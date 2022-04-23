RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Roll with the Changes

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 23, 2022

When I first devised the algorithms for the pitching rankings, starters were working deeper into games, rendering two-start weeks more useful than they are in the current landscape. As such, I reworked some settings to deemphasize double dippers. By doing so, the better single-start matchups rose in the ranks, which is in line with how streaming needs to be approached in today's environment. Personally, I still want to be aggressive while the aggregate ERA is low. However, the refreshed rankings do a better job of gauging solid one-start weeks and lower-level two-start weeks.

Please realize I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct any specific rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to address rankings comments below.

As is the custom, these rankings will be updated late Sunday night.

Week of April 25 - May 1

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments 
1Corbin BurnesMILSF, CHC N
2Max ScherzerNYM@STL, PHI N
3Kevin GausmanTORBOS, HOUHandling transition back to the AL seamlesslyA
4Shane BieberCLE@LAA, @OAK A
5Max FriedATLCHC, @TEX N
6Walker BuehlerLAD@ARI, DETGreat pair to get back on trackN
7Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT, CHC N
8Joe MusgroveSD@CIN, @PIT21 K with 1 BB in first 19 IPN
damageN

10Robbie RaySEA@MIA A
11Clayton KershawLADDET N
12Jose BerriosTORBOS, HOUWill take a while to get rid of damage from his first startA
13Gerrit ColeNYY@KC A
14Aaron NolaPHI@NYM N
15Logan WebbSFWAS N
16Logan GilbertSEA@TB, @MIA15 K with 1 BB in 16.2 IPA
17Freddy PeraltaMIL@PITGetting better, a great spot to continue the trendN
18Bailey OberMIN@TBSo far, so good, but 13K in 16 IP leaves him vulnerable to a blow-upA
19Shohei OhtaniLAACLE A
20Dylan CeaseCWSKC A
21Frankie MontasOAKCLE A
22Michael KopechCWSKC A
23Julio UriasLAD@ARI N
24Sam LongSFOAK N
25Justin VerlanderHOU@TEX A
26Elieser HernandezMIASEA N
27Lucas GiolitoCWSLAA A
28Alek ManoahTORBOS A
29Jordan MontgomeryNYYBAL A
30Aaron CivaleCLE@OAK A
31Sonny GrayMINDET A
32Chris BassittNYM@STLNot missing a beat with the move to the Senior CircuitN
33Adam WainwrightSTLARIHigh BABIP, but 20 K in 16 IP limiting runsN
34Sean ManaeaSD@PIT N
35Joe RyanMINDET A
36Charlie MortonATLCHC N
37Yu DarvishSD@PIT N
38Tylor MegillNYMPHI N
39Alex CobbSFWAS N
40Drew RasmussenTBSEA A
41Alex WoodSFWAS N
42Carlos CarrascoNYM@STL20 K with 2 BB in 18.1 IP, good to see Cookie dealingN
43Carlos RodonSF@MIL29 K in 17 IP, how long can he stay healthy?N
44Marcus StromanCHC@ATL, @MILUncharacteristic 3 HR in 13.1 IP bloating ERAN
45Jakob JunisSFOAKAnother Giants' reclamation projectN
46Luis SeverinoNYYBAL, @KCShould be ready to work five-plus framesA
47Nathan EovaldiBOS@TOR, @BALFive homers allowed masking 19 K with just 3 BB in 14.2 IPA
48Shane McClanahanTBMIN A
49Patrick SandovalLAACLE A
50Miles MikolasSTLNYM, ARI N
51Jameson TaillonNYYBAL A
52Triston McKenzieCLE@LAA, @OAK A
53Zack WheelerPHICOL N
54Eduardo RodriguezDET@MIN, @LADTough pair to get untrackedA
55Eric LauerMILCHC N
56Jesus LuzardoMIASEANext step: consistencyN
57Zach EflinPHICOL, @NYM N
58Framber ValdezHOU@TEX, @TOR A
59German MarquezCOL@PHI N
60Steven MatzSTLNYM N
61Matt BrashSEA@MIA A
62Zach PlesacCLE@LAA A
63Pablo LopezMIA@WASShoulder is clearly healthy, knock on wood it stays that wayN
64Corey KluberTBSEA A
65Dylan BundyMIN@TB A
66Josiah GrayWAS@SF N
67Ranger SuarezPHICOL N
68Marco GonzalesSEA@TB A
69Noah SyndergaardLAA@CWS A
70Chris PaddackMINDET A
71Kyle GibsonPHICOL, @NYM19 K in 17.2 IPN
73Kyle HendricksCHC@MIL N
74Jordan HicksSTLNYM, ARI N
75Paul BlackburnOAK@SFNot going deep, but working an effective five and flyA
76Michael LorenzenLAACLE, @CWSJury is still out, but worth picking upA
77Cole IrvinOAKCLE A
78Patrick CorbinWAS@SF N
79Zack GreinkeKC@CWS A
80Nestor Cortes Jr.NYY@KC A
81Taijuan WalkerNYMPHI N
82Cal QuantrillCLE@LAA A
83Blake SnellSD@CIN N
84Ian AndersonATL@TEX N
85Daulton JefferiesOAK@SF A
86Daniel LynchKC@CWS, NYY A
87Kyle WrightATLCHC N
88Garrett WhitlockBOS@TOR A
89Zac GallenARILAD N
90Madison BumgarnerARI@STL N
92Adrian HouserMIL@PIT N
93Tanner HouckBOS@BAL A
94JT BrubakerPITSD N
95Merrill KellyARILAD, @STL N
96Chris FlexenSEA@TB A
97Tyler AndersonLADDET N
98Tyler WellsBAL@NYY A
99Zach ThompsonPITSD N
100Tony GonsolinLAD@ARI N
101Reid DetmersLAACLE A
102Jose SuarezLAA@CWS A
103Jose UrquidyHOU@TEX A
104Luis GarciaHOU@TOR A
105Josh FlemingTBSEA, MIN A
106Ryan YarbroughTBMIN A
107Dakota HudsonSTLARI N
108Brad KellerKC@CWS A
109Kris BubicKCNYY A
110Chris ArcherMIN@TB A
111Bryce ElderATL@TEX N
112Dane DunningTEXHOU, ATL A
113Mitch KellerPITMIL, SD N
114Michael PinedaDET@MIN A
115Dallas KeuchelCWSKC, LAA A
116Joan AdonWASMIA, @SF N
117Hunter GreeneCINSD N
118Yusei KikuchiTORHOU A
119Kyle FreelandCOL@PHI, CIN N
120Rich HillBOS@BAL A
121Tarik SkubalDET@MIN A
122Humberto CastellanosARI@STL N
123Carlos HernandezKCNYY A
124Mark Leiter Jr.CHC@ATL N
125Bryse WilsonPITMIL N
126Nick MartinezSD@CIN N
127Trevor RogersMIA@WAS N
128Michael WachaBOS@TOR A
129Ross StriplingTORBOS A
130Nick PivettaBOS@TOR A
131Jordan LylesBAL@NYY, BOS A
132Matt ManningDET@LAD A
133Tyler AlexanderDET@LAD A
134Tyler MahleCIN@COL N
135Adam OllerOAKCLE A
136Justin SteeleCHC@MIL N
137Jake OdorizziHOU@TEX, @TOR A
138Antonio SenzatelaCOL@PHI N
139Erick FeddeWASMIA N
140Zach DaviesARILAD, @STL N
141Reiver SanmartinCINSD, @COL N
142Nick LodoloCIN@COL N
143Austin GomberCOLCIN N
144Glenn OttoTEXHOU A
145Jose QuintanaPITMIL N
146Drew SmylyCHC@ATL N
147Chad KuhlCOLCIN N
148Bruce ZimmermannBAL@NYY A
149Jhoulys ChacinCOL@PHI N
150Vince VelasquezCWSLAA A
151Vladimir GutierrezCINSD N
152Spencer HowardTEXATL A
153Taylor HearnTEXHOU, ATL A
154Josh RogersWASMIA N
155Chris EllisBALBOS A
156Martin PerezTEXHOU A
157Spenser WatkinsBALBOS A

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Kevin GausmanTORBOS, HOUHandling transition back to the AL seamlessly
2Shane BieberCLE@LAA, @OAK 
3Robbie RaySEA@MIA 
4Jose BerriosTORBOS, HOUWill take a while to get rid of damage from his first start
5Gerrit ColeNYY@KC 
6Logan GilbertSEA@TB, @MIA15 K with 1 BB in 16.2 IP
7Bailey OberMIN@TBSo far, so good, but 13K in 16 IP leaves him vulnerable to a blow-up
8Shohei OhtaniLAACLE 
9Dylan CeaseCWSKC 
10Frankie MontasOAKCLE 
11Michael KopechCWSKC 
12Justin VerlanderHOU@TEX 
13Lucas GiolitoCWSLAA 
14Alek ManoahTORBOS 
15Jordan MontgomeryNYYBAL 
16Aaron CivaleCLE@OAK 
17Sonny GrayMINDET 
18Joe RyanMINDET 
19Drew RasmussenTBSEA 
20Luis SeverinoNYYBAL, @KCShould be ready to work five-plus frames
21Nathan EovaldiBOS@TOR, @BALFive homers allowed masking 19 K with just 3 BB in 14.2 IP
22Shane McClanahanTBMIN 
23Patrick SandovalLAACLE 
24Jameson TaillonNYYBAL 
25Triston McKenzieCLE@LAA, @OAK 
26Eduardo RodriguezDET@MIN, @LADTough pair to get untracked
27Framber ValdezHOU@TEX, @TOR 
28Matt BrashSEA@MIA 
29Zach PlesacCLE@LAA 
30Corey KluberTBSEA 
31Dylan BundyMIN@TB 
32Marco GonzalesSEA@TB 
33Noah SyndergaardLAA@CWS 
34Chris PaddackMINDET 
35Paul BlackburnOAK@SFNot going deep, but working an effective five and fly
36Michael LorenzenLAACLE, @CWSJury is still out, but worth picking up
37Cole IrvinOAKCLE 
38Zack GreinkeKC@CWS 
39Nestor Cortes Jr.NYY@KC 
40Cal QuantrillCLE@LAA 
41Daulton JefferiesOAK@SF 
42Daniel LynchKC@CWS, NYY 
43Garrett WhitlockBOS@TOR 
44Tanner HouckBOS@BAL 
45Chris FlexenSEA@TB 
46Tyler WellsBAL@NYY 
47Reid DetmersLAACLE 
48Jose SuarezLAA@CWS 
49Jose UrquidyHOU@TEX 
50Luis GarciaHOU@TOR 
51Josh FlemingTBSEA, MIN 
53Ryan YarbroughTBMIN 
54Brad KellerKC@CWS 
55Kris BubicKCNYY 
56Chris ArcherMIN@TB 
57Dane DunningTEXHOU, ATL 
58Michael PinedaDET@MIN 
59Dallas KeuchelCWSKC, LAA 
60Yusei KikuchiTORHOU 
61Rich HillBOS@BAL 
62Tarik SkubalDET@MIN 
63Carlos HernandezKCNYY 
64Michael WachaBOS@TOR 
65Ross StriplingTORBOS 
66Nick PivettaBOS@TOR 
67Jordan LylesBAL@NYY, BOS 
68Matt ManningDET@LAD 
69Tyler AlexanderDET@LAD 
70Adam OllerOAKCLE 
71Jake OdorizziHOU@TEX, @TOR 
72Glenn OttoTEXHOU 
73Bruce ZimmermannBAL@NYY 
74Vince VelasquezCWSLAA 
75Spencer HowardTEXATL 
76Taylor HearnTEXHOU, ATL 
77Chris EllisBALBOS 
78Martin PerezTEXHOU 
79Spenser WatkinsBALBOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMILSF, CHC 
2Max ScherzerNYM@STL, PHI 
3Max FriedATLCHC, @TEX 
4Walker BuehlerLAD@ARI, DETGreat pair to get back on track
5Brandon WoodruffMIL@PIT, CHC 
6Joe MusgroveSD@CIN, @PIT21 K with 1 BB in first 19 IP
7Sandy AlcantaraMIA@WAS, SEAWalks high (7 BB in 19.1 IP), but just 1 HR minimizing damage
8Clayton KershawLADDET 
9Aaron NolaPHI@NYM 
10Logan WebbSFWAS 
11Freddy PeraltaMIL@PITGetting better, a great spot to continue the trend
12Julio UriasLAD@ARI 
13Sam LongSFOAK 
14Elieser HernandezMIASEA 
15Chris BassittNYM@STLNot missing a beat with the move to the Senior Circuit
16Adam WainwrightSTLARIHigh BABIP, but 20 K in 16 IP limiting runs
17Sean ManaeaSD@PIT 
18Charlie MortonATLCHC 
19Yu DarvishSD@PIT 
20Tylor MegillNYMPHI 
21Alex CobbSFWAS 
22Alex WoodSFWAS 
23Carlos CarrascoNYM@STL20 K with 2 BB in 18.1 IP, good to see Cookie dealing
24Carlos RodonSF@MIL29 K in 17 IP, how long can he stay healthy?
25Marcus StromanCHC@ATL, @MILUncharacteristic 3 HR in 13.1 IP bloating ERA
26Jakob JunisSFOAKAnother Giants' reclamation project
27Miles MikolasSTLNYM, ARI 
28Zack WheelerPHICOL 
29Eric LauerMILCHC 
30Jesus LuzardoMIASEANext step: consistency
31Zach EflinPHICOL, @NYM 
32German MarquezCOL@PHI 
33Steven MatzSTLNYM 
34Pablo LopezMIA@WASShoulder is clearly healthy, knock on wood it stays that way
35Josiah GrayWAS@SF 
36Ranger SuarezPHICOL 
37Kyle GibsonPHICOL, @NYM19 K in 17.2 IP
38Kyle HendricksCHC@MIL 
39Jordan HicksSTLNYM, ARI 
40Patrick CorbinWAS@SF 
41Taijuan WalkerNYMPHI 
42Blake SnellSD@CIN 
43Ian AndersonATL@TEX 
44Kyle WrightATLCHC 
45Zac GallenARILAD 
46Madison BumgarnerARI@STL 
47Adrian HouserMIL@PIT 
48JT BrubakerPITSD 
49Merrill KellyARILAD, @STL 
50Tyler AndersonLADDET 
51Zach ThompsonPITSD 
52Tony GonsolinLAD@ARI 
54Dakota HudsonSTLARI 
55Bryce ElderATL@TEX 
56Mitch KellerPITMIL, SD 
57Joan AdonWASMIA, @SF 
58Hunter GreeneCINSD 
59Kyle FreelandCOL@PHI, CIN 
60Humberto CastellanosARI@STL 
61Mark Leiter Jr.CHC@ATL 
62Bryse WilsonPITMIL 
63Nick MartinezSD@CIN 
64Trevor RogersMIA@WAS 
65Tyler MahleCIN@COL 
66Justin SteeleCHC@MIL 
67Antonio SenzatelaCOL@PHI 
68Erick FeddeWASMIA 
69Zach DaviesARILAD, @STL 
70Reiver SanmartinCINSD, @COL 
71Nick LodoloCIN@COL 
72Austin GomberCOLCIN 
73Jose QuintanaPITMIL 
74Drew SmylyCHC@ATL 
75Chad KuhlCOLCIN 
76Jhoulys ChacinCOL@PHI 
77Vladimir GutierrezCINSD 
78Josh RogersWASMIA 

