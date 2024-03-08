RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Spring Training Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Welcome back to the RotoWire Roundtable rankings, now updated for March. If you're new to these rankings or need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Two weeks from now, the MLB season will already be underway, with the Padres and Dodgers playing a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. We're entering peak fantasy draft season, a time when players' values change quickly based on injuries and role changes but also simply based on hype. We've also had a few more free agents find new homes, though some remain unsigned and continue to fall down draft boards. Cody Bellinger moved from 73 up to 69 after returning to the Cubs, while Blake Snell slipped from 68 to 75 as he continues to wait by the phone. We've also seen no end to the shuffling within the first round, as Corbin Carroll slipped from third to fifth. Ronald Acuna, however, remains the unquestioned first pick despite his recent knee scare. Read on for the rest of our top 300, and