Underdog Fantasy: Rankings and Strategy for The Bullpen Contest

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
Drafting and then doing nothing are two of my favorite things. I should probably get a copyright. It's become my go-to line when writing or talking about best ball drafts. Who knows, maybe someone will buy the rights from me to use for marketing.
The Contest
I'm starting to build up my Underdog Fantasy portfolio. They're running a contest called "The Bullpen: MLB Way Too Early 2025 Season." Let's be honest, is it ever too early to start drafting?
The Bullpen is a best ball contest with a $5 entry and $10,000 top prize. Each league has 12 teams with 20-man rosters. The active roster has three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and an IF/OF flex. The rules and the scoring system is available HERE.
This is usually the time I suggest downloading the site projections and plugging in the scoring system to garner projected points to guide rankings. This is your lucky day. Underdog Fantasy uses RotoWire's projections, so they do (almost) all the work for you. The available player list that can be ranked in order of projected points or ADP can be accessed HERE.
Proper Ranking
The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player
Drafting and then doing nothing are two of my favorite things. I should probably get a copyright. It's become my go-to line when writing or talking about best ball drafts. Who knows, maybe someone will buy the rights from me to use for marketing.
The Contest
I'm starting to build up my Underdog Fantasy portfolio. They're running a contest called "The Bullpen: MLB Way Too Early 2025 Season." Let's be honest, is it ever too early to start drafting?
The Bullpen is a best ball contest with a $5 entry and $10,000 top prize. Each league has 12 teams with 20-man rosters. The active roster has three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and an IF/OF flex. The rules and the scoring system is available HERE.
This is usually the time I suggest downloading the site projections and plugging in the scoring system to garner projected points to guide rankings. This is your lucky day. Underdog Fantasy uses RotoWire's projections, so they do (almost) all the work for you. The available player list that can be ranked in order of projected points or ADP can be accessed HERE.
Proper Ranking
The catch is the rankings are done via raw points. The better way to do it is useful points. Useful points are like points over replacement, but instead of replacement, it's points over the lowest ranked player on an active roster at each position. The problem is that there isn't a perfect representation of the worst active player at each spot. The best ball nature skews the notion, as does having a flex spot.
Even so, it's best to go through the process to learn if one of the positions' adjusted rankings is significantly off kilter.
- Identify IF36, OF36 and P36
- Subtract their projected points from the respective positions within the top 36 IF, the top 36 OF and all of the pitchers.
- To rank the flex, identify the top remaining IF or OF and subtract their projected points plus one from the remaining IF and OF.
A demonstration is in order.
Here are the players identified using the above:
|POS
|Player
|Proj Pts
|Adj Pts
|IF36
|Adley Rutschman
|1162
|0
|OF36
|Matt Wallner
|1142
|0
|P36
|Taj Bradley
|909
|0
|IF/OF73
|Ozzie Albies
|1156
|-1
The top 36 projected infielders all have 1162 points subtracted from their projected total, the top 36 outfielders lose 1142 points, and the top 36 pitchers are docked 909 points. The last player at each of these spots now contributes zero useful points.
The flex adjustment looks weird because it shows the remaining IF and OF contributing negative useful points. The 12th flex contributes no useful points, with the rest providing a handful. The problem is subtracting the points from the 12th highest remaining IF/OF would be positive, indicating they added more than the first 72 IF and OF. Don't get hung up on the negative numbers in the ranking. It's done so the flexes are ranked after the first 36 IF and 36 OF.
Here is a look at the top 300 using adjusted points.
|Player
|ADP
|Proj. Pts.
|POS
|Adj Pts.
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|1.1
|1862
|OF
|720
|2
|Aaron Judge
|2.2
|1766
|OF
|624
|3
|Bobby Witt
|3.9
|1656
|IF
|494
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|11.4
|1620
|IF
|458
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|5.9
|1605
|IF
|443
|6
|Juan Soto
|3.4
|1567
|OF
|425
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|20.3
|1571
|IF
|409
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|18.1
|1556
|IF
|394
|9
|Kyle Schwarber
|14.2
|1530
|OF
|388
|10
|Mookie Betts
|12.6
|1549
|IF
|387
|11
|Matt Olson
|22.7
|1540
|IF
|378
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|8.9
|1529
|IF
|367
|13
|Corbin Carroll
|10.4
|1509
|OF
|367
|14
|Kyle Tucker
|6.4
|1492
|OF
|350
|15
|Jarren Duran
|12.9
|1478
|OF
|336
|16
|Vladimir Guerrero
|20.7
|1487
|IF
|325
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|17.4
|1443
|OF
|301
|18
|Zack Wheeler
|33.3
|1189
|P
|280
|19
|Paul Skenes
|15.3
|1178
|P
|269
|20
|Yordan Alvarez
|7.6
|1399
|OF
|257
|21
|Dylan Cease
|43.4
|1159
|P
|250
|22
|Tarik Skubal
|22.3
|1151
|P
|242
|23
|Marcell Ozuna
|25.5
|1370
|OF
|228
|24
|Ian Happ
|37.8
|1361
|OF
|219
|25
|Logan Gilbert
|60.5
|1121
|P
|212
|26
|Blake Snell
|54.5
|1119
|P
|210
|27
|Rafael Devers
|28.8
|1365
|IF
|203
|28
|Julio Rodriguez
|15.1
|1335
|OF
|193
|29
|Brandon Nimmo
|51
|1333
|OF
|191
|30
|Aaron Nola
|74.1
|1100
|P
|191
|31
|Austin Riley
|30.3
|1342
|IF
|180
|32
|Spencer Steer
|46.3
|1320
|OF
|178
|33
|Wyatt Langford
|26
|1319
|OF
|177
|34
|Randy Arozarena
|58.3
|1318
|OF
|176
|35
|Pablo Lopez
|74
|1084
|P
|175
|36
|Bryan Reynolds
|41
|1315
|OF
|173
|37
|Logan Webb
|88.4
|1082
|P
|173
|38
|Corbin Burnes
|54.7
|1081
|P
|172
|39
|Garrett Crochet
|48.9
|1080
|P
|171
|40
|Framber Valdez
|84.2
|1078
|P
|169
|41
|Fernando Tatis
|9.8
|1303
|OF
|161
|42
|Marcus Semien
|57.1
|1323
|IF
|161
|43
|Ketel Marte
|35.3
|1316
|IF
|154
|44
|Jackson Merrill
|27.4
|1294
|OF
|152
|45
|Trea Turner
|33.6
|1314
|IF
|152
|46
|Adolis Garcia
|53.7
|1293
|OF
|151
|47
|Brent Rooker
|30.6
|1292
|OF
|150
|48
|Manny Machado
|45.6
|1310
|IF
|148
|49
|Pete Alonso
|37.1
|1308
|IF
|146
|50
|Gerrit Cole
|49
|1054
|P
|145
|51
|Anthony Santander
|43.9
|1278
|OF
|136
|52
|James Wood
|34.8
|1275
|OF
|133
|53
|Jazz Chisholm
|31.3
|1274
|OF
|132
|54
|William Contreras
|63.6
|1290
|IF
|128
|55
|Bryce Harper
|25.2
|1287
|IF
|125
|56
|Luis Castillo
|91.3
|1034
|P
|125
|57
|Eugenio Suarez
|112.8
|1283
|IF
|121
|58
|Ronald Acuna
|18.8
|1259
|OF
|117
|59
|Christian Walker
|69.9
|1272
|IF
|110
|60
|Cole Ragans
|58.2
|1017
|P
|108
|61
|Kevin Gausman
|107.4
|1008
|P
|99
|62
|Alex Bregman
|85
|1259
|IF
|97
|63
|Nick Castellanos
|75.1
|1237
|OF
|95
|64
|Hunter Greene
|85.1
|1001
|P
|92
|65
|Michael King
|75.9
|994
|P
|85
|66
|Matt Chapman
|103.2
|1247
|IF
|85
|67
|Corey Seager
|39.5
|1243
|IF
|81
|68
|George Kirby
|82.9
|990
|P
|81
|69
|Jurickson Profar
|86.7
|1223
|OF
|81
|70
|Jose Altuve
|59.6
|1242
|IF
|80
|71
|Chris Sale
|60.1
|989
|P
|80
|72
|Seth Lugo
|120.2
|989
|P
|80
|73
|Willy Adames
|66.9
|1239
|IF
|77
|74
|Colton Cowser
|81.9
|1210
|OF
|68
|75
|Matt McLain
|96.7
|1227
|IF
|65
|76
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|71.8
|972
|P
|63
|77
|Nico Hoerner
|145.6
|1222
|IF
|60
|78
|Riley Greene
|43.4
|1201
|OF
|59
|79
|Teoscar Hernandez
|46.9
|1200
|OF
|58
|80
|Zac Gallen
|106.3
|966
|P
|57
|81
|Sonny Gray
|116.6
|966
|P
|57
|82
|Jose Berrios
|163.9
|966
|P
|57
|83
|Dansby Swanson
|139
|1217
|IF
|55
|84
|George Springer
|111.4
|1194
|OF
|52
|85
|Chris Bassitt
|194.6
|957
|P
|48
|86
|Shota Imanaga
|89.9
|955
|P
|46
|87
|Seiya Suzuki
|63.5
|1183
|OF
|41
|88
|Roki Sasaki
|79.1
|950
|P
|41
|89
|Nathaniel Lowe
|156.6
|1199
|IF
|37
|90
|Yusei Kikuchi
|138.3
|944
|P
|35
|91
|Lane Thomas
|99.5
|1173
|OF
|31
|92
|Mitch Keller
|161.8
|938
|P
|29
|93
|Josh Naylor
|85.6
|1185
|IF
|23
|94
|Cody Bellinger
|74.9
|1164
|OF
|22
|95
|Steven Kwan
|74.8
|1163
|OF
|21
|96
|Hunter Brown
|104.9
|929
|P
|20
|97
|Freddy Peralta
|99.1
|927
|P
|18
|98
|Yandy Diaz
|121
|1179
|IF
|17
|99
|Xavier Edwards
|166.6
|1178
|IF
|16
|100
|Jack Flaherty
|146
|922
|P
|13
|101
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|174.1
|1175
|IF
|13
|102
|Ezequiel Tovar
|101.2
|1173
|IF
|11
|103
|Alec Bohm
|160.2
|1170
|IF
|8
|104
|Max Fried
|109.8
|915
|P
|6
|105
|Reynaldo Lopez
|149.2
|911
|P
|2
|106
|Adley Rutschman
|104.8
|1162
|IF
|0
|107
|Matt Wallner
|163.6
|1142
|OF
|0
|108
|Taj Bradley
|172.2
|909
|P
|0
|109
|Ozzie Albies
|50.4
|1156
|IF
|-1
|110
|Luis Arraez
|143.6
|1154
|IF
|-3
|111
|Ryan McMahon
|164.5
|1154
|IF
|-3
|112
|Nick Pivetta
|190.9
|905
|P
|-4
|113
|Bailey Ober
|116.9
|904
|P
|-5
|114
|Jordan Westburg
|136.9
|1149
|IF
|-8
|115
|Oneil Cruz
|65
|1148
|IF
|-9
|116
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|104.9
|1147
|IF
|-10
|117
|Justin Steele
|137.3
|897
|P
|-12
|118
|Gleyber Torres
|194.9
|1144
|IF
|-13
|119
|Tanner Bibee
|123.5
|894
|P
|-15
|120
|Zach Eflin
|172.1
|894
|P
|-15
|121
|Cal Raleigh
|172.6
|1141
|IF
|-16
|122
|Max Muncy
|178.5
|1137
|IF
|-20
|123
|Bo Bichette
|113.6
|1136
|IF
|-21
|124
|Kodai Senga
|119.1
|886
|P
|-23
|125
|Jake Burger
|136.3
|1133
|IF
|-24
|126
|Masyn Winn
|150.7
|1130
|IF
|-27
|127
|Jeremy Pena
|194.5
|1130
|IF
|-27
|128
|Tanner Houck
|189.4
|881
|P
|-28
|129
|Bryce Miller
|129.7
|879
|P
|-30
|130
|Triston Casas
|80
|1122
|IF
|-35
|131
|Isaac Paredes
|152.9
|1121
|IF
|-36
|132
|Paul Goldschmidt
|164
|1121
|IF
|-36
|133
|Nathan Eovaldi
|186.6
|873
|P
|-36
|134
|Andres Gimenez
|216.2
|1120
|IF
|-37
|135
|Brandon Pfaadt
|178.2
|867
|P
|-42
|136
|Mike Trout
|47.6
|1114
|OF
|-43
|137
|CJ Abrams
|73.6
|1113
|IF
|-44
|138
|Jake Cronenworth
|231.5
|1113
|IF
|-44
|139
|Erick Fedde
|226
|864
|P
|-45
|140
|Zack Gelof
|215.7
|1110
|IF
|-47
|141
|Junior Caminero
|97.3
|1109
|IF
|-48
|142
|Lucas Giolito
|231.5
|860
|P
|-49
|143
|Salvador Perez
|190
|1107
|IF
|-50
|144
|Jared Jones
|143.7
|856
|P
|-53
|145
|Nolan Arenado
|209.7
|1104
|IF
|-53
|146
|Will Smith
|227.5
|1099
|IF
|-58
|147
|Joe Ryan
|135.7
|843
|P
|-66
|148
|Jonathan India
|130
|1085
|IF
|-72
|149
|Mark Vientos
|88.9
|1084
|IF
|-73
|150
|Wilyer Abreu
|173.7
|1082
|OF
|-75
|151
|Brady Singer
|230.4
|833
|P
|-76
|152
|Christian Yelich
|65.1
|1080
|OF
|-77
|153
|Grayson Rodriguez
|113.9
|832
|P
|-77
|154
|Sean Manaea
|164.9
|832
|P
|-77
|155
|Sandy Alcantara
|134.8
|830
|P
|-79
|156
|Rhys Hoskins
|227.3
|1076
|IF
|-81
|157
|Jorge Soler
|113.8
|1074
|OF
|-83
|158
|Robbie Ray
|176.2
|826
|P
|-83
|159
|Bryson Stott
|236
|1074
|IF
|-83
|160
|Brenton Doyle
|78.4
|1071
|OF
|-86
|161
|Josh Bell
|-
|1071
|IF
|-86
|162
|Dylan Crews
|93.9
|1070
|OF
|-87
|163
|Taylor Ward
|91.8
|1068
|OF
|-89
|164
|Spencer Torkelson
|196.6
|1062
|IF
|-95
|165
|Kerry Carpenter
|129.4
|1061
|OF
|-96
|166
|Lourdes Gurriel
|138.9
|1061
|OF
|-96
|167
|Luis Robert
|55.7
|1059
|OF
|-98
|168
|Carlos Rodon
|130.3
|809
|P
|-100
|169
|Colt Keith
|234.2
|1057
|IF
|-100
|170
|Andrew Vaughn
|235.4
|1055
|IF
|-102
|171
|Lawrence Butler
|53
|1054
|OF
|-103
|172
|Cristopher Sanchez
|188.7
|806
|P
|-103
|173
|Michael Wacha
|234.5
|803
|P
|-106
|174
|Michael Lorenzen
|239.7
|800
|P
|-109
|175
|Royce Lewis
|108.3
|1046
|IF
|-111
|176
|Shane McClanahan
|111.3
|794
|P
|-115
|177
|Matthew Boyd
|239.1
|790
|P
|-119
|178
|Charlie Morton
|-
|790
|P
|-119
|179
|Cedric Mullins
|175.2
|1036
|OF
|-121
|180
|Merrill Kelly
|224.6
|788
|P
|-121
|181
|Logan O'Hoppe
|239.3
|1036
|IF
|-121
|182
|Parker Meadows
|143.1
|1034
|OF
|-123
|183
|Zach Neto
|157.4
|1033
|IF
|-124
|184
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|783
|P
|-126
|185
|Daulton Varsho
|204.1
|1029
|OF
|-128
|186
|Joey Ortiz
|239.3
|1028
|IF
|-129
|187
|Jacob deGrom
|68.4
|779
|P
|-130
|188
|Ha-Seong Kim
|234.9
|1026
|IF
|-131
|189
|Jameson Taillon
|239.6
|778
|P
|-131
|190
|Tyler O'Neill
|120
|1020
|OF
|-137
|191
|Ronel Blanco
|204.6
|770
|P
|-139
|192
|Heliot Ramos
|121.1
|1010
|OF
|-147
|193
|Nick Martinez
|239.3
|762
|P
|-147
|194
|Nolan Jones
|156.3
|1009
|OF
|-148
|195
|Brice Turang
|200.7
|1009
|IF
|-148
|196
|Andrew Heaney
|239.6
|761
|P
|-148
|197
|Luis Gil
|143.5
|759
|P
|-150
|198
|Shane Baz
|202.6
|754
|P
|-155
|199
|Ryan Pepiot
|196.6
|752
|P
|-157
|200
|Bryan Woo
|172.5
|751
|P
|-158
|201
|Tyler Anderson
|-
|751
|P
|-158
|202
|Willi Castro
|239.5
|998
|IF
|-159
|203
|Ryne Nelson
|238.6
|748
|P
|-161
|204
|Yainer Diaz
|222.3
|994
|IF
|-163
|205
|Alex Verdugo
|238.2
|993
|OF
|-164
|206
|Ranger Suarez
|236.9
|743
|P
|-166
|207
|Spencer Arrighetti
|176
|742
|P
|-167
|208
|MacKenzie Gore
|152.2
|740
|P
|-169
|209
|Kutter Crawford
|226.9
|740
|P
|-169
|210
|Brendan Donovan
|171.4
|981
|OF
|-176
|211
|Michael Busch
|215
|981
|IF
|-176
|212
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|232.2
|980
|IF
|-177
|213
|Jeff McNeil
|-
|979
|IF
|-178
|214
|Walker Buehler
|207.3
|730
|P
|-179
|215
|Carlos Santana
|236.3
|978
|IF
|-179
|216
|Max Scherzer
|239.3
|730
|P
|-179
|217
|Bryan De La Cruz
|210.4
|977
|OF
|-180
|218
|Jose Quintana
|-
|729
|P
|-180
|219
|Michael Harris
|37
|973
|OF
|-184
|220
|Jackson Holliday
|131.7
|973
|IF
|-184
|221
|Nick Lodolo
|211.5
|725
|P
|-184
|222
|DJ Herz
|237.9
|725
|P
|-184
|223
|Nestor Cortes
|231.4
|724
|P
|-185
|224
|Anthony Volpe
|123.3
|970
|IF
|-187
|225
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|124.4
|968
|OF
|-189
|226
|JP Sears
|239.8
|718
|P
|-191
|227
|J.P. Crawford
|239.6
|964
|IF
|-193
|228
|Jake McCarthy
|205.3
|963
|OF
|-194
|229
|Josh Lowe
|165.3
|962
|OF
|-195
|230
|Jordan Walker
|219.9
|960
|OF
|-197
|231
|Tommy Edman
|176.3
|958
|IF
|-199
|232
|Brayan Bello
|232.3
|709
|P
|-200
|233
|Nolan Schanuel
|240
|957
|IF
|-200
|234
|Shea Langeliers
|237
|955
|IF
|-202
|235
|Luis Rengifo
|239.8
|955
|IF
|-202
|236
|Andrew Benintendi
|239.9
|955
|OF
|-202
|237
|Dean Kremer
|-
|706
|P
|-203
|238
|Tyler Glasnow
|98.2
|705
|P
|-204
|239
|Ryan Mountcastle
|239.1
|952
|IF
|-205
|240
|Spencer Horwitz
|237.5
|946
|IF
|-211
|241
|Michael Toglia
|155.4
|943
|IF
|-214
|242
|Alec Burleson
|193.8
|943
|OF
|-214
|243
|Brandon Marsh
|238
|943
|OF
|-214
|244
|Christopher Morel
|-
|943
|IF
|-214
|245
|Joc Pederson
|208.8
|942
|OF
|-215
|246
|Jordan Montgomery
|239.6
|694
|P
|-215
|247
|Xander Bogaerts
|207.8
|941
|IF
|-216
|248
|Carlos Correa
|227.2
|941
|IF
|-216
|249
|Andy Pages
|233.9
|941
|OF
|-216
|250
|Brayan Rocchio
|-
|941
|IF
|-216
|251
|Griffin Canning
|-
|693
|P
|-216
|252
|Brandon Lowe
|234.7
|939
|IF
|-218
|253
|Jeimer Candelario
|-
|938
|IF
|-219
|254
|Alex Cobb
|-
|690
|P
|-219
|255
|Wenceel Perez
|238.8
|935
|OF
|-222
|256
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|211.2
|932
|IF
|-225
|257
|Matt Vierling
|233.5
|931
|OF
|-226
|258
|Jose Soriano
|239.7
|682
|P
|-227
|259
|Aaron Civale
|238.9
|677
|P
|-232
|260
|Marcus Stroman
|238.6
|676
|P
|-233
|261
|Reese Olson
|238.9
|676
|P
|-233
|262
|JJ Bleday
|139.3
|922
|OF
|-235
|263
|Andrew McCutchen
|239.1
|922
|OF
|-235
|264
|Mitch Spence
|240
|674
|P
|-235
|265
|Mitchell Parker
|238.5
|673
|P
|-236
|266
|Tobias Myers
|236
|672
|P
|-237
|267
|Gavin Williams
|222.5
|670
|P
|-239
|268
|Jesse Winker
|239.9
|915
|OF
|-242
|269
|Noelvi Marte
|238.6
|910
|IF
|-247
|270
|Yu Darvish
|233.5
|659
|P
|-250
|271
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|659
|P
|-250
|272
|Leody Taveras
|237.7
|906
|OF
|-251
|273
|Luis Garcia
|237.8
|903
|IF
|-254
|274
|Garrett Mitchell
|237.4
|900
|OF
|-257
|275
|MJ Melendez
|239.7
|900
|OF
|-257
|276
|Josh Jung
|184.7
|895
|IF
|-262
|277
|Nick Gonzales
|-
|894
|IF
|-263
|278
|Luis Severino
|212.9
|644
|P
|-265
|279
|Brandon Woodruff
|170.9
|638
|P
|-271
|280
|Heston Kjerstad
|212.8
|885
|OF
|-272
|281
|David Hamilton
|-
|884
|IF
|-273
|282
|Andre Pallante
|-
|634
|P
|-275
|283
|Willson Contreras
|192.9
|880
|IF
|-277
|284
|Justin Verlander
|-
|631
|P
|-278
|285
|Jesus Sanchez
|211.4
|874
|OF
|-283
|286
|Maikel Garcia
|238
|870
|IF
|-287
|287
|Austin Wells
|237.3
|869
|IF
|-288
|288
|Mike Yastrzemski
|239.7
|869
|OF
|-288
|289
|Tyler Stephenson
|239.7
|868
|IF
|-289
|290
|Jasson Dominguez
|94.9
|861
|OF
|-296
|291
|Giancarlo Stanton
|159
|861
|OF
|-296
|292
|Hunter Renfroe
|239.1
|861
|OF
|-296
|293
|Evan Carter
|146.8
|855
|OF
|-302
|294
|Trevor Larnach
|-
|852
|OF
|-305
|295
|Michael Conforto
|182
|849
|OF
|-308
|296
|Sean Murphy
|-
|848
|IF
|-309
|297
|Jonah Heim
|-
|841
|IF
|-316
|298
|Orlando Arcia
|235.6
|837
|IF
|-320
|299
|J.D. Martinez
|239.3
|837
|OF
|-320
|300
|Lars Nootbaar
|191.1
|836
|OF
|-321
Here are the number of players per position in the top 10, 20 and 50:
Projected Points
|POS
|Top 10
|Top 20
|Top 50
|IF
|7
|10
|25
|OF
|3
|10
|25
|P
|0
|0
|0
Adjusted Points
|POS
|Top 10
|Top 20
|Top 50
|IF
|6
|9
|16
|OF
|4
|9
|21
|P
|0
|2
|13
ADP
|POS
|Top 10
|Top 20
|Top 50
|IF
|3
|7
|18
|OF
|7
|12
|26
|P
|0
|1
|6
There are no pitchers in the Top 50 using projected points. The adjusted points bring in too many according to the ADP. Some of that could be difference in projections, but it's mostly strategy. Pitchers with two starts, or especially favorable matchups may outpoint some the top three pitchers in a scoring period, so it makes sense to fade the position relative to the others.
The ADP shows seven OF compared to three IF in the top 10, but the projected and adjusted have more infielders, with the adjusted tilting things a little towards outfielders. There is no doubt a scarcity aspect to the outfield (three positions plus DH encompass OF, four positions plus catcher comprise IF). Underdog drafters are aware of this and focus on OF early, perhaps too much.
If you're more comfortable uploading your own list with OF and P pushed up relative to IF, tweak the positional replacement to make it more representative.
Strategy
In a shorter competition, like the second half or playoff leagues, I'll roster only six P. However, over the full season, I draft at least seven, sometimes eight (but usually seven). There is more of a chance of losing a pitcher over 162 games than the shorter time frames.
Once you get to the flex, IF predominates, so I usually choose seven IF and six OF, yielding a typical roster of 6P/7IF/6OF. At $5 an entry, this contest is destined for multiple entries so it's fine to try a few different configurations until you land one you favor.
Whether you force them up using tweaked replacement, or do it intuitively, you must address OF and P earlier than the adjusted ranking. It's almost imperative to take at least one OF with the first two picks, and then other in the next pair. Ideally, you have either 1IF/3 OF or 2IF/2OF after four rounds. Occasionally, if a top P slips, I'll have 1P/1IF/2OF in my first four.
I don't force my OF3, but don't wait too long before drafting at least six OF; the pool thins fast, leaving suitable IF and P for the later rounds.
You'll often read or hear about stacking in the best ball formats. This is drafting multiple players from the same team. The notion is if the team has a favorable schedule, you get multiple players benefiting and hopefully jumping into your active lineup. Of course, the opposite can occur if a team is slated for only five games or is earmarked to face one of the better rotations. Stacking is more effective in the shorter contests, especially the playoff version. I may look to pair my OF5-6 and IF5-7 with someone else on my roster, but I don't worry about stacking with my first 12 or so picks.
Underdog assigns you to a draft spot once the 12-team league fills. Getting a top three spot assures you of a top OF (Ohtani, Judge or Soto). Don't get cute. As tempting as it may be to click on Bobby Witt, take the OF and join another league, hoping for 1.04.
The time to get creative is at the end of the first round. Even then, it's best to jump an OF up the rankings, but double tapping IF at 1.12 and seeing how it plays out is a viable approach. Again, this is designed for multiple entries, so there is nothing wrong with experimenting.
I'm happy to answer any questions in the comments, but please do me a favor. If you're in a draft with ToddZ, go easy on him.