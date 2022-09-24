RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: And Then There Was One

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 24, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It seems like it was just yesterday I was ranking the first week of the season. But here we are, the last full week of the 2022 campaign is upon us. That said, I will rank the projected starters for the final series next weekend.

Unsurprisingly, like most of the first 25 weeks, the two-start pitcher inventory is underwhelming. Not to mention, the weekend schedule is even more subject to change than normal.

It's also more important than usual to keep in mind these rankings treat all the categories equally. If you need strikeouts and are safe with ratios, some of the more dominant but walk- and homer-prone hurlers are more attractive than the rankings suggest. Similarly, a ranking driven by high strikeouts and win potential may mask a better option if you're looking to move in ratios.

As has been the case all season, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions to our crack crew maintaining that grid. As always, I'm happy to address (and often adjust) specific rankings queries.

Week of September 26 - October 2

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Robbie RaySEATEX, OAKIn a bit of a rut, but facing a couple of rutbusters  
2Triston McKenzieCLETB, KC180 IP, not bad for a guy with durability issues  
3Logan WebbSFCOL, ARI   
4Max FriedATL@WAS, NYM   
5

5Yu DarvishSDCWS   
6Tyler AndersonLAD@SD, COLMust have kryptonite for the regression monster  
7Kevin GausmanTORNYY, BOS   
8Zack WheelerPHI@CHC, @WAS   
9Sandy AlcantaraMIA@MIL   
10Julio UriasLAD@SD   
11Zac GallenARI@SF   
12Blake SnellSDLAD, CWSSnellzilla is back.  
13Justin VerlanderHOUTB   
14Alek ManoahTORBOS   
15Brandon WoodruffMILSTL2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 136 K to only 30 BB in 112.2 IP since May 13  
16Corbin BurnesMILMIA   
17Jacob deGromNYM@ATL   
18Michael WachaBOSBAL, @TOROnly 12 homers allowed in 120 IP  
19Shohei OhtaniLAATEX   
20Luis CastilloSEAOAK   
21Pablo LopezMIA@NYM, @MILHit a wall, but seems to have climbed over it  
22Clayton KershawLADCOL   
23Framber ValdezHOUTB   
24Nestor CortesNYYBAL   
25Aaron NolaPHI@CHC   
26Carlos RodonSFCOL   
27Dylan CeaseCWS@SD   
28Merrill KellyARI@SF   
29Lance McCullers Jr.HOUARI   
30Logan GilbertSEAOAK   
31Max ScherzerNYM@ATL   
32Shane McClanahanTB@HOU   
33Patrick SandovalLAAOAK   
34Luis SeverinoNYY@TOR, BAL   
35Marcus StromanCHCPHI   
36Gerrit ColeNYY@TOR31 HR allowed second most in MLB  
37Kyle WrightATLNYM   
38Lance LynnCWS@MIN, @SD   
39Jordan MontgomerySTLPIT   
40George KirbySEATEX   
41Drew RasmussenTB@HOU   
42Miles MikolasSTL@MIL   
43Brady SingerKC@CLEOver his skis a bit, but on Black Diamond slope  
44Jon GrayTEX@SEA   
45Martin PerezTEX@SEA   
46Ross StriplingTORBOS   
47Luis GarciaHOUARI   
48Jose QuintanaSTLPIT   
49Taijuan WalkerNYMMIA   
50Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYMContinues to raise 2023 draft stock  
51Joe MusgroveSDLAD   
52Charlie MortonATLNYM   
53Eric LauerMILMIA  47%
54Shane BieberCLETB   
55Adam WainwrightSTLPIT   
56Alex CobbSFARI   
57Bailey OberMINCWS, @DET 46% 
58Carlos CarrascoNYMMIA   
59Joe RyanMIN@DET   
60Edward CabreraMIA@MIL   
61Nick LodoloCIN@CHC   
62Jameson TaillonNYY@TOR   
63Jose UrquidyHOUTB   
64Ranger SuarezPHI@CHC   
65Drey JamesonARI@SF 1%13%
66Andrew HeaneyLADCOL   
67Braxton GarrettMIA@MIL 19%38%
68Domingo GermanNYYBAL   
69Tyler GlasnowTB@CLEHoping to be useful in the playoffs0%0%
70Mike ClevingerSDCWS   
71Roansy ContrerasPITCIN, @STL   
72Corey KluberTB@CLE, @HOU   
73Freddy PeraltaMILMIA  40%
74James KaprielianOAK@LAA, @SEA 12% 
75Dustin MayLAD@SD   
76Hayden WesneskiCHCPHI 21% 
77Kyle BradishBAL@BOS, @NYY 39% 
78JP SearsOAK@SEA 33% 
79Cal QuantrillCLEKC   
80Nathan EovaldiBOSBAL   
81German MarquezCOL@SF, @LAD 44% 
82Cody MorrisCLETB 16% 
83Chris BassittNYM@ATL   
84Dane DunningTEX@SEA, @LAA 32% 
85Mix 12 Reliever   0%0%
86Wade MileyCHCCIN   
87Cole IrvinOAK@LAA   
88Hunter GreeneCIN@PIT   
89Dean KremerBAL@BOS 48% 
90Marco GonzalesSEATEX   
91Tucker DavidsonLAAOAK 0%4%
92Josh WinderMINCWS 4%30%
93Rich HillBOSBAL 9% 
94Reid DetmersLAATEX   
95Mix 15 Reliever   0%0%
96Drew SmylyCHCPHI   
97Jordan LylesBAL@BOS, @NYY 9% 
98Aaron CivaleCLEKC 37% 
99Jeffrey SpringsTB@CLE   
100Zach DaviesARI@HOU 5% 
101Mitch KellerPITCIN   
102Jakob JunisSFARI   
103Bailey FalterPHI@WAS 42% 
104Luis CessaCIN@PIT 7% 
105Louie VarlandMINCWS 1%0%
106Bryce ElderATL@WAS 1%0%
107Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD 12% 
108Matt ManningDETKC   
109Adrian SampsonCHCCIN 16% 
110Jose BerriosTORNYY   
111Michael LorenzenLAAOAK 16%45%
112Ken WaldichukOAK@SEA 5%34%
113Jose SuarezLAATEX   
114Zack GreinkeKC@DET, @CLE 24% 
115Jack FlahertySTL@MIL   
116Nick PivettaBOS@TOR   
117Luis OrtizPIT@STL 2%13%
118Eduardo RodriguezDETKC   
119Ryan FeltnerCOL@SF 0%2%
120Jose UrenaCOL@SF 0%2%
121Sean ManaeaSDLAD   
122Anibal SanchezWASPHI 2%15%
123Mitch WhiteTORNYY 21%45%
124Sean HjelleSFCOL 0%0%
125Joey WentzDETKC, MIN 1%15%
126Austin VothBAL@NYY 21% 
127Johnny CuetoCWS@MIN   
128Adrian HouserMILSTL, MIA 18% 
129Connor SeaboldBOSBAL 0%0%
130Lucas GiolitoCWS@MIN   
131Brayan BelloBOS@TOR   
132Noah SyndergaardPHI@WAS   
133Cole RagansTEX@LAA 0%6%
134Chad KuhlCOL@LAD 14%15%
135Glenn OttoTEX@LAA 7% 
136Cory AbbottWASATL, PHI 1%2%
137Erick FeddeWASPHI 1%11%
138Jake OdorizziATL@WAS   
139Bryse WilsonPITCIN 1%4%
140Graham AshcraftCIN@CHC 21%38%
141Tyler AlexanderDETMIN 0%13%
142Dylan BundyMIN@DET 18% 
143Chase AndersonCIN@PIT, @CHC 1%4%
144Kyle GibsonPHI@WAS   
145Johan OviedoPIT@STL 0%0%
146Josiah GrayWASATL   
147Adrian MartinezOAK@LAA 0%9%
148Mike BaumannBAL@BOS 0%0%
149Daniel LynchKC@DET 7% 
150Madison BumgarnerARI@HOU 48% 
151Jonathan HeasleyKC@DET 1%9%
152Javier AssadCHCCIN 7% 
153MacKenzie GoreWASPHI 26%19%
154Davis MartinCWS@SD 2%36%
155Drew HutchisonDETMIN 1%11%
156Patrick CorbinWASATL 6% 
157Kris BubicKC@CLE 10%34%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Robbie RaySEATEX, OAKIn a bit of a rut, but facing a couple of rutbusters
2Triston McKenzieCLETB, KC180 IP, not bad for a guy with durability issues
3Kevin GausmanTORNYY, BOS 
4Justin VerlanderHOUTB 
5Alek ManoahTORBOS 
6Michael WachaBOSBAL, @TOROnly 12 homers allowed in 120 IP
7Shohei OhtaniLAATEX 
8Luis CastilloSEAOAK 
9Framber ValdezHOUTB 
10Nestor CortesNYYBAL 
11Dylan CeaseCWS@SD 
12Lance McCullers Jr.HOUARI 
13Logan GilbertSEAOAK 
14Shane McClanahanTB@HOU 
15Patrick SandovalLAAOAK 
16Luis SeverinoNYY@TOR, BAL 
17Gerrit ColeNYY@TOR31 HR allowed second most in MLB
18Lance LynnCWS@MIN, @SD 
19George KirbySEATEX 
20Drew RasmussenTB@HOU 
21Brady SingerKC@CLEOver his skis a bit, but on Black Diamond slope
22Jon GrayTEX@SEA 
23Martin PerezTEX@SEA 
24Ross StriplingTORBOS 
25Luis GarciaHOUARI 
26Shane BieberCLETB 
27Bailey OberMINCWS, @DET 
28Joe RyanMIN@DET 
29Jameson TaillonNYY@TOR 
30Jose UrquidyHOUTB 
31Domingo GermanNYYBAL 
32Tyler GlasnowTB@CLEHoping to be useful in the playoffs
33Corey KluberTB@CLE, @HOU 
34James KaprielianOAK@LAA, @SEA 
35Kyle BradishBAL@BOS, @NYY 
36JP SearsOAK@SEA 
37Cal QuantrillCLEKC 
38Nathan EovaldiBOSBAL 
39Cody MorrisCLETB 
40Dane DunningTEX@SEA, @LAA 
41Cole IrvinOAK@LAA 
42Dean KremerBAL@BOS 
43Marco GonzalesSEATEX 
44Tucker DavidsonLAAOAK 
45Josh WinderMINCWS 
46Rich HillBOSBAL 
47Reid DetmersLAATEX 
48Jordan LylesBAL@BOS, @NYY 
49Aaron CivaleCLEKC 
50Jeffrey SpringsTB@CLE 
51Louie VarlandMINCWS 
52Matt ManningDETKC 
53Jose BerriosTORNYY 
54Michael LorenzenLAAOAK 
55Ken WaldichukOAK@SEA 
56Jose SuarezLAATEX 
57Zack GreinkeKC@DET, @CLE 
58AL Reliever   
59Nick PivettaBOS@TOR 
60Eduardo RodriguezDETKC 
61Mitch WhiteTORNYY 
62Joey WentzDETKC, MIN 
63Austin VothBAL@NYY 
64Johnny CuetoCWS@MIN 
65Connor SeaboldBOSBAL 
66Lucas GiolitoCWS@MIN 
67Brayan BelloBOS@TOR 
68Cole RagansTEX@LAA 
69Glenn OttoTEX@LAA 
70Tyler AlexanderDETMIN 
71Dylan BundyMIN@DET 
72Adrian MartinezOAK@LAA 
73Mike BaumannBAL@BOS 
74Daniel LynchKC@DET 
75Jonathan HeasleyKC@DET 
76Davis MartinCWS@SD 
77Drew HutchisonDETMIN 
78Kris BubicKC@CLE 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Logan WebbSFCOL, ARI 
2Max FriedATL@WAS, NYM 
3Yu DarvishSDCWS 
4Tyler AndersonLAD@SD, COLMust have kryptonite for the regression monster
5Zack WheelerPHI@CHC, @WAS 
6Sandy AlcantaraMIA@MIL 
7Julio UriasLAD@SD 
8Zac GallenARI@SF 
9Blake SnellSDLAD, CWSSnellzilla is back.
10Brandon WoodruffMILSTL2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 136 K to only 30 BB in 112.2 IP since May 13
11Corbin BurnesMILMIA 
12Jacob deGromNYM@ATL 
13Pablo LopezMIA@NYM, @MILHit a wall, but seems to have climbed over it
14Clayton KershawLADCOL 
15Aaron NolaPHI@CHC 
16Carlos RodonSFCOL 
17Merrill KellyARI@SF 
18Max ScherzerNYM@ATL 
19Marcus StromanCHCPHI 
20Kyle WrightATLNYM 
21Jordan MontgomerySTLPIT 
22Miles MikolasSTL@MIL 
23Jose QuintanaSTLPIT 
24Taijuan WalkerNYMMIA 
25Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYMContinues to raise 2023 draft stock
26Joe MusgroveSDLAD 
27Charlie MortonATLNYM 
28Eric LauerMILMIA 
29Adam WainwrightSTLPIT 
30Alex CobbSFARI 
31Carlos CarrascoNYMMIA 
32Edward CabreraMIA@MIL 
33Nick LodoloCIN@CHC 
34Ranger SuarezPHI@CHC 
35Drey JamesonARI@SF 
36Andrew HeaneyLADCOL 
37Braxton GarrettMIA@MIL 
38Mike ClevingerSDCWS 
39Roansy ContrerasPITCIN, @STL 
40Freddy PeraltaMILMIA 
41Dustin MayLAD@SD 
42Hayden WesneskiCHCPHI 
43German MarquezCOL@SF, @LAD 
44Chris BassittNYM@ATL 
45Wade MileyCHCCIN 
46Hunter GreeneCIN@PIT 
47Drew SmylyCHCPHI 
48Zach DaviesARI@HOU 
49Mitch KellerPITCIN 
50Jakob JunisSFARI 
51Bailey FalterPHI@WAS 
52Luis CessaCIN@PIT 
53Bryce ElderATL@WAS 
54Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD 
55Adrian SampsonCHCCIN 
56Jack FlahertySTL@MIL 
57NL Reliever   
58Luis OrtizPIT@STL 
59Ryan FeltnerCOL@SF 
60Jose UrenaCOL@SF 
61Sean ManaeaSDLAD 
62Anibal SanchezWASPHI 
63Sean HjelleSFCOL 
64Adrian HouserMILSTL, MIA 
65Noah SyndergaardPHI@WAS 
66Chad KuhlCOL@LAD 
67Cory AbbottWASATL, PHI 
68Erick FeddeWASPHI 
69Jake OdorizziATL@WAS 
70Bryse WilsonPITCIN 
71Graham AshcraftCIN@CHC 
72Chase AndersonCIN@PIT, @CHC 
73Kyle GibsonPHI@WAS 
74Johan OviedoPIT@STL 
75Josiah GrayWASATL 
76Madison BumgarnerARI@HOU 
77Javier AssadCHCCIN 
78MacKenzie GoreWASPHI 
79Patrick CorbinWASATL 

