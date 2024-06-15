Weekly Hitter Rankings: Left-handed compliment

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Most of the talk is about the squishy ball dampening scoring, but steals remain elevated. One of the reasons is it is no longer more difficult to steal with a lefty on the hill. In fact, a tad more steals are attempted with a southpaw touching the rubber, and the success rate against left-handers and right-handers is nearly identical. Don't hesitate to stream for steals against left-handed pitching.

Even though they're averaging just the 22nd most runs per game, the Colorado Rockies top this week's hitting rankings by virtue of seven games in Coors Field. At home, the club checks in at No. 10.

On Thursday, the St. Louis will serve as the home team when they meet the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. MLB asked for some renovations, with the oldest professional park supposedly playing neutral.

As always, individual player projections will be added late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 17 - 23

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index