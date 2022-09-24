Weekly Pitcher Rankings: And Then There Was One

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It seems like it was just yesterday I was ranking the first week of the season. But here we are, the last full week of the 2022 campaign is upon us. That said, I will rank the projected starters for the final series next weekend.

Unsurprisingly, like most of the first 25 weeks, the two-start pitcher inventory is underwhelming. Not to mention, the weekend schedule is even more subject to change than normal.

It's also more important than usual to keep in mind these rankings treat all the categories equally. If you need strikeouts and are safe with ratios, some of the more dominant but walk- and homer-prone hurlers are more attractive than the rankings suggest. Similarly, a ranking driven by high strikeouts and win potential may mask a better option if you're looking to move in ratios.

As has been the case all season, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions to our crack crew maintaining that grid. As always, I'm happy to address (and often adjust) specific rankings queries.

Week of September 26 - October 2

Mixed