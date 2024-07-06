Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Queen City is Red Hot

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Boosted by a few makeup games on Monday, there are a hefty 95 games this week, including a Saturday doubleheader.

A dozen clubs have a full seven games, led by the Cincinnati Reds with a week in the Great American Ballpark. The Reds project for the most runs as they face a couple of lesser pitching staffs with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins passing through town heading into the break.

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals only have five games.

As usual, individual hitting rankings will be added on Sunday night.

Week of July 8 - 14

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index