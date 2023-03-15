RotoWire Roundtable: Mid-March Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Opening Day is just over two weeks away, which means draft season is entering its busiest period. Our Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another set of updated rankings, with many players moving since our last update at the start of spring games. The movement starts right at the top, as Ronald Acuna has now edged out Trea Turner to move into the top spot. The top of the first round remains as clustered as ever, however. Each of us has a different player ranked first overall, and the average ranking of the five players in the top tier ranges from 2.3 to 3.5. Rearrange those five in any order you like and you aren't going to get weird looks, it seems. As for big changes later in the draft, the most notable is Jordan Walker, who jumped from 239 to 158.

If you're new to these rankings, the idea behind them was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring,