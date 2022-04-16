RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Calculated Aggression

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 16, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Early season pitching management is such a conundrum, especially this season as the league ERA is currently below 4.00 — and you know that won't last. On paper, it makes sense to stream liberally while the landscape favors pitching. However, decisions are based on such limited data, the comfort level isn't high. It comes down to one's approach and what one deems the most pertinent factors. For me, the low league ERA is huge. Be the decision right or wrong, I want to take advantage of the lower run environment, so I'm going to be aggressive. 

That said, there's a fine line between being aggressive and reckless. Some might call my approach ruthless aggression, but I can't see that. This is fantasy baseball, not pro wrestling. I prefer to consider it calculated aggression. The thing is, I don't see RotoWear putting that in a T-shirt.

For those new, I am happy to address any question on the rankings. I pull the starters from the Projected Starters grid, so if you have a question on the schedule, please post it on that page. To that end, the rankings will be refreshed with the latest info late Sunday night.

For the Week of April 18-24

Mixed

For the Week of April 18-24

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
1Gerrit ColeNYY@DET, CLESpin and velo aren't the problem, facing BOS and TOR and allowing 3 HR, however …
2Max ScherzerNYMSF, @ARI 
3Robbie RaySEATEX, KCDeserves benefit of the doubt for two soft matchups at home
4Logan WebbSF@NYM, @WAS 
5Frankie MontasOAKBAL, TEX2 HR allowed bloating ERA, should be less of an issue with pair at home
6Clayton KershawLADATL, @SD 
7Corbin BurnesMILPIT 
8Nathan EovaldiBOSTOR, @TB 
9Sean ManaeaSDCIN, LAD 
10Shane BieberCLECWS, @NYYA bit lucky so far, two good tests this week
11Brandon WoodruffMILPIT 
12Tylor MegillNYMSF, @ARIFor real, 11 K with 0 BB and 0 HR in 10.1 IP
13Walker BuehlerLADATL 
14Shane McClanahanTB@CHC, BOS 
15Carlos RodonSF@NYM21 K in 12 IP
16Eduardo RodriguezDETNYY, COL 
17Chris BassittNYMSF 
18Logan GilbertSEATEX 
19Luis GarciaHOULAA, TOR 
20Sandy AlcantaraMIASTL 
21Alex CobbSF@NYM, @WAS 
22Zack WheelerPHIMIL 
23Joe MusgroveSDCIN 
24Shohei OhtaniLAA@HOU 
25Framber ValdezHOULAA 
26Carlos CarrascoNYMSF 
27Jon GrayTEX@SEA, @OAKMay not be ready to go deep
28Alek ManoahTOR@HOU 
29Anthony DeSclafaniSF@NYM 
30Pablo LopezMIASTLSo sign of shoulder soreness
31Freddy PeraltaMIL@PHI6 BB in 7 IP
32Kyle HendricksCHCTB, PIT 
33Julio UriasLAD@SD 
34Max FriedATL@LAD 
35Aaron NolaPHI@COL, MIL 
36Sonny GrayMINCWS 
37Justin VerlanderHOUTOR 
38Jameson TaillonNYYCLE 
39Marcus StromanCHCTB 
40Dylan CeaseCWS@CLE 
41Matt BrashSEAKC 
42Adam WainwrightSTL@MIA 
43Charlie MortonATL@LAD 
44Yu DarvishSDLAD 
45Miles MikolasSTL@MIA 
46Tommy RomeroTBBOS 
47Kevin GausmanTOR@BOS 
48Cole IrvinOAKBAL, TEXRisky, but lesser offenses at home, playable for the two-step
49Noah SyndergaardLAABAL 
50Michael KopechCWS@CLE 
51Nick LodoloCIN@SD, STL 
52Marco GonzalesSEATEX 
53Tony GonsolinLADATL 
54Dane DunningTEX@SEA 
55Chris FlexenSEAKC 
56Joe RyanMIN@KC 
57Tyler MahleCINSTL 
58Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYCLE 
59Tyler WellsBAL@OAK 
60Carlos HernandezKC@SEA 
61Jesus LuzardoMIASTL, @ATL 
62Taylor HearnTEX@OAK 
63Huascar YnoaATL@LAD, MIA 
64Eric LauerMILPIT 
65Triston McKenzieCLECWS, @NYY 
66Bailey OberMINCWS 
67Jose BerriosTOR@BOS 
68Jordan MontgomeryNYY@DET 
70JT BrubakerPIT@MIL, @CHC 
71Justin SteeleCHCTB, PIT 
72Merrill KellyARI@WAS, NYMJust one start, but bump in velo encouraging, viable pickup for double dip
73Daulton JefferiesOAKBAL 
74Alexander WellsBAL@OAK, @LAA 
75Cal QuantrillCLECWS 
76Andrew HeaneyLAD@SD 
77Ian AndersonATLMIA 
78Chris PaddackMIN@KC 
79Rich HillBOSMIN, @TBPrefer Garrett Whitlock if he continues to piggyback Hill
80Zach ThompsonPIT@MIL, @CHC 
81Zach PlesacCLECWS 
82MacKenzie GoreSDCIN 
84Kris BubicKC@SEA 
85Corey KluberTBBOS 
86Zack GreinkeKCMIN 
87Dylan BundyMIN@BOS, CWS 
88Luis SeverinoNYY@DET 
89Michael LorenzenLAA@HOUImpressive! Let's see it again.
90Austin GomberCOL@DET 
91Keegan ThompsonCHCPIT 
92Martin PerezTEX@OAK 
93Reiver SanmartinCIN@SD 
94Reid DetmersLAABAL 
95Josiah GrayWASARI, SF 
96Ranger SuarezPHIMIL 
97Yusei KikuchiTOR@BOS, @HOU 
98Michael WachaBOS@TB 
99Jose UrquidyHOUTOR 
100Tarik SkubalDETNYY 
101Jake OdorizziHOULAA 
102Hyun Jin RyuTOR@HOU 
103Jordan LylesBAL@OAK 
104Daniel LynchKCMIN, @SEA 
105Adam OllerOAKTEX 
106Jordan HicksSTL@MIA, @CIN 
107Jose SuarezLAABAL 
108Trevor RogersMIA@ATL 
109Brad KellerKCMIN 
110Tanner HouckBOSTORNeeds to learn to harness big movement on breakers
111Kyle WrightATLMIA 
112Hunter GreeneCINSTL 
113Aaron CivaleCLE@NYY 
114Humberto CastellanosARINYM 
115Drew SmylyCHCPIT 
116David PetersonNYM@ARI 
117Drew RasmussenTB@CHC 
118Zac GallenARI@WAS 
119Nick MartinezSDLAD 
120Elieser HernandezMIA@ATL 
121Steven MatzSTL@CIN 
122Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU 
123Chris ArcherMIN@KC 
124Chad KuhlCOLPHI, @DET 
125Aaron AshbyMIL@PHI 
126Adrian HouserMIL@PHI 
127Mitch KellerPIT@MIL 
128Madison BumgarnerARI@WAS, NYM 
129Spencer HowardTEX@SEA 
130Bruce ZimmermannBAL@LAA 
131Michael PinedaDETCOL 
132Dallas KeuchelCWS@CLE, @MIN 
133Antonio SenzatelaCOL@DET 
134Tyler AlexanderDETCOL 
135Jose QuintanaPIT@CHC 
136Patrick CorbinWASSF 
137Nick PivettaBOSTOR 
138Erick FeddeWASARI 
139Vladimir GutierrezCIN@SD 
140Paul BlackburnOAKBAL 
141Jimmy LambertCWS@CLE, @MIN 
142Josh FlemingTB@CHC 
143Bryse WilsonPIT@CHC 
144Dakota HudsonSTL@CIN 
145Alex WoodSF@WAS 
146Spenser WatkinsBAL@OAK, @LAA 
147Joan AdonWASARI, SF 
148Matt ManningDETNYY 
149German MarquezCOLPHI 
150Anibal SanchezWASARI 
151Zach DaviesARI@WAS 
152Kyle FreelandCOLPHI 
153Zach EflinPHI@COL 
154Kyle GibsonPHI@COLWell, he was off to a solid start …
155Vince VelasquezCWS@MIN 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYY@DET, CLESpin and velo aren't the problem, facing BOS and TOR and allowing 3 HR, however …
2Robbie RaySEATEX, KCDeserves benefit of the doubt for two soft matchups at home
3Frankie MontasOAKBAL, TEX2 HR allowed bloating ERA, should be less of an issue with pair at home
4Nathan EovaldiBOSTOR, @TB 
5Shane BieberCLECWS, @NYYA bit lucky so far, two good tests this week
6Shane McClanahanTB@CHC, BOS 
7Eduardo RodriguezDETNYY, COL 
8Logan GilbertSEATEX 
9Luis GarciaHOULAA, TOR 
10Shohei OhtaniLAA@HOU 
11Framber ValdezHOULAA 
12Jon GrayTEX@SEA, @OAKMay not be ready to go deep
13Alek ManoahTOR@HOU 
14Sonny GrayMINCWS 
15Justin VerlanderHOUTOR 
16Jameson TaillonNYYCLE 
17Dylan CeaseCWS@CLE 
18Matt BrashSEAKC 
19Tommy RomeroTBBOS 
20Kevin GausmanTOR@BOS 
21Cole IrvinOAKBAL, TEXRisky, but lesser offenses at home, playable for the two-step
22Noah SyndergaardLAABAL 
23Michael KopechCWS@CLE 
24Marco GonzalesSEATEX 
25Dane DunningTEX@SEA 
26Chris FlexenSEAKC 
27Joe RyanMIN@KC 
28Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYCLE 
29Tyler WellsBAL@OAK 
30Carlos HernandezKC@SEA 
31Taylor HearnTEX@OAK 
32Triston McKenzieCLECWS, @NYY 
33Bailey OberMINCWS 
34Jose BerriosTOR@BOS 
35Jordan MontgomeryNYY@DET 
36Daulton JefferiesOAKBAL 
37Alexander WellsBAL@OAK, @LAA 
38Cal QuantrillCLECWS 
39Chris PaddackMIN@KC 
40Rich HillBOSMIN, @TBPrefer Garrett Whitlock if he continues to piggyback Hill
41Zach PlesacCLECWS 
42Kris BubicKC@SEA 
43Corey KluberTBBOS 
44Zack GreinkeKCMIN 
45Dylan BundyMIN@BOS, CWS 
46Luis SeverinoNYY@DET 
47Michael LorenzenLAA@HOUImpressive! Let's see it again.
48Martin PerezTEX@OAK 
49Reid DetmersLAABAL 
50Yusei KikuchiTOR@BOS, @HOU 
51Michael WachaBOS@TB 
52Jose UrquidyHOUTOR 
53Tarik SkubalDETNYY 
54Jake OdorizziHOULAA 
55Hyun Jin RyuTOR@HOU 
56Jordan LylesBAL@OAK 
58Daniel LynchKCMIN, @SEA 
59Adam OllerOAKTEX 
60Jose SuarezLAABAL 
61Brad KellerKCMIN 
62Tanner HouckBOSTORNeeds to learn to harness big movement on breakers
63Aaron CivaleCLE@NYY 
64Drew RasmussenTB@CHC 
65Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU 
66Chris ArcherMIN@KC 
67Spencer HowardTEX@SEA 
68Bruce ZimmermannBAL@LAA 
69Michael PinedaDETCOL 
70Dallas KeuchelCWS@CLE, @MIN 
71Tyler AlexanderDETCOL 
72Nick PivettaBOSTOR 
73Paul BlackburnOAKBAL 
74Jimmy LambertCWS@CLE, @MIN 
75Josh FlemingTB@CHC 
76Spenser WatkinsBAL@OAK, @LAA 
77Matt ManningDETNYY 
78Vince VelasquezCWS@MIN 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Max ScherzerNYMSF, @ARI 
2Logan WebbSF@NYM, @WAS 
3Clayton KershawLADATL, @SD 
4Corbin BurnesMILPIT 
5Sean ManaeaSDCIN, LAD 
6Brandon WoodruffMILPIT 
7Tylor MegillNYMSF, @ARIFor real, 11 K with 0 BB and 0 HR in 10.1 IP
8Walker BuehlerLADATL 
9Carlos RodonSF@NYM21 K in 12 IP
10Chris BassittNYMSF 
11Sandy AlcantaraMIASTL 
12Alex CobbSF@NYM, @WAS 
13Zack WheelerPHIMIL 
14Joe MusgroveSDCIN 
15Carlos CarrascoNYMSF 
16Anthony DeSclafaniSF@NYM 
17Pablo LopezMIASTLSo sign of shoulder soreness
18Freddy PeraltaMIL@PHI6 BB in 7 IP
19Kyle HendricksCHCTB, PIT 
20Julio UriasLAD@SD 
21Max FriedATL@LAD 
22Aaron NolaPHI@COL, MIL 
23Marcus StromanCHCTB 
24Adam WainwrightSTL@MIA 
25Charlie MortonATL@LAD 
26Yu DarvishSDLAD 
27Miles MikolasSTL@MIA 
28Nick LodoloCIN@SD, STL 
29Tony GonsolinLADATL 
30Tyler MahleCINSTL 
31Jesus LuzardoMIASTL, @ATL 
32Huascar YnoaATL@LAD, MIA 
33Eric LauerMILPIT 
34JT BrubakerPIT@MIL, @CHC 
35Justin SteeleCHCTB, PIT 
36Merrill KellyARI@WAS, NYMJust one start, but bump in velo encouraging, viable pickup for double dip
37Andrew HeaneyLAD@SD 
38Ian AndersonATLMIA 
39Zach ThompsonPIT@MIL, @CHC 
40MacKenzie GoreSDCIN 
41Austin GomberCOL@DET 
42Keegan ThompsonCHCPIT 
43Reiver SanmartinCIN@SD 
44Josiah GrayWASARI, SF 
45Ranger SuarezPHIMIL 
47Jordan HicksSTL@MIA, @CIN 
48Trevor RogersMIA@ATL 
49Kyle WrightATLMIA 
50Hunter GreeneCINSTL 
51Humberto CastellanosARINYM 
52Drew SmylyCHCPIT 
53David PetersonNYM@ARI 
54Zac GallenARI@WAS 
55Nick MartinezSDLAD 
56Elieser HernandezMIA@ATL 
57Steven MatzSTL@CIN 
58Chad KuhlCOLPHI, @DET 
59Aaron AshbyMIL@PHI 
60Adrian HouserMIL@PHI 
61Mitch KellerPIT@MIL 
62Madison BumgarnerARI@WAS, NYM 
63Antonio SenzatelaCOL@DET 
64Jose QuintanaPIT@CHC 
65Patrick CorbinWASSF 
66Erick FeddeWASARI 
67Vladimir GutierrezCIN@SD 
68Bryse WilsonPIT@CHC 
69Dakota HudsonSTL@CIN 
70Alex WoodSF@WAS 
71Joan AdonWASARI, SF 
72German MarquezCOLPHI 
73Anibal SanchezWASARI 
74Zach DaviesARI@WAS 
75Kyle FreelandCOLPHI 
76Zach EflinPHI@COL 
77Kyle GibsonPHI@COLWell, he was off to a solid start …

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
