a much smaller move (⬆️2.4, ADP 60.5) yet easily remains first of the rookie receivers in ADP.
      • Much of the newfound enthusiasm for rookies is rational, e.g., related to a favorable landing spot for fantasy production and/or better-than-expected draft capital. But, I also think there's some upward movement due to recency bias / name repetition / being in the news / whatever you want to call it. Thirteen rookies have risen by a round or more since April, while only four have fallen by a round or more. Which brings us to....

      

ADP Falling 🔻

  • Texans QB C.J. Stroud (🔻26.6, ADP 183.9), Titans RB Tyjae Spears (🔻26.4, ADP 185.2), Raiders TE Michael Mayer (🔻15.9, ADP 178.6), Panthers QB Bryce Young (🔻15.3, ADP 159.9)
    • These are the only four rookies to drop by more than a half-round since April. I'm not sure I understand what's going on with Young, who was mostly expected to go first overall to Carolina, but in each of the other cases it seems obvious, even if I don't necessarily agree. Stroud was a surefire top-10 pick who landed with a bad team/organization; Spears shares a depth chart with Derrick Henry; and Mayer fell to Round 2 and TE3 after typically being mocked in Round 1 as TE1.
      • The new pessimism on Stroud seems harsh. I guess people were hoping a better team would trade up for him? I'm also not sure the Titans/Spears pessimism makes sense, given that Henry himself is going nearly two rounds later than at this time last year after piling up the second most total yards (1,936) of his career in 2022.
  • The biggest veteran ADP fallers are mostly obvious: Tyler Allgeier, Dawson Knox, Joshua Palmer and Kenneth Gainwell have all dropped by 32-38 picks.
  • Among top-100 picks, the most impacted were Bears RB David Montgomery (🔻16.4, ADP 86.9), Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker (🔻14.8, ADP 46.5), Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (🔻8.5, ADP 66.2) and Eagles RB D'Andre Swift (🔻7.3, ADP 70.1).
    • All of whom are good picks at these ADPs, except maybe Montgomery.

     

Team/Positional Trends

Chiefs WRs Move Up, Kelce Drops

Rice's ascent hasn't come at the expense of Kadarius Toney (⬆️8.2, ADP 71.6), Skyy Moore (⬆️2.1, ADP 124.1) or Marquez Valdes-Scantling (⬆️1.3, ADP 156.3). That kind of makes sense if people were expecting the Chiefs to draft a better WR (or at least use an earlier pick on one), but I also think there's too much optimism here on both Toney and Valdes-Scantling. 

In Toney's case, it's been two seasons already and apart from one big garbage-time outing Year 1 in Dallas, we haven't see much besides occasional success on screens, trick plays and returns. With MVS, we've seen too much — four full, healthy seasons with either Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes at QB all year and he's still never reached 700 yards.

In other Chiefs news, RB Jerick McKinnon (⬆️77.3, ADP 131.9) is the biggest ADP mover among all players after re-signing May 2, even though his return to K.C. had been expected all along. He instantly went from being one of the better bargains to one of the most overvalued players. 

Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco dropped a tiny bit (1.9 spots to ADP 71.0), making him one of three Chiefs who have dropped rather than risen since late April. The other two? Patrick Mahomes (🔻1.5, ADP 18.4) and Travis Kelce (🔻1.1, ADP 4.9), whose decline seems related to general ADP trends between positions. 

       

QBs and TEs Falling

Lamar Jackson (⬆️8.2, ADP 38.6) and Anthony Richardson (⬆️30.0, ADP 85.1) are the only QBs that have risen by more than two ADP spots since April, while eight have fallen by a round or more and 15 by at least a half-round. My recent article comparing ADP between sites noted that QBs are relatively cheaper on UD and more expensive on DK; it now appears much of that is due to recent downward adjustments to QB ADPs on Underdog.

It's less extreme but still obvious at TE, where Irv Smith (⬆️36.6, ADP 156.0), Dalton Kincaid (⬆️31.5, ADP 115.9) and Sam LaPorta (⬆️26.7, ADP 172.5) are the only guys to move up five or more spots since April (though all three moved up a ton). Fourteen tight ends have dropped by five-plus spots, including five by more than a round. The list includes guys seemingly unimpacted by the draft, e.g., David Njoku🔻8.7, Darren Waller🔻7.0 and George Kittle🔻6.1, and if we extended it to TEs that fell by 3-4 picks we'd add Kyle Pitts, Evan Engram, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, Hayden Hurst, and Gerald Everett.

    

WRs Gaining Steam Early and Late

Wide receivers have been moving up at the expense of QBs and TEs — a trend that holds through the early, middle and late rounds. Only five WRs have dropped by a half-round or more since April, while 26 have risen by that much (including 11 by a round or more).

Big gainers among non-rookies include Van Jefferson (⬆️26.4, ADP 175.3), Nico Collins (⬆️20.1, ADP 144.2), Michael Gallup (⬆️19.1, ADP 147.5), Allen Lazard (⬆️12.3, ADP 112.8), Alec Pierce (⬆️9.4, ADP 141.7) and Tyler Boyd (⬆️9.2, ADP 117.4). I suppose Collins, Lazard and Pierce can be chalked up to excitement about QBs their respective teams added, but the jumps by Jefferson, Gallup and especially Boyd are harder to explain. 

Side note: I wonder if this May 6 puff piece on Jefferson from the Rams' team website had an impact on his ADP? A bunch of fantasy sites picked it up, and I wrote a player note for RotoWire. It does seem he's the favorite for the No. 2 WR role in Los Angeles, especially after the Rams waited until Round 5 to draft a wideout (Puka Nacua). Some gain for Jefferson makes sense, but two and a half rounds seems like a lot, no?

ADP Comparison Chart

Comparing Underdog ADP (Mid-May vs. Late April)

 Current ADPOld ADPADP Change
1RB Jerick McKinnon133.1209.2-76.1
2WR Rashee Rice129.3176.2-46.9
3WR Jonathan Mingo129.1169.6-40.5
4TE Irv Smith157.9192.6-34.7
5TE Dalton Kincaid115.6147.4-31.8
6QB Anthony Richardson84.8115.1-30.3
7TE Sam LaPorta173.1199.1-26
8WR Jayden Reed175.5201-25.5
9WR Van Jefferson176.2201.7-25.5
10RB Kendre Miller135.3158.4-23.1
11RB Chase Brown166187.3-21.3
12WR Marvin Mims173.9195.2-21.3
13WR Nico Collins145.1164.3-19.2
14WR Jordan Addison71.190.1-19
15WR Michael Gallup148.1166.6-18.5
16RB Devon Achane111.1128.3-17.2
17RB Joe Mixon64.580.9-16.4
18WR Quentin Johnston86.3102.5-16.2
19WR Zay Flowers89.8105-15.2
20WR Allen Lazard112.8125.1-12.3
21RB Chuba Hubbard186.8198-11.2
22RB Alexander Mattison97107.8-10.8
23WR Tyler Boyd117.5126.6-9.1
24WR Alec Pierce142.1151.1-9
25WR Josh Downs165.8174.4-8.6
26WR Darnell Mooney122.5130.8-8.3
27WR Zay Jones125.4133.5-8.1
28QB Lamar Jackson30.638.6-8
29RB Jahmyr Gibbs37.845.7-7.9
30WR Kadarius Toney71.879.7-7.9
31WR Chris Godwin5966.5-7.5
32WR Mike Evans66.173.5-7.4
33WR Nathaniel Dell204.8212-7.2
34WR Elijah Moore104.5111.2-6.7
35RB Brian Robinson106.7113.2-6.5
36WR JuJu Smith-Schuster108114.5-6.5
37WR Michael Thomas93.599.8-6.3
38WR Hunter Renfrow178.4184.7-6.3
39RB Gus Edwards199.1205.1-6
40WR Gabe Davis80.185.9-5.8
41WR Romeo Doubs143148.8-5.8
42WR Tyquan Thornton187.6193.4-5.8
43WR Christian Watson42.247.9-5.7
44WR Michael Pittman54.560.2-5.7
45WR Jahan Dotson8489.7-5.7
46RB James Conner8388.3-5.3
47RB Jaylen Warren154.9160.2-5.3
48RB Jerome Ford205.7210.5-4.8
49WR Keenan Allen48.352.9-4.6
50WR John Metchie189.8194.4-4.6
51WR Terry McLaurin5054.5-4.5
52WR Khalil Shakir183.6188.1-4.5
53WR DJ Chark148.1152.4-4.3
54RB J.K. Dobbins57.761.9-4.2
55WR Chase Claypool195.2199.2-4
56WR Treylon Burks76.780.6-3.9
57WR Rashod Bateman99.2103.1-3.9
58RB Deuce Vaughn208.1212-3.9
59WR Diontae Johnson78.381.8-3.5
60TE Tyler Higbee153.9157.4-3.5
61RB AJ Dillon105.4108.8-3.4
62TE Tyler Conklin198.1201.5-3.4
63WR Mecole Hardman186.7190-3.3
64WR Jakobi Meyers117120.2-3.2
65WR Isaiah Hodgins184187.2-3.2
66WR Amari Cooper36.839.9-3.1
67RB Rhamondre Stevenson30.233.2-3
68WR Brandon Aiyuk62.365.3-3
69WR Brandin Cooks8386-3
70WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba57.760.5-2.8
71WR Adam Thielen134.5137.3-2.8
72WR Darius Slayton211.1213.9-2.8
73WR Amon-Ra St. Brown14.917.5-2.6
74WR Robert Woods204.8207.4-2.6
75WR Marvin Jones210212.6-2.6
76WR Mike Williams42.545-2.5
77RB Devin Singletary163.7166.2-2.5
78WR Tee Higgins24.226.6-2.4
79RB Dameon Pierce61.163.4-2.3
80TE Mark Andrews3234.2-2.2
81RB James Cook93.395.5-2.2
82RB Roschon Johnson140.6142.8-2.2
83RB Bijan Robinson7.39.4-2.1
84RB Tony Pollard22.724.7-2
85WR Calvin Ridley35.437.4-2
86WR DeVonta Smith24.226.1-1.9
87WR Skyy Moore124.3126.2-1.9
88RB Tank Bigsby171.1173-1.9
89QB Brock Purdy196.2198.1-1.9
90WR Jaylen Waddle17.919.6-1.7
91QB Matthew Stafford159.4161.1-1.7
92WR CeeDee Lamb11.713.3-1.6
93WR Drake London47.749.3-1.6
94WR DK Metcalf29.831.3-1.5
95WR Curtis Samuel175.9177.4-1.5
96WR Davante Adams10.712.1-1.4
97WR Christian Kirk51.853.2-1.4
98WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling156.2157.6-1.4
99WR Garrett Wilson14.315.6-1.3
100WR Chris Olave21.923.2-1.3
101WR Deebo Samuel34.435.7-1.3
102QB Geno Smith111.5112.8-1.3
103WR DJ Moore41.843-1.2
104WR George Pickens7172.2-1.2
105WR Jerry Jeudy46.847.9-1.1
106TE Juwan Johnson151.2152.3-1.1
107RB Trayveon Williams214.9216-1.1
108WR Jalin Hyatt139.1140.1-1
109WR Cooper Kupp5.26.1-0.9
110RB Antonio Gibson129.6130.5-0.9
111WR Tyreek Hill4.45.2-0.8
112TE Chigoziem Okonkwo132.1132.8-0.7
113WR DeVante Parker214.5215.2-0.7
114WR Ja'Marr Chase2.22.8-0.6
115RB Nick Chubb21.622.2-0.6
116RB Josh Jacobs27.528.1-0.6
117WR Puka Nacua215.2215.8-0.6
118RB Najee Harris38.839.3-0.5
119WR Quez Watkins215.1215.6-0.5
120TE Foster Moreau215.5216-0.5
121WR Kayshon Boutte215.3215.7-0.4
122RB Keaontay Ingram215.4215.8-0.4
123WR Russell Gage215.2215.5-0.3
124WR Justin Jefferson1.11.3-0.2
125WR A.J. Brown9.19.3-0.2
126RB Austin Ekeler11.711.9-0.2
127RB Elijah Mitchell127.3127.5-0.2
128TE Cade Otton215215.2-0.2
129WR Mack Hollins215.4215.6-0.2
130WR Josh Reynolds215.7215.9-0.2
131WR Stefon Diggs8.28.3-0.1
132WR Courtland Sutton95.195.2-0.1
133QB Desmond Ridder202202.1-0.1
134WR Parris Campbell207.7207.8-0.1
135WR Richie James211.9212-0.1
136WR Terrace Marshall214214.1-0.1
137RB Joshua Kelley215.1215.2-0.1
138WR Deonte Harty215.5215.6-0.1
139WR Tutu Atwell215.5215.6-0.1
140RB Evan Hull215.6215.7-0.1
141WR A.T. Perry215.7215.8-0.1
142TE Austin Hooper215.8215.9-0.1
143WR Kyle Philips215.8215.9-0.1
144WR Randall Cobb215.9216-0.1
145WR Devin Duvernay215.9216-0.1
146RB Zonovan Knight215.9216-0.1
147RB Mohamed Ibrahim215.9216-0.1
148RB Chris Rodriguez215.9216-0.1
149WR Jauan Jennings215.9216-0.1
150TE Marcus Baugh215.9216-0.1
151WR Marquise Goodwin215.9216-0.1
152WR Velus Jones215.9216-0.1
153TE Noah Gray215.9216-0.1
154WR Jalen Tolbert215.9216-0.1
155WR Calvin Austin215.9216-0.1
156WR Tyler Lockett67.767.70
157WR Wan'Dale Robinson165.7165.70
158TE Luke Musgrave213.5213.50
159RB Eric Gray215.6215.60
160RB Malik Davis215.7215.70
161WR Olamide Zaccheaus215.8215.80
162RB Latavius Murray215.8215.80
163TE Logan Thomas215.8215.80
164TE Durham Smythe215.9215.90
165WR Kalif Raymond215.9215.90
166WR Sterling Shepard215.9215.90
167RB Ty Chandler215.9215.90
168WR Jamal Agnew215.9215.90
169RB D'Ernest Johnson215.9215.90
170WR Xavier Hutchinson215.9215.90
171RB Derrick Henry26.326.20.1
172WR Braxton Berrios215.7215.60.1
173WR Tyler Scott215.7215.60.1
174QB Sam Darnold215.7215.60.1
175WR Isaiah McKenzie215.8215.70.1
176QB Mike White215.8215.70.1
177QB Tom Brady215.9215.80.1
178RB Alvin Kamara98.398.10.2
179RB Pierre Strong214.9214.70.2
180WR Charlie Jones215.7215.50.2
181WR Julio Jones215.7215.50.2
182WR Michael Wilson215.8215.60.2
183TE Tucker Kraft215.9215.70.2
184WR Antonio Brown215.9215.70.2
185RB Rachaad White78.478.10.3
186RB Isaiah Spiller215.9215.60.3
187RB Chase Edmonds215.9215.60.3
188WR Rashid Shaheed160.3159.90.4
189WR Justyn Ross214.8214.40.4
190RB Zamir White215.2214.80.4
191RB Chris Evans215.9215.50.4
192WR Greg Dortch215.9215.50.4
193WR Corey Davis213.7213.20.5
194QB Justin Herbert51.951.30.6
195RB Kyren Williams215.7215.10.6
196RB Christian McCaffrey3.32.60.7
197RB Saquon Barkley16.315.60.7
198RB James Robinson213.3212.60.7
199WR Marquise Brown75.8750.8
200TE Luke Schoonmaker214.3213.50.8
201RB Ronald Jones215.82150.8
202RB Samaje Perine115.5114.60.9
203TE Hunter Henry214.4213.50.9
204RB Travis Etienne34.333.31
205TE Darnell Washington215.6214.61
206TE Travis Kelce64.91.1
207QB Ryan Tannehill214.7213.51.2
208WR DeAndre Hopkins44.543.11.4
209WR Allen Robinson213.42121.4
210RB Isiah Pacheco70.769.11.6
211TE Dallas Goedert67.165.41.7
212QB Aaron Rodgers107.81061.8
213QB Jordan Love143.6141.81.8
214QB Patrick Mahomes18.816.91.9
215RB Cam Akers75.573.61.9
216QB Kirk Cousins99.797.72
217TE Zach Ertz2132112
218QB Will Levis215.3213.22.1
219QB Jalen Hurts19.817.52.3
220QB Kenny Pickett173.7171.32.4
221RB DeWayne McBride214.1211.22.9
222RB Israel Abanikanda212.3209.33
223RB Leonard Fournette190.4187.33.1
224QB Josh Allen19.115.93.2
225RB Aaron Jones54.951.73.2
226RB Javonte Williams92.2893.2
227RB Miles Sanders55.952.53.4
228WR Rondale Moore172.8169.43.4
229TE Jelani Woods210.9207.53.4
230TE Hayden Hurst193.5189.83.7
231QB Baker Mayfield213.2209.53.7
232TE Greg Dulcich146142.23.8
233TE Gerald Everett169.4165.63.8
234RB Breece Hall28.824.93.9
235RB Zach Evans203.6199.64
236TE Evan Engram89.985.84.1
237TE Dalton Schultz127.6123.44.2
238QB Jimmy Garoppolo185.4181.24.2
239TE Kyle Pitts63.759.34.4
240RB Zach Charbonnet10297.64.4
241RB Jonathan Taylor13.694.6
242RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire214209.44.6
243WR Odell Beckham106.91024.9
244WR Cedric Tillman211.92074.9
245QB Justin Fields36.631.15.5
246RB Sean Tucker215.7210.25.5
247TE Noah Fant211205.45.6
248TE T.J. Hockenson46.840.86
249TE Cole Kmet135.7129.66.1
250TE George Kittle54.147.96.2
251QB Trevor Lawrence6154.86.2
252QB Mac Jones209.1202.96.2
253TE Darren Waller77.7716.7
254RB Ezekiel Elliott161.4154.66.8
255RB D'Andre Swift70.262.87.4
256WR Donovan Peoples-Jones153.1145.77.4
257RB Dalvin Cook65.557.77.8
258QB Sam Howell203.4195.48
259TE Isaiah Likely207.4199.38.1
260QB Joe Burrow41.232.98.3
261TE Pat Freiermuth109.9101.58.4
262TE David Njoku103.795.18.6
263RB Damien Harris117.3108.68.7
264RB Raheem Mostert154.4144.79.7
265RB Jamaal Williams125.7115.610.1
266QB Jared Goff121.8111.510.3
267QB Dak Prescott89.578.511
268QB Russell Wilson128.5117.511
269RB Rashaad Penny114.3102.911.4
270QB Derek Carr142.4130.811.6
271QB Deshaun Watson82.370.411.9
272TE Mike Gesicki192.9180.812.1
273QB Tua Tagovailoa94.382.112.2
274QB Daniel Jones99.787.212.5
275TE Michael Mayer176.1162.713.4
276QB Bryce Young159.1144.614.5
277RB Kenneth Walker46.431.714.7
278QB Kyler Murray135.3120.614.7
279TE Trey McBride204.919014.9
280RB D'Onta Foreman155.8140.815
281RB Kareem Hunt198182.615.4
282RB Khalil Herbert121.4105.915.5
283RB David Montgomery86.870.516.3
284QB Trey Lance168.5152.116.4
285RB Michael Carter211.3194.217.1
286WR K.J. Osborn145.1127.517.6
287TE Taysom Hill167.7149.318.4
288RB Jeff Wilson171.6152.319.3
289WR Jameson Williams100.58119.5
290RB Cordarrelle Patterson214.5193.620.9
291WR Tim Patrick207.2184.522.7
292TE Jake Ferguson210.618624.6
293QB C.J. Stroud183.6157.326.3
294RB Tyjae Spears185.3158.826.5
295RB Kenneth Gainwell192.2160.232
296WR Joshua Palmer203170.132.9
297TE Dawson Knox166.3132.633.7
298RB Tyler Allgeier151.7114.836.9

