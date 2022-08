Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Business Picking Up

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Now this is more like it! After a week full of CBA-induced off days, there's a whopping 101 games on the docket, buoyed by two doubleheaders and a rescheduling on Thursday with the Cubs visiting the Orioles.

According to the NFBC rostership levels, JP Sears will be hot a commodity for his double-dip. Dane Dunning, Aaron Civale and the returning Dustin May have solid single start schedules.

Please direct scheduling questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

As is tradition, these are preliminary rankings. Please come back Sunday night for the final version.

Week of August 15 - 21

Mixed