Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Worst Ever?

Records are kept on everything nowadays, so someone must know for sure, but we might be looking at the weakest slate of two-start pitchers ever. Yes, ever.

This could be a week to float in a third closer, or even a dominant middle reliever to offer ratio support while adding some punchouts. Speaking of which, strikeouts in May were the fewest since June 2018. Maybe it's happenstance, or maybe batters are making adjustments. That said, Friday's ledger generated the fourth-most homers on a single day in history.

Just as you think you know the answer, they change the question.

As always, these are preliminary, based on current intel. Please check the final version on Sunday night.

Week of June 6 - 12

