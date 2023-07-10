Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: DraftKings Second Half Best Ball Rankings

July 10, 2023

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

DraftKings is best known for their Daily Fantasy and Sports Book. However, they are running a second half MLB best ball tournament. The prize pool is $30,000 with $10,000 going to the overall champion. The contest consists of four rounds, survivor style.

The $5 price point is designed for multiple entries, with a cap of 150 per account. Drafts are sit-and-go style, with 12 teams in each league.

Each drafter picks 20 players. Every week, the site optimizes a lineup composed of three pitchers, three infielders and three outfielders. 

Converting rest-of-season projections to expected points, then adjusting for replacement reveals a heavy focus on outfielders, with pitching pushed down the rankings. This syncs well with a strategy of concentrating on hitters for the first two or maybe three rounds, then drafting pitching with the hope a couple of arms each week have two starts, embellishing their total. On the other hand, if the room seems to be waiting even longer on pitching, grabbing a pair of aces, then waiting until the offense is filled to jump back to pitching can work, since you only need (at least in theory), one more hurler to have a solid week, thus make your active lineup.

As is the key to all drafting, reading the room is key. After entering a few contests, you'll get a feel for the flow, and be able to adjust the following rankings to fit your style and team build philosophy.

Good luck!

RankPlayerPOS
1Ronald Acuna Jr.OF1
2Shohei OhtaniOF2
3Mookie BettsOF3
4Aaron JudgeOF4
5Fernando Tatis Jr.OF5
6Kyle TuckerOF6
7Freddie FreemanIF1
8Jose RamirezIF2
9Matt OlsonIF3
10Adolis GarciaOF7
11Elly De La CruzIF4
12Paul GoldschmidtIF5
13Julio RodriguezOF8
14Corbin CarrollOF9
15Trea TurnerIF6
16Francisco LindorIF7
17Spencer StriderP1
18Juan SotoOF10
19Bryce HarperOF11
20Rafael DeversIF8
21Jose AltuveIF9
22Matt McLainIF10
23Randy ArozarenaOF12
24Bo BichetteIF11
25Yordan AlvarezOF13
26Wander FrancoIF12
27Pete AlonsoIF13
28Austin RileyIF14
29Marcus SemienIF15
30Vladimir Guerrero Jr.IF16
31Bobby Witt Jr.IF17
32Ozzie AlbiesIF18
33Nick CastellanosOF14
34Christian YelichOF15
35Gerrit ColeP2
36Michael Harris IIOF16
37Nolan ArenadoIF19
38Corey SeagerIF20
39Luis CastilloP3
40Framber ValdezP4
41Dylan CeaseP5
42Zac GallenP6
43Kyle SchwarberOF17
44Manny MachadoIF21
45Kevin GausmanP7
46Will SmithIF22
47Daulton VarshoOF18
48Byron BuxtonOF19
49Blake SnellP8
50Tyler GlasnowP9
51Joe MusgroveP10
52Cedric MullinsOF20
53Anthony VolpeIF23
54Steven KwanOF21
55Bryan ReynoldsOF22
56Logan GilbertP11
57Jordan WalkerOF23
58Corbin BurnesP12
59Anthony SantanderOF24
60Yu DarvishP13
61Teoscar HernandezOF25
62Alex BregmanIF24
63Masataka YoshidaOF26
64Riley GreeneOF27
65J.D. MartinezOF28
66George KirbyP14
67Cody BellingerOF29
68Zack WheelerP15
69George SpringerOF30
70Aaron NolaP16
71Christian WalkerIF25
72Adley RutschmanIF26
73James PaxtonP17
74Dansby SwansonIF27
75Marcus StromanP18
76Chris BassittP19
77Shane McClanahanP20
78Kenta MaedaP21
79Brandon NimmoOF31
80Tarik SkubalP22
81Luis ArraezIF28
82Michael KopechP23
83Max ScherzerP24
84Justin SteeleP25
85Logan WebbP26
86Josh JungIF29
87Justin VerlanderP27
88Ian HappOF32
89Christopher MorelOF33
90Julio UriasP28
91J.T. RealmutoIF30
92Nico HoernerIF31
93Jose BerriosP29
94Merrill KellyP30
95Mitch KellerP31
96Jorge SolerOF34
97Colton CowserOF35
98Sonny GrayP32
99Xander BogaertsIF32
100Jon GrayP33
101Nathan EovaldiP34
102Gunnar HendersonIF33
103Jordan WestburgIF34
104Gleyber TorresIF35
105Ranger SuarezP35
106Lance LynnP36
107Alex VerdugoOF36
108Jonathan IndiaIF36
109Brandon WoodruffP37
110James OutmanOF37
111Justin TurnerIF37
112Ketel MarteIF38
113Andres GimenezIF39
114Shane BieberP38
115Kodai SengaP39
116Sandy AlcantaraP40
117Carlos RodonP41
118Bryce MillerP42
119Starling MarteOF38
120Bryson StottIF40
121Willy AdamesIF41
122Pablo LopezP43
123Andrew AbbottP44
124Lucas GiolitoP45
125Eduardo RodriguezP46
126Luis SeverinoP47
127Charlie MortonP48
128Harrison BaderOF39
129Tyler WellsP49
130Taj BradleyP50
131Nathaniel LoweIF42
132Bailey OberP51
133Alex WoodP52
134Jeremy PenaIF43
135Marcell OzunaOF40
136Jazz Chisholm Jr.IF44
137Hunter BrownP53
138Jordan MontgomeryP54
139Kutter CrawfordP55
140Ty FranceIF45
141Luis Robert Jr.OF41
142Jake CronenworthIF46
143Matt ChapmanIF47
144Tommy EdmanIF48
145Drew WatersOF42
146Kyle BradishP56
147Kerry CarpenterOF43
148Freddy PeraltaP57
149Austin HaysOF44
150Max MuncyIF49
151Brayan BelloP58
152Zach EflinP59
153Clayton KershawP60
154Charlie BlackmonOF45
155Lane ThomasOF46
156Joe RyanP61
157Ross StriplingP62
158Jesus LuzardoP63
159Ryan MountcastleIF50
160Braxton GarrettP64
161Zach NetoIF51
162Sean MurphyIF52
163Alec BohmIF53
164Domingo GermanP65
165Spencer SteerIF54
166Thairo EstradaIF55
167Andrew HeaneyP66
168MacKenzie GoreP67
169Yusei KikuchiP68
170Eloy JimenezOF47
171Cristian JavierP69
172Hunter GreeneP70
173Logan AllenP71
174Bryce ElderP72
175Mike TroutOF48
176Eugenio SuarezIF56
177Yandy DiazIF57
178Daniel HudsonP73
179Eury PerezP74
180Amed RosarioIF58
181Seth LugoP75
182Andrew BenintendiOF49
183Jameson TaillonP76
184Javier BaezIF59
185Adam DuvallOF50
186Michael WachaP77
187Jose AbreuIF60
188Miles MikolasP78
189Spencer TorkelsonIF61
190Salvador PerezIF62
191Jeimer CandelarioIF63
192Whit MerrifieldIF64
193Trevor StoryIF65
194Brady SingerP79
195Max FriedP80
196Ryan McMahonIF66
197Trent GrishamOF51
198Jeff McNeilIF67
199Aaron CivaleP81
200Seiya SuzukiOF52
201Jarred KelenicOF53
202Tony GonsolinP82
203Kyle HendricksP83
204TJ FriedlOF54
205Tim AndersonIF68
206Martin PerezP84
207Josh BellIF69
208Jose QuintanaP85
209Luis MatosOF55
210CJ AbramsIF70
211Esteury RuizOF56
212Anthony RizzoIF71
213Patrick SandovalP86
214Chris SaleP87
215Jose UrquidyP88
216Kris BryantOF57
217Patrick WisdomIF72
218Anthony DeSclafaniP89
219Rowdy TellezIF73
220Garrett CleavingerP90
221Michael LorenzenP91
222Jake McCarthyOF58
223Jack FlahertyP92
224Tyler AndersonP93
225Manuel MargotOF59
226Jose SiriOF60
227Isaac ParedesIF74
228MJ MelendezIF75
229Carlos CorreaIF76
230Joey WiemerOF61
231Jesse WinkerOF62
232Josh NaylorOF63
233Jesus SanchezOF64
234Francisco AlvarezIF77
235Jarren DuranOF65
236Tanner HouckP94
237Alek ManoahP95
238Michael ConfortoOF66
239Zack GreinkeP96
240Bobby MillerP97
241Tyler O'NeillOF67
242Tanner BibeeP98
243Taijuan WalkerP99
244Josiah GrayP100
245Brandon MarshOF68
246Nick PrattoIF78
247Brian AndersonOF69
248Leody TaverasOF70
249Lars NootbaarOF71
250Brendan DonovanIF79
251Lourdes Gurriel Jr.OF72
252Reid DetmersP101
253Clarke SchmidtP102
254Adam WainwrightP103
255Mike YastrzemskiOF73
256Jake FraleyOF74
257Tyler StephensonIF80
258Nick LodoloP104
259Enrique HernandezOF75
260Max KeplerOF76
261Josh LoweOF77
262Paul BlackburnP105
263Tommy PhamOF78
264Andrew McCutchenOF79
265Edward OlivaresOF80
266Chas McCormickOF81
267Kyle FreelandP106
268Rich HillP107
269Kyle WrightP108
270Bryan De La CruzOF82
271Maikel GarciaIF81
272Trevor RogersP109
273Sean ManaeaP110
274Andres MunozP111
275Dean KremerP112
276Ben LivelyP113
277Garrett WhitlockP114
278JP SearsP115
279Ezequiel TovarIF82
280Trevor RichardsP116
281Carlos CarrascoP117
282Kyle GibsonP118
283Nick GonzalesIF83
284Dane DunningP119
285Edward CabreraP120
286AJ PollockOF83
287Michael SorokaP121
288Andrew PainterP122
289Andrew VaughnOF84
290Johan OviedoP123
291Luke WeaverP124
292Jack SuwinskiOF85
293J.P. FranceP125
294Jordan LylesP126
295Keegan ThompsonP127
296Griffin CanningP128
297Henry DavisOF86
298Alex CobbP129
299Taylor WardOF87
300Dylan CarlsonOF88
301Giancarlo StantonOF89
302Joey MenesesIF84
303Austin GomberP130
304Zach McKinstryIF85

