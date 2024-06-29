Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rocky Mountain Fireworks

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The first week in July features a schedule oddity with MLB doing the right thing and scheduling every team to play on the Fourth of July, giving Thursday a rare 15-game slate. To compensate, there are only three contests on Monday.

One of the Monday tilts is in Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies will be home all week. The Washington Nationals will also be home for seven games. The Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers and the league's top road team, the New York Mets, have seven games on the road. The Toronto Blue Jays are the other team with a septet. They open with a four-game set in the Rogers Centre before packing their bags.

Everyone else plays six games.

Have a great Fourth of July! May you and all of your fingers return next week. But before that, the weekly refresh, including individual hitter rankings, will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of July 1 - 7

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index