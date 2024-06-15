Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed compliment

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed compliment

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 15, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Most of the talk is about the squishy ball dampening scoring, but steals remain elevated. One of the reasons is it is no longer more difficult to steal with a lefty on the hill. In fact, a tad more steals are attempted with a southpaw touching the rubber, and the success rate against left-handers and right-handers is nearly identical. Don't hesitate to stream for steals against left-handed pitching.

Even though they're averaging just the 22nd most runs per game, the Colorado Rockies top this week's hitting rankings by virtue of seven games in Coors Field. At home, the club checks in at No. 10.

On Thursday, the St. Louis will serve as the home team when they meet the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. MLB asked for some renovations, with the oldest professional park supposedly playing neutral.

As always, individual player projections will be added late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 17 - 23

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ63306111113108102100100999899
2ATL6333310810271969799959595
3BAL615

Most of the talk is about the squishy ball dampening scoring, but steals remain elevated. One of the reasons is it is no longer more difficult to steal with a lefty on the hill. In fact, a tad more steals are attempted with a southpaw touching the rubber, and the success rate against left-handers and right-handers is nearly identical. Don't hesitate to stream for steals against left-handed pitching.

Even though they're averaging just the 22nd most runs per game, the Colorado Rockies top this week's hitting rankings by virtue of seven games in Coors Field. At home, the club checks in at No. 10.

On Thursday, the St. Louis will serve as the home team when they meet the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. MLB asked for some renovations, with the oldest professional park supposedly playing neutral.

As always, individual player projections will be added late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 17 - 23

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ63306111113108102100100999899
2ATL6333310810271969799959595
3BAL6150611310792989898969696
4BOS6240612312296103991031009899
5CHC6246098991169710194989999
6CHW6153310710489999895979696
7CIN6153311310510510110198999999
8CLE61560109105105979693989797
9COL73470111127119100100118122124123
10DET615339296112999893969696
11HOU624331231141029710010499100100
12KC6150699928910210298969595
13LAA5053212311682979675787777
14LAD6332411212894109109121104106105
15MIA60660959198979488969494
16MIL7160711010011710098115118116116
17MIN624339685112102103106999999
18NYM6240610510011597100103979797
19NYY62460114102839599101979898
20OAK615608683879910090959595
21PHI6156010811186103101106101100100
22PIT615609683108999994989696
23SD7254310210111510097115119117118
24SF6150690951229910195959797
25SEA64206102989610010395969796
26STL62433899110410010297969797
27TB6060610185108989792959393
28TEX62460112101100104102105102100101
29TOR606331121128910010196989898
30WSH6153311212180111108113104103103

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Irvin R@Corbin L@Gore L@Walker R@Wheeler R@Sanchez L
ATLOlson RMize RSkubal L @Rodon L@Stroman R@Cortes L
BAL @Cortes L@Gil R@Cole R@Verlander R@Arrighetti R@Blanco R
BOS@Kikuchi L@Bassitt R@Gausman R @Abbott L@Montas R@Spiers R
CHCHicks RWebb RHoward R Quintana LMegill RPeterson L
CHW Blanco RValdez LBrown R@Flaherty R@Maeda R@Olson R
CIN@Skenes R@Falter L@Keller R Criswell RCrawford RPivetta R
CLE Woo RMiller RCastillo RRodriguez RBerrios RKikuchi L
COLPaxton LBuehler RMiller RStone RHerz LParker LIrvin R
DET@Fried L@Schwellenbach R@Lopez R Fedde RThorpe RClevinger R
HOU @Cannon R@Crochet L@Flexen RKremer RPovich LBurnes R
KC @Harris L@Medina R@Spence R@Eovaldi R@Dunning R@Gray R
LAARodriguez RMyers RPeralta R @Yamamoto R@Glasnow R 
LAD@Quantrill R@Gomber L@Feltner R@Blach LSandoval LSilseth R 
MIAGray RLynn RGibson R Kirby RGilbert RWoo R
MIL@Soriano R@Canning R@Anderson L@Darvish R@Cease R@Vasquez R@King R
MIN Civale RBradley RLittell R@Estes R@Sears L@Harris L
NYM@Gray R@Lorenzen R@Heaney L @Imanaga L@Taillon R@Assad R
NYY Suarez RIrvin LRodriguez RSale LMorton RWaldrep R
OAK Marsh RRagans LLugo ROber RPaddack RLopez R
PHIVasquez RKing RWaldron R Gallen RMontgomery LCecconi R
PITSpiers RLodolo LGreene R Pepiot REflin RCivale R
SD@Sanchez L@Nola R@Suarez LWilson RRea RJunis RMyers R
SEA @McKenzie R@Bibee R@Allen L@Rogers L@Luzardo L@Garrett L
SF@Assad R@Steele L@Hendricks R@Pallante R @Mikolas R@Gray R
STL@Garrett L@Munoz R@Anderson RWinn R Harrison LHicks R
TB @Lopez R@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R@Ortiz R@Jones R@Skenes R
TEXPeterson LSeverino RManaea L Singer RWacha RMarsh R
TORPivetta RHouck RBello R @Carrasco R@Lively R@McKenzie R
WSH Cecconi RPfaadt RNelson R@Hudson R@Quantrill R@Freeland L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Sad, Not-So-Fun Ball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Sad, Not-So-Fun Ball
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, Best MLB Bet for Saturday, June 15
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, Best MLB Bet for Saturday, June 15
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 15
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 15
College World Series Picks Today: Saturday, June 15
College World Series Picks Today: Saturday, June 15