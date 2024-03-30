Weekly Hitter Rankings: South Side of Chicago Is the Battest Part of Town

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A short four-game schedule only Thursday renders a below-average 90-game week. Only the Royals and White Sox will play seven games. The Brewers and Twins draw the short straw with just five contests.

Fantasy managers fancying the matchup approach will note the Diamondbacks and Marlins are slated to face four southpaws among their six games, whereas the White Sox will square off against a righty in all seven of their affairs.

By virtue of their seven games, including a four-game set against the Royals, the White Sox batters line up for the most productive week of the 30 major league lineups.

Team Hitting Rankings