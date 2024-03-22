RotoWire Roundtable: Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

This article is part of our MLB Barometer series.

The regular season began earlier this week, but Opening Day is still six days away. To help navigate these confusing times, we're back with another edition of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, just in time for the final big draft weekend of the year. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. You can also sort by each of our individual rankings. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. The effect of the Seoul Series can be seen in these rankings, most notably in the case of Robert Suarez, whose usage as the Padres' apparent closer saw him jump from 231 to 164. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's poor debut saw him slide slightly from 43 to 46. Elsewhere, Blake Snell jumps from 75 to 58 after signing with San Francisco, while Noelvi Marte's PED suspension and Matt McLain's shoulder injury have boosted the rest of the Reds. Elly De La Cruz jumped from 39 to 33, while Jeimer Candelario jumped from 187 to 168. We've also caught the Wyatt Langford bug, moving him from