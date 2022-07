Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Long and Short of It

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

According to an informal Twitter poll, there are more leagues using an extended 11-day transaction period coming out of the break than those running a short, four-day week. As such, rankings for both formats are provided, with the clear caveat next week's rotations are even more subject to change than normal.

To adjust for the longer and shorter periods, I used a two-inning projection for the short-week relievers and 5 2/3 for the extended-week rankings. The results are a bit wacky, with how they affect ratios being the most relevant factor. Specifically, for the 11-day period, the reliever rankings reflect really helping ratios, since almost everyone else is bound to have at least one rough start.

While it's always the case, the inclusion of the relievers is to help guide when to sub in for a starter with poor matchups. With 70 or so games to go, we're at the point where you can begin managing ratios versus strikeouts and wins according to the standings rather than the rankings offered here. Not to mention, it's always a good idea to load up on dominant relievers during the short week since all of your starters may not be scheduled to work over the weekend.

Week of July 21 - July 31

Mixed