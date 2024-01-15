RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 January Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable! If you missed our previous installments, here's a quick refresher on what's going on here: These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

We may be coming off the coldest weekend of the winter in many parts of the country, but I have some good news: pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training in less than a month. Front offices certainly haven't been hibernating, with several big moves occurring since our December update. Some notable players who have jumped on these rankings following recent transactions include Yoshinobu Yamamoto (79 to 70), Chris Sale (177 to 139), Ryan Pepiot (267 to 192) Shota Imanaga (257 to 233) and Jung Hoo Lee (unranked to 257). We've also had a shuffle within our top five, with Corbin Carroll jumping from fifth to second, though the spots immediately after Ronald Acuna Jr. remain hotly contested. Read on to discover the rest of our top 300, and let us know what you'd do differently in the comments. Intro by Erik Halterman Rk AVG Med Name Team Pos Jeff Clay Todd Erik