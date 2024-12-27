Underdog Fantasy: Rankings and Strategy for The Bullpen Contest

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player at each spot. The best ball nature skews the notion, as does having a flex spot.

This is usually the time I suggest downloading the site projections and plugging in the scoring system to garner projected points to guide rankings. This is your lucky day. Underdog Fantasy uses RotoWire's projections, so they do (almost) all the work for you. The available player list that can be ranked in order of projected points or ADP can be accessed HERE .

The Bullpen is a best ball contest with a $5 entry and $10,000 top prize. Each league has 12 teams with 20-man rosters. The active roster has three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and an IF/OF flex. The rules and the scoring system is available HERE .

I'm starting to build up my Underdog Fantasy portfolio. They're running a contest called "The Bullpen: MLB Way Too Early 2025 Season." Let's be honest, is it ever too early to start drafting?

The Contest

Proper Ranking

The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player at each spot. The best ball nature skews the notion, as does having a flex spot.

Even so, it's best to go through the process to learn if one of the positions' adjusted rankings is significantly off kilter.

Identify IF36, OF36 and P36 Subtract their projected points from the respective positions within the top 36 IF, the top 36 OF and all of the pitchers. To rank the flex, identify the top remaining IF or OF and subtract their projected points plus one from the remaining IF and OF.

A demonstration is in order.

Here are the players identified using the above:

POS Player Proj Pts Adj Pts IF36 Adley Rutschman 1162 0 OF36 Matt Wallner 1142 0 P36 Taj Bradley 909 0 IF/OF73 Ozzie Albies 1156 -1

The top 36 projected infielders all have 1162 points subtracted from their projected total, the top 36 outfielders lose 1142 points, and the top 36 pitchers are docked 909 points. The last player at each of these spots now contributes zero useful points.

The flex adjustment looks weird because it shows the remaining IF and OF contributing negative useful points. The 12th flex contributes no useful points, with the rest providing a handful. The problem is subtracting the points from the 12th highest remaining IF/OF would be positive, indicating they added more than the first 72 IF and OF. Don't get hung up on the negative numbers in the ranking. It's done so the flexes are ranked after the first 36 IF and 36 OF.

Here is a look at the top 300 using adjusted points.

Here are the number of players per position in the top 10, 20 and 50:

Projected Points

POS Top 10 Top 20 Top 50 IF 7 10 25 OF 3 10 25 P 0 0 0

Adjusted Points

POS Top 10 Top 20 Top 50 IF 6 9 16 OF 4 9 21 P 0 2 13

ADP

POS Top 10 Top 20 Top 50 IF 3 7 18 OF 7 12 26 P 0 1 6

There are no pitchers in the Top 50 using projected points. The adjusted points bring in too many according to the ADP. Some of that could be difference in projections, but it's mostly strategy. Pitchers with two starts, or especially favorable matchups may outpoint some the top three pitchers in a scoring period, so it makes sense to fade the position relative to the others.

The ADP shows seven OF compared to three IF in the top 10, but the projected and adjusted have more infielders, with the adjusted tilting things a little towards outfielders. There is no doubt a scarcity aspect to the outfield (three positions plus DH encompass OF, four positions plus catcher comprise IF). Underdog drafters are aware of this and focus on OF early, perhaps too much.

If you're more comfortable uploading your own list with OF and P pushed up relative to IF, tweak the positional replacement to make it more representative.

Strategy

In a shorter competition, like the second half or playoff leagues, I'll roster only six P. However, over the full season, I draft at least seven, sometimes eight (but usually seven). There is more of a chance of losing a pitcher over 162 games than the shorter time frames.

Once you get to the flex, IF predominates, so I usually choose seven IF and six OF, yielding a typical roster of 6P/7IF/6OF. At $5 an entry, this contest is destined for multiple entries so it's fine to try a few different configurations until you land one you favor.

Whether you force them up using tweaked replacement, or do it intuitively, you must address OF and P earlier than the adjusted ranking. It's almost imperative to take at least one OF with the first two picks, and then other in the next pair. Ideally, you have either 1IF/3 OF or 2IF/2OF after four rounds. Occasionally, if a top P slips, I'll have 1P/1IF/2OF in my first four.

I don't force my OF3, but don't wait too long before drafting at least six OF; the pool thins fast, leaving suitable IF and P for the later rounds.

You'll often read or hear about stacking in the best ball formats. This is drafting multiple players from the same team. The notion is if the team has a favorable schedule, you get multiple players benefiting and hopefully jumping into your active lineup. Of course, the opposite can occur if a team is slated for only five games or is earmarked to face one of the better rotations. Stacking is more effective in the shorter contests, especially the playoff version. I may look to pair my OF5-6 and IF5-7 with someone else on my roster, but I don't worry about stacking with my first 12 or so picks.

Underdog assigns you to a draft spot once the 12-team league fills. Getting a top three spot assures you of a top OF (Ohtani, Judge or Soto). Don't get cute. As tempting as it may be to click on Bobby Witt, take the OF and join another league, hoping for 1.04.

The time to get creative is at the end of the first round. Even then, it's best to jump an OF up the rankings, but double tapping IF at 1.12 and seeing how it plays out is a viable approach. Again, this is designed for multiple entries, so there is nothing wrong with experimenting.

I'm happy to answer any questions in the comments, but please do me a favor. If you're in a draft with ToddZ, go easy on him.