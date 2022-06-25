Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Ray Bringing the Heat

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

By means of reminder, the MIX12 and MIX15 columns added to the Mixed League rankings display the current rostered level for all pitchers available in more than half of the leagues in the NFBC Main Even (15 team leagues) and NFBC RotoWire Online Championship (12 team leagues). These levels, combined with the MIX 12 and MIX15 reliever rankings offer a unique perspective. Anyone ranked above the respective reliever line should be a positive contributor for the week, while the rostered levels highlight who is available. Of course, it's important to peruse everyone available, but the new addition helps frame relative potential.

Last week, Kyle Freeland was identified as a viable streamer and he came through. This week, Tyler Wells and Keegan Thompson both have two starts and make the cut in 12 team leagues while Jonathan Heasley passes bar (barely) in 15 team formats.

In general, run scoring should be a tad higher than last week, aided by six games in Coors Field. The highlight is Thursday, with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander slated to square off.

Please keep in mind the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please grace them with your rotation questions. As always, I'll be happy to address any rankings queries. Along those lines, keep an eye out for the next Z Files which will lend some insight into how my rest-of-season projections are generated. Of course, the ROS pitching projections serve as the baseline for these rankings.

Week of June 27 –