Weekly Hitter Rankings: South Side of Chicago Is the Battest Part of Town

Todd Zola 
Updated on March 30, 2024 5:14PM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A short four-game schedule only Thursday renders a below-average 90-game week. Only the Royals and White Sox will play seven games. The Brewers and Twins draw the short straw with just five contests.

Fantasy managers fancying the matchup approach will note the Diamondbacks and Marlins are slated to face four southpaws among their six games, whereas the White Sox will square off against a righty in all seven of their affairs.

By virtue of their seven games, including a four-game set against the Royals, the White Sox batters line up for the most productive week of the 30 major league lineups.

As mentioned earlier this week, Sunday's update will include a comprehensive list of individual hitter rankings, based on our projected lineups and probable pitchers. 

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ64233939196707487848585
2ATL624331181101019899129103102103
3BAL6333311184917976113928890
4BOS624061079692116119110106106106
5CHC62460989996979910499100100
6CHW7073410695113114113122128126127
7CIN624

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZGil RCortes LRodon L @Fried L@Sale L@Morton R
ATL@Flexen R@Nastrini R@Crochet L Henry LPfaadt RNelson R
BALWacha RMarsh RRagans L @Jones R@Falter L@Gonzales L
BOS@Boyle R@Wood L@Stripling R @Canning R@Silseth R@Detmers L
CHCHudson RFreeland LQuantrill R Yamamoto RStone RPaxton L
CHWMorton RLopez RStrider R@Lugo R@Singer R@Wacha R@Marsh R
CIN@Turnbull R@Sanchez L@Wheeler R Severino RMegill RManaea L
CLE@Hancock R@Castillo L@Kirby R@Lopez R @Ryan R@Ober R
COL@Imanaga L@Assad R@Steele L Littell RAlexander LPepiot R
DET@Manaea L@Houser R@Quintana L Sears LBlackburn RBoyle R
HOUGausman RBerrios RBassitt R @Gray R@Heaney L@Dunning R
KC@Kremer R@Irvin L@Burnes RSoroka RFedde RFlexen RNastrini R
LAA@Meyer R@Luzardo L@Puk L Crawford RWhitlock RHouck R
LADBlack RWebb RHarrison L @Hendricks R@Wicks L@Imanaga L
MIADetmers LAnderson LSandoval L@Lynn R @Matz L@Gibson R
MIL Paddack RVarland R Gilbert RMiller RHancock R
MIN @Junis R@Peralta RBibee R Carrasco RMcKenzie R
NYMOlson RMize RSkubal L @Greene R@Ashcraft R@Martinez R
NYY@Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly R Kikuchi LFrancis RGausman R
OAKHouck RBello RPivetta R @Maeda R@Flaherty R@Olson R
PHIMartinez RAbbott LMontas R @Corbin L@Irvin R@Gore L
PIT@Gore L @Williams R@Gray RRodriguez RWells RKremer R
SDGibson RMikolas RThompson L @Hicks R@Winn R@Snell L
SEAMcKenzie RBieber RAllen L @Hall L@Rea R@Junis R
SF@Paxton L@Glasnow R@Miller R Cease RKing RWaldron R
STL@Waldron R@Darvish R@Musgrove RWeathers L Rogers LMeyer R
TBDunning RBradford LEovaldi R @Gomber L@Feltner R@Hudson R
TEX@Pepiot R@Eflin R@Civale R Brown RFrance RBlanco R
TOR@Blanco R@Valdez L@Javier R @Stroman R@Schmidt R@Gil R
WSHGonzales L Keller RPerez LNola RSuarez LTurnbull R

