RotoWire Roundtable: Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
The 2023 World Series may have just ended, but the 2024 fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. So, too, is the RotoWire Roundtable, which we've chosen to roll out several months earlier this year. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Perhaps the most interesting thing to note about the rankings at this early stage is the difference between this year's top five and last year's top five. Last year's ADP charts showed a tier of five players who were all considered legitimate first-overall candidates, and by our final installment of the Roundtable, we'd each picked a different one. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Jeff's pick) ended up claiming the top spot in earned value by a wide margin after becoming the first member of the 40-70 club, and it should be no surprise that he's the consensus No. 1 this year. After that, though, six different players show up as second or third for at least one of us, and nine different players feature in at least one of our top fives. The difficult decisions will start early this year, unless you're lucky enough to land the first pick.
Perhaps the most interesting thing to note about the rankings at this early stage is the difference between this year's top five and last year's top five. Last year's ADP charts showed a tier of five players who were all considered legitimate first-overall candidates, and by our final installment of the Roundtable, we'd each picked a different one. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Jeff's pick) ended up claiming the top spot in earned value by a wide margin after becoming the first member of the 40-70 club, and it should be no surprise that he's the consensus No. 1 this year. After that, though, six different players show up as second or third for at least one of us, and nine different players feature in at least one of our top fives. The difficult decisions will start early this year, unless you're lucky enough to land the first pick.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.0
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4.0
|3.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|2
|2
|7
|5
|3
|4.3
|3.5
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|SS
|4
|3
|8
|2
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|7
|5
|2
|4
|5
|5.8
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|5
|7
|3
|8
|6
|6.3
|6.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|9
|4
|9
|3
|7
|7.0
|6.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, OF
|6
|10
|5
|7
|8
|8.5
|8
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|3
|6
|15
|10
|9
|10.3
|9
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|OF
|8
|17
|10
|6
|10
|10.3
|11
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|15
|8
|4
|14
|11
|11.3
|12
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|12
|12
|12
|9
|12
|13.5
|12
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|13
|19
|11
|11
|13
|17.5
|12.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|10
|9
|36
|15
|14
|14.0
|13.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|11
|13
|14
|18
|15
|14.8
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|FA
|DH
|17
|11
|6
|25
|16
|17.5
|15.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|18
|26
|13
|13
|17
|18.5
|17.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|19
|16
|27
|12
|18
|17.8
|18
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|14
|20
|21
|16
|19
|19.8
|20
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|25
|14
|17
|23
|20
|21.0
|21
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|24
|25
|18
|17
|21
|23.3
|23
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|26
|21
|24
|22
|22
|25.0
|24.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|28
|31
|20
|21
|23
|26.0
|27
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|21
|29
|28
|26
|24
|29.5
|27.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|30
|15
|25
|48
|25
|27.5
|28.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|20
|30
|33
|27
|26
|29.3
|29
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|29
|24
|29
|35
|27
|31.3
|29.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|32
|27
|47
|19
|28
|30.0
|30
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|27
|37
|23
|33
|29
|30.3
|30
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|31
|45
|16
|29
|30
|28.5
|30.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|33
|18
|35
|28
|31
|30.0
|31
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|16
|42
|38
|24
|32
|31.3
|34
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|38
|34
|19
|34
|33
|35.0
|35
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|23
|22
|48
|47
|34
|38.0
|35
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|40
|56
|26
|30
|35
|37.0
|36
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|34
|32
|44
|38
|36
|38.0
|36.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|36
|35
|37
|44
|37
|38.0
|36.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|41
|28
|32
|51
|38
|35.5
|37.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS, 3B
|22
|38
|45
|37
|39
|36.0
|38
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS, 3B
|46
|48
|30
|20
|40
|42.3
|39.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|39
|59
|40
|31
|41
|43.8
|43.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|35
|36
|51
|53
|42
|42.5
|44
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|48
|33
|49
|40
|43
|47.8
|45.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|52
|66
|34
|39
|44
|54.5
|48
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|43
|53
|80
|42
|45
|50.0
|49
|Aaron Nola
|FA
|P
|42
|44
|60
|54
|46
|49.5
|50
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|37
|57
|43
|61
|47
|53.0
|50
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|45
|23
|89
|55
|48
|58.3
|50
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|57
|43
|92
|41
|49
|48.3
|52.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|64
|41
|22
|66
|50
|52.3
|54
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|53
|55
|39
|62
|51
|58.8
|56
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|56
|39
|84
|56
|52
|55.3
|57
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|50
|71
|64
|36
|53
|59.5
|57.5
|Cody Bellinger
|FA
|1B, OF
|49
|80
|66
|43
|54
|74.3
|58.5
|Josh Hader
|FA
|P
|70
|47
|135
|45
|55
|68.8
|59
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|60
|99
|58
|58
|56
|60.5
|59.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B, SS
|55
|82
|41
|64
|57
|62.8
|59.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|62
|40
|57
|92
|58
|64.8
|61.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|72
|51
|86
|50
|59
|72.0
|61.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|71
|52
|119
|46
|60
|67.8
|63
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|66
|60
|59
|86
|61
|60.5
|64.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|51
|81
|78
|32
|62
|68.3
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|54
|75
|87
|57
|63
|75.5
|67
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|75
|50
|118
|59
|64
|77.0
|67
|Sonny Gray
|FA
|P
|120
|63
|54
|71
|65
|72.3
|69.5
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|85
|65
|71
|68
|66
|89.3
|70
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|76
|64
|157
|60
|67
|72.8
|71
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|61
|88
|63
|79
|68
|73.0
|72
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|47
|101
|75
|69
|69
|73.0
|72.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|69
|76
|62
|85
|70
|91.5
|74
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|81
|153
|65
|67
|71
|87.5
|76
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|78
|49
|149
|74
|72
|87.8
|76
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|74
|46
|153
|78
|73
|69.3
|76.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|44
|77
|76
|80
|74
|81.0
|80
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|P
|87
|70
|94
|73
|75
|86.8
|80
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|90
|134
|53
|70
|76
|89.8
|80.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|94
|67
|46
|152
|77
|82.3
|81
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|65
|118
|97
|49
|78
|79.8
|82
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|82
|58
|82
|97
|79
|97.0
|83
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|77
|89
|146
|76
|80
|85.8
|83.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|84
|94
|83
|82
|81
|82.0
|85
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|97
|79
|61
|91
|82
|84.5
|86
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|105
|61
|77
|95
|83
|85.8
|86.5
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|107
|103
|70
|63
|84
|89.8
|86.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|88
|85
|68
|118
|85
|97.0
|87
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|145
|69
|73
|101
|86
|88.0
|87.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|59
|54
|116
|123
|87
|89.0
|88.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|67
|110
|114
|65
|88
|88.8
|90.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|96
|68
|85
|106
|89
|94.5
|91
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|110
|141
|55
|72
|90
|90.8
|97
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|2B, SS, 3B
|63
|106
|105
|89
|91
|100.0
|97
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|113
|98
|96
|93
|92
|98.3
|97.5
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|2B
|117
|78
|67
|131
|93
|104.8
|98.5
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|122
|62
|160
|75
|94
|100.8
|101
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|FA
|P
|118
|120
|81
|84
|95
|102.3
|101
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|135
|112
|72
|90
|96
|111.8
|104
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, 3B, OF
|92
|105
|103
|147
|97
|103.3
|104.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|80
|104
|124
|105
|98
|108.8
|105.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|104
|107
|121
|103
|99
|118.0
|105.5
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|P
|68
|72
|193
|139
|100
|109.0
|106.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|102
|111
|93
|130
|101
|101.5
|107
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|126
|140
|52
|88
|102
|113.3
|110
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|91
|121
|142
|99
|103
|111.8
|110.5
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|130
|73
|91
|153
|104
|118.5
|111
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS, OF
|162
|90
|126
|96
|105
|115.5
|111.5
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|101
|122
|88
|151
|106
|109.8
|112.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|89
|74
|136
|140
|107
|117.8
|112.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|112
|113
|101
|145
|108
|105.3
|113.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|95
|132
|50
|144
|109
|125.5
|114
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|119
|180
|109
|94
|110
|116.0
|114.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|136
|93
|74
|161
|111
|139.8
|115
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|98
|126
|231
|104
|112
|109.0
|117
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|121
|125
|113
|77
|113
|121.3
|117.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|111
|84
|166
|124
|114
|129.0
|117.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|100
|133
|181
|102
|115
|111.8
|118.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|79
|108
|131
|129
|116
|118.3
|120
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|141
|92
|140
|100
|117
|127.5
|120
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|125
|115
|158
|112
|118
|149.5
|121
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|93
|100
|263
|142
|119
|122.0
|123
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|140
|102
|112
|134
|120
|138.0
|123.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|138
|109
|107
|198
|121
|127.5
|126.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|170
|87
|133
|120
|122
|135.0
|127
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|DH
|108
|244
|42
|146
|123
|150.0
|132
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|127
|129
|209
|135
|124
|157.0
|132.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|115
|265
|98
|150
|125
|139.8
|133
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|128
|138
|179
|114
|126
|138.0
|135.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|154
|142
|129
|127
|127
|127.5
|136
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|P
|83
|128
|144
|155
|128
|144.8
|136.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|146
|127
|223
|83
|129
|144.3
|137
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|123
|187
|151
|116
|130
|170.8
|138
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|139
|281
|137
|126
|131
|156.8
|139.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|OF
|158
|253
|95
|121
|132
|131.5
|140.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|147
|136
|145
|98
|133
|131.5
|141
|Jordan Montgomery
|FA
|P
|152
|130
|90
|154
|134
|151.8
|144.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|124
|165
|203
|115
|135
|166.0
|144.5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|99
|169
|120
|276
|136
|168.8
|145
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|157
|268
|117
|133
|137
|135.5
|145.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|86
|154
|165
|137
|138
|146.0
|145.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|174
|119
|159
|132
|139
|148.0
|146.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|192
|145
|148
|107
|140
|149.0
|146.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|134
|159
|111
|192
|141
|153.8
|147.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|185
|233
|110
|87
|142
|160.5
|150
|Paul Sewald
|ARZ
|P
|150
|225
|150
|117
|143
|186.8
|150
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|143
|157
|309
|138
|144
|156.8
|152
|Adbert Alzolay
|CHC
|P
|131
|192
|156
|148
|145
|166.0
|153
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|132
|277
|174
|81
|146
|143.8
|155
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|161
|152
|104
|158
|147
|146.8
|155
|Zack Gelof
|OAK
|2B
|109
|156
|154
|168
|148
|160.5
|155.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|148
|223
|108
|163
|149
|151.8
|156
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|DH
|129
|91
|183
|204
|150
|152.5
|156
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|144
|170
|168
|128
|151
|153.0
|157
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|133
|97
|201
|181
|152
|147.5
|157.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|179
|96
|138
|177
|153
|149.5
|158
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|199
|83
|132
|184
|154
|159.5
|159
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|151
|207
|167
|113
|155
|160.5
|160
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|P
|153
|167
|186
|136
|156
|158.0
|161.5
|Clayton Kershaw
|FA
|P
|159
|139
|170
|164
|157
|158.8
|161.5
|Jorge Soler
|FA
|OF
|106
|204
|206
|119
|158
|162.5
|162
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|200
|124
|99
|227
|159
|167.0
|162
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|149
|175
|130
|214
|160
|152.8
|163.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|175
|95
|152
|189
|161
|174.0
|165
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|P
|156
|210
|164
|166
|162
|163.0
|166.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|172
|131
|161
|188
|163
|152.5
|167
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|164
|174
|102
|170
|164
|179.3
|170.5
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|142
|123
|199
|253
|165
|178.8
|171
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|191
|151
|232
|141
|166
|179.0
|172
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|3B
|189
|155
|250
|122
|167
|164.0
|172.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|173
|211
|100
|172
|168
|179.5
|173.5
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|176
|160
|211
|171
|169
|174.0
|174.5
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|160
|189
|222
|125
|170
|175.5
|175.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|137
|148
|214
|203
|171
|161.3
|176
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|103
|190
|177
|175
|172
|174.8
|178
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|220
|182
|123
|174
|173
|166.5
|179
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|197
|185
|173
|111
|174
|178.5
|179
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|190
|168
|194
|162
|175
|162.8
|179.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|169
|86
|190
|206
|176
|187.8
|180
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|171
|161
|189
|230
|177
|175.0
|181
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|116
|222
|213
|149
|178
|175.5
|181.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|219
|144
|69
|270
|179
|199.8
|182.5
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|279
|163
|155
|202
|180
|183.5
|183
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|195
|188
|178
|173
|181
|202.3
|183.5
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|183
|266
|184
|176
|182
|167.0
|185.5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|P
|187
|186
|185
|110
|183
|169.8
|186.5
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|P
|186
|198
|187
|108
|184
|198.0
|189
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|177
|171
|243
|201
|185
|184.5
|190
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|223
|302
|56
|157
|186
|204.0
|191.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|114
|162
|319
|221
|187
|194.5
|192
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|P
|166
|228
|205
|179
|188
|206.5
|192
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|188
|279
|163
|196
|189
|185.8
|193
|Michael King
|NYY
|P
|184
|248
|202
|109
|190
|190.8
|193
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|198
|149
|188
|228
|191
|193.8
|193.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|214
|173
|172
|216
|192
|196.8
|193.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|201
|321
|79
|186
|193
|234.8
|193.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|202
|370
|182
|185
|194
|208.8
|194
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|308
|219
|139
|169
|195
|199.3
|195
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|211
|179
|229
|178
|196
|199.5
|199
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 3B
|209
|203
|195
|191
|197
|189.8
|201
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|216
|195
|141
|207
|198
|209.8
|202
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|3B
|240
|196
|208
|195
|199
|195.0
|202.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|180
|117
|225
|258
|200
|215.3
|206
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|165
|284
|169
|243
|201
|197.3
|209.5
|Whit Merrifield
|FA
|2B, OF
|225
|243
|127
|194
|202
|213.0
|209.5
|Yennier Cano
|BAL
|P
|163
|270
|254
|165
|203
|212.3
|211.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|249
|177
|192
|231
|204
|206.3
|213
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|207
|256
|143
|219
|205
|222.0
|217
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|298
|259
|175
|156
|206
|219.5
|218
|Seth Lugo
|FA
|P
|242
|229
|207
|200
|207
|226.8
|218
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|178
|258
|311
|160
|208
|205.3
|219
|Matt Chapman
|FA
|3B
|194
|135
|244
|248
|209
|274.3
|219.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|204
|215
|454
|224
|210
|218.5
|220
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|256
|184
|275
|159
|211
|230.0
|220.5
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|241
|172
|200
|307
|212
|241.0
|221
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|155
|367
|162
|280
|213
|239.5
|221.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|DH
|235
|164
|351
|208
|214
|213.3
|222
|Justin Turner
|FA
|1B
|254
|275
|134
|190
|215
|232.8
|222
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|296
|191
|210
|234
|216
|238.5
|222
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|208
|236
|327
|183
|217
|219.3
|223
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|229
|217
|176
|255
|218
|222.5
|224.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|182
|216
|233
|259
|219
|214.3
|225
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|203
|143
|247
|264
|220
|224.8
|226
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|271
|176
|235
|217
|221
|217.0
|226.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|181
|287
|128
|272
|222
|224.0
|226.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|234
|300
|219
|143
|223
|245.3
|227
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|217
|237
|314
|213
|224
|243.3
|227.5
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|309
|240
|215
|209
|225
|221.3
|229.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|2B, 3B
|230
|178
|248
|229
|226
|243.5
|229.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|266
|193
|191
|324
|227
|224.3
|230
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|238
|181
|256
|222
|228
|216.5
|231
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|210
|282
|122
|252
|229
|230.0
|231
|Carlos Estevez
|LAA
|P
|236
|226
|278
|180
|230
|240.3
|231.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B
|243
|220
|217
|281
|231
|224.8
|238.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|233
|114
|308
|244
|232
|259.8
|239
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|DH
|247
|231
|197
|364
|233
|248.8
|242.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|288
|197
|313
|197
|234
|270.8
|243
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|239
|247
|230
|367
|235
|245.8
|243.5
|Charlie Morton
|FA
|P
|261
|235
|237
|250
|236
|263.0
|247
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|206
|249
|352
|245
|237
|273.8
|248
|Jackson Chourio
|MLW
|OF
|244
|252
|360
|239
|238
|260.5
|251
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|212
|328
|269
|233
|239
|240.0
|252
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|231
|274
|273
|182
|240
|254.3
|252.5
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|314
|251
|198
|254
|241
|273.8
|252.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|226
|254
|364
|251
|242
|286.0
|252.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|259
|246
|452
|187
|243
|236.0
|254
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|311
|267
|125
|241
|244
|271.3
|255
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|237
|339
|236
|273
|245
|253.5
|255.5
|Jeimer Candelario
|FA
|1B, 3B
|310
|283
|228
|193
|246
|276.3
|257.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|215
|137
|453
|300
|247
|262.8
|258
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|303
|263
|253
|232
|248
|259.0
|259.5
|Mitch Garver
|FA
|C
|274
|245
|238
|279
|249
|258.0
|260.5
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|307
|214
|180
|331
|250
|257.5
|261.5
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|221
|238
|285
|286
|251
|280.3
|262
|Elias Diaz
|COL
|C
|268
|342
|255
|256
|252
|256.0
|262.5
|Craig Kimbrel
|FA
|P
|294
|291
|234
|205
|253
|245.8
|263
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|310
|147
|220
|306
|254
|266.3
|263
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|1B, OF
|250
|221
|276
|318
|255
|269.5
|264
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|257
|255
|271
|295
|256
|270.5
|264.5
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|P
|313
|280
|240
|249
|257
|275.3
|264.5
|Lance Lynn
|FA
|P
|280
|206
|249
|366
|258
|268.0
|266.5
|Shea Langeliers
|OAK
|C
|312
|227
|246
|287
|259
|257.3
|267.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|P
|168
|326
|272
|263
|260
|266.0
|269
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|P
|228
|330
|196
|310
|261
|273.3
|269.5
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|270
|327
|227
|269
|262
|288.0
|272
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|285
|372
|259
|236
|263
|273.5
|275.5
|Michael Wacha
|FA
|P
|273
|257
|286
|278
|264
|269.8
|277
|Luis Campusano
|SD
|C
|251
|303
|310
|215
|265
|273.0
|278
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|282
|311
|274
|225
|266
|283.0
|282.5
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|276
|250
|317
|289
|267
|297.0
|282.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|255
|304
|368
|261
|268
|293.5
|284
|Brent Rooker
|OAK
|OF
|283
|276
|330
|285
|269
|276.3
|286
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|232
|158
|375
|340
|270
|253.8
|287.5
|Amed Rosario
|FA
|SS
|315
|260
|106
|334
|271
|277.5
|289
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|289
|289
|204
|328
|272
|281.3
|291
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|316
|218
|266
|325
|273
|266.8
|292
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|C, OF
|267
|146
|337
|317
|274
|303.8
|292.5
|Jordan Hicks
|FA
|P
|317
|264
|366
|268
|275
|287.0
|293
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|321
|309
|241
|277
|276
|298.3
|293
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, SS, 3B, OF
|304
|347
|260
|282
|277
|309.3
|293
|Jarred Kelenic
|SEA
|OF
|263
|292
|388
|294
|278
|286.3
|294
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|318
|205
|270
|352
|279
|286.8
|295.5
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|P
|322
|234
|280
|311
|280
|288.8
|296
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|OF
|269
|323
|221
|342
|281
|304.0
|296.5
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|OF
|320
|273
|264
|359
|282
|304.8
|297.5
|Joc Pederson
|FA
|OF
|281
|293
|302
|343
|283
|301.5
|298
|Jose Alvarado
|PHI
|P
|264
|332
|372
|238
|284
|306.3
|298.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|305
|278
|350
|292
|285
|286.5
|299
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|P
|292
|313
|306
|235
|286
|288.0
|301
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|300
|324
|226
|302
|287
|305.3
|302
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|196
|358
|421
|246
|288
|292.0
|303.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|323
|208
|353
|284
|289
|278.8
|304
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|P
|324
|183
|288
|320
|290
|304.3
|307
|Wilmer Flores
|SF
|1B, 3B
|328
|315
|299
|275
|291
|306.0
|307.5
|Joey Wiemer
|MLW
|OF
|325
|322
|284
|293
|292
|309.5
|310
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|326
|286
|294
|332
|293
|312.5
|311.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|327
|285
|342
|296
|294
|314.0
|312
|Brusdar Graterol
|LAD
|P
|301
|340
|292
|323
|295
|314.3
|314
|Sal Frelick
|MLW
|OF
|329
|333
|296
|299
|296
|318.0
|315
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|287
|355
|315
|315
|297
|313.8
|317.5
|Brady Singer
|KC
|P
|260
|344
|291
|360
|298
|318.8
|318.5
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|P
|293
|345
|304
|333
|299
|320.8
|318.5
|Orlando Arcia
|ATL
|2B
|299
|334
|347
|303
|300
|307.0
|321
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|330
|341
|245
|312