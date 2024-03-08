Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Spring Training Update

RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Spring Training Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Published on March 8, 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, now updated for March. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Two weeks from now, the MLB season will already be underway, with the Padres and Dodgers playing a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. We're entering peak fantasy draft season, a time when players' values change quickly based on injuries and role changes but also simply based on hype. We've also had a few more free agents find new homes, though some remain unsigned and continue to fall down draft boards. Cody Bellinger moved from 73 up to 69 after returning to the Cubs, while Blake Snell slipped from 68 to 75 as he continues to wait by the phone. We've also seen no end to the shuffling within the first round, as Corbin Carroll slipped from third to fifth. Ronald Acuna, however, remains the unquestioned first pick despite his recent knee scare. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and

Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, now updated for March. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Two weeks from now, the MLB season will already be underway, with the Padres and Dodgers playing a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. We're entering peak fantasy draft season, a time when players' values change quickly based on injuries and role changes but also simply based on hype. We've also had a few more free agents find new homes, though some remain unsigned and continue to fall down draft boards. Cody Bellinger moved from 73 up to 69 after returning to the Cubs, while Blake Snell slipped from 68 to 75 as he continues to wait by the phone. We've also seen no end to the shuffling within the first round, as Corbin Carroll slipped from third to fifth. Ronald Acuna, however, remains the unquestioned first pick despite his recent knee scare. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and let us know who you would have ranked differently in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedNameTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.01Ronald AcunaATLOF1111
22.82.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF2243
33.53Bobby WittKCSS3362
44.84.5Kyle TuckerHOUOF8524
55.35Corbin CarrollARZOF5475
66.37Freddie FreemanLAD1B6838
77.57Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF71157
88.07.5Spencer StriderATLP46139
99.59.5Trea TurnerPHISS119810
1010.810Fernando TatisSDOF917116
1112.011.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF13101015
1212.812.5Jose RamirezCLE3B1714911
1313.813.5Bryce HarperPHI1B12151612
1414.314.5Juan SotoNYYOF10181514
1517.015Yordan AlvarezHOUOF14122616
1615.316Gerrit ColeNYYP16161217
1715.316.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH1571821
1817.517Matt OlsonATL1B20231413
1920.818.5Rafael DeversBOS3B29191718
2018.820Austin RileyATL3B21132219
2121.521Corbin BurnesBALP19222025
2222.823Zack WheelerPHIP22242124
2326.827Luis RobertCWSOF27302723
2427.028.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B18332829
2527.328.5Marcus SemienTEX2B28202932
2628.328.5Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B31253027
2729.029Pete AlonsoNYM1B26323820
2828.329.5Francisco LindorNYMSS23283131
2929.830.5Corey SeagerTEXSS39271934
3032.532Luis CastilloSEAP24214045
3134.532.5Bo BichetteTORSS36292350
3235.334Jose AltuveHOU2B35433330
3336.534Michael HarrisATLOF32523626
3435.334.5Randy ArozarenaTBOF34314135
3536.835.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B30384633
3644.037.5Pablo LopezMINP37366538
3735.838Zac GallenARZP41263937
3837.038Kevin GausmanTORP40472536
3937.038Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B44503222
4043.041George KirbySEAP33573547
4139.841.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF25345149
4243.543Logan WebbSFP47642439
4344.543Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP38414554
4444.844.5Framber ValdezHOUP50404940
4545.545Aaron NolaPHIP42394853
4645.545Tyler GlasnowLADP46514441
4747.345.5Royce LewisMIN3B45356346
4851.847.5Max FriedATLP48424770
4950.550.5Manny MachadoSD3B59374264
5056.553Emmanuel ClaseCLEP69535351
5156.355Josh HaderHOUP66447243
5257.056Tarik SkubalDETP54745842
5367.856Adley RutschmanBALC555510457
5457.557.5Devin WilliamsMLWP67487144
5559.357.5Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS49794366
5655.558CJ AbramsWASSS52786428
5773.358J.T. RealmutoPHIC605612156
5863.560Christian YelichMLWOF58586276
5960.062.5Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B81603465
6064.863Nolan JonesCOLOF65856148
6163.363.5Freddy PeraltaMLWP43728355
6268.065Jhoan DuranMINP68628260
6370.565Jazz ChisholmMIAOF61926069
6463.365.5Camilo DovalSFP72497359
6561.566Matt McLainCIN2B, SS57773775
6663.867Jordan RomanoTORP71457663
6767.867.5Kyle SchwarberPHIOF56657080
6876.868Alexis DiazCINP744612562
6968.369Cody BellingerCHC1B, OF51848058
7067.369.5Logan GilbertSEAP53736677
7176.372.5Josh LoweTBOF105635582
7280.072.5Edwin DiazNYMP701237552
7374.074.5Zach EflinTBP77806772
7482.875.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF638859121
7584.878Blake SnellFAP885912468
7681.578.5David BednarPITP73837496
7779.379Will Smith (LAD)LADC795410579
7880.382Xander BogaertsSDSS101665698
7984.882Mike TroutLAAOF83987781
8095.582.5Christian WalkerARZ1B841438174
8182.584Nolan ArenadoSTL3B826186101
8287.084.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS1226757102
8386.085Bryan ReynoldsPITOF898168106
8493.587Oneil CruzPITSS648613688
8590.888Cedric MullinsBALOF868910187
8689.090.5Alex BregmanHOU3B947587100
8794.390.5George SpringerTOROF998252144
8894.890.5William ContrerasMLWC7869103129
89100.591.5Eury PerezMIAP6268157115
9089.394Gleyber TorresNYY2B102979167
9196.094Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B1111008885
9291.594.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF939654123
9395.096Grayson RodriguezBALP8011211573
94101.398.5Joe MusgroveSDP1301138478
9599.0100Josh NaylorCLE1B1031039397
9695.3100.5Justin SteeleCHCP9710410971
97100.5101.5Andres GimenezCLE2B1191207984
98102.8101.5Andres MunozSEAP1171089591
99100.8102Triston CasasBOS1B10093106104
100106.3102.5Yandy DiazTB1B1281069299
10194.8103Raisel IglesiasATLP1121109661
102101.0106.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP75101112116
103118.3106.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF90102170111
104114.0107Bobby MillerLADP87155111103
105104.8107.5Evan PhillipsLADP1257612890
106109.5108Joe RyanMINP109105107117
107115.0108Josh JungTEX3B9171173125
108115.0109Ketel MarteARZ2B1298789155
109109.3109.5Clay HolmesNYYP1211269892
110115.3110Lane ThomasWASOF98118102143
111130.8111Cole RagansKCP10811421586
112103.8111.5Evan CarterTEXOF9612750142
113110.8111.5Paul SewaldARZP1241259995
114122.8112.5Ryan HelsleySTLP11517211094
115130.5113.5Chris BassittTORP114107113188
116122.5114.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B118111156105
117130.5115.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS95196123108
118120.3117Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF9299155135
119118.3118.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF10695131141
120119.8121Anthony SantanderBALOF12370119167
121124.0121.5Pete FairbanksTBP11616012793
122130.8125.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B120121152130
123134.0126.5Willy AdamesMLWSS166117135118
124127.5127Luis ArraezMIA2B1789478160
125139.8128Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B104199122134
126130.3128.5Max MuncyLAD3B13390174124
127130.5133.5Tanner ScottMIAP140115129138
128139.3133.5Sean MurphyATLC138129162128
129124.0135.5Tanner BibeeCLEP76144149127
130135.0136Bryson StottPHI2B1821859083
131134.5137Yainer DiazHOUC113142132151
132137.8137Chas McCormickHOUOF15818811689
133160.3138.5Marcell OzunaATLOF155244120122
134139.3139Chris SaleATLP164167114112
135130.8140.5Zack GelofOAK2B85148133157
136136.0140.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS146135154109
137132.3141Esteury RuizOAKOF14917869133
138143.5141Willson ContrerasSTLC145137161131
139147.5142Ian HappCHCOF127154130179
140149.0142Adbert AlzolayCHCP147186126137
141149.5142.5Dylan CeaseCWSP137133180148
142168.0143Hunter GreeneCINP135151273113
143135.3145.5Sonny GraySTLP14215694149
144148.0145.5Craig KimbrelBALP151131140170
145166.8147.5Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B139238134156
146163.3148Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B144152231126
147148.8148.5Cal RaleighSEAC152158145140
148143.0149Kenley JansenBOSP15091148183
149158.3150TJ FriedlCINOF132201168132
150152.8150.5Jake BurgerMIA3B154147191119
151148.0152.5Shane BieberCLEP171116141164
152147.3154.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC170109171139
153162.8155.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF192119117223
154174.8156Jackson ChourioMLWOF143159244153
155158.3157.5Mitch KellerPITP136168182147
156168.5157.5Bryce MillerSEAP157124158235
157150.3158Jordan MontgomeryFAP18813497182
158160.3159James OutmanLADOF159205118159
159162.5159Riley GreeneDETOF131138201180
160160.3160Masataka YoshidaBOSOF172149159161
161174.3160.5Yu DarvishSDP134145242176
162161.8161Gabriel MorenoARZC148181144174
163157.8162.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B186161164120
164166.8166Merrill KellyARZP169227108163
165164.5169.5Bailey OberMINP193219100146
166178.0171Kerry CarpenterDETOF175164167206
167167.8171.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP168128200175
168173.3172Jeremy PenaHOUSS165179138211
169190.8175Jack SuwinskiPITOF184166261152
170188.3175.5Cristian JavierHOUP174177139263
171177.3176Noelvi MarteCIN3B110216247136
172174.3177.5Steven KwanCLEOF21414185257
173167.0178Jorge SolerSFOF156200205107
174181.5178Edouard JulienMIN2B141198229158
175197.5178.5Lourdes GurrielARZOF276157160197
176208.0179Keibert RuizWASC185302172173
177189.8180J.D. MartinezFADH209140151259
178187.3181Aaron CivaleTBP162132255200
179183.0182Carlos CorreaMINSS218150165199
180196.0182.5Jarren DuranBOSOF203277142162
181180.3183Jose BerriosTORP190183183165
182182.8184Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF191139177224
183190.5185Trevor StoryBOSSS167174196225
184201.5185.5Nolan GormanSTL2B177281194154
185200.0187Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B179195248178
186179.3187.5Braxton GarrettMIAP183192147195
187209.0188Jeimer CandelarioCIN1B, 3B285175195181
188188.5188.5Bo NaylorCLEC180197209168
189196.3188.5Ryan PepiotTBP163153214255
190174.3189.5Michael KingSDP181204198114
191188.5190Josh BellCLE1B211163175205
192217.8190.5Maikel GarciaKC3B306189192184
193196.3191Nathaniel LoweTEX1B206176143260
194192.5191.5Jonah HeimTEXC195215188172
195193.3192.5Eloy JimenezCWSDH176212187198
196217.0193Nick PivettaBOSP153329199187
197193.0194Eduardo RodriguezARZP215173218166
198195.3196.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF126278267110
199193.8198.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC208165189213
200196.0199.5Hunter BrownHOUP197202166219
201240.8201.5Carlos RodonNYYP210130430193
202195.8203Eugenio SuarezSEA3B196136210241
203210.8203.5Tyler O'NeillBOSOF200267169207
204227.8207Cristopher SanchezPHIP223191311186
205204.0208Rhys HoskinsMIL1B187207213209
206205.8208Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF230262186145
207215.3209Starling MarteNYMOF160283185233
208196.8211Gavin WilliamsCLEP107231258191
209201.3211.5Justin VerlanderHOUP202146236221
210206.5213.5Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF242246153185
211238.8216.5Jose AbreuHOU1B199222211323
212211.8218Walker BuehlerLADP161242250194
213228.0219Justin TurnerTOR1B246298176192
214245.0224Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF255187193345
215223.8225.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B225226228216
216227.3227Reid DetmersLAAP236180275218
217244.3227Brandon LoweTB2B204250346177
218223.3227.5Tyler StephensonCINC222233190248
219227.5227.5Matt ChapmanSF3B213162293242
220229.5227.5Taylor WardLAAOF198228227265
221229.0230.5Brayan BelloBOSP227122333234
222231.3230.5Kodai SengaNYMP271190181283
223232.8231.5Mitch GarverSEAC264256207204
224250.3232.5Jose LeclercTEXP228308233232
225239.3234.5Kris BryantCOLOF247184222304
226241.8235.5Byron BuxtonMINDH290206263208
227232.3236.5Triston McKenzieCLEP205232241251
228239.5236.5Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B224249270215
229244.5236.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B239234230275
230248.8236.5Andrew AbbottCINP207223315250
231242.0237Robert SuarezSDP194240234300
232230.5237.5Bryan WooSEAP173274238237
233233.5239Marcus StromanNYYP243255235201
234240.5241Alejandro KirkTORC261221266214
235244.3241.5Shota ImanagaCHCP189305281202
236236.5242Zach NetoLAASS274284178210
237253.5244.5Jose AlvaradoPHIP258306219231
238259.5245Jung Hoo LeeSFOF262209339228
239242.8246Nestor CortesNYYP308171272220
240251.5247.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP235276256239
241263.5247.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B212251347244
242255.3249Jarred KelenicATLOF253245320203
243247.8249.5Charlie MortonATLP251248254238
244241.5251Seth LugoKCP259243274190
245242.8252.5Kyle BradishBALP270235184282
246255.8253Kyle HarrisonSFP307210253253
247324.5254.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B252257560229
248272.3256Kenta MaedaMINP286357220226
249238.0256.5Daulton VarshoTOROF231282150289
250255.3256.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF240268245268
251271.0256.5Jon GrayTEXP233338251262
252261.0257.5Ty FranceSEA1B317272212243
253261.5258Leody TaverasTEXOF260326204256
254261.0258.5Danny JansenTORC319270208247
255277.5260Elias DiazCOLC256341264249
256248.3260.5Will BensonCINOF275169303246
257248.8261Nick LodoloCINP249273277196
258248.3261.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B226297299171
259296.0265Taj BradleyTBP269217437261
260261.3266.5Jorge PolancoSEA2B216254296279
261268.0266.5A.J. PukOAKP279237302254
262262.5267.5Luis CampusanoSDC244303291212
263297.0267.5Matt WallnerMINOF268208445267
264319.0270Griffin CanningLAAP288500252236
265267.3271Louie VarlandMINP277265237290
266274.8271.5Alex VerdugoNYYOF238214342305
267280.0272Brandon PfaadtARZP217304359240
268267.5273Austin HaysBALOF301247223299
269280.3274Shea LangeliersOAKC332241268280
270275.8275Kyle FinneganWASP313286240264
271284.5277.5Johan RojasPHIOF358289225266
272280.8279.5Robert StephensonLAAP366193179385
273287.0279.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B248310249341
274261.3280.5Junior CamineroTB3B282279163321
275291.0280.5Joey MenesesWASDH295266206397
276284.3281.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF229345294269
277254.8282Vaughn GrissomBOS2B267318137297
278274.0285Brent RookerOAKOF283300226287
279296.8285.5Miles MikolasSTLP237264307379
280286.3286Jose SiriTBOF312315260258
281284.0287.5Ranger SuarezPHIP241344334217
282283.0288Alex LangeDETP221359197355
283282.0289Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF280236298314
284282.0289.5Yusei KikuchiTORP303322276227
285303.3291Michael WachaKCP263280368302
286276.8291.5Carlos EstevezLAAP232355351169
287284.8292Andrew BenintendiCWSOF323261221334
288294.3292Nelson VelazquezCHCOF296331262288
289341.8293Luis SeverinoNYYP294259522292
290290.3293.5Max KeplerMINOF257330224350
291307.8293.5Javier BaezDETSS374316271270
292296.8294Brandon MarshPHIOF314299289285
293297.3294.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF316220380273
294289.8296Lance LynnSTLP278203314364
295289.5297J.P. CrawfordSEASS299332232295
296323.0297James PaxtonBOSP265301433293
297298.8298Hunter HarveyWASP273311285326
298394.5299Brendan DonovanSTL2B, 3B, OF300224756298
299288.5299.5Bryan De La CruzMIAOF293309246306
300300.3300.5Tommy PhamFAOF341323259278

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 8
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 8
Five Pitchers We Dislike in 2024 (Video)
Five Pitchers We Dislike in 2024 (Video)
MLB Barometer: The Biggest Movers Since Spring Games Began
MLB Barometer: The Biggest Movers Since Spring Games Began
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central