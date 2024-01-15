Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 January Update

RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 January Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
January 15, 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable! If you missed our previous installments, here's a quick refresher on what's going on here: These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
We may be coming off the coldest weekend of the winter in many parts of the country, but I have some good news: pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training in less than a month. Front offices certainly haven't been hibernating, with several big moves occurring since our December update. Some notable players who have jumped on these rankings following recent transactions include Yoshinobu Yamamoto (79 to 70), Chris Sale (177 to 139), Ryan Pepiot (267 to 192) Shota Imanaga (257 to 233) and Jung Hoo Lee (unranked to 257). We've also had a shuffle within our top five, with Corbin Carroll jumping from fifth to second, though the spots immediately after Ronald Acuna Jr. remain hotly contested. Read on to discover the rest of our top 300, and let us know what you'd do differently in the comments.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedNameTeamPosJeffClayToddErik

11.01Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF1111
23.83Corbin CarrollARZOF3363
33.53.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF2255
44.54Kyle TuckerHOUOF8424
55.36Bobby Witt Jr.KCSS5772
66.57Freddie FreemanLAD1B6938
77.57Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF71247
88.87.5Spencer StriderATLP451610
911.310Jose RamirezCLE3B178911
1011.310.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF11101014
1111.811.5Trea TurnerPHISS161489
1211.811.5Gerrit ColeNYYP1061318
1312.313Fernando Tatis Jr.SDOF1517116
1414.513.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF12112015
1516.813.5Matt OlsonATL1B14281213
1615.515Juan SotoNYYOF13191416
1715.515Shohei OhtaniLADDH9131723
1815.315.5Bryce HarperPHI1B18161512
1919.519.5Austin RileyATL3B24151821
2020.320.5Corey SeagerTEXSS23221917
2125.022Rafael DeversBOS3B36202420
2226.025.5Luis RobertCWSOF26312225
2325.326Zack WheelerPHIP20292626
2428.026Corbin BurnesMLWP19254127
2528.527.5Francisco LindorNYMSS25302534
2628.827.5Zac GallenARZP27184228
2735.528Bo BichetteTORSS29272759
2828.328.5Marcus SemienTEX2B28212935
2927.529Kevin GausmanTORP33263219
3030.029Pete AlonsoNYM1B22403622
3129.830Ozzie AlbiesATL2B30362330
3231.033Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B37342132
3333.833.5Luis CastilloSEAP21244347
3437.036Randy ArozarenaTBOF35324437
3539.036Adolis GarciaTEXOF32353752
3639.338Jose AltuveHOU2B38483833
3738.838.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B31414736
3840.842Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B49553524
3946.043.5Manny MachadoSD3B48393067
4045.344George KirbySEAP34593949
4143.845Framber ValdezHOUP50335240
4245.045Royce LewisMIN3B44375346
4345.546Aaron NolaPHIP40445048
4447.846Logan WebbSFP53683139
4548.346.5Pablo LopezMINP46476238
4653.848Max FriedATLP47464973
4750.051Tyler GlasnowLADP54564842
4854.051J.T. RealmutoPHIC45239157
4950.052Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B61432868
5056.052.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP68525153
5155.354.5CJ AbramsWASSS52835729
5258.855.5Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS55844056
5360.556.5Tarik SkubalDETP58865543
5460.357Adley RutschmanBALC56388958
5557.859.5Devin WilliamsMLWP67536645
5659.561Matt McLainCIN2B, SS41823481
5763.862Josh HaderFAP66588744
5866.362Kyle SchwarberPHIOF62625685
5974.862.5Blake SnellFAP764913341
6063.063.5Camilo DovalSFP71546760
6164.865.5Freddy PeraltaMLWP42768655
6271.866Cody BellingerFA1B, OF518110550
6371.867Jordan RomanoTORP705010364
6471.067.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B774258107
6573.068.5Alexis DiazCINP745110463
6680.369Jhoan DuranMINP726612261
6766.870.5Logan GilbertSEAP43786383
6873.071Josh LoweTBOF83677270
6978.871Nick CastellanosPHIOF657759114
7069.073Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP85457472
7177.373.5Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B601027671
7292.374.5Christian WalkerARZ1B791517069
7374.575.5Christian YelichMLWOF59886982
7480.579.5Sonny GraySTLP98658475
7578.880.5Zach EflinTBP90856476
7678.880.5David BednarPITP73898865
7790.081George SpringerTOROF936945153
7884.082.5Kyle BradishBALP867110079
7995.087Bryan ReynoldsPITOF878771135
8096.387.5William ContrerasMLWC957380137
8185.588Alex BregmanHOU3B968060106
8287.388Kodai SengaNYMP5761116115
8396.389Dansby SwansonCHCSS1467061108
8481.890.5Nolan JonesCOLOF91909551
8587.390.5Xander BogaertsSDSS1056379102
8689.591.5Cedric MullinsBALOF82939291
8791.891.5Raisel IglesiasATLP1181226562
8890.892.5Justin SteeleCHCP6311111574
8993.393Gleyber TorresNYY2B1071048280
9093.393Ryan PresslyHOUP1206412366
9193.395Edwin DiazNYMP6912912154
92103.395.5Mike TroutLAAOF7810514486
9399.097Joe MusgroveSDP1091258577
94108.097.5Luis ArraezMIA2B1167973164
9597.0100.5Josh NaylorCLE1B11210075101
96108.5103Eury PerezMIAP6472164134
97110.8105.5Josh JungTEX3B8975157122
98103.0106Triston CasasBOS1B10410890110
99102.3106.5Andres GimenezCLE2B1251286888
100112.8108.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF92106111142
101108.0109Yandy DiazTB1B13611378105
102116.5110.5Lane ThomasWASOF10211993152
103126.5111Ryan HelsleySTLP12118510199
104109.8112Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B11710712689
105114.0112.5Joe RyanMINP103112113128
106117.0112.5Anthony SantanderBALOF1317494169
107121.3112.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF111114110150
108130.3113Dylan CeaseCWSP11097198116
109107.3113.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP75109118127
110129.8114Anthony VolpeNYYSS9719913192
111105.5114.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF9413546147
112116.3114.5Ketel MarteARZ2B1379277159
113114.8119.5Andres MunozSEAP12311612496
114145.8120.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF88101254140
115124.5121.5Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF1629414993
116122.0122.5Oneil CruzPITSS101136142109
117127.5122.5Max MuncyLAD3B14295170103
118126.5123.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B124123148111
119139.3124.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B108201107141
120114.0125.5Evan CarterTEXOF11413754151
121146.5126.5Paul SewaldARZP151233102100
122124.5127Nathaniel LoweTEX1B141103125129
123120.3128Grayson RodriguezBALP14712413278
124141.3129Chris BassittTORP139110119197
125151.0129Cole RagansKCP126127220131
126125.5132.5Clay HolmesNYYP12814013797
127135.3132.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B127118158138
128137.0133.5Chas McCormickHOUOF16118710694
129133.3134.5Yainer DiazHOUC119150109155
130140.0135.5Willy AdamesMLWSS170120151119
131141.0140Bobby MillerLADP155167117125
132150.5140Adbert AlzolayCHCP132190136144
133159.0140Marcell OzunaATLOF16025997120
134132.8142Tanner BibeeCLEP84152163132
135142.3142.5Jordan MontgomeryFAP15313299185
136145.3143Sean MurphyATLC148138159136
137137.8143.5Pete FairbanksTBP12216616598
138148.8143.5Evan PhillipsLADP15221313595
139147.0144Chris SaleATLP168182120118
140143.3146.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS156141152124
141154.0147.5Ian HappCHCOF135160130191
142143.8150Kenley JansenBOSP13499166176
143175.3150.5Hunter GreeneCINP144157267133
144161.5151.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B154149213130
145163.3151.5Tanner ScottMIAP158216134145
146153.0154Cal RaleighSEAC159164140149
147154.0154Jorge SolerFAOF106202195113
148158.5154TJ FriedlCINOF140203168123
149166.5154.5Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B149230127160
150160.3155.5Willson ContrerasSTLC191144167139
151161.0156Justin VerlanderHOUP99126233186
152160.5157Bryson StottPHI2B18524112987
153143.5158Zack GelofOAK2B81155177161
154160.5158.5Mitch KellerPITP145172199126
155171.5158.5Cristian JavierHOUP100170147269
156153.3159.5Eloy JimenezCWSDH13091189203
157164.3159.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF198121108230
158152.8160Francisco AlvarezNYMC174117172148
159157.3163James OutmanLADOF16320796163
160164.5163Masataka YoshidaBOSOF176161156165
161175.3163Esteury RuizOAKOF13328519390
162164.8164J.D. MartinezFADH197134150178
163174.5164.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS150175154219
164152.0165.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B17998160171
165176.0169Riley GreeneDETOF138146228192
166211.0169Gabriel MorenoARZC157367139181
167167.5169.5Merrill KellyARZP173217114166
168179.0170Yu DarvishSDP129153247187
169168.8171.5Jake BurgerMIA3B189154211121
170164.0174Braxton GarrettMIAP186196162112
171184.3175.5Bryce MillerSEAP180130171256
172200.3176Jose AbreuHOU1B143131209318
173176.5178Nathan EovaldiTEXP172133217184
174182.8178.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF177173180201
175167.0179Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B190168206104
176176.5179.5Steven KwanCLEOF21614383264
177184.8181Gavin WilliamsCLEP113162264200
178180.8181.5Carlos CorreaMINSS169156194204
179200.8182.5Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF277163161202
180192.8183.5Trevor StoryBOSSS171171196233
181199.5184Jack SuwinskiPITOF187181274156
182207.0184Keibert RuizWASC188287173180
183192.0185Jackson ChourioMLWOF241165205157
184179.3186Noelvi MarteCIN3B115229230143
185185.8186.5Bo NaylorCLEC183200190170
186188.3187.5Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF196147179231
187186.8190Jose BerriosTORP194186200167
188203.5190.5Bailey OberMINP199321112182
189227.0192Jeimer CandelarioCIN1B, 3B336188191193
190233.3192Jonah HeimTEXC200370184179
191198.8192.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF208177238172
192201.3193Ryan PepiotTBP167158219261
193179.8194Michael KingSDP184204214117
194193.0194Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B182198202190
195175.3194.5Shane BieberCLEP17596216214
196198.0195.5Walker BuehlerLADP165236218173
197197.0196.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC212174181221
198212.5197Ezequiel TovarCOLSS220302174154
199195.8197.5Edouard JulienMIN2B226226169162
200198.8198Eduardo RodriguezARZP217179231168
201198.0201Josh BellCLE1B214192176210
202203.5205Jarren DuranBOSOF205263141205
203211.3206Tyler O'NeillBOSOF204255178208
204206.3207Hunter BrownHOUP202212185226
205212.0207Craig KimbrelBALP239296138175
206202.5208Whit MerrifieldFA2B, OF222251143194
207228.0208.5Maikel GarciaKC3B302193222195
208211.3209Aaron CivaleTBP166205261213
209206.8209.5Carlos EstevezLAAP233234186174
210214.5214Starling MarteNYMOF164266188240
211213.3217.5Matt ChapmanFA3B193169242249
212206.8218.5Eugenio SuarezSEA3B201142236248
213215.0218.5Nolan GormanSTL2B178265259158
214224.3219.5Justin TurnerFA1B250283175189
215249.0220.5Carlos RodonNYYP213139416228
216217.0221Ty FranceSEA1B245176197250
217241.5225.5Brandon LoweTB2B206245327188
218222.3226Tyler StephensonCINC227225183254
219214.0228.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF232253225146
220225.3229.5Junior CamineroTB3B207289153252
221225.8229.5Reid DetmersLAAP235178266224
222235.3230.5Mitch GarverSEAC272252208209
223236.8230.5Alejandro KirkTORC267219239222
224242.8232.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF261191204315
225241.8233.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B240227224276
226227.0235Daulton VarshoTOROF181292146289
227234.3235Triston McKenzieCLEP210224246257
228230.3235.5Brayan BelloBOSP230115335241
229234.8237.5Seth LugoKCP238237265199
230237.0238Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B228244244232
231248.5241.5Kyle FinneganWASP310272201211
232266.3241.5Joey MenesesWASDH244239207375
233241.5242Shota ImanagaCHCP268195287216
234243.0242Cristopher SanchezPHIP288194294196
235244.5242.5Zach NetoLAASS306267187218
236243.5245Bryan WooSEAP223261245245
237259.3246Nick PivettaBOSP225330215267
238319.8247.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B258223561237
239255.0248.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B215246308251
240259.5248.5Marcus StromanNYYP326249248215
241251.5250.5Charlie MortonATLP257243262244
242260.8251.5Byron BuxtonMINDH291189351212
243240.8252Ryan MountcastleBAL1B229282275177
244257.3255Danny JansenTORC316257203253
245241.8257.5Nick LodoloCINP255260269183
246272.5258.5Jon GrayTEXP234339249268
247260.3259Luis CampusanoSDC247303271220
248279.0259.5Elias DiazCOLC264342255255
249280.8259.5Kenta MaedaMINP285372232234
250252.8261.5Nestor CortesNYYP304184288235
251272.0261.5Shea LangeliersOAKC330235241282
252265.8262Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF246228278311
253267.3262.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP253262263291
254242.5263Austin HaysBALOF299145227299
255257.0264Jorge PolancoMIN2B218247282281
256271.3264.5Leody TaverasTEXOF266327229263
257286.0267.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF270232377265
258268.8269Lucas GiolitoBOSP209328296242
259271.0269Alex VerdugoNYYOF237218328301
260280.5269Griffin CanningLAAP341288250243
261265.3271Andrew BenintendiCWSOF320222192327
262287.0272.5Miles MikolasSTLP236254291367
263261.5273Johan RojasPHIOF345275155271
264295.0273.5Yennier CanoBALP262277270371
265293.3275Michael WachaKCP271264359279
266265.8276Kyle HarrisonSFP303208292260
267271.8276Kris BryantCOLOF252159376300
268335.3278Jarred KelenicATLOF259297578207
269307.8278.5Taj BradleyTBP274256418283
270292.8281.5Brandon PfaadtARZP251304357259
271279.3284Yusei KikuchiTORP300313268236
272291.8284Alex LangeDETP224378221344
273277.0285Shane BazTBP281311289227
274289.8285.5Brandon MarshPHIOF312286276285
275295.3286Brent RookerOAKOF283284326288
276283.8287.5Lance LynnSTLP278206297354
277261.3293Amed RosarioFASS317269128331
278291.3293.5Tommy PhamFAOF335309243278
279280.5294Bryan De La CruzMIAOF294294210324
280288.3294Max KeplerMINOF265323226339
281295.3294.5Tim AndersonFASS324268273316
282302.5295.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF311347272280
283288.3296J.P. CrawfordSEASS296324237296
284303.0299.5Jordan HicksSFP340273293306
285292.8300.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF314214356287
286305.5301Joc PedersonFAOF279298304341
287307.8302Jake FraleyCINOF195358432246
288312.0303Joey WiemerMLWOF282322284360
289298.3304.5Andrew HeaneyTEXP319211290373
290308.3305Seth BrownOAKOF329281258365
291313.3306Ryan JeffersMINC286355303309
292303.0308.5Wilmer FloresSF1B, 3B318315302277
293307.8311MJ MelendezKCOF263280346342
294312.5311Sal FrelickMLWOF313333309295
295287.3313Logan AllenCLEP343180313313
296321.0313MacKenzie GoreWASP334290368292
297305.0314.5Brusdar GraterolLADP308340251321
298454.0315Reese OlsonDETP248382988198
299304.3318.5Mitch HanigerSEAOF365215279358
300321.3320Clarke SchmidtNYYP323341317304

