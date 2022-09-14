NFL Game Previews: Chargers-Chiefs Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Patrick Mahomes in season openers is always money, but last week was stunning even by his standards. He put the league on notice that the whole "keep the safeties back to take away the deep throw" thing wasn't going to work any more, as running backs and tight ends accounted for four of his five passing touchdowns in Week 1. Of course, as soon as the safeties feel compelled to creep closer to the line to take away those shorter routes, you know the aerial bombardment to

I do love chaos weeks, but they're murder on my percentages. The Bolts exorcised the demons of Week 18 in their opener, and now they face an AFC West rival they came within an overtime of sweeping in 2021, though Kansas City has mostly had the advantage in recent years. Austin Ekeler had a slow start to his campaign, but he's either scored or topped 100 scrimmage yards (or both) in four consecutive games against KC, so there's no real cause for concern with that facet of the Los Angeles attack. A bigger issue is Keenan Allen 's hamstring strain; the short week did him no favors, and he'll be on the sidelines. Justin Herbert still has plenty of weapons, and DeAndre Carter stepped up nicely after Allen got hurt last week, but the Chargers will need to see more from Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer if they're to keep pace.

L.A. Chargers (+4) at Kansas City, o/u 54.5

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

I do love chaos weeks, but they're murder on my percentages. The Bolts exorcised the demons of Week 18 in their opener, and now they face an AFC West rival they came within an overtime of sweeping in 2021, though Kansas City has mostly had the advantage in recent years. Austin Ekeler had a slow start to his campaign, but he's either scored or topped 100 scrimmage yards (or both) in four consecutive games against KC, so there's no real cause for concern with that facet of the Los Angeles attack. A bigger issue is Keenan Allen's hamstring strain; the short week did him no favors, and he'll be on the sidelines. Justin Herbert still has plenty of weapons, and DeAndre Carter stepped up nicely after Allen got hurt last week, but the Chargers will need to see more from Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer if they're to keep pace.

Patrick Mahomes in season openers is always money, but last week was stunning even by his standards. He put the league on notice that the whole "keep the safeties back to take away the deep throw" thing wasn't going to work any more, as running backs and tight ends accounted for four of his five passing touchdowns in Week 1. Of course, as soon as the safeties feel compelled to creep closer to the line to take away those shorter routes, you know the aerial bombardment to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman is going to begin. To be fair, the Cardinals didn't really seem ready for the regular season to begin last week, and a better-prepared defense might have some answers, but it seems like coordinators are back to square one trying to figure out how to contain Mahomes and this offense. If there's a weak link it might be the injury to Harrison Butker, and if the Chargers can keep things close enough, a missed kick here or there might end up mattering either to the final result, or to Vegas.

The Skinny

LAC injuries: WR Allen (out, hamstring), CB J.C. Jackson (questionable, ankle)

KC injuries: RG Trey Smith (questionable, ankle), RT Lucas Niang (out, knee), K Harrison Butker (out, ankle)

LAC DFS targets: Ekeler $10,200 DK / $16,500 FD (KC 31st in YPC allowed, 26th in passing DVOA vs. RB in 2021)

KC DFS targets: Clyde Edwards-Helaire $8,600 DK / $11,500 FD (LAC 30th in rushing DVOA, 30th in rushing yards per game allowed, t-30th in rushing TDs allowed in 2021), Smith-Schuster $8,000 DK / $12,500 FD (LAC 31st in DVOA vs. WR1 in 2021), Travis Kelce $11,000 DK / $15,000 FD (LAC 23rd in DVOA vs. TE, 32nd in receiving yards allowed, 31st in TDs allowed to TE in 2021)

LAC DFS fades: Carter $4,600 DK / $7,500 FD (KC second in DVOA vs. WR3 in 2021)

KC DFS fades: none

Key stat: KC first in third-down conversions in 2021 at 52.2 percent; LAC 32nd in third-down defense at 49.5 percent

Head-to-head record, last five years: 7-3 KC, average score 28-23 KC, average margin of victory nine points. All three LAC wins in that period have come on the road, including the last two meetings in KC

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the high 70s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop Ekeler busts out for 120 combined yards and a touchdown. Herbert throws for 280 yards and two TDs, hitting Williams and Gerald Everett. Edwards-Helaire stays productive with 80 scrimmage yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Mahomes throws for 320 yards and two more TDs, finding JJSS (who tops 100 yards) and Kelce. Butker's replacement, Matt Ammendola, misses a PAT but is otherwise steady. Kansas City 33-30