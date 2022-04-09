Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Don't worry, it will get better. By the nature of the schedule, pitchers working Wednesday and Thursday the previous week have a shot at two starts the following week. With the season opening Thursday with a partial schedule, the number of pitchers with a chance for a double dip was reduced. However, a few ace-level arms had their openers pushed past the weekend, so there are a handful of good two-start options.

More so than ever, April presents a streaming conundrum. Overall, ERA is down this month, offering the favorable environment to stream. However, with the truncated spring, arms aren't stretched out, so not only will pitchers have shorter outings, but they also may not be as effective.

Further, my research shows the contending teams successfully stream, but it's really hard to pull off. Everyone has to make their own decision, but playing it safe seems like the early season approach.

Be on the lookout for a Z-Files explaining and refreshing how to use these rankings. For those new to the site, welcome! Please be aware I am happy to answer any questions posted in the comments, so long as they aren't about the schedule itself. I pull the info from our Projected Starters grid, simply the best of its kind in the business. Please direct rotation questions over there.

Look for an update Sunday night, after teams firm up their plans.

Good luck this season!

Week of April 11-17

Mixed