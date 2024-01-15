RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 January Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable! If you missed our previous installments, here's a quick refresher on what's going on here: These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
We may be coming off the coldest weekend of the winter in many parts of the country, but I have some good news: pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training in less than a month. Front offices certainly haven't been hibernating, with several big moves occurring since our December update. Some notable players who have jumped on these rankings following recent transactions include Yoshinobu Yamamoto (79 to 70), Chris Sale (177 to 139), Ryan Pepiot (267 to 192) Shota Imanaga (257 to 233) and Jung Hoo Lee (unranked to 257). We've also had a shuffle within our top five, with Corbin Carroll jumping from fifth to second, though the spots immediately after Ronald Acuna Jr. remain hotly contested. Read on to discover the rest of our top 300, and let us know what you'd do differently in the comments.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3.8
|3
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|3
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4.5
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|8
|4
|2
|4
|5
|5.3
|6
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|SS
|5
|7
|7
|2
|6
|6.5
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|6
|9
|3
|8
|7
|7.5
|7
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|7
|12
|4
|7
|8
|8.8
|7.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|4
|5
|16
|10
|9
|11.3
|10
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|17
|8
|9
|11
|10
|11.3
|10.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|11
|10
|10
|14
|11
|11.8
|11.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|16
|14
|8
|9
|12
|11.8
|11.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|10
|6
|13
|18
|13
|12.3
|13
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|OF
|15
|17
|11
|6
|14
|14.5
|13.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|12
|11
|20
|15
|15
|16.8
|13.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|14
|28
|12
|13
|16
|15.5
|15
|Juan Soto
|NYY
|OF
|13
|19
|14
|16
|17
|15.5
|15
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH
|9
|13
|17
|23
|18
|15.3
|15.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|18
|16
|15
|12
|19
|19.5
|19.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|24
|15
|18
|21
|20
|20.3
|20.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|23
|22
|19
|17
|21
|25.0
|22
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|36
|20
|24
|20
|22
|26.0
|25.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|26
|31
|22
|25
|23
|25.3
|26
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|20
|29
|26
|26
|24
|28.0
|26
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|19
|25
|41
|27
|25
|28.5
|27.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|25
|30
|25
|34
|26
|28.8
|27.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|27
|18
|42
|28
|27
|35.5
|28
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|29
|27
|27
|59
|28
|28.3
|28.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|28
|21
|29
|35
|29
|27.5
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|33
|26
|32
|19
|30
|30.0
|29
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|22
|40
|36
|22
|31
|29.8
|30
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|30
|36
|23
|30
|32
|31.0
|33
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|37
|34
|21
|32
|33
|33.8
|33.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|21
|24
|43
|47
|34
|37.0
|36
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|35
|32
|44
|37
|35
|39.0
|36
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|32
|35
|37
|52
|36
|39.3
|38
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|38
|48
|38
|33
|37
|38.8
|38.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|31
|41
|47
|36
|38
|40.8
|42
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|49
|55
|35
|24
|39
|46.0
|43.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|48
|39
|30
|67
|40
|45.3
|44
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|34
|59
|39
|49
|41
|43.8
|45
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|50
|33
|52
|40
|42
|45.0
|45
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|44
|37
|53
|46
|43
|45.5
|46
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|40
|44
|50
|48
|44
|47.8
|46
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|53
|68
|31
|39
|45
|48.3
|46.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|46
|47
|62
|38
|46
|53.8
|48
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|47
|46
|49
|73
|47
|50.0
|51
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|54
|56
|48
|42
|48
|54.0
|51
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|45
|23
|91
|57
|49
|50.0
|52
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|61
|43
|28
|68
|50
|56.0
|52.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|68
|52
|51
|53
|51
|55.3
|54.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|52
|83
|57
|29
|52
|58.8
|55.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|55
|84
|40
|56
|53
|60.5
|56.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|58
|86
|55
|43
|54
|60.3
|57
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|56
|38
|89
|58
|55
|57.8
|59.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|67
|53
|66
|45
|56
|59.5
|61
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B, SS
|41
|82
|34
|81
|57
|63.8
|62
|Josh Hader
|FA
|P
|66
|58
|87
|44
|58
|66.3
|62
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|62
|62
|56
|85
|59
|74.8
|62.5
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|76
|49
|133
|41
|60
|63.0
|63.5
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|71
|54
|67
|60
|61
|64.8
|65.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|42
|76
|86
|55
|62
|71.8
|66
|Cody Bellinger
|FA
|1B, OF
|51
|81
|105
|50
|63
|71.8
|67
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|70
|50
|103
|64
|64
|71.0
|67.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|77
|42
|58
|107
|65
|73.0
|68.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|74
|51
|104
|63
|66
|80.3
|69
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|72
|66
|122
|61
|67
|66.8
|70.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|43
|78
|63
|83
|68
|73.0
|71
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|83
|67
|72
|70
|69
|78.8
|71
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|65
|77
|59
|114
|70
|69.0
|73
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|85
|45
|74
|72
|71
|77.3
|73.5
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|60
|102
|76
|71
|72
|92.3
|74.5
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|79
|151
|70
|69
|73
|74.5
|75.5
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|59
|88
|69
|82
|74
|80.5
|79.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|98
|65
|84
|75
|75
|78.8
|80.5
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|90
|85
|64
|76
|76
|78.8
|80.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|73
|89
|88
|65
|77
|90.0
|81
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|93
|69
|45
|153
|78
|84.0
|82.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|86
|71
|100
|79
|79
|95.0
|87
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|87
|87
|71
|135
|80
|96.3
|87.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|95
|73
|80
|137
|81
|85.5
|88
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|96
|80
|60
|106
|82
|87.3
|88
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|57
|61
|116
|115
|83
|96.3
|89
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|146
|70
|61
|108
|84
|81.8
|90.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|91
|90
|95
|51
|85
|87.3
|90.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|105
|63
|79
|102
|86
|89.5
|91.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|82
|93
|92
|91
|87
|91.8
|91.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|118
|122
|65
|62
|88
|90.8
|92.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|63
|111
|115
|74
|89
|93.3
|93
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|107
|104
|82
|80
|90
|93.3
|93
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|120
|64
|123
|66
|91
|93.3
|95
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|69
|129
|121
|54
|92
|103.3
|95.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|78
|105
|144
|86
|93
|99.0
|97
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|109
|125
|85
|77
|94
|108.0
|97.5
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|116
|79
|73
|164
|95
|97.0
|100.5
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|112
|100
|75
|101
|96
|108.5
|103
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|64
|72
|164
|134
|97
|110.8
|105.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|89
|75
|157
|122
|98
|103.0
|106
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|104
|108
|90
|110
|99
|102.3
|106.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|125
|128
|68
|88
|100
|112.8
|108.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|92
|106
|111
|142
|101
|108.0
|109
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|136
|113
|78
|105
|102
|116.5
|110.5
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|102
|119
|93
|152
|103
|126.5
|111
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|121
|185
|101
|99
|104
|109.8
|112
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|117
|107
|126
|89
|105
|114.0
|112.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|103
|112
|113
|128
|106
|117.0
|112.5
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|131
|74
|94
|169
|107
|121.3
|112.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|111
|114
|110
|150
|108
|130.3
|113
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|110
|97
|198
|116
|109
|107.3
|113.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|75
|109
|118
|127
|110
|129.8
|114
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|97
|199
|131
|92
|111
|105.5
|114.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|94
|135
|46
|147
|112
|116.3
|114.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|137
|92
|77
|159
|113
|114.8
|119.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|123
|116
|124
|96
|114
|145.8
|120.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|88
|101
|254
|140
|115
|124.5
|121.5
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|162
|94
|149
|93
|116
|122.0
|122.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|101
|136
|142
|109
|117
|127.5
|122.5
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|142
|95
|170
|103
|118
|126.5
|123.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|124
|123
|148
|111
|119
|139.3
|124.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|108
|201
|107
|141
|120
|114.0
|125.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|114
|137
|54
|151
|121
|146.5
|126.5
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|151
|233
|102
|100
|122
|124.5
|127
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|141
|103
|125
|129
|123
|120.3
|128
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|147
|124
|132
|78
|124
|141.3
|129
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|139
|110
|119
|197
|125
|151.0
|129
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|126
|127
|220
|131
|126
|125.5
|132.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|128
|140
|137
|97
|127
|135.3
|132.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|127
|118
|158
|138
|128
|137.0
|133.5
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|161
|187
|106
|94
|129
|133.3
|134.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|119
|150
|109
|155
|130
|140.0
|135.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|170
|120
|151
|119
|131
|141.0
|140
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|155
|167
|117
|125
|132
|150.5
|140
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|132
|190
|136
|144
|133
|159.0
|140
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|160
|259
|97
|120
|134
|132.8
|142
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|84
|152
|163
|132
|135
|142.3
|142.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|153
|132
|99
|185
|136
|145.3
|143
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|148
|138
|159
|136
|137
|137.8
|143.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|122
|166
|165
|98
|138
|148.8
|143.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|152
|213
|135
|95
|139
|147.0
|144
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|168
|182
|120
|118
|140
|143.3
|146.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|156
|141
|152
|124
|141
|154.0
|147.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|135
|160
|130
|191
|142
|143.8
|150
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|134
|99
|166
|176
|143
|175.3
|150.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|144
|157
|267
|133
|144
|161.5
|151.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|154
|149
|213
|130
|145
|163.3
|151.5
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|158
|216
|134
|145
|146
|153.0
|154
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|159
|164
|140
|149
|147
|154.0
|154
|Jorge Soler
|FA
|OF
|106
|202
|195
|113
|148
|158.5
|154
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|140
|203
|168
|123
|149
|166.5
|154.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|149
|230
|127
|160
|150
|160.3
|155.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|191
|144
|167
|139
|151
|161.0
|156
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|99
|126
|233
|186
|152
|160.5
|157
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|185
|241
|129
|87
|153
|143.5
|158
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|81
|155
|177
|161
|154
|160.5
|158.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|145
|172
|199
|126
|155
|171.5
|158.5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|100
|170
|147
|269
|156
|153.3
|159.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|130
|91
|189
|203
|157
|164.3
|159.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|198
|121
|108
|230
|158
|152.8
|160
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|174
|117
|172
|148
|159
|157.3
|163
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|163
|207
|96
|163
|160
|164.5
|163
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|176
|161
|156
|165
|161
|175.3
|163
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|133
|285
|193
|90
|162
|164.8
|164
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|197
|134
|150
|178
|163
|174.5
|164.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|150
|175
|154
|219
|164
|152.0
|165.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|179
|98
|160
|171
|165
|176.0
|169
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|138
|146
|228
|192
|166
|211.0
|169
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|157
|367
|139
|181
|167
|167.5
|169.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|173
|217
|114
|166
|168
|179.0
|170
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|129
|153
|247
|187
|169
|168.8
|171.5
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|189
|154
|211
|121
|170
|164.0
|174
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|186
|196
|162
|112
|171
|184.3
|175.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|180
|130
|171
|256
|172
|200.3
|176
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|143
|131
|209
|318
|173
|176.5
|178
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|172
|133
|217
|184
|174
|182.8
|178.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|177
|173
|180
|201
|175
|167.0
|179
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|190
|168
|206
|104
|176
|176.5
|179.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|216
|143
|83
|264
|177
|184.8
|181
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|113
|162
|264
|200
|178
|180.8
|181.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|169
|156
|194
|204
|179
|200.8
|182.5
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|277
|163
|161
|202
|180
|192.8
|183.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|171
|171
|196
|233
|181
|199.5
|184
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|187
|181
|274
|156
|182
|207.0
|184
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|188
|287
|173
|180
|183
|192.0
|185
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|241
|165
|205
|157
|184
|179.3
|186
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|115
|229
|230
|143
|185
|185.8
|186.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|183
|200
|190
|170
|186
|188.3
|187.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|196
|147
|179
|231
|187
|186.8
|190
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|194
|186
|200
|167
|188
|203.5
|190.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|199
|321
|112
|182
|189
|227.0
|192
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B, 3B
|336
|188
|191
|193
|190
|233.3
|192
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|200
|370
|184
|179
|191
|198.8
|192.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|208
|177
|238
|172
|192
|201.3
|193
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|167
|158
|219
|261
|193
|179.8
|194
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|184
|204
|214
|117
|194
|193.0
|194
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|182
|198
|202
|190
|195
|175.3
|194.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|175
|96
|216
|214
|196
|198.0
|195.5
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|165
|236
|218
|173
|197
|197.0
|196.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|212
|174
|181
|221
|198
|212.5
|197
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|220
|302
|174
|154
|199
|195.8
|197.5
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|226
|226
|169
|162
|200
|198.8
|198
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARZ
|P
|217
|179
|231
|168
|201
|198.0
|201
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|214
|192
|176
|210
|202
|203.5
|205
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|205
|263
|141
|205
|203
|211.3
|206
|Tyler O'Neill
|BOS
|OF
|204
|255
|178
|208
|204
|206.3
|207
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|202
|212
|185
|226
|205
|212.0
|207
|Craig Kimbrel
|BAL
|P
|239
|296
|138
|175
|206
|202.5
|208
|Whit Merrifield
|FA
|2B, OF
|222
|251
|143
|194
|207
|228.0
|208.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|302
|193
|222
|195
|208
|211.3
|209
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|P
|166
|205
|261
|213
|209
|206.8
|209.5
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|233
|234
|186
|174
|210
|214.5
|214
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|164
|266
|188
|240
|211
|213.3
|217.5
|Matt Chapman
|FA
|3B
|193
|169
|242
|249
|212
|206.8
|218.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|201
|142
|236
|248
|213
|215.0
|218.5
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|178
|265
|259
|158
|214
|224.3
|219.5
|Justin Turner
|FA
|1B
|250
|283
|175
|189
|215
|249.0
|220.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|213
|139
|416
|228
|216
|217.0
|221
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|245
|176
|197
|250
|217
|241.5
|225.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|206
|245
|327
|188
|218
|222.3
|226
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|227
|225
|183
|254
|219
|214.0
|228.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|232
|253
|225
|146
|220
|225.3
|229.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|207
|289
|153
|252
|221
|225.8
|229.5
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|235
|178
|266
|224
|222
|235.3
|230.5
|Mitch Garver
|SEA
|C
|272
|252
|208
|209
|223
|236.8
|230.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|267
|219
|239
|222
|224
|242.8
|232.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|261
|191
|204
|315
|225
|241.8
|233.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|240
|227
|224
|276
|226
|227.0
|235
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|181
|292
|146
|289
|227
|234.3
|235
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|210
|224
|246
|257
|228
|230.3
|235.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|230
|115
|335
|241
|229
|234.8
|237.5
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|238
|237
|265
|199
|230
|237.0
|238
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|228
|244
|244
|232
|231
|248.5
|241.5
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|310
|272
|201
|211
|232
|266.3
|241.5
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|244
|239
|207
|375
|233
|241.5
|242
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|268
|195
|287
|216
|234
|243.0
|242
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|288
|194
|294
|196
|235
|244.5
|242.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|306
|267
|187
|218
|236
|243.5
|245
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|223
|261
|245
|245
|237
|259.3
|246
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|225
|330
|215
|267
|238
|319.8
|247.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|258
|223
|561
|237
|239
|255.0
|248.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|215
|246
|308
|251
|240
|259.5
|248.5
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|P
|326
|249
|248
|215
|241
|251.5
|250.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|257
|243
|262
|244
|242
|260.8
|251.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|291
|189
|351
|212
|243
|240.8
|252
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|229
|282
|275
|177
|244
|257.3
|255
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|316
|257
|203
|253
|245
|241.8
|257.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|255
|260
|269
|183
|246
|272.5
|258.5
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|234
|339
|249
|268
|247
|260.3
|259
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|247
|303
|271
|220
|248
|279.0
|259.5
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|264
|342
|255
|255
|249
|280.8
|259.5
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|285
|372
|232
|234
|250
|252.8
|261.5
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|304
|184
|288
|235
|251
|272.0
|261.5
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|330
|235
|241
|282
|252
|265.8
|262
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|246
|228
|278
|311
|253
|267.3
|262.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|253
|262
|263
|291
|254
|242.5
|263
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|299
|145
|227
|299
|255
|257.0
|264
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|218
|247
|282
|281
|256
|271.3
|264.5
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|266
|327
|229
|263
|257
|286.0
|267.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|270
|232
|377
|265
|258
|268.8
|269
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|P
|209
|328
|296
|242
|259
|271.0
|269
|Alex Verdugo
|NYY
|OF
|237
|218
|328
|301
|260
|280.5
|269
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|341
|288
|250
|243
|261
|265.3
|271
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|320
|222
|192
|327
|262
|287.0
|272.5
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|236
|254
|291
|367
|263
|261.5
|273
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|345
|275
|155
|271
|264
|295.0
|273.5
|Yennier Cano
|BAL
|P
|262
|277
|270
|371
|265
|293.3
|275
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|271
|264
|359
|279
|266
|265.8
|276
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|P
|303
|208
|292
|260
|267
|271.8
|276
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|252
|159
|376
|300
|268
|335.3
|278
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|259
|297
|578
|207
|269
|307.8
|278.5
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|274
|256
|418
|283
|270
|292.8
|281.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|251
|304
|357
|259
|271
|279.3
|284
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|300
|313
|268
|236
|272
|291.8
|284
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|224
|378
|221
|344
|273
|277.0
|285
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|281
|311
|289
|227
|274
|289.8
|285.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|312
|286
|276
|285
|275
|295.3
|286
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|283
|284
|326
|288
|276
|283.8
|287.5
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|P
|278
|206
|297
|354
|277
|261.3
|293
|Amed Rosario
|FA
|SS
|317
|269
|128
|331
|278
|291.3
|293.5
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|335
|309
|243
|278
|279
|280.5
|294
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|294
|294
|210
|324
|280
|288.3
|294
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|265
|323
|226
|339
|281
|295.3
|294.5
|Tim Anderson
|FA
|SS
|324
|268
|273
|316
|282
|302.5
|295.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|311
|347
|272
|280
|283
|288.3
|296
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|296
|324
|237
|296
|284
|303.0
|299.5
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|P
|340
|273
|293
|306
|285
|292.8
|300.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|314
|214
|356
|287
|286
|305.5
|301
|Joc Pederson
|FA
|OF
|279
|298
|304
|341
|287
|307.8
|302
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|195
|358
|432
|246
|288
|312.0
|303
|Joey Wiemer
|MLW
|OF
|282
|322
|284
|360
|289
|298.3
|304.5
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|319
|211
|290
|373
|290
|308.3
|305
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|OF
|329
|281
|258
|365
|291
|313.3
|306
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|286
|355
|303
|309
|292
|303.0
|308.5
|Wilmer Flores
|SF
|1B, 3B
|318
|315
|302
|277
|293
|307.8
|311
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|OF
|263
|280
|346
|342
|294
|312.5
|311
|Sal Frelick
|MLW
|OF
|313
|333
|309
|295
|295
|287.3
|313
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|P
|343
|180
|313
|313
|296
|321.0
|313
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|334
|290
|368
|292
|297
|305.0
|314.5
|Brusdar Graterol
|LAD
|P
|308
|340
|251
|321
|298
|454.0
|315
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|248
|382
|988
|198
|299
|304.3
|318.5
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA
|OF
|365
|215
|279
|358
|300
|321.3
|320
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|323
|341
|317
|304