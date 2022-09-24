Weekly Pitcher Rankings: And Then There Was One

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
It seems like it was just yesterday I was ranking the first week of the season. But here we are, the last full week of the 2022 campaign is upon us. That said, I will rank the projected starters for the final series next weekend.
Unsurprisingly, like most of the first 25 weeks, the two-start pitcher inventory is underwhelming. Not to mention, the weekend schedule is even more subject to change than normal.
It's also more important than usual to keep in mind these rankings treat all the categories equally. If you need strikeouts and are safe with ratios, some of the more dominant but walk- and homer-prone hurlers are more attractive than the rankings suggest. Similarly, a ranking driven by high strikeouts and win potential may mask a better option if you're looking to move in ratios.
As has been the case all season, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions to our crack crew maintaining that grid. As always, I'm happy to address (and often adjust) specific rankings queries.
Week of September 26 - October 2
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|TEX, OAK
|In a bit of a rut, but facing a couple of rutbusters
|2
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|TB, KC
|180 IP, not bad for a guy with durability issues
|3
|Logan Webb
|SF
|COL, ARI
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@WAS, NYM
|5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CWS
|6
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@SD, COL
|Must have kryptonite for the regression monster
|7
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY, BOS
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CHC, @WAS
|9
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@MIL
|10
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SD
|11
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|12
|Blake Snell
|SD
|LAD, CWS
|Snellzilla is back.
|13
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|TB
|14
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|15
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 136 K to only 30 BB in 112.2 IP since May 13
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|MIA
|17
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@ATL
|18
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|BAL, @TOR
|Only 12 homers allowed in 120 IP
|19
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|TEX
|20
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|OAK
|21
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@NYM, @MIL
|Hit a wall, but seems to have climbed over it
|22
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|COL
|23
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TB
|24
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|BAL
|25
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@CHC
|26
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|COL
|27
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@SD
|28
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SF
|29
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|ARI
|30
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|OAK
|31
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@ATL
|32
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@HOU
|33
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|OAK
|34
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@TOR, BAL
|35
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|PHI
|36
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TOR
|31 HR allowed second most in MLB
|37
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|NYM
|38
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@MIN, @SD
|39
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|PIT
|40
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|41
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@HOU
|42
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL
|43
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CLE
|Over his skis a bit, but on Black Diamond slope
|44
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@SEA
|45
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@SEA
|46
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS
|47
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|ARI
|48
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|PIT
|49
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|MIA
|50
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYM
|Continues to raise 2023 draft stock
|51
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|LAD
|52
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM
|53
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|MIA
|47%
|54
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|TB
|55
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|PIT
|56
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|ARI
|57
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CWS, @DET
|46%
|58
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|MIA
|59
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|60
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@MIL
|61
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CHC
|62
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@TOR
|63
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TB
|64
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CHC
|65
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@SF
|1%
|13%
|66
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|COL
|67
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@MIL
|19%
|38%
|68
|Domingo German
|NYY
|BAL
|69
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@CLE
|Hoping to be useful in the playoffs
|0%
|0%
|70
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|CWS
|71
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CIN, @STL
|72
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@CLE, @HOU
|73
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIA
|40%
|74
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA, @SEA
|12%
|75
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@SD
|76
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|PHI
|21%
|77
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@BOS, @NYY
|39%
|78
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@SEA
|33%
|79
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|KC
|80
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|BAL
|81
|German Marquez
|COL
|@SF, @LAD
|44%
|82
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|TB
|16%
|83
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@ATL
|84
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@SEA, @LAA
|32%
|85
|Mix 12 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|86
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|CIN
|87
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@LAA
|88
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@PIT
|89
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@BOS
|48%
|90
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|TEX
|91
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|OAK
|0%
|4%
|92
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|CWS
|4%
|30%
|93
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|BAL
|9%
|94
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|TEX
|95
|Mix 15 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|96
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|PHI
|97
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@BOS, @NYY
|9%
|98
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|KC
|37%
|99
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@CLE
|100
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@HOU
|5%
|101
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|102
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|ARI
|103
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@WAS
|42%
|104
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@PIT
|7%
|105
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|CWS
|1%
|0%
|106
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@WAS
|1%
|0%
|107
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD
|12%
|108
|Matt Manning
|DET
|KC
|109
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|CIN
|16%
|110
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|NYY
|111
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|OAK
|16%
|45%
|112
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@SEA
|5%
|34%
|113
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|TEX
|114
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@DET, @CLE
|24%
|115
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL
|116
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|117
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@STL
|2%
|13%
|118
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|KC
|119
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|2%
|120
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|2%
|121
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|LAD
|122
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|PHI
|2%
|15%
|123
|Mitch White
|TOR
|NYY
|21%
|45%
|124
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|COL
|0%
|0%
|125
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|KC, MIN
|1%
|15%
|126
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@NYY
|21%
|127
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@MIN
|128
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|STL, MIA
|18%
|129
|Connor Seabold
|BOS
|BAL
|0%
|0%
|130
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@MIN
|131
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|132
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|@WAS
|133
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@LAA
|0%
|6%
|134
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@LAD
|14%
|15%
|135
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@LAA
|7%
|136
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|1%
|2%
|137
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|PHI
|1%
|11%
|138
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@WAS
|139
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|CIN
|1%
|4%
|140
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@CHC
|21%
|38%
|141
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|MIN
|0%
|13%
|142
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@DET
|18%
|143
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|@PIT, @CHC
|1%
|4%
|144
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@WAS
|145
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|146
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|ATL
|147
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|@LAA
|0%
|9%
|148
|Mike Baumann
|BAL
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|149
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@DET
|7%
|150
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@HOU
|48%
|151
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@DET
|1%
|9%
|152
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|CIN
|7%
|153
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|PHI
|26%
|19%
|154
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@SD
|2%
|36%
|155
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|MIN
|1%
|11%
|156
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ATL
|6%
|157
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CLE
|10%
|34%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|TEX, OAK
|In a bit of a rut, but facing a couple of rutbusters
|2
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|TB, KC
|180 IP, not bad for a guy with durability issues
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY, BOS
|4
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|TB
|5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|BOS
|6
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|BAL, @TOR
|Only 12 homers allowed in 120 IP
|7
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|TEX
|8
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|OAK
|9
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TB
|10
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|BAL
|11
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@SD
|12
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|ARI
|13
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|OAK
|14
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@HOU
|15
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|OAK
|16
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@TOR, BAL
|17
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TOR
|31 HR allowed second most in MLB
|18
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@MIN, @SD
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|20
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@HOU
|21
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CLE
|Over his skis a bit, but on Black Diamond slope
|22
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@SEA
|23
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@SEA
|24
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|BOS
|25
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|ARI
|26
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|TB
|27
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CWS, @DET
|28
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|29
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@TOR
|30
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TB
|31
|Domingo German
|NYY
|BAL
|32
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@CLE
|Hoping to be useful in the playoffs
|33
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@CLE, @HOU
|34
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA, @SEA
|35
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@BOS, @NYY
|36
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@SEA
|37
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|KC
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|BAL
|39
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|TB
|40
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@SEA, @LAA
|41
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@LAA
|42
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@BOS
|43
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|TEX
|44
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|OAK
|45
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|CWS
|46
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|BAL
|47
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|TEX
|48
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@BOS, @NYY
|49
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|KC
|50
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@CLE
|51
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|CWS
|52
|Matt Manning
|DET
|KC
|53
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|NYY
|54
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|OAK
|55
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@SEA
|56
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|TEX
|57
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@DET, @CLE
|58
|AL Reliever
|59
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR
|60
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|KC
|61
|Mitch White
|TOR
|NYY
|62
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|KC, MIN
|63
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@NYY
|64
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@MIN
|65
|Connor Seabold
|BOS
|BAL
|66
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@MIN
|67
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|68
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|@LAA
|69
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@LAA
|70
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|MIN
|71
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@DET
|72
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|@LAA
|73
|Mike Baumann
|BAL
|@BOS
|74
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@DET
|75
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@DET
|76
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@SD
|77
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|MIN
|78
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@CLE
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Logan Webb
|SF
|COL, ARI
|2
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@WAS, NYM
|3
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CWS
|4
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@SD, COL
|Must have kryptonite for the regression monster
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CHC, @WAS
|6
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@MIL
|7
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@SD
|8
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|9
|Blake Snell
|SD
|LAD, CWS
|Snellzilla is back.
|10
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 136 K to only 30 BB in 112.2 IP since May 13
|11
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|MIA
|12
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@ATL
|13
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@NYM, @MIL
|Hit a wall, but seems to have climbed over it
|14
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|COL
|15
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@CHC
|16
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|COL
|17
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SF
|18
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@ATL
|19
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|PHI
|20
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|NYM
|21
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|PIT
|22
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL
|23
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|PIT
|24
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|MIA
|25
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYM
|Continues to raise 2023 draft stock
|26
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|LAD
|27
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM
|28
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|MIA
|29
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|PIT
|30
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|ARI
|31
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|MIA
|32
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@MIL
|33
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CHC
|34
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CHC
|35
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@SF
|36
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|COL
|37
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@MIL
|38
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|CWS
|39
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CIN, @STL
|40
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIA
|41
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@SD
|42
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|PHI
|43
|German Marquez
|COL
|@SF, @LAD
|44
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@ATL
|45
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|CIN
|46
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@PIT
|47
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|PHI
|48
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@HOU
|49
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|50
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|ARI
|51
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@WAS
|52
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@PIT
|53
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@WAS
|54
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD
|55
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|CIN
|56
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL
|57
|NL Reliever
|58
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@STL
|59
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@SF
|60
|Jose Urena
|COL
|@SF
|61
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|LAD
|62
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|PHI
|63
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|COL
|64
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|STL, MIA
|65
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|@WAS
|66
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@LAD
|67
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|ATL, PHI
|68
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|PHI
|69
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@WAS
|70
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|CIN
|71
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@CHC
|72
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|@PIT, @CHC
|73
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@WAS
|74
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@STL
|75
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|ATL
|76
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@HOU
|77
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|CIN
|78
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|PHI
|79
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ATL