RotoWire Roundtable: Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2024

Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
November 4, 2023

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

The 2023 World Series may have just ended, but the 2024 fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. So, too, is the RotoWire Roundtable, which we've chosen to roll out several months earlier this year. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to note about the rankings at this early stage is the difference between this year's top five and last year's top five. Last year's ADP charts showed a tier of five players who were all considered legitimate first-overall candidates, and by our final installment of the Roundtable, we'd each picked a different one. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Jeff's pick) ended up claiming the top spot in earned value by a wide margin after becoming the first member of the 40-70 club, and it should be no surprise that he's the consensus No. 1 this year. After that, though, six different players show up as second or third for at least one of us, and nine different players feature in at least one of our top fives. The difficult decisions will start early this year, unless

Perhaps the most interesting thing to note about the rankings at this early stage is the difference between this year's top five and last year's top five. Last year's ADP charts showed a tier of five players who were all considered legitimate first-overall candidates, and by our final installment of the Roundtable, we'd each picked a different one. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Jeff's pick) ended up claiming the top spot in earned value by a wide margin after becoming the first member of the 40-70 club, and it should be no surprise that he's the consensus No. 1 this year. After that, though, six different players show up as second or third for at least one of us, and nine different players feature in at least one of our top fives. The difficult decisions will start early this year, unless you're lucky enough to land the first pick.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedNameTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.01Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF1111
24.03.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF2275
34.33.5Bobby Witt Jr.KCSS4382
44.54.5Kyle TuckerHOUOF7524
55.86Freddie FreemanLAD1B5738
66.36.5Corbin CarrollARZOF9493
77.06.5Mookie BettsLAD2B, OF61057
88.58Spencer StriderATLP361510
910.39Fernando Tatis Jr.SDOF817106
1010.311Aaron JudgeNYYOF158414
1111.312Trea TurnerPHISS1212129
1213.512Jose RamirezCLE3B13191111
1317.512.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF1093615
1414.013.5Gerrit ColeNYYP11131418
1514.814Shohei OhtaniFADH1711625
1617.515.5Matt OlsonATL1B18261313
1718.517.5Bryce HarperPHI1B19162712
1817.818Juan SotoSDOF14202116
1919.820Austin RileyATL3B25141723
2021.021Corey SeagerTEXSS24251817
2123.323Rafael DeversBOS3B26212422
2225.024.5Luis RobertCWSOF28312021
2326.027Zack WheelerPHIP21292826
2429.527.5Bo BichetteTORSS30152548
2527.528.5Corbin BurnesMLWP20303327
2629.329Marcus SemienTEX2B29242935
2731.329.5Kevin GausmanTORP32274719
2830.030Francisco LindorNYMSS27372333
2930.330Ozzie AlbiesATL2B31451629
3028.530.5Zac GallenARZP33183528
3130.031Pete AlonsoNYM1B16423824
3231.334Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B38341934
3335.035Luis CastilloSEAP23224847
3438.035Michael Harris IIATLOF40562630
3537.036Randy ArozarenaTBOF34324438
3638.036.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF36353744
3738.036.5Manny MachadoSD3B41283251
3835.537.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS, 3B22384537
3936.038Elly De La CruzCINSS, 3B46483020
4042.339.5Jose AltuveHOU2B39594031
4143.843.5Royce LewisMIN3B35365153
4242.544Framber ValdezHOUP48334940
4347.845.5Logan WebbSFP52663439
4454.548Tyler GlasnowTBP43538042
4550.049Aaron NolaFAP42446054
4649.550George KirbySEAP37574361
4753.050J.T. RealmutoPHIC45238955
4858.350Blake SnellFAP57439241
4948.352.5Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B64412266
5052.354Max FriedATLP53553962
5158.856Adley RutschmanBALC56398456
5255.357Pablo LopezMINP50716436
5359.557.5Cody BellingerFA1B, OF49806643
5474.358.5Josh HaderFAP704713545
5568.859Tarik SkubalDETP60995858
5660.559.5Nico HoernerCHC2B, SS55824164
5762.859.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B62405792
5864.861.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP72518650
5972.061.5Devin WilliamsMLWP715211946
6067.863Kyle SchwarberPHIOF66605986
6160.564.5CJ AbramsWASSS51817832
6268.366Freddy PeraltaMLWP54758757
6375.567Camilo DovalSFP755011859
6477.067Sonny GrayFAP120635471
6572.369.5Josh LoweTBOF85657168
6689.370Jhoan DuranMINP766415760
6772.871Christian YelichMLWOF61886379
6873.072Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B471017569
6973.072.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF69766285
7091.574Christian WalkerARZ1B811536567
7187.576Alexis DiazCINP784914974
7287.876Jordan RomanoTORP744615378
7369.376.5Logan GilbertSEAP44777680
7481.080Kyle BradishBALP87709473
7586.880Zach EflinTBP901345370
7689.880.5George SpringerTOROF946746152
7782.381Nolan JonesCOLOF651189749
7879.882Will Smith (LAD)LADC82588297
7997.083David BednarPITP778914676
8085.883.5Cedric MullinsBALOF84948382
8182.085Alex BregmanHOU3B97796191
8284.586Xander BogaertsSDSS105617795
8385.886.5Gleyber TorresNYY2B1071037063
8489.886.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF888568118
8597.087Dansby SwansonCHCSS1456973101
8688.087.5Kodai SengaNYMP5954116123
8789.088.5Justin SteeleCHCP6711011465
8888.890.5William ContrerasMLWC966885106
8994.591Joe MusgroveSDP1101415572
9090.897Ha-Seong KimSD2B, SS, 3B6310610589
91100.097Josh NaylorCLE1B113989693
9298.397.5Luis ArraezMIA2B1177867131
93104.898.5Ryan PresslyHOUP1226216075
94100.8101Yoshinobu YamamotoFAP1181208184
95102.3101Yandy DiazTB1B1351127290
96111.8104Spencer SteerCIN1B, 3B, OF92105103147
97103.3104.5Mike TroutLAAOF80104124105
98108.8105.5Triston CasasBOS1B104107121103
99118.0105.5Eury PerezMIAP6872193139
100109.0106.5Joe RyanMINP10211193130
101101.5107Andres GimenezCLE2B1261405288
102113.3110Salvador PerezKCC, 1B9112114299
103111.8110.5Anthony SantanderBALOF1307391153
104118.5111Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS, OF1629012696
105115.5111.5Lane ThomasWASOF10112288151
106109.8112.5Josh JungTEX3B8974136140
107117.8112.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF112113101145
108105.3113.5Teoscar HernandezSEAOF9513250144
109125.5114Anthony VolpeNYYSS11918010994
110116.0114.5Ketel MarteARZ2B1369374161
111139.8115Spencer TorkelsonDET1B98126231104
112109.0117Raisel IglesiasATLP12112511377
113121.3117.5Dylan CeaseCWSP11184166124
114129.0117.5Oneil CruzPITSS100133181102
115111.8118.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP79108131129
116118.3120Max MuncyLAD3B14192140100
117127.5120Andres MunozSEAP125115158112
118149.5121Jordan WalkerSTLOF93100263142
119122.0123Nathaniel LoweTEX1B140102112134
120138.0123.5Chris BassittTORP138109107198
121127.5126.5Willy AdamesMLWSS17087133120
122135.0127Christian Encarnacion-StrandCINDH10824442146
123150.0132Cole RagansKCP127129209135
124157.0132.5Evan CarterTEXOF11526598150
125139.8133Clay HolmesNYYP128138179114
126138.0135.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS154142129127
127127.5136Justin VerlanderHOUP83128144155
128144.8136.5Grayson RodriguezBALP14612722383
129144.3137Ryan HelsleySTLP123187151116
130170.8138TJ FriedlCINOF139281137126
131156.8139.5Marcell OzunaATLOF15825395121
132131.5140.5Sean MurphyATLC14713614598
133131.5141Jordan MontgomeryFAP15213090154
134151.8144.5Pete FairbanksTBP124165203115
135166.0144.5Cristian JavierHOUP99169120276
136168.8145Cal RaleighSEAC157268117133
137135.5145.5Tanner BibeeCLEP86154165137
138146.0145.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC174119159132
139148.0146.5Willson ContrerasSTLC192145148107
140149.0146.5Ian HappCHCOF134159111192
141153.8147.5Bryson StottPHI2B18523311087
142160.5150Paul SewaldARZP150225150117
143186.8150Hunter GreeneCINP143157309138
144156.8152Adbert AlzolayCHCP131192156148
145166.0153Esteury RuizOAKOF13227717481
146143.8155Yainer DiazHOUC161152104158
147146.8155Zack GelofOAK2B109156154168
148160.5155.5Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B148223108163
149151.8156Eloy JimenezCWSDH12991183204
150152.5156Mitch KellerPITP144170168128
151153.0157Kenley JansenBOSP13397201181
152147.5157.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B17996138177
153149.5158J.D. MartinezFADH19983132184
154159.5159Evan PhillipsLADP151207167113
155160.5160Bobby MillerLADP153167186136
156158.0161.5Clayton KershawFAP159139170164
157158.8161.5Jorge SolerFAOF106204206119
158162.5162Brandon NimmoNYMOF20012499227
159167.0162Jeremy PenaHOUSS149175130214
160152.8163.5Shane BieberCLEP17595152189
161174.0165Tanner ScottMIAP156210164166
162163.0166.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP172131161188
163152.5167James OutmanLADOF164174102170
164179.3170.5Jose AbreuHOU1B142123199253
165178.8171Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B191151232141
166179.0172Jake BurgerMIA3B189155250122
167164.0172.5Merrill KellyARZP173211100172
168179.5173.5Masataka YoshidaBOSOF176160211171
169174.0174.5Chas McCormickHOUOF160189222125
170175.5175.5Riley GreeneDETOF137148214203
171161.3176Yu DarvishSDP103190177175
172174.8178Eduardo RodriguezDETP220182123174
173166.5179Chris SaleBOSP197185173111
174178.5179Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B190168194162
175162.8179.5Carlos CorreaMINSS16986190206
176187.8180Trevor StoryBOSSS171161189230
177175.0181Noelvi MarteCIN3B116222213149
178175.5181.5Steven KwanCLEOF21914469270
179199.8182.5Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF279163155202
180183.5183Jose BerriosTORP195188178173
181202.3183.5Bo NaylorCLEC183266184176
182167.0185.5Max ScherzerTEXP187186185110
183169.8186.5Braxton GarrettMIAP186198187108
184198.0189Kerry CarpenterDETOF177171243201
185184.5190Ezequiel TovarCOLSS22330256157
186204.0191.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP114162319221
187194.5192Walker BuehlerLADP166228205179
188206.5192Keibert RuizWASC188279163196
189185.8193Michael KingNYYP184248202109
190190.8193Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF198149188228
191193.8193.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC214173172216
192196.8193.5Bailey OberMINP20132179186
193234.8193.5Jonah HeimTEXC202370182185
194208.8194Edouard JulienMIN2B308219139169
195199.3195Lars NootbaarSTLOF211179229178
196199.5199Isaac ParedesTB1B, 3B209203195191
197189.8201Josh BellCLE1B216195141207
198209.8202Maikel GarciaKC3B240196208195
199195.0202.5Bryce MillerSEAP180117225258
200215.3206Starling MarteNYMOF165284169243
201197.3209.5Whit MerrifieldFA2B, OF225243127194
202213.0209.5Yennier CanoBALP163270254165
203212.3211.5Ty FranceSEA1B249177192231
204206.3213Jarren DuranBOSOF207256143219
205222.0217Zach NetoLAASS298259175156
206219.5218Seth LugoFAP242229207200
207226.8218Nolan GormanSTL2B178258311160
208205.3219Matt ChapmanFA3B194135244248
209274.3219.5Hunter BrownHOUP204215454224
210218.5220Jack SuwinskiPITOF256184275159
211230.0220.5Alex VerdugoBOSOF241172200307
212241.0221Gabriel MorenoARZC155367162280
213239.5221.5Byron BuxtonMINDH235164351208
214213.3222Justin TurnerFA1B254275134190
215232.8222Nestor CortesNYYP296191210234
216238.5222Brandon LoweTB2B208236327183
217219.3223Tyler StephensonCINC229217176255
218222.5224.5Triston McKenzieCLEP182216233259
219214.3225Eugenio SuarezSEA3B203143247264
220224.8226Alejandro KirkTORC271176235217
221217.0226.5Daulton VarshoTOROF181287128272
222224.0226.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF234300219143
223245.3227Anthony RizzoNYY1B217237314213
224243.3227.5Marcus StromanCHCP309240215209
225221.3229.5Ryan McMahonCOL2B, 3B230178248229
226243.5229.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF266193191324
227224.3230Reid DetmersLAAP238181256222
228216.5231Junior CamineroTB3B210282122252
229230.0231Carlos EstevezLAAP236226278180
230240.3231.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B243220217281
231224.8238.5Brayan BelloBOSP233114308244
232259.8239Joey MenesesWASDH247231197364
233248.8242.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP288197313197
234270.8243Miles MikolasSTLP239247230367
235245.8243.5Charlie MortonFAP261235237250
236263.0247Tyler O'NeillSTLOF206249352245
237273.8248Jackson ChourioMLWOF244252360239
238260.5251Lucas GiolitoCWSP212328269233
239240.0252Ryan MountcastleBAL1B231274273182
240254.3252.5Danny JansenTORC314251198254
241273.8252.5Bryan WooSEAP226254364251
242286.0252.5Nick LodoloCINP259246452187
243236.0254Johan RojasPHIOF311267125241
244271.3255Jon GrayTEXP237339236273
245253.5255.5Jeimer CandelarioFA1B, 3B310283228193
246276.3257.5Carlos RodonNYYP215137453300
247262.8258Kyle FinneganWASP303263253232
248259.0259.5Mitch GarverFAC274245238279
249258.0260.5Andrew BenintendiCWSOF307214180331
250257.5261.5Jorge PolancoMIN2B221238285286
251280.3262Elias DiazCOLC268342255256
252256.0262.5Craig KimbrelFAP294291234205
253245.8263Austin HaysBALOF310147220306
254266.3263Alex KirilloffMIN1B, OF250221276318
255269.5264Kutter CrawfordBOSP257255271295
256270.5264.5Griffin CanningLAAP313280240249
257275.3264.5Lance LynnFAP280206249366
258268.0266.5Shea LangeliersOAKC312227246287
259257.3267.5Ryan PepiotLADP168326272263
260266.0269Nick PivettaBOSP228330196310
261273.3269.5Leody TaverasTEXOF270327227269
262288.0272Kenta MaedaMINP285372259236
263273.5275.5Michael WachaFAP273257286278
264269.8277Luis CampusanoSDC251303310215
265273.0278Shane BazTBP282311274225
266283.0282.5Taj BradleyTBP276250317289
267297.0282.5Brandon PfaadtARZP255304368261
268293.5284Brent RookerOAKOF283276330285
269276.3286Kris BryantCOLOF232158375340
270253.8287.5Amed RosarioFASS315260106334
271277.5289Bryan De La CruzMIAOF289289204328
272281.3291Tim AndersonCWSSS316218266325
273266.8292MJ MelendezKCC, OF267146337317
274303.8292.5Jordan HicksFAP317264366268
275287.0293Tommy PhamFAOF321309241277
276298.3293Luis RengifoLAA2B, SS, 3B, OF304347260282
277309.3293Jarred KelenicSEAOF263292388294
278286.3294Andrew HeaneyTEXP318205270352
279286.8295.5Bryce ElderATLP322234280311
280288.8296Max KeplerMINOF269323221342
281304.0296.5Seth BrownOAKOF320273264359
282304.8297.5Joc PedersonFAOF281293302343
283301.5298Jose AlvaradoPHIP264332372238
284306.3298.5Brandon MarshPHIOF305278350292
285286.5299Yusei KikuchiTORP292313306235
286288.0301J.P. CrawfordSEASS300324226302
287305.3302Jake FraleyCINOF196358421246
288292.0303.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF323208353284
289278.8304Logan AllenCLEP324183288320
290304.3307Wilmer FloresSF1B, 3B328315299275
291306.0307.5Joey WiemerMLWOF325322284293
292309.5310Tanner HouckBOSP326286294332
293312.5311.5MacKenzie GoreWASP327285342296
294314.0312Brusdar GraterolLADP301340292323
295314.3314Sal FrelickMLWOF329333296299
296318.0315Ryan JeffersMINC287355315315
297313.8317.5Brady SingerKCP260344291360
298318.8318.5Edward CabreraMIAP293345304333
299320.8318.5Orlando ArciaATL2B299334347303
300307.0321Clarke SchmidtNYYP330341245312

