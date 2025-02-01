RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Happy February! We're less than three weeks from the start of spring games, and just eight days from the unofficial start of fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the day after the Super Bowl. Things will start changing more rapidly from here as the final set of free agents find new homes and as players report to camp and reveal previously undisclosed injuries, so the Roundtable crew will be issuing more frequent updates as a result. We'll bring you one every 10 days, giving us time for five more updates (not including this one) before Opening Day. The biggest news since our latest update was probably Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers, which was enough to move him up from 154 to 114 in our rankings. We've also had a number of potential closers find new homes, but many of them in unclear situations which lead to difficult rankings. New Royal Carlos Estevez, new Blue Jay Jeff Hoffman, new Cub Ryan Pressly and new Dodgers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates all have their supporters and their detractors, and it might not be until late March until it becomes clear who's right. If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also