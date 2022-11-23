NFL Game Previews: Thanksgiving Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Did the Bills even bother going home after last week's win over the Browns at Ford Field, or did they just stay in Detroit and do touristy stuff like visit the Motown Museum ? The AFC East remains a dogfight as all four teams have six or seven wins, so nobody can afford a misstep. (Buffalo's also 0-2 in division games, which could come back to haunt it.) Josh Allen continues to take it easy in practice as he plays through his elbow injury, and his numbers since the Bills' bye (60.5 percent completion rate, 7.4 YPA, 4:6 TD:INT in four games) are decidedly not MVP-worthy, but it's the defense's slide that should be the bigger worry. Before its Week 7 bye, the unit allowed 13.5 points and just less than 300 yards a game; since then, those numbers have ballooned to 23.3 and 396.3, respectively, and it's not like they've faced elite offenses during that stretch. The Bills still have the talent to outscore the opposition even with those higher targets, but with Allen not 100 percent healthy, that task becomes a lot more difficult.

Buffalo at Detroit (+9.5), o/u 54.5 – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

The Lions have won three straight, including back-to-back road victories, and while a division title is probably off the table (they're four games back of the Vikings with seven to play), a big second half could get them into the wild-card conversation. Dan Campbell seems to have decided Jamaal Williams is his guy regardless of D'Andre Swift's health, a reasonable call when Williams is leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns and has five games with multiple scores. The veteran has already set a career high in rushing yards, and his 12 rushing TDs is even more remarkable when you consider he came into 2022 with a total of 13 in his prior five campaigns. Amon-Ra St. Brown could also be about to get some real help downfield — DJ Chark made a cameo appearance last week as he recovers from an ankle injury, while 2022 12th overall pick Jameson Williams is closing in on his pro debut. The defense has also had its two stingiest performances points-wise during that winning streak, though it's still routinely coughing up 400-plus yards a game, so that had more to do with Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones not being able to cash in their opportunities. Given Josh Allen's sudden penchant for red-zone INTs, you can't exactly be sure their luck will run out.

The Skinny

BUF injuries: C Mitch Morse (questionable, elbow), DE Greg Rousseau (out, ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (out, groin), S Micah Hyde (IR, neck)

DET injuries: WR Josh Reynolds (questionable, back), WR Chark (questionable, ankle), WR Williams (NFI-R, knee), WR Quintez Cephus (IR, foot), LG Jonah Jackson (questionable, concussion), C Frank Ragnow (questionable, foot), RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (IR, back), RG Tommy Kraemer (IR, back), RG Evan Brown (questionable, ankle), DE Romeo Okwara (PUP-R, Achilles), DE Josh Paschal (questionable, knee), CB Jeff Okudah (doubtful, concussion), S Tracy Walker (IR, Achilles)

BUF DFS targets: Allen $8,000 DK / $9,500 FD (DET 28th in passing yards per game allowed, 32nd in YPA allowed), Devin Singletary $5,700 DK / $6,900 FD (DET 31st in rushing yards per game allowed, 30th in YPA allowed, 31st in rushing TDs allowed)

DET DFS targets: none

BUF DFS fades: none

DET DFS fades: Kalif Raymond $4,100 DK / $5,500 FD (BUF fifth in DVOA vs. WR3), Brock Wright $2,900 DK / $4,600 FD (BUF third in DVOA vs. TE)

Key stat: BUF second in third-down conversions at 50.0 percent; DET 32nd in third-down defense at 50.0 percent

The Scoop: Singletary gallops for 110 combined yards and two touchdowns. Allen throws for 310 yards and two TDs, hitting Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis (who tops 100 yards) while also running in a score of his own. Jamaal Williams responds with 70 yards and a TD. Jared Goff throws for 280 yards and two scores, finding St. Brown and Swift. Bills 35-27

N.Y. Giants (+9.5) at Dallas, o/u 45.5 – Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

Winner gets Odell Beckham? The Giants are 7-1 in one-score games this season but 0-2 when they can't keep it close, with both those losses coming in their last three games — including last week's home stinker against Detroit. It's no coincidence that Saquon Barkley had his two least productive games of the season in those losses, failing to reach 60 rushing yards in either while combining for a 5-22-0 line on 10 targets through the air, though which is cause and which is effect could be debated. Fun fact: the Giants are 0-7 against the Cowboys with Saquon starting in the backfield, including a Week 3 loss earlier this year, though that's less surprising when you look at the team's overall futility in recent years against Dallas. Daniel Jones has become an effective game manager, but ask him to do too much and he reverts to his old ways, throwing multiple picks against the Lions for the first time all season even as he topped his prior season high for passing yards by 124. His receiving corps is getting thinned out again too, as rookie Wan'Dale Robinson tore an ACL last week. The Giants may have little choice but to start giving Kenny Golladay a real role in the offense ... or back the Brink's truck up to Odell's house.

Both these teams are two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East, and with Philly showing some warts lately, whoever comes out on top on Thanksgiving will be the ones who have to keep the pressure up down the stretch. The Cowboys bounced back from their disappointing second half at Lambeau by absolutely humiliating the Vikings, and last week was the first time both halves of the roster clicked at the same time — Dallas has hung 40-plus points on two of its last three opponents while holding two of the last four to single-digit points, which are two terrifying trends for the rest of the conference if they start to become a habit. Tony Pollard's four-game hot streak has produced 573 scrimmage yards and six total TDs, and while Ezekiel Elliott won't be sidelined completely, Pollard still saw more touches in Week 11, which should be how the workload is divided. I mean seriously, Dallas averages more than 35 points a game with him in the lead role. This is a no-brainer. Dak Prescott hasn't really been unleashed since returning to action either, at least not the way he was to begin the 2021 campaign, but he has reeled off three consecutive games with multiple TDs, and it might only be a matter of time before he pops. Perhaps having a shiny new Beckham to throw to would help. Facing a team down its top two corners certainly can't hurt. Micah Parsons and company will also get to tee off against a Giants offensive line missing at least three starters and which could be down to a fifth-stringer at left guard. I have this one being semi-close, but Brian Daboll is really going to have to crank up the smoke and mirrors for that to happen.

The Skinny

NYG injuries: WR Robinson (IR, knee), WR Sterling Shepard (IR, knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (out, eye), LT Andrew Thomas (questionable, illness), LG Shane Lemieux (out, toe), LG Ben Bredeson (IR, knee), LG Joshua Ezeudu (out, neck), LG Tyre Phillips (questionable, neck), C Jon Feliciano (out, neck), RT Evan Neal (out, knee), DE Azeez Ojulari (IR, calf), CB Adoree' Jackson (out, knee), CB Fabian Moreau (out, oblique), S Xavier McKinney (NFI-R, hand), S Dane Belton (questionable, shoulder)

DAL injuries: WR James Washington (IR, foot), LT Tyron Smith (IR, knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (questionable, foot), LB Parsons (questionable, knee), CB Jourdan Lewis (IR, foot), S Donovan Wilson (questionable, illness)

NYG DFS targets: none

DAL DFS targets: Dalton Schultz $3,800 DK / $5,800 FD (NYG 30th in DVOA vs. TE)

NYG DFS fades: Jones $5,500 DK / $7,500 FD (DAL second in passing DVOA, first in passing yards per game allowed), Giants DST $2,400 DK / $3,500 FD (DAL t-1st in sacks allowed, t-2nd in giveaways)

DAL DFS fades: none

Key stat: NYG t-17th in third-down conversions at 40.6 percent; DAL seventh in third-down defense at 34.6 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 10-1 DAL, average score 29-18 DAL, average margin of victory 12 points. DAL is 8-1 in the last nine meetings on home turf, with NYG's only win in Dallas during that stretch coming in Week 1 of 2016. Victor Cruz scored his last NFL touchdown in that one

The Scoop: Barkley grinds out 70 combined yards and a score. Jones throws for 250 yards and a touchdown to Darius Slayton but gets picked off twice and sacked five times. Pollard carves out 120 scrimmage yards and a TD, while Elliott adds 50 yards. Prescott throws for 270 yards and two scores, finding Schultz and CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys 24-17

New England (+2.5) at Minnesota, o/u 42.5

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

The Patriots lurk one game back of the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East, so if Buffalo stumbles in the early game, New England will be playing to move into a tie. The Pats have won three straight and five of six, though last week's last-minute punt return to break a 3-3 tie was so ridiculously improbable I'm not entirely sure I didn't dream it. Chaos season! The defense has been the story, as it so often is for Bill Belichick's crew, and they've held consecutive opponents to three points each. It was the Colts and Jets, but still. Only one team has scored more than 17 against the Pats in their last six, and that was in the Justin Fields game, so that's not exactly a formula other offensive coordinators can copy. You'd certainly like to see Mac Jones showing a little more spark, but given the state of the offensive line, they can live with him simply minimizing his mistakes and letting Rhamondre Stevenson and the defense rumble.

It kind of felt like the Vikings' bubble burst last week in that rout at the hands of the Cowboys, but then again they felt like a team of destiny the week before when they beat the Bills, so maybe hasty overreactions aren't the best approach. Minnesota still appears to be cruising to its first NFC North title since 2017 and still has an impressive array of weapons on offense, even if Kirk Cousins didn't have any time to find them against Dallas. The loss of left tackle tackle Christian Darrisaw is potentially huge, especially with Matthew Judon coming to town, but at least this time the coaching staff has a week to account for it rather than scrambling to address it mid-game. I mean, there's no way this team could go on a huge second-half losing streak and hand the division over to the Lions or (gulp) the Packers, right?

The Skinny

NE injuries: WR DeVante Parker (questionable, knee), LG Isaiah Wynn (out, foot), C David Andrews (questionable, thigh), RT Marcus Cannon (IR, concussion), RT Yodny Cajuste (questionable, calf)

MIN injuries: LT Darrisaw (out, concussion), CB Cameron Dantzler (IR, ankle), S Lewis Cine (IR, leg)

NE DFS targets: Jones $5,100 DK / $6,500 FD (MIN 31st in passing yards per game allowed, 31st in YPA allowed)

MIN DFS targets: Vikings DST $3,100 DK / $4,000 FD (t-3rd in takeaways, NE 29th in giveaways)

NE DFS fades: none

MIN DFS fades: Cousins $5,600 DK / $7,400 FD (NE first in passing DVOA, fourth in passing yards per game allowed), Justin Jefferson $8,200 DK / $8,600 FD (NE fourth in DVOA vs. WR1)

Key stat: MIN 21st in third-down conversions at 37.9 percent; NE ninth in third-down defense at 36.9 percent

The Scoop: Stevenson gathers in 80 scrimmage yards and a TD. Jones throws for 260 yards. Dalvin Cook gets held to 80 combined yards. Cousins throws for less than 200 yards and a touchdown to Adam Thielen. Patriots 16-10



Last week's record: 9-5, 6-8 ATS, 11-3 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 86-77-1, 69-90-5 ATS, 82-81-1 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1374-846-8, 1074-1082-72 ATS, 817-868-31 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)