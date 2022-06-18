Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Now With Rostership Levels

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
As promised last week, there is now a notation for every pitcher rostered in 50 percent or fewer leagues in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Main Even (15MIX) and $350 Rotowire Online Championship (12MIX). If the space is blank, the hurler is rostered in at least half the respective leagues. Clearly, it's still worth checking to see if pitchers of interest are available in your league, NFBC or otherwise. It's intended to be a quick means of identifying possible pitchers to start, or pickup for the week in question.
A down and dirty means of using the data is considering all pitchers above the MIX12 Reliever ranking in play for 12-team leagues and those ahead of the MIX15 Reliever ranking as viable options in 15 team leagues. Again, this is just a guide. League context and team needs are paramount, but a little extra help is a good thing.
As for the week, based on the info, Tyler Wells is the only double dipper worth picking up in 12- or 15-team leagues, but there are a handful of one-start options widely available in 12 team formats. Hopefully, you'll find this addition useful.
By means of reminder, the matchups are culled from the Probable Pitchers page. While I'm always willing to address specific rankings questions (and often adjust accordingly), please direct rotation inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.
As always, there are preliminary. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.
Week of June 20 – June 26
Mixed
|Rank
Week of June 20 – June 26
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|NYY, PIT
|Won't be the last time he tops the chart
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|STL, TOR
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TB, HOU
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|SF, LAD
|5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|6
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|7
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ATL, CIN
|Strikeouts on the upswing
|8
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@TB, HOU
|9
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIA
|Welcome back
|10
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|11
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@MIL
|12
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TOR, BAL
|13
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|NYM
|14
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@CIN, @ATL
|Solid skills, but regression forthcoming
|15
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@OAK
|16
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL, CHC
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TEX
|18
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@NYY
|19
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@TB
|20
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|KC
|21
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|BOS
|22
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|SF
|23
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|COL
|3 HR allowed in last 16.2 IP
|24
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|LAD, @SF
|In a groove, but LAD at home will be a challenge
|25
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|NYM
|26
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|SEA
|.373 BABIP ober last 3 GS inflating ratios
|27
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@CIN
|28
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|PIT
|29
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@MIA
|2%
|4%
|30
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|HOU
|31
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CLE
|32
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SF, LAD
|24 K over last 15.1 IP
|33
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|34
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIA
|22%
|35
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CWS, @MIL
|Rounding into form
|36
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@LAA
|37
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|HOU
|38
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|WAS
|39
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@MIA
|40
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|KC, SEA
|41
|Shane Baz
|TB
|NYY
|42
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|BAL
|43
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE, COL
|44
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|PIT
|45
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@ATL
|46
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@ATL
|47
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@OAK, @LAA
|48
|Brady Singer
|KC
|OAK
|49
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@SF
|50
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL, CHC
|Reportedly too amped in return, look for better control
|51
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|WAS
|52
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|STL
|53
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|DET
|54
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|SF
|55
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@CLE
|56
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@BOS
|57
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|58
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|TOR, BAL
|Still shaking off some rust
|59
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TOR
|5 HR allowed over previous 16 IP
|60
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@CWS
|61
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|WAS, @CWS
|13%
|62
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|SEA
|63
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@SD
|64
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@NYY
|65
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|CIN
|66
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|LAD
|67
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|DET
|16%
|68
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@CLE
|69
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CHC, @TB
|Showing some strikeout potential
|70
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|BOS
|71
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|PHI
|72
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|SEA
|73
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|SEA
|74
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@TEX, @SD
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@MIN
|77
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|ARI
|78
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@HOU
|79
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@MIL
|80
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|DET
|81
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@MIA
|82
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@CWS
|83
|Mix 15 Reliever
|84
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|CHC, @TB
|9%
|85
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@STL
|45%
|86
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@SD, DET
|4%
|87
|Brad Keller
|KC
|OAK
|27%
|88
|Blake Snell
|SD
|PHI
|89
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@CIN
|90
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|OAK
|20%
|19%
|91
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@NYM, NYM
|92
|Matt Swarmer
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|4%
|47%
|93
|Caleb Kilian
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|11%
|94
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|BAL
|22%
|95
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@SF
|6%
|96
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@MIA
|20%
|47%
|97
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|DET, @CLE
|1%
|0%
|98
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|COL
|3%
|32%
|99
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|NYM, @NYY
|100
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@PIT
|19%
|49%
|101
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@TEX
|102
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@MIA, @MIN
|5%
|19%
|103
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|STL, TOR
|Tentative, reportedly suffering from fatigue and not forearm tightness
|104
|Daniel Castano
|MIA
|COL, NYM
|0%
|0%
|105
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|KC
|50%
|106
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@TEX
|0%
|0%
|107
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@NYY
|108
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|PHI
|109
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|@BOS, @ARI
|0%
|9%
|110
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|TOR
|111
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|STL
|3%
|30%
|112
|Luke Weaver
|ARI
|DET
|0%
|28%
|113
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@MIL
|40%
|114
|Daniel Mengden
|KC
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|115
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@ATL
|116
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@ATL, CIN
|27%
|117
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@TB
|15%
|118
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@SD
|119
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@LAA
|4%
|120
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CHC
|8%
|47%
|121
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@SD
|122
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|CHC
|20%
|123
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|WAS
|1%
|0%
|124
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|SEA, @KC
|4%
|36%
|125
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@ATL
|126
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@MIN
|127
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@LAA
|2%
|23%
|128
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@KC
|16%
|129
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|130
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@LAA
|33%
|131
|German Marquez
|COL
|@MIN
|31%
|132
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@PIT
|10%
|133
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|PHI
|11%
|134
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@BOS, @ARI
|135
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|LAD
|136
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|CHC
|1%
|13%
|137
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|COL
|9%
|138
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|CLE
|10%
|139
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@MIN, BOS
|8%
|28%
|140
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|LAD
|141
|Joely Rodriguez
|NYM
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|142
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIL
|143
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|COL
|11%
|40%
|144
|Jackson Tetreault
|WAS
|@TEX
|0%
|0%
|145
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@MIN
|0%
|2%
|146
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CWS
|1%
|11%
|147
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@CWS
|11%
|148
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@BAL
|5%
|28%
|149
|Rony Garcia
|DET
|@ARI
|3%
|45%
|150
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|WAS
|2%
|13%
|151
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@BAL
|1%
|11%
|152
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@KC
|0%
|2%
|153
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|NYY, PIT
|Won't be the last time he tops the chart
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TB, HOU
|3
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@TB, HOU
|4
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@MIL
|5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TOR, BAL
|6
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@OAK
|7
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@NYY
|8
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@TB
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|KC
|10
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|BOS
|11
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|NYM
|12
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|SEA
|.373 BABIP ober last 3 GS inflating ratios
|13
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|PIT
|14
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|HOU
|15
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CLE
|16
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CWS, @MIL
|Rounding into form
|17
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@LAA
|18
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|HOU
|19
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|WAS
|20
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|KC, SEA
|21
|Shane Baz
|TB
|NYY
|22
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|BAL
|23
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE, COL
|24
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|PIT
|25
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@OAK, @LAA
|26
|Brady Singer
|KC
|OAK
|27
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|WAS
|28
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|DET
|29
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@CLE
|30
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@BOS
|31
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|32
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|TOR, BAL
|Still shaking off some rust
|33
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TOR
|5 HR allowed over previous 16 IP
|34
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@CWS
|35
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|WAS, @CWS
|36
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|SEA
|37
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@NYY
|38
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|DET
|39
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@CLE
|40
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|BOS
|41
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|PHI
|42
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|SEA
|43
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|SEA
|44
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@MIN
|45
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@CWS
|46
|Brad Keller
|KC
|OAK
|47
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|OAK
|48
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|BAL
|49
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|DET, @CLE
|50
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|NYM, @NYY
|51
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|KC
|52
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@NYY
|53
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|@BOS, @ARI
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Daniel Mengden
|KC
|@LAA
|56
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@LAA
|57
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|WAS
|58
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|SEA, @KC
|59
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@MIN
|60
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@LAA
|61
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@KC
|62
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|NYY
|63
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@LAA
|64
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|PHI
|65
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@BOS, @ARI
|66
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|COL
|67
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|CLE
|68
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@MIN, BOS
|69
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIL
|70
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|COL
|71
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CWS
|72
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@CWS
|73
|Rony Garcia
|DET
|@ARI
|74
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|WAS
|75
|Jared Koenig
|OAK
|@KC
|76
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CWS
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|STL, TOR
|2
|Max Fried
|ATL
|SF, LAD
|3
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|4
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ATL, CIN
|Strikeouts on the upswing
|6
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIA
|Welcome back
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@SD
|8
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|NYM
|9
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@CIN, @ATL
|Solid skills, but regression forthcoming
|10
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL, CHC
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TEX
|12
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|SF
|13
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|COL
|3 HR allowed in last 16.2 IP
|14
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|LAD, @SF
|In a groove, but LAD at home will be a challenge
|15
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@CIN
|16
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@MIA
|17
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SF, LAD
|24 K over last 15.1 IP
|18
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|19
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIA
|20
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@MIA
|21
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@ATL
|22
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@ATL
|23
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@SF
|24
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIL, CHC
|Reportedly too amped in return, look for better control
|25
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|STL
|26
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|SF
|27
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@SD
|28
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|CIN
|29
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|LAD
|30
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CHC, @TB
|Showing some strikeout potential
|31
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@TEX, @SD
|32
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|ARI
|33
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@HOU
|34
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@MIL
|35
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|DET
|36
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@MIA
|37
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|CHC, @TB
|38
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@STL
|39
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@SD, DET
|40
|Blake Snell
|SD
|PHI
|41
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@CIN
|42
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@NYM, NYM
|43
|Matt Swarmer
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|44
|Caleb Kilian
|CHC
|@PIT, @STL
|45
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@SF
|46
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@MIA
|47
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|COL
|48
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@PIT
|49
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@TEX
|50
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@MIA, @MIN
|51
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|STL, TOR
|Tentative, reportedly suffering from fatigue and not forearm tightness
|52
|Daniel Castano
|MIA
|COL, NYM
|53
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|@TEX
|54
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|PHI
|55
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|TOR
|56
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|STL
|57
|NL Reliever
|58
|Luke Weaver
|ARI
|DET
|59
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@MIL
|60
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@ATL
|61
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@ATL, CIN
|62
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@TB
|63
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@SD
|64
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CHC
|65
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@SD
|66
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|CHC
|67
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@ATL
|68
|German Marquez
|COL
|@MIN
|69
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@PIT
|70
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|LAD
|71
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|CHC
|72
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|LAD
|73
|Joely Rodriguez
|NYM
|@HOU
|74
|Jackson Tetreault
|WAS
|@TEX
|75
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@MIN
|76
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@BAL
|77
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@BAL