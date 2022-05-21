RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decision Time

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decision Time

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 21, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Scoring is up this month. In April, teams averaged 4.03 runs per game, as opposed to 4.34 so far in May. However, through the same date in May last season, teams averaged 4.57 runs per game. It appears the standard trend of increased offense as the weather warms is transpiring, but the baseline is lower, likely due to the unintended effect of humidors.

The burning question is if MLB will let things play out naturally, or do something to increase the scoring beyond the expected organic effects. If you expect MLB to do something, continuing to liberally stream is the play. However, if you suspect this is MLB's intention, it's time to pick and choose starting pitching with more scrutiny. Personally, I'm leaning to the latter, so I'll be more conservative with streaming. Your team, your call.

Please remember I pull the schedule from the Probable Starters grid at posting time. There will inevitably be changes which will be captured in the Sunday night refresh. Please feel free to pose rankings questions below, but direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Starters page.

For the week of May 23 - May 29

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPComments 
1Corbin BurnesMIL@SD, @STL  
2Zack WheelerPHI@ATL, @NYMRewarding those who bought the the dip at the end of drafting season 
3Gerrit ColeNYYBAL, @TB  
4Luis GarciaHOUCLE, @SEA  
5Max FriedATLPHI, MIA  

6Pablo LopezMIA@TB, @ATLCan he shoulder the load of a full season? 
7Shane McClanahanTBMIA, NYY  
8Justin VerlanderHOU@SEAGetting by despite low K%, but for how long? 
9Zac GallenARIKC  
10Joe MusgroveSDPIT  
11Robbie RaySEAOAK  
12Kevin GausmanTOR@STL  
13Walker BuehlerLAD@WAS, @ARIOnly 39 K in 46 IP 
14Frankie MontasOAKTEX  
15Lucas GiolitoCWSBOS  
16Freddy PeraltaMIL@STL  
17Alek ManoahTOR@LAA  
18Logan WebbSFNYMSlider not as effective as last season 
19Luis SeverinoNYY@TB  
20Brandon WoodruffMIL@STL  
21Chris BassittNYM@SF  
22Yu DarvishSDMIL  
23Carlos CarrascoNYMPHI  
24Drew RasmussenTBMIA  
25Aaron NolaPHI@ATL24.9% K-BB% is the ninth best among qualifies starters 
26Adam WainwrightSTLMIL  
27Shohei OhtaniLAATOR  
28Carlos RodonSF@CIN  
29Logan GilbertSEAHOU  
30Nestor Cortes Jr.NYY@TB  
31Sean ManaeaSDMIL  
32Eric LauerMIL@SDHR an issue, but otherwise solid 
33Mike ClevingerSDPIT  
34Dane DunningTEX@LAA, @OAK  
35Garrett WhitlockBOSBAL  
36Miles MikolasSTLTOR, MILPitch to contact guys always a risk, but keeping the ball in the yard 
37Michael KopechCWSCHC  
38Nick PivettaBOS@CWS, BALNot a bad pair to keep the roll going 
39Jordan MontgomeryNYYBAL  
40James KaprielianOAK@SEA, TEX  
41Framber ValdezHOUCLE  
42Cal QuantrillCLE@HOU, @DET  
43Jameson TaillonNYY@TB  
44Patrick SandovalLAATOR  
45Cristian JavierHOUCLE  
46Marco GonzalesSEAOAK, HOU  
47George KirbySEAOAK  
48Zach LogueOAK@SEA, TEX  
49Paul BlackburnOAK@SEA  
50Jon GrayTEX@OAK  
51Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATL  
52Yusei KikuchiTOR@LAA  
53Martin PerezTEX@OAK  
54Noah SyndergaardLAATEX  
55Shane BieberCLE@DET  
56Jose BerriosTOR@STL, @LAA  
57Dylan CeaseCWSBOS  
58Nathan EovaldiBOSBAL  
59Tyler MahleCINCHC, SF  
60Marcus StromanCHC@CIN  
61Charlie MortonATLPHI  
62Hyun Jin RyuTOR@LAA  
63Trevor RogersMIA@TB6 HR over last 18.2 IP, buy low candidate 
64Sonny GrayMINDET  
65Alex CobbSFNYM, @CIN  
66Blake SnellSDMIL, PITNeed more than 3.2 IP to track, but curiously threw some change-ups after bagging them late last season 
67Taijuan WalkerNYMPHI  
68Bailey OberMINKC  
69Ian AndersonATLMIA  
70Connor OvertonCINSF  
71Triston McKenzieCLE@DET  
72Zach EflinPHI@NYM  
73Tarik SkubalDET@MINOnly 2 HR allowed in 44 IP, new approach is working 
74Luis CastilloCINCHC  
75Adrian HouserMIL@SD, @STL  
76Joe RyanMINKC  
77Jakob JunisSFNYM  
78Kyle WrightATLPHI  
79Clarke SchmidtNYYBAL  
80Mix 12 Reliever    
81Jose UrquidyHOU@SEA  
82David PetersonNYM@SF  
83Reid DetmersLAATEX  
84Rich HillBOS@CWS  
85Steven MatzSTLMIL7 HR last 13.2 IP but expected ERAs encouraging 
86Zach PlesacCLE@HOU, @DET  
87Trevor WilliamsNYMPHI  
88Julio UriasLAD@WAS  
89Kyle GibsonPHI@ATL, @NYM  
90Tony GonsolinLAD@ARI  
91Mix 15 Reliever    
92Taylor HearnTEX@OAK  
93Zack GreinkeKC@ARI, @MIN  
94Chris FlexenSEAHOU  
95Tyler WellsBAL@NYY  
96Jordan HicksSTLTOR  
97Wade MileyCHC@CWS  
98Jeffrey SpringsTBNYY  
99Tucker DavidsonATLPHI, MIA  
100Dakota HudsonSTLMIL  
101Michael WachaBOS@CWS  
102Merrill KellyARILAD  
103Alex WoodSF@CIN  
104Corey KluberTBNYY  
105Cole IrvinOAKTEX  
106Jose QuintanaPIT@SD  
107JT BrubakerPITCOL, @SD  
108Kyle HendricksCHC@CIN  
109Chris ArcherMINDET, KC  
110Aaron CivaleCLE@HOU  
111Johnny CuetoCWSCHC  
112Brady SingerKC@ARI  
113Dylan BundyMINDET, KC  
114Drew SmylyCHC@CIN, @CWS  
115Chad KuhlCOL@PIT, @WAS  
116Michael LorenzenLAATOR  
117Ryan YarbroughTBNYY  
118Ranger SuarezPHI@ATL  
119Mike MinorCINSF  
120Zach ThompsonPITCOL  
121Madison BumgarnerARILAD  
122Felix PenaNYM@SF  
123Brad KellerKC@MIN  
124German MarquezCOL@WAS  
125Josiah GrayWASLAD, COL  
126Alex FaedoDETCLE  
127Hunter GreeneCINCHC  
128Justin SteeleCHC@CIN  
129Humberto CastellanosARILAD  
130Bruce ZimmermannBAL@NYY, @BOS  
131Chase SilsethLAATOR  
132Ryan FeltnerCOL@PIT  
133Elieser HernandezMIA@ATL  
134Tyler AndersonLAD@WAS, @ARI  
135Jordan LylesBAL@NYY, @BOS  
136Kyle FreelandCOL@PIT, @WAS  
137Glenn OttoTEX@LAA  
138Zach DaviesARIKC, LAD  
139Josh WinckowskiBOSBAL  
140Matt ManningDETCLE  
141Patrick CorbinWASCOL  
142Bryse WilsonPIT@SD  
143Kyle BradishBAL@BOS  
144Austin GomberCOL@WAS  
145Beau BrieskeDET@MIN, CLE  
146Dallas KeuchelCWSBOS  
147Wily PeraltaDET@MIN  
148Ryan PepiotLAD@ARI  
149Mitch KellerPITCOL  
150Erick FeddeWASLAD  
151Joey WentzDETCLE  
152Jonathan HeasleyKC@MIN  
153Daniel LynchKC@MIN  
154Spenser WatkinsBAL@BOS  
155Joan AdonWASLAD, COL  
156Aaron SanchezWASCOL  
157Vladimir GutierrezCINCHC  

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYYBAL, @TB 
2Luis GarciaHOUCLE, @SEA 
3Shane McClanahanTBMIA, NYY 
4Justin VerlanderHOU@SEAGetting by despite low K%, but for how long?
5Robbie RaySEAOAK 
6Kevin GausmanTOR@STL 
7Frankie MontasOAKTEX 
8Lucas GiolitoCWSBOS 
9Alek ManoahTOR@LAA 
10Luis SeverinoNYY@TB 
11Drew RasmussenTBMIA 
12Shohei OhtaniLAATOR 
13Logan GilbertSEAHOU 
14Nestor Cortes Jr.NYY@TB 
15Dane DunningTEX@LAA, @OAK 
16Garrett WhitlockBOSBAL 
17Michael KopechCWSCHC 
18Nick PivettaBOS@CWS, BALNot a bad pair to keep the roll going
19Jordan MontgomeryNYYBAL 
20James KaprielianOAK@SEA, TEX 
21Framber ValdezHOUCLE 
22Cal QuantrillCLE@HOU, @DET 
23Jameson TaillonNYY@TB 
24Patrick SandovalLAATOR 
25Cristian JavierHOUCLE 
26Marco GonzalesSEAOAK, HOU 
27George KirbySEAOAK 
28Zach LogueOAK@SEA, TEX 
29Paul BlackburnOAK@SEA 
30Jon GrayTEX@OAK 
31Yusei KikuchiTOR@LAA 
32Martin PerezTEX@OAK 
33Noah SyndergaardLAATEX 
34Shane BieberCLE@DET 
35Jose BerriosTOR@STL, @LAA 
36Dylan CeaseCWSBOS 
37Nathan EovaldiBOSBAL 
38Hyun Jin RyuTOR@LAA 
39Sonny GrayMINDET 
40Bailey OberMINKC 
41Triston McKenzieCLE@DET 
42Tarik SkubalDET@MINOnly 2 HR allowed in 44 IP, new approach is working
43Joe RyanMINKC 
44Clarke SchmidtNYYBAL 
45Jose UrquidyHOU@SEA 
46Reid DetmersLAATEX 
47Rich HillBOS@CWS 
48Zach PlesacCLE@HOU, @DET 
49Taylor HearnTEX@OAK 
50Zack GreinkeKC@ARI, @MIN 
51Chris FlexenSEAHOU 
52Tyler WellsBAL@NYY 
53Jeffrey SpringsTBNYY 
54Michael WachaBOS@CWS 
55Corey KluberTBNYY 
56Cole IrvinOAKTEX 
57Chris ArcherMINDET, KC 
58Aaron CivaleCLE@HOU 
59Johnny CuetoCWSCHC 
60Brady SingerKC@ARI 
61Dylan BundyMINDET, KC 
62Michael LorenzenLAATOR 
63Ryan YarbroughTBNYY 
64AL Reliever   
65Brad KellerKC@MIN 
66Alex FaedoDETCLE 
67Bruce ZimmermannBAL@NYY, @BOS 
68Chase SilsethLAATOR 
69Jordan LylesBAL@NYY, @BOS 
70Glenn OttoTEX@LAA 
71Josh WinckowskiBOSBAL 
72Matt ManningDETCLE 
73Kyle BradishBAL@BOS 
74Beau BrieskeDET@MIN, CLE 
75Dallas KeuchelCWSBOS 
76Wily PeraltaDET@MIN 
77Joey WentzDETCLE 
78Jonathan HeasleyKC@MIN 
79Daniel LynchKC@MIN 
80Spenser WatkinsBAL@BOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMIL@SD, @STL 
2Zack WheelerPHI@ATL, @NYMRewarding those who bought the the dip at the end of drafting season
3Max FriedATLPHI, MIA 
4Pablo LopezMIA@TB, @ATLCan he shoulder the load of a full season?
5Zac GallenARIKC 
6Joe MusgroveSDPIT 
7Walker BuehlerLAD@WAS, @ARIOnly 39 K in 46 IP
8Freddy PeraltaMIL@STL 
9Logan WebbSFNYMSlider not as effective as last season
10Brandon WoodruffMIL@STL 
11Chris BassittNYM@SF 
12Yu DarvishSDMIL 
13Carlos CarrascoNYMPHI 
14Aaron NolaPHI@ATL24.9% K-BB% is the ninth best among qualifies starters
15Adam WainwrightSTLMIL 
16Carlos RodonSF@CIN 
17Sean ManaeaSDMIL 
18Eric LauerMIL@SDHR an issue, but otherwise solid
19Mike ClevingerSDPIT 
20Miles MikolasSTLTOR, MILPitch to contact guys always a risk, but keeping the ball in the yard
21Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATL 
22Tyler MahleCINCHC, SF 
23Marcus StromanCHC@CIN 
24Charlie MortonATLPHI 
25Trevor RogersMIA@TB6 HR over last 18.2 IP, buy low candidate
26Alex CobbSFNYM, @CIN 
27Blake SnellSDMIL, PITNeed more than 3.2 IP to track, but curiously threw some change-ups after bagging them late last season
28Taijuan WalkerNYMPHI 
29Ian AndersonATLMIA 
30Connor OvertonCINSF 
31Zach EflinPHI@NYM 
32Luis CastilloCINCHC 
33Adrian HouserMIL@SD, @STL 
34Jakob JunisSFNYM 
35Kyle WrightATLPHI 
36David PetersonNYM@SF 
37Steven MatzSTLMIL7 HR last 13.2 IP but expected ERAs encouraging
38Trevor WilliamsNYMPHI 
39Julio UriasLAD@WAS 
40Kyle GibsonPHI@ATL, @NYM 
41Tony GonsolinLAD@ARI 
42Jordan HicksSTLTOR 
43Wade MileyCHC@CWS 
44Tucker DavidsonATLPHI, MIA 
45Dakota HudsonSTLMIL 
46Merrill KellyARILAD 
47Alex WoodSF@CIN 
48Jose QuintanaPIT@SD 
49JT BrubakerPITCOL, @SD 
50Kyle HendricksCHC@CIN 
51Drew SmylyCHC@CIN, @CWS 
52Chad KuhlCOL@PIT, @WAS 
53Ranger SuarezPHI@ATL 
54NL Reliever   
55Mike MinorCINSF 
56Zach ThompsonPITCOL 
57Madison BumgarnerARILAD 
58Felix PenaNYM@SF 
59German MarquezCOL@WAS 
60Josiah GrayWASLAD, COL 
61Hunter GreeneCINCHC 
62Justin SteeleCHC@CIN 
63Humberto CastellanosARILAD 
64Ryan FeltnerCOL@PIT 
65Elieser HernandezMIA@ATL 
66Tyler AndersonLAD@WAS, @ARI 
67Kyle FreelandCOL@PIT, @WAS 
68Zach DaviesARIKC, LAD 
69Patrick CorbinWASCOL 
70Bryse WilsonPIT@SD 
71Austin GomberCOL@WAS 
72Ryan PepiotLAD@ARI 
73Mitch KellerPITCOL 
74Erick FeddeWASLAD 
75Joan AdonWASLAD, COL 
76Aaron SanchezWASCOL 
77Vladimir GutierrezCINCHC 

