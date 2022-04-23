Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Roll with the Changes

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
When I first devised the algorithms for the pitching rankings, starters were working deeper into games, rendering two-start weeks more useful than they are in the current landscape. As such, I reworked some settings to deemphasize double dippers. By doing so, the better single-start matchups rose in the ranks, which is in line with how streaming needs to be approached in today's environment. Personally, I still want to be aggressive while the aggregate ERA is low. However, the refreshed rankings do a better job of gauging solid one-start weeks and lower-level two-start weeks.
Please realize I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct any specific rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to address rankings comments below.
As is the custom, these rankings will be updated late Sunday night.
Week of April 25 - May 1
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|SF, CHC
|N
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@STL, PHI
|N
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS, HOU
|Handling transition back to the AL seamlessly
|A
|4
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@LAA, @OAK
|A
|5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|CHC, @TEX
|N
|6
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@ARI, DET
|Great pair to get back on track
|N
|7
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT, CHC
|N
|8
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CIN, @PIT
|21 K with 1 BB in first 19 IP
|N
|9
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@WAS, SEA
|Walks high (7 BB in 19.1 IP), but just 1 HR minimizing
|10
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@MIA
|A
|11
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|DET
|N
|12
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BOS, HOU
|Will take a while to get rid of damage from his first start
|A
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@KC
|A
|14
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM
|N
|15
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS
|N
|16
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TB, @MIA
|15 K with 1 BB in 16.2 IP
|A
|17
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|Getting better, a great spot to continue the trend
|N
|18
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@TB
|So far, so good, but 13K in 16 IP leaves him vulnerable to a blow-up
|A
|19
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CLE
|A
|20
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|KC
|A
|21
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|CLE
|A
|22
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|KC
|A
|23
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@ARI
|N
|24
|Sam Long
|SF
|OAK
|N
|25
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@TEX
|A
|26
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|SEA
|N
|27
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|LAA
|A
|28
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|A
|29
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|BAL
|A
|30
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@OAK
|A
|31
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|DET
|A
|32
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@STL
|Not missing a beat with the move to the Senior Circuit
|N
|33
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|ARI
|High BABIP, but 20 K in 16 IP limiting runs
|N
|34
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@PIT
|N
|35
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|A
|36
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|CHC
|N
|37
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@PIT
|N
|38
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|PHI
|N
|39
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|WAS
|N
|40
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|SEA
|A
|41
|Alex Wood
|SF
|WAS
|N
|42
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@STL
|20 K with 2 BB in 18.1 IP, good to see Cookie dealing
|N
|43
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@MIL
|29 K in 17 IP, how long can he stay healthy?
|N
|44
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@ATL, @MIL
|Uncharacteristic 3 HR in 13.1 IP bloating ERA
|N
|45
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|OAK
|Another Giants' reclamation project
|N
|46
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|BAL, @KC
|Should be ready to work five-plus frames
|A
|47
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@TOR, @BAL
|Five homers allowed masking 19 K with just 3 BB in 14.2 IP
|A
|48
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|MIN
|A
|49
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|CLE
|A
|50
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|NYM, ARI
|N
|51
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BAL
|A
|52
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@LAA, @OAK
|A
|53
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|COL
|N
|54
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@MIN, @LAD
|Tough pair to get untracked
|A
|55
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|CHC
|N
|56
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SEA
|Next step: consistency
|N
|57
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|COL, @NYM
|N
|58
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX, @TOR
|A
|59
|German Marquez
|COL
|@PHI
|N
|60
|Steven Matz
|STL
|NYM
|N
|61
|Matt Brash
|SEA
|@MIA
|A
|62
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@LAA
|A
|63
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@WAS
|Shoulder is clearly healthy, knock on wood it stays that way
|N
|64
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|SEA
|A
|65
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@TB
|A
|66
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|N
|67
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|COL
|N
|68
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TB
|A
|69
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@CWS
|A
|70
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|DET
|A
|71
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|COL, @NYM
|19 K in 17.2 IP
|N
|72
|Mix 12 Reliever
|73
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@MIL
|N
|74
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|NYM, ARI
|N
|75
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@SF
|Not going deep, but working an effective five and fly
|A
|76
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|CLE, @CWS
|Jury is still out, but worth picking up
|A
|77
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|CLE
|A
|78
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|N
|79
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@CWS
|A
|80
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|@KC
|A
|81
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|PHI
|N
|82
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@LAA
|A
|83
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CIN
|N
|84
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@TEX
|N
|85
|Daulton Jefferies
|OAK
|@SF
|A
|86
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CWS, NYY
|A
|87
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|CHC
|N
|88
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@TOR
|A
|89
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|LAD
|N
|90
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@STL
|N
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@PIT
|N
|93
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|A
|94
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|SD
|N
|95
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD, @STL
|N
|96
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TB
|A
|97
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|DET
|N
|98
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@NYY
|A
|99
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|SD
|N
|100
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@ARI
|N
|101
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CLE
|A
|102
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@CWS
|A
|103
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TEX
|A
|104
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TOR
|A
|105
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|SEA, MIN
|A
|106
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|MIN
|A
|107
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|ARI
|N
|108
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@CWS
|A
|109
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|NYY
|A
|110
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@TB
|A
|111
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@TEX
|N
|112
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, ATL
|A
|113
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIL, SD
|N
|114
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|@MIN
|A
|115
|Dallas Keuchel
|CWS
|KC, LAA
|A
|116
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|MIA, @SF
|N
|117
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|SD
|N
|118
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|HOU
|A
|119
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PHI, CIN
|N
|120
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@BAL
|A
|121
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIN
|A
|122
|Humberto Castellanos
|ARI
|@STL
|N
|123
|Carlos Hernandez
|KC
|NYY
|A
|124
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|CHC
|@ATL
|N
|125
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|MIL
|N
|126
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@CIN
|N
|127
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@WAS
|N
|128
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@TOR
|A
|129
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS
|A
|130
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|A
|131
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@NYY, BOS
|A
|132
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@LAD
|A
|133
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@LAD
|A
|134
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@COL
|N
|135
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|CLE
|A
|136
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIL
|N
|137
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@TEX, @TOR
|A
|138
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@PHI
|N
|139
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|MIA
|N
|140
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|LAD, @STL
|N
|141
|Reiver Sanmartin
|CIN
|SD, @COL
|N
|142
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@COL
|N
|143
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CIN
|N
|144
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|HOU
|A
|145
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|MIL
|N
|146
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@ATL
|N
|147
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|CIN
|N
|148
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|@NYY
|A
|149
|Jhoulys Chacin
|COL
|@PHI
|N
|150
|Vince Velasquez
|CWS
|LAA
|A
|151
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|SD
|N
|152
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|ATL
|A
|153
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|HOU, ATL
|A
|154
|Josh Rogers
|WAS
|MIA
|N
|155
|Chris Ellis
|BAL
|BOS
|A
|156
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU
|A
|157
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|BOS
|A
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS, HOU
|Handling transition back to the AL seamlessly
|2
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@LAA, @OAK
|3
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@MIA
|4
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BOS, HOU
|Will take a while to get rid of damage from his first start
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@KC
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TB, @MIA
|15 K with 1 BB in 16.2 IP
|7
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@TB
|So far, so good, but 13K in 16 IP leaves him vulnerable to a blow-up
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CLE
|9
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|KC
|10
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|CLE
|11
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|KC
|12
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@TEX
|13
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|LAA
|14
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|15
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|BAL
|16
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@OAK
|17
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|DET
|18
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|19
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|SEA
|20
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|BAL, @KC
|Should be ready to work five-plus frames
|21
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@TOR, @BAL
|Five homers allowed masking 19 K with just 3 BB in 14.2 IP
|22
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|MIN
|23
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|CLE
|24
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BAL
|25
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@LAA, @OAK
|26
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@MIN, @LAD
|Tough pair to get untracked
|27
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX, @TOR
|28
|Matt Brash
|SEA
|@MIA
|29
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@LAA
|30
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|SEA
|31
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@TB
|32
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@TB
|33
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@CWS
|34
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|DET
|35
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@SF
|Not going deep, but working an effective five and fly
|36
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|CLE, @CWS
|Jury is still out, but worth picking up
|37
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|CLE
|38
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@CWS
|39
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|@KC
|40
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@LAA
|41
|Daulton Jefferies
|OAK
|@SF
|42
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CWS, NYY
|43
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@TOR
|44
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|45
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TB
|46
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@NYY
|47
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CLE
|48
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@CWS
|49
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TEX
|50
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TOR
|51
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|SEA, MIN
|52
|AL Reliever
|53
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|MIN
|54
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@CWS
|55
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|NYY
|56
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@TB
|57
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, ATL
|58
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|@MIN
|59
|Dallas Keuchel
|CWS
|KC, LAA
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|HOU
|61
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@BAL
|62
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIN
|63
|Carlos Hernandez
|KC
|NYY
|64
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@TOR
|65
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS
|66
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|67
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@NYY, BOS
|68
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@LAD
|69
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@LAD
|70
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|CLE
|71
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@TEX, @TOR
|72
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|HOU
|73
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|@NYY
|74
|Vince Velasquez
|CWS
|LAA
|75
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|ATL
|76
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|HOU, ATL
|77
|Chris Ellis
|BAL
|BOS
|78
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU
|79
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|BOS
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|SF, CHC
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@STL, PHI
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|CHC, @TEX
|4
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@ARI, DET
|Great pair to get back on track
|5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@PIT, CHC
|6
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CIN, @PIT
|21 K with 1 BB in first 19 IP
|7
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@WAS, SEA
|Walks high (7 BB in 19.1 IP), but just 1 HR minimizing damage
|8
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|DET
|9
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM
|10
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS
|11
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|Getting better, a great spot to continue the trend
|12
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@ARI
|13
|Sam Long
|SF
|OAK
|14
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|SEA
|15
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@STL
|Not missing a beat with the move to the Senior Circuit
|16
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|ARI
|High BABIP, but 20 K in 16 IP limiting runs
|17
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@PIT
|18
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|CHC
|19
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@PIT
|20
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|PHI
|21
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|WAS
|22
|Alex Wood
|SF
|WAS
|23
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@STL
|20 K with 2 BB in 18.1 IP, good to see Cookie dealing
|24
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@MIL
|29 K in 17 IP, how long can he stay healthy?
|25
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@ATL, @MIL
|Uncharacteristic 3 HR in 13.1 IP bloating ERA
|26
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|OAK
|Another Giants' reclamation project
|27
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|NYM, ARI
|28
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|COL
|29
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|CHC
|30
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SEA
|Next step: consistency
|31
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|COL, @NYM
|32
|German Marquez
|COL
|@PHI
|33
|Steven Matz
|STL
|NYM
|34
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@WAS
|Shoulder is clearly healthy, knock on wood it stays that way
|35
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|36
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|COL
|37
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|COL, @NYM
|19 K in 17.2 IP
|38
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@MIL
|39
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|NYM, ARI
|40
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|41
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|PHI
|42
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CIN
|43
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@TEX
|44
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|CHC
|45
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|LAD
|46
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@STL
|47
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@PIT
|48
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|SD
|49
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD, @STL
|50
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|DET
|51
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|SD
|52
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@ARI
|53
|NL Reliever
|54
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|ARI
|55
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@TEX
|56
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIL, SD
|57
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|MIA, @SF
|58
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|SD
|59
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PHI, CIN
|60
|Humberto Castellanos
|ARI
|@STL
|61
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|CHC
|@ATL
|62
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|MIL
|63
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@CIN
|64
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@WAS
|65
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@COL
|66
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIL
|67
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@PHI
|68
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|MIA
|69
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|LAD, @STL
|70
|Reiver Sanmartin
|CIN
|SD, @COL
|71
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@COL
|72
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CIN
|73
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|MIL
|74
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@ATL
|75
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|CIN
|76
|Jhoulys Chacin
|COL
|@PHI
|77
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|SD
|78
|Josh Rogers
|WAS
|MIA