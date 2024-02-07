RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Whether you count the unofficial start of baseball season as the moment the clock strikes zero at the Super Bowl or the moment pitchers and catchers report to camp, that moment is less than a week away. With the arrival of spring training will come a flurry of fantasy-relevant news, whether that's from press conferences in which managers clarify their plans for the upcoming season or from the injuries which occur (or are revealed) once players get back on the field. The RotoWire Roundtable crew will be back with more updates between now and Opening Day, but for now, here is where our top 300 stands as players pack their bags for Florida and Arizona.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
There haven't been many major signings since our mid-January update, though we did see Rhys Hoskins move up nearly a full round (from 216 to 202) after signing with the Brewers, while the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader had a negligible effect on his ranking but
There haven't been many major signings since our mid-January update, though we did see Rhys Hoskins move up nearly a full round (from 216 to 202) after signing with the Brewers, while the Astros' decision to sign Josh Hader had a negligible effect on his ranking but tanked Ryan Pressly's value, with the veteran right-hander going from 92 to unranked. Elsewhere in bullpen-related news, Robert Stephenson jumped from unranked to 220 after signing with the Angels, with incumbent Angels closer Carlos Estevez dropping from 211 to 291. We've also had yet more shuffling within our top five, with Julio Rodriguez jumping over Corbin Carroll to reclaim the second spot and Bobby Witt Jr. moving ahead of Kyle Tucker into fourth. Read on to discover the rest of our top 300, and let us know which rankings you particularly disagree with in the comments.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3.3
|3
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|5
|4
|3
|4.0
|3.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|3
|4
|6
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|5
|3
|7
|2
|5
|5.0
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|8
|5
|2
|5
|6
|6.8
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|6
|10
|3
|8
|7
|7.5
|7
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|7
|12
|4
|7
|8
|8.0
|7.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|4
|6
|13
|9
|9
|10.0
|10
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|9
|11
|9
|11
|10
|11.0
|10.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|10
|17
|11
|6
|11
|12.0
|12
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|16
|14
|8
|10
|12
|12.5
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|14
|7
|12
|17
|13
|13.3
|13
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|18
|9
|10
|16
|14
|14.0
|14
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|12
|16
|16
|12
|15
|14.3
|14
|Juan Soto
|NYY
|OF
|11
|18
|15
|13
|16
|16.3
|14
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|13
|13
|24
|15
|17
|17.8
|15.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|17
|26
|14
|14
|18
|19.0
|20
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|20
|15
|21
|20
|19
|19.8
|20
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|P
|15
|23
|17
|24
|20
|17.8
|20.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH
|21
|8
|20
|22
|21
|22.8
|22.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|22
|28
|18
|23
|22
|24.3
|23.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|32
|24
|23
|18
|23
|24.8
|24.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|31
|19
|30
|19
|24
|27.5
|27
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|27
|30
|27
|26
|25
|27.5
|28
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|19
|35
|29
|27
|26
|30.8
|28
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|23
|22
|33
|45
|27
|29.3
|29
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|29
|33
|26
|29
|28
|30.8
|29.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|37
|21
|22
|43
|29
|28.3
|30
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|28
|20
|32
|33
|30
|29.0
|30
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|26
|34
|35
|21
|31
|29.3
|30
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|25
|29
|31
|32
|32
|33.8
|30
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|35
|25
|25
|50
|33
|36.3
|34.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|33
|46
|36
|30
|34
|33.3
|35
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|36
|27
|34
|36
|35
|37.3
|36.5
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|38
|31
|45
|35
|36
|37.8
|37.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|30
|41
|46
|34
|37
|40.0
|38.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|39
|55
|38
|28
|38
|41.3
|40
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|34
|57
|28
|46
|39
|39.8
|42.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|24
|36
|50
|49
|40
|43.3
|43
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|40
|42
|44
|47
|41
|42.5
|44
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|50
|32
|49
|39
|42
|48.0
|44
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|44
|37
|67
|44
|43
|42.0
|45
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|49
|53
|41
|25
|44
|48.0
|45
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|48
|40
|42
|62
|45
|43.8
|45.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|53
|65
|19
|38
|46
|45.8
|45.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|46
|45
|55
|37
|47
|51.3
|45.5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|47
|44
|43
|71
|48
|48.8
|47
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|61
|54
|40
|40
|49
|55.0
|51
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|70
|50
|48
|52
|50
|65.5
|51.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|45
|39
|120
|58
|51
|59.8
|55.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|54
|81
|47
|57
|52
|57.5
|57
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|59
|43
|73
|55
|53
|58.0
|57
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|58
|77
|56
|41
|54
|63.8
|57.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|56
|38
|102
|59
|55
|56.8
|58
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|52
|80
|64
|31
|56
|59.0
|59
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B, SS
|41
|79
|39
|77
|57
|59.3
|59.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|67
|56
|63
|51
|58
|58.5
|60
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|69
|51
|72
|42
|59
|61.3
|60
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|73
|52
|60
|60
|60
|55.8
|61.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|63
|60
|37
|63
|61
|63.0
|65
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|68
|64
|54
|66
|62
|63.5
|65
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|42
|74
|82
|56
|63
|67.0
|66.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|74
|63
|70
|61
|64
|68.0
|67.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|55
|66
|69
|82
|65
|65.5
|69
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|43
|76
|62
|81
|66
|92.8
|69
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|60
|59
|174
|78
|67
|65.0
|70
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|72
|48
|71
|69
|68
|78.8
|70
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|86
|47
|128
|54
|69
|76.5
|70.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|65
|75
|66
|100
|70
|71.0
|72.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|91
|88
|57
|48
|71
|72.5
|72.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|75
|86
|59
|70
|72
|73.5
|75.5
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|79
|82
|61
|72
|73
|75.3
|76
|Cody Bellinger
|FA
|1B, OF
|51
|87
|98
|65
|74
|77.5
|76
|Jazz Chisholm
|MIA
|OF
|62
|96
|85
|67
|75
|81.3
|81
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|87
|70
|93
|75
|76
|81.8
|81
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|83
|62
|103
|79
|77
|79.8
|81.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|76
|49
|107
|87
|78
|81.8
|81.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|80
|61
|83
|103
|79
|83.8
|82.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|105
|67
|65
|98
|80
|86.0
|82.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|71
|126
|94
|53
|81
|84.5
|85.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|88
|83
|68
|99
|82
|87.5
|86
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|57
|58
|114
|121
|83
|89.8
|86
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|129
|68
|58
|104
|84
|87.3
|86.5
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|95
|78
|74
|102
|85
|86.3
|87
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|94
|71
|100
|80
|86
|89.3
|87
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|81
|102
|91
|83
|87
|96.0
|87
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|82
|146
|92
|64
|88
|88.5
|89.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|98
|85
|77
|94
|89
|95.8
|93.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|103
|84
|51
|145
|90
|93.3
|95.5
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|106
|101
|90
|76
|91
|98.3
|95.5
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|116
|104
|87
|86
|92
|97.5
|96.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|93
|100
|53
|144
|93
|102.3
|97
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|66
|89
|149
|105
|94
|95.3
|98
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|117
|117
|79
|68
|95
|100.3
|100.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|127
|120
|81
|73
|96
|100.8
|101
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|85
|91
|116
|111
|97
|101.0
|101
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|122
|113
|80
|89
|98
|106.0
|101
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|64
|69
|158
|133
|99
|101.8
|101.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|104
|97
|99
|107
|100
|100.3
|102
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|108
|107
|89
|97
|101
|102.3
|104.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|124
|125
|75
|85
|102
|103.8
|104.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|90
|73
|133
|119
|103
|104.3
|104.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|101
|108
|115
|93
|104
|112.0
|106
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|111
|99
|137
|101
|105
|114.5
|106.5
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|115
|98
|84
|161
|106
|104.5
|107.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|77
|105
|110
|126
|107
|117.3
|109
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|107
|156
|111
|95
|108
|110.0
|110.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|113
|109
|112
|106
|109
|112.0
|112
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|136
|90
|88
|134
|110
|111.5
|112.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|135
|110
|86
|115
|111
|106.3
|113.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|97
|130
|52
|146
|112
|124.3
|114
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|120
|178
|108
|91
|113
|131.5
|115
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|119
|111
|106
|190
|114
|139.3
|115
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|133
|235
|97
|92
|115
|126.5
|118.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|110
|94
|175
|127
|116
|121.8
|119
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|102
|116
|122
|147
|117
|118.3
|119.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|92
|103
|136
|142
|118
|125.5
|120.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|123
|118
|153
|108
|119
|124.8
|121
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|146
|181
|76
|96
|120
|124.0
|122
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|121
|162
|123
|90
|121
|116.5
|122.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|147
|119
|126
|74
|122
|142.8
|123
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|89
|106
|236
|140
|123
|135.5
|125
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|96
|196
|138
|112
|124
|123.5
|125.5
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|130
|72
|121
|171
|125
|130.0
|127
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|141
|93
|173
|113
|126
|147.8
|127.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|125
|122
|214
|130
|127
|119.5
|131
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|128
|134
|78
|138
|128
|135.0
|131
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|126
|115
|163
|136
|129
|133.3
|133
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|139
|132
|134
|128
|130
|139.3
|135.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|170
|123
|148
|116
|131
|144.5
|135.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|109
|198
|130
|141
|132
|135.3
|137
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|118
|145
|129
|149
|133
|136.3
|138.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|152
|180
|125
|88
|134
|128.0
|139
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|78
|147
|156
|131
|135
|139.5
|139
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|155
|136
|142
|125
|136
|158.8
|139
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|159
|240
|119
|117
|137
|130.5
|140.5
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|84
|150
|131
|157
|138
|139.5
|140.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|153
|128
|95
|182
|139
|143.8
|141.5
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|131
|187
|105
|152
|140
|144.0
|141.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|148
|131
|162
|135
|141
|148.8
|144
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|134
|154
|132
|175
|142
|139.5
|144.5
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|132
|95
|157
|174
|143
|140.0
|145
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|186
|186
|104
|84
|144
|144.8
|145.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|168
|175
|113
|123
|145
|148.8
|148
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|161
|190
|135
|109
|146
|159.5
|148
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|157
|215
|127
|139
|147
|175.8
|148
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|144
|152
|275
|132
|148
|161.8
|149
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|154
|144
|220
|129
|149
|157.5
|149.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|194
|140
|159
|137
|150
|138.8
|150.5
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|162
|92
|150
|151
|151
|157.3
|152
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|99
|121
|226
|183
|152
|169.5
|152
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|100
|165
|139
|274
|153
|169.0
|152.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|149
|231
|140
|156
|154
|153.3
|154
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|158
|159
|146
|150
|155
|158.3
|154
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|138
|201
|170
|124
|156
|168.0
|158.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|137
|141
|218
|176
|157
|174.3
|159.5
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|151
|227
|161
|158
|158
|153.5
|161
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|174
|114
|178
|148
|159
|162.5
|161
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|156
|183
|145
|166
|160
|161.5
|161.5
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|163
|205
|118
|160
|161
|172.3
|161.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|150
|171
|152
|216
|162
|166.0
|162
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|200
|124
|117
|223
|163
|164.8
|163.5
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|177
|155
|165
|162
|164
|165.8
|164.5
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|199
|135
|151
|178
|165
|178.0
|166
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|142
|148
|238
|184
|166
|160.0
|167
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|192
|163
|171
|114
|167
|161.8
|167
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|187
|193
|147
|120
|168
|164.3
|168
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|145
|168
|176
|168
|169
|163.3
|170
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|191
|149
|195
|118
|170
|166.5
|170
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|173
|217
|109
|167
|171
|177.0
|173.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|178
|169
|169
|192
|172
|180.5
|174
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|112
|157
|262
|191
|173
|182.3
|174
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|181
|127
|167
|254
|174
|164.8
|174.5
|Jorge Soler
|FA
|OF
|160
|200
|189
|110
|175
|174.0
|174.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|169
|151
|180
|196
|176
|188.0
|175
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|189
|161
|248
|154
|177
|173.0
|176.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|172
|129
|210
|181
|178
|197.3
|176.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARZ
|OF
|278
|158
|160
|193
|179
|172.8
|178
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|218
|138
|101
|234
|180
|197.3
|180
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|179
|274
|181
|155
|181
|194.0
|181
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|188
|174
|255
|159
|182
|181.0
|184.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|180
|211
|144
|189
|183
|192.0
|187.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|171
|167
|204
|226
|184
|207.5
|187.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|221
|302
|154
|153
|185
|182.5
|188.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|140
|213
|183
|194
|186
|186.0
|189
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|197
|185
|193
|169
|187
|209.3
|189
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|190
|294
|188
|165
|188
|197.8
|189.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|167
|153
|212
|259
|189
|178.3
|190.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|201
|236
|96
|180
|190
|187.0
|190.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|184
|197
|203
|164
|191
|199.8
|190.5
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|183
|195
|235
|186
|192
|197.0
|191
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|210
|172
|234
|172
|193
|195.8
|192
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|202
|220
|182
|179
|194
|211.8
|192
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B, 3B
|284
|179
|196
|188
|195
|184.0
|192.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|176
|139
|209
|212
|196
|192.0
|193
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|216
|166
|179
|207
|197
|180.0
|193.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|185
|202
|211
|122
|198
|193.3
|194.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|214
|170
|186
|203
|199
|189.0
|195
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|198
|142
|192
|224
|200
|196.8
|196
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARZ
|P
|219
|173
|225
|170
|201
|184.8
|196.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|114
|230
|232
|163
|202
|203.0
|196.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|193
|234
|200
|185
|203
|225.0
|201
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|307
|191
|198
|204
|204
|204.0
|202
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|207
|271
|141
|197
|205
|213.8
|203
|Tyler O'Neill
|BOS
|OF
|206
|262
|187
|200
|206
|197.8
|204
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|203
|137
|205
|246
|207
|196.0
|204.5
|Craig Kimbrel
|BAL
|P
|236
|251
|124
|173
|208
|199.8
|207
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|204
|210
|166
|219
|209
|209.5
|207
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|P
|166
|203
|258
|211
|210
|219.0
|210.5
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|143
|206
|215
|312
|211
|250.5
|218
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|215
|133
|433
|221
|212
|219.0
|218.5
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|164
|275
|202
|235
|213
|222.8
|219
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|205
|216
|222
|248
|214
|231.0
|221
|Justin Turner
|TOR
|1B
|247
|291
|191
|195
|215
|213.5
|221.5
|Matt Chapman
|FA
|3B
|196
|164
|247
|247
|216
|238.8
|224
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|260
|188
|184
|323
|217
|220.0
|224.5
|Whit Merrifield
|FA
|2B, OF
|222
|259
|172
|227
|218
|226.5
|225
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|233
|182
|274
|217
|219
|223.3
|225.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|225
|226
|190
|252
|220
|231.0
|225.5
|Robert Stephenson
|LAA
|P
|296
|189
|177
|262
|221
|226.5
|226
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|182
|299
|155
|270
|222
|236.0
|226.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|292
|199
|245
|208
|223
|242.0
|227
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|208
|246
|327
|187
|224
|231.3
|227.5
|Mitch Garver
|SEA
|C
|271
|254
|199
|201
|225
|231.0
|230
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|209
|296
|168
|251
|226
|216.0
|231.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|230
|258
|233
|143
|227
|240.8
|232.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|237
|228
|217
|281
|228
|228.0
|233
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|228
|112
|334
|238
|229
|233.3
|233
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|212
|225
|241
|255
|230
|237.0
|235.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|226
|245
|252
|225
|231
|219.0
|236.5
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|165
|238
|237
|236
|232
|237.3
|241.5
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|P
|241
|253
|242
|213
|233
|247.3
|242.5
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|175
|329
|213
|272
|234
|244.3
|243
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|223
|268
|244
|242
|235
|317.3
|244
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|257
|224
|557
|231
|236
|238.5
|245.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|242
|266
|197
|249
|237
|246.8
|245.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|311
|276
|185
|215
|238
|255.8
|246
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|229
|308
|223
|263
|239
|233.5
|246.5
|Vaughn Grissom
|BOS
|2B
|274
|219
|143
|298
|240
|245.3
|246.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|267
|221
|250
|243
|241
|250.3
|247.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|289
|192
|314
|206
|242
|260.8
|248.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|217
|247
|329
|250
|243
|250.3
|249.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|255
|244
|261
|241
|244
|326.3
|249.5
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|258
|241
|607
|199
|245
|278.5
|250.5
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|240
|261
|219
|394
|246
|247.0
|251
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|309
|177
|273
|229
|247
|248.8
|252
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|265
|239
|281
|210
|248
|278.3
|257
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|286
|375
|224
|228
|249
|247.8
|258.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|227
|290
|297
|177
|250
|253.3
|258.5
|Jorge Polanco
|SEA
|2B
|220
|250
|267
|276
|251
|251.3
|260
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|253
|267
|280
|205
|252
|280.5
|264
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|263
|341
|265
|253
|253
|294.0
|264
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|246
|232
|416
|282
|254
|268.8
|264.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|250
|270
|259
|296
|255
|263.3
|265.5
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|321
|264
|201
|267
|256
|259.5
|266.5
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|244
|303
|289
|202
|257
|275.8
|266.5
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|232
|338
|260
|273
|258
|266.5
|267
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|266
|326
|206
|268
|259
|269.8
|268
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|243
|229
|293
|314
|260
|266.5
|269
|Jose Alvarado
|PHI
|P
|320
|306
|208
|232
|261
|289.8
|269
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|269
|233
|388
|269
|262
|277.5
|269.5
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|334
|237
|251
|288
|263
|273.5
|270
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|315
|279
|239
|261
|264
|277.5
|270
|Alex Verdugo
|NYY
|OF
|235
|218
|352
|305
|265
|270.5
|272
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|P
|211
|327
|305
|239
|266
|266.0
|272.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|268
|305
|277
|214
|267
|269.5
|272.5
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|303
|242
|230
|303
|268
|297.5
|273
|Yennier Cano
|BAL
|P
|261
|285
|257
|387
|269
|284.5
|275.5
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|347
|295
|256
|240
|270
|273.3
|276
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|281
|321
|271
|220
|271
|274.5
|276.5
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|249
|160
|385
|304
|272
|302.5
|279.5
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|270
|273
|381
|286
|273
|287.8
|280.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|251
|310
|249
|341
|274
|291.0
|280.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|248
|304
|355
|257
|275
|269.8
|282
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|P
|308
|207
|306
|258
|276
|321.0
|282
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|275
|263
|457
|289
|277
|296.8
|286.5
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|234
|260
|313
|380
|278
|279.3
|289.5
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|295
|309
|229
|284
|279
|288.8
|290
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|224
|381
|194
|356
|280
|282.8
|291
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|325
|257
|216
|333
|281
|302.3
|291
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|352
|282
|300
|275
|282
|283.8
|291.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|305
|322
|278
|230
|283
|291.0
|291.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|239
|344
|344
|237
|284
|292.0
|292.5
|Jose Siri
|TB
|OF
|314
|315
|268
|271
|285
|296.8
|292.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|256
|346
|298
|287
|286
|298.5
|293.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|316
|292
|295
|291
|287
|305.0
|293.5
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|282
|293
|351
|294
|288
|311.8
|293.5
|Hunter Harvey
|WAS
|P
|394
|311
|276
|266
|289
|290.0
|294.5
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|P
|279
|204
|310
|367
|290
|294.3
|297
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|264
|330
|231
|352
|291
|299.0
|298
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|231
|369
|336
|260
|292
|275.5
|300
|Amed Rosario
|FA
|SS
|322
|278
|164
|338
|293
|290.0
|300
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|300
|332
|228
|300
|294
|311.8
|302
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|366
|316
|288
|277
|295
|285.0
|303.5
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|P
|349
|184
|286
|321
|296
|300.0
|304
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|339
|323
|253
|285
|297
|300.5
|305
|Jordan Lawlar
|ARZ
|SS
|252
|284
|326
|340
|298
|337.3
|305
|James Paxton
|BOS
|P
|272
|301
|467
|309
|299
|298.0
|305.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|318
|212
|369
|293
|300
|304.3
|305.5
|Tim Anderson
|FA
|SS
|329
|277
|287
|324