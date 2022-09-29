NFL Game Previews: Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Joe Burrow might get himself into that MVP conversation if he could just get a little time in the pocket. Cincinnati's rebuilt offensive line has let him get sacked 15 times already, tied for most in the league

I'm sure the 1972 Dolphins are lifting their champagne glasses to their 2022 brethren for nipping that potential Bills undefeated season in the bud, but I'm still not exactly sure how they pulled it off. Buffalo dominated the game (time of possession: 40:40 to 19:20 for the Bills, who ran 90 plays to the Dolphins' 39) and Miami definitely, absolutely did not have their starting QB stay in the game after suffering a concussion or anything, but a win's a win. That late eruption against the Ravens in Week 2 looks more like a product of Baltimore's swiss cheese secondary than Tua Tagovailoa and company becoming an elite attack, though, as they couldn't repeat the feat against a similarly beat up, but more talented, group of Buffalo DBs. I'm not going to go so far as to say this team doesn't deserve to be undefeated, but the '72 gang probably doesn't have too much to worry about from the AFC at this point. The Dolphins' defense also doesn't have great numbers, ranking near the bottom of the league in yards per play allowed, but it's also faced two MVP front-runners in three games, so I'll cut the unit a little slack.

Miami (+4) at Cincinnati, o/u 47 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

I'm sure the 1972 Dolphins are lifting their champagne glasses to their 2022 brethren for nipping that potential Bills undefeated season in the bud, but I'm still not exactly sure how they pulled it off. Buffalo dominated the game (time of possession: 40:40 to 19:20 for the Bills, who ran 90 plays to the Dolphins' 39) and Miami definitely, absolutely did not have their starting QB stay in the game after suffering a concussion or anything, but a win's a win. That late eruption against the Ravens in Week 2 looks more like a product of Baltimore's swiss cheese secondary than Tua Tagovailoa and company becoming an elite attack, though, as they couldn't repeat the feat against a similarly beat up, but more talented, group of Buffalo DBs. I'm not going to go so far as to say this team doesn't deserve to be undefeated, but the '72 gang probably doesn't have too much to worry about from the AFC at this point. The Dolphins' defense also doesn't have great numbers, ranking near the bottom of the league in yards per play allowed, but it's also faced two MVP front-runners in three games, so I'll cut the unit a little slack.

Joe Burrow might get himself into that MVP conversation if he could just get a little time in the pocket. Cincinnati's rebuilt offensive line has let him get sacked 15 times already, tied for most in the league (welcome to Washington, Carson Wentz), and even the Jets brought him down twice last week. Four INTs and a 6.5 YPA are not Burrow-like numbers, but he's at least on pace for more than 4,500 passing yards and 30 TDs again and is keeping his receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all involved. The Bengals are also holding up defensively, but again, quality of opposition has been a factor as they've faced Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco. If they didn't have good stats, it would be a major red flag that bad days were ahead. As such, having to contain Tua, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle represents the unit's first real test of the season, but Cincy might luck out on the short week with two of those guys coming in at less than 100 percent healthy.

The Skinny

MIA injuries: QB Tagovailoa (questionable, back), WR Waddle (questionable, groin), WR Ced Wilson (questionable, ribs), LT Terron Armstead (questionable, toe), RG Robert Hunt (questionable, shin), RT Austin Jackson (IR, ankle), CB Xavien Howard (questionable, groin), CB Byron Jones (out, ankle), CB Kader Kohou (questionable, ankle), S Brandon Jones (questionable, chest)

CIN injuries: RT La'el Collins (questionable, back), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (IR, abdomen)

MIA DFS targets: none

CIN DFS targets: Burrow $9,600 DK / $15,500 FD (MIA 29th in passing DVOA, 31st in passing yards per game allowed), Hayden Hurst $5,400 DK / $7,000 FD (MIA 30th in DVOA vs. TE)

MIA DFS fades: Tagovailoa $9,400 DK / $15,000 FD (CIN third in YPA allowed, t-1st in passing TDs allowed), Wilson $1,800 DK / $6,000 FD and Trent Sherfield $1,400 DK / $6,500 FD (CIN fourth in DVOA vs. WR3)

CIN DFS fades: none

Key stat: CIN eighth in third-down conversions at 44.7 percent; MIA t-29th in third-down defense at 48.6 percent

Weather forecast: clear, temperature in the mid-50s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Chase Edmonds leads the MIA backfield with 60 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, while Raheem Mostert adds 40 yards. Tagovailoa throws for 240 yards and two TDs, hitting Tyreek and Durham Smythe. Joe Mixon racks up 120 combined yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Burrow throws for 310 yards and two more TDs, finding Hurst and Chase, but he also coughs up a fumble on a sack that Jaelan Phillips returns to the house to keep things close. Bengals 34-31



Last week's record: 6-10, 6-10 ATS, 10-5-1 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 20-27-1, 20-28 ATS, 26-21-1 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1308-796-8, 1025-1020-67 ATS, 761-808-31 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)