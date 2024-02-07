RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Whether you count the unofficial start of baseball season as the moment the clock strikes zero at the Super Bowl or the moment pitchers and catchers report to camp, that moment is less than a week away. With the arrival of spring training will come a flurry of fantasy-relevant news, whether that's from press conferences in which managers clarify their plans for the upcoming season or from the injuries which occur (or are revealed) once players get back on the field. The RotoWire Roundtable crew will be back with more updates between now and Opening Day, but for now, here is where our top 300 stands as players pack their bags for Florida and Arizona. If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. There haven't been many major signings since our mid-January update, though we did see Rhys Hoskins move up nearly a full round (from 216 to 202) after signing with the Brewers, while the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader had a negligible effect on his ranking but