Todd's Takes: Arsenals and Angles

To my surprise, Shelton offered an unexpected response, but one in retrospect makes a ton of sense. He pointed out there isn't much of a delta between Winckowski's pitches, so instead of guessing the type, his batters were instructed to focus on a zone. The premise is with a small difference in velocity between pitches, the hitter could adjust, so if they were narrowed in on one zone, they could get a good rip,

To put things in perspective, my experience as a guess hitter was guessing I should waddle back to the bench after the ump rang me up again.

I've always thought the best approach against two-pitch guys is sitting on one pitch or the other, since you'll no doubt get at least one chance to hack away per plate appearance.

Anyway, a couple weeks ago I was listening to the radio pregame show for the Pirates and Red Sox. It was the Pittsburgh station, so they were interviewing skipper Derek Shelton about how the team would approach Boston starter Josh Winckowski . The interviewer pointed out Winckowski is essentially a two-pitch guy, and the Pirates hitters have had very little, if any exposure to the righty.

First off, I'm behind schedule with this series, but I promise to catch up over the last month and into October. Remember, the regular season ends on Wednesday, October 5, as it was extended to fit in the week lost to the lockout. Wow, that seems so long ago.

Guess Again

This got me thinking as the notion begs a bevy of studies.

What are the most common tandems for two-pitch guys?

What is the delta between pitches for two-pitch guys?

Do they move the ball around more to compensate for the smaller arsenal?

In general, are two-pitch starters less effective than those with at least three offerings?

Most of the time, when I head down a rabbit hole of this nature, more ideas manifest, as I'm sure they will again.

Trust me, I'm not complaining, I love doing what I do, but one of the pitfalls is aiming to get my first set of projections ready by November 1, pretty much simultaneous with the NFBC opening up drafting season. I do the best I can, but there is a bunch of research I want to do to refine regressions and the like, and I can't do it in time for a November 1 rollout. The studies mentioned above are now added to the list. I'm up front about how projections will be refined over the course of the offseason as I complete some studies, especially with regards to pitching. Though, with the potential of the shift legislation and some humidor investigation, batters' numbers will be tweaked as well.

I began to pull some data for the two-pitch research and thought I'd share. Right now, it'll just be presented without much commentary. The tables can be sorted, and you can paste them into Excel if you want to do some of your own analysis.

Here is the pitch mix for all hurlers who have started at least five games so far this season. There are some openers which should be pruned for crunching the data, but I left them in for now. Please note, sinkers are classified as two-seam fastballs.

Since Winckowski was the impetus, I checked him out to discover he throws five pitches, but uses his sinker and slider 70 percent of the time.

Here is a table showing the average velocity for each pitch. The last column is the delta between the fastest and slowest for each hurler.

Sure enough, Winckowski demonstrates one of to smallest differences, magnified by throwing five pitches. For what it's worth, the Pirates lit him up.

One general observation: I know there's some cause and effect in play, but it's still amazing that only 13 pitchers who have started at least five games throw a splitter at least 10% of the time, considering the splitter is, by the numbers, the most effective MLB pitch.

Stick to Pitch Talk

One of my pet peeves is how verbatim announcers (and thus fans) treat pitches shown on TV, when their perceived movement and location is influenced by the camera angle. This video is fantastic, though the dude's attempts at humor leave much to be desired.

