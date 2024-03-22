RotoWire Roundtable: Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

This article is part of our MLB Barometer series.
The regular season began earlier this week, but Opening Day is still six days away. To help navigate these confusing times, we're back with another edition of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, just in time for the final big draft weekend of the year. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. You can also sort by each of our individual rankings. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
The effect of the Seoul Series can be seen in these rankings, most notably in the case of Robert Suarez, whose usage as the Padres' apparent closer saw him jump from 231 to 164. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's poor debut saw him slide slightly from 43 to 46. Elsewhere, Blake Snell jumps from 75 to 58 after signing with San Francisco, while Noelvi Marte's PED suspension and Matt McLain's shoulder injury have boosted the rest of the Reds. Elly De La Cruz jumped from 39 to 33, while Jeimer Candelario jumped from 187 to 168. We've also caught the Wyatt Langford bug, moving him from
The regular season began earlier this week, but Opening Day is still six days away. To help navigate these confusing times, we're back with another edition of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, just in time for the final big draft weekend of the year. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. You can also sort by each of our individual rankings. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
The effect of the Seoul Series can be seen in these rankings, most notably in the case of Robert Suarez, whose usage as the Padres' apparent closer saw him jump from 231 to 164. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's poor debut saw him slide slightly from 43 to 46. Elsewhere, Blake Snell jumps from 75 to 58 after signing with San Francisco, while Noelvi Marte's PED suspension and Matt McLain's shoulder injury have boosted the rest of the Reds. Elly De La Cruz jumped from 39 to 33, while Jeimer Candelario jumped from 187 to 168. We've also caught the Wyatt Langford bug, moving him from 198 to 115 after it was confirmed he'd made the Opening Day roster. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and let us know which rankings you disagree with in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3.5
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|6
|2
|4
|5.0
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|8
|6
|2
|4
|5
|6.0
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|7
|5
|7
|5
|6
|6.3
|6
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|5
|8
|5
|7
|7
|7.5
|6.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|4
|4
|13
|9
|8
|6.5
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|6
|9
|3
|8
|9
|10.0
|10
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|11
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10.8
|10.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|9
|16
|12
|6
|11
|11.5
|12
|Juan Soto
|NYY
|OF
|10
|7
|15
|14
|12
|12.5
|12.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|15
|14
|10
|11
|13
|12.8
|12.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|13
|12
|11
|15
|14
|14.0
|13.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|12
|15
|17
|12
|15
|16.3
|15
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|14
|11
|24
|16
|16
|16.8
|16
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|18
|22
|14
|13
|17
|18.3
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|P
|16
|21
|16
|20
|18
|18.0
|18.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|19
|13
|22
|18
|19
|20.0
|19.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|20
|23
|18
|19
|20
|20.5
|19.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|26
|19
|20
|17
|21
|20.8
|20.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH
|34
|18
|8
|23
|22
|27.3
|25
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|24
|26
|38
|21
|23
|26.5
|25.5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|31
|24
|25
|26
|24
|25.8
|26.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|25
|20
|30
|28
|25
|26.8
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|21
|27
|32
|27
|26
|28.8
|28
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|22
|17
|34
|42
|27
|29.0
|28
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|29
|25
|27
|35
|28
|28.3
|28.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|35
|35
|21
|22
|29
|31.3
|31.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|32
|31
|37
|25
|30
|32.3
|31.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|40
|32
|26
|31
|31
|28.8
|32
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|17
|34
|31
|33
|32
|33.5
|32
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|42
|28
|28
|36
|33
|34.3
|33
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|33
|47
|33
|24
|34
|37.3
|33
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|27
|29
|56
|37
|35
|37.5
|33.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|37
|30
|29
|54
|36
|36.3
|34.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|30
|39
|46
|30
|37
|37.8
|36
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|36
|45
|36
|34
|38
|37.8
|36.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|28
|55
|23
|45
|39
|39.5
|39
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|48
|33
|45
|32
|40
|40.8
|41
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|38
|43
|39
|43
|41
|41.3
|43
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|46
|60
|19
|40
|42
|43.3
|43
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|43
|40
|43
|47
|43
|43.5
|43
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|39
|42
|49
|44
|44
|40.8
|43.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|23
|37
|50
|53
|45
|44.8
|44.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|49
|41
|48
|41
|46
|46.3
|44.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|41
|56
|40
|48
|47
|46.8
|45.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|45
|36
|60
|46
|48
|49.5
|45.5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|47
|44
|42
|65
|49
|48.0
|48.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|51
|46
|57
|38
|50
|49.5
|49.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|58
|38
|41
|61
|51
|53.3
|50.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|68
|50
|44
|51
|52
|55.5
|55
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|52
|48
|64
|58
|53
|66.8
|55.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|55
|53
|103
|56
|54
|55.3
|56
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|50
|70
|62
|39
|55
|71.5
|57
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|59
|54
|118
|55
|56
|59.8
|58.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|44
|68
|78
|49
|57
|76.8
|59
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|54
|51
|138
|64
|58
|81.0
|61.5
|Blake Snell
|SF
|P
|62
|61
|151
|50
|59
|61.8
|62
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|53
|69
|55
|70
|60
|64.0
|62.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|67
|79
|58
|52
|61
|60.0
|64
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|77
|57
|35
|71
|62
|66.0
|64
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|61
|75
|61
|67
|63
|67.5
|64
|Jazz Chisholm
|MIA
|OF
|60
|82
|65
|63
|64
|64.8
|65
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|57
|64
|66
|72
|65
|69.0
|65.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|71
|49
|96
|60
|66
|58.8
|67
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|63
|72
|71
|29
|67
|64.8
|69.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|66
|73
|47
|73
|68
|72.8
|69.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|69
|63
|70
|89
|69
|70.3
|70
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|1B, OF
|64
|76
|84
|57
|70
|80.5
|75
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|70
|102
|73
|77
|71
|85.5
|77
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|75
|78
|113
|76
|72
|85.8
|77
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|65
|87
|67
|124
|73
|83.8
|77.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|121
|59
|59
|96
|74
|80.5
|79.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|85
|104
|74
|59
|75
|81.8
|80
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|102
|65
|68
|92
|76
|82.0
|80
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|80
|80
|69
|99
|77
|78.8
|81
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|74
|52
|101
|88
|78
|85.5
|81.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|116
|81
|63
|82
|79
|90.0
|82
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|82
|118
|82
|78
|80
|83.5
|85
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|89
|85
|85
|75
|81
|113.8
|85.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|87
|84
|210
|74
|82
|85.5
|86
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|73
|66
|99
|104
|83
|85.3
|87
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|56
|106
|111
|68
|84
|87.3
|87.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|78
|97
|108
|66
|85
|90.0
|88.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|100
|77
|51
|132
|86
|86.8
|90
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|91
|89
|54
|113
|87
|100.3
|90
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|90
|144
|77
|90
|88
|86.5
|90.5
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|103
|92
|89
|62
|89
|94.8
|91
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|99
|116
|83
|81
|90
|90.3
|91.5
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|76
|107
|109
|69
|91
|84.3
|92
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|93
|58
|91
|95
|92
|88.8
|93
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|92
|71
|98
|94
|93
|95.3
|93.5
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|104
|96
|90
|91
|94
|95.5
|94
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|109
|100
|88
|85
|95
|112.3
|95
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|115
|62
|75
|197
|96
|102.0
|96
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|124
|99
|92
|93
|97
|100.0
|97.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|126
|108
|79
|87
|98
|107.0
|97.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|81
|154
|114
|79
|99
|97.8
|98
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|119
|112
|76
|84
|100
|96.3
|99
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|101
|83
|104
|97
|101
|95.5
|100
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|72
|94
|106
|110
|102
|102.3
|100.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|95
|91
|117
|106
|103
|102.3
|102.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|107
|98
|93
|111
|104
|113.5
|103.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|84
|95
|163
|112
|105
|114.0
|104
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|113
|168
|95
|80
|106
|106.0
|104.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|106
|88
|127
|103
|107
|110.8
|106
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|125
|86
|87
|145
|108
|99.5
|108
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|96
|120
|52
|130
|109
|111.0
|108
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|97
|111
|105
|131
|110
|113.5
|110
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|86
|93
|148
|127
|111
|117.5
|110.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|111
|163
|110
|86
|112
|125.0
|112
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|112
|101
|112
|175
|113
|129.8
|114.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|94
|196
|129
|100
|114
|115.8
|119
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|122
|67
|116
|158
|115
|138.8
|119
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|98
|136
|219
|102
|116
|124.8
|119.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|120
|117
|143
|119
|117
|127.8
|121
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|183
|90
|86
|152
|118
|120.3
|124.5
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|134
|115
|81
|151
|119
|125.5
|124.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|155
|105
|144
|98
|120
|134.3
|125.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|88
|198
|125
|126
|121
|121.3
|126
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|83
|137
|150
|115
|122
|130.8
|126
|Craig Kimbrel
|BAL
|P
|129
|121
|123
|150
|123
|131.8
|128
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|132
|124
|153
|118
|124
|133.3
|128
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|167
|110
|135
|121
|125
|141.3
|128
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|140
|215
|94
|116
|126
|132.3
|128.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|163
|109
|140
|117
|127
|123.5
|130
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|105
|155
|53
|181
|128
|125.3
|130.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|118
|74
|166
|143
|129
|127.3
|130.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|110
|135
|126
|138
|130
|133.8
|133
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|131
|127
|142
|135
|131
|123.3
|133.5
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|79
|139
|128
|147
|132
|134.0
|135
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|170
|183
|100
|83
|133
|129.5
|135.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|142
|129
|146
|101
|134
|125.0
|136
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|136
|148
|80
|136
|135
|136.8
|136
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|141
|131
|155
|120
|136
|142.5
|138
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|154
|187
|122
|107
|137
|142.3
|138.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|123
|147
|130
|169
|138
|161.8
|139.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|133
|235
|133
|146
|139
|143.0
|140.5
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|149
|119
|132
|172
|140
|160.5
|140.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|156
|241
|120
|125
|141
|141.0
|142
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|150
|151
|134
|129
|142
|133.5
|144
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|147
|174
|72
|141
|143
|155.8
|144
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|139
|149
|221
|114
|144
|170.5
|145
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|148
|142
|284
|108
|145
|167.3
|146
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|137
|152
|240
|140
|146
|142.5
|146.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|174
|103
|165
|128
|147
|160.5
|147.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|138
|113
|157
|234
|148
|149.5
|149
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|130
|164
|170
|134
|149
|151.8
|149
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|153
|145
|187
|122
|150
|164.8
|150.5
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|135
|153
|223
|148
|151
|161.0
|151
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|127
|132
|215
|170
|152
|166.5
|151
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|117
|138
|247
|164
|153
|149.5
|152
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|128
|166
|162
|142
|154
|156.5
|152.5
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|181
|140
|152
|153
|155
|157.3
|153.5
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|158
|203
|119
|149
|156
|155.8
|154
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|146
|178
|137
|162
|157
|163.8
|157
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|192
|122
|121
|220
|158
|161.5
|157.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|114
|191
|124
|217
|159
|149.5
|158.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|176
|156
|161
|105
|160
|165.0
|164.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|173
|224
|107
|156
|161
|169.0
|165
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|145
|185
|115
|231
|162
|166.5
|167
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|171
|123
|209
|163
|163
|168.5
|169
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|143
|181
|193
|157
|164
|174.0
|170
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|144
|175
|212
|165
|165
|192.3
|170.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARZ
|OF
|278
|150
|154
|187
|166
|182.5
|171
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|P
|152
|126
|262
|190
|167
|191.0
|171
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|166
|278
|176
|144
|168
|176.5
|172.5
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B, 3B
|190
|171
|174
|171
|169
|177.0
|173.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|213
|134
|102
|259
|170
|185.8
|174
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|186
|162
|256
|139
|171
|216.0
|176
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|203
|375
|149
|137
|172
|198.8
|177
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|187
|280
|167
|161
|173
|177.8
|177.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|165
|197
|190
|159
|174
|171.0
|178
|Jorge Soler
|SF
|OF
|157
|199
|205
|123
|175
|181.0
|178
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|178
|161
|178
|207
|176
|186.3
|180
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B, SS
|288
|165
|97
|195
|177
|192.5
|180
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|206
|274
|136
|154
|178
|184.0
|181.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|179
|213
|184
|160
|179
|168.8
|182
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|169
|202
|195
|109
|180
|181.5
|182
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|202
|160
|164
|200
|181
|177.3
|183
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|182
|184
|139
|204
|182
|181.0
|183
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|217
|141
|177
|189
|183
|186.5
|183
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|191
|158
|175
|222
|184
|189.8
|184
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|168
|170
|198
|223
|185
|212.3
|184
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|151
|330
|194
|174
|186
|175.0
|184.5
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|185
|190
|141
|184
|187
|182.0
|185
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|177
|200
|158
|193
|188
|193.5
|186
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|164
|146
|208
|256
|189
|173.8
|187.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|189
|128
|192
|186
|190
|192.3
|188
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|204
|172
|131
|262
|191
|195.0
|188.5
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|184
|193
|235
|168
|192
|215.3
|189.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|197
|125
|357
|182
|193
|191.8
|191
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|175
|210
|188
|194
|194
|202.3
|192
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|252
|188
|196
|173
|195
|192.3
|194.5
|Josh Bell
|MIA
|1B
|210
|159
|179
|221
|196
|193.0
|194.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|188
|205
|201
|178
|197
|202.5
|194.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|200
|189
|266
|155
|198
|190.3
|195.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARZ
|3B
|194
|130
|197
|240
|199
|186.0
|196
|J.D. Martinez
|NYM
|DH
|209
|133
|183
|219
|200
|208.8
|198.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BOS
|OF
|196
|266
|172
|201
|201
|222.3
|201
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|229
|173
|159
|328
|202
|200.8
|205
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|228
|260
|182
|133
|203
|215.5
|209
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|161
|283
|186
|232
|204
|207.3
|210.5
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|162
|238
|246
|183
|205
|208.8
|210.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|199
|222
|226
|188
|206
|224.3
|211.5
|Justin Turner
|TOR
|1B
|243
|301
|173
|180
|207
|220.3
|213.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|223
|204
|252
|202
|208
|210.5
|216
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARZ
|P
|214
|180
|230
|218
|209
|239.5
|218
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|195
|219
|217
|327
|210
|236.8
|219.5
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|226
|309
|213
|199
|211
|222.0
|221.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|240
|176
|203
|269
|212
|227.0
|222
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|232
|177
|287
|212
|213
|230.8
|222
|Jose Alvarado
|PHI
|P
|172
|307
|214
|230
|214
|245.0
|222.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|256
|186
|189
|349
|215
|208.3
|224
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|233
|143
|242
|215
|216
|223.3
|225
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|180
|226
|224
|263
|217
|219.8
|225.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|221
|230
|180
|248
|218
|220.3
|226.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|212
|157
|271
|241
|219
|258.5
|226.5
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|P
|201
|380
|229
|224
|220
|239.3
|227.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|207
|248
|335
|167
|221
|229.5
|228
|Mitch Garver
|SEA
|C
|266
|254
|202
|196
|222
|231.8
|229
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|225
|114
|355
|233
|223
|216.0
|230.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|160
|225
|243
|236
|224
|237.5
|232
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|244
|182
|220
|304
|225
|232.5
|232.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|262
|284
|181
|203
|226
|240.8
|233
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|235
|231
|225
|272
|227
|233.3
|234.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|222
|247
|255
|209
|228
|235.0
|234.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|263
|218
|251
|208
|229
|228.5
|235
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|P
|239
|253
|231
|191
|230
|233.3
|236.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|208
|229
|244
|252
|231
|240.8
|239.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|205
|279
|265
|214
|232
|231.0
|240
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|277
|167
|267
|213
|233
|231.3
|240.5
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|238
|243
|145
|299
|234
|237.0
|241.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|159
|306
|291
|192
|235
|233.5
|244.5
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|273
|276
|169
|216
|236
|260.8
|245
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|264
|207
|346
|226
|237
|261.8
|245
|Will Benson
|CIN
|OF
|245
|169
|388
|245
|238
|257.3
|246
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|211
|249
|326
|243
|239
|253.8
|247.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|250
|245
|283
|237
|240
|267.8
|248
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|254
|242
|347
|228
|241
|240.5
|250
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|260
|240
|285
|177
|242
|247.8
|251
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|216
|273
|264
|238
|243
|245.8
|252
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|224
|300
|280
|179
|244
|297.5
|252.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|SS
|300
|194
|491
|205
|245
|267.5
|254
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|253
|255
|333
|229
|246
|240.8
|255.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|272
|239
|168
|284
|247
|258.3
|255.5
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|P
|248
|263
|232
|290
|248
|237.0
|256
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|230
|282
|147
|289
|249
|257.3
|256.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|316
|271
|200
|242
|250
|257.0
|257
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|P
|306
|208
|261
|253
|251
|256.0
|257.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|318
|232
|191
|283
|252
|260.0
|258
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|320
|269
|204
|247
|253
|276.8
|258
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|257
|342
|259
|249
|254
|261.3
|259.5
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|261
|327
|199
|258
|255
|257.5
|260
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|241
|304
|279
|206
|256
|258.0
|261
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|312
|288
|234
|198
|257
|256.5
|261.5
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|P
|287
|216
|245
|278
|258
|273.5
|262
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|231
|339
|263
|261
|259
|274.8
|262
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|227
|348
|278
|246
|260
|249.8
|263
|Jorge Polanco
|SEA
|2B
|193
|252
|274
|280
|261
|262.5
|267
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|P
|280
|223
|293
|254
|262
|276.5
|267
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|335
|237
|253
|281
|263
|274.5
|268.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|236
|267
|325
|270
|264
|271.0
|270
|Alex Verdugo
|NYY
|OF
|234
|212
|332
|306
|265
|270.5
|272
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|302
|244
|236
|300
|266
|283.5
|272
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|215
|305
|375
|239
|267
|399.5
|275
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|290
|813
|260
|235
|268
|395.5
|278.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|OF
|283
|819
|206
|274
|269
|285.3
|279
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|247
|311
|239
|344
|270
|280.0
|279.5
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|198
|390
|171
|361
|271
|294.5
|280
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|295
|265
|207
|411
|272
|275.8
|281.5
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|219
|374
|344
|166
|273
|280.3
|281.5
|Hunter Harvey
|WAS
|P
|246
|312
|299
|264
|274
|267.5
|283
|Vaughn Grissom
|BOS
|2B
|269
|319
|185
|297
|275
|294.5
|285.5
|Sal Frelick
|MLW
|OF
|251
|356
|277
|294
|276
|266.5
|286.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|308
|281
|292
|185
|277
|461.5
|287
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|286
|1054
|218
|288
|278
|301.3
|288
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|271
|206
|423
|305
|279
|264.8
|289
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|285
|293
|156
|325
|280
|305.3
|289.5
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|265
|277
|377
|302
|281
|289.0
|290
|Jose Siri
|TB
|OF
|311
|316
|269
|260
|282
|286.5
|291
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|237
|345
|353
|211
|283
|285.8
|291.5
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|324
|259
|222
|338
|284
|292.8
|291.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|315
|217
|371
|268
|285
|327.5
|291.5
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|P
|292
|246
|481
|291
|286
|283.5
|292
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|281
|234
|303
|316
|287
|348.0
|293
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|P
|294
|257
|549
|292
|288
|293.0
|294.5
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|258
|331
|228
|355
|289
|284.5
|295
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|304
|323
|286
|225
|290
|389.0
|296
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|2B, 3B, SS
|307
|285
|709
|255
|291
|288.3
|296.5
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|242
|384
|351
|176
|292
|291.0
|297
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|299
|333
|237
|295
|293
|333.8
|297.5
|James Paxton
|LAD
|P
|267
|302
|473
|293
|294
|295.8
|299.5
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, 3B, OF
|301
|220
|364
|298
|295
|307.3
|299.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|313
|349
|281
|286
|296
|287.8
|300
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|293
|310
|241
|307
|297
|310.3
|301
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|P
|350
|289
|290
|312
|298
|301.0
|301.5
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|344
|324
|257
|279
|299
|308.0
|305.5
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|336
|322
|289
|285
|300
|313.3
|306
|Whit Merrifield
|PHI
|2B, OF
|220
|261
|421
|351