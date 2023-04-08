Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Pocket Aces Abound

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Pocket Aces Abound

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 8, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

In a few more weeks, rotations will be such that the top of rotations aren't always squaring off against each other, but we're still at the point where many teams' No. 1 and No. 2 starters have early starts this week, so the pool of two-start guys is very deep. This is more relevant in head-to-head leagues when trying to set your lineup giving you the best chance to win.

The first week-plus has been a mixed bag, with some of the leading indicators in conflict, especially homers:

Several years ago, Mike Podhorzer of Fangraphs showed a strong correlation between average fly ball distance and HR%. After just eight days, the ball is traveling close to last season's flight, but homers are up. This can be an artifact of where the games were played to open the season, or perhaps where they were hit in relation to the sweet power spot of each park.

Please check out the hitter rankings for a closer look at the BABIP delta, as the reason may not be what you intuit.

By means or reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers Grid, which updated as soon as a change in plans is reported. Please address scheduling inquiries over there. I am always willing to discuss specific rankings below.

Please check back late Sunday night for rankings accounting for all the weekend changes.

Week of April 10 - 16

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI,

In a few more weeks, rotations will be such that the top of rotations aren't always squaring off against each other, but we're still at the point where many teams' No. 1 and No. 2 starters have early starts this week, so the pool of two-start guys is very deep. This is more relevant in head-to-head leagues when trying to set your lineup giving you the best chance to win.

The first week-plus has been a mixed bag, with some of the leading indicators in conflict, especially homers:

Several years ago, Mike Podhorzer of Fangraphs showed a strong correlation between average fly ball distance and HR%. After just eight days, the ball is traveling close to last season's flight, but homers are up. This can be an artifact of where the games were played to open the season, or perhaps where they were hit in relation to the sweet power spot of each park.

Please check out the hitter rankings for a closer look at the BABIP delta, as the reason may not be what you intuit.

By means or reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers Grid, which updated as soon as a change in plans is reported. Please address scheduling inquiries over there. I am always willing to discuss specific rankings below.

Please check back late Sunday night for rankings accounting for all the weekend changes.

Week of April 10 - 16

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI, ARI   
2Gerrit ColeNYY@CLE, MIN   
3Julio UriasLAD@SF, CHC   
4Luis CastilloSEA@CHC, COL   
5Aaron NolaPHIMIA, @CINGreat pair to bring ratios down  
6Max ScherzerNYMSD, @OAKEarly HR issues  
7Shane BieberCLENYY, @WAS   
8Shane McClanahanTBBOS, @TORTough pair, but matchup-proof  
9Zac GallenARIMIL, @MIA   
10Corbin BurnesMIL@ARI, @SD   
11Alek ManoahTORDET, TB   
12Dylan CeaseCWS@MIN, BAL   
13Shohei OhtaniLAAWAS   
14Logan WebbSFLAD, @DET   
15Spencer StriderATLCINLost battle of staches to Matt Carpenter  
16Framber ValdezHOU@PIT, TEX   
17Jacob deGromTEXKC   
18Brandon WoodruffMIL@ARI   
19Clayton KershawLAD@SF   
20Kevin GausmanTORDETVelo down, worth tracking  
21Yu DarvishSD@NYM   
22George KirbySEACOL   
23Zack WheelerPHIMIA   
24Blake SnellSD@NYM   
25Pablo LopezMINCWS, @NYY   
26Zach EflinTBBOS   
27Jon GrayWAS@LAA, @HOU   
28Luis GarciaHOUTEX   
29Chris SaleBOS@TB   
30David PetersonNYMSD   
31Nestor CortesNYYMIN   
32Cristian JavierHOU@PIT   
33Jordan MontgomerySTLPIT   
34Marcus StromanCHCSEA14 K in 12 IP, history says it won't last  
35Chris BassittTORDET   
36Sonny GrayMINCWS   
37Dustin MayLAD@SF   
38Freddy PeraltaMIL@SD   
39Joe RyanMIN@NYYGood test for new splitter and slider  
40Jeffrey SpringsTBBOS   
41Joe MusgroveSDMILSeason debut  
42Garrett WhitlockBOS@TB, LAAWent 6 IP in last rehab start  
43Seth LugoSDMIL   
44Kenta MaedaMINCWS, @NYY   
45Trevor RogersMIAARI   
46Alex CobbSFLAD   
47Merrill KellyARIMIL   
48Michael KopechCWSBAL   
49Aaron CivaleCLENYY   
50Domingo GermanNYY@CLE, MIN 39% 
51Austin GomberCOL@SEA 0%0%
52Corey KluberBOS@TB 29% 
53Noah SyndergaardLADCHC   
54Matt StrahmPHIMIA, @CINMatchups driving the ranking1%6%
55Andrew HeaneyTEXKC, @HOU   
56Roansy ContrerasPITHOU, @STL   
57Kyle WrightATLCINTentative  
58Michael WachaSDMIL 40% 
59Alex WoodSFLAD   
60Mitch KellerPITHOU, @STLDazzled Red Sox with new cutter  
61Mike ClevingerCWSBAL   
62Jameson TaillonCHC@LAD   
63Eric LauerMIL@SD   
64Drew RasmussenTB@TOR   
65Grayson RodriguezBALOAK, @CWSOpportunity to cement rotation spot  
66Edward CabreraMIA@PHI   
67Kodai SengaNYM@OAK   
68Tyler WellsBAL@CWS 1% 
69Braxton GarrettMIAARI 2%11%
70Tanner HouckBOSLAA 35% 
71Tyler MahleMIN@NYY   
72Wade MileyMIL@ARI, @SD 1%9%
73Cal QuantrillCLE@WAS   
74Brady SingerKCATL   
75Nathan EovaldiTEXKC   
76Logan GilbertSEA@CHC   
77Cole IrvinBALOAK 3% 
78Mix 12 Reliever   0%0%
79Carlos CarrascoNYM@OAK   
80Spencer TurnbullDET@TOR 7% 
81Nick MartinezSDMIL   
82Charlie MortonATL@KC   
83Tylor MegillNYMSD   
84German MarquezCOLSTL, @SEA 18% 
85Connor OvertonCIN@ATL, PHI 0%2%
86Matthew BoydDETSF   
87Kyle GibsonBALOAK, @CWS 6% 
88Jose UrquidyHOU@PIT   
89Jose BerriosTORTBSigh  
90Ross StriplingSF@DET   
91Nick LodoloCINPHI   
92Jesus LuzardoMIA@PHIWill be a fast climber if this pace is mantained  
93Zack GreinkeKC@TEX, ATL 2%28%
94Justin SteeleCHC@LAD   
95Anthony DeSclafaniSF@DET 22% 
96Ryan FeltnerCOL@SEA 0%0%
97Hunter BrownHOUTEX   
98Eduardo RodriguezDET@TOR   
99Nick PivettaBOS@TB, LAA 16% 
100Mix 15 Reliever   0%0%
101Graham AshcraftCINPHI   
102Jose SuarezLAAWAS 35% 
103Hayden WesneskiCHCSEA   
104Luis CessaCIN@ATL, PHI 0%2%
105Michael GroveLADCHC   
106Josh FlemingTBBOS, @TOR 2%49%
107James KaprielianOAKNYM 1%17%
108Tucker DavidsonLAAWAS 0%0%
109Jhony BritoNYYMIN 26% 
110Shintaro FujinamiOAKNYM 8%38%
111Madison BumgarnerARIMIL 1%0%
112Taijuan WalkerPHI@CIN   
113Tyler AndersonLAA@BOS   
114Jake WoodfordSTLPIT 3%34%
115Steven MatzSTL@COL, PIT   
116Matt ManningDET@TOR, SF 1%34%
117Zach PlesacCLE@WAS 4% 
118Martin PerezTEX@HOU   
119Bailey FalterPHI@CIN 13% 
120Trevor WilliamsWASCLE 4%4%
121Patrick SandovalLAA@BOS   
122Lance LynnCWS@MIN   
123Vince VelasquezPIT@STL 0%0%
124Hunter GreeneCIN@ATL   
125Drew SmylyCHCSEA, @LAD 4% 
126Marco GonzalesSEACOL 1%9%
127Dylan DoddATL@KC 31% 
128Miles MikolasSTL@COL, PIT   
129Ryne NelsonARI@MIA 30% 
130MacKenzie GoreWAS@LAA   
131Yusei KikuchiTORTB   
132Lucas GiolitoCWS@MIN   
133Reid DetmersLAA@BOS   
134Joey WentzDETSF 0%8%
135Zach DaviesARI@MIA 0%0%
136Patrick CorbinWAS@LAA, CLE 0%0%
137Bryce ElderATLCIN 2%13%
138Brad KellerKC@TEX 1%13%
139Hunter GaddisCLENYY 2%43%
140Dean KremerBALOAK 1%49%
141Kyle MullerOAK@BAL 1% 
142Ken WaldichukOAK@BAL 6% 
143Ryan WeathersSD@NYM 0%4%
144Rich HillPITHOU 1%4%
145Chris FlexenSEA@CHC 2%34%
146Chad KuhlWASCLE 1%11%
147JP SearsOAK@BAL, NYM 0%2%
148Jared ShusterATL@KC   
149Jack FlahertySTL@COL   
150Clarke SchmidtNYY@CLE   
151Jordan LylesKC@TEX 1%4%
152Kyle FreelandCOLSTL 2%11%
153Kris BubicKCATL 0%0%
154Johan OviedoPIT@STL 5%38%
155Jose UrenaCOLSTL 0%0%
156Adam OllerOAK@BAL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYY@CLE, MIN 
2Luis CastilloSEA@CHC, COL 
3Shane BieberCLENYY, @WAS 
4Shane McClanahanTBBOS, @TORTough pair, but matchup-proof
5Alek ManoahTORDET, TB 
6Dylan CeaseCWS@MIN, BAL 
7Shohei OhtaniLAAWAS 
8Framber ValdezHOU@PIT, TEX 
9Jacob deGromTEXKC 
10Kevin GausmanTORDETVelo down, worth tracking
11George KirbySEACOL 
12Pablo LopezMINCWS, @NYY 
13Zach EflinTBBOS 
14Luis GarciaHOUTEX 
15Chris SaleBOS@TB 
16Nestor CortesNYYMIN 
17Cristian JavierHOU@PIT 
18Chris BassittTORDET 
19Sonny GrayMINCWS 
20Joe RyanMIN@NYYGood test for new splitter and slider
21Jeffrey SpringsTBBOS 
22Garrett WhitlockBOS@TB, LAAWent 6 IP in last rehab start
23Kenta MaedaMINCWS, @NYY 
24Michael KopechCWSBAL 
25Aaron CivaleCLENYY 
26Domingo GermanNYY@CLE, MIN 
27Corey KluberBOS@TB 
28Andrew HeaneyTEXKC, @HOU 
29Mike ClevingerCWSBAL 
30Drew RasmussenTB@TOR 
31Grayson RodriguezBALOAK, @CWSOpportunity to cement rotation spot
32Tyler WellsBAL@CWS 
33Tanner HouckBOSLAA 
34Tyler MahleMIN@NYY 
35Cal QuantrillCLE@WAS 
36Brady SingerKCATL 
37Nathan EovaldiTEXKC 
38Logan GilbertSEA@CHC 
39Cole IrvinBALOAK 
40Spencer TurnbullDET@TOR 
41Matthew BoydDETSF 
42Kyle GibsonBALOAK, @CWS 
43Jose UrquidyHOU@PIT 
44Jose BerriosTORTBSigh
45Zack GreinkeKC@TEX, ATL 
46Hunter BrownHOUTEX 
47Eduardo RodriguezDET@TOR 
48Nick PivettaBOS@TB, LAA 
49Jose SuarezLAAWAS 
50Josh FlemingTBBOS, @TOR 
51James KaprielianOAKNYM 
52Tucker DavidsonLAAWAS 
53Jhony BritoNYYMIN 
54Shintaro FujinamiOAKNYM 
55Tyler AndersonLAA@BOS 
56Matt ManningDET@TOR, SF 
57Zach PlesacCLE@WAS 
58Martin PerezTEX@HOU 
59AL Reliever   
60Patrick SandovalLAA@BOS 
61Lance LynnCWS@MIN 
62Marco GonzalesSEACOL 
63Yusei KikuchiTORTB 
64Lucas GiolitoCWS@MIN 
65Reid DetmersLAA@BOS 
66Joey WentzDETSF 
67Brad KellerKC@TEX 
68Hunter GaddisCLENYY 
69Dean KremerBALOAK 
70Kyle MullerOAK@BAL 
71Ken WaldichukOAK@BAL 
72Chris FlexenSEA@CHC 
73JP SearsOAK@BAL, NYM 
74Clarke SchmidtNYY@CLE 
75Jordan LylesKC@TEX 
76Kris BubicKCATL 
77Adam OllerOAK@BAL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI, ARI 
2Julio UriasLAD@SF, CHC 
3Aaron NolaPHIMIA, @CINGreat pair to bring ratios down
4Max ScherzerNYMSD, @OAKEarly HR issues
5Zac GallenARIMIL, @MIA 
6Corbin BurnesMIL@ARI, @SD 
7Logan WebbSFLAD, @DET 
8Spencer StriderATLCINLost battle of staches to Matt Carpenter
9Brandon WoodruffMIL@ARI 
10Clayton KershawLAD@SF 
11Yu DarvishSD@NYM 
12Zack WheelerPHIMIA 
13Blake SnellSD@NYM 
14Jon GrayWAS@LAA, @HOU 
15David PetersonNYMSD 
16Jordan MontgomerySTLPIT 
17Marcus StromanCHCSEA14 K in 12 IP, history says it won't last
18Dustin MayLAD@SF 
19Freddy PeraltaMIL@SD 
20Joe MusgroveSDMILSeason debut
21Seth LugoSDMIL 
22Trevor RogersMIAARI 
23Alex CobbSFLAD 
24Merrill KellyARIMIL 
25Austin GomberCOL@SEA 
26Noah SyndergaardLADCHC 
27Matt StrahmPHIMIA, @CINMatchups driving the ranking
28Roansy ContrerasPITHOU, @STL 
29Kyle WrightATLCINTentative
30Michael WachaSDMIL 
31Alex WoodSFLAD 
32Mitch KellerPITHOU, @STLDazzled Red Sox with new cutter
33Jameson TaillonCHC@LAD 
34Eric LauerMIL@SD 
35Edward CabreraMIA@PHI 
36Kodai SengaNYM@OAK 
37Braxton GarrettMIAARI 
38Wade MileyMIL@ARI, @SD 
39Carlos CarrascoNYM@OAK 
40Nick MartinezSDMIL 
41Charlie MortonATL@KC 
42Tylor MegillNYMSD 
43German MarquezCOLSTL, @SEA 
44Connor OvertonCIN@ATL, PHI 
45Ross StriplingSF@DET 
46Nick LodoloCINPHI 
47Jesus LuzardoMIA@PHIWill be a fast climber if this pace is mantained
48Justin SteeleCHC@LAD 
49Anthony DeSclafaniSF@DET 
50Ryan FeltnerCOL@SEA 
51Graham AshcraftCINPHI 
52Hayden WesneskiCHCSEA 
53Luis CessaCIN@ATL, PHI 
54Michael GroveLADCHC 
55Madison BumgarnerARIMIL 
56Taijuan WalkerPHI@CIN 
57Jake WoodfordSTLPIT 
58Steven MatzSTL@COL, PIT 
59NL Reliever   
60Bailey FalterPHI@CIN 
61Trevor WilliamsWASCLE 
62Vince VelasquezPIT@STL 
63Hunter GreeneCIN@ATL 
64Drew SmylyCHCSEA, @LAD 
65Dylan DoddATL@KC 
66Miles MikolasSTL@COL, PIT 
67Ryne NelsonARI@MIA 
68MacKenzie GoreWAS@LAA 
69Zach DaviesARI@MIA 
70Patrick CorbinWAS@LAA, CLE 
71Bryce ElderATLCIN 
72Ryan WeathersSD@NYM 
73Rich HillPITHOU 
74Chad KuhlWASCLE 
75Jared ShusterATL@KC 
76Jack FlahertySTL@COL 
77Kyle FreelandCOLSTL 
78Johan OviedoPIT@STL 
79Jose UrenaCOLSTL 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Plays and Strategy
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Plays and Strategy
MLB Best Plays for Saturday, April 8
MLB Best Plays for Saturday, April 8
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Plays and Strategy