Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hotlanta Heating Up

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hotlanta Heating Up

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 18, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Atlanta offense has struggled this month as it's averaging the third-fewest runs per game, fueled by the eight lowest May wOBA. With a couple of road series with NL Central clubs on tap, Atlanta projects to lead MLB in runs this week.

Eight clubs have seven games this week. No one is home the whole time, with the Orioles and Mariners living out of their suitcases for the septet.

The remaining 22 teams all have six games, so chooisng hitters will be harder. Don't worry, you'll be covered after the individual hitter rankings are posted with the weekly update late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of May 20 - 26

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6333399105108959894929493
2ATL734169893103116114119121119120
3BAL71607111106119102102118116115115
4BOS60633971011019695101939393
5CHC6243390958611211590979898
6CHW7164

The Atlanta offense has struggled this month as it's averaging the third-fewest runs per game, fueled by the eight lowest May wOBA. With a couple of road series with NL Central clubs on tap, Atlanta projects to lead MLB in runs this week.

Eight clubs have seven games this week. No one is home the whole time, with the Orioles and Mariners living out of their suitcases for the septet.

The remaining 22 teams all have six games, so chooisng hitters will be harder. Don't worry, you'll be covered after the individual hitter rankings are posted with the weekly update late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of May 20 - 26

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6333399105108959894929493
2ATL734169893103116114119121119120
3BAL71607111106119102102118116115115
4BOS60633971011019695101939393
5CHC6243390958611211590979898
6CHW71643126117105112111104122120120
7CIN6066013012698777793888888
8CLE6333311810610911812098104104104
9COL633339810597768196848786
10DET725438385115119115111121120120
11HOU63333999889101102101949595
12KC61533928685909293888888
13LAA62433120110106959593949393
14LAD6153312312896121120110106106106
15MIA62433898686767592828282
16MIL63306969998119119102101101101
17MIN62433109101969898100949494
18NYM615331039910911411890100101101
19NYY7164310798102114108111121117118
20OAK6156086838510410295959393
21PHI6243310911981124123112105106106
22PIT624609683100899485899090
23SD734341121091139797109114113113
24SF624069688106606297777777
25SEA7340711410711569671111009899
26STL62460829189959588909191
27TB6066097949112311794103101101
28TEX615061079987939389898989
29TOR71634961031218282114106106106
30WSH60660113115103113110831019999

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Stone R@Glasnow R@Paxton L Garrett LSanchez RWeathers L
ATLCease R@Assad R@Steele L@Hendricks R@Falter L@Keller R@Perez L
BAL@Gray R@Lynn R@Gibson R@Keller R@Flexen R@Fedde R@Crochet L
BOS@Bradley R@Littell R@Pepiot R Wilson RRea RRoss R
CHC Morton RFried LElder R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Gray R
CHW@Berrios R@Kikuchi L@Bassitt RRodriguez RBurnes RBradish RKremer R
CIN King RWaldron RDarvish RBuehler RYamamoto RStone R
CLEMegill RHouser RQuintana L @Sandoval L@Soriano R@Detmers L
COL @Brooks R@Estes R@Muller LSanchez LNola RSuarez L
DET@Wacha R@Marsh R@Ragans LGausman RManoah RBerrios RKikuchi L
HOUDetmers LCanning RAnderson L @Stripling R@Sears L@Brooks R
KCOlson RMize RSkubal L @Eflin R@Civale R@Bradley R
LAA@Valdez L@Javier R@Brown R Allen LBibee RLively R
LADCecconi RPfaadt RNelson R @Ashcraft R@Greene R@Abbott L
MIARoss RGasser LPeralta R @Gallen R@Montgomery L@Cecconi R
MIL@Weathers L@Rogers L@Luzardo L @Crawford R@Pivetta R@Houck R
MIN@Parker L@Corbin L@Irvin R Lorenzen REovaldi RGray R
NYM@Lively R@Carrasco R@McKenzie R Harrison LHicks RWebb R
NYYGilbert RWoo RMiller RCastillo L@Musgrove R@Cease R@King R
OAK Quantrill RGomber LFeltner RVerlander RArrighetti RBlanco R
PHI Gray RHeaney LUrena R@Blach L@Hudson R@Quantrill R
PIT Webb RSnell LBlack RLopez RSale LMorton R
SD@Sale L@Abbott L@Martinez R@Montas RRodon LStroman RSchmidt R
SEA@Stroman R@Schmidt R@Cortes L@Gil R@Gore L@Williams R@Parker L
SF @Perez L@Jones R@Skenes R@Scott R@Severino R@Manaea L
STLBradish RKremer RMeans L Imanaga LTaillon RAssad R
TBHouck RCriswell RBello R Lugo RSinger RWacha R
TEX @Suarez L@Walker R@Wheeler R@Ober R@Paddack R@Lopez R
TORFedde RCrochet LClevinger R@Flaherty R@Maeda R@Olson R@Mize R
WSHLopez RRyan RWoods Richardson R Kirby RGilbert RWoo R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Two for the Price of One
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Two for the Price of One
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers, MLB Bets Bets and Expert Picks for Saturday, May 18
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers, MLB Bets Bets and Expert Picks for Saturday, May 18
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 18
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 18
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown