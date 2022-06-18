RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Now With Rostership Levels

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Now With Rostership Levels

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 18, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

As promised last week, there is now a notation for every pitcher rostered in 50 percent or fewer leagues in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Main Even (15MIX) and $350 Rotowire Online Championship (12MIX). If the space is blank, the hurler is rostered in at least half the respective leagues. Clearly, it's still worth checking to see if pitchers of interest are available in your league, NFBC or otherwise. It's intended to be a quick means of identifying possible pitchers to start, or pickup for the week in question.

A down and dirty means of using the data is considering all pitchers above the MIX12 Reliever ranking in play for 12-team leagues and those ahead of the MIX15 Reliever ranking as viable options in 15 team leagues. Again, this is just a guide. League context and team needs are paramount, but a little extra help is a good thing.

As for the week, based on the info, Tyler Wells is the only double dipper worth picking up in 12- or 15-team leagues, but there are a handful of one-start options widely available in 12 team formats. Hopefully, you'll find this addition useful.

By means of reminder, the matchups are culled from the Probable Pitchers page. While I'm always willing to address specific rankings questions (and often adjust accordingly), please direct rotation inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.

As always, there are preliminary. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.

Week of June 20 – June 26

Mixed

Rank

As promised last week, there is now a notation for every pitcher rostered in 50 percent or fewer leagues in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Main Even (15MIX) and $350 Rotowire Online Championship (12MIX). If the space is blank, the hurler is rostered in at least half the respective leagues. Clearly, it's still worth checking to see if pitchers of interest are available in your league, NFBC or otherwise. It's intended to be a quick means of identifying possible pitchers to start, or pickup for the week in question.

A down and dirty means of using the data is considering all pitchers above the MIX12 Reliever ranking in play for 12-team leagues and those ahead of the MIX15 Reliever ranking as viable options in 15 team leagues. Again, this is just a guide. League context and team needs are paramount, but a little extra help is a good thing.

As for the week, based on the info, Tyler Wells is the only double dipper worth picking up in 12- or 15-team leagues, but there are a handful of one-start options widely available in 12 team formats. Hopefully, you'll find this addition useful.

By means of reminder, the matchups are culled from the Probable Pitchers page. While I'm always willing to address specific rankings questions (and often adjust accordingly), please direct rotation inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.

As always, there are preliminary. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.

Week of June 20 – June 26

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Shane McClanahanTBNYY, PITWon't be the last time he tops the chart  
2Corbin BurnesMILSTL, TOR   
3Gerrit ColeNYY@TB, HOU   
4Max FriedATLSF, LAD   
5Yu DarvishSDARI, PHI   
6Sean ManaeaSDARI, PHI   
7Logan WebbSF@ATL, CINStrikeouts on the upswing  
8Nestor CortesNYY@TB, HOU   
9Max ScherzerNYM@MIAWelcome back  
10Aaron NolaPHI@SD   
11Alek ManoahTOR@MIL   
12Dylan CeaseCWSTOR, BAL   
13Sandy AlcantaraMIANYM   
14Tony GonsolinLAD@CIN, @ATLSolid skills, but regression forthcoming  
15Robbie RaySEA@OAK   
16Miles MikolasSTL@MIL, CHC   
17Zack WheelerPHI@TEX   
18Justin VerlanderHOU@NYY   
19Jordan MontgomeryNYY@TB   
20Shohei OhtaniLAAKC   
21Shane BieberCLEBOS   
22Kyle WrightATLSF   
23Pablo LopezMIACOL3 HR allowed in last 16.2 IP  
24Tyler MahleCINLAD, @SFIn a groove, but LAD at home will be a challenge  
25Luis GarciaHOUNYM   
26Frankie MontasOAKSEA.373 BABIP ober last 3 GS inflating ratios  
27Clayton KershawLAD@CIN   
28Jeffrey SpringsTBPIT   
29Kyle FreelandCOL@MIA 2%4%
30Luis SeverinoNYYHOU   
31Sonny GrayMINCLE   
32Spencer StriderATLSF, LAD24 K over last 15.1 IP  
33Zac GallenARI@SD   
34David PetersonNYMMIA 22% 
35Jose BerriosTOR@CWS, @MILRounding into form  
36Logan GilbertSEA@LAA   
37Jameson TaillonNYYHOU   
38Jon GrayTEXWAS   
39Chris BassittNYM@MIA   
40Noah SyndergaardLAAKC, SEA   
41Shane BazTBNYY   
42Michael KopechCWSBAL   
43Joe RyanMINCLE, COL   
44Corey KluberTBPIT   
45Carlos RodonSF@ATL   
46Julio UriasLAD@ATL   
47Marco GonzalesSEA@OAK, @LAA   
48Brady SingerKCOAK   
49Graham AshcraftCIN@SF   
50Jack FlahertySTL@MIL, CHCReportedly too amped in return, look for better control  
51Dane DunningTEXWAS   
52Eric LauerMILSTL   
53Michael WachaBOSDET   
54Charlie MortonATLSF   
55Garrett WhitlockBOS@CLE   
56Tarik SkubalDET@BOS   
57George KirbySEA@OAK   
58Lance LynnCWSTOR, BALStill shaking off some rust  
59Lucas GiolitoCWSTOR5 HR allowed over previous 16 IP  
60Kevin GausmanTOR@CWS   
61Tyler WellsBALWAS, @CWS 13% 
62Michael LorenzenLAASEA   
63Zach EflinPHI@SD   
64Framber ValdezHOU@NYY   
65Alex CobbSFCIN   
66Luis CastilloCINLAD   
67Rich HillBOSDET 16% 
68Nick PivettaBOS@CLE   
69Roansy ContrerasPITCHC, @TBShowing some strikeout potential  
70Cal QuantrillCLEBOS   
71Martin PerezTEXPHI   
72Patrick SandovalLAASEA   
73Paul BlackburnOAKSEA   
74Kyle GibsonPHI@TEX, @SD   
75Mix 12 Reliever     
76Triston McKenzieCLE@MIN   
77Mike ClevingerSDARI   
78Carlos CarrascoNYM@HOU   
79Adam WainwrightSTL@MIL   
80Merrill KellyARIDET   
81Taijuan WalkerNYM@MIA   
82Ross StriplingTOR@CWS   
83Mix 15 Reliever     
84JT BrubakerPITCHC, @TB 9% 
85Kyle HendricksCHC@STL 45% 
86Zach DaviesARI@SD, DET 4% 
87Brad KellerKCOAK 27% 
88Blake SnellSDPHI   
89Tyler AndersonLAD@CIN   
90Zack GreinkeKCOAK 20%19%
91Trevor RogersMIA@NYM, NYM   
92Matt SwarmerCHC@PIT, @STL 4%47%
93Caleb KilianCHC@PIT, @STL 11% 
94Johnny CuetoCWSBAL 22% 
95Mike MinorCIN@SF 6% 
96Chad KuhlCOL@MIA 20%47%
97Josh WinckowskiBOSDET, @CLE 1%0%
98Braxton GarrettMIACOL 3%32%
99Jose UrquidyHOUNYM, @NYY   
100Keegan ThompsonCHC@PIT 19%49%
101Josiah GrayWAS@TEX   
102Austin GomberCOL@MIA, @MIN 5%19%
103Aaron AshbyMILSTL, TORTentative, reportedly suffering from fatigue and not forearm tightness  
104Daniel CastanoMIACOL, NYM 0%0%
105Reid DetmersLAAKC 50% 
106Paolo EspinoWAS@TEX 0%0%
107Cristian JavierHOU@NYY   
108MacKenzie GoreSDPHI   
109Beau BrieskeDET@BOS, @ARI 0%9%
110Adrian HouserMILTOR   
111Jason AlexanderMILSTL 3%30%
112Luke WeaverARIDET 0%28%
113Dakota HudsonSTL@MIL 40% 
114Daniel MengdenKC@LAA 0%0%
115Alex WoodSF@ATL   
116Anthony DeSclafaniSF@ATL, CIN 27% 
117Mitch KellerPIT@TB 15% 
118Ranger SuarezPHI@SD   
119Daniel LynchKC@LAA 4% 
120Andre PallanteSTLCHC 8%47%
121Madison BumgarnerARI@SD   
122Jose QuintanaPITCHC 20% 
123Dean KremerBALWAS 1%0%
124James KaprielianOAKSEA, @KC 4%36%
125Andrew HeaneyLAD@ATL   
126Zach PlesacCLE@MIN   
127Jonathan HeasleyKC@LAA 2%23%
128Cole IrvinOAK@KC 16% 
129Josh FlemingTBNYY 0%0%
130Chris FlexenSEA@LAA 33% 
131German MarquezCOL@MIN 31% 
132Justin SteeleCHC@PIT 10% 
133Glenn OttoTEXPHI 11% 
134Alex FaedoDET@BOS, @ARI   
135Hunter GreeneCINLAD   
136Zach ThompsonPITCHC 1%13%
137Chris ArcherMINCOL 9% 
138Devin SmeltzerMINCLE 10% 
139Aaron CivaleCLE@MIN, BOS 8%28%
140Ian AndersonATLLAD   
141Joely RodriguezNYM@HOU 0%0%
142Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIL   
143Dylan BundyMINCOL 11%40%
144Jackson TetreaultWAS@TEX 0%0%
145Antonio SenzatelaCOL@MIN 0%2%
146Jordan LylesBAL@CWS 1%11%
147Kyle BradishBAL@CWS 11% 
148Patrick CorbinWAS@BAL 5%28%
149Rony GarciaDET@ARI 3%45%
150Taylor HearnTEXWAS 2%13%
151Erick FeddeWAS@BAL 1%11%
152Jared KoenigOAK@KC 0%2%
153Spenser WatkinsBAL@CWS 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTBNYY, PITWon't be the last time he tops the chart
2Gerrit ColeNYY@TB, HOU 
3Nestor CortesNYY@TB, HOU 
4Alek ManoahTOR@MIL 
5Dylan CeaseCWSTOR, BAL 
6Robbie RaySEA@OAK 
7Justin VerlanderHOU@NYY 
8Jordan MontgomeryNYY@TB 
9Shohei OhtaniLAAKC 
10Shane BieberCLEBOS 
11Luis GarciaHOUNYM 
12Frankie MontasOAKSEA.373 BABIP ober last 3 GS inflating ratios
13Jeffrey SpringsTBPIT 
14Luis SeverinoNYYHOU 
15Sonny GrayMINCLE 
16Jose BerriosTOR@CWS, @MILRounding into form
17Logan GilbertSEA@LAA 
18Jameson TaillonNYYHOU 
19Jon GrayTEXWAS 
20Noah SyndergaardLAAKC, SEA 
21Shane BazTBNYY 
22Michael KopechCWSBAL 
23Joe RyanMINCLE, COL 
24Corey KluberTBPIT 
25Marco GonzalesSEA@OAK, @LAA 
26Brady SingerKCOAK 
27Dane DunningTEXWAS 
28Michael WachaBOSDET 
29Garrett WhitlockBOS@CLE 
30Tarik SkubalDET@BOS 
31George KirbySEA@OAK 
32Lance LynnCWSTOR, BALStill shaking off some rust
33Lucas GiolitoCWSTOR5 HR allowed over previous 16 IP
34Kevin GausmanTOR@CWS 
35Tyler WellsBALWAS, @CWS 
36Michael LorenzenLAASEA 
37Framber ValdezHOU@NYY 
38Rich HillBOSDET 
39Nick PivettaBOS@CLE 
40Cal QuantrillCLEBOS 
41Martin PerezTEXPHI 
42Patrick SandovalLAASEA 
43Paul BlackburnOAKSEA 
44Triston McKenzieCLE@MIN 
45Ross StriplingTOR@CWS 
46Brad KellerKCOAK 
47Zack GreinkeKCOAK 
48Johnny CuetoCWSBAL 
49Josh WinckowskiBOSDET, @CLE 
50Jose UrquidyHOUNYM, @NYY 
51Reid DetmersLAAKC 
52Cristian JavierHOU@NYY 
53Beau BrieskeDET@BOS, @ARI 
54AL Reliever   
55Daniel MengdenKC@LAA 
56Daniel LynchKC@LAA 
57Dean KremerBALWAS 
58James KaprielianOAKSEA, @KC 
59Zach PlesacCLE@MIN 
60Jonathan HeasleyKC@LAA 
61Cole IrvinOAK@KC 
62Josh FlemingTBNYY 
63Chris FlexenSEA@LAA 
64Glenn OttoTEXPHI 
65Alex FaedoDET@BOS, @ARI 
66Chris ArcherMINCOL 
67Devin SmeltzerMINCLE 
68Aaron CivaleCLE@MIN, BOS 
69Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIL 
70Dylan BundyMINCOL 
71Jordan LylesBAL@CWS 
72Kyle BradishBAL@CWS 
73Rony GarciaDET@ARI 
74Taylor HearnTEXWAS 
75Jared KoenigOAK@KC 
76Spenser WatkinsBAL@CWS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMILSTL, TOR 
2Max FriedATLSF, LAD 
3Yu DarvishSDARI, PHI 
4Sean ManaeaSDARI, PHI 
5Logan WebbSF@ATL, CINStrikeouts on the upswing
6Max ScherzerNYM@MIAWelcome back
7Aaron NolaPHI@SD 
8Sandy AlcantaraMIANYM 
9Tony GonsolinLAD@CIN, @ATLSolid skills, but regression forthcoming
10Miles MikolasSTL@MIL, CHC 
11Zack WheelerPHI@TEX 
12Kyle WrightATLSF 
13Pablo LopezMIACOL3 HR allowed in last 16.2 IP
14Tyler MahleCINLAD, @SFIn a groove, but LAD at home will be a challenge
15Clayton KershawLAD@CIN 
16Kyle FreelandCOL@MIA 
17Spencer StriderATLSF, LAD24 K over last 15.1 IP
18Zac GallenARI@SD 
19David PetersonNYMMIA 
20Chris BassittNYM@MIA 
21Carlos RodonSF@ATL 
22Julio UriasLAD@ATL 
23Graham AshcraftCIN@SF 
24Jack FlahertySTL@MIL, CHCReportedly too amped in return, look for better control
25Eric LauerMILSTL 
26Charlie MortonATLSF 
27Zach EflinPHI@SD 
28Alex CobbSFCIN 
29Luis CastilloCINLAD 
30Roansy ContrerasPITCHC, @TBShowing some strikeout potential
31Kyle GibsonPHI@TEX, @SD 
32Mike ClevingerSDARI 
33Carlos CarrascoNYM@HOU 
34Adam WainwrightSTL@MIL 
35Merrill KellyARIDET 
36Taijuan WalkerNYM@MIA 
37JT BrubakerPITCHC, @TB 
38Kyle HendricksCHC@STL 
39Zach DaviesARI@SD, DET 
40Blake SnellSDPHI 
41Tyler AndersonLAD@CIN 
42Trevor RogersMIA@NYM, NYM 
43Matt SwarmerCHC@PIT, @STL 
44Caleb KilianCHC@PIT, @STL 
45Mike MinorCIN@SF 
46Chad KuhlCOL@MIA 
47Braxton GarrettMIACOL 
48Keegan ThompsonCHC@PIT 
49Josiah GrayWAS@TEX 
50Austin GomberCOL@MIA, @MIN 
51Aaron AshbyMILSTL, TORTentative, reportedly suffering from fatigue and not forearm tightness
52Daniel CastanoMIACOL, NYM 
53Paolo EspinoWAS@TEX 
54MacKenzie GoreSDPHI 
55Adrian HouserMILTOR 
56Jason AlexanderMILSTL 
57NL Reliever   
58Luke WeaverARIDET 
59Dakota HudsonSTL@MIL 
60Alex WoodSF@ATL 
61Anthony DeSclafaniSF@ATL, CIN 
62Mitch KellerPIT@TB 
63Ranger SuarezPHI@SD 
64Andre PallanteSTLCHC 
65Madison BumgarnerARI@SD 
66Jose QuintanaPITCHC 
67Andrew HeaneyLAD@ATL 
68German MarquezCOL@MIN 
69Justin SteeleCHC@PIT 
70Hunter GreeneCINLAD 
71Zach ThompsonPITCHC 
72Ian AndersonATLLAD 
73Joely RodriguezNYM@HOU 
74Jackson TetreaultWAS@TEX 
75Antonio SenzatelaCOL@MIN 
76Patrick CorbinWAS@BAL 
77Erick FeddeWAS@BAL 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Baddest Part of Town
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Baddest Part of Town
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Same Game Parlays for Saturday, June 18
MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Same Game Parlays for Saturday, June 18
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
The Z Files: What Happens When the Luck Runs Out?
The Z Files: What Happens When the Luck Runs Out?