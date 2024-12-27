Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Underdog Fantasy: Rankings and Strategy for The Bullpen Contest

Underdog Fantasy: Rankings and Strategy for The Bullpen Contest

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on December 27, 2024

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Drafting and then doing nothing are two of my favorite things. I should probably get a copyright. It's become my go-to line when writing or talking about best ball drafts. Who knows, maybe someone will buy the rights from me to use for marketing.

The Contest

I'm starting to build up my Underdog Fantasy portfolio. They're running a contest called "The Bullpen: MLB Way Too Early 2025 Season." Let's be honest, is it ever too early to start drafting?

The Bullpen is a best ball contest with a $5 entry and $10,000 top prize. Each league has 12 teams with 20-man rosters. The active roster has three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and an IF/OF flex. The rules and the scoring system is available HERE.

This is usually the time I suggest downloading the site projections and plugging in the scoring system to garner projected points to guide rankings. This is your lucky day. Underdog Fantasy uses RotoWire's projections, so they do (almost) all the work for you. The available player list that can be ranked in order of projected points or ADP can be accessed HERE.

Proper Ranking

The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player

Drafting and then doing nothing are two of my favorite things. I should probably get a copyright. It's become my go-to line when writing or talking about best ball drafts. Who knows, maybe someone will buy the rights from me to use for marketing.

The Contest

I'm starting to build up my Underdog Fantasy portfolio. They're running a contest called "The Bullpen: MLB Way Too Early 2025 Season." Let's be honest, is it ever too early to start drafting?

The Bullpen is a best ball contest with a $5 entry and $10,000 top prize. Each league has 12 teams with 20-man rosters. The active roster has three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and an IF/OF flex. The rules and the scoring system is available HERE.

This is usually the time I suggest downloading the site projections and plugging in the scoring system to garner projected points to guide rankings. This is your lucky day. Underdog Fantasy uses RotoWire's projections, so they do (almost) all the work for you. The available player list that can be ranked in order of projected points or ADP can be accessed HERE.

Proper Ranking

The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player at each spot. The best ball nature skews the notion, as does having a flex spot.

Even so, it's best to go through the process to learn if one of the positions' adjusted rankings is significantly off kilter. 

  1. Identify IF36, OF36 and P36
  2. Subtract their projected points from the respective positions within the top 36 IF, the top 36 OF and all of the pitchers.
  3. To rank the flex, identify the top remaining IF or OF and subtract their projected points plus one from the remaining IF and OF. 

A demonstration is in order. 

Here are the players identified using the above:

POSPlayerProj PtsAdj Pts
IF36Adley Rutschman11620
OF36Matt Wallner11420
P36Taj Bradley9090
IF/OF73Ozzie Albies1156-1

The top 36 projected infielders all have 1162 points subtracted from their projected total, the top 36 outfielders lose 1142 points, and the top 36 pitchers are docked 909 points. The last player at each of these spots now contributes zero useful points.

The flex adjustment looks weird because it shows the remaining IF and OF contributing negative useful points. The 12th flex contributes no useful points, with the rest providing a handful. The problem is subtracting the points from the 12th highest remaining IF/OF would be positive, indicating they added more than the first 72 IF and OF. Don't get hung up on the negative numbers in the ranking. It's done so the flexes are ranked after the first 36 IF and 36 OF.

Here is a look at the top 300 using adjusted points.

PlayerADPProj. Pts.POSAdj Pts.
1Shohei Ohtani1.11862OF720
2Aaron Judge2.21766OF624
3Bobby Witt3.91656IF494
4Jose Ramirez11.41620IF458
5Elly De La Cruz5.91605IF443
6Juan Soto3.41567OF425
7Freddie Freeman20.31571IF409
8Francisco Lindor18.11556IF394
9Kyle Schwarber14.21530OF388
10Mookie Betts12.61549IF387
11Matt Olson22.71540IF378
12Gunnar Henderson8.91529IF367
13Corbin Carroll10.41509OF367
14Kyle Tucker6.41492OF350
15Jarren Duran12.91478OF336
16Vladimir Guerrero20.71487IF325
17Jackson Chourio17.41443OF301
18Zack Wheeler33.31189P280
19Paul Skenes15.31178P269
20Yordan Alvarez7.61399OF257
21Dylan Cease43.41159P250
22Tarik Skubal22.31151P242
23Marcell Ozuna25.51370OF228
24Ian Happ37.81361OF219
25Logan Gilbert60.51121P212
26Blake Snell54.51119P210
27Rafael Devers28.81365IF203
28Julio Rodriguez15.11335OF193
29Brandon Nimmo511333OF191
30Aaron Nola74.11100P191
31Austin Riley30.31342IF180
32Spencer Steer46.31320OF178
33Wyatt Langford261319OF177
34Randy Arozarena58.31318OF176
35Pablo Lopez741084P175
36Bryan Reynolds411315OF173
37Logan Webb88.41082P173
38Corbin Burnes54.71081P172
39Garrett Crochet48.91080P171
40Framber Valdez84.21078P169
41Fernando Tatis9.81303OF161
42Marcus Semien57.11323IF161
43Ketel Marte35.31316IF154
44Jackson Merrill27.41294OF152
45Trea Turner33.61314IF152
46Adolis Garcia53.71293OF151
47Brent Rooker30.61292OF150
48Manny Machado45.61310IF148
49Pete Alonso37.11308IF146
50Gerrit Cole491054P145
51Anthony Santander43.91278OF136
52James Wood34.81275OF133
53Jazz Chisholm31.31274OF132
54William Contreras63.61290IF128
55Bryce Harper25.21287IF125
56Luis Castillo91.31034P125
57Eugenio Suarez112.81283IF121
58Ronald Acuna18.81259OF117
59Christian Walker69.91272IF110
60Cole Ragans58.21017P108
61Kevin Gausman107.41008P99
62Alex Bregman851259IF97
63Nick Castellanos75.11237OF95
64Hunter Greene85.11001P92
65Michael King75.9994P85
66Matt Chapman103.21247IF85
67Corey Seager39.51243IF81
68George Kirby82.9990P81
69Jurickson Profar86.71223OF81
70Jose Altuve59.61242IF80
71Chris Sale60.1989P80
72Seth Lugo120.2989P80
73Willy Adames66.91239IF77
74Colton Cowser81.91210OF68
75Matt McLain96.71227IF65
76Yoshinobu Yamamoto71.8972P63
77Nico Hoerner145.61222IF60
78Riley Greene43.41201OF59
79Teoscar Hernandez46.91200OF58
80Zac Gallen106.3966P57
81Sonny Gray116.6966P57
82Jose Berrios163.9966P57
83Dansby Swanson1391217IF55
84George Springer111.41194OF52
85Chris Bassitt194.6957P48
86Shota Imanaga89.9955P46
87Seiya Suzuki63.51183OF41
88Roki Sasaki79.1950P41
89Nathaniel Lowe156.61199IF37
90Yusei Kikuchi138.3944P35
91Lane Thomas99.51173OF31
92Mitch Keller161.8938P29
93Josh Naylor85.61185IF23
94Cody Bellinger74.91164OF22
95Steven Kwan74.81163OF21
96Hunter Brown104.9929P20
97Freddy Peralta99.1927P18
98Yandy Diaz1211179IF17
99Xavier Edwards166.61178IF16
100Jack Flaherty146922P13
101Ceddanne Rafaela174.11175IF13
102Ezequiel Tovar101.21173IF11
103Alec Bohm160.21170IF8
104Max Fried109.8915P6
105Reynaldo Lopez149.2911P2
106Adley Rutschman104.81162IF0
107Matt Wallner163.61142OF0
108Taj Bradley172.2909P0
109Ozzie Albies50.41156IF-1
110Luis Arraez143.61154IF-3
111Ryan McMahon164.51154IF-3
112Nick Pivetta190.9905P-4
113Bailey Ober116.9904P-5
114Jordan Westburg136.91149IF-8
115Oneil Cruz651148IF-9
116Vinnie Pasquantino104.91147IF-10
117Justin Steele137.3897P-12
118Gleyber Torres194.91144IF-13
119Tanner Bibee123.5894P-15
120Zach Eflin172.1894P-15
121Cal Raleigh172.61141IF-16
122Max Muncy178.51137IF-20
123Bo Bichette113.61136IF-21
124Kodai Senga119.1886P-23
125Jake Burger136.31133IF-24
126Masyn Winn150.71130IF-27
127Jeremy Pena194.51130IF-27
128Tanner Houck189.4881P-28
129Bryce Miller129.7879P-30
130Triston Casas801122IF-35
131Isaac Paredes152.91121IF-36
132Paul Goldschmidt1641121IF-36
133Nathan Eovaldi186.6873P-36
134Andres Gimenez216.21120IF-37
135Brandon Pfaadt178.2867P-42
136Mike Trout47.61114OF-43
137CJ Abrams73.61113IF-44
138Jake Cronenworth231.51113IF-44
139Erick Fedde226864P-45
140Zack Gelof215.71110IF-47
141Junior Caminero97.31109IF-48
142Lucas Giolito231.5860P-49
143Salvador Perez1901107IF-50
144Jared Jones143.7856P-53
145Nolan Arenado209.71104IF-53
146Will Smith227.51099IF-58
147Joe Ryan135.7843P-66
148Jonathan India1301085IF-72
149Mark Vientos88.91084IF-73
150Wilyer Abreu173.71082OF-75
151Brady Singer230.4833P-76
152Christian Yelich65.11080OF-77
153Grayson Rodriguez113.9832P-77
154Sean Manaea164.9832P-77
155Sandy Alcantara134.8830P-79
156Rhys Hoskins227.31076IF-81
157Jorge Soler113.81074OF-83
158Robbie Ray176.2826P-83
159Bryson Stott2361074IF-83
160Brenton Doyle78.41071OF-86
161Josh Bell-1071IF-86
162Dylan Crews93.91070OF-87
163Taylor Ward91.81068OF-89
164Spencer Torkelson196.61062IF-95
165Kerry Carpenter129.41061OF-96
166Lourdes Gurriel138.91061OF-96
167Luis Robert55.71059OF-98
168Carlos Rodon130.3809P-100
169Colt Keith234.21057IF-100
170Andrew Vaughn235.41055IF-102
171Lawrence Butler531054OF-103
172Cristopher Sanchez188.7806P-103
173Michael Wacha234.5803P-106
174Michael Lorenzen239.7800P-109
175Royce Lewis108.31046IF-111
176Shane McClanahan111.3794P-115
177Matthew Boyd239.1790P-119
178Charlie Morton-790P-119
179Cedric Mullins175.21036OF-121
180Merrill Kelly224.6788P-121
181Logan O'Hoppe239.31036IF-121
182Parker Meadows143.11034OF-123
183Zach Neto157.41033IF-124
184Miles Mikolas-783P-126
185Daulton Varsho204.11029OF-128
186Joey Ortiz239.31028IF-129
187Jacob deGrom68.4779P-130
188Ha-Seong Kim234.91026IF-131
189Jameson Taillon239.6778P-131
190Tyler O'Neill1201020OF-137
191Ronel Blanco204.6770P-139
192Heliot Ramos121.11010OF-147
193Nick Martinez239.3762P-147
194Nolan Jones156.31009OF-148
195Brice Turang200.71009IF-148
196Andrew Heaney239.6761P-148
197Luis Gil143.5759P-150
198Shane Baz202.6754P-155
199Ryan Pepiot196.6752P-157
200Bryan Woo172.5751P-158
201Tyler Anderson-751P-158
202Willi Castro239.5998IF-159
203Ryne Nelson238.6748P-161
204Yainer Diaz222.3994IF-163
205Alex Verdugo238.2993OF-164
206Ranger Suarez236.9743P-166
207Spencer Arrighetti176742P-167
208MacKenzie Gore152.2740P-169
209Kutter Crawford226.9740P-169
210Brendan Donovan171.4981OF-176
211Michael Busch215981IF-176
212Christian Encarnacion-Strand232.2980IF-177
213Jeff McNeil-979IF-178
214Walker Buehler207.3730P-179
215Carlos Santana236.3978IF-179
216Max Scherzer239.3730P-179
217Bryan De La Cruz210.4977OF-180
218Jose Quintana-729P-180
219Michael Harris37973OF-184
220Jackson Holliday131.7973IF-184
221Nick Lodolo211.5725P-184
222DJ Herz237.9725P-184
223Nestor Cortes231.4724P-185
224Anthony Volpe123.3970IF-187
225Pete Crow-Armstrong124.4968OF-189
226JP Sears239.8718P-191
227J.P. Crawford239.6964IF-193
228Jake McCarthy205.3963OF-194
229Josh Lowe165.3962OF-195
230Jordan Walker219.9960OF-197
231Tommy Edman176.3958IF-199
232Brayan Bello232.3709P-200
233Nolan Schanuel240957IF-200
234Shea Langeliers237955IF-202
235Luis Rengifo239.8955IF-202
236Andrew Benintendi239.9955OF-202
237Dean Kremer-706P-203
238Tyler Glasnow98.2705P-204
239Ryan Mountcastle239.1952IF-205
240Spencer Horwitz237.5946IF-211
241Michael Toglia155.4943IF-214
242Alec Burleson193.8943OF-214
243Brandon Marsh238943OF-214
244Christopher Morel-943IF-214
245Joc Pederson208.8942OF-215
246Jordan Montgomery239.6694P-215
247Xander Bogaerts207.8941IF-216
248Carlos Correa227.2941IF-216
249Andy Pages233.9941OF-216
250Brayan Rocchio-941IF-216
251Griffin Canning-693P-216
252Brandon Lowe234.7939IF-218
253Jeimer Candelario-938IF-219
254Alex Cobb-690P-219
255Wenceel Perez238.8935OF-222
256Tyler Fitzgerald211.2932IF-225
257Matt Vierling233.5931OF-226
258Jose Soriano239.7682P-227
259Aaron Civale238.9677P-232
260Marcus Stroman238.6676P-233
261Reese Olson238.9676P-233
262JJ Bleday139.3922OF-235
263Andrew McCutchen239.1922OF-235
264Mitch Spence240674P-235
265Mitchell Parker238.5673P-236
266Tobias Myers236672P-237
267Gavin Williams222.5670P-239
268Jesse Winker239.9915OF-242
269Noelvi Marte238.6910IF-247
270Yu Darvish233.5659P-250
271Andrew Abbott-659P-250
272Leody Taveras237.7906OF-251
273Luis Garcia237.8903IF-254
274Garrett Mitchell237.4900OF-257
275MJ Melendez239.7900OF-257
276Josh Jung184.7895IF-262
277Nick Gonzales-894IF-263
278Luis Severino212.9644P-265
279Brandon Woodruff170.9638P-271
280Heston Kjerstad212.8885OF-272
281David Hamilton-884IF-273
282Andre Pallante-634P-275
283Willson Contreras192.9880IF-277
284Justin Verlander-631P-278
285Jesus Sanchez211.4874OF-283
286Maikel Garcia238870IF-287
287Austin Wells237.3869IF-288
288Mike Yastrzemski239.7869OF-288
289Tyler Stephenson239.7868IF-289
290Jasson Dominguez94.9861OF-296
291Giancarlo Stanton159861OF-296
292Hunter Renfroe239.1861OF-296
293Evan Carter146.8855OF-302
294Trevor Larnach-852OF-305
295Michael Conforto182849OF-308
296Sean Murphy-848IF-309
297Jonah Heim-841IF-316
298Orlando Arcia235.6837IF-320
299J.D. Martinez239.3837OF-320
300Lars Nootbaar191.1836OF-321

Here are the number of players per position in the top 10, 20 and 50:

Projected Points

POSTop 10Top 20Top 50
IF71025
OF31025
P000

Adjusted Points

POSTop 10Top 20Top 50
IF6916
OF4921
P0213

ADP

POSTop 10Top 20Top 50
IF3718
OF71226
P016

There are no pitchers in the Top 50 using projected points. The adjusted points bring in too many according to the ADP. Some of that could be difference in projections, but it's mostly strategy. Pitchers with two starts, or especially favorable matchups may outpoint some the top three pitchers in a scoring period, so it makes sense to fade the position relative to the others. 

The ADP shows seven OF compared to three IF in the top 10, but the projected and adjusted have more infielders, with the adjusted tilting things a little towards outfielders. There is no doubt a scarcity aspect to the outfield (three positions plus DH encompass OF, four positions plus catcher comprise IF). Underdog drafters are aware of this and focus on OF early, perhaps too much.

If you're more comfortable uploading your own list with OF and P pushed up relative to IF, tweak the positional replacement to make it more representative.

Strategy

In a shorter competition, like the second half or playoff leagues, I'll roster only six P. However, over the full season, I draft at least seven, sometimes eight (but usually seven). There is more of a chance of losing a pitcher over 162 games than the shorter time frames.

Once you get to the flex, IF predominates, so I usually choose seven IF and six OF, yielding a typical roster of 6P/7IF/6OF. At $5 an entry, this contest is destined for multiple entries so it's fine to try a few different configurations until you land one you favor.

Whether you force them up using tweaked replacement, or do it intuitively, you must address OF and P earlier than the adjusted ranking. It's almost imperative to take at least one OF with the first two picks, and then other in the next pair. Ideally, you have either 1IF/3 OF or 2IF/2OF after four rounds. Occasionally, if a top P slips, I'll have 1P/1IF/2OF in my first four.

I don't force my OF3, but don't wait too long before drafting at least six OF; the pool thins fast, leaving suitable IF and P for the later rounds.

You'll often read or hear about stacking in the best ball formats. This is drafting multiple players from the same team. The notion is if the team has a favorable schedule, you get multiple players benefiting and hopefully jumping into your active lineup. Of course, the opposite can occur if a team is slated for only five games or is earmarked to face one of the better rotations. Stacking is more effective in the shorter contests, especially the playoff version. I may look to pair my OF5-6 and IF5-7 with someone else on my roster, but I don't worry about stacking with my first 12 or so picks.

Underdog assigns you to a draft spot once the 12-team league fills. Getting a top three spot assures you of a top OF (Ohtani, Judge or Soto). Don't get cute. As tempting as it may be to click on Bobby Witt, take the OF and join another league, hoping for 1.04.

The time to get creative is at the end of the first round. Even then, it's best to jump an OF up the rankings, but double tapping IF at 1.12 and seeing how it plays out is a viable approach. Again, this is designed for multiple entries, so there is nothing wrong with experimenting.

I'm happy to answer any questions in the comments, but please do me a favor. If you're in a draft with ToddZ, go easy on him.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
Collette Calls: 2025 AL East Bold Predictions
Collette Calls: 2025 AL East Bold Predictions
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Flaherty
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Flaherty
MLB: Winter Meetings Recap
MLB: Winter Meetings Recap