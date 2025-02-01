Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Published on February 1, 2025

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Happy February! We're less than three weeks from the start of spring games, and just eight days from the unofficial start of fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the day after the Super Bowl. Things will start changing more rapidly from here as the final set of free agents find new homes and as players report to camp and reveal previously undisclosed injuries, so the Roundtable crew will be issuing more frequent updates as a result. We'll bring you one every 10 days, giving us time for five more updates (not including this one) before Opening Day.

The biggest news since our latest update was probably Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers, which was enough to move him up from 154 to 114 in our rankings. We've also had a number of potential closers find new homes, but many of them in unclear situations which lead to difficult rankings. New Royal Carlos Estevez, new Blue Jay Jeff Hoffman, new Cub Ryan Pressly and new Dodgers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates all have their supporters and their detractors, and it might not be until late March until it becomes clear who's right. 

If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also

If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate differing opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Which players are we way too high on? Which sleepers deserve to move up the board? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.81.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1132
22.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
32.32Bobby WittKCSS2223
45.55Jose RamirezCLE3B4648
55.55.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS6475
66.06Elly De La CruzCINSS7854
77.06.5Juan SotoNYMOF57106
87.87.5Kyle TuckerCHCOF81067
910.010Tarik SkubalDETP119812
1011.010.5Paul SkenesPITP1051811
1111.311.5Mookie BettsLADSS, OF12121110
1213.313.5Corbin CarrollARIOF9131714
1315.514Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B23111315
1414.514.5Fernando TatisSDOF2014159
1514.814.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF18161213
1614.015Francisco LindorNYMSS1317917
1717.017Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15181916
1817.317Zack WheelerPHIP16152018
1918.017.5Jackson ChourioMILOF14231421
2021.820.5Trea TurnerPHISS21201630
2121.821Freddie FreemanLAD1B22192620
2222.523Bryce HarperPHI1B25212519
2325.024Jarren DuranBOSOF19332127
2424.325Jackson MerrillSDOF17283022
2527.327Rafael DeversBOS3B33223123
2628.027Austin RileyATL3B29253424
2728.527.5Logan GilbertSEAP35302425
2829.529Matt OlsonATL1B26243236
2933.529.5William ContrerasMILC24315128
3033.831.5Chris SaleATLP30294333
3134.332Corey SeagerTEXSS32322746
3235.532.5Ketel MarteARI2B51263629
3334.034Emmanuel ClaseCLEP31273741
3435.036.5Ronald AcunaATLOF27403340
3544.337.5Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF28764726
3643.840Garrett CrochetBOSP61384234
3741.340.5Michael HarrisATLOF36434838
3839.841.5Dylan CeaseSDP42454131
3938.843Manny MachadoSD3B44422247
4044.543.5Pete AlonsoFA1B48563539
4147.043.5Framber ValdezHOUP40474061
4247.545.5Cole RagansKCP47446732
4358.045.5Josh HaderHOUP45469942
4448.847.5Corbin BurnesARIP41346654
4549.348.5Jacob deGromTEXP58396535
4645.049Jose AltuveHOU2B49492359
4747.549Blake SnellLADP34485850
4848.050Wyatt LangfordTEXOF56365644
4948.552George KirbySEAP52355255
5051.052Devin WilliamsNYYP46535451
5154.852Teoscar HernandezLADOF54504471
5260.053.5Ryan HelsleySTLP38549553
5349.855Marcell OzunaATLDH53612857
5454.356Brent RookerATHDH50622976
5555.356Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP39595370
5654.357.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B43575958
5760.559Kyle SchwarberPHIDH62853956
5868.061.5CJ AbramsWASSS104665745
5964.062.5Gerrit ColeNYYP59518066
6064.863Brenton DoyleCOLOF77844949
6168.863Oneil CruzPITSS, OF112378937
6264.566.5James WoodWASOF65688243
6369.566.5Pablo LopezMINP60658568
6471.067Mason MillerATHP824110952
6568.867.5Willy AdamesSFSS72636179
6676.370.5Max FriedNYYP558646118
6776.871Marcus SemienTEX2B637945120
6878.573Michael KingSDP795811067
6971.373.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF75835572
7077.873.5Adley RutschmanBALC747310460
7187.876Seiya SuzukiCHCOF135776475
7278.576.5Yainer DiazHOUC64977281
7382.577Hunter GreeneCINP837111165
7480.078.5Edwin DiazNYMP906710162
7582.378.5Anthony SantanderTOROF101757182
7679.880Luis CastilloSEAP5760100102
7785.380.5Raisel IglesiasATLP371439863
7879.881Josh NaylorARI1B67956295
7981.081Bryce MillerSEAP86647698
8082.382Logan WebbSFP68877797
8181.884Aaron NolaPHIP695210799
8285.584Shota ImanagaCHCP897479100
8387.085.5Bailey OberMINP96818190
8478.886Lawrence ButlerATHOF95809248
8592.887Will Smith (LAD)LADC947212580
8687.088Ian HappCHCOF1091026374
8793.089.5Sonny GraySTLP711229485
8894.892Tanner BibeeCLEP113829787
8997.392.5Cal RaleighSEAC789112694
90114.593Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B879920864
9184.594.5Christian WalkerHOU1B8011138109
9294.396Zac GallenARIP709696115
93103.096Felix BautistaBALP6670154122
94106.396Joe RyanMINP1471038689
9596.898Randy ArozarenaSEAOF1001019096
96107.399Robert SuarezSDP9214010691
97127.8100.5Royce LewisMIN3B8855255113
98106.8101Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7312515277
99110.8102Hunter BrownHOUP8190158114
100110.0104.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF7613370161
101103.8105.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF10893103111
102108.0106Spencer SchwellenbachATLP111100120101
103105.3108.5Matt McLainCINSS10711075129
104115.3108.5Alex BregmanFA3B11010791153
105122.3108.5Reynaldo LopezATLP8512918788
106110.5109Freddy PeraltaMILP1496915569
107108.0110Riley GreeneDETOF13910411673
108104.8111Justin SteeleCHCP10511978117
109120.0111.5Triston CasasBOS1B16394113110
110117.3113.5Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF102112115140
111120.5114.5Willson ContrerasSTLC12110817578
112101.5115Christian YelichMILOF11711350126
113108.0115Tyler GlasnowLADP1329868134
114118.8115.5Roki SasakiLADP9888156133
115113.3116Jack FlahertyFAP12610613883
116127.3120Logan O'HoppeLAAC106109163131
117120.5121.5Jhoan DuranMINP93146136107
118128.0122.5Ryan WalkerSFP124163121104
119123.3123Grayson RodriguezBALP12911716186
120130.8123Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B165115131112
121123.3124.5Andres MunozSEAP91141153108
122139.8125.5Shea LangeliersATHC116121192130
123125.3128Junior CamineroTB3B131105140125
124155.8129Shane McClanahanTBP123123242135
125136.0129.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP140177108119
126134.0132.5Nico HoernerCHC2B9916669202
127125.0133.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS11815083149
128126.3134Luis RobertCHWOF15978141127
129135.0134.5Xavier EdwardsMIASS97174133136
130147.3136Andres GimenezTOR2B133184134138
131136.3136.5Bryan WooSEAP11489159183
132138.5137.5Dylan CrewsWASOF153126132143
133143.3138Mark VientosNYM3B15292205124
134153.8138.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS233156105121
135150.8139.5Kodai SengaNYMP142137137187
136148.8141J.T. RealmutoPHIC158124190123
137143.0143.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B182136151103
138150.5144Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B187127143145
139140.5145Anthony VolpeNYYSS18513887152
140152.0146.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF136135180157
141146.8147Mike TroutLAAOF160134165128
142152.8147Josh LoweTBOF194131123163
143145.5148Bo BichetteTORSS166120130166
144154.5148Zach NetoLAASS174118122204
145155.8149Brice TurangMIL2B161211114137
146152.0150Bryson StottPHI2B155169145139
147171.5151Spencer StriderATLP154148236148
148151.8151.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF10320084220
149158.5151.5Ryan PepiotTBP150153215116
150154.3153Kerry CarpenterDETOF144167144162
151144.8154.5Alec BohmPHI3B141168102168
152156.8154.5Kevin GausmanTORP134149160184
153142.8156.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS16215193165
154153.5156.5Matt ChapmanSF3B169132169144
155139.5157Steven KwanCLEOF15615874170
156176.8157.5Tanner ScottLADP128145170264
157143.5159Jeremy PenaHOUSS16818373150
158161.5159.5Zach EflinBALP84162157243
159162.0160Jared JonesPITP200128188132
160164.5160Carlos RodonNYYP173139199147
161182.5160Jasson DominguezNYYOF268152168142
162160.3160.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF130191119201
163166.0161Eugenio SuarezARI3B119175147223
164164.0162Masyn WinnSTLSS183173149151
165162.5163Yusei KikuchiLAAP17914724084
166169.3163.5Alexis DiazCINP122116234205
167164.3165Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF145182166164
168162.0165.5Colton CowserBALOF120154177197
169172.5165.5Sean ManaeaNYMP127159232172
170160.0166Seth LugoKCP137161171171
171176.3166Shane BazTBP125130202248
172173.0170.5Lane ThomasCLEOF210157184141
173178.3170.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC167142230174
174169.3172.5Tanner HouckBOSP143187189158
175161.3175Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15723560193
176176.8178Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B184172129222
177179.0179Brandon PfaadtARIP199186172159
178201.8181Trevor MegillMILP218144339106
179199.8182.5Isaac ParedesHOU3B172262174191
180182.8184Taj BradleyTBP146171197217
181180.0185Tyler StephensonCINC193155195177
182186.8186.5Nick PivettaFAP176192198181
183202.5186.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP188164273185
184184.0188.5Parker MeadowsDETOF198179203156
185221.8189.5Robbie RaySFP148231362146
186190.5190.5Tommy EdmanLADOF226203178155
187186.3194Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B26919888190
188190.3194.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP171195201194
189191.3195Jake McCarthyARIOF180233142210
190205.8195Wilyer AbreuBOSOF192260173198
191201.0197Taylor WardLAAOF248194162200
192224.5198Michael TogliaCOL1B196197306199
193196.0199.5Victor RoblesSEAOF231213186154
194206.5199.5Austin WellsNYYC181218251176
195211.0200.5George SpringerTOROF151250150293
196204.0201.5Luis GilNYYP175170243228
197219.0202David BednarPITP284208196188
198192.8203Gleyber TorresDET2B186220124241
199202.5203.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B213190204203
200186.3204Nolan ArenadoSTL3B216225112192
201199.5204Heliot RamosSFOF230181227160
202195.3204.5Ryan PresslyCHCP24416527993
203191.5208.5Jurickson ProfarATLOF211206128221
204192.3208.5Cedric MullinsBALOF138214206211
205202.3209Max MuncyLAD3B209224167209
206195.3210Alec BurlesonSTLOF243185118235
207210.5210Pete FairbanksTBP203160217262
208210.3211Ranger SuarezPHIP201246221173
209215.0216.5Matt ShawCHC3B238219214189
210198.5217Yandy DiazTB1B208226127233
211243.3217.5Clarke SchmidtNYYP329209219216
212217.8218Keibert RuizWASC219217209226
213225.8218Carlos CorreaMINSS300255181167
214219.5218.5Gabriel MorenoARIC195212246225
215207.3219.5Lourdes GurrielARIOF207232139251
216254.0222Walker BuehlerBOSP234210386186
217225.0225Jorge SolerLAAOF254221229196
218222.0225.5Garrett MitchellMILOF227259224178
219231.8225.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B215207269236
220225.8226Bowden FrancisTORP258193222230
221218.0226.5Ryan JeffersMINC228244225175
222226.3227.5Ronel BlancoHOUP235222233215
223226.8228Brandon WoodruffMILP240201216250
224233.0228Jeff HoffmanTORP371215241105
225219.0229Nick LodoloCINP236223235182
226229.5230Justin MartinezARIP223251237207
227234.8231Connor WongBOSC224238194283
228234.8231.5Sean MurphyATLC229234252224
229230.3232Zack GelofATH2B212227245237
230251.3232.5Jesus SanchezMIAOF360254211180
231221.0233.5Nathaniel LoweWAS1B214253148269
232226.8233.5Tyler O'NeillBALOF264176248219
233220.5234Colt KeithDET2B164228250240
234242.3236Michael WachaKCP225247220277
235251.5236.5MacKenzie GoreWASP331202259214
236246.8239Yu DarvishSDP222188321256
237243.0239.5Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS262240231239
238218.8240Jose BerriosTORP115216264280
239244.3241Erick FeddeSTLP217264218278
240235.5241.5Kirby YatesLADP220114345263
241231.8242Mitch KellerPITP177266239245
242248.3249Merrill KellyARIP190275223305
243225.0249.5Carlos EstevezKCP20230929792
244234.5250Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF321248117252
245234.0251.5Connor NorbyMIA3B274229146287
246239.8252Jose CaballeroTB2B, 3B, SS247257183272
247253.5253.5Reese OlsonDETP312263244195
248264.5253.5Byron BuxtonMINOF302249253254
249242.0254.5Michael BuschCHC1B277241182268
250246.5256Ryan McMahonCOL3B251261266208
251292.0256Kutter CrawfordBOSP267245412244
252268.8256.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP206356282231
253244.3257.5Josh JungTEX3B257178284258
254257.3257.5Brady SingerCINP255301260213
255264.0258.5Ivan HerreraSTLC370291226169
256248.8261.5Matt WallnerMINOF170270302253
257254.3261.5Jonathan IndiaKC2B249330164274
258261.0262Nestor CortesMILP205315277247
259288.3264Kumar RockerTEXP376265263249
260267.5265.5Jeffrey SpringsATHP295236312227
261272.5265.5Nolan JonesCOLOF204239355292
262252.5266Ryan MountcastleBAL1B271285193261
263243.0266.5Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B304274135259
264254.0269Nick MartinezCINP189289281257
265288.8269.5A.J. PukARIP221278261395
266270.5270.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B232287254309
267259.5271Andrew VaughnCHW1B272283213270
268278.0272Lucas ErcegKCP287180257388
269270.5273Jackson HollidayBAL2B275205331271
270268.3273.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP256230291296
271278.3274.5Ben JoyceLAAP365199343206
272271.8275Luis SeverinoATHP285252275275
273295.8276Liam HendriksBOSP279273365266
274452.8276Roman AnthonyBOSOF281271992267
275283.5276.5Alejandro KirkTORC250331272281
276289.5277.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF369268287234
277274.8278.5Tobias MyersMILP265296292246
278286.5278.5Trevor StoryBOSSS292237265352
279283.8280Joey BartPITC242276333284
280288.3280Drew RasmussenTBP261332295265
281288.0282.5Evan CarterTEXOF280269285318
282282.5283Lars NootbaarSTLOF309258308255
283280.5284Ha-Seong KimTBSS197308357260
284293.5285Jordan WalkerSTLOF278279326291
285280.0285.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B276337212295
286293.3287Joey OrtizMIL3B245288354286
287282.3289.5Spencer ArrighettiHOUP241204338346
288299.3290Chris BassittTORP246302278371
289277.8291Kenley JansenFAP286196296333
290315.3292Jordan RomanoPHIP266318459218
291292.0293.5Brandon MarshPHIOF252298289329
292295.5293.5Gavin LuxCIN2B282357305238
293295.5294.5Brandon LoweTB2B270316323273
294295.8294.5Jonah HeimTEXC239319270355
295306.3294.5JJ BledayATHOF394242300289
296283.5297.5Joc PedersonTEXDH310348191285
297314.3299.5Josh BellWAS1B273311288385
298300.3300.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B294307290310
299314.3302.5J.D. MartinezFADH364304301288
300328.3303DJ HerzWASP478290316229

