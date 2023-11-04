RotoWire Roundtable: Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

The 2023 World Series may have just ended, but the 2024 fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. So, too, is the RotoWire Roundtable, which we've chosen to roll out several months earlier this year. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to note about the rankings at this early stage is the difference between this year's top five and last year's top five. Last year's ADP charts showed a tier of five players who were all considered legitimate first-overall candidates, and by our final installment of the Roundtable, we'd each picked a different one. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Jeff's pick) ended up claiming the top spot in earned value by a wide margin after becoming the first member of the 40-70 club, and it should be no surprise that he's the consensus No. 1 this year. After that, though, six different players show up as second or third for at least one of us, and nine different players feature in at least one of our top fives. The difficult decisions will start early this year, unless