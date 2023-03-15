RotoWire Roundtable: Mid-March Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Opening Day is just over two weeks away, which means draft season is entering its busiest period. Our Roundtable Rankings crew is back with another set of updated rankings, with many players moving since our last update at the start of spring games. The movement starts right at the top, as Ronald Acuna has now edged out Trea Turner to move into the top spot. The top of the first round remains as clustered as ever, however. Each of us has a different player ranked first overall, and the average ranking of the five players in the top tier ranges from 2.3 to 3.5. Rearrange those five in any order you like and you aren't going to get weird looks, it seems. As for big changes later in the draft, the most notable is Jordan Walker, who jumped from 239 to 158.
If you're new to these rankings, the idea behind them was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring,
These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|3.0
|2
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|1
|2
|7
|2
|2
|2.3
|2.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|2
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3.3
|3.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|3
|4
|2
|4
|4
|3.5
|4
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|5
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3.5
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|4
|1
|4
|5
|6
|6.8
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|6
|6
|9
|6
|7
|8.5
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|UT, P
|7
|9
|11
|7
|8
|9.5
|9
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|10
|8
|12
|8
|9
|10.8
|10.5
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|11
|7
|15
|10
|10
|12.0
|10.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|19
|12
|8
|9
|11
|11.0
|11
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|9
|13
|10
|12
|12
|11.8
|11
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|12
|10
|6
|19
|13
|12.0
|11
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|OF
|8
|11
|18
|11
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|14
|15
|13
|16
|15
|12.8
|15
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|15
|16
|5
|15
|16
|17.5
|16
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|18
|14
|25
|13
|17
|18.3
|17.5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|16
|17
|22
|18
|18
|18.0
|18
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|17
|19
|14
|22
|19
|17.5
|18.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|13
|20
|20
|17
|20
|18.8
|19
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|3B, SS
|20
|18
|16
|21
|21
|19.5
|20.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|22
|23
|19
|14
|22
|21.8
|21
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|SS, OF
|21
|25
|21
|20
|23
|23.3
|24
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|23
|28
|17
|25
|24
|31.8
|25
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|24
|26
|53
|24
|25
|26.8
|26
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|29
|32
|23
|23
|26
|27.5
|28
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|32
|22
|27
|29
|27
|36.3
|30
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|33
|21
|64
|27
|28
|40.3
|30.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|31
|30
|74
|26
|29
|34.3
|31.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|26
|35
|28
|48
|30
|37.3
|32
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|31
|55
|33
|31
|32.8
|33
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|27
|24
|39
|41
|32
|34.0
|33
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|P
|42
|33
|33
|28
|33
|32.5
|34
|Brandon Woodruff
|MLW
|P
|34
|27
|35
|34
|34
|34.3
|34.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|25
|37
|32
|43
|35
|36.3
|37.5
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|P
|28
|38
|42
|37
|36
|37.0
|37.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|36
|39
|26
|47
|37
|42.8
|38
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|44
|65
|30
|32
|38
|44.0
|39
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|47
|29
|69
|31
|39
|37.0
|39.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|39
|40
|24
|45
|40
|43.3
|39.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|C, OF
|40
|34
|60
|39
|41
|48.0
|40
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|35
|36
|77
|44
|42
|39.5
|40.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|45
|47
|36
|30
|43
|57.3
|41.5
|Josh Hader
|SD
|P
|37
|41
|109
|42
|44
|43.8
|44
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|38
|53
|34
|50
|45
|46.5
|45
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|46
|44
|31
|65
|46
|50.3
|45
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|48
|42
|75
|36
|47
|52.8
|47
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|54
|79
|40
|38
|48
|45.0
|48.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|51
|54
|29
|46
|49
|50.5
|51
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|60
|45
|57
|40
|50
|56.0
|51
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|53
|49
|47
|75
|51
|56.3
|53.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|55
|52
|52
|66
|52
|53.8
|54
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|49
|46
|61
|59
|53
|60.5
|54
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|52
|43
|91
|56
|54
|51.8
|55
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|59
|51
|62
|35
|55
|58.3
|55.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|56
|74
|48
|55
|56
|59.3
|55.5
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|P
|50
|60
|51
|76
|57
|63.5
|55.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|62
|100
|43
|49
|58
|54.0
|57.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|63
|57
|38
|58
|59
|60.8
|57.5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|P
|67
|48
|45
|83
|60
|60.5
|59.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|61
|55
|58
|68
|61
|62.8
|63
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|41
|73
|84
|53
|62
|62.3
|63.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|68
|50
|59
|72
|63
|65.3
|63.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|73
|88
|46
|54
|64
|68.0
|63.5
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|43
|58
|102
|69
|65
|58.3
|64.5
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|66
|67
|37
|63
|66
|73.5
|68.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|57
|75
|100
|62
|67
|66.3
|69
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|72
|66
|49
|78
|68
|66.5
|70.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|70
|71
|44
|81
|69
|71.8
|70.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|64
|77
|82
|64
|70
|72.0
|71
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS
|85
|92
|54
|57
|71
|77.3
|71
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|75
|61
|67
|106
|72
|73.0
|73.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|77
|82
|63
|70
|73
|78.5
|73.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|82
|63
|65
|104
|74
|81.3
|74
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|81
|56
|121
|67
|75
|75.0
|74.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|79
|69
|70
|82
|76
|75.3
|75
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|69
|81
|50
|101
|77
|74.5
|76
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|71
|94
|81
|52
|78
|72.8
|76.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|65
|97
|41
|88
|79
|90.3
|79
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|99
|59
|152
|51
|80
|80.5
|79.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|74
|68
|95
|85
|81
|81.3
|79.5
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|83
|64
|76
|102
|82
|86.0
|80
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|90
|70
|124
|60
|83
|83.3
|81
|Wander Franco
|TB
|SS
|88
|103
|68
|74
|84
|80.5
|81.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|3B
|76
|62
|97
|87
|85
|82.3
|82.5
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|78
|72
|87
|92
|86
|80.8
|83
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|80
|86
|86
|71
|87
|86.3
|87
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|100
|90
|71
|84
|88
|91.0
|87
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|86
|76
|88
|114
|89
|94.3
|92
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|84
|91
|93
|109
|90
|106.5
|93.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|96
|80
|159
|91
|91
|109.3
|94
|Jake McCarthy
|ARZ
|OF
|109
|171
|78
|79
|92
|113.8
|95
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|92
|83
|182
|98
|93
|103.8
|95.5
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|89
|98
|135
|93
|94
|88.3
|96
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|OF
|58
|102
|90
|103
|95
|110.5
|98.5
|Blake Snell
|SD
|P
|101
|95
|150
|96
|96
|95.8
|99
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|98
|78
|107
|100
|97
|100.3
|99
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|P
|93
|89
|114
|105
|98
|104.3
|100
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|117
|137
|83
|80
|99
|100.0
|101.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|116
|87
|56
|141
|100
|103.0
|102
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|95
|105
|99
|113
|101
|103.8
|102.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|118
|108
|92
|97
|102
|101.0
|104.5
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|P
|91
|122
|118
|73
|103
|107.8
|107
|Amed Rosario
|CLE
|SS
|121
|93
|72
|145
|104
|116.5
|107
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|104
|110
|153
|99
|105
|108.8
|110.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|105
|85
|116
|129
|106
|110.3
|110.5
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|114
|101
|119
|107
|107
|113.8
|111
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|C, OF
|97
|136
|110
|112
|108
|109.0
|113
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|131
|115
|79
|111
|109
|114.3
|113
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|115
|111
|154
|77
|110
|105.8
|114
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|94
|134
|134
|61
|111
|113.3
|114
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|102
|140
|85
|126
|112
|113.8
|114
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|111
|84
|143
|117
|113
|117.8
|114
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|87
|107
|156
|121
|114
|116.3
|117
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|P
|106
|128
|142
|89
|115
|133.8
|118.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|112
|125
|204
|94
|116
|130.0
|119
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|126
|112
|174
|108
|117
|121.0
|119.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|PHI
|1B
|124
|104
|141
|115
|118
|121.5
|120.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|103
|138
|155
|90
|119
|117.3
|122
|C.J. Cron
|COL
|1B
|120
|124
|94
|131
|120
|122.5
|122
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|122
|114
|132
|122
|121
|116.8
|124.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|129
|129
|89
|120
|122
|124.5
|124.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|110
|139
|112
|137
|123
|129.5
|126
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|125
|163
|103
|127
|124
|134.0
|126
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|123
|116
|129
|168
|125
|166.8
|126.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|128
|99
|315
|125
|126
|151.3
|128.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|136
|121
|232
|116
|127
|127.3
|130
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|130
|119
|130
|130
|128
|138.0
|130
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|127
|127
|165
|133
|129
|138.3
|134.5
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|119
|165
|125
|144
|130
|150.5
|134.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|145
|106
|227
|124
|131
|135.5
|135
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|151
|192
|80
|119
|132
|131.8
|135.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|165
|170
|106
|86
|133
|138.0
|135.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|139
|113
|168
|132
|134
|142.0
|136.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|140
|123
|133
|172
|135
|135.3
|137
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|108
|159
|128
|146
|136
|140.8
|138
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|SS
|133
|179
|108
|143
|137
|137.8
|141
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|149
|120
|147
|135
|138
|146.0
|141.5
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|P
|132
|133
|169
|150
|139
|149.8
|141.5
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|155
|201
|115
|128
|140
|140.5
|142
|Scott Barlow
|KC
|P
|107
|161
|171
|123
|141
|141.8
|143
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|168
|96
|185
|118
|142
|146.3
|143.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|171
|145
|127
|142
|143
|155.8
|143.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|157
|130
|241
|95
|144
|149.3
|146
|Hunter Renfroe
|LAA
|OF
|138
|146
|146
|167
|145
|162.8
|147
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|234
|142
|123
|152
|146
|144.8
|147.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|144
|164
|120
|151
|147
|139.3
|148
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|142
|157
|104
|154
|148
|158.8
|148.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|P
|147
|149
|191
|148
|149
|159.5
|149
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|P
|154
|144
|136
|204
|150
|154.3
|149.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|160
|222
|96
|139
|151
|151.8
|150.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|172
|141
|160
|134
|152
|159.0
|153.5
|J.D. Martinez
|LAD
|UT
|211
|118
|126
|181
|153
|167.3
|155.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|134
|153
|224
|158
|154
|139.8
|156
|Vaughn Grissom
|ATL
|2B
|181
|150
|66
|162
|155
|145.8
|156.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|169
|152
|101
|161
|156
|159.0
|156.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|250
|173
|73
|140
|157
|161.3
|157.5
|Jose Miranda
|MIN
|1B, 3B
|167
|132
|148
|198
|158
|228.0
|157.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|3B
|156
|126
|471
|159
|159
|152.3
|158.5
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|P
|113
|155
|162
|179
|160
|160.5
|160
|Matt Chapman
|TOR
|3B
|153
|167
|151
|171
|161
|158.5
|160.5
|Brady Singer
|KC
|P
|182
|172
|131
|149
|162
|162.0
|160.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|150
|154
|167
|177
|163
|159.3
|161
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|143
|158
|172
|164
|164
|150.5
|161.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|P
|166
|160
|113
|163
|165
|151.5
|161.5
|Rowdy Tellez
|MLW
|1B
|173
|166
|157
|110
|166
|162.3
|163
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|170
|148
|175
|156
|167
|166.8
|165.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|163
|168
|137
|199
|168
|172.0
|165.5
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|2B, 3B
|135
|143
|222
|188
|169
|160.0
|166.5
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|152
|117
|181
|190
|170
|167.8
|167.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|148
|187
|200
|136
|171
|175.8
|167.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|178
|223
|145
|157
|172
|165.5
|169
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|158
|202
|122
|180
|173
|176.0
|169
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|146
|109
|257
|192
|174
|190.0
|169
|Dustin May
|LAD
|P
|162
|162
|260
|176
|175
|168.5
|169.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|196
|156
|139
|183
|176
|172.8
|169.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|161
|147
|205
|178
|177
|172.0
|171.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|137
|131
|214
|206
|178
|181.0
|173.5
|Daniel Bard
|COL
|P
|164
|151
|183
|226
|179
|176.3
|174.5
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|P
|198
|175
|158
|174
|180
|172.3
|175
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|180
|186
|170
|153
|181
|174.3
|179.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|179
|180
|138
|200
|182
|216.0
|184
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|202
|135
|361
|166
|183
|185.0
|184.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|174
|178
|197
|191
|184
|177.0
|186
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|184
|188
|111
|225
|185
|182.5
|186.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|186
|208
|149
|187
|186
|194.5
|187
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|183
|185
|189
|221
|187
|186.3
|188.5
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|192
|204
|164
|185
|188
|179.3
|189
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|1B, 2B
|195
|194
|144
|184
|189
|232.3
|190
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|175
|205
|380
|169
|190
|209.3
|190.5
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|207
|174
|301
|155
|191
|202.5
|191
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|199
|183
|178
|250
|192
|185.3
|192
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|P
|210
|176
|208
|147
|193
|205.8
|195.5
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|OF
|251
|181
|184
|207
|194
|198.0
|198
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|141
|255
|236
|160
|195
|218.0
|200
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|P
|286
|199
|201
|186
|196
|210.3
|200.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|206
|193
|247
|195
|197
|205.0
|201
|Whit Merrifield
|TOR
|2B, OF
|185
|245
|173
|217
|198
|193.5
|204
|Josh Rojas
|ARZ
|2B, 3B
|189
|219
|117
|249
|199
|204.3
|204.5
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|1B, OF
|159
|234
|249
|175
|200
|230.0
|206.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|205
|367
|140
|208
|201
|216.8
|207
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|200
|214
|188
|265
|202
|239.5
|207
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|204
|191
|353
|210
|203
|203.8
|208
|Oscar Gonzalez
|CLE
|OF
|197
|169
|230
|219
|204
|213.3
|208.5
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|P
|227
|190
|163
|273
|205
|209.8
|209
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|236
|260
|161
|182
|206
|219.0
|209
|Anthony Rendon
|LAA
|3B
|221
|197
|288
|170
|207
|207.3
|209.5
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|C
|188
|203
|216
|222
|208
|215.5
|212
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|215
|209
|198
|240
|209
|216.3
|212.5
|Paul Sewald
|SEA
|P
|247
|229
|196
|193
|210
|217.3
|212.5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|218
|207
|206
|238
|211
|211.5
|213.5
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|214
|213
|281
|138
|212
|221.3
|213.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|3B
|265
|231
|193
|196
|213
|225.3
|213.5
|Mitch Haniger
|SF
|OF
|238
|189
|176
|298
|214
|212.0
|214
|Jean Segura
|MIA
|2B
|222
|198
|213
|215
|215
|225.8
|214
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|208
|220
|302
|173
|216
|233.0
|215
|DJ LeMahieu
|NYY
|1B, 2B, 3B
|235
|195
|187
|315
|217
|236.8
|215
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|1B, OF
|323
|225
|194
|205
|218
|237.5
|216
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|P
|223
|177
|341
|209
|219
|224.5
|218
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|216
|248
|220
|214
|220
|229.0
|218
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B, 3B
|212
|224
|283
|197
|221
|217.0
|219.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|230
|196
|209
|233
|222
|223.8
|222
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|P
|203
|241
|250
|201
|223
|229.0
|222.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|194
|277
|229
|216
|224
|242.5
|222.5
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|190
|335
|242
|203
|225
|234.5
|229
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|P
|232
|218
|226
|262
|226
|283.3
|229.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|226
|233
|509
|165
|227
|273.0
|231
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|P
|201
|221
|429
|241
|228
|225.8
|232
|Miguel Vargas
|LAD
|1B
|176
|263
|228
|236
|229
|252.0
|232
|Luis Urias
|MLW
|2B, 3B, SS
|229
|227
|317
|235
|230
|227.5
|232.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|225
|240
|186
|259
|231
|236.5
|233.5
|Ramon Laureano
|OAK
|OF
|268
|228
|239
|211
|232
|223.0
|234
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|213
|258
|166
|255
|233
|233.5
|238.5
|Justin Turner
|BOS
|3B
|277
|257
|180
|220
|234
|235.0
|241.5
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|244
|239
|177
|280
|235
|214.5
|243
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|254
|274
|98
|232
|236
|260.3
|245
|Joc Pederson
|SF
|OF
|220
|270
|333
|218
|237
|242.5
|246
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B, SS
|209
|244
|248
|269
|238
|245.3
|246
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|263
|226
|234
|258
|239
|256.5
|246.5
|Yasmani Grandal
|CWS
|C
|239
|254
|306
|227
|240
|245.3
|247
|Austin Meadows
|DET
|OF
|271
|216
|255
|239
|241
|254.3
|247.5
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|P
|248
|247
|244
|278
|242
|260.5
|248.5
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|3B, SS
|241
|217
|328
|256
|243
|257.5
|251.5
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|P
|297
|249
|254
|230
|244
|274.0
|251.5
|Trey Mancini
|CHC
|1B, OF
|260
|243
|399
|194
|245
|256.3
|252
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|240
|293
|264
|228
|246
|248.5
|253.5
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|P
|255
|200
|287
|252
|247
|260.8
|254.5
|Jorge Mateo
|BAL
|SS
|258
|251
|321
|213
|248
|275.0
|256.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|217
|370
|279
|234
|249
|272.3
|257
|Michael Conforto
|SF
|OF
|233
|242
|272
|342
|250
|244.0
|258
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|P
|261
|256
|199
|260
|251
|246.8
|259
|Jesse Winker
|MLW
|OF
|267
|262
|256
|202
|252
|268.3
|259
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|252
|266
|309
|246
|253
|297.0
|260
|Jarred Kelenic
|SEA
|OF
|273
|210
|458
|247
|254
|247.8
|261
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|257
|265
|192
|277
|255
|261.8
|261.5
|Kolten Wong
|SEA
|2B
|224
|253
|300
|270
|256
|259.0
|262
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|P
|280
|302
|210
|244
|257
|277.8
|264.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|256
|358
|273
|224
|258
|279.5
|264.5
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|193
|287
|396
|242
|259
|313.3
|265.5
|Jorge Soler
|MIA
|OF
|283
|230
|492
|248
|260
|264.0
|267
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|P
|310
|212
|280
|254
|261
|273.3
|268
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|P
|305
|252
|275
|261
|262
|267.8
|269
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL
|OF
|287
|312
|221
|251
|263
|279.3
|269
|Eric Lauer
|MLW
|P
|249
|334
|289
|245
|264
|271.3
|270
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|P
|316
|278
|262
|229
|265
|235.0
|271
|Wil Myers
|CIN
|1B, OF
|293
|285
|105
|257
|266
|282.3
|271
|Harrison Bader
|NYY
|OF
|275
|375
|212
|267
|267
|265.5
|274
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|272
|276
|231
|283
|268
|281.3
|276.5
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|P
|301
|281
|271
|272
|269
|277.5
|277
|Nick Gordon
|MIN
|2B, OF
|253
|303
|267
|287
|270
|272.8
|279
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
|285
|273
|290
|243
|271
|289.5
|279.5
|Randal Grichuk
|COL
|OF
|231
|368
|240
|319
|272
|299.5
|279.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|UT
|177
|182
|462
|377
|273
|276.5
|281
|Christian Vazquez
|MIN
|C
|228
|316
|246
|316
|274
|284.0
|281.5
|Alex Wood
|SF
|P
|342
|271
|292
|231
|275
|299.3
|282
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|P
|282
|215
|418
|282
|276
|285.0
|283
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|242
|259
|332
|307
|277
|273.0
|283.5
|Manuel Margot
|TB
|OF
|281
|286
|207
|318
|278
|280.5
|284
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|P
|291
|283
|285
|263
|279
|295.0
|284
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|OF
|401
|211
|277
|291
|280
|289.0
|284.5
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|318
|364
|251
|223
|281
|278.5
|286
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|P
|278
|294
|202
|340
|282
|297.3
|286
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|279
|269
|293
|348
|283
|285.8
|288
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|330
|282
|294
|237
|284
|294.3
|288
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|P
|270
|332
|269
|306
|285
|308.0
|289
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|P
|408
|246
|266
|312
|286
|289.8
|291.5
|Giovanny Gallegos
|STL
|P
|274
|309
|253
|323
|287
|278.5
|295.5
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|P
|296
|295
|203
|320
|288
|291.0
|297
|Craig Kimbrel
|PHI
|P
|327
|280
|243
|314
|289
|293.0
|297.5
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|219
|358
|296
|299
|290
|301.3
|298.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|262
|318
|346
|279
|291
|308.8
|299
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|276
|361
|308
|290
|292
|294.3
|299.5
|Eric Haase
|DET
|C
|266
|355
|223
|333
|293
|306.0
|299.5
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|334
|372
|265
|253
|294
|282.8
|300
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|191
|261
|340
|339
|295
|291.5
|300.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|237
|328
|274
|327
|296
|303.3
|300.5
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|P
|328
|298
|303
|284
|297
|305.0
|300.5
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|264
|355
|297
|304
|298
|284.5
|302
|Luis Garcia
|WAS
|2B, SS
|317
|308
|217
|296
|299
|314.5
|302
|Jeimer Candelario
|WAS
|3B
|409
|330
|245
|274
|300
|349.0
|302
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|P
|368
|236
|580
|212