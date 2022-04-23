Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Roll with the Changes

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

When I first devised the algorithms for the pitching rankings, starters were working deeper into games, rendering two-start weeks more useful than they are in the current landscape. As such, I reworked some settings to deemphasize double dippers. By doing so, the better single-start matchups rose in the ranks, which is in line with how streaming needs to be approached in today's environment. Personally, I still want to be aggressive while the aggregate ERA is low. However, the refreshed rankings do a better job of gauging solid one-start weeks and lower-level two-start weeks.

Please realize I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct any specific rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to address rankings comments below.

As is the custom, these rankings will be updated late Sunday night.

Week of April 25 - May 1

Mixed