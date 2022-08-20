Weekly Pitchers Rankings: New Math Says One Start Likely Better than Two

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
For most of the season, it sure feels like the lede has been something about the poor quality of two-start options. It's about time we accepted the fact that hunting for two-start pitchers isn't as viable an option as it was in past seasons. Truth be told, this likelihood was recognized early on, which was part of the impetus for adding the relievers and NFBC rostership levels to these rankings, since this facilitates finding the available single-start hurlers with the best matchups.
Another factor is the disparity between the top and bottom offenses. On a daily basis, there are more streaming options than there were in previous campaigns, as the number of horrible lineups has increased. However, this has not aided double-dippers to the same degree, since the level of solid lineups has also risen. Further, the quality of the better lineups has improved. So, while the bottom-feeding matchups are more favorable, they are often mitigated by a challenging date with a potent offense.
Of course, we're at the time of the season where team needs dictate decisions, with these rankings being a guide. Keep in mind ratio categories are still in play and will be until the last day of the season.
You know the drill, these are preliminary rankings, based on the information currently available. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.
Also, while I am happy to address specific rankings queries below, please direct schedule questions to the Probable Pitchers page.
Week of August 22
Week of August 22 - 28
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@NYY, COL
|Back in form
|2
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|LAA
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@OAK
|4
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|MIL, @MIA
|5
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|WAS, CLE
|Control woes are back
|6
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|MIN
|7
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|8
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@PIT
|9
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|LAD
|173 IP leads league. Only 27 pitchers compiled 173 IP last season.
|10
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TEX, SF
|11
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@OAK
|12
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@SEA
|Getting better as the season progresses
|13
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|COL
|14
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@CHC, ATL
|15
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CIN
|16
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@SEA
|17
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@MIA
|18
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@KC
|19
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@LAD
|20
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@CHC, ATL
|21
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|LAA
|9 BB over last 16.2 IP
|22
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CLE
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|24
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|CIN, PIT
|Took a bit, but showing he can be a solid starter
|25
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@KC, ARI
|Nice transition to starter, but needs to be more pitch efficient
|26
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@DET
|27
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|MIA
|28
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|MIL
|Continues to be both good and lucky
|29
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|ARI
|Historic season, but estimators a run higher (which would still be an excellent ERA)
|30
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|LAA, @BOS
|31
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@NYY
|32
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|LAA
|33
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@OAK
|Primed to be a difference-maker down the stretch
|34
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BAL
|35
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|MIN
|36
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@OAK
|37
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|CHC
|38
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@DET
|39
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@LAD, CHC
|Home runs continue to be an issue
|40
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@OAK
|41
|George Kirby
|SEA
|WAS
|Keying the Mariners wild card run
|42
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@PIT
|43
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@KC
|Good spot to get out of rut
|44
|Brady Singer
|KC
|ARI
|Maybe the Royals can develop good pitching
|45
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@CWS
|46
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CHC
|47
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|BAL
|48
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|COL
|49
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|MIL
|Rematch: Fanned 10 but allowed 3 HR in American Family Field last time
|50
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|CLE
|51
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BAL
|52
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TOR
|53
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CLE
|54
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|CIN, PIT
|55
|David Peterson
|NYM
|COL
|30%
|56
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@MIA
|0%
|1%
|57
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@STL
|58
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|LAA, @BOS
|59
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@STL
|60
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|PIT
|61
|Domingo German
|NYY
|NYM, @OAK
|62
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@BOS, LAA
|63
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@BOS
|64
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|TB
|65
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CHC
|66
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TB
|67
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@SD
|68
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|SF
|Shoulder still a concern
|69
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|SF
|70
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@SD, @SEA
|71
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@KC
|34 K over last 22.2 IP, but still hasn't pitched into the 7th inning
|72
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@SEA
|46%
|73
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|MIN
|74
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|STL
|75
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|ATL
|76
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIL
|24 K with just 3 BB over prior 16.2 IP
|77
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TB
|78
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|NYM
|79
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|TOR, TB
|80
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@NYM
|34%
|10%
|81
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|LAD
|82
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|37%
|83
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@BAL
|84
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|DET
|12%
|85
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@BAL
|86
|Mix 12 Reliever
|87
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@CWS
|9%
|1%
|88
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI, @WAS
|Rebounded from shaky Field of Dreams game
|89
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|LAD
|90
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@TB
|18%
|91
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TOR
|Nice test for the improving southpaw
|92
|Mitch White
|TOR
|LAA
|24%
|93
|Mix 15 Reliever
|94
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|ATL
|95
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@PIT, @STL
|96
|Zach Logue
|OAK
|MIA, NYY
|0%
|0%
|97
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|CIN
|98
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@CWS
|99
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@HOU
|11%
|100
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|CWS, @HOU
|32%
|4%
|101
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@TB, @TOR
|2%
|0%
|102
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@TEX
|42%
|103
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@OAK
|48%
|104
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|STL, @MIL
|22%
|105
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|106
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|SD
|24%
|107
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|CWS, SD
|9%
|108
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@MIN
|109
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|ATL
|30%
|110
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@BAL, ARI
|Favorable matchups, but so inconsistent. Your team, your call.
|111
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TOR
|Pixie dust has worn off
|112
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@KC
|113
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|TOR
|4%
|114
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@MIN
|115
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PHI
|46%
|116
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|CLE
|117
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|STL, @MIL
|6%
|1%
|118
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@KC
|21%
|3%
|119
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@HOU
|22%
|120
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|STL
|36%
|2%
|121
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BOS
|122
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@NYM
|11%
|13%
|123
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|STL
|124
|Touki Toussaint
|LAA
|@TB
|23%
|2%
|125
|Matt Manning
|DET
|SF
|7%
|126
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|127
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@HOU
|3%
|128
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@SEA
|2%
|1%
|129
|German Marquez
|COL
|TEX, @NYM
|40%
|130
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYY
|39%
|131
|Kohei Arihara
|TEX
|DET
|0%
|0%
|132
|Max Castillo
|KC
|ARI
|2%
|0%
|133
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@LAD
|6%
|15%
|134
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ATL
|135
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@MIN, DET
|43%
|2%
|136
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|CIN
|0%
|0%
|137
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@COL
|138
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|@MIN
|139
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|SD
|23%
|140
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|CWS
|9%
|141
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@TEX
|13%
|1%
|142
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@CHC
|6%
|2%
|143
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|@PHI
|2%
|0%
|144
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|@BOS
|26%
|0%
|145
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@CHC
|19%
|146
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@HOU
|14%
|147
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@PHI
|4%
|1%
|148
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@WAS
|30%
|1%
|149
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@COL
|40%
|150
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|CWS
|8%
|151
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@PHI
|2%
|0%
|152
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|MIA, NYY
|0%
|0%
|153
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|SF, @TEX
|6%
|1%
|154
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|CIN
|38%
|5%
|155
|Tyler Beede
|PIT
|@PHI
|0%
|2%
|156
|Aaron Sanchez
|MIN
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|157
|T.J. Zeuch
|CIN
|@PHI, @WAS
|0%
|0%
|158
|Jose Urena
|COL
|TEX
|2%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|LAA
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@OAK
|3
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|WAS, CLE
|Control woes are back
|4
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|MIN
|5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|6
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TEX, SF
|7
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@OAK
|8
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@SEA
|Getting better as the season progresses
|9
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@SEA
|10
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|LAA
|9 BB over last 16.2 IP
|11
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@KC, ARI
|Nice transition to starter, but needs to be more pitch efficient
|12
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|MIA
|13
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|ARI
|Historic season, but estimators a run higher (which would still be an excellent ERA)
|14
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|LAA, @BOS
|15
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|LAA
|16
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|BAL
|17
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|MIN
|18
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@OAK
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|WAS
|Keying the Mariners wild card run
|20
|Brady Singer
|KC
|ARI
|Maybe the Royals can develop good pitching
|21
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|BAL
|22
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|BAL
|23
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TOR
|24
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CLE
|25
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|LAA, @BOS
|26
|Domingo German
|NYY
|NYM, @OAK
|27
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@BOS, LAA
|28
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@BOS
|29
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|TB
|30
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TB
|31
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@SD
|32
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|SF
|Shoulder still a concern
|33
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|SF
|34
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@SD, @SEA
|35
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@SEA
|36
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|MIN
|37
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TB
|38
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|NYM
|39
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|TOR, TB
|40
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|41
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@BAL
|42
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|DET
|43
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@BAL
|44
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@TB
|45
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TOR
|Nice test for the improving southpaw
|46
|Mitch White
|TOR
|LAA
|47
|Zach Logue
|OAK
|MIA, NYY
|48
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@HOU
|49
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|CWS, @HOU
|50
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@TB, @TOR
|51
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@TEX
|52
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|SD
|53
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|CWS, SD
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@BAL, ARI
|Favorable matchups, but so inconsistent. Your team, your call.
|56
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TOR
|Pixie dust has worn off
|57
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|TOR
|58
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|CLE
|59
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@HOU
|60
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BOS
|61
|Touki Toussaint
|LAA
|@TB
|62
|Matt Manning
|DET
|SF
|63
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@HOU
|64
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYY
|65
|Kohei Arihara
|TEX
|DET
|66
|Max Castillo
|KC
|ARI
|67
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@MIN, DET
|68
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@COL
|69
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|SD
|70
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|CWS
|71
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@TEX
|72
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|@BOS
|73
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@HOU
|74
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@COL
|75
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|CWS
|76
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|MIA, NYY
|77
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|SF, @TEX
|78
|Aaron Sanchez
|MIN
|@HOU
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@NYY, COL
|Back in form
|2
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|MIL, @MIA
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@PIT
|4
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|LAD
|173 IP leads league. Only 27 pitchers compiled 173 IP last season.
|5
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|COL
|6
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@CHC, ATL
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CIN
|8
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@MIA
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@KC
|10
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@LAD
|11
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@CHC, ATL
|12
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CLE
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|14
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|CIN, PIT
|Took a bit, but showing he can be a solid starter
|15
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@DET
|16
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|MIL
|Continues to be both good and lucky
|17
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@NYY
|18
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@OAK
|Primed to be a difference-maker down the stretch
|19
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@OAK
|20
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|CHC
|21
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@DET
|22
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@LAD, CHC
|Home runs continue to be an issue
|23
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@PIT
|24
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@KC
|Good spot to get out of rut
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@CWS
|26
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CHC
|27
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|COL
|28
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|MIL
|Rematch: Fanned 10 but allowed 3 HR in American Family Field last time
|29
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|CLE
|30
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|CIN, PIT
|31
|David Peterson
|NYM
|COL
|32
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@MIA
|33
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@STL
|34
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@STL
|35
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|PIT
|36
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CHC
|37
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@KC
|34 K over last 22.2 IP, but still hasn't pitched into the 7th inning
|38
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|STL
|39
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|ATL
|40
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIL
|24 K with just 3 BB over prior 16.2 IP
|41
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@NYM
|42
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|LAD
|43
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@CWS
|44
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI, @WAS
|Rebounded from shaky Field of Dreams game
|45
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|LAD
|46
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|ATL
|47
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@PIT, @STL
|48
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|CIN
|49
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@CWS
|50
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@OAK
|51
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|STL, @MIL
|52
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|@SEA
|53
|NL Reliever
|54
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@MIN
|55
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|ATL
|56
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@KC
|57
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@MIN
|58
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PHI
|59
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|STL, @MIL
|60
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@KC
|61
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|STL
|62
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@NYM
|63
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|STL
|64
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@NYM
|65
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@SEA
|66
|German Marquez
|COL
|TEX, @NYM
|67
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@LAD
|68
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ATL
|69
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|CIN
|70
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|@MIN
|71
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@CHC
|72
|Justin Dunn
|CIN
|@PHI
|73
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@CHC
|74
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@PHI
|75
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@WAS
|76
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@PHI
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|CIN
|78
|Tyler Beede
|PIT
|@PHI
|79
|T.J. Zeuch
|CIN
|@PHI, @WAS
|80
|Jose Urena
|COL
|TEX