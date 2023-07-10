The Z Files: DraftKings Second Half Best Ball Rankings

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

DraftKings is best known for their Daily Fantasy and Sports Book. However, they are running a second half MLB best ball tournament. The prize pool is $30,000 with $10,000 going to the overall champion. The contest consists of four rounds, survivor style.

The $5 price point is designed for multiple entries, with a cap of 150 per account. Drafts are sit-and-go style, with 12 teams in each league.

Each drafter picks 20 players. Every week, the site optimizes a lineup composed of three pitchers, three infielders and three outfielders.

Converting rest-of-season projections to expected points, then adjusting for replacement reveals a heavy focus on outfielders, with pitching pushed down the rankings. This syncs well with a strategy of concentrating on hitters for the first two or maybe three rounds, then drafting pitching with the hope a couple of arms each week have two starts, embellishing their total. On the other hand, if the room seems to be waiting even longer on pitching, grabbing a pair of aces, then waiting until the offense is filled to jump back to pitching can work, since you only need (at least in theory), one more hurler to have a solid week, thus make your active lineup.

As is the key to all drafting, reading the room is key. After entering a few contests, you'll get a feel for the flow, and be able to adjust the following rankings to fit your style and team build philosophy.

Good luck!