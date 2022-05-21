Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decision Time

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Scoring is up this month. In April, teams averaged 4.03 runs per game, as opposed to 4.34 so far in May. However, through the same date in May last season, teams averaged 4.57 runs per game. It appears the standard trend of increased offense as the weather warms is transpiring, but the baseline is lower, likely due to the unintended effect of humidors.

The burning question is if MLB will let things play out naturally, or do something to increase the scoring beyond the expected organic effects. If you expect MLB to do something, continuing to liberally stream is the play. However, if you suspect this is MLB's intention, it's time to pick and choose starting pitching with more scrutiny. Personally, I'm leaning to the latter, so I'll be more conservative with streaming. Your team, your call.

Please remember I pull the schedule from the Probable Starters grid at posting time. There will inevitably be changes which will be captured in the Sunday night refresh. Please feel free to pose rankings questions below, but direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Starters page.

For the week of May 23 - May 29

Mixed