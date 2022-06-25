Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Ray Bringing the Heat

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
By means of reminder, the MIX12 and MIX15 columns added to the Mixed League rankings display the current rostered level for all pitchers available in more than half of the leagues in the NFBC Main Even (15 team leagues) and NFBC RotoWire Online Championship (12 team leagues). These levels, combined with the MIX 12 and MIX15 reliever rankings offer a unique perspective. Anyone ranked above the respective reliever line should be a positive contributor for the week, while the rostered levels highlight who is available. Of course, it's important to peruse everyone available, but the new addition helps frame relative potential.
Last week, Kyle Freeland was identified as a viable streamer and he came through. This week, Tyler Wells and Keegan Thompson both have two starts and make the cut in 12 team leagues while Jonathan Heasley passes bar (barely) in 15 team formats.
In general, run scoring should be a tad higher than last week, aided by six games in Coors Field. The highlight is Thursday, with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander slated to square off.
Please keep in mind the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please grace them with your rotation questions. As always, I'll be happy to address any rankings queries. Along those lines, keep an eye out for the next Z Files which will lend some insight into how my rest-of-season projections are generated. Of course, the ROS pitching projections serve as the baseline for these rankings.
Week of June 27 – July 3
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|BAL, OAK
|20 K with 4 BB last 20 IP with two soft home dates
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ATL, STL
|3
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|TEX
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@PIT
|5
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@NYM, LAA
|Strikeouts on the upswing
|6
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL, OAK
|Rookie has earned this lofty rank
|7
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|OAK
|8
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|DET
|9
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@TOR
|10
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|OAK
|11
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@STL
|12
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@NYY, @SEA
|Close to hug watch alert
|13
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@STL, @WAS
|14
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|TEX
|15
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|ATL
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@HOU
|17
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|OAK, @CLE
|18
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS, TB
|In a rut, tough pair for a rebound
|19
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|20
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|OAK, @CLE
|21
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CLE, BAL
|22
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CWS
|23
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|NYY
|24
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIN
|25
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@NYM
|26
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|@CHC, ATL
|27
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CWS
|28
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@COL, SD
|29
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@CIN
|30
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|SD
|31
|Shane Baz
|TB
|MIL, @TOR
|32
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@KC, @NYM
|Limiting homers should mitigate likely regression
|33
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@TB, @PIT
|Struggling, but good duo to get back on track
|34
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@LAD
|35
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SF
|HR starting to creep up
|36
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BAL
|37
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@PHI, @CIN
|32K with 1 BB last 20 IP
|38
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SD
|39
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@TB
|40
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|OAK
|41
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@LAD
|42
|Alex Wood
|SF
|DET
|43
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@SEA, @MIN
|Top pickup to stream
|24%
|44
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|MIN, NYY
|45
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@SF
|46
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@PHI
|47
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|MIL
|48
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@ARI
|Needs to regain control (7 BB over last 17 IP)
|49
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|LAA
|50
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@LAA
|51
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@KC
|21 K, 4 BB over last 18.2 IP
|52
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIA, @PHI
|53
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS, TB
|54
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@CLE
|55
|David Peterson
|NYM
|TEX
|36%
|56
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|HOU
|57
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|BAL
|25%
|58
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@SF
|59
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@LAA, @SF
|Big command and control issues
|60
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@TOR, @CHC
|Big test in the Rogers Centre
|61
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@ARI
|62
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|HOU
|63
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|MIN, NYY
|Whiffs still low, but not hurting himself with BB and HR
|64
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@CIN
|65
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB
|66
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|CIN, BOS
|Possible pickup, hop wind is blowing in next weekend
|34%
|67
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|MIL
|68
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@DET
|69
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|KC
|4%
|70
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@PHI
|71
|Mitch White
|LAD
|SD
|2%
|23%
|72
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|73
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|CWS
|74
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@CLE
|7%
|43%
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|CWS
|77
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|@CLE, BAL
|6%
|78
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|MIN
|79
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@COL, SD
|80
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|81
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|TEX
|17%
|30%
|82
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|MIA
|46%
|83
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|CIN
|40%
|84
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@LAD
|85
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|TEX, @DET
|3%
|21%
|86
|Mix 15 Reliever
|87
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|CWS
|88
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@KC
|89
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|STL
|90
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|ATL
|91
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@DET
|25%
|92
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@LAA
|49%
|93
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|KC
|5%
|15%
|94
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@SEA
|1%
|2%
|95
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|LAA
|96
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@NYM
|7%
|43%
|97
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@CHC
|44%
|98
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|STL
|99
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@PIT
|42%
|100
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|MIL
|24%
|101
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@HOU
|102
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@TOR
|103
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@CLE
|13%
|104
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|@LAD
|105
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|MIA
|12%
|47%
|106
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@PHI
|107
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR
|108
|Rony Garcia
|DET
|@SF
|0%
|23%
|109
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@HOU
|110
|Jhonathan Diaz
|LAA
|CWS
|0%
|0%
|111
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|MIA
|112
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@CLE
|7%
|34%
|113
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TB
|49%
|114
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@SEA
|5%
|115
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@CHC
|20%
|116
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@NYY, @SEA
|117
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|MIN
|4%
|9%
|118
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@PIT
|3%
|47%
|119
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@SEA
|0%
|2%
|120
|Thomas Hatch
|TOR
|TB
|0%
|0%
|121
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|SD
|122
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|@WAS, MIL
|16%
|123
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@PHI
|124
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@COL
|125
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|PIT, MIA
|2%
|11%
|126
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|NYY
|19%
|127
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@NYY
|21%
|128
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@STL
|4%
|36%
|129
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL
|130
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|CIN
|11%
|131
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@CHC
|132
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|133
|Luis Patino
|TB
|@TOR
|14%
|134
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|KC
|30%
|135
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|ATL
|2%
|40%
|136
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@CHC
|8%
|137
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|LAD, ARI
|18%
|49%
|138
|Matt Swarmer
|CHC
|BOS
|5%
|32%
|139
|Connor Seabold
|BOS
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|140
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|@NYM
|1%
|4%
|141
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|TEX
|1%
|0%
|142
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@MIN
|1%
|6%
|143
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PIT
|5%
|23%
|144
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@WAS
|27%
|145
|Alec Mills
|CHC
|BOS
|0%
|0%
|146
|Jackson Tetreault
|WAS
|MIA
|0%
|0%
|147
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@WAS
|148
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|149
|Daniel Castano
|MIA
|@WAS
|2%
|26%
|150
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL
|151
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@WAS, MIL
|0%
|0%
|152
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|LAD
|4%
|11%
|153
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@COL
|39%
|154
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|ARI
|0%
|4%
|155
|German Marquez
|COL
|LAD
|31%
|156
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|ARI
|6%
|43%
|157
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|158
|Dallas Keuchel
|ARI
|@COL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|BAL, OAK
|20 K with 4 BB last 20 IP with two soft home dates
|2
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@NYM, LAA
|Strikeouts on the upswing
|3
|George Kirby
|SEA
|BAL, OAK
|Rookie has earned this lofty rank
|4
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|OAK
|5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@TOR
|6
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|OAK
|7
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@NYY, @SEA
|Close to hug watch alert
|8
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@HOU
|9
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|OAK, @CLE
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS, TB
|In a rut, tough pair for a rebound
|11
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|12
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|OAK, @CLE
|13
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CLE, BAL
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CWS
|15
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|NYY
|16
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIN
|17
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@NYM
|18
|Shane Baz
|TB
|MIL, @TOR
|19
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@KC, @NYM
|Limiting homers should mitigate likely regression
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SF
|HR starting to creep up
|21
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BAL
|22
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|OAK
|23
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@SEA, @MIN
|Top pickup to stream
|24
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|MIN, NYY
|25
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@SF
|26
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|MIL
|27
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|LAA
|28
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@LAA
|29
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@KC
|21 K, 4 BB over last 18.2 IP
|30
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS, TB
|31
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@CLE
|32
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|BAL
|33
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@SF
|34
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@LAA, @SF
|Big command and control issues
|35
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@TOR, @CHC
|Big test in the Rogers Centre
|36
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|MIN, NYY
|Whiffs still low, but not hurting himself with BB and HR
|37
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|TB
|38
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@DET
|39
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|KC
|40
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@CLE
|41
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|CWS
|42
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|@CLE, BAL
|43
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|MIN
|44
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|45
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|TEX
|46
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|TEX, @DET
|47
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@KC
|48
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@DET
|49
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@LAA
|50
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|KC
|51
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@SEA
|52
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|LAA
|53
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@NYM
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@HOU
|56
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@TOR
|57
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@CLE
|58
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@TOR
|59
|Rony Garcia
|DET
|@SF
|60
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@HOU
|61
|Jhonathan Diaz
|LAA
|CWS
|62
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@CLE
|63
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TB
|64
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@SEA
|65
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@CHC
|66
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@NYY, @SEA
|67
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|MIN
|68
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@SEA
|69
|Thomas Hatch
|TOR
|TB
|70
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|NYY
|71
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@NYY
|72
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@SEA
|73
|Luis Patino
|TB
|@TOR
|74
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|KC
|75
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@CHC
|76
|Connor Seabold
|BOS
|@TOR
|77
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|@NYM
|78
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|TEX
|79
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@MIN
|80
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@HOU
|81
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@MIN