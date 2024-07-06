Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Queen City is Red Hot

Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Queen City is Red Hot

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on July 6, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Boosted by a few makeup games on Monday, there are a hefty 95 games this week, including a Saturday doubleheader.

A dozen clubs have a full seven games, led by the Cincinnati Reds with a week in the Great American Ballpark. The Reds project for the most runs as they face a couple of lesser pitching staffs with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins passing through town heading into the break.

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals only have five games.

As usual, individual hitting rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of July 8 - 14

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7347083811129798107111111111
2ATL70707898611110298110110108108
3BAL6336012785103949698959294
4BOS63360971087610310298949595
5CHC70707101888398100105108107107
6CHW615601331179510110296989696
7

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZSale LMorton RFried LSchwellenbach RRodriguez RBerrios RKikuchi L
ATL@Diaz R@Gallen R@Cecconi R@Pfaadt R@Darvish R@Waldron R@Cease R
BAL Taillon RImanaga LSteele LCole RGil RRodon L
BOS Estes RSears LHarris LRagans LLugo RSinger R
CHC @Kremer R@Burnes R@Suarez R@Lynn R@Mikolas R/Gibson R@Pallante R
CHWPaddack ROber RLopez R Priester RKeller RPerez L
CINHudson RQuantrill RFreeland LGomber LChirinos RCabrera RRogers L
CLE@Flaherty R@Maeda R@Olson R@Montero R@Bradley R@Littell R@Pepiot R
COL@Abbott L@Lodolo L@Montas R@Spiers R@Manaea L@Scott R@Quintana L
DETWilliams RLively RBibee RAllen LGlasnow RPaxton LMiller R
HOU Rogers LTyler RMunoz RHeaney LEovaldi RGray R
KC @Pallante R@Gray R @Winckowski R@Crawford R@Bello R
LAAGray RScherzer RLorenzen RCastillo RKirby RWoo RGilbert R
LAD @Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Nola R@Skubal L@Flaherty R@Maeda R
MIA @Blanco R@Valdez L@Bloss R@Greene R@Abbott L@Lodolo L
MIL Perez LSkenes RFalter LHerz LParker LIrvin R
MIN@Flexen R@Fedde R@Thorpe R @Harrison L@Birdsong R@Hicks R
NYM@Keller RIrvin RCorbin LGore LFeltner RHudson RQuantrill R
NYY @Pepiot R@Eflin R@Baz R@Povich L@Rodriguez R@Kremer R
OAK @Bello R@Pivetta R@Houck R@Suarez L@Mercado R@Wheeler R
PHI Miller RStone RKnack RMedina RSpence REstes R
PITScott R@Rea R@Myers R@Civale R@Crochet L@Cannon R@Flexen R
SD Gilbert RMiller R Lopez RSale LMorton R
SEA @King R@Vasquez R@Anderson L@Soriano R@Daniel R@Contreras R
SF Kikuchi LBassitt RGausman RRyan RWoods Richardson RPaddack R
STL@Parker LWacha RMarsh R Hendricks RAssad R/Wesneski (R)Taillon R
TB Rodon LStroman RCortes LCarrasco RWilliams RLively R
TEX@Daniel R@Contreras R@Canning R @Brown R@Arrighetti R@Blanco R
TOR @Hicks R@Webb R@Snell L@Nelson R@Diaz R@Gallen R
WSHMikolas R@Quintana L@Severino R@Peterson L@Peralta R@Keuchel L@Rea R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
