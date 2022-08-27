Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Twice Fried for Extra Crispiness

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The week begins during the dog days of August and ends Labor Day Weekend. In between there is a relatively light 91 games with no doubleheaders.

Using NFBC rostership heading into the weekend, Dylan Bundy and Matt Manning are the most likely available two-start pitchers in 12-team leagues, with no one under 50% rostership listed for 15-team leagues. Of course, it's imperative to review your league's list of available players, but at least on paper, this is another week where sage deployment of single-start options is the better route.

Max Fried tops this week's hurlers with a pair of favorable matchups at home. Keeping the ball in the yard has been integral to Fried's success. While this is always the case, the parachute ball has skewed the initial expectations for many pitchers as some have benefited more than others. It sure would be nice to know how the ball will play next season (the effect is more than just universal use of humidors). I know, wishful thinking, but a guy can dream, can't he?

By means of reminder, the rankings are generated from the grid on the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct specific rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address rankings questions below.

Please check back Sunday night for the revised rankings, once pitching plans are solidified.

Week of August 29 - September 3

Mixed