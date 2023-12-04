RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 December Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

The RotoWire Roundtable crew is back with an updated set of rankings. If you missed the first installment, here's a quick refresher: these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

While the effect of the Winter Meetings won't be seen until our next update, there has still been a modest amount of movement between our first update in early November and today. Some of that is due to the first set of transactions which trickled in throughout the first month of the offseason, while other changes in this update have come about as a result of battle-testing our rankings in early drafts or mocks That's led to small shifts even within the top 10, with Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Trea Turner moving up slightly, as well as many more changes further down. Chas McCormick (171 to 130) is the biggest riser in this update, while Zach Neto (207 to 235) is the biggest faller. Read on to discover where you most disagree with our rankings, and then let us know what we got wrong in the comments.

Intro by Erik