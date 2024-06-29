Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rocky Mountain Fireworks

The first week in July features a schedule oddity with MLB doing the right thing and scheduling every team to play on the Fourth of July, giving Thursday a rare 15-game slate. To compensate, there are only three contests on Monday.

One of the Monday tilts is in Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies will be home all week. The Washington Nationals will also be home for seven games. The Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers and the league's top road team, the New York Mets, have seven games on the road. The Toronto Blue Jays are the other team with a septet. They open with a four-game set in the Rogers Centre before packing their bags.

Everyone else plays six games.

Have a great Fourth of July! May you and all of your fingers return next week. But before that, the weekly refresh, including individual hitter rankings, will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of July 1 - 7

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6060610611193979689929292
2ATL62460102102102959791949595
3BAL615

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Miller R@Stone R@Knack R@King R@Waldron R@Darvish R
ATL Hicks RWebb RSnell LNola RSuarez LMercado R
BAL @Castillo R@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Harris L@Medina R@Spence R
BOS @Bellozo R@Rogers L@Tyler R@Cortes L@Cole R@Gil R
CHC Mercado RWheeler RSanchez LCanning RAnderson LContreras R
CHW @Williams R@Lively R@McKenzie R@Munoz R@Chirinos R@Bellozo R
CIN @Gil R@Rodon L@Stroman ROlson RMize RSkubal L
CLE Fedde RKuhl RThorpe RBirdsong RHoward RHicks R
COLWilson RKeuchel LRea RMyers RRagans LLugo RSinger R
DET @Woods Richardson R@Festa R@Ober R@Spiers R@Greene R@Ashcraft R
HOU@Rodriguez R@Berrios R@Kikuchi L@Bassitt R@Lopez R@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R
KC Littell RPepiot REflin R@Marquez R@Freeland L@Gomber L
LAA @Spence R@Estes R@Sears L@Steele L@Hendricks R@Wesneski R
LAD Nelson RMontgomery LCecconi RPeralta RWilson RKeuchel L
MIA Crawford RBello RPivetta RCannon RCrochet LFedde R
MIL@Gomber L@Feltner R@Hudson R@Quantrill R@Buehler R@Glasnow R@Paxton L
MIN Skubal LFlaherty RMaeda RVerlander RBrown RArrighetti R
NYM@Gore L@Herz L@Parker L@Irvin R@Skenes R@Falter L@Jones R
NYY Ashcraft RAbbott LMontas RHouck RWinckowski RCrawford R
OAK Contreras RPlesac RSoriano RSuarez RPovich LIrvin L
PHI @Wesneski R@Imanaga L@Taillon R@Fried L@Schwellenbach R@Lopez R
PIT Gibson RMikolas RPallante RMegill RSeverino RPeterson L
SD @Eovaldi R@Gray R@Scherzer RGallen RPfaadt RNelson R
SEA Rodriguez RBurnes RKremer RGausman RRodriguez RBerrios R
SF @Lopez R@Sale L@Morton R@Bibee R@Allen L@Williams R
STL @Jones R@Keller R@Perez L@Gray R@Corbin L@Gore L
TB @Singer R@Wacha R@Marsh R@Lorenzen R@Heaney L@Eovaldi R
TEX Darvish RCease RVasquez RCivale RBradley RLittell R
TORBrown RArrighetti RBlanco RValdez L@Miller R@Diaz L@Castillo R
WSHPeterson LScott RManaea LQuintana LGray RLynn RGibson R

