Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Streaming Upstream

Well, at least it's better than last week?

Of course, a two-start slate isn't just about the quality at the top, it's more about the quantity of mid- and lower-level options, especially those widely available. For example, here are the two-start options rostered in fewer than half of all the teams in the 12-team NFBC Rotowire Online Championship: Keegan Thompson (43 percent), David Peterson (25 percent), Kyle Bradish (22 percent), Chris Flexen (20 percent), Johnny Cueto (18 percent), Alex Faedo (12 percent), Justin Steele (9 percent), Mitch Keller (7 percent), Jordan Lyles (1 percent), Taylor Hearn (1 percent), Mike Minor (0 percent), Antonio Senzatela (0 percent) and Jared Koenig (0 percent). Only Flexen, Peterson and Faedo are ranked ahead of the MIX 12 reliever, used to designate when it's better to deploy a dominant setup man in lieu of a starter, though this analysis only looks at two-start options so there may be single start candidates widely available.

Hmm, maybe I should include a column for 12- and 15-team rostership in the rankings. Of course, even if I do (Narrator: He will, next time), it's clearly worth checking your own league's availability (NFBC or otherwise).

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Projected Starters grid, so please send all rotation inquiries to those fine folks. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Week of June 13 - 19

Mixed