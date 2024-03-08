RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Spring Training Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, now updated for March. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Two weeks from now, the MLB season will already be underway, with the Padres and Dodgers playing a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. We're entering peak fantasy draft season, a time when players' values change quickly based on injuries and role changes but also simply based on hype. We've also had a few more free agents find new homes, though some remain unsigned and continue to fall down draft boards. Cody Bellinger moved from 73 up to 69 after returning to the Cubs, while Blake Snell slipped from 68 to 75 as he continues to wait by the phone. We've also seen no end to the shuffling within the first round, as Corbin Carroll slipped from third to fifth. Ronald Acuna, however, remains the unquestioned first pick despite his recent knee scare. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and let us know who you would have ranked differently in the comments below.
Two weeks from now, the MLB season will already be underway, with the Padres and Dodgers playing a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. We're entering peak fantasy draft season, a time when players' values change quickly based on injuries and role changes but also simply based on hype. We've also had a few more free agents find new homes, though some remain unsigned and continue to fall down draft boards. Cody Bellinger moved from 73 up to 69 after returning to the Cubs, while Blake Snell slipped from 68 to 75 as he continues to wait by the phone. We've also seen no end to the shuffling within the first round, as Corbin Carroll slipped from third to fifth. Ronald Acuna, however, remains the unquestioned first pick despite his recent knee scare. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and let us know who you would have ranked differently in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3.5
|3
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|3
|3
|6
|2
|4
|4.8
|4.5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|8
|5
|2
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|5
|4
|7
|5
|6
|6.3
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|6
|8
|3
|8
|7
|7.5
|7
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|7
|11
|5
|7
|8
|8.0
|7.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|4
|6
|13
|9
|9
|9.5
|9.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|11
|9
|8
|10
|10
|10.8
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|9
|17
|11
|6
|11
|12.0
|11.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|13
|10
|10
|15
|12
|12.8
|12.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|17
|14
|9
|11
|13
|13.8
|13.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|12
|15
|16
|12
|14
|14.3
|14.5
|Juan Soto
|NYY
|OF
|10
|18
|15
|14
|15
|17.0
|15
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|14
|12
|26
|16
|16
|15.3
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|16
|16
|12
|17
|17
|15.3
|16.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH
|15
|7
|18
|21
|18
|17.5
|17
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|20
|23
|14
|13
|19
|20.8
|18.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|29
|19
|17
|18
|20
|18.8
|20
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|21
|13
|22
|19
|21
|21.5
|21
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|P
|19
|22
|20
|25
|22
|22.8
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|22
|24
|21
|24
|23
|26.8
|27
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|27
|30
|27
|23
|24
|27.0
|28.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|18
|33
|28
|29
|25
|27.3
|28.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|28
|20
|29
|32
|26
|28.3
|28.5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|31
|25
|30
|27
|27
|29.0
|29
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|26
|32
|38
|20
|28
|28.3
|29.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|23
|28
|31
|31
|29
|29.8
|30.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|39
|27
|19
|34
|30
|32.5
|32
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|24
|21
|40
|45
|31
|34.5
|32.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|36
|29
|23
|50
|32
|35.3
|34
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|35
|43
|33
|30
|33
|36.5
|34
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|32
|52
|36
|26
|34
|35.3
|34.5
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|34
|31
|41
|35
|35
|36.8
|35.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|30
|38
|46
|33
|36
|44.0
|37.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|37
|36
|65
|38
|37
|35.8
|38
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|41
|26
|39
|37
|38
|37.0
|38
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|40
|47
|25
|36
|39
|37.0
|38
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|44
|50
|32
|22
|40
|43.0
|41
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|33
|57
|35
|47
|41
|39.8
|41.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|25
|34
|51
|49
|42
|43.5
|43
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|47
|64
|24
|39
|43
|44.5
|43
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|38
|41
|45
|54
|44
|44.8
|44.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|50
|40
|49
|40
|45
|45.5
|45
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|42
|39
|48
|53
|46
|45.5
|45
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|46
|51
|44
|41
|47
|47.3
|45.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|45
|35
|63
|46
|48
|51.8
|47.5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|48
|42
|47
|70
|49
|50.5
|50.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|59
|37
|42
|64
|50
|56.5
|53
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|69
|53
|53
|51
|51
|56.3
|55
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|66
|44
|72
|43
|52
|57.0
|56
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|54
|74
|58
|42
|53
|67.8
|56
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|55
|55
|104
|57
|54
|57.5
|57.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|67
|48
|71
|44
|55
|59.3
|57.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|49
|79
|43
|66
|56
|55.5
|58
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|52
|78
|64
|28
|57
|73.3
|58
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|60
|56
|121
|56
|58
|63.5
|60
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|58
|58
|62
|76
|59
|60.0
|62.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|81
|60
|34
|65
|60
|64.8
|63
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|65
|85
|61
|48
|61
|63.3
|63.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|43
|72
|83
|55
|62
|68.0
|65
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|68
|62
|82
|60
|63
|70.5
|65
|Jazz Chisholm
|MIA
|OF
|61
|92
|60
|69
|64
|63.3
|65.5
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|72
|49
|73
|59
|65
|61.5
|66
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B, SS
|57
|77
|37
|75
|66
|63.8
|67
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|71
|45
|76
|63
|67
|67.8
|67.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|56
|65
|70
|80
|68
|76.8
|68
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|74
|46
|125
|62
|69
|68.3
|69
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|1B, OF
|51
|84
|80
|58
|70
|67.3
|69.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|53
|73
|66
|77
|71
|76.3
|72.5
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|105
|63
|55
|82
|72
|80.0
|72.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|70
|123
|75
|52
|73
|74.0
|74.5
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|77
|80
|67
|72
|74
|82.8
|75.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|63
|88
|59
|121
|75
|84.8
|78
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|88
|59
|124
|68
|76
|81.5
|78.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|73
|83
|74
|96
|77
|79.3
|79
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|79
|54
|105
|79
|78
|80.3
|82
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|101
|66
|56
|98
|79
|84.8
|82
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|83
|98
|77
|81
|80
|95.5
|82.5
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|84
|143
|81
|74
|81
|82.5
|84
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|82
|61
|86
|101
|82
|87.0
|84.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|122
|67
|57
|102
|83
|86.0
|85
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|89
|81
|68
|106
|84
|93.5
|87
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|64
|86
|136
|88
|85
|90.8
|88
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|86
|89
|101
|87
|86
|89.0
|90.5
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|94
|75
|87
|100
|87
|94.3
|90.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|99
|82
|52
|144
|88
|94.8
|90.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|78
|69
|103
|129
|89
|100.5
|91.5
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|62
|68
|157
|115
|90
|89.3
|94
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|102
|97
|91
|67
|91
|96.0
|94
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|111
|100
|88
|85
|92
|91.5
|94.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|93
|96
|54
|123
|93
|95.0
|96
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|80
|112
|115
|73
|94
|101.3
|98.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|130
|113
|84
|78
|95
|99.0
|100
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|103
|103
|93
|97
|96
|95.3
|100.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|97
|104
|109
|71
|97
|100.5
|101.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|119
|120
|79
|84
|98
|102.8
|101.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|117
|108
|95
|91
|99
|100.8
|102
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|100
|93
|106
|104
|100
|106.3
|102.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|128
|106
|92
|99
|101
|94.8
|103
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|112
|110
|96
|61
|102
|101.0
|106.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|75
|101
|112
|116
|103
|118.3
|106.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|90
|102
|170
|111
|104
|114.0
|107
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|87
|155
|111
|103
|105
|104.8
|107.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|125
|76
|128
|90
|106
|109.5
|108
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|109
|105
|107
|117
|107
|115.0
|108
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|91
|71
|173
|125
|108
|115.0
|109
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|129
|87
|89
|155
|109
|109.3
|109.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|121
|126
|98
|92
|110
|115.3
|110
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|98
|118
|102
|143
|111
|130.8
|111
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|108
|114
|215
|86
|112
|103.8
|111.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|96
|127
|50
|142
|113
|110.8
|111.5
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|124
|125
|99
|95
|114
|122.8
|112.5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|115
|172
|110
|94
|115
|130.5
|113.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|114
|107
|113
|188
|116
|122.5
|114.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|118
|111
|156
|105
|117
|130.5
|115.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|95
|196
|123
|108
|118
|120.3
|117
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|92
|99
|155
|135
|119
|118.3
|118.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|106
|95
|131
|141
|120
|119.8
|121
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|123
|70
|119
|167
|121
|124.0
|121.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|116
|160
|127
|93
|122
|130.8
|125.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|120
|121
|152
|130
|123
|134.0
|126.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|166
|117
|135
|118
|124
|127.5
|127
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|178
|94
|78
|160
|125
|139.8
|128
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|104
|199
|122
|134
|126
|130.3
|128.5
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|133
|90
|174
|124
|127
|130.5
|133.5
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|140
|115
|129
|138
|128
|139.3
|133.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|138
|129
|162
|128
|129
|124.0
|135.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|76
|144
|149
|127
|130
|135.0
|136
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|182
|185
|90
|83
|131
|134.5
|137
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|113
|142
|132
|151
|132
|137.8
|137
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|158
|188
|116
|89
|133
|160.3
|138.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|155
|244
|120
|122
|134
|139.3
|139
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|164
|167
|114
|112
|135
|130.8
|140.5
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|85
|148
|133
|157
|136
|136.0
|140.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|146
|135
|154
|109
|137
|132.3
|141
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|149
|178
|69
|133
|138
|143.5
|141
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|145
|137
|161
|131
|139
|147.5
|142
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|127
|154
|130
|179
|140
|149.0
|142
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|147
|186
|126
|137
|141
|149.5
|142.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|137
|133
|180
|148
|142
|168.0
|143
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|135
|151
|273
|113
|143
|135.3
|145.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|142
|156
|94
|149
|144
|148.0
|145.5
|Craig Kimbrel
|BAL
|P
|151
|131
|140
|170
|145
|166.8
|147.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|139
|238
|134
|156
|146
|163.3
|148
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|144
|152
|231
|126
|147
|148.8
|148.5
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|152
|158
|145
|140
|148
|143.0
|149
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|150
|91
|148
|183
|149
|158.3
|150
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|132
|201
|168
|132
|150
|152.8
|150.5
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|154
|147
|191
|119
|151
|148.0
|152.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|171
|116
|141
|164
|152
|147.3
|154.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|170
|109
|171
|139
|153
|162.8
|155.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|192
|119
|117
|223
|154
|174.8
|156
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|143
|159
|244
|153
|155
|158.3
|157.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|136
|168
|182
|147
|156
|168.5
|157.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|157
|124
|158
|235
|157
|150.3
|158
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|188
|134
|97
|182
|158
|160.3
|159
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|159
|205
|118
|159
|159
|162.5
|159
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|131
|138
|201
|180
|160
|160.3
|160
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|172
|149
|159
|161
|161
|174.3
|160.5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|134
|145
|242
|176
|162
|161.8
|161
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|148
|181
|144
|174
|163
|157.8
|162.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|186
|161
|164
|120
|164
|166.8
|166
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|169
|227
|108
|163
|165
|164.5
|169.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|193
|219
|100
|146
|166
|178.0
|171
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|175
|164
|167
|206
|167
|167.8
|171.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|168
|128
|200
|175
|168
|173.3
|172
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|165
|179
|138
|211
|169
|190.8
|175
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|184
|166
|261
|152
|170
|188.3
|175.5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|174
|177
|139
|263
|171
|177.3
|176
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|110
|216
|247
|136
|172
|174.3
|177.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|214
|141
|85
|257
|173
|167.0
|178
|Jorge Soler
|SF
|OF
|156
|200
|205
|107
|174
|181.5
|178
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|141
|198
|229
|158
|175
|197.5
|178.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARZ
|OF
|276
|157
|160
|197
|176
|208.0
|179
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|185
|302
|172
|173
|177
|189.8
|180
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|209
|140
|151
|259
|178
|187.3
|181
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|P
|162
|132
|255
|200
|179
|183.0
|182
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|218
|150
|165
|199
|180
|196.0
|182.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|203
|277
|142
|162
|181
|180.3
|183
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|190
|183
|183
|165
|182
|182.8
|184
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|191
|139
|177
|224
|183
|190.5
|185
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|167
|174
|196
|225
|184
|201.5
|185.5
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|177
|281
|194
|154
|185
|200.0
|187
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|179
|195
|248
|178
|186
|179.3
|187.5
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|183
|192
|147
|195
|187
|209.0
|188
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B, 3B
|285
|175
|195
|181
|188
|188.5
|188.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|180
|197
|209
|168
|189
|196.3
|188.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|163
|153
|214
|255
|190
|174.3
|189.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|181
|204
|198
|114
|191
|188.5
|190
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|211
|163
|175
|205
|192
|217.8
|190.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|306
|189
|192
|184
|193
|196.3
|191
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|206
|176
|143
|260
|194
|192.5
|191.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|195
|215
|188
|172
|195
|193.3
|192.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|176
|212
|187
|198
|196
|217.0
|193
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|153
|329
|199
|187
|197
|193.0
|194
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARZ
|P
|215
|173
|218
|166
|198
|195.3
|196.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|126
|278
|267
|110
|199
|193.8
|198.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|208
|165
|189
|213
|200
|196.0
|199.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|197
|202
|166
|219
|201
|240.8
|201.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|210
|130
|430
|193
|202
|195.8
|203
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|196
|136
|210
|241
|203
|210.8
|203.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BOS
|OF
|200
|267
|169
|207
|204
|227.8
|207
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|223
|191
|311
|186
|205
|204.0
|208
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|187
|207
|213
|209
|206
|205.8
|208
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|230
|262
|186
|145
|207
|215.3
|209
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|160
|283
|185
|233
|208
|196.8
|211
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|107
|231
|258
|191
|209
|201.3
|211.5
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|202
|146
|236
|221
|210
|206.5
|213.5
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|242
|246
|153
|185
|211
|238.8
|216.5
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|199
|222
|211
|323
|212
|211.8
|218
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|161
|242
|250
|194
|213
|228.0
|219
|Justin Turner
|TOR
|1B
|246
|298
|176
|192
|214
|245.0
|224
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|255
|187
|193
|345
|215
|223.8
|225.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|225
|226
|228
|216
|216
|227.3
|227
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|236
|180
|275
|218
|217
|244.3
|227
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|204
|250
|346
|177
|218
|223.3
|227.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|222
|233
|190
|248
|219
|227.5
|227.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|213
|162
|293
|242
|220
|229.5
|227.5
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|198
|228
|227
|265
|221
|229.0
|230.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|227
|122
|333
|234
|222
|231.3
|230.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|271
|190
|181
|283
|223
|232.8
|231.5
|Mitch Garver
|SEA
|C
|264
|256
|207
|204
|224
|250.3
|232.5
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|228
|308
|233
|232
|225
|239.3
|234.5
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|247
|184
|222
|304
|226
|241.8
|235.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|290
|206
|263
|208
|227
|232.3
|236.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|205
|232
|241
|251
|228
|239.5
|236.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|224
|249
|270
|215
|229
|244.5
|236.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|239
|234
|230
|275
|230
|248.8
|236.5
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|P
|207
|223
|315
|250
|231
|242.0
|237
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|194
|240
|234
|300
|232
|230.5
|237.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|173
|274
|238
|237
|233
|233.5
|239
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|P
|243
|255
|235
|201
|234
|240.5
|241
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|261
|221
|266
|214
|235
|244.3
|241.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|189
|305
|281
|202
|236
|236.5
|242
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|274
|284
|178
|210
|237
|253.5
|244.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PHI
|P
|258
|306
|219
|231
|238
|259.5
|245
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|262
|209
|339
|228
|239
|242.8
|246
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|308
|171
|272
|220
|240
|251.5
|247.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|235
|276
|256
|239
|241
|263.5
|247.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|212
|251
|347
|244
|242
|255.3
|249
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|253
|245
|320
|203
|243
|247.8
|249.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|251
|248
|254
|238
|244
|241.5
|251
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|259
|243
|274
|190
|245
|242.8
|252.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|270
|235
|184
|282
|246
|255.8
|253
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|P
|307
|210
|253
|253
|247
|324.5
|254.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|252
|257
|560
|229
|248
|272.3
|256
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|286
|357
|220
|226
|249
|238.0
|256.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|231
|282
|150
|289
|250
|255.3
|256.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|240
|268
|245
|268
|251
|271.0
|256.5
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|233
|338
|251
|262
|252
|261.0
|257.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|317
|272
|212
|243
|253
|261.5
|258
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|260
|326
|204
|256
|254
|261.0
|258.5
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|319
|270
|208
|247
|255
|277.5
|260
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|256
|341
|264
|249
|256
|248.3
|260.5
|Will Benson
|CIN
|OF
|275
|169
|303
|246
|257
|248.8
|261
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|249
|273
|277
|196
|258
|248.3
|261.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|226
|297
|299
|171
|259
|296.0
|265
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|269
|217
|437
|261
|260
|261.3
|266.5
|Jorge Polanco
|SEA
|2B
|216
|254
|296
|279
|261
|268.0
|266.5
|A.J. Puk
|OAK
|P
|279
|237
|302
|254
|262
|262.5
|267.5
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|244
|303
|291
|212
|263
|297.0
|267.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|268
|208
|445
|267
|264
|319.0
|270
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|288
|500
|252
|236
|265
|267.3
|271
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|P
|277
|265
|237
|290
|266
|274.8
|271.5
|Alex Verdugo
|NYY
|OF
|238
|214
|342
|305
|267
|280.0
|272
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|217
|304
|359
|240
|268
|267.5
|273
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|301
|247
|223
|299
|269
|280.3
|274
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|332
|241
|268
|280
|270
|275.8
|275
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|313
|286
|240
|264
|271
|284.5
|277.5
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|358
|289
|225
|266
|272
|280.8
|279.5
|Robert Stephenson
|LAA
|P
|366
|193
|179
|385
|273
|287.0
|279.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|248
|310
|249
|341
|274
|261.3
|280.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|282
|279
|163
|321
|275
|291.0
|280.5
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|295
|266
|206
|397
|276
|284.3
|281.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|229
|345
|294
|269
|277
|254.8
|282
|Vaughn Grissom
|BOS
|2B
|267
|318
|137
|297
|278
|274.0
|285
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|283
|300
|226
|287
|279
|296.8
|285.5
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|237
|264
|307
|379
|280
|286.3
|286
|Jose Siri
|TB
|OF
|312
|315
|260
|258
|281
|284.0
|287.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|241
|344
|334
|217
|282
|283.0
|288
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|221
|359
|197
|355
|283
|282.0
|289
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|280
|236
|298
|314
|284
|282.0
|289.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|303
|322
|276
|227
|285
|303.3
|291
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|263
|280
|368
|302
|286
|276.8
|291.5
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|232
|355
|351
|169
|287
|284.8
|292
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|323
|261
|221
|334
|288
|294.3
|292
|Nelson Velazquez
|CHC
|OF
|296
|331
|262
|288
|289
|341.8
|293
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|P
|294
|259
|522
|292
|290
|290.3
|293.5
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|257
|330
|224
|350
|291
|307.8
|293.5
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|374
|316
|271
|270
|292
|296.8
|294
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|314
|299
|289
|285
|293
|297.3
|294.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|316
|220
|380
|273
|294
|289.8
|296
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|P
|278
|203
|314
|364
|295
|289.5
|297
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|299
|332
|232
|295
|296
|323.0
|297
|James Paxton
|BOS
|P
|265
|301
|433
|293
|297
|298.8
|298
|Hunter Harvey
|WAS
|P
|273
|311
|285
|326
|298
|394.5
|299
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, 3B, OF
|300
|224
|756
|298
|299
|288.5
|299.5
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|293
|309
|246
|306
|300
|300.3
|300.5
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|341
|323
|259
|278