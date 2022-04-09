Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Don't worry, it will get better. By the nature of the schedule, pitchers working Wednesday and Thursday the previous week have a shot at two starts the following week. With the season opening Thursday with a partial schedule, the number of pitchers with a chance for a double dip was reduced. However, a few ace-level arms had their openers pushed past the weekend, so there are a handful of good two-start options.
More so than ever, April presents a streaming conundrum. Overall, ERA is down this month, offering the favorable environment to stream. However, with the truncated spring, arms aren't stretched out, so not only will pitchers have shorter outings, but they also may not be as effective.
Further, my research shows the contending teams successfully stream, but it's really hard to pull off. Everyone has to make their own decision, but playing it safe seems like the early season approach.
Be on the lookout for a Z-Files explaining and refreshing how to use these rankings. For those new to the site, welcome! Please be aware I am happy to answer any questions posted in the comments, so long as they aren't about the schedule itself. I pull the info from our Projected Starters grid, simply the best of its kind in the business. Please direct rotation questions over there.
Look for an update Sunday night, after teams firm up their plans.
Good luck this season!
Week of April 11-17
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|NYM, @MIA
|Rare ace getting two this week
|2
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@SF, ATL
|3
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@NYY, OAK
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@BAL
|5
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|CIN
|6
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|7
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|CLE, @LAD
|Looking to build on opening ay win
|8
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD, @CLE
|9
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|NYM, @MIA
|10
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|OAK
|11
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY, OAK
|12
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SD
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|Tough opening to campaign, facing Red Sox and Blue Jays
|14
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|NYM
|15
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|OAK
|16
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@CIN
|17
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|ARI
|18
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@CWS
|Rare SP to thrown at least 7 IP in the first week
|19
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|CIN
|20
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|PHI
|21
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@KC, SF
|22
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|OAK, @CWS
|23
|Luis Patino
|TB
|OAK, @CWS
|24
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|KC
|25
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|STL
|26
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|ATL
|27
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@SEA
|28
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|@LAA, PHI
|29
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TB
|Strong first start
|30
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@PHI
|31
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@SF
|7 K in 7 IP vs. Dbacks in opener, tougher matchup this time
|32
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@BAL, STL
|33
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|ARI
|34
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@TB
|35
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|OAK
|36
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@SD
|37
|Matt Brash
|SEA
|@CWS, HOU
|38
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|TB
|39
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|TOR, @BAL
|40
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@NYY
|41
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@CLE
|42
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|PHI
|43
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|44
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TEX
|45
|Max Fried
|ATL
|WAS
|46
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@PHI, ARI
|47
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@SF, ATL
|48
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@MIA
|49
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|TOR, @BAL
|50
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@BAL, STL
|51
|Carlos Hernandez
|KC
|CLE, DET
|52
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIN
|53
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|CIN
|54
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|HOU
|55
|Huascar Ynoa
|ATL
|WAS, @SD
|56
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@SEA
|57
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@STL
|58
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@MIN, CIN
|59
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|SF
|60
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|PHI
|61
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|KC, @MIL
|Can't expect more than 3 or 4 IP early on
|62
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIA
|63
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@STL, DET
|64
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|SD
|65
|Blake Snell
|SD
|ATL
|66
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@DET
|67
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|PIT, @MIL
|68
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@CLE
|69
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@NYM
|70
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|SF
|71
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@NYY
|Tough spot for a rebound after opening day disaster
|72
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@ARI
|73
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@STL, WAS
|74
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@SEA
|75
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|COL, LAA
|76
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@BOS
|77
|Mix 12 Reliever
|78
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@ARI
|79
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|DET
|80
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@SD
|81
|Vince Velasquez
|CWS
|SEA, TB
|82
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|BOS
|83
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|MIN
|84
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@DET, MIN
|85
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|CHC
|86
|Caleb Smith
|ARI
|@NYM
|87
|Reynaldo Lopez
|CWS
|SEA
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CLE
|90
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CWS
|91
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@MIA
|92
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@TB
|93
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL
|94
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@TEX
|95
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@MIN, HOU
|96
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@ATL, @PIT
|97
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|98
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@BAL
|99
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BOS
|100
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@BOS
|101
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@LAA
|102
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@KC
|103
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|CHC, WAS
|104
|Reiver Sanmartin
|CIN
|@LAD
|105
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|LAD
|106
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@DET
|107
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@PIT
|108
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|@ATL, @PIT
|109
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|NYY
|110
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@TEX, CHC
|111
|Tucker Davidson
|ATL
|WAS
|112
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|SEA
|113
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|WAS
|114
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|WAS
|115
|John Means
|BAL
|MIL
|116
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TOR
|117
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@PIT, @COL
|118
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|MIN
|119
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@TB, @TOR
|120
|Matt Manning
|DET
|BOS, @KC
|121
|Brad Keller
|KC
|DET
|122
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@TEX
|123
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|HOU
|124
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|BOS, @KC
|125
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@CWS
|126
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CIN
|127
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@LAD
|128
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYM
|129
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|LAA
|130
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@PHI
|131
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|MIL, NYY
|132
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|MIA
|133
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@PIT
|134
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@MIL
|135
|Dallas Keuchel
|CWS
|SEA
|136
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|HOU
|137
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@TB, @TOR
|138
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|COL, LAA
|139
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|LAD
|140
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@ATL
|141
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@COL
|142
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@TEX
|143
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|LAA
|144
|German Marquez
|COL
|CHC
|145
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TEX
|146
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|@LAD
|147
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@SD
|148
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIL
|149
|Daulton Jefferies
|OAK
|@TOR
|150
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@COL
|151
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|NYY
|152
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CHC
|153
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|CHC
|154
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@COL
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@NYY, OAK
|2
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|OAK
|3
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY, OAK
|4
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|Tough opening to campaign, facing Red Sox and Blue Jays
|5
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|OAK
|6
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@CIN
|7
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@CWS
|Rare SP to thrown at least 7 IP in the first week
|8
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@KC, SF
|9
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|OAK, @CWS
|10
|Luis Patino
|TB
|OAK, @CWS
|11
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@SEA
|12
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TB
|Strong first start
|13
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@TB
|14
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|OAK
|15
|Matt Brash
|SEA
|@CWS, HOU
|16
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|TB
|17
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|TOR, @BAL
|18
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@NYY
|19
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TEX
|20
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|TOR, @BAL
|21
|Carlos Hernandez
|KC
|CLE, DET
|22
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@SEA
|23
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@STL
|24
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|SF
|25
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIA
|26
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@STL, DET
|27
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@DET
|28
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|SF
|29
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@NYY
|Tough spot for a rebound after opening day disaster
|30
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@ARI
|31
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|@SEA
|32
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|COL, LAA
|33
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@BOS
|34
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@ARI
|35
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|DET
|36
|Vince Velasquez
|CWS
|SEA, TB
|37
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|BOS
|38
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|MIN
|39
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@DET, MIN
|40
|Reynaldo Lopez
|CWS
|SEA
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@CWS
|42
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@TB
|43
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|@TEX
|44
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@MIN, HOU
|45
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|46
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|@BAL
|47
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BOS
|48
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@BOS
|49
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@KC
|50
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|LAD
|51
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@DET
|52
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|NYY
|53
|AL Reliever
|54
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|SEA
|55
|John Means
|BAL
|MIL
|56
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TOR
|57
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|MIN
|58
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|@TB, @TOR
|59
|Matt Manning
|DET
|BOS, @KC
|60
|Brad Keller
|KC
|DET
|61
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|HOU
|62
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|BOS, @KC
|63
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|@CWS
|64
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CIN
|65
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|LAA
|66
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|MIL, NYY
|67
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|MIA
|68
|Dallas Keuchel
|CWS
|SEA
|69
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@TB, @TOR
|70
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|COL, LAA
|71
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|LAD
|72
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@TEX
|73
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|LAA
|74
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TEX
|75
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIL
|76
|Daulton Jefferies
|OAK
|@TOR
|77
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|NYY
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|NYM, @MIA
|Rare ace getting two this week
|2
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@SF, ATL
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@BAL
|4
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|CIN
|5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|STL
|6
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|CLE, @LAD
|Looking to build on opening ay win
|7
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD, @CLE
|8
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|NYM, @MIA
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SD
|10
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|NYM
|11
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|ARI
|12
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|CIN
|13
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|PHI
|14
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|KC
|15
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|STL
|16
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|ATL
|17
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|@LAA, PHI
|18
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@PHI
|19
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@SF
|7 K in 7 IP vs. Dbacks in opener, tougher matchup this time
|20
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@BAL, STL
|21
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|ARI
|22
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@SD
|23
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@CLE
|24
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|PHI
|25
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|26
|Max Fried
|ATL
|WAS
|27
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@PHI, ARI
|28
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@SF, ATL
|29
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@MIA
|30
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@BAL, STL
|31
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIN
|32
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|CIN
|33
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|HOU
|34
|Huascar Ynoa
|ATL
|WAS, @SD
|35
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|@MIN, CIN
|36
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|PHI
|37
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|KC, @MIL
|Can't expect more than 3 or 4 IP early on
|38
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|SD
|39
|Blake Snell
|SD
|ATL
|40
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|PIT, @MIL
|41
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@CLE
|42
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@NYM
|43
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@STL, WAS
|44
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@SD
|45
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|CHC
|46
|Caleb Smith
|ARI
|@NYM
|47
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CLE
|48
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@MIA
|49
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIL
|50
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@ATL, @PIT
|51
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@LAA
|52
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|CHC, WAS
|53
|Reiver Sanmartin
|CIN
|@LAD
|54
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@PIT
|55
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|@ATL, @PIT
|56
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@TEX, CHC
|57
|Tucker Davidson
|ATL
|WAS
|58
|NL Reliever
|59
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|WAS
|60
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|WAS
|61
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@PIT, @COL
|62
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@TEX
|63
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@LAD
|64
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYM
|65
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@PHI
|66
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@PIT
|67
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@MIL
|68
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|HOU
|69
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@ATL
|70
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@COL
|71
|German Marquez
|COL
|CHC
|72
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|@LAD
|73
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@SD
|74
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@COL
|75
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CHC
|76
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|CHC
|77
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|@COL