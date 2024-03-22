Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

RotoWire Roundtable: Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Published on March 22, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Barometer series.

The regular season began earlier this week, but Opening Day is still six days away. To help navigate these confusing times, we're back with another edition of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, just in time for the final big draft weekend of the year. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. You can also sort by each of our individual rankings. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

The effect of the Seoul Series can be seen in these rankings, most notably in the case of Robert Suarez, whose usage as the Padres' apparent closer saw him jump from 231 to 164. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's poor debut saw him slide slightly from 43 to 46. Elsewhere, Blake Snell jumps from 75 to 58 after signing with San Francisco, while Noelvi Marte's PED suspension and Matt McLain's shoulder injury have boosted the rest of the Reds. Elly De La Cruz jumped from 39 to 33, while Jeimer Candelario jumped from 187 to 168. We've also caught the Wyatt Langford bug, moving him from 198 to 115 after it was confirmed he'd made the Opening Day roster. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and let us know which rankings you disagree with in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.01Ronald AcunaATLOF1111
22.82.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF2243
33.53Bobby WittKCSS3362
45.05Kyle TuckerHOUOF8624
56.06Corbin CarrollARZOF7575
66.36Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF5857
77.56.5Spencer StriderATLP44139
86.57Freddie FreemanLAD1B6938
910.010Trea TurnerPHISS1110910
1010.810.5Fernando TatisSDOF916126
1111.512Juan SotoNYYOF1071514
1212.512.5Jose RamirezCLE3B15141011
1312.812.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF13121115
1414.013.5Bryce HarperPHI1B12151712
1516.315Yordan AlvarezHOUOF14112416
1616.816Matt OlsonATL1B18221413
1718.318Corbin BurnesBALP16211620
1818.018.5Austin RileyATL3B19132218
1920.019.5Zack WheelerPHIP20231819
2020.519.5Rafael DeversBOS3B26192017
2120.820.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH3418823
2227.325Pete AlonsoNYM1B24263821
2326.525.5Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B31242526
2425.826.5Marcus SemienTEX2B25203028
2526.827Francisco LindorNYMSS21273227
2628.828Luis CastilloSEAP22173442
2729.028Kevin GausmanTORP29252735
2828.328.5Corey SeagerTEXSS35352122
2931.331.5Michael HarrisATLOF32313725
3032.331.5Luis RobertCWSOF40322631
3128.832Ozzie AlbiesATL2B17343133
3233.532Zac GallenARZP42282836
3334.333Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B33473324
3437.333Pablo LopezMINP27295637
3537.533.5Bo BichetteTORSS37302954
3636.334.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B30394630
3737.836Jose AltuveHOU2B36453634
3837.836.5George KirbySEAP28552345
3939.539Randy ArozarenaTBOF48334532
4040.841Tyler GlasnowLADP38433943
4141.343Logan WebbSFP46601940
4243.343Aaron NolaPHIP43404347
4343.543Tarik SkubalDETP39424944
4440.843.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF23375053
4544.844.5Framber ValdezHOUP49414841
4646.344.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP41564048
4746.845.5Royce LewisMIN3B45366046
4849.545.5Max FriedATLP47444265
4948.048.5Josh HaderHOUP51465738
5049.549.5Manny MachadoSD3B58384161
5153.350.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP68504451
5255.555Camilo DovalSFP52486458
5366.855.5Adley RutschmanBALC555310356
5455.356Edwin DiazNYMP50706239
5571.557J.T. RealmutoPHIC595411855
5659.858.5Freddy PeraltaMLWP44687849
5776.859Oneil CruzPITSS545113864
5881.061.5Blake SnellSFP626115150
5961.862Logan GilbertSEAP53695570
6064.062.5Nolan JonesCOLOF67795852
6160.064Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B77573571
6266.064Zach EflinTBP61756167
6367.564Jazz ChisholmMIAOF60826563
6464.865Christian YelichMLWOF57646672
6569.065.5Alexis DiazCINP71499660
6658.867CJ AbramsWASSS63727129
6764.869.5Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS66734773
6872.869.5Kyle SchwarberPHIOF69637089
6970.370Cody BellingerCHC1B, OF64768457
7080.575Andres MunozSEAP701027377
7185.577Evan PhillipsLADP757811376
7285.877Nick CastellanosPHIOF658767124
7383.877.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS121595996
7480.579.5Raisel IglesiasATLP851047459
7581.880Xander BogaertsSDSS102656892
7682.080Bryan ReynoldsPITOF80806999
7778.881Will Smith (LAD)LADC745210188
7885.581.5David BednarPITP116816382
7990.082Clay HolmesNYYP821188278
8083.585Mike TroutLAAOF89858575
81113.885.5Cole RagansKCP878421074
8285.586William ContrerasMLWC736699104
8385.387Grayson RodriguezBALP5610611168
8487.387.5Justin SteeleCHCP789710866
8590.088.5George SpringerTOROF1007751132
8686.890Teoscar HernandezLADOF918954113
87100.390Christian WalkerARZ1B901447790
8886.590.5Gleyber TorresNYY2B103928962
8994.891Paul SewaldARZP991168381
9090.391.5Bobby MillerLADP7610710969
9184.392Nolan ArenadoSTL3B93589195
9288.893Alex BregmanHOU3B92719894
9395.393.5Josh NaylorCLE1B104969091
9495.594Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B1091008885
95112.395Jordan RomanoTORP1156275197
96102.096Yandy DiazTB1B124999293
97100.097.5Joe MusgroveSDP1261087987
98107.097.5Pete FairbanksTBP8115411479
9997.898Andres GimenezCLE2B1191127684
10096.399Triston CasasBOS1B1018310497
10195.5100Jesus LuzardoMIAP7294106110
102102.3100.5Cedric MullinsBALOF9591117106
103102.3102.5Joe RyanMINP1079893111
104113.5103.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF8495163112
105114.0104Ryan HelsleySTLP1131689580
106106.0104.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF10688127103
107110.8106Ketel MarteARZ2B1258687145
10899.5108Evan CarterTEXOF9612052130
109111.0108Lane ThomasWASOF97111105131
110113.5110Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF8693148127
111117.5110.5Chris SaleATLP11116311086
112125.0112Chris BassittTORP112101112175
113129.8114.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS94196129100
114115.8119Anthony SantanderBALOF12267116158
115138.8119Wyatt LangfordTEXOF98136219102
116124.8119.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B120117143119
117127.8121Luis ArraezMIA2B1839086152
118120.3124.5Tanner ScottMIAP13411581151
119125.5124.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B15510514498
120134.3125.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B88198125126
121121.3126Tanner BibeeCLEP83137150115
122130.8126Craig KimbrelBALP129121123150
123131.8128Sean MurphyATLC132124153118
124133.3128Willy AdamesMLWSS167110135121
125141.3128Bailey OberMINP14021594116
126132.3128.5Shane BieberCLEP163109140117
127123.5130Josh LoweTBOF10515553181
128125.3130.5Josh JungTEX3B11874166143
129127.3130.5Yainer DiazHOUC110135126138
130133.8133Dylan CeaseSDP131127142135
131123.3133.5Zack GelofOAK2B79139128147
132134.0135Bryson StottPHI2B17018310083
133129.5135.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS142129146101
134125.0136Sonny GraySTLP13614880136
135136.8136Willson ContrerasSTLC141131155120
136142.5138Chas McCormickHOUOF154187122107
137142.3138.5Ian HappCHCOF123147130169
138161.8139.5Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B133235133146
139143.0140.5Kenley JansenBOSP149119132172
140160.5140.5Marcell OzunaATLOF156241120125
141141.0142Cal RaleighSEAC150151134129
142133.5144Esteury RuizOAKOF14717472141
143155.8144Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B139149221114
144170.5145Hunter GreeneCINP148142284108
145167.3146Jackson ChourioMLWOF137152240140
146142.5146.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC174103165128
147160.5147.5Bryce MillerSEAP138113157234
148149.5149Mitch KellerPITP130164170134
149151.8149Jake BurgerMIA3B153145187122
150164.8150.5Edouard JulienMIN2B135153223148
151161.0151Riley GreeneDETOF127132215170
152166.5151Yu DarvishSDP117138247164
153149.5152Max MuncyLAD3B128166162142
154156.5152.5Masataka YoshidaBOSOF181140152153
155157.3153.5James OutmanLADOF158203119149
156155.8154Gabriel MorenoARZC146178137162
157163.8157Brandon NimmoNYMOF192122121220
158161.5157.5Jhoan DuranMINP114191124217
159149.5158.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B176156161105
160165.0164.5Merrill KellyARZP173224107156
161169.0165Adbert AlzolayCHCP145185115231
162166.5167Nathan EovaldiTEXP171123209163
163168.5169Jose BerriosTORP143181193157
164174.0170Robert SuarezSDP144175212165
165192.3170.5Lourdes GurrielARZOF278150154187
166182.5171Aaron CivaleTBP152126262190
167191.0171Nolan GormanSTL2B166278176144
168176.5172.5Jeimer CandelarioCIN1B, 3B190171174171
169177.0173.5Steven KwanCLEOF213134102259
170185.8174Jack SuwinskiPITOF186162256139
171216.0176Ezequiel TovarCOLSS203375149137
172198.8177Keibert RuizWASC187280167161
173177.8177.5Bo NaylorCLEC165197190159
174171.0178Jorge SolerSFOF157199205123
175181.0178Logan O'HoppeLAAC178161178207
176186.3180Matt McLainCIN2B, SS28816597195
177192.5180Jarren DuranBOSOF206274136154
178184.0181.5Jonah HeimTEXC179213184160
179168.8182Michael KingSDP169202195109
180181.5182Kerry CarpenterDETOF202160164200
181177.3183Jeremy PenaHOUSS182184139204
182181.0183Carlos CorreaMINSS217141177189
183186.5183Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF191158175222
184189.8184Trevor StoryBOSSS168170198223
185212.3184Nick PivettaBOSP151330194174
186175.0184.5Braxton GarrettMIAP185190141184
187182.0185Hunter BrownHOUP177200158193
188193.5186Ryan PepiotTBP164146208256
189173.8187.5Jordan MontgomeryFAP189128192186
190192.3188Cristian JavierHOUP204172131262
191195.0188.5Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B184193235168
192215.3189.5Carlos RodonNYYP197125357182
193191.8191Eloy JimenezCWSDH175210188194
194202.3192Maikel GarciaKC3B252188196173
195192.3194.5Josh BellMIA1B210159179221
196193.0194.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B188205201178
197202.5194.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP200189266155
198190.3195.5Eugenio SuarezARZ3B194130197240
199186.0196J.D. MartinezNYMDH209133183219
200208.8198.5Tyler O'NeillBOSOF196266172201
201222.3201Gerrit ColeNYYP229173159328
202200.8205Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF228260182133
203215.5209Starling MarteNYMOF161283186232
204207.3210.5Walker BuehlerLADP162238246183
205208.8210.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B199222226188
206224.3211.5Justin TurnerTOR1B243301173180
207220.3213.5Byron BuxtonMINDH223204252202
208210.5216Eduardo RodriguezARZP214180230218
209239.5218Jose AbreuHOU1B195219217327
210236.8219.5Jose LeclercTEXP226309213199
211222.0221.5Nathaniel LoweTEX1B240176203269
212227.0222Reid DetmersLAAP232177287212
213230.8222Jose AlvaradoPHIP172307214230
214245.0222.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF256186189349
215208.3224Justin VerlanderHOUP233143242215
216223.3225Taylor WardLAAOF180226224263
217219.8225.5Tyler StephensonCINC221230180248
218220.3226.5Matt ChapmanSF3B212157271241
219258.5226.5Kenta MaedaDETP201380229224
220239.3227.5Brandon LoweTB2B207248335167
221229.5228Mitch GarverSEAC266254202196
222231.8229Brayan BelloBOSP225114355233
223216.0230.5Bryan WooSEAP160225243236
224237.5232Kris BryantCOLOF244182220304
225232.5232.5Zach NetoLAASS262284181203
226240.8233Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B235231225272
227233.3234.5Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B222247255209
228235.0234.5Alejandro KirkTORC263218251208
229228.5235Marcus StromanNYYP239253231191
230233.3236.5Triston McKenzieCLEP208229244252
231240.8239.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP205279265214
232231.0240Nestor CortesNYYP277167267213
233231.3240.5Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF238243145299
234237.0241.5Shota ImanagaCHCP159306291192
235233.5244.5Eury PerezMIAP273276169216
236260.8245Jung Hoo LeeSFOF264207346226
237261.8245Will BensonCINOF245169388245
238257.3246Anthony RizzoNYY1B211249326243
239253.8247.5Charlie MortonATLP250245283237
240267.8248Jarred KelenicATLOF254242347228
241240.5250Seth LugoKCP260240285177
242247.8251Kutter CrawfordBOSP216273264238
243245.8252Ryan MountcastleBAL1B224300280179
244297.5252.5Jackson HollidayBALSS300194491205
245267.5254Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B253255333229
246240.8255.5Kodai SengaNYMP272239168284
247258.3255.5Louie VarlandMINP248263232290
248237.0256Daulton VarshoTOROF230282147289
249257.3256.5Ty FranceSEA1B316271200242
250257.0257Kyle HarrisonSFP306208261253
251256.0257.5Kyle BradishBALP318232191283
252260.0258Danny JansenTORC320269204247
253276.8258Elias DiazCOLC257342259249
254261.3259.5Leody TaverasTEXOF261327199258
255257.5260Luis CampusanoSDC241304279206
256258.0261Kyle FinneganWASP312288234198
257256.5261.5Garrett WhitlockBOSP287216245278
258273.5262Jon GrayTEXP231339263261
259274.8262Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF227348278246
260249.8263Jorge PolancoSEA2B193252274280
261262.5267A.J. PukMIAP280223293254
262276.5267Shea LangeliersOAKC335237253281
263274.5268.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF236267325270
264271.0270Alex VerdugoNYYOF234212332306
265270.5272Austin HaysBALOF302244236300
266283.5272Brandon PfaadtARZP215305375239
267399.5275Griffin CanningLAAP290813260235
268395.5278.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOSOF283819206274
269285.3279Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B247311239344
270280.0279.5Alex LangeDETP198390171361
271294.5280Joey MenesesWASDH295265207411
272275.8281.5Carlos EstevezLAAP219374344166
273280.3281.5Hunter HarveyWASP246312299264
274267.5283Vaughn GrissomBOS2B269319185297
275294.5285.5Sal FrelickMLWOF251356277294
276266.5286.5Nick LodoloCINP308281292185
277461.5287Brent RookerOAKOF2861054218288
278301.3288Matt WallnerMINOF271206423305
279264.8289Junior CamineroTB3B285293156325
280305.3289.5Michael WachaKCP265277377302
281289.0290Jose SiriTBOF311316269260
282286.5291Ranger SuarezPHIP237345353211
283285.8291.5Andrew BenintendiCWSOF324259222338
284292.8291.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF315217371268
285327.5291.5Frankie MontasCINP292246481291
286283.5292Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF281234303316
287348.0293Luis SeverinoNYMP294257549292
288293.0294.5Max KeplerMINOF258331228355
289284.5295Yusei KikuchiTORP304323286225
290389.0296Gavin StoneLAD2B, 3B, SS307285709255
291288.3296.5Reese OlsonDETP242384351176
292291.0297J.P. CrawfordSEASS299333237295
293333.8297.5James PaxtonLADP267302473293
294295.8299.5Brendan DonovanSTL2B, 3B, OF301220364298
295307.3299.5Brandon MarshPHIOF313349281286
296287.8300Bryan De La CruzMIAOF293310241307
297310.3301Jordan HicksSFP350289290312
298301.0301.5Tommy PhamFAOF344324257279
299308.0305.5Shane BazTBP336322289285
300313.3306Whit MerrifieldPHI2B, OF220261421351

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
