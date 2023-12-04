RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 December Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
The RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with an updated set of rankings. If you missed the first installment, here's a quick refresher: these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
While the effect of the Winter Meetings won't be seen until our next update, there has still been a modest amount of movement between our first update in early November and today. Some of that is due to the first set of transactions which trickled in throughout the first month of the offseason, while other changes in this update have come about as a result of battle-testing our rankings in early drafts or mocks That's led to small shifts even within the top 10, with Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Trea Turner moving up slightly, as well as many more changes further down. Chas McCormick (171 to 130) is the biggest riser in this update, while Zach Neto (207 to 235) is the biggest faller. Read on to discover where you most disagree with our rankings, and then let us know what we got wrong in the comments.
Intro by Erik
The RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with an updated set of rankings. If you missed the first installment, here's a quick refresher: these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
While the effect of the Winter Meetings won't be seen until our next update, there has still been a modest amount of movement between our first update in early November and today. Some of that is due to the first set of transactions which trickled in throughout the first month of the offseason, while other changes in this update have come about as a result of battle-testing our rankings in early drafts or mocks That's led to small shifts even within the top 10, with Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Trea Turner moving up slightly, as well as many more changes further down. Chas McCormick (171 to 130) is the biggest riser in this update, while Zach Neto (207 to 235) is the biggest faller. Read on to discover where you most disagree with our rankings, and then let us know what we got wrong in the comments.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3.5
|3.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|5
|5
|3
|4.0
|3.5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|7
|3
|2
|4
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|SS
|4
|5
|7
|2
|5
|5.5
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|9
|4
|6
|3
|6
|5.8
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|5
|7
|3
|8
|7
|6.8
|6.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|6
|10
|4
|7
|8
|8.3
|8
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|3
|6
|14
|10
|9
|9.5
|8
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|OF
|8
|16
|8
|6
|10
|10.5
|10.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|12
|12
|9
|9
|11
|12.8
|12
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|13
|17
|10
|11
|12
|12.0
|12.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|15
|8
|11
|14
|13
|13.5
|12.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|11
|13
|12
|18
|14
|14.5
|12.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|10
|9
|24
|15
|15
|15.0
|15
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|18
|15
|15
|12
|16
|17.8
|15
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|17
|28
|13
|13
|17
|16.3
|16
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|14
|19
|16
|16
|18
|17.3
|16.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|FA
|DH
|16
|11
|17
|25
|19
|20.0
|21
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|24
|14
|19
|23
|20
|20.8
|21.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|23
|22
|21
|17
|21
|22.8
|22.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|19
|25
|20
|27
|22
|23.5
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|20
|30
|18
|26
|23
|24.0
|23.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|25
|20
|29
|22
|24
|24.8
|26.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|28
|18
|25
|28
|25
|26.3
|26.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|27
|31
|26
|21
|26
|28.0
|29.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|33
|26
|34
|19
|27
|29.0
|30
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|29
|21
|31
|35
|28
|31.0
|30.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|31
|36
|27
|30
|29
|31.0
|31
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|22
|40
|38
|24
|30
|38.8
|31
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|30
|27
|32
|66
|31
|32.0
|32
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|26
|38
|30
|34
|32
|31.8
|33
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|38
|34
|23
|32
|33
|33.8
|33.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|21
|24
|43
|47
|34
|37.8
|36.5
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|34
|32
|46
|39
|35
|40.8
|38
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|40
|56
|36
|31
|36
|41.0
|38
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|36
|35
|40
|53
|37
|47.3
|39
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|45
|29
|33
|82
|38
|39.8
|39.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|32
|41
|48
|38
|39
|39.8
|40
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|39
|46
|41
|33
|40
|42.8
|41.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|35
|37
|53
|46
|41
|38.3
|42.5
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|46
|48
|39
|20
|42
|41.5
|43
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|47
|33
|44
|42
|43
|45.8
|45.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|37
|57
|35
|54
|44
|45.0
|46
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|51
|66
|22
|41
|45
|45.8
|46
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|41
|44
|50
|48
|46
|54.0
|50
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|71
|51
|45
|49
|47
|59.3
|51
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|57
|45
|92
|43
|48
|54.0
|52.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|49
|71
|56
|40
|49
|51.5
|53.5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|52
|55
|28
|71
|50
|55.8
|53.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|53
|54
|72
|44
|51
|55.0
|54
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|50
|83
|58
|29
|52
|57.3
|54
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|44
|23
|98
|64
|53
|54.5
|55.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|70
|52
|59
|37
|54
|63.5
|56
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|60
|97
|52
|45
|55
|55.8
|56.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|64
|43
|49
|67
|56
|59.3
|56.5
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|74
|50
|57
|56
|57
|61.0
|59
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|55
|84
|42
|63
|58
|62.0
|60.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|56
|39
|88
|65
|59
|59.0
|61
|Josh Hader
|FA
|P
|69
|53
|78
|36
|60
|67.5
|61
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|62
|42
|60
|106
|61
|66.5
|62.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|65
|60
|54
|87
|62
|63.8
|65
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|42
|75
|83
|55
|63
|72.0
|65.5
|Cody Bellinger
|FA
|1B, OF
|48
|80
|109
|51
|64
|70.8
|66.5
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|73
|47
|103
|60
|65
|71.5
|68
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|77
|49
|101
|59
|66
|63.8
|68.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|2B, SS
|58
|81
|37
|79
|67
|76.5
|69.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|75
|64
|110
|57
|68
|80.5
|69.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|120
|63
|66
|73
|69
|67.0
|72
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|43
|77
|67
|81
|70
|80.8
|72
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|68
|76
|65
|114
|71
|74.3
|74
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|84
|65
|79
|69
|72
|91.3
|74
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|80
|153
|64
|68
|73
|75.0
|74.5
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|61
|90
|69
|80
|74
|76.8
|75
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|54
|103
|80
|70
|75
|77.8
|79.5
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|90
|85
|62
|74
|76
|90.5
|80.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|94
|67
|47
|154
|77
|81.0
|81.5
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|86
|70
|91
|77
|78
|77.3
|82.5
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|81
|58
|84
|86
|79
|90.0
|82.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|FA
|P
|118
|82
|77
|83
|80
|80.5
|83.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|76
|91
|94
|61
|81
|91.3
|87
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|59
|59
|132
|115
|82
|95.0
|87
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|87
|87
|71
|135
|83
|90.0
|87.5
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|123
|62
|113
|62
|84
|86.0
|88
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|97
|79
|63
|105
|85
|89.3
|89.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|121
|123
|55
|58
|86
|89.8
|90
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|72
|129
|108
|50
|87
|98.8
|90
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|146
|69
|73
|107
|88
|87.3
|91.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|105
|61
|82
|101
|89
|91.0
|91.5
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|107
|105
|74
|78
|90
|94.3
|92
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|66
|112
|127
|72
|91
|90.5
|92.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|110
|126
|51
|75
|92
|99.3
|92.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|96
|68
|89
|144
|93
|92.0
|94
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|83
|96
|97
|92
|94
|110.0
|97.5
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|117
|78
|76
|169
|95
|92.0
|99
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|91
|118
|107
|52
|96
|95.3
|99
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|63
|108
|120
|90
|97
|119.8
|103
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|67
|72
|206
|134
|98
|106.3
|106
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|113
|101
|111
|100
|99
|106.8
|107
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|104
|109
|105
|109
|100
|107.3
|107.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|102
|113
|87
|127
|101
|106.5
|108
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|127
|142
|68
|89
|102
|108.8
|109
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|136
|114
|81
|104
|103
|109.0
|109
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|79
|106
|139
|112
|104
|117.3
|111
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|101
|121
|95
|152
|105
|114.5
|112
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|93
|107
|117
|141
|106
|118.0
|112
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|131
|73
|93
|175
|107
|112.0
|112.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|89
|74
|149
|136
|108
|127.3
|113
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|124
|185
|102
|98
|109
|124.5
|113.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|111
|86
|185
|116
|110
|107.5
|115
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|95
|135
|61
|139
|111
|116.8
|116
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|137
|95
|75
|160
|112
|110.8
|116.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|126
|117
|116
|84
|113
|118.5
|117
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|98
|124
|142
|110
|114
|124.8
|117
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|112
|115
|119
|153
|115
|115.0
|118
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|78
|110
|146
|126
|116
|143.8
|119.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|88
|102
|248
|137
|117
|123.8
|121
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|161
|92
|148
|94
|118
|135.8
|121
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|119
|208
|123
|93
|119
|120.3
|122
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|100
|136
|137
|108
|120
|121.3
|122
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|142
|94
|147
|102
|121
|121.8
|125.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|129
|140
|122
|96
|122
|141.3
|127
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|139
|111
|115
|200
|123
|125.5
|128.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|141
|104
|129
|128
|124
|145.5
|128.5
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|151
|226
|106
|99
|125
|153.3
|129
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|128
|128
|227
|130
|126
|127.8
|131.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|92
|120
|156
|143
|127
|130.5
|132
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|169
|89
|144
|120
|128
|156.0
|132
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|115
|270
|90
|149
|129
|155.3
|134
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|DH
|108
|245
|128
|140
|130
|138.5
|136
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|160
|187
|112
|95
|131
|146.0
|136
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|147
|125
|236
|76
|132
|137.0
|137
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|122
|152
|118
|156
|133
|134.8
|139
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|125
|164
|153
|97
|134
|141.8
|139
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|132
|190
|99
|146
|135
|159.0
|140
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|159
|256
|100
|121
|136
|138.8
|142
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|82
|127
|157
|189
|137
|139.8
|142.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|153
|132
|86
|188
|138
|141.5
|142.5
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|134
|100
|151
|181
|139
|133.5
|143
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|85
|154
|163
|132
|140
|144.5
|143.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|152
|206
|135
|85
|141
|146.5
|145
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|148
|138
|158
|142
|142
|153.0
|147
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|135
|159
|125
|193
|143
|143.5
|147.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|155
|143
|152
|124
|144
|157.5
|150
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|140
|207
|160
|123
|145
|193.5
|150.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|144
|157
|340
|133
|146
|170.5
|151.5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|99
|167
|136
|280
|147
|159.8
|152
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|157
|211
|124
|147
|148
|153.3
|152.5
|Jorge Soler
|FA
|OF
|106
|202
|192
|113
|149
|161.0
|154
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|191
|146
|162
|145
|150
|178.8
|154.5
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|158
|273
|133
|151
|151
|163.5
|155
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|149
|223
|121
|161
|152
|155.3
|156.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|145
|168
|183
|125
|153
|159.3
|157.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|184
|234
|131
|88
|154
|152.3
|158.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|173
|119
|167
|150
|155
|154.0
|159
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|130
|93
|188
|205
|156
|162.0
|159.5
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|154
|165
|198
|131
|157
|166.5
|160.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|199
|122
|114
|231
|158
|150.0
|161
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|109
|156
|169
|166
|159
|172.5
|161.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|150
|173
|150
|217
|160
|165.0
|164
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|198
|134
|145
|183
|161
|165.0
|165
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|175
|160
|155
|170
|162
|149.8
|165.5
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|163
|172
|96
|168
|163
|163.0
|166.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|190
|151
|182
|129
|164
|153.3
|168
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|178
|99
|159
|177
|165
|177.5
|168
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|133
|283
|203
|91
|166
|162.5
|170
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|174
|98
|166
|212
|167
|190.8
|170
|Clayton Kershaw
|FA
|P
|282
|141
|178
|162
|168
|164.8
|171.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|172
|212
|104
|171
|169
|169.5
|171.5
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|188
|155
|213
|122
|170
|177.3
|171.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|138
|148
|228
|195
|171
|166.8
|173.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|171
|133
|176
|187
|172
|175.3
|176
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|219
|179
|130
|173
|173
|181.3
|176.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|176
|169
|177
|203
|174
|203.3
|177
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|143
|131
|211
|328
|175
|167.0
|177.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|189
|166
|210
|103
|176
|163.5
|181
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|103
|188
|189
|174
|177
|169.5
|181.5
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|196
|182
|181
|119
|178
|180.0
|181.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|218
|145
|85
|272
|179
|164.8
|182.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|168
|88
|197
|206
|180
|170.5
|184.5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|P
|186
|183
|195
|118
|181
|204.0
|184.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|182
|271
|187
|176
|182
|178.8
|185
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|116
|222
|229
|148
|183
|191.3
|185
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|170
|161
|200
|234
|184
|217.8
|185
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|156
|367
|134
|214
|185
|203.5
|186
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|279
|163
|168
|204
|186
|203.0
|187.5
|Yennier Cano
|BAL
|P
|162
|275
|212
|163
|187
|186.5
|190
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|194
|186
|194
|172
|188
|173.3
|190.5
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|185
|196
|201
|111
|189
|194.0
|192.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|200
|321
|70
|185
|190
|210.5
|192.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|187
|285
|172
|198
|191
|234.8
|192.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|201
|370
|184
|184
|192
|193.8
|193
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|228
|219
|161
|167
|193
|194.3
|193.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|213
|171
|174
|219
|194
|212.5
|193.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|114
|162
|349
|225
|195
|200.0
|194
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|210
|177
|235
|178
|196
|192.8
|195
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|197
|149
|193
|232
|197
|198.5
|197
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|208
|198
|196
|192
|198
|198.0
|199
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|165
|229
|219
|179
|199
|196.8
|199.5
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|215
|192
|173
|207
|200
|192.3
|200.5
|Michael King
|NYY
|P
|183
|251
|218
|117
|201
|214.5
|200.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|222
|302
|179
|155
|202
|201.5
|204
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|203
|205
|170
|228
|203
|204.3
|209
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|235
|227
|191
|164
|204
|201.0
|210
|Whit Merrifield
|FA
|2B, OF
|224
|244
|140
|196
|205
|202.8
|211
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|179
|130
|243
|259
|206
|214.8
|213.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|239
|193
|230
|197
|207
|213.0
|214
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|206
|260
|164
|222
|208
|206.5
|216.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|202
|144
|231
|249
|209
|221.8
|217
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|164
|289
|190
|244
|210
|215.5
|218
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|255
|181
|269
|157
|211
|215.0
|218.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|248
|175
|202
|235
|212
|215.8
|219.5
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|177
|262
|265
|159
|213
|206.8
|220
|Matt Chapman
|FA
|3B
|193
|137
|247
|250
|214
|246.3
|221.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|234
|189
|353
|209
|215
|224.0
|222
|Justin Turner
|FA
|1B
|253
|281
|171
|191
|216
|239.0
|222.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|207
|238
|321
|190
|217
|221.0
|223.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|229
|218
|180
|257
|218
|210.3
|228
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|233
|247
|223
|138
|219
|233.5
|228
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|240
|170
|216
|308
|220
|244.0
|230
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|P
|166
|249
|350
|211
|221
|235.5
|230
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|298
|184
|222
|238
|222
|226.3
|230.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|270
|174
|241
|220
|223
|240.0
|231
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|242
|220
|220
|278
|224
|222.8
|231.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|230
|176
|252
|233
|225
|230.5
|231.5
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|237
|178
|281
|226
|226
|223.5
|232
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|209
|287
|143
|255
|227
|249.3
|233
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|321
|242
|224
|210
|228
|227.0
|233.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|181
|217
|250
|260
|229
|229.5
|235.5
|Seth Lugo
|FA
|P
|241
|230
|245
|202
|230
|226.0
|235.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|180
|292
|141
|291
|231
|247.0
|236
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|265
|191
|207
|325
|232
|247.0
|237.5
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|305
|267
|208
|208
|233
|233.0
|238.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|232
|116
|339
|245
|234
|265.3
|239
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|246
|232
|209
|374
|235
|241.3
|239.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|300
|263
|186
|216
|236
|255.0
|244
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|289
|194
|338
|199
|237
|253.5
|246.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|216
|239
|305
|254
|238
|266.3
|249
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|205
|252
|362
|246
|239
|270.0
|249
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|243
|255
|424
|158
|240
|276.3
|249.5
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|238
|250
|249
|368
|241
|244.0
|250
|Craig Kimbrel
|FA
|P
|296
|296
|204
|180
|242
|261.5
|250.5
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|227
|330
|215
|274
|243
|312.3
|250.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|261
|216
|532
|240
|244
|312.3
|250.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|SS
|261
|216
|532
|240
|245
|241.8
|252.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|231
|280
|274
|182
|246
|256.5
|255
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|311
|254
|205
|256
|247
|283.3
|255.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|225
|258
|397
|253
|248
|252.8
|256
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|260
|236
|263
|252
|249
|264.3
|257.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|258
|257
|356
|186
|250
|286.8
|257.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|214
|139
|493
|301
|251
|260.0
|259.5
|Mitch Garver
|FA
|C
|273
|246
|238
|283
|252
|243.0
|259.5
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|293
|147
|226
|306
|253
|261.5
|260.5
|Jeimer Candelario
|FA
|1B, 3B
|331
|288
|233
|194
|254
|258.0
|262.5
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|220
|240
|285
|287
|255
|266.0
|262.5
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|249
|221
|276
|318
|256
|280.3
|262.5
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|267
|342
|254
|258
|257
|270.0
|264
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|324
|228
|240
|288
|258
|259.3
|264.5
|Shota Imanaga
|FA
|P
|308
|195
|313
|221
|259
|265.5
|265
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|315
|215
|199
|333
|260
|276.8
|266
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|236
|339
|257
|275
|261
|268.5
|267.5
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|211
|328
|298
|237
|262
|257.8
|268.5
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|340
|272
|154
|265
|263
|276.0
|270
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|269
|327
|237
|271
|264
|283.5
|272.5
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|338
|286
|259
|251
|265
|267.5
|274.5
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|250
|303
|299
|218
|266
|275.8
|275.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|256
|259
|292
|296
|267
|286.8
|277
|Michael Wacha
|FA
|P
|272
|261
|332
|282
|268
|262.0
|277.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|P
|167
|326
|291
|264
|269
|294.5
|279.5
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|262
|297
|395
|224
|270
|264.0
|280
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|P
|297
|199
|297
|263
|271
|280.8
|281.5
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|P
|280
|204
|283
|356
|272
|293.0
|282
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|286
|372
|278
|236
|273
|290.5
|282.5
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|276
|253
|344
|289
|274
|305.0
|283
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|254
|304
|400
|262
|275
|292.5
|285
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|284
|282
|318
|286
|276
|292.0
|286.5
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|226
|378
|217
|347
|277
|278.3
|286.5
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|283
|311
|290
|229
|278
|259.5
|288
|Amed Rosario
|FA
|SS
|312
|264
|126
|336
|279
|289.8
|288.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|307
|284
|275
|293
|280
|296.3
|290.5
|Jordan Hicks
|FA
|P
|336
|268
|311
|270
|281
|279.0
|291
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|275
|158
|376
|307
|282
|282.0
|292
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|290
|294
|214
|330
|283
|293.8
|295
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|330
|309
|255
|281
|284
|301.8
|295
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|306
|347
|270
|284
|285
|290.0
|295.5
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|268
|323
|225
|344
|286
|304.8
|296.5
|Joc Pederson
|FA
|OF
|281
|298
|295
|345
|287
|286.8
|297.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|310
|209
|343
|285
|288
|296.8
|297.5
|Jose Alvarado
|PHI
|P
|263
|332
|351
|241
|289
|290.5
|299.5
|Tim Anderson
|FA
|SS
|319
|237
|280
|326
|290
|308.0
|301
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|OF
|323
|279
|264
|366
|291
|290.8
|302.5
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|302
|324
|234
|303
|292
|305.3
|302.5
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|195
|358
|421
|247
|293
|300.0
|303
|Wilmer Flores
|SF
|1B, 3B
|313
|315
|293
|279
|294
|295.5
|303.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|294
|313
|336
|239
|295
|295.8
|304
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|314
|203
|294
|372
|296
|305.3
|304.5
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|OF
|266
|278
|331
|346
|297
|330.3
|306
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|P
|274
|299
|435
|313
|298
|311.5
|306.5
|Sal Frelick
|MLW
|OF
|309
|333
|304
|300
|299
|296.0
|307
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|P
|335
|235
|303
|311
|300
|309.8
|308
|Joey Wiemer
|MLW
|OF
|337
|322
|286
|294