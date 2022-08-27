Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
The week begins during the dog days of August and ends Labor Day Weekend. In between there is a relatively light 91 games with no doubleheaders.
Using NFBC rostership heading into the weekend, Dylan Bundy and Matt Manning are the most likely available two-start pitchers in 12-team leagues, with no one under 50% rostership listed for 15-team leagues. Of course, it's imperative to review your league's list of available players, but at least on paper, this is another week where sage deployment of single-start options is the better route.
Max Fried tops this week's hurlers with a pair of favorable matchups at home. Keeping the ball in the yard has been integral to Fried's success. While this is always the case, the parachute ball has skewed the initial expectations for many pitchers as some have benefited more than others. It sure would be nice to know how the ball will play next season (the effect is more than just universal use of humidors). I know, wishful thinking, but a guy can dream, can't he?
By means of reminder, the rankings are generated from the grid on the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct specific rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address rankings questions below.
Please check back Sunday night for the revised rankings, once pitching plans are solidified.
Week of August 29 - September 3
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Max Fried
|ATL
|COL, MIA
|Only 8 HR allowed in 153 IP all
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|PIT, @ARI
|Coming off back to back struggles with Dodgers
|3
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|WAS
|4
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@MIA
|5
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|SD, PHI
|6
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@MIA, SD
|7
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@LAA
|8
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PHI, MIL
|9
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@LAA
|10
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, @DET
|Great matchups to continue breakout campaign
|11
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|BAL
|12
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|@LAA, @TB
|13
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|LAD
|14
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|CHC
|15
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC
|16
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|BAL, SEA
|17
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SD
|18
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|COL
|19
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@PIT
|20
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ARI
|21
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|PIT
|22
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|BAL
|23
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@MIA
|Shoving lately, 1.86 ERA and .57 WHIP with 24 K, 2 BB over 19.1 IP
|24
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|COL
|25
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|MIN
|26
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@SF
|27
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ARI, @SF
|Slow start but strong finish
|28
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CWS
|29
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@NYM
|30
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|KC
|31
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|32
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SD
|33
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL
|He's human after all. Huh.
|34
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CLE
|35
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@PIT
|36
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA
|37
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@SF, @LAD
|38
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ARI
|39
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@NYM
|Expected to return from recurring back issues
|40
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET, @CLE
|No rookie wall here
|41
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|@SF
|42
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIL
|43
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CHC
|44
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|KC
|45
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|LAD
|46
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@TB
|47
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CIN
|48
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|LAD, WAS
|49
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@WAS, @BAL
|Even better for points leagues
|50
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@NYM
|51
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX
|52
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BOS
|53
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@LAA
|54
|Dustin May
|LAD
|SD
|55
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|TB
|Generating momentum for next season
|56
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@ARI
|57
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@LAA
|58
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|PHI
|59
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@LAD
|60
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|LAD, @ATL
|61
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@SF
|62
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|@LAA
|63
|David Peterson
|NYM
|WAS
|64
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TEX
|65
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@DET
|Solid season, but strikeouts have fallen back
|66
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|NYY
|67
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|CHC, @PIT
|68
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|BOS, @CWS
|11%
|69
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ATL
|70
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|NYY
|71
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU
|72
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|CHC
|73
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|SEA
|74
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|Start and cross and start your fingers
|75
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@SF
|76
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM
|77
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|PHI
|78
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@TOR
|Nice test for breakout lefty, facing tough righty heavy lineup
|79
|Matt Manning
|DET
|SEA, KC
|21%
|80
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@ARI
|1%
|13%
|81
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TEX
|82
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@TOR
|83
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@MIN
|84
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@CLE
|85
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD
|86
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|OAK
|22%
|87
|Mix 12 Reliever
|88
|Mike Mayers
|LAA
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|89
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|SEA
|90
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|NYY
|91
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|MIA
|92
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|OAK
|24%
|93
|Mix 15 Reliever
|94
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|COL
|95
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@WAS
|28%
|96
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|MIL
|4%
|97
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@NYM
|0%
|4%
|98
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@LAD
|99
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@STL
|41%
|100
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CWS
|17%
|101
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|COL
|0%
|2%
|102
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CLE, OAK
|8%
|103
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|SEA
|104
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TB
|1%
|17%
|105
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|PHI
|2%
|106
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|TOR
|107
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|PHI, MIL
|108
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|OAK
|0%
|2%
|109
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|KC
|3%
|17%
|110
|Mitch White
|TOR
|CHC
|29%
|111
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|TEX
|3%
|112
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|HOU
|113
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|STL, COL
|0%
|0%
|114
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|115
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@MIN, TEX
|44%
|116
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@BOS
|10%
|117
|Max Castillo
|KC
|@DET
|0%
|2%
|118
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@CIN
|119
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@MIL
|29%
|120
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|NYY
|1%
|45%
|121
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, @BOS
|40%
|122
|German Marquez
|COL
|@CIN
|45%
|123
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|PIT, @ARI
|15%
|17%
|124
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|OAK
|1%
|2%
|125
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|BOS
|6%
|126
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@CIN
|19%
|127
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|TB
|42%
|128
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|NYY
|27%
|129
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@MIN, TEX
|2%
|4%
|130
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|HOU
|1%
|13%
|131
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@DET
|1%
|0%
|132
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@CLE
|7%
|133
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CIN
|9%
|26%
|134
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@STL
|5%
|135
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@DET
|136
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CLE
|9%
|137
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|16%
|38%
|138
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@ATL
|0%
|0%
|139
|Zach Logue
|OAK
|@BAL
|1%
|4%
|140
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIL
|141
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|KC
|1%
|15%
|142
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|STL
|0%
|19%
|143
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@ATL
|13%
|11%
|144
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|STL
|0%
|2%
|145
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|SEA
|0%
|15%
|146
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@ATL, @CIN
|0%
|2%
|147
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@NYM
|5%
|28%
|148
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@WAS
|29%
|149
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|150
|Kohei Arihara
|TEX
|@BOS
|0%
|19%
|151
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|TOR
|1%
|6%
|152
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@MIL
|0%
|2%
|153
|Aaron Sanchez
|MIN
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|154
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@TOR, @STL
|0%
|0%
|155
|Tyler Beede
|PIT
|TOR
|1%
|0%
|156
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@BAL
|1%
|6%
|157
|Dallas Keuchel
|TEX
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@MIA
|2
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@LAA
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@LAA
|4
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, @DET
|Great matchups to continue breakout campaign
|5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|BAL
|6
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|@LAA, @TB
|7
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|BAL, SEA
|8
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@PIT
|9
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|BAL
|10
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@MIA
|Shoving lately, 1.86 ERA and .57 WHIP with 24 K, 2 BB over 19.1 IP
|11
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|MIN
|12
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CWS
|13
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|KC
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|15
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CLE
|16
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@PIT
|17
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET, @CLE
|No rookie wall here
|18
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CHC
|19
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|KC
|20
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@TB
|21
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@WAS, @BAL
|Even better for points leagues
|22
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX
|23
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BOS
|24
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@LAA
|25
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@LAA
|26
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|@LAA
|27
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TEX
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@DET
|Solid season, but strikeouts have fallen back
|29
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|NYY
|30
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|CHC, @PIT
|31
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|BOS, @CWS
|32
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|NYY
|33
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU
|34
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|SEA
|35
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|Start and cross and start your fingers
|36
|Matt Manning
|DET
|SEA, KC
|37
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TEX
|38
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@MIN
|39
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@CLE
|40
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|OAK
|41
|Mike Mayers
|LAA
|NYY
|42
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|SEA
|43
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|NYY
|44
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|OAK
|45
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@WAS
|46
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CWS
|47
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CLE, OAK
|48
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|SEA
|49
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TB
|50
|AL Reliever
|51
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|KC
|52
|Mitch White
|TOR
|CHC
|53
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|TEX
|54
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|HOU
|55
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@MIN, TEX
|56
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@BOS
|57
|Max Castillo
|KC
|@DET
|58
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|NYY
|59
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, @BOS
|60
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|BOS
|61
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|NYY
|62
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@MIN, TEX
|63
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|HOU
|64
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@DET
|65
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@CLE
|66
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@DET
|67
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CLE
|68
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CWS
|69
|Zach Logue
|OAK
|@BAL
|70
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|KC
|71
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|SEA
|72
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@WAS
|73
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|MIN
|74
|Kohei Arihara
|TEX
|@BOS
|75
|Aaron Sanchez
|MIN
|@CWS
|76
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@BAL
|77
|Dallas Keuchel
|TEX
|@BOS
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Max Fried
|ATL
|COL, MIA
|Only 8 HR allowed in 153 IP all season
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|PIT, @ARI
|Coming off back to back struggles with Dodgers
|3
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|WAS
|4
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|SD, PHI
|5
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@MIA, SD
|6
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PHI, MIL
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|LAD
|8
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|CHC
|9
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC
|10
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SD
|11
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|COL
|12
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ARI
|13
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|PIT
|14
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|COL
|15
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@SF
|16
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ARI, @SF
|Slow start but strong finish
|17
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@NYM
|18
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SD
|19
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL
|He's human after all. Huh.
|20
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA
|21
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@SF, @LAD
|22
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@ARI
|23
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@NYM
|Expected to return from recurring back issues
|24
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|@SF
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIL
|26
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|LAD
|27
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CIN
|28
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|LAD, WAS
|29
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@NYM
|30
|Dustin May
|LAD
|SD
|31
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|TB
|Generating momentum for next season
|32
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@ARI
|33
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|PHI
|34
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@LAD
|35
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|LAD, @ATL
|36
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@SF
|37
|David Peterson
|NYM
|WAS
|38
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ATL
|39
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|CHC
|40
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@SF
|41
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM
|42
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|PHI
|43
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@TOR
|Nice test for breakout lefty, facing tough righty heavy lineup
|44
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@ARI
|45
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@TOR
|46
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD
|47
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|MIA
|48
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|COL
|49
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|MIL
|50
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@NYM
|51
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@LAD
|52
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@STL
|53
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|COL
|54
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|PHI
|55
|NL Reliever
|56
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|TOR
|57
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|PHI, MIL
|58
|Cade Cavalli
|WAS
|OAK
|59
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|STL, COL
|60
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|OAK
|61
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@CIN
|62
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@MIL
|63
|German Marquez
|COL
|@CIN
|64
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|PIT, @ARI
|65
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|OAK
|66
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@CIN
|67
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|TB
|68
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CIN
|69
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@STL
|70
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@ATL
|71
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIL
|72
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|STL
|73
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@ATL
|74
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|STL
|75
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@ATL, @CIN
|76
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@NYM
|77
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|TOR
|78
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@MIL
|79
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@TOR, @STL
|80
|Tyler Beede
|PIT
|TOR