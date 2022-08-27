RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 27, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The week begins during the dog days of August and ends Labor Day Weekend. In between there is a relatively light 91 games with no doubleheaders.

Using NFBC rostership heading into the weekend, Dylan Bundy and Matt Manning are the most likely available two-start pitchers in 12-team leagues, with no one under 50% rostership listed for 15-team leagues. Of course, it's imperative to review your league's list of available players, but at least on paper, this is another week where sage deployment of single-start options is the better route.

Max Fried tops this week's hurlers with a pair of favorable matchups at home. Keeping the ball in the yard has been integral to Fried's success. While this is always the case, the parachute ball has skewed the initial expectations for many pitchers as some have benefited more than others. It sure would be nice to know how the ball will play next season (the effect is more than just universal use of humidors). I know, wishful thinking, but a guy can dream, can't he?

By means of reminder, the rankings are generated from the grid on the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct specific rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address rankings questions below.

Please check back Sunday night for the revised rankings, once pitching plans are solidified.

Week of August 29 - September 3

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Max FriedATLCOL, MIAOnly 8 HR allowed in 153 IP all

The week begins during the dog days of August and ends Labor Day Weekend. In between there is a relatively light 91 games with no doubleheaders.

Using NFBC rostership heading into the weekend, Dylan Bundy and Matt Manning are the most likely available two-start pitchers in 12-team leagues, with no one under 50% rostership listed for 15-team leagues. Of course, it's imperative to review your league's list of available players, but at least on paper, this is another week where sage deployment of single-start options is the better route.

Max Fried tops this week's hurlers with a pair of favorable matchups at home. Keeping the ball in the yard has been integral to Fried's success. While this is always the case, the parachute ball has skewed the initial expectations for many pitchers as some have benefited more than others. It sure would be nice to know how the ball will play next season (the effect is more than just universal use of humidors). I know, wishful thinking, but a guy can dream, can't he?

By means of reminder, the rankings are generated from the grid on the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct specific rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address rankings questions below.

Please check back Sunday night for the revised rankings, once pitching plans are solidified.

Week of August 29 - September 3

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Max FriedATLCOL, MIAOnly 8 HR allowed in 153 IP all season  
2Corbin BurnesMILPIT, @ARIComing off back to back struggles with Dodgers  
3Max ScherzerNYMWAS   
4Shane McClanahanTB@MIA   
5Carlos RodonSFSD, PHI   
6Tony GonsolinLAD@MIA, SD   
7Justin VerlanderHOU@LAA   
8Zac GallenARIPHI, MIL   
9Gerrit ColeNYY@LAA   
10Brady SingerKC@CWS, @DETGreat matchups to continue breakout campaign  
11Shane BieberCLEBAL   
12Frankie MontasNYY@LAA, @TB   
13Jacob deGromNYMLAD   
14Jordan MontgomerySTLCHC   
15Adam WainwrightSTLCHC   
16Cal QuantrillCLEBAL, SEA   
17Julio UriasLADSD   
18Spencer StriderATLCOL   
19Alek ManoahTOR@PIT   
20Aaron NolaPHI@ARI   
21Freddy PeraltaMILPIT   
22Triston McKenzieCLEBAL   
23Drew RasmussenTB@MIAShoving lately, 1.86 ERA and .57 WHIP with 24 K, 2 BB over 19.1 IP  
24Kyle WrightATLCOL   
25Dylan CeaseCWSMIN   
26Joe MusgroveSD@SF   
27Ranger SuarezPHI@ARI, @SFSlow start but strong finish  
28Sonny GrayMIN@CWS   
29Tyler AndersonLAD@NYM   
30Lance LynnCWSKC   
31Shohei OhtaniLAAHOU   
32Logan WebbSFSD   
33Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATLHe's human after all. Huh.  
34Luis CastilloSEA@CLE   
35Ross StriplingTOR@PIT   
36Charlie MortonATLMIA   
37Mike ClevingerSD@SF, @LAD   
38Brandon WoodruffMIL@ARI   
39Clayton KershawLAD@NYMExpected to return from recurring back issues  
40George KirbySEA@DET, @CLENo rookie wall here  
41Noah SyndergaardPHI@SF   
42Merrill KellyARIMIL   
43Kevin GausmanTORCHC   
44Johnny CuetoCWSKC   
45Chris BassittNYMLAD   
46Domingo GermanNYY@TB   
47Miles MikolasSTL@CIN   
48Taijuan WalkerNYMLAD, WAS   
49Cole IrvinOAK@WAS, @BALEven better for points leagues  
50Andrew HeaneyLAD@NYM   
51Framber ValdezHOU@TEX   
52Joe RyanMINBOS   
53Jose UrquidyHOU@LAA   
54Dustin MayLADSD   
55Jesus LuzardoMIATBGenerating momentum for next season  
56Eric LauerMIL@ARI   
57Jameson TaillonNYY@LAA   
58Alex CobbSFPHI   
59Yu DarvishSD@LAD   
60Pablo LopezMIALAD, @ATL   
61Kyle GibsonPHI@SF   
62Lance McCullers Jr.HOU@LAA   
63David PetersonNYMWAS   
64Nick PivettaBOSTEX   
65Logan GilbertSEA@DETSolid season, but strikeouts have fallen back  
66Jeffrey SpringsTBNYY   
67Jose BerriosTORCHC, @PIT   
68Dylan BundyMINBOS, @CWS 11% 
69Edward CabreraMIA@ATL   
70Corey KluberTBNYY   
71Martin PerezTEXHOU   
72Jose QuintanaSTLCHC   
73Aaron CivaleCLESEA   
74Lucas GiolitoCWSKC, MINStart and cross and start your fingers  
75Blake SnellSD@SF   
76Josiah GrayWAS@NYM   
77Jakob JunisSFPHI   
78Justin SteeleCHC@TORNice test for breakout lefty, facing tough righty heavy lineup  
79Matt ManningDETSEA, KC 21% 
80Bailey FalterPHI@ARI 1%13%
81Luis GarciaHOU@TEX   
82Marcus StromanCHC@TOR   
83Michael WachaBOS@MIN   
84Robbie RaySEA@CLE   
85Alex WoodSFSD   
86Austin VothBALOAK 22% 
87Mix 12 Reliever     
88Mike MayersLAANYY 0%0%
89Zach PlesacCLESEA   
90Patrick SandovalLAANYY   
91Jake OdorizziATLMIA   
92Dean KremerBALOAK 24% 
93Mix 15 Reliever     
94Nick LodoloCINCOL   
95JP SearsOAK@WAS 28% 
96Zach DaviesARIMIL 4% 
97Paolo EspinoWAS@NYM 0%4%
98Sean ManaeaSD@LAD   
99Drew SmylyCHC@STL 41% 
100Daniel LynchKC@CWS 17% 
101Luis CessaCINCOL 0%2%
102Spenser WatkinsBAL@CLE, OAK 8% 
103Eduardo RodriguezDETSEA   
104Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB 1%17%
105Tommy HenryARIPHI 2% 
106Roansy ContrerasPITTOR   
107Madison BumgarnerARIPHI, MIL   
108Cade CavalliWASOAK 0%2%
109Michael PinedaDETKC 3%17%
110Mitch WhiteTORCHC 29% 
111Rich HillBOSTEX 3% 
112Reid DetmersLAAHOU   
113Brandon WilliamsonCINSTL, COL 0%0%
114Anibal SanchezWASOAK 0%0%
115Kutter CrawfordBOS@MIN, TEX 44% 
116Glenn OttoTEX@BOS 10% 
117Max CastilloKC@DET 0%2%
118Jack FlahertySTL@CIN   
119JT BrubakerPIT@MIL 29% 
120Ryan YarbroughTBNYY 1%45%
121Dane DunningTEXHOU, @BOS 40% 
122German MarquezCOL@CIN 45% 
123Adrian HouserMILPIT, @ARI 15%17%
124Erick FeddeWASOAK 1%2%
125Chris ArcherMINBOS 6% 
126Dakota HudsonSTL@CIN 19% 
127Trevor RogersMIATB 42% 
128Jose SuarezLAANYY 27% 
129Brayan BelloBOS@MIN, TEX 2%4%
130Tucker DavidsonLAAHOU 1%13%
131Jonathan HeasleyKC@DET 1%0%
132Kyle BradishBAL@CLE 7% 
133Kyle FreelandCOL@CIN 9%26%
134Adrian SampsonCHC@STL 5% 
135Marco GonzalesSEA@DET   
136Jordan LylesBAL@CLE 9% 
137Kris BubicKC@CWS 16%38%
138Ryan FeltnerCOL@ATL 0%0%
139Zach LogueOAK@BAL 1%4%
140Mitch KellerPIT@MIL   
141Drew HutchisonDETKC 1%15%
142Mike MinorCINSTL 0%19%
143Chad KuhlCOL@ATL 13%11%
144Justin DunnCINSTL 0%2%
145Tyler AlexanderDETSEA 0%15%
146Jose UrenaCOL@ATL, @CIN 0%2%
147Patrick CorbinWAS@NYM 5%28%
148James KaprielianOAK@WAS 29% 
149Davis MartinCWSMIN 0%0%
150Kohei AriharaTEX@BOS 0%19%
151Bryse WilsonPITTOR 1%6%
152Zach ThompsonPIT@MIL 0%2%
153Aaron SanchezMIN@CWS 0%0%
154Javier AssadCHC@TOR, @STL 0%0%
155Tyler BeedePITTOR 1%0%
156Adam OllerOAK@BAL 1%6%
157Dallas KeuchelTEX@BOS 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTB@MIA 
2Justin VerlanderHOU@LAA 
3Gerrit ColeNYY@LAA 
4Brady SingerKC@CWS, @DETGreat matchups to continue breakout campaign
5Shane BieberCLEBAL 
6Frankie MontasNYY@LAA, @TB 
7Cal QuantrillCLEBAL, SEA 
8Alek ManoahTOR@PIT 
9Triston McKenzieCLEBAL 
10Drew RasmussenTB@MIAShoving lately, 1.86 ERA and .57 WHIP with 24 K, 2 BB over 19.1 IP
11Dylan CeaseCWSMIN 
12Sonny GrayMIN@CWS 
13Lance LynnCWSKC 
14Shohei OhtaniLAAHOU 
15Luis CastilloSEA@CLE 
16Ross StriplingTOR@PIT 
17George KirbySEA@DET, @CLENo rookie wall here
18Kevin GausmanTORCHC 
19Johnny CuetoCWSKC 
20Domingo GermanNYY@TB 
21Cole IrvinOAK@WAS, @BALEven better for points leagues
22Framber ValdezHOU@TEX 
23Joe RyanMINBOS 
24Jose UrquidyHOU@LAA 
25Jameson TaillonNYY@LAA 
26Lance McCullers Jr.HOU@LAA 
27Nick PivettaBOSTEX 
28Logan GilbertSEA@DETSolid season, but strikeouts have fallen back
29Jeffrey SpringsTBNYY 
30Jose BerriosTORCHC, @PIT 
31Dylan BundyMINBOS, @CWS 
32Corey KluberTBNYY 
33Martin PerezTEXHOU 
34Aaron CivaleCLESEA 
35Lucas GiolitoCWSKC, MINStart and cross and start your fingers
36Matt ManningDETSEA, KC 
37Luis GarciaHOU@TEX 
38Michael WachaBOS@MIN 
39Robbie RaySEA@CLE 
40Austin VothBALOAK 
41Mike MayersLAANYY 
42Zach PlesacCLESEA 
43Patrick SandovalLAANYY 
44Dean KremerBALOAK 
45JP SearsOAK@WAS 
46Daniel LynchKC@CWS 
47Spenser WatkinsBAL@CLE, OAK 
48Eduardo RodriguezDETSEA 
49Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB 
50AL Reliever   
51Michael PinedaDETKC 
52Mitch WhiteTORCHC 
53Rich HillBOSTEX 
54Reid DetmersLAAHOU 
55Kutter CrawfordBOS@MIN, TEX 
56Glenn OttoTEX@BOS 
57Max CastilloKC@DET 
58Ryan YarbroughTBNYY 
59Dane DunningTEXHOU, @BOS 
60Chris ArcherMINBOS 
61Jose SuarezLAANYY 
62Brayan BelloBOS@MIN, TEX 
63Tucker DavidsonLAAHOU 
64Jonathan HeasleyKC@DET 
65Kyle BradishBAL@CLE 
66Marco GonzalesSEA@DET 
67Jordan LylesBAL@CLE 
68Kris BubicKC@CWS 
69Zach LogueOAK@BAL 
70Drew HutchisonDETKC 
71Tyler AlexanderDETSEA 
72James KaprielianOAK@WAS 
73Davis MartinCWSMIN 
74Kohei AriharaTEX@BOS 
75Aaron SanchezMIN@CWS 
76Adam OllerOAK@BAL 
77Dallas KeuchelTEX@BOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Max FriedATLCOL, MIAOnly 8 HR allowed in 153 IP all season
2Corbin BurnesMILPIT, @ARIComing off back to back struggles with Dodgers
3Max ScherzerNYMWAS 
4Carlos RodonSFSD, PHI 
5Tony GonsolinLAD@MIA, SD 
6Zac GallenARIPHI, MIL 
7Jacob deGromNYMLAD 
8Jordan MontgomerySTLCHC 
9Adam WainwrightSTLCHC 
10Julio UriasLADSD 
11Spencer StriderATLCOL 
12Aaron NolaPHI@ARI 
13Freddy PeraltaMILPIT 
14Kyle WrightATLCOL 
15Joe MusgroveSD@SF 
16Ranger SuarezPHI@ARI, @SFSlow start but strong finish
17Tyler AndersonLAD@NYM 
18Logan WebbSFSD 
19Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATLHe's human after all. Huh.
20Charlie MortonATLMIA 
21Mike ClevingerSD@SF, @LAD 
22Brandon WoodruffMIL@ARI 
23Clayton KershawLAD@NYMExpected to return from recurring back issues
24Noah SyndergaardPHI@SF 
25Merrill KellyARIMIL 
26Chris BassittNYMLAD 
27Miles MikolasSTL@CIN 
28Taijuan WalkerNYMLAD, WAS 
29Andrew HeaneyLAD@NYM 
30Dustin MayLADSD 
31Jesus LuzardoMIATBGenerating momentum for next season
32Eric LauerMIL@ARI 
33Alex CobbSFPHI 
34Yu DarvishSD@LAD 
35Pablo LopezMIALAD, @ATL 
36Kyle GibsonPHI@SF 
37David PetersonNYMWAS 
38Edward CabreraMIA@ATL 
39Jose QuintanaSTLCHC 
40Blake SnellSD@SF 
41Josiah GrayWAS@NYM 
42Jakob JunisSFPHI 
43Justin SteeleCHC@TORNice test for breakout lefty, facing tough righty heavy lineup
44Bailey FalterPHI@ARI 
45Marcus StromanCHC@TOR 
46Alex WoodSFSD 
47Jake OdorizziATLMIA 
48Nick LodoloCINCOL 
49Zach DaviesARIMIL 
50Paolo EspinoWAS@NYM 
51Sean ManaeaSD@LAD 
52Drew SmylyCHC@STL 
53Luis CessaCINCOL 
54Tommy HenryARIPHI 
55NL Reliever   
56Roansy ContrerasPITTOR 
57Madison BumgarnerARIPHI, MIL 
58Cade CavalliWASOAK 
59Brandon WilliamsonCINSTL, COL 
60Anibal SanchezWASOAK 
61Jack FlahertySTL@CIN 
62JT BrubakerPIT@MIL 
63German MarquezCOL@CIN 
64Adrian HouserMILPIT, @ARI 
65Erick FeddeWASOAK 
66Dakota HudsonSTL@CIN 
67Trevor RogersMIATB 
68Kyle FreelandCOL@CIN 
69Adrian SampsonCHC@STL 
70Ryan FeltnerCOL@ATL 
71Mitch KellerPIT@MIL 
72Mike MinorCINSTL 
73Chad KuhlCOL@ATL 
74Justin DunnCINSTL 
75Jose UrenaCOL@ATL, @CIN 
76Patrick CorbinWAS@NYM 
77Bryse WilsonPITTOR 
78Zach ThompsonPIT@MIL 
79Javier AssadCHC@TOR, @STL 
80Tyler BeedePITTOR 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing with Milwaukee and Boston
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something Brewing with Milwaukee and Boston
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 27
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 27
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown