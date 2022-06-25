RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Ray Bringing the Heat

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 25, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

By means of reminder, the MIX12 and MIX15 columns added to the Mixed League rankings display the current rostered level for all pitchers available in more than half of the leagues in the NFBC Main Even (15 team leagues) and NFBC RotoWire Online Championship (12 team leagues). These levels, combined with the MIX 12 and MIX15 reliever rankings offer a unique perspective. Anyone ranked above the respective reliever line should be a positive contributor for the week, while the rostered levels highlight who is available. Of course, it's important to peruse everyone available, but the new addition helps frame relative potential.

Last week, Kyle Freeland was identified as a viable streamer and he came through. This week, Tyler Wells and Keegan Thompson both have two starts and make the cut in 12 team leagues while Jonathan Heasley passes bar (barely) in 15 team formats.

In general, run scoring should be a tad higher than last week, aided by six games in Coors Field. The highlight is Thursday, with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander slated to square off.

Please keep in mind the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please grace them with your rotation questions. As always, I'll be happy to address any rankings queries. Along those lines, keep an eye out for the next Z Files which will lend some insight into how my rest-of-season projections are generated. Of course, the ROS pitching projections serve as the baseline for these rankings.

Week of June 27 –

Week of June 27 – July 3

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Robbie RaySEABAL, OAK20 K with 4 BB last 20 IP with two soft home dates  
2Zack WheelerPHIATL, STL   
3Max ScherzerNYMTEX   
4Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT   
5Luis GarciaHOU@NYM, LAAStrikeouts on the upswing  
6George KirbySEABAL, OAKRookie has earned this lofty rank  
7Logan GilbertSEAOAK   
8Carlos RodonSFDET   
9Shane McClanahanTB@TOR   
10Luis SeverinoNYYOAK   
11Sandy AlcantaraMIA@STL   
12Frankie MontasOAK@NYY, @SEAClose to hug watch alert  
13Pablo LopezMIA@STL, @WAS   
14Chris BassittNYMTEX   
15Aaron NolaPHIATL   
16Gerrit ColeNYY@HOU   
17Jameson TaillonNYYOAK, @CLE   
18Kevin GausmanTORBOS, TBIn a rut, tough pair for a rebound  
19Alek ManoahTORBOS   
20Jordan MontgomeryNYYOAK, @CLE   
21Sonny GrayMIN@CLE, BAL   
22Shohei OhtaniLAACWS   
23Justin VerlanderHOUNYY   
24Shane BieberCLEMIN   
25Framber ValdezHOU@NYM   
26Luis CastilloCIN@CHC, ATL   
27Logan WebbSFCWS   
28Clayton KershawLAD@COL, SD   
29Max FriedATL@CIN   
30Tony GonsolinLADSD   
31Shane BazTBMIL, @TOR   
32Martin PerezTEX@KC, @NYMLimiting homers should mitigate likely regression  
33Eric LauerMIL@TB, @PITStruggling, but good duo to get back on track  
34Joe MusgroveSD@LAD   
35Tarik SkubalDET@SFHR starting to creep up  
36Joe RyanMINBAL   
37Charlie MortonATL@PHI, @CIN32K with 1 BB last 20 IP  
38Zac GallenARISD   
39Brandon WoodruffMIL@TB   
40Marco GonzalesSEAOAK   
41Yu DarvishSD@LAD   
42Alex WoodSFDET   
43Tyler WellsBAL@SEA, @MINTop pickup to stream24% 
44Triston McKenzieCLEMIN, NYY   
45Dylan CeaseCWS@SF   
46Miles MikolasSTL@PHI   
47Jeffrey SpringsTBMIL   
48Sean ManaeaSD@ARINeeds to regain control (7 BB over last 17 IP)  
49Cristian JavierHOULAA   
50Michael KopechCWS@LAA   
51Jon GrayTEX@KC21 K, 4 BB over last 18.2 IP  
52Adam WainwrightSTLMIA, @PHI   
53Ross StriplingTORBOS, TB   
54Nestor CortesNYY@CLE   
55David PetersonNYMTEX 36% 
56Taijuan WalkerNYMHOU   
57Chris FlexenSEABAL 25% 
58Lance LynnCWS@SF   
59Lucas GiolitoCWS@LAA, @SFBig command and control issues  
60Michael WachaBOS@TOR, @CHCBig test in the Rogers Centre  
61Mike ClevingerSD@ARI   
62Carlos CarrascoNYMHOU   
63Zach PlesacCLEMIN, NYYWhiffs still low, but not hurting himself with BB and HR  
64Spencer StriderATL@CIN   
65Jose BerriosTORTB   
66Keegan ThompsonCHCCIN, BOSPossible pickup, hop wind is blowing in next weekend34% 
67Roansy ContrerasPITMIL   
68Brady SingerKC@DET   
69Beau BrieskeDETKC 4% 
70Kyle WrightATL@PHI   
71Mitch WhiteLADSD 2%23%
72Paolo EspinoWASPIT 0%0%
73Alex CobbSFCWS   
74Josh WinderMIN@CLE 7%43%
75Mix 12 Reliever     
76Noah SyndergaardLAACWS   
77Devin SmeltzerMIN@CLE, BAL 6% 
78Cal QuantrillCLEMIN   
79Tyler AndersonLAD@COL, SD   
80Nick PivettaBOS@TOR   
81Zack GreinkeKCTEX 17%30%
82Dakota HudsonSTLMIA 46% 
83Kyle HendricksCHCCIN 40% 
84Blake SnellSD@LAD   
85Jonathan HeasleyKCTEX, @DET 3%21%
86Mix 15 Reliever     
87Anthony DeSclafaniSFCWS   
88Dane DunningTEX@KC   
89Zach EflinPHISTL   
90Tyler MahleCINATL   
91Brad KellerKC@DET 25% 
92Johnny CuetoCWS@LAA 49% 
93Michael PinedaDETKC 5%15%
94Dean KremerBAL@SEA 1%2%
95Jose UrquidyHOULAA   
96Glenn OttoTEX@NYM 7%43%
97Graham AshcraftCIN@CHC 44% 
98Kyle GibsonPHISTL   
99Adrian HouserMIL@PIT 42% 
100JT BrubakerPITMIL 24% 
101Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU   
102Corey KluberTB@TOR   
103Dylan BundyMIN@CLE 13% 
104MacKenzie GoreSD@LAD   
105Andre PallanteSTLMIA 12%47%
106Jack FlahertySTL@PHI   
107Drew RasmussenTB@TOR   
108Rony GarciaDET@SF 0%23%
109Michael LorenzenLAA@HOU   
110Jhonathan DiazLAACWS 0%0%
111Josiah GrayWASMIA   
112Chris ArcherMIN@CLE 7%34%
113Yusei KikuchiTORTB 49% 
114James KaprielianOAK@SEA 5% 
115Rich HillBOS@CHC 20% 
116Paul BlackburnOAK@NYY, @SEA   
117Konnor PilkingtonCLEMIN 4%9%
118Jason AlexanderMIL@PIT 3%47%
119Jared KoenigOAK@SEA 0%2%
120Thomas HatchTORTB 0%0%
121Madison BumgarnerARISD   
122Jose QuintanaPIT@WAS, MIL 16% 
123Ian AndersonATL@PHI   
124Julio UriasLAD@COL   
125Erick FeddeWASPIT, MIA 2%11%
126Aaron CivaleCLENYY 19% 
127Cole IrvinOAK@NYY 21% 
128Braxton GarrettMIA@STL 4%36%
129Ranger SuarezPHIATL   
130Justin SteeleCHCCIN 11% 
131Hunter GreeneCIN@CHC   
132Austin VothBAL@SEA 0%0%
133Luis PatinoTB@TOR 14% 
134Alex FaedoDETKC 30% 
135Mike MinorCINATL 2%40%
136Josh WinckowskiBOS@CHC 8% 
137Chad KuhlCOLLAD, ARI 18%49%
138Matt SwarmerCHCBOS 5%32%
139Connor SeaboldBOS@TOR 0%0%
140Taylor HearnTEX@NYM 1%4%
141Kris BubicKCTEX 1%0%
142Jordan LylesBAL@MIN 1%6%
143Patrick CorbinWASPIT 5%23%
144Mitch KellerPIT@WAS 27% 
145Alec MillsCHCBOS 0%0%
146Jackson TetreaultWASMIA 0%0%
147Trevor RogersMIA@WAS   
148Jose SuarezLAA@HOU 0%0%
149Daniel CastanoMIA@WAS 2%26%
150Merrill KellyARI@COL   
151Bryse WilsonPIT@WAS, MIL 0%0%
152Kyle FreelandCOLLAD 4%11%
153Zach DaviesARI@COL 39% 
154Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI 0%4%
155German MarquezCOLLAD 31% 
156Ryan FeltnerCOLARI 6%43%
157Spenser WatkinsBAL@MIN 0%0%
158Dallas KeuchelARI@COL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Robbie RaySEABAL, OAK20 K with 4 BB last 20 IP with two soft home dates
2Luis GarciaHOU@NYM, LAAStrikeouts on the upswing
3George KirbySEABAL, OAKRookie has earned this lofty rank
4Logan GilbertSEAOAK 
5Shane McClanahanTB@TOR 
6Luis SeverinoNYYOAK 
7Frankie MontasOAK@NYY, @SEAClose to hug watch alert
8Gerrit ColeNYY@HOU 
9Jameson TaillonNYYOAK, @CLE 
10Kevin GausmanTORBOS, TBIn a rut, tough pair for a rebound
11Alek ManoahTORBOS 
12Jordan MontgomeryNYYOAK, @CLE 
13Sonny GrayMIN@CLE, BAL 
14Shohei OhtaniLAACWS 
15Justin VerlanderHOUNYY 
16Shane BieberCLEMIN 
17Framber ValdezHOU@NYM 
18Shane BazTBMIL, @TOR 
19Martin PerezTEX@KC, @NYMLimiting homers should mitigate likely regression
20Tarik SkubalDET@SFHR starting to creep up
21Joe RyanMINBAL 
22Marco GonzalesSEAOAK 
23Tyler WellsBAL@SEA, @MINTop pickup to stream
24Triston McKenzieCLEMIN, NYY 
25Dylan CeaseCWS@SF 
26Jeffrey SpringsTBMIL 
27Cristian JavierHOULAA 
28Michael KopechCWS@LAA 
29Jon GrayTEX@KC21 K, 4 BB over last 18.2 IP
30Ross StriplingTORBOS, TB 
31Nestor CortesNYY@CLE 
32Chris FlexenSEABAL 
33Lance LynnCWS@SF 
34Lucas GiolitoCWS@LAA, @SFBig command and control issues
35Michael WachaBOS@TOR, @CHCBig test in the Rogers Centre
36Zach PlesacCLEMIN, NYYWhiffs still low, but not hurting himself with BB and HR
37Jose BerriosTORTB 
38Brady SingerKC@DET 
39Beau BrieskeDETKC 
40Josh WinderMIN@CLE 
41Noah SyndergaardLAACWS 
42Devin SmeltzerMIN@CLE, BAL 
43Cal QuantrillCLEMIN 
44Nick PivettaBOS@TOR 
45Zack GreinkeKCTEX 
46Jonathan HeasleyKCTEX, @DET 
47Dane DunningTEX@KC 
48Brad KellerKC@DET 
49Johnny CuetoCWS@LAA 
50Michael PinedaDETKC 
51Dean KremerBAL@SEA 
52Jose UrquidyHOULAA 
53Glenn OttoTEX@NYM 
54AL Reliever   
55Patrick SandovalLAA@HOU 
56Corey KluberTB@TOR 
57Dylan BundyMIN@CLE 
58Drew RasmussenTB@TOR 
59Rony GarciaDET@SF 
60Michael LorenzenLAA@HOU 
61Jhonathan DiazLAACWS 
62Chris ArcherMIN@CLE 
63Yusei KikuchiTORTB 
64James KaprielianOAK@SEA 
65Rich HillBOS@CHC 
66Paul BlackburnOAK@NYY, @SEA 
67Konnor PilkingtonCLEMIN 
68Jared KoenigOAK@SEA 
69Thomas HatchTORTB 
70Aaron CivaleCLENYY 
71Cole IrvinOAK@NYY 
72Austin VothBAL@SEA 
73Luis PatinoTB@TOR 
74Alex FaedoDETKC 
75Josh WinckowskiBOS@CHC 
76Connor SeaboldBOS@TOR 
77Taylor HearnTEX@NYM 
78Kris BubicKCTEX 
79Jordan LylesBAL@MIN 
80Jose SuarezLAA@HOU 
81Spenser WatkinsBAL@MIN 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHIATL, STL 
2Max ScherzerNYMTEX 
3Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT 
4Carlos RodonSFDET 
5Sandy AlcantaraMIA@STL 
6Pablo LopezMIA@STL, @WAS 
7Chris BassittNYMTEX 
8Aaron NolaPHIATL 
9Luis CastilloCIN@CHC, ATL 
10Logan WebbSFCWS 
11Clayton KershawLAD@COL, SD 
12Max FriedATL@CIN 
13Tony GonsolinLADSD 
14Eric LauerMIL@TB, @PITStruggling, but good duo to get back on track
15Joe MusgroveSD@LAD 
16Charlie MortonATL@PHI, @CIN32K with 1 BB last 20 IP
17Zac GallenARISD 
18Brandon WoodruffMIL@TB 
19Yu DarvishSD@LAD 
20Alex WoodSFDET 
21Miles MikolasSTL@PHI 
22Sean ManaeaSD@ARINeeds to regain control (7 BB over last 17 IP)
23Adam WainwrightSTLMIA, @PHI 
24David PetersonNYMTEX 
25Taijuan WalkerNYMHOU 
26Mike ClevingerSD@ARI 
27Carlos CarrascoNYMHOU 
28Spencer StriderATL@CIN 
29Keegan ThompsonCHCCIN, BOSPossible pickup, hop wind is blowing in next weekend
30Roansy ContrerasPITMIL 
31Kyle WrightATL@PHI 
32Mitch WhiteLADSD 
33Paolo EspinoWASPIT 
34Alex CobbSFCWS 
35Tyler AndersonLAD@COL, SD 
36Dakota HudsonSTLMIA 
37Kyle HendricksCHCCIN 
38Blake SnellSD@LAD 
39Anthony DeSclafaniSFCWS 
40Zach EflinPHISTL 
41Tyler MahleCINATL 
42Graham AshcraftCIN@CHC 
43Kyle GibsonPHISTL 
44NL Reliever   
45Adrian HouserMIL@PIT 
46JT BrubakerPITMIL 
47MacKenzie GoreSD@LAD 
48Andre PallanteSTLMIA 
49Jack FlahertySTL@PHI 
50Josiah GrayWASMIA 
51Jason AlexanderMIL@PIT 
52Madison BumgarnerARISD 
53Jose QuintanaPIT@WAS, MIL 
54Ian AndersonATL@PHI 
55Julio UriasLAD@COL 
56Erick FeddeWASPIT, MIA 
57Braxton GarrettMIA@STL 
58Ranger SuarezPHIATL 
59Justin SteeleCHCCIN 
60Hunter GreeneCIN@CHC 
61Mike MinorCINATL 
62Chad KuhlCOLLAD, ARI 
63Matt SwarmerCHCBOS 
64Patrick CorbinWASPIT 
65Mitch KellerPIT@WAS 
66Alec MillsCHCBOS 
67Jackson TetreaultWASMIA 
68Trevor RogersMIA@WAS 
69Daniel CastanoMIA@WAS 
70Merrill KellyARI@COL 
71Bryse WilsonPIT@WAS, MIL 
72Kyle FreelandCOLLAD 
73Zach DaviesARI@COL 
74Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI 
75German MarquezCOLLAD 
76Ryan FeltnerCOLARI 
77Dallas KeuchelARI@COL 

