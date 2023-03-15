Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: Mid-March Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Update

RotoWire Roundtable: Mid-March Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
March 15, 2023

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Opening Day is just over two weeks away, which means draft season is entering its busiest period. Our Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another set of updated rankings, with many players moving since our last update at the start of spring games. The movement starts right at the top, as Ronald Acuna has now edged out Trea Turner to move into the top spot. The top of the first round remains as clustered as ever, however. Each of us has a different player ranked first overall, and the average ranking of the five players in the top tier ranges from 2.3 to 3.5. Rearrange those five in any order you like and you aren't going to get weird looks, it seems. As for big changes later in the draft, the most notable is Jordan Walker, who jumped from 239 to 158.

If you're new to these rankings, the idea behind them was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring,

Opening Day is just over two weeks away, which means draft season is entering its busiest period. Our Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another set of updated rankings, with many players moving since our last update at the start of spring games. The movement starts right at the top, as Ronald Acuna has now edged out Trea Turner to move into the top spot. The top of the first round remains as clustered as ever, however. Each of us has a different player ranked first overall, and the average ranking of the five players in the top tier ranges from 2.3 to 3.5. Rearrange those five in any order you like and you aren't going to get weird looks, it seems. As for big changes later in the draft, the most notable is Jordan Walker, who jumped from 239 to 158.

If you're new to these rankings, the idea behind them was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
13.02Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF1272
22.32.5Trea TurnerPHISS2313
33.33.5Jose RamirezCLE3B3424
43.54Aaron JudgeNYYOF5531
53.54Julio RodriguezSEAOF4145
66.86Kyle TuckerHOUOF6696
78.58Shohei OhtaniLAAUT, P79117
89.59Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B108128
910.810.5Juan SotoSDOF1171510
1012.010.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF191289
1111.011Manny MachadoSD3B9131012
1211.811Freddie FreemanLAD1B1210619
1312.011Mookie BettsLADOF8111811
1414.514.5Corbin BurnesMLWP14151316
1512.815Bo BichetteTORSS1516515
1617.516Austin RileyATL3B18142513
1718.317.5Pete AlonsoNYM1B16172218
1818.018Mike TroutLAAOF17191422
1917.518.5Gerrit ColeNYYP13202017
2018.819Bobby Witt Jr.KC3B, SS20181621
2119.520.5Rafael DeversBOS3B22231914
2221.821Fernando Tatis Jr.SDSS, OF21252120
2323.324Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B23281725
2431.825J.T. RealmutoPHIC24265324
2526.826Michael Harris IIATLOF29322323
2627.528Aaron NolaPHIP32222729
2736.330Spencer StriderATLP33216427
2840.330.5Edwin DiazNYMP31307426
2934.331.5Francisco LindorNYMSS26352848
3037.332Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30315533
3132.833Sandy AlcantaraMIAP27243941
3234.033Max ScherzerNYMP42333328
3332.534Brandon WoodruffMLWP34273534
3434.334.5Marcus SemienTEX2B25373243
3536.337.5Justin VerlanderNYMP28384237
3637.037.5Matt OlsonATL1B36392647
3742.838Luis RobertCWSOF44653032
3844.039Jacob deGromTEXP47296931
3937.039.5Jose AltuveHOU2B39402445
4043.339.5Daulton VarshoTORC, OF40346039
4148.040Nolan ArenadoSTL3B35367744
4239.540.5Shane McClanahanTBP45473630
4357.341.5Josh HaderSDP374110942
4443.844Randy ArozarenaTBOF38533450
4546.545Zack WheelerPHIP46443165
4650.345Will SmithLADC48427536
4752.847Cedric MullinsBALOF54794038
4845.048.5Corey SeagerTEXSS51542946
4950.551Dylan CeaseCWSP60455740
5056.051Max FriedATLP53494775
5156.353.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B55525266
5253.854Luis CastilloSEAP49466159
5360.554Jordan RomanoTORP52439156
5451.855Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B59516235
5558.355.5Kyle SchwarberPHIOF56744855
5659.355.5Julio UriasLADP50605176
5763.555.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF621004349
5854.057.5Kevin GausmanTORP63573858
5960.857.5Alek ManoahTORP67484583
6060.559.5Corbin CarrollARZOF61555868
6162.863Raisel IglesiasATLP41738453
6262.363.5Zac GallenARZP68505972
6365.363.5George SpringerTOROF73884654
6468.063.5Ryan PresslyHOUP435810269
6558.364.5Shane BieberCLEP66673763
6673.568.5Salvador PerezKCC577510062
6766.369Tim AndersonCWSSS72664978
6866.570.5Oneil CruzPITSS70714481
6971.870.5Devin WilliamsMLWP64778264
7072.071Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS85925457
7177.371Yu DarvishSDP756167106
7273.073.5Andres GimenezCLE2B77826370
7378.573.5Xander BogaertsSDSS826365104
7481.374Adley RutschmanBALC815612167
7575.074.5Framber ValdezHOUP79697082
7675.375Teoscar HernandezSEAOF698150101
7774.576Cristian JavierHOUP71948152
7872.876.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS65974188
7990.379Ryan HelsleySTLP995915251
8080.579.5Joe MusgroveSDP74689585
8181.379.5Starling MarteNYMOF836476102
8286.080Felix BautistaBALP907012460
8383.381Wander FrancoTBSS881036874
8480.581.5Gunnar HendersonBAL3B76629787
8582.382.5Alex BregmanHOU3B78728792
8680.883Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B80868671
8786.387Jose AbreuHOU1B100907184
8891.087Bryan ReynoldsPITOF867688114
8994.392Triston McKenzieCLEP849193109
90106.593.5Willson ContrerasSTLC968015991
91109.394Jake McCarthyARZOF1091717879
92113.895George KirbySEAP928318298
93103.895.5Camilo DovalSFP899813593
9488.396Eloy JimenezCWSOF5810290103
95110.598.5Blake SnellSDP1019515096
9695.899Willy AdamesMLWSS9878107100
97100.399Luis SeverinoNYYP9389114105
98104.3100Gleyber TorresNYY2B1171378380
99100.0101.5Logan WebbSFP1168756141
100103.0102Nathaniel LoweTEX1B9510599113
101103.8102.5Carlos CorreaMINSS1181089297
102101.0104.5Robbie RaySEAP9112211873
103107.8107Amed RosarioCLESS1219372145
104116.5107William ContrerasMLWC10411015399
105108.8110.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS10585116129
106110.3110.5Nestor CortesNYYP114101119107
107113.8111MJ MelendezKCC, OF97136110112
108109.0113Anthony SantanderBALOF13111579111
109114.3113Sean MurphyATLC11511115477
110105.8114Alejandro KirkTORC9413413461
111113.3114Steven KwanCLEOF10214085126
112113.8114Clay HolmesNYYP11184143117
113117.8114Kenley JansenBOSP87107156121
114116.3117Clayton KershawLADP10612814289
115133.8118.5David BednarPITP11212520494
116130.0119Nick LodoloCINP126112174108
117121.0119.5Rhys HoskinsPHI1B124104141115
118121.5120.5Byron BuxtonMINOF10313815590
119117.3122C.J. CronCOL1B12012494131
120122.5122Christian YelichMLWOF122114132122
121116.8124.5Tyler O'NeillSTLOF12912989120
122124.5124.5Logan GilbertSEAP110139112137
123129.5126Kris BryantCOLOF125163103127
124134.0126Nick CastellanosPHIOF123116129168
125166.8126.5Jhoan DuranMINP12899315125
126151.3128.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF136121232116
127127.3130Taylor WardLAAOF130119130130
128138.0130Lucas GiolitoCWSP127127165133
129138.3134.5Christian WalkerARZ1B119165125144
130150.5134.5Pete FairbanksTBP145106227124
131135.5135Ryan MountcastleBAL1B15119280119
132131.8135.5Brandon LoweTB2B16517010686
133138.0135.5Freddy PeraltaMLWP139113168132
134142.0136.5Eugenio SuarezSEA3B140123133172
135135.3137Seiya SuzukiCHCOF108159128146
136140.8138Nico HoernerCHCSS133179108143
137137.8141Anthony RizzoNYY1B149120147135
138146.0141.5Lance LynnCWSP132133169150
139149.8141.5Javier BaezDETSS155201115128
140140.5142Scott BarlowKCP107161171123
141141.8143Chris SaleBOSP16896185118
142146.3143.5Chris BassittTORP171145127142
143155.8143.5Hunter GreeneCINP15713024195
144149.3146Hunter RenfroeLAAOF138146146167
145162.8147Masataka YoshidaBOSOF234142123152
146144.8147.5Pablo LopezMINP144164120151
147139.3148Tyler StephensonCINC142157104154
148158.8148.5Jeffrey SpringsTBP147149191148
149159.5149Luis GarciaHOUP154144136204
150154.3149.5Tyler GlasnowTBP16022296139
151151.8150.5Charlie MortonATLP172141160134
152159.0153.5J.D. MartinezLADUT211118126181
153167.3155.5Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF134153224158
154139.8156Vaughn GrissomATL2B18115066162
155145.8156.5Ty FranceSEA1B169152101161
156159.0156.5Carlos RodonNYYP25017373140
157161.3157.5Jose MirandaMIN1B, 3B167132148198
158228.0157.5Jordan WalkerSTL3B156126471159
159152.3158.5Kyle WrightATLP113155162179
160160.5160Matt ChapmanTOR3B153167151171
161158.5160.5Brady SingerKCP182172131149
162162.0160.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP150154167177
163159.3161Ian HappCHCOF143158172164
164150.5161.5Jordan MontgomerySTLP166160113163
165151.5161.5Rowdy TellezMLW1B173166157110
166162.3163Drew RasmussenTBP170148175156
167166.8165.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B163168137199
168172.0165.5Max MuncyLAD2B, 3B135143222188
169160.0166.5Jorge PolancoMIN2B152117181190
170167.8167.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF148187200136
171175.8167.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS178223145157
172165.5169Josh BellCLE1B158202122180
173176.0169Andres MunozSEAP146109257192
174190.0169Dustin MayLADP162162260176
175168.5169.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF196156139183
176172.8169.5Alexis DiazCINP161147205178
177172.0171.5Joe RyanMINP137131214206
178181.0173.5Daniel BardCOLP164151183226
179176.3174.5Alex CobbSFP198175158174
180172.3175Danny JansenTORC180186170153
181174.3179.5Alec BohmPHI3B179180138200
182216.0184Hunter BrownHOUP202135361166
183185.0184.5Riley GreeneDETOF174178197191
184177.0186Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B184188111225
185182.5186.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF186208149187
186194.5187Jonathan IndiaCIN2B183185189221
187186.3188.5Alex VerdugoBOSOF192204164185
188179.3189Luis ArraezMIA1B, 2B195194144184
189232.3190Grayson RodriguezBALP175205380169
190209.3190.5Josh NaylorCLE1B207174301155
191202.5191Ketel MarteARZ2B199183178250
192185.3192Sonny GrayMINP210176208147
193205.8195.5Cody BellingerCHCOF251181184207
194198.0198Cal RaleighSEAC141255236160
195218.0200Tyler MahleMINP286199201186
196210.3200.5Ryan McMahonCOL3B206193247195
197205.0201Whit MerrifieldTOR2B, OF185245173217
198193.5204Josh RojasARZ2B, 3B189219117249
199204.3204.5Joey MenesesWAS1B, OF159234249175
200230.0206.5Gabriel MorenoARZC205367140208
201216.8207Josh JungTEX3B200214188265
202239.5207Reid DetmersLAAP204191353210
203203.8208Oscar GonzalezCLEOF197169230219
204213.3208.5Tony GonsolinLADP227190163273
205209.8209Keibert RuizWASC236260161182
206219.0209Anthony RendonLAA3B221197288170
207207.3209.5Travis d'ArnaudATLC188203216222
208215.5212Andrew BenintendiCWSOF215209198240
209216.3212.5Paul SewaldSEAP247229196193
210217.3212.5Jose BerriosTORP218207206238
211211.5213.5Andrew HeaneyTEXP214213281138
212221.3213.5Yandy DiazTB3B265231193196
213225.3213.5Mitch HanigerSFOF238189176298
214212.0214Jean SeguraMIA2B222198213215
215225.8214Kodai SengaNYMP208220302173
216233.0215DJ LeMahieuNYY1B, 2B, 3B235195187315
217236.8215Seth BrownOAK1B, OF323225194205
218237.5216Trevor RogersMIAP223177341209
219224.5218Miles MikolasSTLP216248220214
220229.0218Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B, 3B212224283197
221217.0219.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP230196209233
222223.8222Patrick SandovalLAAP203241250201
223229.0222.5Evan PhillipsLADP194277229216
224242.5222.5Jon GrayTEXP190335242203
225234.5229Jameson TaillonCHCP232218226262
226283.3229.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF226233509165
227273.0231Edward CabreraMIAP201221429241
228225.8232Miguel VargasLAD1B176263228236
229252.0232Luis UriasMLW2B, 3B, SS229227317235
230227.5232.5Merrill KellyARZP225240186259
231236.5233.5Ramon LaureanoOAKOF268228239211
232223.0234Triston CasasBOS1B213258166255
233233.5238.5Justin TurnerBOS3B277257180220
234235.0241.5Austin HaysBALOF244239177280
235214.5243CJ AbramsWASSS25427498232
236260.3245Joc PedersonSFOF220270333218
237242.5246Bryson StottPHI2B, SS209244248269
238245.3246Marcus StromanCHCP263226234258
239256.5246.5Yasmani GrandalCWSC239254306227
240245.3247Austin MeadowsDETOF271216255239
241254.3247.5Jose UrquidyHOUP248247244278
242260.5248.5Ha-Seong KimSD3B, SS241217328256
243257.5251.5Jack FlahertySTLP297249254230
244274.0251.5Trey ManciniCHC1B, OF260243399194
245256.3252Ezequiel TovarCOLSS240293264228
246248.5253.5Carlos CarrascoNYMP255200287252
247260.8254.5Jorge MateoBALSS258251321213
248275.0256.5Jonah HeimTEXC217370279234
249272.3257Michael ConfortoSFOF233242272342
250244.0258Tyler AndersonLAAP261256199260
251246.8259Jesse WinkerMLWOF267262256202
252268.3259Esteury RuizOAKOF252266309246
253297.0260Jarred KelenicSEAOF273210458247
254247.8261Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF257265192277
255261.8261.5Kolten WongSEA2B224253300270
256259.0262Sean ManaeaSFP280302210244
257277.8264.5Justin SteeleCHCP256358273224
258279.5264.5Alex LangeDETP193287396242
259313.3265.5Jorge SolerMIAOF283230492248
260264.0267Michael KopechCWSP310212280254
261273.3268Ross StriplingSFP305252275261
262267.8269Charlie BlackmonCOLOF287312221251
263279.3269Eric LauerMLWP249334289245
264271.3270Aaron CivaleCLEP316278262229
265235.0271Wil MyersCIN1B, OF293285105257
266282.3271Harrison BaderNYYOF275375212267
267265.5274Ranger SuarezPHIP272276231283
268281.3276.5Lance McCullers Jr.HOUP301281271272
269277.5277Nick GordonMIN2B, OF253303267287
270272.8279Yoan MoncadaCWS3B285273290243
271289.5279.5Randal GrichukCOLOF231368240319
272299.5279.5Bryce HarperPHIUT177182462377
273276.5281Christian VazquezMINC228316246316
274284.0281.5Alex WoodSFP342271292231
275299.3282Roansy ContrerasPITP282215418282
276285.0283Brandon MarshPHIOF242259332307
277273.0283.5Manuel MargotTBOF281286207318
278280.5284Martin PerezTEXP291283285263
279295.0284Andrew McCutchenPITOF401211277291
280289.0284.5Zach EflinTBP318364251223
281278.5286Garrett WhitlockBOSP278294202340
282297.3286Bryan De La CruzMIAOF279269293348
283285.8288Eduardo RodriguezDETP330282294237
284294.3288Taijuan WalkerPHIP270332269306
285308.0289Corey KluberBOSP408246266312
286289.8291.5Giovanny GallegosSTLP274309253323
287278.5295.5Cal QuantrillCLEP296295203320
288291.0297Craig KimbrelPHIP327280243314
289293.0297.5Jake FraleyCINOF219358296299
290301.3298.5Bailey OberMINP262318346279
291308.8299Spencer TorkelsonDET1B276361308290
292294.3299.5Eric HaaseDETC266355223333
293306.0299.5Kenta MaedaMINP334372265253
294282.8300Jose LeclercTEXP191261340339
295291.5300.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC237328274327
296303.3300.5Noah SyndergaardLADP328298303284
297305.0300.5Lane ThomasWASOF264355297304
298284.5302Luis GarciaWAS2B, SS317308217296
299314.5302Jeimer CandelarioWAS3B409330245274
300349.0302Tylor MegillNYMP368236580212

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB: Another Approach to Steals
MLB: Another Approach to Steals
MLB Barometer: Spring Training ADP Changes
MLB Barometer: Spring Training ADP Changes
Collette Calls: Buckle Up Part Deux
Collette Calls: Buckle Up Part Deux
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 2.0