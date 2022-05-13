Collette Calls: Still Chasing Wins

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.
It was not even three months ago that I wrote an article on how to chase wins in 2022 looking at issues affecting both starting pitchers as well as relief pitchers. I am returning to this topic because six weeks into the season, things are even crazier than I expected in March.
As I write this on Wednesday, May 11, we have:
- Three different relievers – Clay Holmes, Adam Cimber and Reynaldo Lopez – each have four wins and are tied with a glob of pitchers for the league lead.
- 11 different starting pitchers (min 25 IP) have ERAs below 3.00 and none of them have more than one win.
- Michael Kopech has a 0.93 ERA over six starts, has not allowed a homer, and has zero wins.
- One of the defending Cy Young Award winners, Corbin Burnes, has one win in six starts despite a 1.86 ERA.
- Nestor Cortes has pitched amazing baseball with a 1.41 ERA over six starts, but has just one win to show for his efforts.
- Steven Matz has won half of his six starts despite an ERA north of 7.00, giving him more wins the the three previous bulleted pitchers.
The issues with overall offense in April was certainly a factor, although there have been signs of life this week as we have seen some big line scores this week mixed in with some shutouts and even a no-hitter by Reid Detmers on Tuesday evening.
Let's begin with one of the metrics
It was not even three months ago that I wrote an article on how to chase wins in 2022 looking at issues affecting both starting pitchers as well as relief pitchers. I am returning to this topic because six weeks into the season, things are even crazier than I expected in March.
As I write this on Wednesday, May 11, we have:
- Three different relievers – Clay Holmes, Adam Cimber and Reynaldo Lopez – each have four wins and are tied with a glob of pitchers for the league lead.
- 11 different starting pitchers (min 25 IP) have ERAs below 3.00 and none of them have more than one win.
- Michael Kopech has a 0.93 ERA over six starts, has not allowed a homer, and has zero wins.
- One of the defending Cy Young Award winners, Corbin Burnes, has one win in six starts despite a 1.86 ERA.
- Nestor Cortes has pitched amazing baseball with a 1.41 ERA over six starts, but has just one win to show for his efforts.
- Steven Matz has won half of his six starts despite an ERA north of 7.00, giving him more wins the the three previous bulleted pitchers.
The issues with overall offense in April was certainly a factor, although there have been signs of life this week as we have seen some big line scores this week mixed in with some shutouts and even a no-hitter by Reid Detmers on Tuesday evening.
Let's begin with one of the metrics I referenced in the previous article – RS/IP – which is the runs a team scores when the starting pitcher is in the game. The table below shows that total by team for this season, with the league average filled in red:
It is tough to win when your team is not scoring runs. The plot below shows the correlation between run support and wins:
So, stream starters from teams producing runs and wins. Right? If only it were that easy. The Cubs have provided the second-most run support for their starters, yet their starters have just five wins this season. Cleveland has done similar damage offensively for their starting pitchers yet their rotation has as many wins as the Baltimore Orioles. Then we have the Pittsburgh Pirates who have just one win from a starter this season while the next quality start by a Cincinnati starting pitcher will be their first one this season.
Things get rather interesting when we break down starters and the run support they get relative to the team's overall number. I mentioned the lack of support Nestor Cortes had in the earlier bullet point, and you can add Jordan Montgomery onto that list. Montgomery remains winless over six starts despite pitching well. The Yankees score 3.5 runs a game while their starter is in, but are averaging 4.6 runs a game, as their offense tends to show up late much like Tuesday night when Aaron Judge walked off Jordan Romano.
Here are the top 20 pitchers who enjoy a particularly healthy dose of run support when on the mound compared to the team's average contribution when a starter is on the mound:
Pitcher
Team
IP
GS
Wins
ND
Team Wins
RS/IP
Team Support
Support+
OAK
31
6
4
2
5
7.0
3.1
226
MIA
29.2
6
2
2
3
7.3
3.5
209
PIT
21.2
4
0
3
3
7.6
3.7
205
KC
24.2
5
2
1
2
5.6
2.9
193
ATL
24.2
5
3
1
3
7.9
4.4
180
DET
33.2
6
2
2
3
3.4
1.9
179
NYY
30.1
6
2
4
5
6.2
3.5
177
COL
27.2
6
2
2
4
7.7
4.6
167
SEA
20
5
1
1
2
6.8
4.1
166
SEA
33
6
4
2
5
6.8
4.1
166
PHI
29.1
6
3
2
5
6.9
4.2
164
MIN
22.1
2
2
0
2
6.0
3.8
158
MIL
26.1
5
3
0
3
6.9
4.4
157
MIN
25
5
3
0
3
5.9
3.8
155
BOS
24.2
4
0
3
1
4.8
3.1
155
CIN
26
6
1
0
1
3.7
2.4
154
TB
28
6
3
2
5
6.8
4.5
151
WAS
31.1
6
4
0
4
6.3
4.3
147
MIL
29.2
5
3
2
5
6.4
4.4
145
Oakland is 26th in starting pitching run support, yet Blackburn is tops on this list helping him win four of his six starts. Simply put, that is not going to last. Conversely, Gerrit Cole has received more support than Cortes or Montgomery on the roster, yet has just one more win than that duo. Dylan Bundy got off to an early hot start, but even all that run support could not keep up with his terrible pitching his last two times out.
Conversely, here are the bottom 20 pitchers who could press charges for lack of support from their teammates:
Name
Tm
IP
GS
Wins
ND
Team Wins
RS/IP
Team Support
Support+
LAD
30
6
2
2
3
1.1
4.9
22
DET
21
4
1
1
2
0.5
1.9
26
SEA
34
6
1
0
1
1.3
4.1
32
MIA
27
6
1
1
1
1.4
3.5
40
MIL
23.1
3
0
2
2
1.9
4.4
43
MIL
38.2
6
1
3
2
1.9
4.4
43
LAA
26.2
5
1
3
4
2.1
4.5
47
HOU
32.1
6
1
3
2
1.9
3.9
49
WAS
32.2
7
0
2
0
2.1
4.3
49
PHI
26.1
5
1
1
1
2.1
4.2
50
KC
36.2
6
1
2
3
1.5
2.9
52
SD
26.2
5
2
1
3
2.4
4.4
55
OAK
29.1
6
1
0
1
1.7
3.1
55
PIT
30
6
1
4
4
2.1
3.7
57
SD
36
6
2
1
2
2.5
4.4
57
ATL
35.2
6
3
1
4
2.5
4.4
57
CLE
32.2
6
1
2
2
2.7
4.7
57
MIA
35.2
6
2
2
2
2.1
3.5
60
BOS
26.2
6
0
2
0
1.9
3.1
61
Urias is not the pitcher I expected to see at the top of this list given how well the Dodgers are doing, but there he is. Note that two different Milwaukee pitchers are on this list while two others are on the previous one, reminding us that not all run support is created equally. Wright winning half his starts despite the lack of support speaks to how well he has pitched this season on the whole. Meanwhile, guys like Corbin and Plesac still wouldn't have many wins with more support given how many runs they're allowing. If you are frustrated by some of these pitchers and their lack of wins early on, have some faith they start receiving similar levels of support as others on the staff.
Finally, we have 11 different relievers with three or more wins which would put them on pace for 10-12 wins on the season.:
- Clay Holmes: 4
- Reynaldo Lopez: 4
- Adam Cimber: 4
- Brock Burke: 3
- Jorge Lopez: 3
- Cody Stashak: 3
- Jacob Barnes: 3
- Dillon Peters: 3
- Steven Wilson: 3
- Jhoulys Chacin: 3
- Austin Warren: 3
It is worth reminding you that just five relievers had double-digit wins last year: Alex Reyes, Brent Suter, Chad Green, Paul Sewald and Josh Fleming. We have not had more than four relievers with 10-plus wins in any other season since 1997 when six relievers pulled it off: Bobby Ayala, Roberto Hernandez, T.J. Mathews, Danny Patterson, Arthur Rhodes, and Tom Candiotti. Reliever wins are bandaids for patching up a starting staff with trouble, but not a full-time solution given how impossible they are to project.
In summary, we are off to an odd start with the unusual size of pitching staffs. The reduction of roster spots appears to have already made an impact on offenses as they're heating up this week, but you can still look to act upon pitchers who have been rather lucky or unfortunate with run support. The complete table of pitchers (min 20 IP) is below.
Name
Tm
IP
GS
Wgs
ND
Wtm
RS/IP
Team Support
Support+
LAD
30
6
2
2
3
1.1
4.9
22
DET
21
4
1
1
2
0.5
1.9
26
SEA
34
6
1
0
1
1.3
4.1
32
MIA
27
6
1
1
1
1.4
3.5
40
MIL
23.1
3
0
2
2
1.9
4.4
43
MIL
38.2
6
1
3
2
1.9
4.4
43
LAA
26.2
5
1
3
4
2.1
4.5
47
HOU
32.1
6
1
3
2
1.9
3.9
49
WAS
32.2
7
0
2
0
2.1
4.3
49
PHI
26.1
5
1
1
1
2.1
4.2
50
KC
36.2
6
1
2
3
1.5
2.9
52
SD
26.2
5
2
1
3
2.4
4.4
55
OAK
29.1
6
1
0
1
1.7
3.1
55
PIT
30
6
1
4
4
2.1
3.7
57
SD
36
6
2
1
2
2.5
4.4
57
ATL
35.2
6
3
1
4
2.5
4.4
57
CLE
32.2
6
1
2
2
2.7
4.7
57
MIA
35.2
6
2
2
2
2.1
3.5
60
BOS
26.2
6
0
2
0
1.9
3.1
61
CHC
23.2
5
1
1
2
3.3
5.3
62
CIN
21.1
5
0
0
0
1.5
2.4
63
LAA
29.1
5
3
1
3
2.9
4.5
64
BOS
22
5
0
4
2
2.0
3.1
65
COL
33
6
2
1
3
3.0
4.6
65
NYY
31
6
0
5
2
2.3
3.5
66
MIN
22.1
5
1
2
3
2.5
3.8
66
SF
35
6
4
1
4
3.9
5.9
66
ATL
37
6
4
0
4
3.0
4.4
68
TEX
34.1
6
1
3
3
2.6
3.8
68
WAS
28.1
6
1
0
1
3.0
4.3
70
NYM
33.1
6
4
1
5
2.9
4.1
71
NYY
32
6
1
4
4
2.5
3.5
71
CHC
26.1
5
1
1
1
3.8
5.3
72
TOR
23
5
0
4
2
2.6
3.6
72
DET
32
6
0
4
1
1.4
1.9
74
COL
32
6
0
3
2
3.4
4.6
74
TOR
26
6
1
4
1
2.7
3.6
75
KC
33.2
6
0
4
2
2.2
2.9
76
PHI
40
7
1
2
1
3.2
4.2
76
MIA
29
6
2
1
2
2.7
3.5
77
CHW
21
5
2
0
2
2.8
3.6
78
BAL
33.1
6
2
2
3
2.7
3.4
79
TB
32.1
6
2
2
3
3.6
4.5
80
OAK
43
7
2
2
2
2.5
3.1
81
TB
29.2
6
1
3
3
3.7
4.5
82
ARI
30.1
7
2
4
4
2.9
3.5
83
NYY
25.1
5
2
2
4
2.9
3.5
83
TOR
36
6
4
2
4
3.0
3.6
83
CIN
30.2
7
1
2
2
2.0
2.4
83
TEX
32
6
1
4
3
3.2
3.8
84
BAL
24
6
1
3
1
2.9
3.4
85
SEA
42.2
7
3
1
4
3.6
4.1
88
MIL
28.2
6
2
3
4
3.9
4.4
89
OAK
27.2
5
2
2
3
2.8
3.1
90
STL
35.1
6
2
3
4
3.8
4.2
90
COL
29.2
5
3
2
4
4.2
4.6
91
ARI
29.2
6
1
4
2
3.3
3.5
94
MIN
31.2
6
3
1
4
3.6
3.8
95
CLE
32.2
6
1
3
3
4.5
4.7
96
ARI
28.1
5
2
3
4
3.4
3.5
97
PIT
25.1
6
0
4
3
3.6
3.7
97
NYM
36.2
6
3
2
3
4.1
4.1
100
CHW
34
6
3
2
5
3.6
3.6
100
SD
33.1
6
3
2
4
4.4
4.4
100
PHI
33.2
6
3
2
4
4.2
4.2
100
SF
35.1
6
4
1
5
5.9
5.9
100
SD
26
5
2
2
2
4.5
4.4
102
HOU
25.2
5
2
2
3
4.0
3.9
103
CHW
22.2
5
2
1
3
3.7
3.6
103
CLE
34.1
6
1
3
2
4.9
4.7
104
SEA
25.1
6
1
1
1
4.3
4.1
105
PIT
28
6
0
2
1
3.9
3.7
105
TOR
38
6
3
2
5
3.8
3.6
106
NYY
28.2
6
2
4
6
3.7
3.5
106
BOS
33.2
6
1
4
2
3.3
3.1
106
KC
22.2
5
0
3
1
3.1
2.9
107
STL
34
6
3
0
3
4.5
4.2
107
CHC
22
6
1
1
2
5.7
5.3
108
HOU
28.2
5
2
2
4
4.2
3.9
108
LAD
36.2
6
4
1
5
5.3
4.9
108
STL
30.1
6
2
2
3
4.6
4.2
110
LAD
22.2
3
2
1
2
5.4
4.9
110
LAA
28.1
5
3
0
3
5.0
4.5
111
MIA
36
6
4
1
5
3.9
3.5
111
NYM
36.2
6
4
0
4
4.6
4.1
112
BOS
26
5
3
2
4
3.5
3.1
113
COL
32
6
1
2
3
5.2
4.6
113
SF
30
6
3
1
3
6.7
5.9
114
ARI
37
6
3
2
4
4.0
3.5
114
BAL
22.1
5
0
5
3
3.9
3.4
115
BAL
30.1
6
2
3
4
3.9
3.4
115
HOU
21.2
2
2
0
2
4.5
3.9
115
HOU
40.2
6
4
1
4
4.5
3.9
115
MIL
28.2
6
3
1
4
5.1
4.4
116
WAS
30
6
2
2
3
5.0
4.3
116
STL
25.2
6
3
1
4
4.9
4.2
117
PHI
24
5
1
2
2
5.0
4.2
119
CHW
26.2
5
2
2
2
4.3
3.6
119
ATL
28.2
6
2
1
2
5.3
4.4
120
TOR
28.2
6
2
3
5
4.4
3.6
122
LAD
27
6
3
3
4
6.0
4.9
122
HOU
26.2
6
3
1
4
4.8
3.9
123
NYM
37
6
4
1
5
5.1
4.1
124
CHW
29
6
0
6
3
4.5
3.6
125
BOS
23.2
4
1
1
2
3.9
3.1
126
LAA
31
6
2
3
4
5.9
4.5
131
LAA
26.1
5
3
0
3
5.9
4.5
131
CLE
29.1
5
2
2
4
6.3
4.7
134
PIT
20.1
5
0
2
1
5.0
3.7
135
LAD
30
5
4
1
4
6.8
4.9
139
CHC
39
7
2
2
4
7.4
5.3
140
ARI
25
5
2
2
3
4.9
3.5
140
SD
39
6
4
2
6
6.2
4.4
141
TEX
20.2
5
1
2
2
5.4
3.8
142
CLE
20
5
1
2
3
6.8
4.7
145
MIL
29.2
5
3
2
5
6.4
4.4
145
WAS
31.1
6
4
0
4
6.3
4.3
147
TB
28
6
3
2
5
6.8
4.5
151
CIN
26
6
1
0
1
3.7
2.4
154
BOS
24.2
4
0
3
1
4.8
3.1
155
MIN
25
5
3
0
3
5.9
3.8
155
MIL
26.1
5
3
0
3
6.9
4.4
157
MIN
22.1
2
2
0
2
6.0
3.8
158
PHI
29.1
6
3
2
5
6.9
4.2
164
SEA
20
5
1
1
2
6.8
4.1
166
SEA
33
6
4
2
5
6.8
4.1
166
COL
27.2
6
2
2
4
7.7
4.6
167
NYY
30.1
6
2
4
5
6.2
3.5
177
DET
33.2
6
2
2
3
3.4
1.9
179
ATL
24.2
5
3
1
3
7.9
4.4
180
KC
24.2
5
2
1
2
5.6
2.9
193
PIT
21.2
4
0
3
3
7.6
3.7
205
MIA
29.2
6
2
2
3
7.3
3.5
209
OAK
31
6
4
2
5
7.0
3.1
226