Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decision Time

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Scoring is up this month. In April, teams averaged 4.03 runs per game, as opposed to 4.34 so far in May. However, through the same date in May last season, teams averaged 4.57 runs per game. It appears the standard trend of increased offense as the weather warms is transpiring, but the baseline is lower, likely due to the unintended effect of humidors.
The burning question is if MLB will let things play out naturally, or do something to increase the scoring beyond the expected organic effects. If you expect MLB to do something, continuing to liberally stream is the play. However, if you suspect this is MLB's intention, it's time to pick and choose starting pitching with more scrutiny. Personally, I'm leaning to the latter, so I'll be more conservative with streaming. Your team, your call.
Please remember I pull the schedule from the Probable Starters grid at posting time. There will inevitably be changes which will be captured in the Sunday night refresh. Please feel free to pose rankings questions below, but direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Starters page.
For the week of May 23 - May 29
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SD, @STL
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL, @NYM
|Rewarding those who bought the the dip at the end of drafting season
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BAL, @TB
|4
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|CLE, @SEA
|5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI, MIA
Scoring is up this month. In April, teams averaged 4.03 runs per game, as opposed to 4.34 so far in May. However, through the same date in May last season, teams averaged 4.57 runs per game. It appears the standard trend of increased offense as the weather warms is transpiring, but the baseline is lower, likely due to the unintended effect of humidors.
The burning question is if MLB will let things play out naturally, or do something to increase the scoring beyond the expected organic effects. If you expect MLB to do something, continuing to liberally stream is the play. However, if you suspect this is MLB's intention, it's time to pick and choose starting pitching with more scrutiny. Personally, I'm leaning to the latter, so I'll be more conservative with streaming. Your team, your call.
Please remember I pull the schedule from the Probable Starters grid at posting time. There will inevitably be changes which will be captured in the Sunday night refresh. Please feel free to pose rankings questions below, but direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Starters page.
For the week of May 23 - May 29
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SD, @STL
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL, @NYM
|Rewarding those who bought the the dip at the end of drafting season
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BAL, @TB
|4
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|CLE, @SEA
|5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI, MIA
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@TB, @ATL
|Can he shoulder the load of a full season?
|7
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|MIA, NYY
|8
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@SEA
|Getting by despite low K%, but for how long?
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|KC
|10
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|PIT
|11
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|OAK
|12
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@STL
|13
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@WAS, @ARI
|Only 39 K in 46 IP
|14
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|TEX
|15
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|BOS
|16
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@STL
|17
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@LAA
|18
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|Slider not as effective as last season
|19
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@TB
|20
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@STL
|21
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@SF
|22
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|MIL
|23
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PHI
|24
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|MIA
|25
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ATL
|24.9% K-BB% is the ninth best among qualifies starters
|26
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL
|27
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|TOR
|28
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@CIN
|29
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|HOU
|30
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|NYY
|@TB
|31
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|MIL
|32
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SD
|HR an issue, but otherwise solid
|33
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|PIT
|34
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@LAA, @OAK
|35
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|BAL
|36
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|TOR, MIL
|Pitch to contact guys always a risk, but keeping the ball in the yard
|37
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|CHC
|38
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@CWS, BAL
|Not a bad pair to keep the roll going
|39
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|BAL
|40
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@SEA, TEX
|41
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CLE
|42
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@HOU, @DET
|43
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|@TB
|44
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|TOR
|45
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|CLE
|46
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|OAK, HOU
|47
|George Kirby
|SEA
|OAK
|48
|Zach Logue
|OAK
|@SEA, TEX
|49
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@SEA
|50
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@OAK
|51
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL
|52
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@LAA
|53
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@OAK
|54
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|TEX
|55
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@DET
|56
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@STL, @LAA
|57
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|BOS
|58
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|BAL
|59
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|CHC, SF
|60
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CIN
|61
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|PHI
|62
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|@LAA
|63
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@TB
|6 HR over last 18.2 IP, buy low candidate
|64
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|DET
|65
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|NYM, @CIN
|66
|Blake Snell
|SD
|MIL, PIT
|Need more than 3.2 IP to track, but curiously threw some change-ups after bagging them late last season
|67
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|PHI
|68
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|KC
|69
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|MIA
|70
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|SF
|71
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@DET
|72
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@NYM
|73
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIN
|Only 2 HR allowed in 44 IP, new approach is working
|74
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|CHC
|75
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@SD, @STL
|76
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|KC
|77
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|NYM
|78
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|PHI
|79
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|BAL
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@SEA
|82
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@SF
|83
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|TEX
|84
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@CWS
|85
|Steven Matz
|STL
|MIL
|7 HR last 13.2 IP but expected ERAs encouraging
|86
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|@HOU, @DET
|87
|Trevor Williams
|NYM
|PHI
|88
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@WAS
|89
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@ATL, @NYM
|90
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@ARI
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Taylor Hearn
|TEX
|@OAK
|93
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@ARI, @MIN
|94
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|HOU
|95
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@NYY
|96
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|TOR
|97
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|@CWS
|98
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|NYY
|99
|Tucker Davidson
|ATL
|PHI, MIA
|100
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|MIL
|101
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@CWS
|102
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD
|103
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@CIN
|104
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|NYY
|105
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|TEX
|106
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|@SD
|107
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|COL, @SD
|108
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@CIN
|109
|Chris Archer
|MIN
|DET, KC
|110
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@HOU
|111
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|CHC
|112
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@ARI
|113
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|DET, KC
|114
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@CIN, @CWS
|115
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@PIT, @WAS
|116
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|TOR
|117
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|NYY
|118
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ATL
|119
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|SF
|120
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|COL
|121
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|LAD
|122
|Felix Pena
|NYM
|@SF
|123
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@MIN
|124
|German Marquez
|COL
|@WAS
|125
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|LAD, COL
|126
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CLE
|127
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|128
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@CIN
|129
|Humberto Castellanos
|ARI
|LAD
|130
|Bruce Zimmermann
|BAL
|@NYY, @BOS
|131
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|TOR
|132
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PIT
|133
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|@ATL
|134
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@WAS, @ARI
|135
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@NYY, @BOS
|136
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PIT, @WAS
|137
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|@LAA
|138
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|KC, LAD
|139
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|BAL
|140
|Matt Manning
|DET
|CLE
|141
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|COL
|142
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@SD
|143
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@BOS
|144
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@WAS
|145
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|@MIN, CLE
|146
|Dallas Keuchel
|CWS
|BOS
|147
|Wily Peralta
|DET
|@MIN
|148
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|@ARI
|149
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|COL
|150
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|LAD
|151
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|CLE
|152
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@MIN
|153
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@MIN
|154
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@BOS
|155
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|LAD, COL
|156
|Aaron Sanchez
|WAS
|COL
|157
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|CHC
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SD, @STL
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATL, @NYM
|Rewarding those who bought the the dip at the end of drafting season
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|PHI, MIA
|4
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|@TB, @ATL
|Can he shoulder the load of a full season?
|5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|KC
|6
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|PIT
|7
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@WAS, @ARI
|Only 39 K in 46 IP
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@STL
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|Slider not as effective as last season
|10
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@STL
|11
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@SF
|12
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|MIL
|13
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PHI
|14
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@ATL
|24.9% K-BB% is the ninth best among qualifies starters
|15
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL
|16
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@CIN
|17
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|MIL
|18
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SD
|HR an issue, but otherwise solid
|19
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|PIT
|20
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|TOR, MIL
|Pitch to contact guys always a risk, but keeping the ball in the yard
|21
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL
|22
|Tyler Mahle
|CIN
|CHC, SF
|23
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CIN
|24
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|PHI
|25
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@TB
|6 HR over last 18.2 IP, buy low candidate
|26
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|NYM, @CIN
|27
|Blake Snell
|SD
|MIL, PIT
|Need more than 3.2 IP to track, but curiously threw some change-ups after bagging them late last season
|28
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|PHI
|29
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|MIA
|30
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|SF
|31
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@NYM
|32
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|CHC
|33
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@SD, @STL
|34
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|NYM
|35
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|PHI
|36
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@SF
|37
|Steven Matz
|STL
|MIL
|7 HR last 13.2 IP but expected ERAs encouraging
|38
|Trevor Williams
|NYM
|PHI
|39
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@WAS
|40
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@ATL, @NYM
|41
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@ARI
|42
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|TOR
|43
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|@CWS
|44
|Tucker Davidson
|ATL
|PHI, MIA
|45
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|MIL
|46
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|LAD
|47
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@CIN
|48
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|@SD
|49
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|COL, @SD
|50
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@CIN
|51
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@CIN, @CWS
|52
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|@PIT, @WAS
|53
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ATL
|54
|NL Reliever
|55
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|SF
|56
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|COL
|57
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|LAD
|58
|Felix Pena
|NYM
|@SF
|59
|German Marquez
|COL
|@WAS
|60
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|LAD, COL
|61
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|62
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@CIN
|63
|Humberto Castellanos
|ARI
|LAD
|64
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PIT
|65
|Elieser Hernandez
|MIA
|@ATL
|66
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@WAS, @ARI
|67
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PIT, @WAS
|68
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|KC, LAD
|69
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|COL
|70
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@SD
|71
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@WAS
|72
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|@ARI
|73
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|COL
|74
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|LAD
|75
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|LAD, COL
|76
|Aaron Sanchez
|WAS
|COL
|77
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|CIN
|CHC