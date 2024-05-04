Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rangers Rocking and Rolling

Todd Zola 
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Buoyed by a Wednesday doubleheader and a trip to Coors Field, the defending World Series champions check in as the top offensive lineup this week.  The Texas Rangers open the week with a four-game set in Oakland, then head to the mountains to face the Rockies.

The Rangers are one of 11 clubs with seven games this week. Each has one home and one away series, except Texas.

Five teams only play five games. They are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Toronto and Washington.

As always, the individual hitting rankings will be added with the Sunday night update.

Week of May 6 - 12

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62406128106959710196959595
2ATL51423999695989776757575
3BAL5143212197771019788797576
4BOS53232991058812012083838483
5CHC61533979189999596949192
6CHW725431181071319899114118117

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62406128106959710196959595
2ATL51423999695989776757575
3BAL5143212197771019788797576
4BOS53232991058812012083838483
5CHC61533979189999596949192
6CHW725431181071319899114118117117
7CIN6243310210289959798939494
8CLE716341231121228383122111110110
9COL624601111279211611896104106105
10DET615339598112959791939494
11HOU62406989685757794838383
12KC7343411095113103103121119117118
13LAA7254311497110123118121129125126
14LAD62433106111104118120105104106105
15MIA61533106110104777988868787
16MIL725431009499122120111125123124
17MIN72543110101135117112110126122123
18NYM6153389928411411484989898
19NYY624331069883114117104101102102
20OAK725438993868279103103102102
21PHI633331021011069796101959595
22PIT6336096838711811899103102103
23SD633339896105555494777677
24SF73434951031088787123109110110
25SEA7163410095107101104104114115115
26STL7253498991409999107115116116
27TB6156097941146261101828181
28TEX734079710283108108126117118118
29TOR505321131157811411569818181
30WSH505231041107711511470808080

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Montas R@Ashcraft R@Greene R@Irvin L@Means L@Kremer R
ATL Crawford RPivetta R @Scott R@Severino R@Manaea L
BAL @Williams R@Parker L Pfaadt RNelson RGallen R
BOS @Lopez R@Sale L Corbin LIrvin RGore L
CHCDarvish RMusgrove RCease R @Jones R@Falter L@Keller R
CHW@Alexander L@Eflin R@Civale RLively RCarrasco RMcKenzie RAllen L
CIN Gallen RMontgomery LCecconi R@Webb R@Black R@Harrison L
CLEMaeda RFlaherty ROlson R@Fedde R@Crochet L@Soroka R@Clevinger R
COL Harrison LHicks RWinn RDunning RGray RHeaney L
DET@McKenzie R@Allen L@Bibee R Javier RBrown RVerlander R
HOU @Gil R@Rodon L@Stroman R@Mize R@Skubal L@Flaherty R
KCWilson RRea RRoss R@Detmers L@Canning R@Anderson L@Sandoval L
LAA@Keller R@Priester R@Perez LWacha RMarsh RRagans LLugo R
LADGarrett LCabrera RWeathers L @King R@Waldron R@Darvish R
MIA@Buehler R@Yamamoto R@Stone R Nola RSuarez LWalker R
MIL@Ragans L@Lugo R@Singer RLynn RLiberatore LGibson RMikolas R
MINCastillo LHancock RWoo RKirby R@Kikuchi L@Gausman R@Manoah R
NYM@Gibson R@Mikolas R@Gray R Morton RElder RFried L
NYY Verlander RBlanco RValdez L@Littell R@Pepiot R@Alexander L
OAKHeaney LLeiter RLorenzen R/Urena R @Gilbert R@Miller R@Castillo L
PHIBlack RBerrios RBassitt R @Rogers L@Luzardo L@Garrett L
PITAnderson LSandoval LSoriano R Taillon RAssad RSteele L
SD@Steele L@Imanaga L@Brown R Glasnow RPaxton LBuehler R
SEA@Woods Richardson R@Ober R@Paddack R@Lopez RBlackburn RBoyle RWood L
SF@Sanchez L@Hudson R@Lambert R@Quantrill RAbbott LLodolo LMontas R
STLManaea LButto RQuintana L@Myers R@Peralta R@Wilson R@Rea R
TBSoroka RClevinger RFlexen R Schmidt RCortes LGil R
TEX@Wood L@Stripling R@Sears L/Bido R @Gomber L@Feltner R@Hudson R
TOR @Turnbull R@Wheeler R Ryan RWoods Richardson ROber R
WSH Burnes RBradish R @Houck R@Criswell R@Bello R

