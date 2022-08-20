RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitchers Rankings: New Math Says One Start Likely Better than Two

Weekly Pitchers Rankings: New Math Says One Start Likely Better than Two

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 20, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

For most of the season, it sure feels like the lede has been something about the poor quality of two-start options. It's about time we accepted the fact that hunting for two-start pitchers isn't as viable an option as it was in past seasons. Truth be told, this likelihood was recognized early on, which was part of the impetus for adding the relievers and NFBC rostership levels to these rankings, since this facilitates finding the available single-start hurlers with the best matchups.

Another factor is the disparity between the top and bottom offenses. On a daily basis, there are more streaming options than there were in previous campaigns, as the number of horrible lineups has increased. However, this has not aided double-dippers to the same degree, since the level of solid lineups has also risen. Further, the quality of the better lineups has improved. So, while the bottom-feeding matchups are more favorable, they are often mitigated by a challenging date with a potent offense.

Of course, we're at the time of the season where team needs dictate decisions, with these rankings being a guide. Keep in mind ratio categories are still in play and will be until the last day of the season.

You know the drill, these are preliminary rankings, based on the information currently available. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.

Also, while I am happy to address specific rankings queries below, please direct schedule questions to the Probable Pitchers page.

Week of August 22

For most of the season, it sure feels like the lede has been something about the poor quality of two-start options. It's about time we accepted the fact that hunting for two-start pitchers isn't as viable an option as it was in past seasons. Truth be told, this likelihood was recognized early on, which was part of the impetus for adding the relievers and NFBC rostership levels to these rankings, since this facilitates finding the available single-start hurlers with the best matchups.

Another factor is the disparity between the top and bottom offenses. On a daily basis, there are more streaming options than there were in previous campaigns, as the number of horrible lineups has increased. However, this has not aided double-dippers to the same degree, since the level of solid lineups has also risen. Further, the quality of the better lineups has improved. So, while the bottom-feeding matchups are more favorable, they are often mitigated by a challenging date with a potent offense.

Of course, we're at the time of the season where team needs dictate decisions, with these rankings being a guide. Keep in mind ratio categories are still in play and will be until the last day of the season.

You know the drill, these are preliminary rankings, based on the information currently available. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.

Also, while I am happy to address specific rankings queries below, please direct schedule questions to the Probable Pitchers page.

Week of August 22 - 28

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Max ScherzerNYM@NYY, COLBack in form  
2Shane McClanahanTBLAA   
3Gerrit ColeNYY@OAK   
4Julio UriasLADMIL, @MIA   
5Robbie RaySEAWAS, CLEControl woes are back  
6Justin VerlanderHOUMIN   
7Luis CastilloSEACLE   
8Max FriedATL@PIT   
9Sandy AlcantaraMIALAD173 IP leads league. Only 27 pitchers compiled 173 IP last season.  
10Sonny GrayMINTEX, SF   
11Nestor CortesNYY@OAK   
12Triston McKenzieCLE@SEAGetting better as the season progresses  
13Chris BassittNYMCOL   
14Jordan MontgomerySTL@CHC, ATL   
15Aaron NolaPHICIN   
16Shane BieberCLE@SEA   
17Tyler AndersonLAD@MIA   
18Zac GallenARI@KC   
19Corbin BurnesMIL@LAD   
20Adam WainwrightSTL@CHC, ATL   
21Alek ManoahTORLAA9 BB over last 16.2 IP  
22Yu DarvishSDCLE   
23Zack WheelerPHICIN   
24Ranger SuarezPHICIN, PITTook a bit, but showing he can be a solid starter  
25Michael KopechCWS@KC, ARINice transition to starter, but needs to be more pitch efficient  
26Logan WebbSF@DET   
27Cole IrvinOAKMIA   
28Tony GonsolinLADMILContinues to be both good and lucky  
29Dylan CeaseCWSARIHistoric season, but estimators a run higher (which would still be an excellent ERA)  
30Jeffrey SpringsTBLAA, @BOS   
31Jacob deGromNYM@NYY   
32Drew RasmussenTBLAA   
33Edward CabreraMIA@OAKPrimed to be a difference-maker down the stretch  
34Cristian JavierHOUBAL   
35Framber ValdezHOUMIN   
36Pablo LopezMIA@OAK   
37Brandon WoodruffMILCHC   
38Carlos RodonSF@DET   
39Eric LauerMIL@LAD, CHCHome runs continue to be an issue  
40Jameson TaillonNYY@OAK   
41George KirbySEAWASKeying the Mariners wild card run  
42Kyle WrightATL@PIT   
43Joe MusgroveSD@KCGood spot to get out of rut  
44Brady SingerKCARIMaybe the Royals can develop good pitching  
45Merrill KellyARI@CWS   
46Freddy PeraltaMILCHC   
47Lance McCullers Jr.HOUBAL   
48Taijuan WalkerNYMCOL   
49Andrew HeaneyLADMILRematch: Fanned 10 but allowed 3 HR in American Family Field last time  
50Mike ClevingerSDCLE   
51Jose UrquidyHOUBAL   
52Shohei OhtaniLAA@TOR   
53Logan GilbertSEACLE   
54Noah SyndergaardPHICIN, PIT   
55David PetersonNYMCOL  30%
56Dustin MayLAD@MIA 0%1%
57Spencer StriderATL@STL   
58Corey KluberTBLAA, @BOS   
59Charlie MortonATL@STL   
60Kyle GibsonPHIPIT   
61Domingo GermanNYYNYM, @OAK   
62Ross StriplingTOR@BOS, LAA   
63Kevin GausmanTOR@BOS   
64Michael WachaBOSTB   
65Miles MikolasSTL@CHC   
66Patrick SandovalLAA@TB   
67Cal QuantrillCLE@SD   
68Tyler MahleMINSFShoulder still a concern  
69Joe RyanMINSF   
70Zach PlesacCLE@SD, @SEA   
71Blake SnellSD@KC34 K over last 22.2 IP, but still hasn't pitched into the 7th inning  
72Aaron CivaleCLE@SEA  46%
73Luis GarciaHOUMIN   
74Marcus StromanCHCSTL   
75Jose QuintanaSTLATL   
76Justin SteeleCHC@MIL24 K with just 3 BB over prior 16.2 IP  
77Nick PivettaBOSTB   
78Frankie MontasNYYNYM   
79Nathan EovaldiBOSTOR, TB   
80Kyle FreelandCOL@NYM 34%10%
81Jesus LuzardoMIALAD   
82JP SearsOAKNYY  37%
83Lance LynnCWS@BAL   
84Glenn OttoTEXDET  12%
85Johnny CuetoCWS@BAL   
86Mix 12 Reliever     
87Tommy HenryARI@CWS 9%1%
88Nick LodoloCIN@PHI, @WASRebounded from shaky Field of Dreams game  
89Braxton GarrettMIALAD   
90Jose SuarezLAA@TB  18%
91Reid DetmersLAA@TORNice test for the improving southpaw  
92Mitch WhiteTORLAA  24%
93Mix 15 Reliever     
94Roansy ContrerasPITATL   
95Jake OdorizziATL@PIT, @STL   
96Zach LogueOAKMIA, NYY 0%0%
97Josiah GrayWASCIN   
98Madison BumgarnerARI@CWS   
99Dylan BundyMIN@HOU  11%
100Austin VothBALCWS, @HOU 32%4%
101Tucker DavidsonLAA@TB, @TOR 2%0%
102Eduardo RodriguezDET@TEX  42%
103Trevor RogersMIA@OAK  48%
104Drew SmylyCHCSTL, @MIL  22%
105Cory AbbottWAS@SEA 0%0%
106Zack GreinkeKCSD  24%
107Daniel LynchKCCWS, SD  9%
108Alex WoodSF@MIN   
109JT BrubakerPITATL  30%
110Lucas GiolitoCWS@BAL, ARIFavorable matchups, but so inconsistent. Your team, your call.  
111Kutter CrawfordBOSTORPixie dust has worn off  
112Sean ManaeaSD@KC   
113Rich HillBOSTOR  4%
114Alex CobbSF@MIN   
115Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI  46%
116Marco GonzalesSEACLE   
117Wade MileyCHCSTL, @MIL 6%1%
118Zach DaviesARI@KC 21%3%
119Dean KremerBAL@HOU  22%
120Adrian SampsonCHCSTL 36%2%
121Jose BerriosTOR@BOS   
122Chad KuhlCOL@NYM 11%13%
123Keegan ThompsonCHCSTL   
124Touki ToussaintLAA@TB 23%2%
125Matt ManningDETSF  7%
126Ryan FeltnerCOL@NYM 0%0%
127Chris ArcherMIN@HOU  3%
128Erick FeddeWAS@SEA 2%1%
129German MarquezCOLTEX, @NYM  40%
130James KaprielianOAKNYY  39%
131Kohei AriharaTEXDET 0%0%
132Max CastilloKCARI 2%0%
133Adrian HouserMIL@LAD 6%15%
134Mitch KellerPITATL   
135Cole RagansTEX@MIN, DET 43%2%
136Paolo EspinoWASCIN 0%0%
137Martin PerezTEX@COL   
138Jakob JunisSF@MIN   
139Kris BubicKCSD  23%
140Jordan LylesBALCWS  9%
141Tyler AlexanderDET@TEX 13%1%
142Matthew LiberatoreSTL@CHC 6%2%
143Justin DunnCIN@PHI 2%0%
144Ryan YarbroughTB@BOS 26%0%
145Dakota HudsonSTL@CHC  19%
146Kyle BradishBAL@HOU  14%
147Zach ThompsonPIT@PHI 4%1%
148Mike MinorCIN@WAS 30%1%
149Dane DunningTEX@COL  40%
150Spenser WatkinsBALCWS  8%
151Bryse WilsonPIT@PHI 2%0%
152Adam OllerOAKMIA, NYY 0%0%
153Drew HutchisonDETSF, @TEX 6%1%
154Patrick CorbinWASCIN 38%5%
155Tyler BeedePIT@PHI 0%2%
156Aaron SanchezMIN@HOU 0%0%
157T.J. ZeuchCIN@PHI, @WAS 0%0%
158Jose UrenaCOLTEX 2%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTBLAA 
2Gerrit ColeNYY@OAK 
3Robbie RaySEAWAS, CLEControl woes are back
4Justin VerlanderHOUMIN 
5Luis CastilloSEACLE 
6Sonny GrayMINTEX, SF 
7Nestor CortesNYY@OAK 
8Triston McKenzieCLE@SEAGetting better as the season progresses
9Shane BieberCLE@SEA 
10Alek ManoahTORLAA9 BB over last 16.2 IP
11Michael KopechCWS@KC, ARINice transition to starter, but needs to be more pitch efficient
12Cole IrvinOAKMIA 
13Dylan CeaseCWSARIHistoric season, but estimators a run higher (which would still be an excellent ERA)
14Jeffrey SpringsTBLAA, @BOS 
15Drew RasmussenTBLAA 
16Cristian JavierHOUBAL 
17Framber ValdezHOUMIN 
18Jameson TaillonNYY@OAK 
19George KirbySEAWASKeying the Mariners wild card run
20Brady SingerKCARIMaybe the Royals can develop good pitching
21Lance McCullers Jr.HOUBAL 
22Jose UrquidyHOUBAL 
23Shohei OhtaniLAA@TOR 
24Logan GilbertSEACLE 
25Corey KluberTBLAA, @BOS 
26Domingo GermanNYYNYM, @OAK 
27Ross StriplingTOR@BOS, LAA 
28Kevin GausmanTOR@BOS 
29Michael WachaBOSTB 
30Patrick SandovalLAA@TB 
31Cal QuantrillCLE@SD 
32Tyler MahleMINSFShoulder still a concern
33Joe RyanMINSF 
34Zach PlesacCLE@SD, @SEA 
35Aaron CivaleCLE@SEA 
36Luis GarciaHOUMIN 
37Nick PivettaBOSTB 
38Frankie MontasNYYNYM 
39Nathan EovaldiBOSTOR, TB 
40JP SearsOAKNYY 
41Lance LynnCWS@BAL 
42Glenn OttoTEXDET 
43Johnny CuetoCWS@BAL 
44Jose SuarezLAA@TB 
45Reid DetmersLAA@TORNice test for the improving southpaw
46Mitch WhiteTORLAA 
47Zach LogueOAKMIA, NYY 
48Dylan BundyMIN@HOU 
49Austin VothBALCWS, @HOU 
50Tucker DavidsonLAA@TB, @TOR 
51Eduardo RodriguezDET@TEX 
52Zack GreinkeKCSD 
53Daniel LynchKCCWS, SD 
54AL Reliever   
55Lucas GiolitoCWS@BAL, ARIFavorable matchups, but so inconsistent. Your team, your call.
56Kutter CrawfordBOSTORPixie dust has worn off
57Rich HillBOSTOR 
58Marco GonzalesSEACLE 
59Dean KremerBAL@HOU 
60Jose BerriosTOR@BOS 
61Touki ToussaintLAA@TB 
62Matt ManningDETSF 
63Chris ArcherMIN@HOU 
64James KaprielianOAKNYY 
65Kohei AriharaTEXDET 
66Max CastilloKCARI 
67Cole RagansTEX@MIN, DET 
68Martin PerezTEX@COL 
69Kris BubicKCSD 
70Jordan LylesBALCWS 
71Tyler AlexanderDET@TEX 
72Ryan YarbroughTB@BOS 
73Kyle BradishBAL@HOU 
74Dane DunningTEX@COL 
75Spenser WatkinsBALCWS 
76Adam OllerOAKMIA, NYY 
77Drew HutchisonDETSF, @TEX 
78Aaron SanchezMIN@HOU 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Max ScherzerNYM@NYY, COLBack in form
2Julio UriasLADMIL, @MIA 
3Max FriedATL@PIT 
4Sandy AlcantaraMIALAD173 IP leads league. Only 27 pitchers compiled 173 IP last season.
5Chris BassittNYMCOL 
6Jordan MontgomerySTL@CHC, ATL 
7Aaron NolaPHICIN 
8Tyler AndersonLAD@MIA 
9Zac GallenARI@KC 
10Corbin BurnesMIL@LAD 
11Adam WainwrightSTL@CHC, ATL 
12Yu DarvishSDCLE 
13Zack WheelerPHICIN 
14Ranger SuarezPHICIN, PITTook a bit, but showing he can be a solid starter
15Logan WebbSF@DET 
16Tony GonsolinLADMILContinues to be both good and lucky
17Jacob deGromNYM@NYY 
18Edward CabreraMIA@OAKPrimed to be a difference-maker down the stretch
19Pablo LopezMIA@OAK 
20Brandon WoodruffMILCHC 
21Carlos RodonSF@DET 
22Eric LauerMIL@LAD, CHCHome runs continue to be an issue
23Kyle WrightATL@PIT 
24Joe MusgroveSD@KCGood spot to get out of rut
25Merrill KellyARI@CWS 
26Freddy PeraltaMILCHC 
27Taijuan WalkerNYMCOL 
28Andrew HeaneyLADMILRematch: Fanned 10 but allowed 3 HR in American Family Field last time
29Mike ClevingerSDCLE 
30Noah SyndergaardPHICIN, PIT 
31David PetersonNYMCOL 
32Dustin MayLAD@MIA 
33Spencer StriderATL@STL 
34Charlie MortonATL@STL 
35Kyle GibsonPHIPIT 
36Miles MikolasSTL@CHC 
37Blake SnellSD@KC34 K over last 22.2 IP, but still hasn't pitched into the 7th inning
38Marcus StromanCHCSTL 
39Jose QuintanaSTLATL 
40Justin SteeleCHC@MIL24 K with just 3 BB over prior 16.2 IP
41Kyle FreelandCOL@NYM 
42Jesus LuzardoMIALAD 
43Tommy HenryARI@CWS 
44Nick LodoloCIN@PHI, @WASRebounded from shaky Field of Dreams game
45Braxton GarrettMIALAD 
46Roansy ContrerasPITATL 
47Jake OdorizziATL@PIT, @STL 
48Josiah GrayWASCIN 
49Madison BumgarnerARI@CWS 
50Trevor RogersMIA@OAK 
51Drew SmylyCHCSTL, @MIL 
52Cory AbbottWAS@SEA 
53NL Reliever   
54Alex WoodSF@MIN 
55JT BrubakerPITATL 
56Sean ManaeaSD@KC 
57Alex CobbSF@MIN 
58Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI 
59Wade MileyCHCSTL, @MIL 
60Zach DaviesARI@KC 
61Adrian SampsonCHCSTL 
62Chad KuhlCOL@NYM 
63Keegan ThompsonCHCSTL 
64Ryan FeltnerCOL@NYM 
65Erick FeddeWAS@SEA 
66German MarquezCOLTEX, @NYM 
67Adrian HouserMIL@LAD 
68Mitch KellerPITATL 
69Paolo EspinoWASCIN 
70Jakob JunisSF@MIN 
71Matthew LiberatoreSTL@CHC 
72Justin DunnCIN@PHI 
73Dakota HudsonSTL@CHC 
74Zach ThompsonPIT@PHI 
75Mike MinorCIN@WAS 
76Bryse WilsonPIT@PHI 
77Patrick CorbinWASCIN 
78Tyler BeedePIT@PHI 
79T.J. ZeuchCIN@PHI, @WAS 
80Jose UrenaCOLTEX 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies Head Quiet Week
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies Head Quiet Week
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 19)
MLB: One Man's Trash... (Week 19)
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, August 20
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, August 20
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets