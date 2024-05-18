Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hotlanta Heating Up

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Atlanta offense has struggled this month as it's averaging the third-fewest runs per game, fueled by the eight lowest May wOBA. With a couple of road series with NL Central clubs on tap, Atlanta projects to lead MLB in runs this week.

Eight clubs have seven games this week. No one is home the whole time, with the Orioles and Mariners living out of their suitcases for the septet.

The remaining 22 teams all have six games, so chooisng hitters will be harder. Don't worry, you'll be covered after the individual hitter rankings are posted with the weekly update late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of May 20 - 26

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index