RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 December Update

Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
December 4, 2023

The RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with an updated set of rankings. If you missed the first installment, here's a quick refresher: these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

While the effect of the Winter Meetings won't be seen until our next update, there has still been a modest amount of movement between our first update in early November and today. Some of that is due to the first set of transactions which trickled in throughout the first month of the offseason, while other changes in this update have come about as a result of battle-testing our rankings in early drafts or mocks That's led to small shifts even within the top 10, with Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Trea Turner moving up slightly, as well as many more changes further down. Chas McCormick (171 to 130) is the biggest riser in this update, while Zach Neto (207 to 235) is the biggest faller. Read on to discover where you most disagree with our rankings, and then let us know what we got wrong in the comments.

RkAVGMedNameTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.01Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF1111
23.53.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF2255
34.03.5Kyle TuckerHOUOF7324
44.54.5Bobby Witt Jr.KCSS4572
55.55Corbin CarrollARZOF9463
65.86Freddie FreemanLAD1B5738
76.86.5Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF61047
88.38Spencer StriderATLP361410
99.58Fernando Tatis Jr.SDOF81686
1010.510.5Trea TurnerPHISS121299
1112.812Jose RamirezCLE3B13171011
1212.012.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF1581114
1313.512.5Gerrit ColeNYYP11131218
1414.512.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF1092415
1515.015Bryce HarperPHI1B18151512
1617.815Matt OlsonATL1B17281313
1716.316Juan SotoSDOF14191616
1817.316.5Shohei OhtaniFADH16111725
1920.021Austin RileyATL3B24141923
2020.821.5Corey SeagerTEXSS23222117
2122.822.5Corbin BurnesMLWP19252027
2223.523Zack WheelerPHIP20301826
2324.023.5Rafael DeversBOS3B25202922
2424.826.5Zac GallenARZP28182528
2526.326.5Luis RobertCWSOF27312621
2628.029.5Kevin GausmanTORP33263419
2729.030Marcus SemienTEX2B29213135
2831.030.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B31362730
2931.031Pete AlonsoNYM1B22403824
3038.831Bo BichetteTORSS30273266
3132.032Francisco LindorNYMSS26383034
3231.833Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B38342332
3333.833.5Luis CastilloSEAP21244347
3437.836.5Randy ArozarenaTBOF34324639
3540.838Michael Harris IIATLOF40563631
3641.038Adolis GarciaTEXOF36354053
3747.339Manny MachadoSD3B45293382
3839.839.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B32414838
3939.840Jose AltuveHOU2B39464133
4042.841.5Royce LewisMIN3B35375346
4138.342.5Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B46483920
4241.543Framber ValdezHOUP47334442
4345.845.5George KirbySEAP37573554
4445.046Logan WebbSFP51662241
4545.846Aaron NolaPHIP41445048
4654.050Emmanuel ClaseCLEP71514549
4759.351Blake SnellFAP57459243
4854.052.5Pablo LopezMINP49715640
4951.553.5Max FriedATLP52552871
5055.853.5Tyler GlasnowTBP53547244
5155.054CJ AbramsWASSS50835829
5257.354J.T. RealmutoPHIC44239864
5354.555.5Devin WilliamsMLWP70525937
5463.556Tarik SkubalDETP60975245
5555.856.5Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B64434967
5659.356.5Camilo DovalSFP74505756
5761.059Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS55844263
5862.060.5Adley RutschmanBALC56398865
5959.061Josh HaderFAP69537836
6067.561Nolan ArenadoSTL3B624260106
6166.562.5Kyle SchwarberPHIOF65605487
6263.865Freddy PeraltaMLWP42758355
6372.065.5Cody BellingerFA1B, OF488010951
6470.866.5Jordan RomanoTORP734710360
6571.568Alexis DiazCINP774910159
6663.868.5Matt McLainCIN2B, SS58813779
6776.569.5Jhoan DuranMINP756411057
6880.569.5Sonny GraySTLP120636673
6967.072Logan GilbertSEAP43776781
7080.872Nick CastellanosPHIOF687665114
7174.374Josh LoweTBOF84657969
7291.374Christian WalkerARZ1B801536468
7375.074.5Christian YelichMLWOF61906980
7476.875Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B541038070
7577.879.5Zach EflinTBP90856274
7690.580.5George SpringerTOROF946747154
7781.081.5Kyle BradishBALP86709177
7877.382.5Will SmithLADC81588486
7990.082.5Yoshinobu YamamotoFAP118827783
8080.583.5David BednarPITP76919461
8191.387Kodai SengaNYMP5959132115
8295.087Bryan ReynoldsPITOF878771135
8390.087.5Ryan PresslyHOUP1236211362
8486.088Alex BregmanHOU3B977963105
8589.389.5Raisel IglesiasATLP1211235558
8689.890Edwin DiazNYMP7212910850
8798.890Dansby SwansonCHCSS1466973107
8887.391.5Xander BogaertsSDSS1056182101
8991.091.5Gleyber TorresNYY2B1071057478
9094.392Justin SteeleCHCP6611212772
9190.592.5Joe MusgroveSDP1101265175
9299.392.5William ContrerasMLWC966889144
9392.094Cedric MullinsBALOF83969792
94110.097.5Luis ArraezMIA2B1177876169
9592.099Nolan JonesCOLOF9111810752
9695.399Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B6310812090
97119.8103Eury PerezMIAP6772206134
98106.3106Josh NaylorCLE1B113101111100
99106.8107Triston CasasBOS1B104109105109
100107.3107.5Joe RyanMINP10211387127
101106.5108Andres GimenezCLE2B1271426889
102108.8109Yandy DiazTB1B13611481104
103109.0109Mike TroutLAAOF79106139112
104117.3111Lane ThomasWASOF10112195152
105114.5112Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF93107117141
106118.0112Anthony SantanderBALOF1317393175
107112.0112.5Josh JungTEX3B8974149136
108127.3113Ryan HelsleySTLP12418510298
109124.5113.5Dylan CeaseCWSP11186185116
110107.5115Teoscar HernandezSEAOF9513561139
111116.8116Ketel MarteARZ2B1379575160
112110.8116.5Andres MunozSEAP12611711684
113118.5117Spencer TorkelsonDET1B98124142110
114124.8117Seiya SuzukiCHCOF112115119153
115115.0118Jesus LuzardoMIAP78110146126
116143.8119.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF88102248137
117123.8121Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF1619214894
118135.8121Anthony VolpeNYYSS11920812393
119120.3122Oneil CruzPITSS100136137108
120121.3122Max MuncyLAD3B14294147102
121121.8125.5Clay HolmesNYYP12914012296
122141.3127Chris BassittTORP139111115200
123125.5128.5Nathaniel LoweTEX1B141104129128
124145.5128.5Paul SewaldARZP15122610699
125153.3129Cole RagansKCP128128227130
126127.8131.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B92120156143
127130.5132Willy AdamesMLWSS16989144120
128156.0132Evan CarterTEXOF11527090149
129155.3134Christian Encarnacion-StrandCINDH108245128140
130138.5136Chas McCormickHOUOF16018711295
131146.0136Grayson RodriguezBALP14712523676
132137.0137Yainer DiazHOUC122152118156
133134.8139Pete FairbanksTBP12516415397
134141.8139Adbert AlzolayCHCP13219099146
135159.0140Marcell OzunaATLOF159256100121
136138.8142Justin VerlanderHOUP82127157189
137139.8142.5Jordan MontgomeryFAP15313286188
138141.5142.5Kenley JansenBOSP134100151181
139133.5143Tanner BibeeCLEP85154163132
140144.5143.5Evan PhillipsLADP15220613585
141146.5145Sean MurphyATLC148138158142
142153.0147Ian HappCHCOF135159125193
143143.5147.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS155143152124
144157.5150TJ FriedlCINOF140207160123
145193.5150.5Hunter GreeneCINP144157340133
146170.5151.5Cristian JavierHOUP99167136280
147159.8152Tanner ScottMIAP157211124147
148153.3152.5Jorge SolerFAOF106202192113
149161.0154Willson ContrerasSTLC191146162145
150178.8154.5Cal RaleighSEAC158273133151
151163.5155Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B149223121161
152155.3156.5Mitch KellerPITP145168183125
153159.3157.5Bryson StottPHI2B18423413188
154152.3158.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC173119167150
155154.0159Eloy JimenezCWSDH13093188205
156162.0159.5Bobby MillerLADP154165198131
157166.5160.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF199122114231
158150.0161Zack GelofOAK2B109156169166
159172.5161.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS150173150217
160165.0164J.D. MartinezFADH198134145183
161165.0165Masataka YoshidaBOSOF175160155170
162149.8165.5James OutmanLADOF16317296168
163163.0166.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B190151182129
164153.3168Jonathan IndiaCIN2B17899159177
165177.5168Esteury RuizOAKOF13328320391
166162.5170Shane BieberCLEP17498166212
167190.8170Clayton KershawFAP282141178162
168164.8171.5Merrill KellyARZP172212104171
169169.5171.5Jake BurgerMIA3B188155213122
170177.3171.5Riley GreeneDETOF138148228195
171166.8173.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP171133176187
172175.3176Eduardo RodriguezDETP219179130173
173181.3176.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF176169177203
174203.3177Jose AbreuHOU1B143131211328
175167.0177.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B189166210103
176163.5181Yu DarvishSDP103188189174
177169.5181.5Chris SaleBOSP196182181119
178180.0181.5Steven KwanCLEOF21814585272
179164.8182.5Carlos CorreaMINSS16888197206
180170.5184.5Max ScherzerTEXP186183195118
181204.0184.5Bo NaylorCLEC182271187176
182178.8185Noelvi MarteCIN3B116222229148
183191.3185Trevor StoryBOSSS170161200234
184217.8185Gabriel MorenoARZC156367134214
185203.5186Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF279163168204
186203.0187.5Yennier CanoBALP162275212163
187186.5190Jose BerriosTORP194186194172
188173.3190.5Braxton GarrettMIAP185196201111
189194.0192.5Bailey OberMINP20032170185
190210.5192.5Keibert RuizWASC187285172198
191234.8192.5Jonah HeimTEXC201370184184
192193.8193Edouard JulienMIN2B228219161167
193194.3193.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC213171174219
194212.5193.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP114162349225
195200.0194Lars NootbaarSTLOF210177235178
196192.8195Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF197149193232
197198.5197Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B208198196192
198198.0199Walker BuehlerLADP165229219179
199196.8199.5Josh BellCLE1B215192173207
200192.3200.5Michael KingNYYP183251218117
201214.5200.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS222302179155
202201.5204Hunter BrownHOUP203205170228
203204.3209Carlos EstevezLAAP235227191164
204201.0210Whit MerrifieldFA2B, OF224244140196
205202.8211Bryce MillerSEAP179130243259
206214.8213.5Maikel GarciaKC3B239193230197
207213.0214Jarren DuranBOSOF206260164222
208206.5216.5Eugenio SuarezSEA3B202144231249
209221.8217Starling MarteNYMOF164289190244
210215.5218Jack SuwinskiPITOF255181269157
211215.0218.5Ty FranceSEA1B248175202235
212215.8219.5Nolan GormanSTL2B177262265159
213206.8220Matt ChapmanFA3B193137247250
214246.3221.5Byron BuxtonMINDH234189353209
215224.0222Justin TurnerFA1B253281171191
216239.0222.5Brandon LoweTB2B207238321190
217221.0223.5Tyler StephensonCINC229218180257
218210.3228Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF233247223138
219233.5228Alex VerdugoBOSOF240170216308
220244.0230Aaron CivaleCLEP166249350211
221235.5230Nestor CortesNYYP298184222238
222226.3230.5Alejandro KirkTORC270174241220
223240.0231Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B242220220278
224222.8231.5Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B230176252233
225230.5231.5Reid DetmersLAAP237178281226
226223.5232Junior CamineroTB3B209287143255
227249.3233Marcus StromanCHCP321242224210
228227.0233.5Triston McKenzieCLEP181217250260
229229.5235.5Seth LugoFAP241230245202
230226.0235.5Daulton VarshoTOROF180292141291
231247.0236Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF265191207325
232247.0237.5Kyle FinneganWASP305267208208
233233.0238.5Brayan BelloBOSP232116339245
234265.3239Joey MenesesWASDH246232209374
235241.3239.5Zach NetoLAASS300263186216
236255.0244Cristopher SanchezPHIP289194338199
237253.5246.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B216239305254
238266.3249Tyler O'NeillSTLOF205252362246
239270.0249Jackson ChourioMLWOF243255424158
240276.3249.5Miles MikolasSTLP238250249368
241244.0250Craig KimbrelFAP296296204180
242261.5250.5Nick PivettaBOSP227330215274
243312.3250.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B261216532240
244312.3250.5Jordan WestburgBALSS261216532240
245241.8252.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B231280274182
246256.5255Danny JansenTORC311254205256
247283.3255.5Bryan WooSEAP225258397253
248252.8256Charlie MortonATLP260236263252
249264.3257.5Nick LodoloCINP258257356186
250286.8257.5Carlos RodonNYYP214139493301
251260.0259.5Mitch GarverFAC273246238283
252243.0259.5Austin HaysBALOF293147226306
253261.5260.5Jeimer CandelarioFA1B, 3B331288233194
254258.0262.5Jorge PolancoMIN2B220240285287
255266.0262.5Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF249221276318
256280.3262.5Elias DiazCOLC267342254258
257270.0264Shea LangeliersOAKC324228240288
258259.3264.5Shota ImanagaFAP308195313221
259265.5265Andrew BenintendiCWSOF315215199333
260276.8266Jon GrayTEXP236339257275
261268.5267.5Lucas GiolitoCWSP211328298237
262257.8268.5Johan RojasPHIOF340272154265
263276.0270Leody TaverasTEXOF269327237271
264283.5272.5Griffin CanningLAAP338286259251
265267.5274.5Luis CampusanoSDC250303299218
266275.8275.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP256259292296
267286.8277Michael WachaFAP272261332282
268262.0277.5Ryan PepiotLADP167326291264
269294.5279.5Jarred KelenicATLOF262297395224
270264.0280Kyle HarrisonSFP297199297263
271280.8281.5Lance LynnSTLP280204283356
272293.0282Kenta MaedaMINP286372278236
273290.5282.5Taj BradleyTBP276253344289
274305.0283Brandon PfaadtARZP254304400262
275292.5285Brent RookerOAKOF284282318286
276292.0286.5Alex LangeDETP226378217347
277278.3286.5Shane BazTBP283311290229
278259.5288Amed RosarioFASS312264126336
279289.8288.5Brandon MarshPHIOF307284275293
280296.3290.5Jordan HicksFAP336268311270
281279.0291Kris BryantCOLOF275158376307
282282.0292Bryan De La CruzMIAOF290294214330
283293.8295Tommy PhamFAOF330309255281
284301.8295Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF306347270284
285290.0295.5Max KeplerMINOF268323225344
286304.8296.5Joc PedersonFAOF281298295345
287286.8297.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF310209343285
288296.8297.5Jose AlvaradoPHIP263332351241
289290.5299.5Tim AndersonFASS319237280326
290308.0301Seth BrownOAKOF323279264366
291290.8302.5J.P. CrawfordSEASS302324234303
292305.3302.5Jake FraleyCINOF195358421247
293300.0303Wilmer FloresSF1B, 3B313315293279
294295.5303.5Yusei KikuchiTORP294313336239
295295.8304Andrew HeaneyTEXP314203294372
296305.3304.5MJ MelendezKCOF266278331346
297330.3306Alex CobbSFP274299435313
298311.5306.5Sal FrelickMLWOF309333304300
299296.0307Bryce ElderATLP335235303311
300309.8308Joey WiemerMLWOF337322286294

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
