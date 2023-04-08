Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Pocket Aces Abound

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

In a few more weeks, rotations will be such that the top of rotations aren't always squaring off against each other, but we're still at the point where many teams' No. 1 and No. 2 starters have early starts this week, so the pool of two-start guys is very deep. This is more relevant in head-to-head leagues when trying to set your lineup giving you the best chance to win.

The first week-plus has been a mixed bag, with some of the leading indicators in conflict, especially homers:

Several years ago, Mike Podhorzer of Fangraphs showed a strong correlation between average fly ball distance and HR%. After just eight days, the ball is traveling close to last season's flight, but homers are up. This can be an artifact of where the games were played to open the season, or perhaps where they were hit in relation to the sweet power spot of each park.

Week of April 10 - 16

Mixed