Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Calculated Aggression

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Early season pitching management is such a conundrum, especially this season as the league ERA is currently below 4.00 — and you know that won't last. On paper, it makes sense to stream liberally while the landscape favors pitching. However, decisions are based on such limited data, the comfort level isn't high. It comes down to one's approach and what one deems the most pertinent factors. For me, the low league ERA is huge. Be the decision right or wrong, I want to take advantage of the lower run environment, so I'm going to be aggressive.
That said, there's a fine line between being aggressive and reckless. Some might call my approach ruthless aggression, but I can't see that. This is fantasy baseball, not pro wrestling. I prefer to consider it calculated aggression. The thing is, I don't see RotoWear putting that in a T-shirt.
For those new, I am happy to address any question on the rankings. I pull the starters from the Projected Starters grid, so if you have a question on the schedule, please post it on that page. To that end, the rankings will be refreshed with the latest info late Sunday night.
For the Week of April 18-24
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@DET, CLE
|Spin and velo aren't the problem, facing BOS and TOR and allowing 3 HR, however …
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|SF, @ARI
|3
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|TEX, KC
|Deserves benefit of the doubt for
