Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Streaming Upstream

Well, at least it's better than last week?
Of course, a two-start slate isn't just about the quality at the top, it's more about the quantity of mid- and lower-level options, especially those widely available. For example, here are the two-start options rostered in fewer than half of all the teams in the 12-team NFBC Rotowire Online Championship: Keegan Thompson (43 percent), David Peterson (25 percent), Kyle Bradish (22 percent), Chris Flexen (20 percent), Johnny Cueto (18 percent), Alex Faedo (12 percent), Justin Steele (9 percent), Mitch Keller (7 percent), Jordan Lyles (1 percent), Taylor Hearn (1 percent), Mike Minor (0 percent), Antonio Senzatela (0 percent) and Jared Koenig (0 percent). Only Flexen, Peterson and Faedo are ranked ahead of the MIX 12 reliever, used to designate when it's better to deploy a dominant setup man in lieu of a starter, though this analysis only looks at two-start options so there may be single start candidates widely available.
Hmm, maybe I should include a column for 12- and 15-team rostership in the rankings. Of course, even if I do (Narrator: He will, next time), it's clearly worth checking your own league's availability (NFBC or otherwise).
By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Projected Starters grid, so please send all rotation inquiries to those fine folks. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.
Week of June 13 - 19
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Sandy
Week of June 13 - 19
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI, @NYM
|Innings plus a recent spike in strikeouts – stud
|2
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|OAK, STL
|3
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|MIA, @WAS
|4
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|TB, @TOR
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@NYM
|6
|Logan Webb
|SF
|KC, @PIT
|Good pair to send ERA back down
|7
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|MIN, LAA
|8
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BAL, NYY
|9
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|KC
|10
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|11
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TB
|12
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|CWS
|13
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BAL
|14
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@NYY
|15
|Alex Wood
|SF
|KC, @PIT
|Doesn't get much better than this
|16
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TB
|Nothing in NY is quiet, but Severino's success going under the radar
|17
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|OAK
|18
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CHC
|19
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|CLE
|Tentative after leaving last start with elbow discomfort
|20
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|CLE
|21
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CWS
|22
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|MIL
|23
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|MIA
|24
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TEX, CWS
|25
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@SEA
|26
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|CLE
|27
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|LAA
|28
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@TOR
|29
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PIT, @BOS
|Cross your fingers when in Fenway
|30
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@SEA
|31
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|OAK
|32
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|TEX
|33
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|LAA
|34
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|CIN
|35
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIL
|36
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|KC
|37
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@PHI
|38
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SF, @OAK
|Struggled lately, but deserves a shot to rebound
|39
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|40
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@PIT
|41
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|42
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@DET
|43
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@OAK
|44
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@HOU
|45
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@DET
|I give up
|46
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@HOU
|47
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TEX
|48
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|MIA
|49
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@CHC
|50
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BAL
|Strikeouts are back, but homers still an issue
|51
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@COL, @LAD
|Making it work with lower velo, but this will be a big challenge
|52
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|MIN, LAA
|53
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@NYM
|Great test for an exciting arm
|54
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIL, MIA
|55
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@CIN
|56
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@CHC
|57
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@WAS
|58
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@LAD, @SEA
|59
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@CHC
|60
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA
|61
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CIN, MIN
|62
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@TOR
|63
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|@ARI
|64
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@SEA
|65
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|@NYM
|66
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CWS, TEX
|67
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@DET
|68
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@BAL
|69
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|70
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@NYM, @CIN
|71
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL
|72
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|@ARI
|73
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BAL, NYY
|Great in May, but back in a June rut
|74
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|STL
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|MIA, @WAS
|77
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@ARI
|78
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@NYY, @BAL
|79
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@STL
|80
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@SEA
|81
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@WAS, @CHC
|82
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TOR
|83
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@ARI
|84
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, @DET
|85
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|KC
|86
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET
|87
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CWS, TEX
|Matchups decent, but innings could be limited
|88
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@BAL
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|MIN
|91
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|92
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@LAD
|93
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CHC, @COL
|94
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@ARI, MIL
|95
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|PIT
|96
|Matt Swarmer
|CHC
|SD
|97
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|STL
|98
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@LAD
|99
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|MIA
|100
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|101
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BOS
|102
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@STL
|103
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|104
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@SF
|105
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|SD
|106
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@CHC
|107
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@OAK
|108
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@DET, @HOU
|109
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|MIN
|110
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|ATL
|111
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|SD, ATL
|112
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@LAD
|113
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|CIN
|114
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|TEX
|115
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|NYY
|116
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|SF
|117
|Justus Sheffield
|SEA
|LAA
|118
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@NYM
|119
|Packy Naughton
|STL
|PIT
|120
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|121
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|SF
|122
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@WAS
|123
|Luke Weaver
|ARI
|MIN
|124
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, ATL
|125
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@SF
|126
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@BOS
|127
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@WAS
|128
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL, SF
|129
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@ARI
|130
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SEA
|131
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@BOS
|132
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@TOR, TB
|133
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@PHI
|134
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|@COL
|135
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|@TOR
|136
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TEX
|137
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|HOU, @DET
|138
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@BOS, KC
|139
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@CIN
|140
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@WAS
|141
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@BOS
|142
|Evan Lee
|WAS
|PHI
|143
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|ATL
|144
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@COL
|145
|Tyson Miller
|TEX
|HOU
|146
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@STL
|147
|German Marquez
|COL
|SD
|148
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|@COL
|149
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PIT
|150
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|CLE, SD
|151
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TB
|152
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PHI
|153
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TOR, TB
|154
|Wily Peralta
|DET
|CWS
|155
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|CLE
|156
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@COL
|157
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SD
|158
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CLE
|159
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|PHI
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|OAK, STL
|2
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|TB, @TOR
|3
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|MIN, LAA
|4
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BAL, NYY
|5
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|KC
|6
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SEA
|7
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TB
|8
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|CWS
|9
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BAL
|10
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@NYY
|11
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TB
|Nothing in NY is quiet, but Severino's success going under the radar
|12
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|OAK
|13
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CWS
|14
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TEX, CWS
|15
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@SEA
|16
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@TOR
|17
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@SEA
|18
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|OAK
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|TEX
|20
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SF, @OAK
|Struggled lately, but deserves a shot to rebound
|21
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|LAA
|22
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@DET
|23
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@OAK
|24
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@HOU
|25
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@DET
|I give up
|26
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@HOU
|27
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TEX
|28
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BAL
|Strikeouts are back, but homers still an issue
|29
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@COL, @LAD
|Making it work with lower velo, but this will be a big challenge
|30
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|MIN, LAA
|31
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@LAD, @SEA
|32
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA
|33
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@TOR
|34
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@SEA
|35
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CWS, TEX
|36
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@DET
|37
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@BAL
|38
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|39
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|@ARI
|40
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BAL, NYY
|Great in May, but back in a June rut
|41
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|STL
|42
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@ARI
|43
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@NYY, @BAL
|44
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|@SEA
|45
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TOR
|46
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|HOU, @DET
|47
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|KC
|48
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET
|49
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CWS, TEX
|Matchups decent, but innings could be limited
|50
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@BAL
|51
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|MIN
|52
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@LAD
|53
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|STL
|54
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@LAD
|55
|AL Reliever
|56
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@SF
|57
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@OAK
|58
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@DET, @HOU
|59
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@LAD
|60
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|TEX
|61
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|NYY
|62
|Justus Sheffield
|SEA
|LAA
|63
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|64
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@SF
|65
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@ARI
|66
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SEA
|67
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@BOS
|68
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@TOR, TB
|69
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|@TOR
|70
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TEX
|71
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|HOU, @DET
|72
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@BOS, KC
|73
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@BOS
|74
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@COL
|75
|Tyson Miller
|TEX
|HOU
|76
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|@COL
|77
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TB
|78
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TOR, TB
|79
|Wily Peralta
|DET
|CWS
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PHI, @NYM
|Innings plus a recent spike in strikeouts – stud
|2
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|MIA, @WAS
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@NYM
|4
|Logan Webb
|SF
|KC, @PIT
|Good pair to send ERA back down
|5
|Alex Wood
|SF
|KC, @PIT
|Doesn't get much better than this
|6
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CHC
|7
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|CLE
|Tentative after leaving last start with elbow discomfort
|8
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|CLE
|9
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|MIL
|10
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|MIA
|11
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|CLE
|12
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|LAA
|13
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PIT, @BOS
|Cross your fingers when in Fenway
|14
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|LAA
|15
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|CIN
|16
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIL
|17
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|KC
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@PHI
|19
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@PIT
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|21
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|MIA
|22
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@CHC
|23
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@NYM
|Great test for an exciting arm
|24
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIL, MIA
|25
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@CIN
|26
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@CHC
|27
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@WAS
|28
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@CHC
|29
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CIN, MIN
|30
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|@ARI
|31
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|@NYM
|32
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@NYM, @CIN
|33
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL
|34
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|MIA, @WAS
|35
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@STL
|36
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@WAS, @CHC
|37
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|@ARI
|38
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|39
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CHC, @COL
|40
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@ARI, MIL
|41
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|PIT
|42
|Matt Swarmer
|CHC
|SD
|43
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|MIA
|44
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|45
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BOS
|46
|NL Reliever
|47
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@STL
|48
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|49
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|SD
|50
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@CHC
|51
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|MIN
|52
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|ATL
|53
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|SD, ATL
|54
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|CIN
|55
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|SF
|56
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@NYM
|57
|Packy Naughton
|STL
|PIT
|58
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|SF
|59
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@WAS
|60
|Luke Weaver
|ARI
|MIN
|61
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, ATL
|62
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@BOS
|63
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@WAS
|64
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL, SF
|65
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@PHI
|66
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|@COL
|67
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@CIN
|68
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@WAS
|69
|Evan Lee
|WAS
|PHI
|70
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|ATL
|71
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@STL
|72
|German Marquez
|COL
|SD
|73
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PIT
|74
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|CLE, SD
|75
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PHI
|76
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|CLE
|77
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@COL
|78
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SD
|79
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CLE
|80
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|PHI