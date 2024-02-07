Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
February 7, 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Whether you count the unofficial start of baseball season as the moment the clock strikes zero at the Super Bowl or the moment pitchers and catchers report to camp, that moment is less than a week away. With the arrival of spring training will come a flurry of fantasy-relevant news, whether that's from press conferences in which managers clarify their plans for the upcoming season or from the injuries which occur (or are revealed) once players get back on the field. The RotoWire Roundtable crew will be back with more updates between now and Opening Day, but for now, here is where our top 300 stands as players pack their bags for Florida and Arizona.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

There haven't been many major signings since our mid-January update, though we did see Rhys Hoskins move up nearly a full round (from 216 to 202) after signing with the Brewers, while the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader had a negligible effect on his ranking but

There haven't been many major signings since our mid-January update, though we did see Rhys Hoskins move up nearly a full round (from 216 to 202) after signing with the Brewers, while the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader had a negligible effect on his ranking but tanked Ryan Pressly's value, with the veteran right-hander going from 92 to unranked. Elsewhere in bullpen-related news, Robert Stephenson jumped from unranked to 220 after signing with the Angels, with incumbent Angels closer Carlos Estevez dropping from 211 to 291. We've also had yet more shuffling within our top five, with Julio Rodriguez jumping over Corbin Carroll to reclaim the second spot and Bobby Witt Jr. moving ahead of Kyle Tucker into fourth. Read on to discover the rest of our top 300, and let us know which rankings you particularly disagree with in the comments.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedNameTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.01Ronald AcunaATLOF1111
23.33Julio RodriguezSEAOF2254
34.03.5Corbin CarrollARZOF3463
44.34Bobby WittKCSS5372
55.05Kyle TuckerHOUOF8525
66.87Freddie FreemanLAD1B61038
77.57Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF71247
88.07.5Spencer StriderATLP46139
910.010Aaron JudgeNYYOF911911
1011.010.5Fernando TatisSDOF1017116
1112.012Trea TurnerPHISS1614810
1212.513Gerrit ColeNYYP1471217
1313.313Jose RamirezCLE3B1891016
1414.014Bryce HarperPHI1B12161612
1514.314Juan SotoNYYOF11181513
1616.314Yordan AlvarezHOUOF13132415
1717.815.5Matt OlsonATL1B17261414
1819.020Austin RileyATL3B20152120
1919.820Corbin BurnesBALP15231724
2017.820.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH2182022
2122.822.5Zack WheelerPHIP22281823
2224.323.5Kevin GausmanTORP32242318
2324.824.5Rafael DeversBOS3B31193019
2427.527Luis RobertCWSOF27302726
2527.528Ozzie AlbiesATL2B19352927
2630.828Luis CastilloSEAP23223345
2729.329Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B29332629
2830.829.5Corey SeagerTEXSS37212243
2928.330Marcus SemienTEX2B28203233
3029.030Pete AlonsoNYM1B26343521
3129.330Francisco LindorNYMSS25293132
3233.830Bo BichetteTORSS35252550
3336.334.5Jose AltuveHOU2B33463630
3433.335Zac GallenARZP36273436
3537.336.5Randy ArozarenaTBOF38314535
3637.837.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B30414634
3740.038.5Michael HarrisATLOF39553828
3841.340George KirbySEAP34572846
3939.842.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF24365049
4043.343Aaron NolaPHIP40424447
4142.544Framber ValdezHOUP50324939
4248.044Royce LewisMIN3B44376744
4342.045Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B49534125
4448.045Manny MachadoSD3B48404262
4543.845.5Logan WebbSFP53651938
4645.845.5Pablo LopezMINP46455537
4751.345.5Max FriedATLP47444371
4848.847Tyler GlasnowLADP61544040
4955.051Emmanuel ClaseCLEP70504852
5065.551.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC453912058
5159.855.5Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS54814757
5257.557Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP59437355
5358.057Tarik SkubalDETP58775641
5463.857.5Adley RutschmanBALC563810259
5556.858CJ AbramsWASSS52806431
5659.059Matt McLainCIN2B, SS41793977
5759.359.5Josh HaderHOUP67566351
5858.560Devin WilliamsMLWP69517242
5961.360Camilo DovalSFP73526060
6055.861.5Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B63603763
6163.065Josh LoweTBOF68645466
6263.565Freddy PeraltaMLWP42748256
6367.066.5Jhoan DuranMINP74637061
6468.067.5Kyle SchwarberPHIOF55666982
6565.569Logan GilbertSEAP43766281
6692.869Christian YelichMLWOF605917478
6765.070Jordan RomanoTORP72487169
6878.870Blake SnellFAP864712854
6976.570.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF657566100
7071.072.5Nolan JonesCOLOF91885748
7172.572.5David BednarPITP75865970
7273.575.5Zach EflinTBP79826172
7375.376Cody BellingerFA1B, OF51879865
7477.576Jazz ChisholmMIAOF62968567
7581.381Kyle BradishBALP87709375
7681.881Will Smith (LAD)LADC836210379
7779.881.5Alexis DiazCINP764910787
7881.881.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B806183103
7983.882.5Xander BogaertsSDSS105676598
8086.082.5Edwin DiazNYMP711269453
8184.585.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF88836899
8287.586Kodai SengaNYMP5758114121
8389.886Dansby SwansonCHCSS1296858104
8487.386.5Alex BregmanHOU3B957874102
8586.387William ContrerasMLWC947110080
8689.387Mike TroutLAAOF811029183
8796.087Christian WalkerARZ1B821469264
8888.589.5Sonny GraySTLP98857794
8995.893.5George SpringerTOROF1038451145
9093.395.5Gleyber TorresNYY2B1061019076
9198.395.5Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B1161048786
9297.596.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF9310053144
93102.397Oneil CruzPITSS6689149105
9495.398Raisel IglesiasATLP1171177968
95100.3100.5Joe MusgroveSDP1271208173
96100.8101Cedric MullinsBALOF8591116111
97101.0101Andres MunozSEAP1221138089
98106.0101Eury PerezMIAP6469158133
99101.8101.5Triston CasasBOS1B1049799107
100100.3102Josh NaylorCLE1B1081078997
101102.3104.5Andres GimenezCLE2B1241257585
102103.8104.5Josh JungTEX3B9073133119
103104.3104.5Justin SteeleCHCP10110811593
104112.0106Seiya SuzukiCHCOF11199137101
105114.5106.5Luis ArraezMIA2B1159884161
106104.5107.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP77105110126
107117.3109Bobby MillerLADP10715611195
108110.0110.5Joe RyanMINP113109112106
109112.0112Ketel MarteARZ2B1369088134
110111.5112.5Yandy DiazTB1B13511086115
111106.3113.5Evan CarterTEXOF9713052146
112124.3114Ryan HelsleySTLP12017810891
113131.5115Chris BassittTORP119111106190
114139.3115Paul SewaldARZP1332359792
115126.5118.5Dylan CeaseCWSP11094175127
116121.8119Lane ThomasWASOF102116122147
117118.3119.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF92103136142
118125.5120.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B123118153108
119124.8121Esteury RuizOAKOF1461817696
120124.0122Pete FairbanksTBP12116212390
121116.5122.5Grayson RodriguezBALP14711912674
122142.8123Jordan WalkerSTLOF89106236140
123135.5125Anthony VolpeNYYSS96196138112
124123.5125.5Anthony SantanderBALOF13072121171
125130.0127Max MuncyLAD3B14193173113
126147.8127.5Cole RagansKCP125122214130
127119.5131Clay HolmesNYYP12813478138
128135.0131Salvador PerezKCC, 1B126115163136
129133.3133Nathaniel LoweTEX1B139132134128
130139.3135.5Willy AdamesMLWSS170123148116
131144.5135.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B109198130141
132135.3137Yainer DiazHOUC118145129149
133136.3138.5Evan PhillipsLADP15218012588
134128.0139Tanner BibeeCLEP78147156131
135139.5139Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS155136142125
136158.8139Marcell OzunaATLOF159240119117
137130.5140.5Zack GelofOAK2B84150131157
138139.5140.5Jordan MontgomeryFAP15312895182
139143.8141.5Adbert AlzolayCHCP131187105152
140144.0141.5Sean MurphyATLC148131162135
141148.8144Ian HappCHCOF134154132175
142139.5144.5Kenley JansenBOSP13295157174
143140.0145Bryson StottPHI2B18618610484
144144.8145.5Chris SaleATLP168175113123
145148.8148Chas McCormickHOUOF161190135109
146159.5148Tanner ScottMIAP157215127139
147175.8148Hunter GreeneCINP144152275132
148161.8149Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B154144220129
149157.5149.5Willson ContrerasSTLC194140159137
150138.8150.5Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF16292150151
151157.3152Justin VerlanderHOUP99121226183
152169.5152Cristian JavierHOUP100165139274
153169.0152.5Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B149231140156
154153.3154Cal RaleighSEAC158159146150
155158.3154TJ FriedlCINOF138201170124
156168.0158.5Riley GreeneDETOF137141218176
157174.3159.5Edouard JulienMIN2B151227161158
158153.5161Francisco AlvarezNYMC174114178148
159162.5161Gabriel MorenoARZC156183145166
160161.5161.5James OutmanLADOF163205118160
161172.3161.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS150171152216
162166.0162Brandon NimmoNYMOF200124117223
163164.8163.5Masataka YoshidaBOSOF177155165162
164165.8164.5J.D. MartinezFADH199135151178
165178.0166Yu DarvishSDP142148238184
166160.0167Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B192163171114
167161.8167Braxton GarrettMIAP187193147120
168164.3168Mitch KellerPITP145168176168
169163.3170Jake BurgerMIA3B191149195118
170166.5170Merrill KellyARZP173217109167
171177.0173.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF178169169192
172180.5174Gavin WilliamsCLEP112157262191
173182.3174Bryce MillerSEAP181127167254
174164.8174.5Jorge SolerFAOF160200189110
175174.0174.5Carlos CorreaMINSS169151180196
176188.0175Jackson ChourioMLWOF189161248154
177173.0176.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP172129210181
178197.3176.5Lourdes GurrielARZOF278158160193
179172.8178Steven KwanCLEOF218138101234
180197.3180Nolan GormanSTL2B179274181155
181194.0181Jack SuwinskiPITOF188174255159
182181.0184.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B180211144189
183192.0187.5Trevor StoryBOSSS171167204226
184207.5187.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS221302154153
185182.5188.5Eloy JimenezCWSDH140213183194
186186.0189Jose BerriosTORP197185193169
187209.3189Keibert RuizWASC190294188165
188197.8189.5Ryan PepiotTBP167153212259
189178.3190.5Bailey OberMINP20123696180
190187.0190.5Bo NaylorCLEC184197203164
191199.8190.5Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B183195235186
192197.0191Lars NootbaarSTLOF210172234172
193195.8192Jonah HeimTEXC202220182179
194211.8192Jeimer CandelarioCIN1B, 3B284179196188
195184.0192.5Shane BieberCLEP176139209212
196192.0193Josh BellCLE1B216166179207
197180.0193.5Michael KingSDP185202211122
198193.3194.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC214170186203
199189.0195Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF198142192224
200196.8196Eduardo RodriguezARZP219173225170
201184.8196.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B114230232163
202203.0196.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B193234200185
203225.0201Maikel GarciaKC3B307191198204
204204.0202Jarren DuranBOSOF207271141197
205213.8203Tyler O'NeillBOSOF206262187200
206197.8204Eugenio SuarezSEA3B203137205246
207196.0204.5Craig KimbrelBALP236251124173
208199.8207Hunter BrownHOUP204210166219
209209.5207Aaron CivaleTBP166203258211
210219.0210.5Jose AbreuHOU1B143206215312
211250.5218Carlos RodonNYYP215133433221
212219.0218.5Starling MarteNYMOF164275202235
213222.8219Taylor WardLAAOF205216222248
214231.0221Justin TurnerTOR1B247291191195
215213.5221.5Matt ChapmanFA3B196164247247
216238.8224Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF260188184323
217220.0224.5Whit MerrifieldFA2B, OF222259172227
218226.5225Reid DetmersLAAP233182274217
219223.3225.5Tyler StephensonCINC225226190252
220231.0225.5Robert StephensonLAAP296189177262
221226.5226Daulton VarshoTOROF182299155270
222236.0226.5Byron BuxtonMINDH292199245208
223242.0227Brandon LoweTB2B208246327187
224231.3227.5Mitch GarverSEAC271254199201
225231.0230Junior CamineroTB3B209296168251
226216.0231.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF230258233143
227240.8232.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B237228217281
228228.0233Brayan BelloBOSP228112334238
229233.3233Triston McKenzieCLEP212225241255
230237.0235.5Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B226245252225
231219.0236.5Walker BuehlerLADP165238237236
232237.3241.5Marcus StromanNYYP241253242213
233247.3242.5Nick PivettaBOSP175329213272
234244.3243Bryan WooSEAP223268244242
235317.3244Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B257224557231
236238.5245.5Ty FranceSEA1B242266197249
237246.8245.5Zach NetoLAASS311276185215
238255.8246Jose LeclercTEXP229308223263
239233.5246.5Vaughn GrissomBOS2B274219143298
240245.3246.5Alejandro KirkTORC267221250243
241250.3247.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP289192314206
242260.8248.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B217247329250
243250.3249.5Charlie MortonATLP255244261241
244326.3249.5Jarred KelenicATLOF258241607199
245278.5250.5Joey MenesesWASDH240261219394
246247.0251Nestor CortesNYYP309177273229
247248.8252Seth LugoKCP265239281210
248278.3257Kenta MaedaMINP286375224228
249247.8258.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B227290297177
250253.3258.5Jorge PolancoSEA2B220250267276
251251.3260Nick LodoloCINP253267280205
252280.5264Elias DiazCOLC263341265253
253294.0264Matt WallnerMINOF246232416282
254268.8264.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP250270259296
255263.3265.5Danny JansenTORC321264201267
256259.5266.5Luis CampusanoSDC244303289202
257275.8266.5Jon GrayTEXP232338260273
258266.5267Leody TaverasTEXOF266326206268
259269.8268Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF243229293314
260266.5269Jose AlvaradoPHIP320306208232
261289.8269Jung Hoo LeeSFOF269233388269
262277.5269.5Shea LangeliersOAKC334237251288
263273.5270Kyle FinneganWASP315279239261
264277.5270Alex VerdugoNYYOF235218352305
265270.5272Lucas GiolitoBOSP211327305239
266266.0272.5Shota ImanagaCHCP268305277214
267269.5272.5Austin HaysBALOF303242230303
268297.5273Yennier CanoBALP261285257387
269284.5275.5Griffin CanningLAAP347295256240
270273.3276Shane BazTBP281321271220
271274.5276.5Kris BryantCOLOF249160385304
272302.5279.5Michael WachaKCP270273381286
273287.8280.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B251310249341
274291.0280.5Brandon PfaadtARZP248304355257
275269.8282Kyle HarrisonSFP308207306258
276321.0282Taj BradleyTBP275263457289
277296.8286.5Miles MikolasSTLP234260313380
278279.3289.5Bryan De La CruzMIAOF295309229284
279288.8290Alex LangeDETP224381194356
280282.8291Andrew BenintendiCWSOF325257216333
281302.3291Johan RojasPHIOF352282300275
282283.8291.5Yusei KikuchiTORP305322278230
283291.0291.5Ranger SuarezPHIP239344344237
284292.0292.5Jose SiriTBOF314315268271
285296.8292.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF256346298287
286298.5293.5Brandon MarshPHIOF316292295291
287305.0293.5Brent RookerOAKOF282293351294
288311.8293.5Hunter HarveyWASP394311276266
289290.0294.5Lance LynnSTLP279204310367
290294.3297Max KeplerMINOF264330231352
291299.0298Carlos EstevezLAAP231369336260
292275.5300Amed RosarioFASS322278164338
293290.0300J.P. CrawfordSEASS300332228300
294311.8302Javier BaezDETSS366316288277
295285.0303.5Logan AllenCLEP349184286321
296300.0304Tommy PhamFAOF339323253285
297300.5305Jordan LawlarARZSS252284326340
298337.3305James PaxtonBOSP272301467309
299298.0305.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF318212369293
300304.3305.5Tim AndersonFASS329277287324

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
