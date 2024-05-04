Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rangers Rocking and Rolling

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Buoyed by a Wednesday doubleheader and a trip to Coors Field, the defending World Series champions check in as the top offensive lineup this week. The Texas Rangers open the week with a four-game set in Oakland, then head to the mountains to face the Rockies.

The Rangers are one of 11 clubs with seven games this week. Each has one home and one away series, except Texas.

Five teams only play five games. They are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Toronto and Washington.

As always, the individual hitting rankings will be added with the Sunday night update.

Week of May 6 - 12

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index