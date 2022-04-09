RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

Todd Zola 
This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Don't worry, it will get better. By the nature of the schedule, pitchers working Wednesday and Thursday the previous week have a shot at two starts the following week. With the season opening Thursday with a partial schedule, the number of pitchers with a chance for a double dip was reduced. However, a few ace-level arms had their openers pushed past the weekend, so there are a handful of good two-start options.

More so than ever, April presents a streaming conundrum. Overall, ERA is down this month, offering the favorable environment to stream. However, with the truncated spring, arms aren't stretched out, so not only will pitchers have shorter outings, but they also may not be as effective. 

Further, my research shows the contending teams successfully stream, but it's really hard to pull off. Everyone has to make their own decision, but playing it safe seems like the early season approach.

Be on the lookout for a Z-Files explaining and refreshing how to use these rankings. For those new to the site, welcome! Please be aware I am happy to answer any questions posted in the comments, so long as they aren't about the schedule itself. I pull the info from our Projected Starters grid, simply the best of its kind in the business. Please direct rotation questions over there.

Look for an update Sunday night, after teams firm up their plans.

Good luck this season!

Week of April 11-17

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
Week of April 11-17

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
1Zack WheelerPHINYM, @MIARare ace getting two this week
2Yu DarvishSD@SF, ATL 
3Alek ManoahTOR@NYY, OAK 
4Corbin BurnesMIL@BAL 
5Walker BuehlerLADCIN 
6Brandon WoodruffMILSTL 
7Tyler MahleCINCLE, @LADLooking to build on opening ay win
8Alex WoodSFSD, @CLE 
9Ranger SuarezPHINYM, @MIA 
10Shane McClanahanTBOAK 
11Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY, OAK 
12Logan WebbSFSD 
13Gerrit ColeNYYTORTough opening to campaign, facing Red Sox and Blue Jays
14Aaron NolaPHINYM 
15Hyun Jin RyuTOROAK 
16Shane BieberCLE@CIN 
17Chris BassittNYMARI 
18Robbie RaySEA@CWSRare SP to thrown at least 7 IP in the first week
19Julio UriasLADCIN 
20Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHI 
21Aaron CivaleCLE@KC, SF 
22Ryan YarbroughTBOAK, @CWS 
23Luis PatinoTBOAK, @CWS 
24Adam WainwrightSTLKC 
25Freddy PeraltaMILSTL 
26Joe MusgroveSDATL 
27Justin VerlanderHOU@SEA 
28Elieser HernandezMIA@LAA, PHI 
29Dylan CeaseCWSTBStrong first start
30Max ScherzerNYM@PHI 
31Sean ManaeaSD@SF7 K in 7 IP vs. Dbacks in opener, tougher matchup this time
32Eric LauerMIL@BAL, STL 
33Carlos CarrascoNYMARI 
34Frankie MontasOAK@TB 
35Drew RasmussenTBOAK 
36Charlie MortonATL@SD 
37Matt BrashSEA@CWS, HOU 
38Michael KopechCWSTB 
39Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYTOR, @BAL 
40Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY 
41Carlos RodonSF@CLE 
42Pablo LopezMIAPHI 
43Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 
44Shohei OhtaniLAA@TEX 
45Max FriedATLWAS 
46Taijuan WalkerNYM@PHI, ARI 
47Nick MartinezSD@SF, ATL 
48Zach EflinPHI@MIA 
49Jameson TaillonNYYTOR, @BAL 
50Adrian HouserMIL@BAL, STL 
51Carlos HernandezKCCLE, DET 
52Clayton KershawLAD@MIN 
53Tony GonsolinLADCIN 
54Zac GallenARIHOU 
55Huascar YnoaATLWAS, @SD 
56Jose UrquidyHOU@SEA 
57Zack GreinkeKC@STL 
58Andrew HeaneyLAD@MIN, CIN 
59Cal QuantrillCLESF 
60Trevor RogersMIAPHI 
61Jordan HicksSTLKC, @MILCan't expect more than 3 or 4 IP early on
62Patrick SandovalLAAMIA 
63Daniel LynchKC@STL, DET 
64Alex CobbSFSD 
65Blake SnellSDATL 
66Nathan EovaldiBOS@DET 
67Dakota HudsonSTLPIT, @MIL 
68Anthony DeSclafaniSF@CLE 
69Merrill KellyARI@NYM 
70Zach PlesacCLESF 
71Jose BerriosTOR@NYYTough spot for a rebound after opening day disaster
72Luis GarciaHOU@ARI 
73Zach ThompsonPIT@STL, WAS 
74Jake OdorizziHOU@SEA 
75Taylor HearnTEXCOL, LAA 
76Sonny GrayMIN@BOS 
77Mix 12 Reliever   
78Framber ValdezHOU@ARI 
79Kris BubicKCDET 
80Ian AndersonATL@SD 
81Vince VelasquezCWSSEA, TB 
82Eduardo RodriguezDETBOS 
83Tanner HouckBOSMIN 
84Michael WachaBOS@DET, MIN 
85JT BrubakerPITCHC 
86Caleb SmithARI@NYM 
87Reynaldo LopezCWSSEA 
88Mix 15 Reliever   
89Nick LodoloCINCLE 
90Logan GilbertSEA@CWS 
91Kyle GibsonPHI@MIA 
92Cole IrvinOAK@TB 
93Miles MikolasSTL@MIL 
94Noah SyndergaardLAA@TEX 
95Chris FlexenSEA@MIN, HOU 
96Patrick CorbinWAS@ATL, @PIT 
97Tarik SkubalDET@KC 
98Jordan MontgomeryNYY@BAL 
99Bailey OberMIN@BOS 
100Joe RyanMIN@BOS 
101Jesus LuzardoMIA@LAA 
102Casey MizeDET@KC 
103Jose QuintanaPITCHC, WAS 
104Reiver SanmartinCIN@LAD 
105Chris PaddackMINLAD 
106Rich HillBOS@DET 
107Erick FeddeWAS@PIT 
108Anibal SanchezWAS@ATL, @PIT 
109Tyler WellsBALNYY 
110Austin GomberCOL@TEX, CHC 
111Tucker DavidsonATLWAS 
112Dylan BundyMINSEA 
113Mitch KellerPITWAS 
114Bryse WilsonPITWAS 
115John MeansBALMIL 
116Luis SeverinoNYYTOR 
117Drew SmylyCHC@PIT, @COL 
118Nick PivettaBOSMIN 
119Adam OllerOAK@TB, @TOR 
120Matt ManningDETBOS, @KC 
121Brad KellerKCDET 
122Chad KuhlCOL@TEX 
123Marco GonzalesSEAHOU 
124Tyler AlexanderDETBOS, @KC 
125Corey KluberTB@CWS 
126Triston McKenzieCLE@CIN 
127Hunter GreeneCIN@LAD 
128Zach DaviesARI@NYM 
129Dane DunningTEXLAA 
130Tylor MegillNYM@PHI 
131Bruce ZimmermannBALMIL, NYY 
132Michael LorenzenLAAMIA 
133Joan AdonWAS@PIT 
134Steven MatzSTL@MIL 
135Dallas KeuchelCWSSEA 
136Madison BumgarnerARIHOU 
137Paul BlackburnOAK@TB, @TOR 
138Spencer HowardTEXCOL, LAA 
139Chris ArcherMINLAD 
140Josiah GrayWAS@ATL 
141Marcus StromanCHC@COL 
142Jose SuarezLAA@TEX 
143Martin PerezTEXLAA 
144German MarquezCOLCHC 
145Reid DetmersLAA@TEX 
146Vladimir GutierrezCIN@LAD 
147Kyle WrightATL@SD 
148Dean KremerBALMIL 
149Daulton JefferiesOAK@TOR 
150Justin SteeleCHC@COL 
151Jordan LylesBALNYY 
152Kyle FreelandCOLCHC 
153Antonio SenzatelaCOLCHC 
154Keegan ThompsonCHC@COL 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Alek ManoahTOR@NYY, OAK 
2Shane McClanahanTBOAK 
3Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY, OAK 
4Gerrit ColeNYYTORTough opening to campaign, facing Red Sox and Blue Jays
5Hyun Jin RyuTOROAK 
6Shane BieberCLE@CIN 
7Robbie RaySEA@CWSRare SP to thrown at least 7 IP in the first week
8Aaron CivaleCLE@KC, SF 
9Ryan YarbroughTBOAK, @CWS 
10Luis PatinoTBOAK, @CWS 
11Justin VerlanderHOU@SEA 
12Dylan CeaseCWSTBStrong first start
13Frankie MontasOAK@TB 
14Drew RasmussenTBOAK 
15Matt BrashSEA@CWS, HOU 
16Michael KopechCWSTB 
17Nestor Cortes Jr.NYYTOR, @BAL 
18Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY 
19Shohei OhtaniLAA@TEX 
20Jameson TaillonNYYTOR, @BAL 
21Carlos HernandezKCCLE, DET 
22Jose UrquidyHOU@SEA 
23Zack GreinkeKC@STL 
24Cal QuantrillCLESF 
25Patrick SandovalLAAMIA 
26Daniel LynchKC@STL, DET 
27Nathan EovaldiBOS@DET 
28Zach PlesacCLESF 
29Jose BerriosTOR@NYYTough spot for a rebound after opening day disaster
30Luis GarciaHOU@ARI 
31Jake OdorizziHOU@SEA 
32Taylor HearnTEXCOL, LAA 
33Sonny GrayMIN@BOS 
34Framber ValdezHOU@ARI 
35Kris BubicKCDET 
36Vince VelasquezCWSSEA, TB 
37Eduardo RodriguezDETBOS 
38Tanner HouckBOSMIN 
39Michael WachaBOS@DET, MIN 
40Reynaldo LopezCWSSEA 
41Logan GilbertSEA@CWS 
42Cole IrvinOAK@TB 
43Noah SyndergaardLAA@TEX 
44Chris FlexenSEA@MIN, HOU 
45Tarik SkubalDET@KC 
46Jordan MontgomeryNYY@BAL 
47Bailey OberMIN@BOS 
48Joe RyanMIN@BOS 
49Casey MizeDET@KC 
50Chris PaddackMINLAD 
51Rich HillBOS@DET 
52Tyler WellsBALNYY 
53AL Reliever   
54Dylan BundyMINSEA 
55John MeansBALMIL 
56Luis SeverinoNYYTOR 
57Nick PivettaBOSMIN 
58Adam OllerOAK@TB, @TOR 
59Matt ManningDETBOS, @KC 
60Brad KellerKCDET 
61Marco GonzalesSEAHOU 
62Tyler AlexanderDETBOS, @KC 
63Corey KluberTB@CWS 
64Triston McKenzieCLE@CIN 
65Dane DunningTEXLAA 
66Bruce ZimmermannBALMIL, NYY 
67Michael LorenzenLAAMIA 
68Dallas KeuchelCWSSEA 
69Paul BlackburnOAK@TB, @TOR 
70Spencer HowardTEXCOL, LAA 
71Chris ArcherMINLAD 
72Jose SuarezLAA@TEX 
73Martin PerezTEXLAA 
74Reid DetmersLAA@TEX 
75Dean KremerBALMIL 
76Daulton JefferiesOAK@TOR 
77Jordan LylesBALNYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHINYM, @MIARare ace getting two this week
2Yu DarvishSD@SF, ATL 
3Corbin BurnesMIL@BAL 
4Walker BuehlerLADCIN 
5Brandon WoodruffMILSTL 
6Tyler MahleCINCLE, @LADLooking to build on opening ay win
7Alex WoodSFSD, @CLE 
8Ranger SuarezPHINYM, @MIA 
9Logan WebbSFSD 
10Aaron NolaPHINYM 
11Chris BassittNYMARI 
12Julio UriasLADCIN 
13Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHI 
14Adam WainwrightSTLKC 
15Freddy PeraltaMILSTL 
16Joe MusgroveSDATL 
17Elieser HernandezMIA@LAA, PHI 
18Max ScherzerNYM@PHI 
19Sean ManaeaSD@SF7 K in 7 IP vs. Dbacks in opener, tougher matchup this time
20Eric LauerMIL@BAL, STL 
21Carlos CarrascoNYMARI 
22Charlie MortonATL@SD 
23Carlos RodonSF@CLE 
24Pablo LopezMIAPHI 
25Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 
26Max FriedATLWAS 
27Taijuan WalkerNYM@PHI, ARI 
28Nick MartinezSD@SF, ATL 
29Zach EflinPHI@MIA 
30Adrian HouserMIL@BAL, STL 
31Clayton KershawLAD@MIN 
32Tony GonsolinLADCIN 
33Zac GallenARIHOU 
34Huascar YnoaATLWAS, @SD 
35Andrew HeaneyLAD@MIN, CIN 
36Trevor RogersMIAPHI 
37Jordan HicksSTLKC, @MILCan't expect more than 3 or 4 IP early on
38Alex CobbSFSD 
39Blake SnellSDATL 
40Dakota HudsonSTLPIT, @MIL 
41Anthony DeSclafaniSF@CLE 
42Merrill KellyARI@NYM 
43Zach ThompsonPIT@STL, WAS 
44Ian AndersonATL@SD 
45JT BrubakerPITCHC 
46Caleb SmithARI@NYM 
47Nick LodoloCINCLE 
48Kyle GibsonPHI@MIA 
49Miles MikolasSTL@MIL 
50Patrick CorbinWAS@ATL, @PIT 
51Jesus LuzardoMIA@LAA 
52Jose QuintanaPITCHC, WAS 
53Reiver SanmartinCIN@LAD 
54Erick FeddeWAS@PIT 
55Anibal SanchezWAS@ATL, @PIT 
56Austin GomberCOL@TEX, CHC 
57Tucker DavidsonATLWAS 
58NL Reliever   
59Mitch KellerPITWAS 
60Bryse WilsonPITWAS 
61Drew SmylyCHC@PIT, @COL 
62Chad KuhlCOL@TEX 
63Hunter GreeneCIN@LAD 
64Zach DaviesARI@NYM 
65Tylor MegillNYM@PHI 
66Joan AdonWAS@PIT 
67Steven MatzSTL@MIL 
68Madison BumgarnerARIHOU 
69Josiah GrayWAS@ATL 
70Marcus StromanCHC@COL 
71German MarquezCOLCHC 
72Vladimir GutierrezCIN@LAD 
73Kyle WrightATL@SD 
74Justin SteeleCHC@COL 
75Kyle FreelandCOLCHC 
76Antonio SenzatelaCOLCHC 
77Keegan ThompsonCHC@COL 

