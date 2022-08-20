Weekly Pitchers Rankings: New Math Says One Start Likely Better than Two

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

For most of the season, it sure feels like the lede has been something about the poor quality of two-start options. It's about time we accepted the fact that hunting for two-start pitchers isn't as viable an option as it was in past seasons. Truth be told, this likelihood was recognized early on, which was part of the impetus for adding the relievers and NFBC rostership levels to these rankings, since this facilitates finding the available single-start hurlers with the best matchups.

Another factor is the disparity between the top and bottom offenses. On a daily basis, there are more streaming options than there were in previous campaigns, as the number of horrible lineups has increased. However, this has not aided double-dippers to the same degree, since the level of solid lineups has also risen. Further, the quality of the better lineups has improved. So, while the bottom-feeding matchups are more favorable, they are often mitigated by a challenging date with a potent offense.

Of course, we're at the time of the season where team needs dictate decisions, with these rankings being a guide. Keep in mind ratio categories are still in play and will be until the last day of the season.

