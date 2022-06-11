RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Streaming Upstream

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Streaming Upstream

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 11, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Well, at least it's better than last week?

Of course, a two-start slate isn't just about the quality at the top, it's more about the quantity of mid- and lower-level options, especially those widely available. For example, here are the two-start options rostered in fewer than half of all the teams in the 12-team NFBC Rotowire Online Championship: Keegan Thompson (43 percent), David Peterson (25 percent), Kyle Bradish (22 percent), Chris Flexen (20 percent), Johnny Cueto (18 percent), Alex Faedo (12 percent), Justin Steele (9 percent), Mitch Keller (7 percent), Jordan Lyles (1 percent), Taylor Hearn (1 percent), Mike Minor (0 percent), Antonio Senzatela (0 percent) and Jared Koenig (0 percent). Only Flexen, Peterson and Faedo are ranked ahead of the MIX 12 reliever, used to designate when it's better to deploy a dominant setup man in lieu of a starter, though this analysis only looks at two-start options so there may be single start candidates widely available.

Hmm, maybe I should include a column for 12- and 15-team rostership in the rankings. Of course, even if I do (Narrator: He will, next time), it's clearly worth checking your own league's availability (NFBC or otherwise).

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Projected Starters grid, so please send all rotation inquiries to those fine folks. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Please check back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of June 13 - 19

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
1Sandy

Well, at least it's better than last week?

Of course, a two-start slate isn't just about the quality at the top, it's more about the quantity of mid- and lower-level options, especially those widely available. For example, here are the two-start options rostered in fewer than half of all the teams in the 12-team NFBC Rotowire Online Championship: Keegan Thompson (43 percent), David Peterson (25 percent), Kyle Bradish (22 percent), Chris Flexen (20 percent), Johnny Cueto (18 percent), Alex Faedo (12 percent), Justin Steele (9 percent), Mitch Keller (7 percent), Jordan Lyles (1 percent), Taylor Hearn (1 percent), Mike Minor (0 percent), Antonio Senzatela (0 percent) and Jared Koenig (0 percent). Only Flexen, Peterson and Faedo are ranked ahead of the MIX 12 reliever, used to designate when it's better to deploy a dominant setup man in lieu of a starter, though this analysis only looks at two-start options so there may be single start candidates widely available.

Hmm, maybe I should include a column for 12- and 15-team rostership in the rankings. Of course, even if I do (Narrator: He will, next time), it's clearly worth checking your own league's availability (NFBC or otherwise).

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Projected Starters grid, so please send all rotation inquiries to those fine folks. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Please check back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of June 13 - 19

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
1Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI, @NYMInnings plus a recent spike in strikeouts – stud
2Nathan EovaldiBOSOAK, STL 
3Aaron NolaPHIMIA, @WAS 
4Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYTB, @TOR 
5Corbin BurnesMIL@NYM 
6Logan WebbSFKC, @PITGood pair to send ERA back down
7Logan GilbertSEAMIN, LAA 
8Alek ManoahTORBAL, NYY 
9Frankie MontasOAKKC 
10Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEA 
11Gerrit ColeNYYTB 
12Justin VerlanderHOUCWS 
13Kevin GausmanTORBAL 
14Shane McClanahanTB@NYY 
15Alex WoodSFKC, @PITDoesn't get much better than this
16Luis SeverinoNYYTBNothing in NY is quiet, but Severino's success going under the radar
17Nick PivettaBOSOAK 
18Joe MusgroveSD@CHC 
19Walker BuehlerLADCLETentative after leaving last start with elbow discomfort
20Clayton KershawLADCLE 
21Framber ValdezHOUCWS 
22Chris BassittNYMMIL 
23Carlos CarrascoNYMMIA 
24Cristian JavierHOU@TEX, CWS 
25Sonny GrayMIN@SEA 
26Julio UriasLADCLE 
27Tyler AndersonLADLAA 
28Jordan MontgomeryNYY@TOR 
29Miles MikolasSTLPIT, @BOSCross your fingers when in Fenway
30Joe RyanMIN@SEA 
31Rich HillBOSOAK 
32Tarik SkubalDETTEX 
33Tony GonsolinLADLAA 
34Zac GallenARICIN 
35Tylor MegillNYMMIL 
36Jakob JunisSFKC 
37Pablo LopezMIA@PHI 
38Brady SingerKC@SF, @OAKStruggled lately, but deserves a shot to rebound
39Robbie RaySEALAA 
40Carlos RodonSF@PIT 
41Zack WheelerPHI@WAS 
42Dylan CeaseCWS@DET 
43Brad KellerKC@OAK 
44Michael KopechCWS@HOU 
45Martin PerezTEX@DETI give up
46Lucas GiolitoCWS@HOU 
47Luis GarciaHOU@TEX 
48Taijuan WalkerNYMMIA 
49Kyle WrightATL@CHC 
50Jose BerriosTORBALStrikeouts are back, but homers still an issue
51Shane BieberCLE@COL, @LADMaking it work with lower velo, but this will be a big challenge
52Chris FlexenSEAMIN, LAA 
53Edward CabreraMIA@NYMGreat test for an exciting arm
54David PetersonNYMMIL, MIA 
55Eric LauerMIL@CIN 
56Sean ManaeaSD@CHC 
57Max FriedATL@WAS 
58Noah SyndergaardLAA@LAD, @SEA 
59Yu DarvishSD@CHC 
60George KirbySEALAA 
61Merrill KellyARICIN, MIN 
62Jameson TaillonNYY@TOR 
63Luis CastilloCIN@ARI 
64Michael LorenzenLAA@SEA 
65Aaron AshbyMIL@NYM 
66Alex FaedoDETCWS, TEX 
67Lance LynnCWS@DET 
68Shane BazTB@BAL 
69Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA 
70Adrian HouserMIL@NYM, @CIN 
71Graham AshcraftCINMIL 
72Devin SmeltzerMIN@ARI 
73Yusei KikuchiTORBAL, NYYGreat in May, but back in a June rut
74Michael WachaBOSSTL 
75Mix 12 Reliever   
76Zach EflinPHIMIA, @WAS 
77Josh WinderMIN@ARI 
78Corey KluberTB@NYY, @BAL 
79Roansy ContrerasPIT@STL 
80Chris ArcherMIN@SEA 
81Ian AndersonATL@WAS, @CHC 
82Tyler WellsBAL@TOR 
83Tyler MahleCIN@ARI 
84Dane DunningTEXHOU, @DET 
85Cole IrvinOAKKC 
86Jon GrayTEX@DET 
87Eduardo RodriguezDETCWS, TEXMatchups decent, but innings could be limited
88Jeffrey SpringsTB@BAL 
89Mix 15 Reliever   
90Marco GonzalesSEAMIN 
91Stephen StrasburgWASATL, PHI 
92Cal QuantrillCLE@LAD 
93Blake SnellSD@CHC, @COL 
94Mike MinorCIN@ARI, MIL 
95Andre PallanteSTLPIT 
96Matt SwarmerCHCSD 
97Tanner HouckBOSSTL 
98Zach PlesacCLE@LAD 
99Kyle GibsonPHIMIA 
100Josiah GrayWASATL, PHI 
101Adam WainwrightSTL@BOS 
102JT BrubakerPIT@STL 
103Hunter GreeneCINMIL 
104Jonathan HeasleyKC@SF 
105Wade MileyCHCSD 
106Charlie MortonATL@CHC 
107Daniel LynchKC@OAK 
108Johnny CuetoCWS@DET, @HOU 
109Madison BumgarnerARIMIN 
110Kyle HendricksCHCATL 
111Keegan ThompsonCHCSD, ATL 
112Reid DetmersLAA@LAD 
113Zach DaviesARICIN 
114Beau BrieskeDETTEX 
115Ross StriplingTORNYY 
116Jose QuintanaPITSF 
117Justus SheffieldSEALAA 
118Braxton GarrettMIA@NYM 
119Packy NaughtonSTLPIT 
120Drew RasmussenTB@NYY 
121Zach ThompsonPITSF 
122Spencer StriderATL@WAS 
123Luke WeaverARIMIN 
124Justin SteeleCHCSD, ATL 
125Kris BubicKC@SF 
126Dakota HudsonSTL@BOS 
127Ranger SuarezPHI@WAS 
128Mitch KellerPIT@STL, SF 
129Dylan BundyMIN@ARI 
130Jose SuarezLAA@SEA 
131Paul BlackburnOAK@BOS 
132Jordan LylesBAL@TOR, TB 
133Trevor RogersMIA@PHI 
134MacKenzie GoreSD@COL 
135Bruce ZimmermannBAL@TOR 
136Jose UrquidyHOU@TEX 
137Taylor HearnTEXHOU, @DET 
138Jared KoenigOAK@BOS, KC 
139Jason AlexanderMIL@CIN 
140Bailey FalterPHI@WAS 
141James KaprielianOAK@BOS 
142Evan LeeWASPHI 
143Erick FeddeWASATL 
144Triston McKenzieCLE@COL 
145Tyson MillerTEXHOU 
146Bryse WilsonPIT@STL 
147German MarquezCOLSD 
148Konnor PilkingtonCLE@COL 
149Zack ThompsonSTLPIT 
150Antonio SenzatelaCOLCLE, SD 
151Dean KremerBALTB 
152Patrick CorbinWASPHI 
153Kyle BradishBAL@TOR, TB 
154Wily PeraltaDETCWS 
155Chad KuhlCOLCLE 
156Mike ClevingerSD@COL 
157Kyle FreelandCOLSD 
158Austin GomberCOLCLE 
159Joan AdonWASPHI 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Nathan EovaldiBOSOAK, STL 
2Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYTB, @TOR 
3Logan GilbertSEAMIN, LAA 
4Alek ManoahTORBAL, NYY 
5Frankie MontasOAKKC 
6Shohei OhtaniLAA@SEA 
7Gerrit ColeNYYTB 
8Justin VerlanderHOUCWS 
9Kevin GausmanTORBAL 
10Shane McClanahanTB@NYY 
11Luis SeverinoNYYTBNothing in NY is quiet, but Severino's success going under the radar
12Nick PivettaBOSOAK 
13Framber ValdezHOUCWS 
14Cristian JavierHOU@TEX, CWS 
15Sonny GrayMIN@SEA 
16Jordan MontgomeryNYY@TOR 
17Joe RyanMIN@SEA 
18Rich HillBOSOAK 
19Tarik SkubalDETTEX 
20Brady SingerKC@SF, @OAKStruggled lately, but deserves a shot to rebound
21Robbie RaySEALAA 
22Dylan CeaseCWS@DET 
23Brad KellerKC@OAK 
24Michael KopechCWS@HOU 
25Martin PerezTEX@DETI give up
26Lucas GiolitoCWS@HOU 
27Luis GarciaHOU@TEX 
28Jose BerriosTORBALStrikeouts are back, but homers still an issue
29Shane BieberCLE@COL, @LADMaking it work with lower velo, but this will be a big challenge
30Chris FlexenSEAMIN, LAA 
31Noah SyndergaardLAA@LAD, @SEA 
32George KirbySEALAA 
33Jameson TaillonNYY@TOR 
34Michael LorenzenLAA@SEA 
35Alex FaedoDETCWS, TEX 
36Lance LynnCWS@DET 
37Shane BazTB@BAL 
38Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA 
39Devin SmeltzerMIN@ARI 
40Yusei KikuchiTORBAL, NYYGreat in May, but back in a June rut
41Michael WachaBOSSTL 
42Josh WinderMIN@ARI 
43Corey KluberTB@NYY, @BAL 
44Chris ArcherMIN@SEA 
45Tyler WellsBAL@TOR 
46Dane DunningTEXHOU, @DET 
47Cole IrvinOAKKC 
48Jon GrayTEX@DET 
49Eduardo RodriguezDETCWS, TEXMatchups decent, but innings could be limited
50Jeffrey SpringsTB@BAL 
51Marco GonzalesSEAMIN 
52Cal QuantrillCLE@LAD 
53Tanner HouckBOSSTL 
54Zach PlesacCLE@LAD 
55AL Reliever   
56Jonathan HeasleyKC@SF 
57Daniel LynchKC@OAK 
58Johnny CuetoCWS@DET, @HOU 
59Reid DetmersLAA@LAD 
60Beau BrieskeDETTEX 
61Ross StriplingTORNYY 
62Justus SheffieldSEALAA 
63Drew RasmussenTB@NYY 
64Kris BubicKC@SF 
65Dylan BundyMIN@ARI 
66Jose SuarezLAA@SEA 
67Paul BlackburnOAK@BOS 
68Jordan LylesBAL@TOR, TB 
69Bruce ZimmermannBAL@TOR 
70Jose UrquidyHOU@TEX 
71Taylor HearnTEXHOU, @DET 
72Jared KoenigOAK@BOS, KC 
73James KaprielianOAK@BOS 
74Triston McKenzieCLE@COL 
75Tyson MillerTEXHOU 
76Konnor PilkingtonCLE@COL 
77Dean KremerBALTB 
78Kyle BradishBAL@TOR, TB 
79Wily PeraltaDETCWS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment 
1Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PHI, @NYMInnings plus a recent spike in strikeouts – stud 
2Aaron NolaPHIMIA, @WAS  
3Corbin BurnesMIL@NYM  
4Logan WebbSFKC, @PITGood pair to send ERA back down 
5Alex WoodSFKC, @PITDoesn't get much better than this 
6Joe MusgroveSD@CHC  
7Walker BuehlerLADCLETentative after leaving last start with elbow discomfort 
8Clayton KershawLADCLE  
9Chris BassittNYMMIL  
10Carlos CarrascoNYMMIA  
11Julio UriasLADCLE  
12Tyler AndersonLADLAA  
13Miles MikolasSTLPIT, @BOSCross your fingers when in Fenway 
14Tony GonsolinLADLAA  
15Zac GallenARICIN  
16Tylor MegillNYMMIL  
17Jakob JunisSFKC  
18Pablo LopezMIA@PHI  
19Carlos RodonSF@PIT  
20Zack WheelerPHI@WAS  
21Taijuan WalkerNYMMIA  
22Kyle WrightATL@CHC  
23Edward CabreraMIA@NYMGreat test for an exciting arm 
24David PetersonNYMMIL, MIA  
25Eric LauerMIL@CIN  
26Sean ManaeaSD@CHC  
27Max FriedATL@WAS  
28Yu DarvishSD@CHC  
29Merrill KellyARICIN, MIN  
30Luis CastilloCIN@ARI  
31Aaron AshbyMIL@NYM  
32Adrian HouserMIL@NYM, @CIN  
33Graham AshcraftCINMIL  
34Zach EflinPHIMIA, @WAS  
35Roansy ContrerasPIT@STL  
36Ian AndersonATL@WAS, @CHC  
37Tyler MahleCIN@ARI  
38Stephen StrasburgWASATL, PHI  
39Blake SnellSD@CHC, @COL  
40Mike MinorCIN@ARI, MIL  
41Andre PallanteSTLPIT  
42Matt SwarmerCHCSD  
43Kyle GibsonPHIMIA  
44Josiah GrayWASATL, PHI  
45Adam WainwrightSTL@BOS  
46NL Reliever    
47JT BrubakerPIT@STL  
48Hunter GreeneCINMIL  
49Wade MileyCHCSD  
50Charlie MortonATL@CHC  
51Madison BumgarnerARIMIN  
52Kyle HendricksCHCATL  
53Keegan ThompsonCHCSD, ATL  
54Zach DaviesARICIN  
55Jose QuintanaPITSF  
56Braxton GarrettMIA@NYM  
57Packy NaughtonSTLPIT  
58Zach ThompsonPITSF  
59Spencer StriderATL@WAS  
60Luke WeaverARIMIN  
61Justin SteeleCHCSD, ATL  
62Dakota HudsonSTL@BOS  
63Ranger SuarezPHI@WAS  
64Mitch KellerPIT@STL, SF  
65Trevor RogersMIA@PHI  
66MacKenzie GoreSD@COL  
67Jason AlexanderMIL@CIN  
68Bailey FalterPHI@WAS  
69Evan LeeWASPHI  
70Erick FeddeWASATL  
71Bryse WilsonPIT@STL  
72German MarquezCOLSD  
73Zack ThompsonSTLPIT  
74Antonio SenzatelaCOLCLE, SD  
75Patrick CorbinWASPHI  
76Chad KuhlCOLCLE  
77Mike ClevingerSD@COL  
78Kyle FreelandCOLSD  
79Austin GomberCOLCLE  
80Joan AdonWASPHI  

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phill 'er Up
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phill 'er Up
MLB Free Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 11
MLB Free Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 11
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown