RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Happy February! We're less than three weeks from the start of spring games, and just eight days from the unofficial start of fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the day after the Super Bowl. Things will start changing more rapidly from here as the final set of free agents find new homes and as players report to camp and reveal previously undisclosed injuries, so the Roundtable crew will be issuing more frequent updates as a result. We'll bring you one every 10 days, giving us time for five more updates (not including this one) before Opening Day.
The biggest news since our latest update was probably Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers, which was enough to move him up from 154 to 114 in our rankings. We've also had a number of potential closers find new homes, but many of them in unclear situations which lead to difficult rankings. New Royal Carlos Estevez, new Blue Jay Jeff Hoffman, new Cub Ryan Pressly and new Dodgers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates all have their supporters and their detractors, and it might not be until late March until it becomes clear who's right.
If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2.0
|2
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.3
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5.5
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|4
|6
|4
|8
|5
|5.5
|5.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|6
|4
|7
|5
|6
|6.0
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|7
|8
|5
|4
|7
|7.0
|6.5
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|5
|7
|10
|6
|8
|7.8
|7.5
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|10
|6
|7
|9
|10.0
|10
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|11
|9
|8
|12
|10
|11.0
|10.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|10
|5
|18
|11
|11
|11.3
|11.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|12
|12
|11
|10
|12
|13.3
|13.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|9
|13
|17
|14
|13
|15.5
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|23
|11
|13
|15
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|20
|14
|15
|9
|15
|14.8
|14.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|18
|16
|12
|13
|16
|14.0
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|13
|17
|9
|17
|17
|17.0
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|18
|19
|16
|18
|17.3
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|16
|15
|20
|18
|19
|18.0
|17.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|23
|14
|21
|20
|21.8
|20.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|21
|20
|16
|30
|21
|21.8
|21
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|22
|19
|26
|20
|22
|22.5
|23
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|25
|21
|25
|19
|23
|25.0
|24
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|19
|33
|21
|27
|24
|24.3
|25
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|17
|28
|30
|22
|25
|27.3
|27
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|33
|22
|31
|23
|26
|28.0
|27
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|29
|25
|34
|24
|27
|28.5
|27.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|35
|30
|24
|25
|28
|29.5
|29
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|26
|24
|32
|36
|29
|33.5
|29.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|24
|31
|51
|28
|30
|33.8
|31.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|30
|29
|43
|33
|31
|34.3
|32
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|32
|32
|27
|46
|32
|35.5
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|51
|26
|36
|29
|33
|34.0
|34
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|31
|27
|37
|41
|34
|35.0
|36.5
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|27
|40
|33
|40
|35
|44.3
|37.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|28
|76
|47
|26
|36
|43.8
|40
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|61
|38
|42
|34
|37
|41.3
|40.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|36
|43
|48
|38
|38
|39.8
|41.5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|42
|45
|41
|31
|39
|38.8
|43
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|44
|42
|22
|47
|40
|44.5
|43.5
|Pete Alonso
|FA
|1B
|48
|56
|35
|39
|41
|47.0
|43.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|40
|47
|40
|61
|42
|47.5
|45.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|47
|44
|67
|32
|43
|58.0
|45.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|45
|46
|99
|42
|44
|48.8
|47.5
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|41
|34
|66
|54
|45
|49.3
|48.5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|58
|39
|65
|35
|46
|45.0
|49
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|49
|49
|23
|59
|47
|47.5
|49
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|34
|48
|58
|50
|48
|48.0
|50
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|56
|36
|56
|44
|49
|48.5
|52
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|52
|35
|52
|55
|50
|51.0
|52
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|46
|53
|54
|51
|51
|54.8
|52
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|54
|50
|44
|71
|52
|60.0
|53.5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|38
|54
|95
|53
|53
|49.8
|55
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|53
|61
|28
|57
|54
|54.3
|56
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|50
|62
|29
|76
|55
|55.3
|56
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|39
|59
|53
|70
|56
|54.3
|57.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|43
|57
|59
|58
|57
|60.5
|59
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|62
|85
|39
|56
|58
|68.0
|61.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|104
|66
|57
|45
|59
|64.0
|62.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|59
|51
|80
|66
|60
|64.8
|63
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|77
|84
|49
|49
|61
|68.8
|63
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|112
|37
|89
|37
|62
|64.5
|66.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|65
|68
|82
|43
|63
|69.5
|66.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|60
|65
|85
|68
|64
|71.0
|67
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|82
|41
|109
|52
|65
|68.8
|67.5
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|72
|63
|61
|79
|66
|76.3
|70.5
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|55
|86
|46
|118
|67
|76.8
|71
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|63
|79
|45
|120
|68
|78.5
|73
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|79
|58
|110
|67
|69
|71.3
|73.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|75
|83
|55
|72
|70
|77.8
|73.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|74
|73
|104
|60
|71
|87.8
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|135
|77
|64
|75
|72
|78.5
|76.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|64
|97
|72
|81
|73
|82.5
|77
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|83
|71
|111
|65
|74
|80.0
|78.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|90
|67
|101
|62
|75
|82.3
|78.5
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|101
|75
|71
|82
|76
|79.8
|80
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|57
|60
|100
|102
|77
|85.3
|80.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|37
|143
|98
|63
|78
|79.8
|81
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|67
|95
|62
|95
|79
|81.0
|81
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|86
|64
|76
|98
|80
|82.3
|82
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|68
|87
|77
|97
|81
|81.8
|84
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|69
|52
|107
|99
|82
|85.5
|84
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|89
|74
|79
|100
|83
|87.0
|85.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|96
|81
|81
|90
|84
|78.8
|86
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|95
|80
|92
|48
|85
|92.8
|87
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|94
|72
|125
|80
|86
|87.0
|88
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|109
|102
|63
|74
|87
|93.0
|89.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|71
|122
|94
|85
|88
|94.8
|92
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|113
|82
|97
|87
|89
|97.3
|92.5
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|78
|91
|126
|94
|90
|114.5
|93
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|87
|99
|208
|64
|91
|84.5
|94.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|80
|111
|38
|109
|92
|94.3
|96
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|70
|96
|96
|115
|93
|103.0
|96
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|66
|70
|154
|122
|94
|106.3
|96
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|147
|103
|86
|89
|95
|96.8
|98
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|100
|101
|90
|96
|96
|107.3
|99
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|92
|140
|106
|91
|97
|127.8
|100.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|88
|55
|255
|113
|98
|106.8
|101
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|73
|125
|152
|77
|99
|110.8
|102
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|81
|90
|158
|114
|100
|110.0
|104.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|76
|133
|70
|161
|101
|103.8
|105.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|108
|93
|103
|111
|102
|108.0
|106
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|111
|100
|120
|101
|103
|105.3
|108.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|107
|110
|75
|129
|104
|115.3
|108.5
|Alex Bregman
|FA
|3B
|110
|107
|91
|153
|105
|122.3
|108.5
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|85
|129
|187
|88
|106
|110.5
|109
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|149
|69
|155
|69
|107
|108.0
|110
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|139
|104
|116
|73
|108
|104.8
|111
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|105
|119
|78
|117
|109
|120.0
|111.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|163
|94
|113
|110
|110
|117.3
|113.5
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|102
|112
|115
|140
|111
|120.5
|114.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|121
|108
|175
|78
|112
|101.5
|115
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|117
|113
|50
|126
|113
|108.0
|115
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|132
|98
|68
|134
|114
|118.8
|115.5
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|98
|88
|156
|133
|115
|113.3
|116
|Jack Flaherty
|FA
|P
|126
|106
|138
|83
|116
|127.3
|120
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|106
|109
|163
|131
|117
|120.5
|121.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|93
|146
|136
|107
|118
|128.0
|122.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|124
|163
|121
|104
|119
|123.3
|123
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|129
|117
|161
|86
|120
|130.8
|123
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|165
|115
|131
|112
|121
|123.3
|124.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|91
|141
|153
|108
|122
|139.8
|125.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|116
|121
|192
|130
|123
|125.3
|128
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|131
|105
|140
|125
|124
|155.8
|129
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|123
|123
|242
|135
|125
|136.0
|129.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|140
|177
|108
|119
|126
|134.0
|132.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|99
|166
|69
|202
|127
|125.0
|133.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|118
|150
|83
|149
|128
|126.3
|134
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|159
|78
|141
|127
|129
|135.0
|134.5
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|97
|174
|133
|136
|130
|147.3
|136
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|133
|184
|134
|138
|131
|136.3
|136.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|114
|89
|159
|183
|132
|138.5
|137.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|153
|126
|132
|143
|133
|143.3
|138
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|152
|92
|205
|124
|134
|153.8
|138.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|233
|156
|105
|121
|135
|150.8
|139.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|142
|137
|137
|187
|136
|148.8
|141
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|158
|124
|190
|123
|137
|143.0
|143.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|182
|136
|151
|103
|138
|150.5
|144
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|187
|127
|143
|145
|139
|140.5
|145
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|185
|138
|87
|152
|140
|152.0
|146.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|136
|135
|180
|157
|141
|146.8
|147
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|160
|134
|165
|128
|142
|152.8
|147
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|194
|131
|123
|163
|143
|145.5
|148
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|166
|120
|130
|166
|144
|154.5
|148
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|174
|118
|122
|204
|145
|155.8
|149
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|161
|211
|114
|137
|146
|152.0
|150
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|155
|169
|145
|139
|147
|171.5
|151
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|154
|148
|236
|148
|148
|151.8
|151.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|103
|200
|84
|220
|149
|158.5
|151.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|150
|153
|215
|116
|150
|154.3
|153
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|144
|167
|144
|162
|151
|144.8
|154.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|141
|168
|102
|168
|152
|156.8
|154.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|134
|149
|160
|184
|153
|142.8
|156.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|162
|151
|93
|165
|154
|153.5
|156.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|169
|132
|169
|144
|155
|139.5
|157
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|156
|158
|74
|170
|156
|176.8
|157.5
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|128
|145
|170
|264
|157
|143.5
|159
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|168
|183
|73
|150
|158
|161.5
|159.5
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|84
|162
|157
|243
|159
|162.0
|160
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|200
|128
|188
|132
|160
|164.5
|160
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|173
|139
|199
|147
|161
|182.5
|160
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|268
|152
|168
|142
|162
|160.3
|160.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|130
|191
|119
|201
|163
|166.0
|161
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|119
|175
|147
|223
|164
|164.0
|162
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|183
|173
|149
|151
|165
|162.5
|163
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|179
|147
|240
|84
|166
|169.3
|163.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|122
|116
|234
|205
|167
|164.3
|165
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|145
|182
|166
|164
|168
|162.0
|165.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|120
|154
|177
|197
|169
|172.5
|165.5
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|127
|159
|232
|172
|170
|160.0
|166
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|137
|161
|171
|171
|171
|176.3
|166
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|125
|130
|202
|248
|172
|173.0
|170.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|210
|157
|184
|141
|173
|178.3
|170.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|167
|142
|230
|174
|174
|169.3
|172.5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|143
|187
|189
|158
|175
|161.3
|175
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|157
|235
|60
|193
|176
|176.8
|178
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|184
|172
|129
|222
|177
|179.0
|179
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|199
|186
|172
|159
|178
|201.8
|181
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|218
|144
|339
|106
|179
|199.8
|182.5
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|172
|262
|174
|191
|180
|182.8
|184
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|146
|171
|197
|217
|181
|180.0
|185
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|193
|155
|195
|177
|182
|186.8
|186.5
|Nick Pivetta
|FA
|P
|176
|192
|198
|181
|183
|202.5
|186.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|188
|164
|273
|185
|184
|184.0
|188.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|198
|179
|203
|156
|185
|221.8
|189.5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|148
|231
|362
|146
|186
|190.5
|190.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|226
|203
|178
|155
|187
|186.3
|194
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|269
|198
|88
|190
|188
|190.3
|194.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|171
|195
|201
|194
|189
|191.3
|195
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|180
|233
|142
|210
|190
|205.8
|195
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|192
|260
|173
|198
|191
|201.0
|197
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|248
|194
|162
|200
|192
|224.5
|198
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|196
|197
|306
|199
|193
|196.0
|199.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|231
|213
|186
|154
|194
|206.5
|199.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|181
|218
|251
|176
|195
|211.0
|200.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|151
|250
|150
|293
|196
|204.0
|201.5
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|175
|170
|243
|228
|197
|219.0
|202
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|284
|208
|196
|188
|198
|192.8
|203
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|186
|220
|124
|241
|199
|202.5
|203.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|213
|190
|204
|203
|200
|186.3
|204
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|216
|225
|112
|192
|201
|199.5
|204
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|230
|181
|227
|160
|202
|195.3
|204.5
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|244
|165
|279
|93
|203
|191.5
|208.5
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|211
|206
|128
|221
|204
|192.3
|208.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|138
|214
|206
|211
|205
|202.3
|209
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|209
|224
|167
|209
|206
|195.3
|210
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|243
|185
|118
|235
|207
|210.5
|210
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|203
|160
|217
|262
|208
|210.3
|211
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|201
|246
|221
|173
|209
|215.0
|216.5
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|238
|219
|214
|189
|210
|198.5
|217
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|208
|226
|127
|233
|211
|243.3
|217.5
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|329
|209
|219
|216
|212
|217.8
|218
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|219
|217
|209
|226
|213
|225.8
|218
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|300
|255
|181
|167
|214
|219.5
|218.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|195
|212
|246
|225
|215
|207.3
|219.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|207
|232
|139
|251
|216
|254.0
|222
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|234
|210
|386
|186
|217
|225.0
|225
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|254
|221
|229
|196
|218
|222.0
|225.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|227
|259
|224
|178
|219
|231.8
|225.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|215
|207
|269
|236
|220
|225.8
|226
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|258
|193
|222
|230
|221
|218.0
|226.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|228
|244
|225
|175
|222
|226.3
|227.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|235
|222
|233
|215
|223
|226.8
|228
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|240
|201
|216
|250
|224
|233.0
|228
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|371
|215
|241
|105
|225
|219.0
|229
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|236
|223
|235
|182
|226
|229.5
|230
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|223
|251
|237
|207
|227
|234.8
|231
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|224
|238
|194
|283
|228
|234.8
|231.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|229
|234
|252
|224
|229
|230.3
|232
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|212
|227
|245
|237
|230
|251.3
|232.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|360
|254
|211
|180
|231
|221.0
|233.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|214
|253
|148
|269
|232
|226.8
|233.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|264
|176
|248
|219
|233
|220.5
|234
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|164
|228
|250
|240
|234
|242.3
|236
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|225
|247
|220
|277
|235
|251.5
|236.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|331
|202
|259
|214
|236
|246.8
|239
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|222
|188
|321
|256
|237
|243.0
|239.5
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|262
|240
|231
|239
|238
|218.8
|240
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|115
|216
|264
|280
|239
|244.3
|241
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|217
|264
|218
|278
|240
|235.5
|241.5
|Kirby Yates
|LAD
|P
|220
|114
|345
|263
|241
|231.8
|242
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|177
|266
|239
|245
|242
|248.3
|249
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|190
|275
|223
|305
|243
|225.0
|249.5
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|202
|309
|297
|92
|244
|234.5
|250
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|321
|248
|117
|252
|245
|234.0
|251.5
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|274
|229
|146
|287
|246
|239.8
|252
|Jose Caballero
|TB
|2B, 3B, SS
|247
|257
|183
|272
|247
|253.5
|253.5
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|312
|263
|244
|195
|248
|264.5
|253.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|302
|249
|253
|254
|249
|242.0
|254.5
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|277
|241
|182
|268
|250
|246.5
|256
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|251
|261
|266
|208
|251
|292.0
|256
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|267
|245
|412
|244
|252
|268.8
|256.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|206
|356
|282
|231
|253
|244.3
|257.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|257
|178
|284
|258
|254
|257.3
|257.5
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|255
|301
|260
|213
|255
|264.0
|258.5
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|370
|291
|226
|169
|256
|248.8
|261.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|170
|270
|302
|253
|257
|254.3
|261.5
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|249
|330
|164
|274
|258
|261.0
|262
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|205
|315
|277
|247
|259
|288.3
|264
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|376
|265
|263
|249
|260
|267.5
|265.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|295
|236
|312
|227
|261
|272.5
|265.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|204
|239
|355
|292
|262
|252.5
|266
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|271
|285
|193
|261
|263
|243.0
|266.5
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|304
|274
|135
|259
|264
|254.0
|269
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|189
|289
|281
|257
|265
|288.8
|269.5
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|221
|278
|261
|395
|266
|270.5
|270.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|232
|287
|254
|309
|267
|259.5
|271
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|272
|283
|213
|270
|268
|278.0
|272
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|287
|180
|257
|388
|269
|270.5
|273
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|275
|205
|331
|271
|270
|268.3
|273.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|256
|230
|291
|296
|271
|278.3
|274.5
|Ben Joyce
|LAA
|P
|365
|199
|343
|206
|272
|271.8
|275
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|285
|252
|275
|275
|273
|295.8
|276
|Liam Hendriks
|BOS
|P
|279
|273
|365
|266
|274
|452.8
|276
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|281
|271
|992
|267
|275
|283.5
|276.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|250
|331
|272
|281
|276
|289.5
|277.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|369
|268
|287
|234
|277
|274.8
|278.5
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|265
|296
|292
|246
|278
|286.5
|278.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|292
|237
|265
|352
|279
|283.8
|280
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|242
|276
|333
|284
|280
|288.3
|280
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|261
|332
|295
|265
|281
|288.0
|282.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|280
|269
|285
|318
|282
|282.5
|283
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|309
|258
|308
|255
|283
|280.5
|284
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|197
|308
|357
|260
|284
|293.5
|285
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|278
|279
|326
|291
|285
|280.0
|285.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|276
|337
|212
|295
|286
|293.3
|287
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|245
|288
|354
|286
|287
|282.3
|289.5
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|241
|204
|338
|346
|288
|299.3
|290
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|246
|302
|278
|371
|289
|277.8
|291
|Kenley Jansen
|FA
|P
|286
|196
|296
|333
|290
|315.3
|292
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|266
|318
|459
|218
|291
|292.0
|293.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|252
|298
|289
|329
|292
|295.5
|293.5
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|282
|357
|305
|238
|293
|295.5
|294.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|270
|316
|323
|273
|294
|295.8
|294.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|239
|319
|270
|355
|295
|306.3
|294.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|394
|242
|300
|289
|296
|283.5
|297.5
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|310
|348
|191
|285
|297
|314.3
|299.5
|Josh Bell
|WAS
|1B
|273
|311
|288
|385
|298
|300.3
|300.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|294
|307
|290
|310
|299
|314.3
|302.5
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|364
|304
|301
|288
|300
|328.3
|303
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|P
|478
|290
|316
