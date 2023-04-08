Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Pocket Aces Abound

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
In a few more weeks, rotations will be such that the top of rotations aren't always squaring off against each other, but we're still at the point where many teams' No. 1 and No. 2 starters have early starts this week, so the pool of two-start guys is very deep. This is more relevant in head-to-head leagues when trying to set your lineup giving you the best chance to win.
The first week-plus has been a mixed bag, with some of the leading indicators in conflict, especially homers:
Several years ago, Mike Podhorzer of Fangraphs showed a strong correlation between average fly ball distance and HR%. After just eight days, the ball is traveling close to last season's flight, but homers are up. This can be an artifact of where the games were played to open the season, or perhaps where they were hit in relation to the sweet power spot of each park.
Please check out the hitter rankings for a closer look at the BABIP delta, as the reason may not be what you intuit.
By means or reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers Grid, which updated as soon as a change in plans is reported. Please address scheduling inquiries over there. I am always willing to discuss specific rankings below.
Please check back late Sunday night for rankings accounting for all the weekend changes.
Week of April 10 - 16
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI,
In a few more weeks, rotations will be such that the top of rotations aren't always squaring off against each other, but we're still at the point where many teams' No. 1 and No. 2 starters have early starts this week, so the pool of two-start guys is very deep. This is more relevant in head-to-head leagues when trying to set your lineup giving you the best chance to win.
The first week-plus has been a mixed bag, with some of the leading indicators in conflict, especially homers:
Several years ago, Mike Podhorzer of Fangraphs showed a strong correlation between average fly ball distance and HR%. After just eight days, the ball is traveling close to last season's flight, but homers are up. This can be an artifact of where the games were played to open the season, or perhaps where they were hit in relation to the sweet power spot of each park.
Please check out the hitter rankings for a closer look at the BABIP delta, as the reason may not be what you intuit.
By means or reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers Grid, which updated as soon as a change in plans is reported. Please address scheduling inquiries over there. I am always willing to discuss specific rankings below.
Please check back late Sunday night for rankings accounting for all the weekend changes.
Week of April 10 - 16
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI, ARI
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@CLE, MIN
|3
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SF, CHC
|4
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CHC, COL
|5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|MIA, @CIN
|Great pair to bring ratios down
|6
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|SD, @OAK
|Early HR issues
|7
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|NYY, @WAS
|8
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BOS, @TOR
|Tough pair, but matchup-proof
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIL, @MIA
|10
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@ARI, @SD
|11
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|DET, TB
|12
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@MIN, BAL
|13
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|WAS
|14
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAD, @DET
|15
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|CIN
|Lost battle of staches to Matt Carpenter
|16
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@PIT, TEX
|17
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|KC
|18
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ARI
|19
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@SF
|20
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|DET
|Velo down, worth tracking
|21
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@NYM
|22
|George Kirby
|SEA
|COL
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA
|24
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@NYM
|25
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CWS, @NYY
|26
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|BOS
|27
|Jon Gray
|WAS
|@LAA, @HOU
|28
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|TEX
|29
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@TB
|30
|David Peterson
|NYM
|SD
|31
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|MIN
|32
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@PIT
|33
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|PIT
|34
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|SEA
|14 K in 12 IP, history says it won't last
|35
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|DET
|36
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CWS
|37
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@SF
|38
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@SD
|39
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@NYY
|Good test for new splitter and slider
|40
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|BOS
|41
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|MIL
|Season debut
|42
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@TB, LAA
|Went 6 IP in last rehab start
|43
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|MIL
|44
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|CWS, @NYY
|45
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|ARI
|46
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|LAD
|47
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIL
|48
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|BAL
|49
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|NYY
|50
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@CLE, MIN
|39%
|51
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|52
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|@TB
|29%
|53
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|CHC
|54
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|MIA, @CIN
|Matchups driving the ranking
|1%
|6%
|55
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|KC, @HOU
|56
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|HOU, @STL
|57
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|CIN
|Tentative
|58
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|MIL
|40%
|59
|Alex Wood
|SF
|LAD
|60
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|HOU, @STL
|Dazzled Red Sox with new cutter
|61
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|BAL
|62
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@LAD
|63
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SD
|64
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR
|65
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|OAK, @CWS
|Opportunity to cement rotation spot
|66
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@PHI
|67
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@OAK
|68
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@CWS
|1%
|69
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|ARI
|2%
|11%
|70
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|LAA
|35%
|71
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@NYY
|72
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@ARI, @SD
|1%
|9%
|73
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@WAS
|74
|Brady Singer
|KC
|ATL
|75
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|KC
|76
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CHC
|77
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|OAK
|3%
|78
|Mix 12 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|79
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@OAK
|80
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|@TOR
|7%
|81
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|MIL
|82
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@KC
|83
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|SD
|84
|German Marquez
|COL
|STL, @SEA
|18%
|85
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|@ATL, PHI
|0%
|2%
|86
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|SF
|87
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|OAK, @CWS
|6%
|88
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@PIT
|89
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB
|Sigh
|90
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@DET
|91
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|PHI
|92
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@PHI
|Will be a fast climber if this pace is mantained
|93
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TEX, ATL
|2%
|28%
|94
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@LAD
|95
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@DET
|22%
|96
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|97
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|TEX
|98
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@TOR
|99
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TB, LAA
|16%
|100
|Mix 15 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|101
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|PHI
|102
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|WAS
|35%
|103
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|SEA
|104
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@ATL, PHI
|0%
|2%
|105
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|CHC
|106
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|BOS, @TOR
|2%
|49%
|107
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYM
|1%
|17%
|108
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|109
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|MIN
|26%
|110
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|NYM
|8%
|38%
|111
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|MIL
|1%
|0%
|112
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CIN
|113
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BOS
|114
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|PIT
|3%
|34%
|115
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@COL, PIT
|116
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@TOR, SF
|1%
|34%
|117
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@WAS
|4%
|118
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@HOU
|119
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@CIN
|13%
|120
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|CLE
|4%
|4%
|121
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@BOS
|122
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@MIN
|123
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|124
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ATL
|125
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|SEA, @LAD
|4%
|126
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|COL
|1%
|9%
|127
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@KC
|31%
|128
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@COL, PIT
|129
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIA
|30%
|130
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@LAA
|131
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TB
|132
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@MIN
|133
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@BOS
|134
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|SF
|0%
|8%
|135
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|136
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAA, CLE
|0%
|0%
|137
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|CIN
|2%
|13%
|138
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@TEX
|1%
|13%
|139
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|NYY
|2%
|43%
|140
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|OAK
|1%
|49%
|141
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@BAL
|1%
|142
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@BAL
|6%
|143
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|@NYM
|0%
|4%
|144
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|HOU
|1%
|4%
|145
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@CHC
|2%
|34%
|146
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|CLE
|1%
|11%
|147
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@BAL, NYM
|0%
|2%
|148
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@KC
|149
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@COL
|150
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@CLE
|151
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@TEX
|1%
|4%
|152
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|STL
|2%
|11%
|153
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|154
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@STL
|5%
|38%
|155
|Jose Urena
|COL
|STL
|0%
|0%
|156
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@BAL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@CLE, MIN
|2
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CHC, COL
|3
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|NYY, @WAS
|4
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BOS, @TOR
|Tough pair, but matchup-proof
|5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|DET, TB
|6
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@MIN, BAL
|7
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|WAS
|8
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@PIT, TEX
|9
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|KC
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|DET
|Velo down, worth tracking
|11
|George Kirby
|SEA
|COL
|12
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CWS, @NYY
|13
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|BOS
|14
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|TEX
|15
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@TB
|16
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|MIN
|17
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@PIT
|18
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|DET
|19
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CWS
|20
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@NYY
|Good test for new splitter and slider
|21
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|BOS
|22
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@TB, LAA
|Went 6 IP in last rehab start
|23
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|CWS, @NYY
|24
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|BAL
|25
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|NYY
|26
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@CLE, MIN
|27
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|@TB
|28
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|KC, @HOU
|29
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|BAL
|30
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR
|31
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|OAK, @CWS
|Opportunity to cement rotation spot
|32
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@CWS
|33
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|LAA
|34
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@NYY
|35
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@WAS
|36
|Brady Singer
|KC
|ATL
|37
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|KC
|38
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CHC
|39
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|OAK
|40
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|@TOR
|41
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|SF
|42
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|OAK, @CWS
|43
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@PIT
|44
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB
|Sigh
|45
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TEX, ATL
|46
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|TEX
|47
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@TOR
|48
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TB, LAA
|49
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|WAS
|50
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|BOS, @TOR
|51
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYM
|52
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|WAS
|53
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|MIN
|54
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|NYM
|55
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BOS
|56
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@TOR, SF
|57
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@WAS
|58
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@HOU
|59
|AL Reliever
|60
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@BOS
|61
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@MIN
|62
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|COL
|63
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TB
|64
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@MIN
|65
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@BOS
|66
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|SF
|67
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@TEX
|68
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|NYY
|69
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|OAK
|70
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@BAL
|71
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@BAL
|72
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@CHC
|73
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@BAL, NYM
|74
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@CLE
|75
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@TEX
|76
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|ATL
|77
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@BAL
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI, ARI
|2
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SF, CHC
|3
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|MIA, @CIN
|Great pair to bring ratios down
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|SD, @OAK
|Early HR issues
|5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIL, @MIA
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@ARI, @SD
|7
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAD, @DET
|8
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|CIN
|Lost battle of staches to Matt Carpenter
|9
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ARI
|10
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@SF
|11
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@NYM
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|MIA
|13
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@NYM
|14
|Jon Gray
|WAS
|@LAA, @HOU
|15
|David Peterson
|NYM
|SD
|16
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|PIT
|17
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|SEA
|14 K in 12 IP, history says it won't last
|18
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@SF
|19
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@SD
|20
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|MIL
|Season debut
|21
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|MIL
|22
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|ARI
|23
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|LAD
|24
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIL
|25
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SEA
|26
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|CHC
|27
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|MIA, @CIN
|Matchups driving the ranking
|28
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|HOU, @STL
|29
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|CIN
|Tentative
|30
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|MIL
|31
|Alex Wood
|SF
|LAD
|32
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|HOU, @STL
|Dazzled Red Sox with new cutter
|33
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@LAD
|34
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SD
|35
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@PHI
|36
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@OAK
|37
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|ARI
|38
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@ARI, @SD
|39
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@OAK
|40
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|MIL
|41
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@KC
|42
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|SD
|43
|German Marquez
|COL
|STL, @SEA
|44
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|@ATL, PHI
|45
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@DET
|46
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|PHI
|47
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@PHI
|Will be a fast climber if this pace is mantained
|48
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@LAD
|49
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@DET
|50
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@SEA
|51
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|PHI
|52
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|SEA
|53
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@ATL, PHI
|54
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|CHC
|55
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|MIL
|56
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CIN
|57
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|PIT
|58
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@COL, PIT
|59
|NL Reliever
|60
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@CIN
|61
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|CLE
|62
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@STL
|63
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ATL
|64
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|SEA, @LAD
|65
|Dylan Dodd
|ATL
|@KC
|66
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@COL, PIT
|67
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIA
|68
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@LAA
|69
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@MIA
|70
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAA, CLE
|71
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|CIN
|72
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|@NYM
|73
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|HOU
|74
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|CLE
|75
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@KC
|76
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@COL
|77
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|STL
|78
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@STL
|79
|Jose Urena
|COL
|STL