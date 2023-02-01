MLB Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 300

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Welcome to fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the beginning of February. While some drafters have been going at it since last fall, much of the fantasy baseball community is just waking up from hibernation. We're aiming to assist more of the early risers this year by bringing out the Roundtable Rankings a few weeks earlier than normal. These rankings are a companion to the custom rankings (driven by Jeff Erickson's projections) and cheat sheet (featuring Clay Link's ranks) found elsewhere on the site, with additional rankings from Todd Zola and Erik Halterman joining the list to form the composite Top 300. We'll update these rankings every few weeks until Opening Day.
You may find the rankings on this page useful in helping to get a sense of the spread of opinions a set of (presumably) reasonable people might have of a given player. That's one advantage a group of rankings like this has over a strict ADP ranking. ADP answers the question, "How much do the people who like this player really like him?" Those who are low on a player by definition rarely draft him, so their opinions aren't counted in his average draft position. Finding out how early you need to take a player to beat the rest of his biggest fans is certainly a question that you'll need to know the answer to at times, but if your question is closer to, "What's the range of opinions about this player?" consider consulting the table below.
These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. The players in the following table are ranked according to the median ranking by default, though you can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual rankings. Feel free to ask any of us to explain any player's rank in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.5
|1
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|2
|4
|2
|4
|3
|3.3
|3.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|4
|5
|3
|1
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|3
|2
|4
|5
|5
|6.5
|4
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|5
|3
|16
|2
|6
|6.5
|6.5
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|7
|7
|6
|6
|7
|6.8
|6.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|6
|6
|8
|7
|8
|9
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|UT, P
|8
|8
|12
|8
|9
|11.8
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|9
|11
|7
|20
|10
|11
|11
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|OF
|10
|12
|11
|11
|11
|11.3
|11
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|12
|9
|14
|10
|12
|12
|11.5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|16
|10
|13
|9
|13
|11.5
|12
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|11
|13
|9
|13
|14
|13.3
|13.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|15
|21
|5
|12
|15
|13.8
|14
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|14
|14
|10
|17
|16
|17.5
|17
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|3B, SS
|19
|15
|15
|21
|17
|16.8
|17.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|13
|19
|17
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|SS, OF
|20
|16
|20
|16
|19
|18.5
|18
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|17
|17
|21
|19
|20
|18.8
|18.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|23
|18
|19
|15
|21
|20
|20.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|21
|20
|25
|14
|22
|21.5
|22
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|18
|22
|24
|22
|23
|24
|25
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|24
|28
|18
|26
|24
|33.3
|25
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|22
|26
|61
|24
|25
|27.5
|27
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|29
|34
|22
|25
|26
|29.3
|29
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|35
|24
|27
|31
|27
|37.8
|30
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|32
|27
|64
|28
|28
|30.3
|30.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MLW
|P
|33
|25
|28
|35
|29
|34
|31
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|25
|30
|32
|49
|30
|38.3
|31.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|31
|32
|63
|27
|31
|32.5
|33
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|26
|23
|40
|41
|32
|36.3
|33.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|33
|48
|34
|33
|33.8
|34
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|P
|27
|40
|31
|37
|34
|39.3
|34
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|39
|29
|66
|23
|35
|36.8
|35.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|36
|47
|35
|29
|36
|38.8
|37.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|38
|48
|37
|32
|37
|37.5
|38
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|37
|39
|26
|48
|38
|37.3
|38.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|28
|36
|41
|44
|39
|38.5
|39.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|42
|37
|29
|46
|40
|42.5
|40
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|P
|44
|60
|36
|30
|41
|48.3
|40
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|34
|35
|79
|45
|42
|42.3
|40.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|48
|65
|23
|33
|43
|46
|41
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|C, OF
|43
|31
|71
|39
|44
|54.5
|42
|Josh Hader
|SD
|P
|40
|41
|94
|43
|45
|51
|44
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|50
|38
|80
|36
|46
|49.8
|47
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|41
|64
|43
|51
|47
|51.5
|48
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|49
|72
|47
|38
|48
|48.5
|48.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|54
|43
|30
|67
|49
|49.8
|50
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|59
|44
|56
|40
|50
|54.3
|52.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|58
|78
|34
|47
|51
|57.3
|53
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|47
|42
|81
|59
|52
|53.3
|53.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|51
|53
|54
|55
|53
|58
|53.5
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|P
|45
|57
|50
|80
|54
|55
|55
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|56
|54
|68
|42
|55
|58.8
|55
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|52
|74
|51
|58
|56
|64.8
|55
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|60
|103
|46
|50
|57
|54.3
|55.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|67
|50
|39
|61
|58
|59.3
|57
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|62
|52
|44
|79
|59
|61.3
|58.5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|P
|68
|49
|42
|86
|60
|56.5
|59.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|57
|45
|62
|62
|61
|64.5
|63
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|46
|55
|86
|71
|62
|65.8
|63.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|64
|63
|45
|91
|63
|58.8
|65
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|65
|67
|38
|65
|64
|62.8
|65
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|71
|46
|59
|75
|65
|79.5
|65
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|74
|56
|136
|52
|66
|78
|67
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|66
|51
|127
|68
|67
|70.8
|68
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|78
|90
|58
|57
|68
|67.8
|69
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|61
|77
|77
|56
|69
|75.3
|69
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|69
|69
|110
|53
|70
|74
|69.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|55
|75
|102
|64
|71
|61.3
|69.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|70
|73
|33
|69
|72
|68.3
|70.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|53
|79
|75
|66
|73
|68.8
|71
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|72
|70
|49
|84
|74
|69.3
|71
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|76
|66
|53
|82
|75
|73.3
|72.5
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS
|88
|85
|60
|60
|76
|78.5
|73
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|81
|59
|65
|109
|77
|75.8
|75.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|83
|68
|67
|85
|78
|72.3
|76
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|79
|58
|78
|74
|79
|76.8
|77
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|82
|83
|70
|72
|80
|77.3
|77.5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|73
|100
|82
|54
|81
|82.3
|77.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|86
|62
|69
|112
|82
|75.8
|79
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|87
|71
|57
|88
|83
|82.3
|85.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|85
|86
|52
|106
|84
|83
|85.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|84
|87
|88
|73
|85
|86
|86.5
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|75
|84
|89
|96
|86
|94.3
|87.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|94
|81
|139
|63
|87
|84.8
|90
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|3B
|90
|61
|98
|90
|88
|93.5
|90.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|89
|76
|92
|117
|89
|89.5
|92
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|100
|97
|74
|87
|90
|92
|92.5
|Wander Franco
|TB
|SS
|108
|110
|73
|77
|91
|93.5
|92.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|92
|119
|93
|70
|92
|96.3
|94.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|101
|88
|55
|141
|93
|98
|95
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|80
|93
|122
|97
|94
|98.3
|95.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|93
|98
|91
|111
|95
|110.8
|95.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|96
|82
|170
|95
|96
|97.5
|101.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|98
|80
|107
|105
|97
|117.8
|102
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|102
|89
|178
|102
|98
|101.5
|102.5
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|P
|91
|125
|114
|76
|99
|104
|102.5
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|118
|133
|87
|78
|100
|112.8
|103
|Blake Snell
|SD
|P
|104
|102
|145
|100
|101
|105
|104.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|95
|112
|97
|116
|102
|114
|104.5
|Jake McCarthy
|ARZ
|OF
|126
|164
|83
|83
|103
|95.8
|105.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|OF
|63
|109
|104
|107
|104
|103.3
|105.5
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|P
|103
|91
|111
|108
|105
|107
|106
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|120
|111
|96
|101
|106
|106
|108
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|115
|101
|115
|93
|107
|118.8
|108
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|111
|105
|156
|103
|108
|111.3
|109
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|99
|96
|119
|131
|109
|115.5
|110
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|116
|104
|161
|81
|110
|111.5
|111.5
|Amed Rosario
|CLE
|SS
|124
|99
|76
|147
|111
|120.8
|113
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|122
|95
|162
|104
|112
|114.3
|114.5
|C.J. Cron
|COL
|1B
|123
|106
|95
|133
|113
|114.8
|116
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|C, OF
|97
|130
|117
|115
|114
|118.3
|116.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|105
|150
|90
|128
|115
|122.5
|117.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|PHI
|1B
|117
|113
|142
|118
|116
|112.8
|119.5
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|77
|115
|135
|124
|117
|140.3
|119.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|119
|92
|230
|120
|118
|130.5
|120
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|130
|107
|175
|110
|119
|134.8
|122
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|113
|131
|197
|98
|120
|128.3
|123
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|107
|160
|123
|123
|121
|116.8
|123.5
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|133
|136
|84
|114
|122
|119.8
|123.5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|P
|109
|140
|138
|92
|123
|126.8
|125
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|125
|120
|137
|125
|124
|127
|125.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|112
|149
|108
|139
|125
|127.3
|126
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|106
|146
|163
|94
|126
|126.5
|129
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|129
|147
|101
|129
|127
|136.5
|129
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|127
|121
|131
|167
|128
|165.8
|129
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|131
|94
|311
|127
|129
|154.3
|131.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|139
|124
|235
|119
|130
|130
|132
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|132
|122
|134
|132
|131
|132.8
|134.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|164
|173
|105
|89
|132
|138
|137
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|152
|193
|85
|122
|133
|140.5
|138
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|142
|117
|169
|134
|134
|143.3
|138
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|143
|126
|133
|171
|135
|142.8
|140
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|134
|165
|126
|146
|136
|154.5
|140
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|172
|108
|239
|99
|137
|153
|140
|Jose Miranda
|MIN
|1B, 3B
|128
|129
|151
|204
|138
|140.8
|140.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|SS
|136
|170
|112
|145
|139
|143.8
|141
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|168
|138
|125
|144
|140
|139.8
|143
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|P
|114
|127
|159
|159
|141
|140.8
|143.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|150
|123
|153
|137
|142
|154.3
|144
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|158
|211
|118
|130
|143
|148.8
|145
|Hunter Renfroe
|LAA
|OF
|141
|139
|149
|166
|144
|140.5
|147.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|167
|134
|100
|161
|145
|157.5
|148
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|P
|148
|192
|148
|142
|146
|150.3
|148.5
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|176
|118
|186
|121
|147
|157
|149
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|P
|156
|142
|130
|200
|148
|144
|149.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|147
|161
|116
|152
|149
|137.8
|149.5
|Vaughn Grissom
|ATL
|2B
|180
|156
|72
|143
|150
|141.8
|150
|Scott Barlow
|KC
|P
|110
|145
|157
|155
|151
|148.8
|151
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|145
|157
|106
|187
|152
|162.8
|151
|Daniel Bard
|COL
|P
|121
|137
|165
|228
|153
|144.8
|152.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|P
|165
|143
|109
|162
|154
|160.3
|154
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|P
|159
|141
|192
|149
|155
|153.8
|155
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|169
|152
|158
|136
|156
|153.3
|156
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|149
|163
|166
|135
|157
|157.5
|159
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|P
|135
|177
|167
|151
|158
|160.5
|159.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|151
|148
|168
|175
|159
|157.5
|160.5
|Brady Singer
|KC
|P
|181
|171
|128
|150
|160
|161.3
|160.5
|Matt Chapman
|TOR
|3B
|154
|167
|154
|170
|161
|169.5
|162
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|2B, 3B
|138
|128
|226
|186
|162
|162
|162.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|146
|162
|177
|163
|163
|152.3
|163
|Rowdy Tellez
|MLW
|1B
|170
|166
|160
|113
|164
|167
|165.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|163
|168
|143
|194
|165
|170.5
|165.5
|Oscar Gonzalez
|CLE
|OF
|173
|158
|132
|219
|166
|163
|166
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|174
|144
|176
|158
|167
|175.3
|167.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|137
|151
|229
|184
|168
|173.3
|167.5
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|175
|208
|150
|160
|169
|187.3
|167.5
|Dustin May
|LAD
|P
|161
|153
|261
|174
|170
|172.3
|168
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|160
|154
|199
|176
|171
|169.8
|168.5
|J.D. Martinez
|LAD
|UT
|213
|159
|129
|178
|172
|161.3
|170.5
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|153
|116
|188
|188
|173
|189.8
|170.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|209
|132
|292
|126
|174
|172.8
|171.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|140
|135
|213
|203
|175
|175.5
|173.5
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|P
|200
|175
|155
|172
|176
|198
|175.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|166
|185
|303
|138
|177
|175
|177.5
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|178
|221
|124
|177
|178
|175.8
|179
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|179
|191
|179
|154
|179
|173.8
|180
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|177
|183
|140
|195
|180
|198.8
|180
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|282
|186
|174
|153
|181
|176.5
|181
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|1B, 2B
|198
|181
|146
|181
|182
|170
|184
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|191
|179
|121
|189
|183
|183.3
|184.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|184
|212
|152
|185
|184
|186.5
|184.5
|Mitch Haniger
|SF
|OF
|157
|189
|180
|220
|185
|184.3
|185
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|162
|114
|253
|208
|186
|194.3
|187
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|192
|231
|172
|182
|187
|188.3
|188
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|196
|233
|144
|180
|188
|179.5
|189.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|182
|197
|113
|226
|189
|211.3
|191
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|208
|174
|306
|157
|190
|186.3
|192.5
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|P
|212
|176
|209
|148
|191
|195.5
|193.5
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|188
|155
|240
|199
|192
|205.3
|194
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|201
|180
|187
|253
|193
|195
|194.5
|Harrison Bader
|NYY
|OF
|171
|172
|220
|217
|194
|200.3
|194.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|194
|190
|195
|222
|195
|191.5
|197
|Josh Rojas
|ARZ
|2B, 3B
|187
|207
|120
|252
|196
|201.5
|199
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|144
|264
|242
|156
|197
|204
|199.5
|Whit Merrifield
|TOR
|2B, OF
|183
|236
|181
|216
|198
|211.8
|200.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|207
|194
|255
|191
|199
|219.5
|202.5
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|P
|290
|202
|203
|183
|200
|219
|203.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|202
|205
|193
|276
|201
|218.3
|205.5
|Anthony Rendon
|LAA
|3B
|223
|188
|293
|169
|202
|214.8
|208
|Brendan Rodgers
|COL
|2B
|247
|214
|196
|202
|203
|214.5
|208.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|238
|270
|171
|179
|204
|222
|208.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B, 3B
|186
|224
|285
|193
|205
|209.8
|211.5
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|OF
|229
|187
|218
|205
|206
|238
|214
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|1B, OF
|323
|226
|202
|201
|207
|218.5
|214.5
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|216
|213
|204
|241
|208
|219.3
|215
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|221
|209
|208
|239
|209
|215.5
|215.5
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|1B, OF
|189
|242
|258
|173
|210
|236.5
|215.5
|DJ LeMahieu
|NYY
|1B, 2B, 3B
|236
|195
|194
|321
|211
|213.8
|216.5
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|215
|218
|282
|140
|212
|215.3
|216.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|232
|196
|210
|223
|213
|225.5
|217
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|217
|254
|217
|214
|214
|238.8
|217.5
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|P
|225
|178
|342
|210
|215
|215.3
|219
|Jean Segura
|MIA
|2B
|224
|199
|223
|215
|216
|224
|219
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|3B
|266
|240
|198
|192
|217
|220.8
|222.5
|Paul Sewald
|SEA
|P
|249
|238
|189
|207
|218
|232.8
|222.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|239
|339
|147
|206
|219
|224.3
|223
|Ramon Laureano
|OAK
|OF
|205
|235
|246
|211
|220
|227.8
|223
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|P
|195
|237
|270
|209
|221
|247
|224
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|206
|184
|356
|242
|222
|208.8
|226.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|218
|283
|99
|235
|223
|224.8
|226.5
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|P
|204
|249
|250
|196
|224
|440
|227.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|228
|227
|1141
|164
|225
|238.3
|229
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|P
|234
|223
|224
|272
|226
|252.3
|229.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|259
|200
|382
|168
|227
|273.3
|229.5
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|P
|203
|216
|431
|243
|228
|238.5
|230.5
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|C
|185
|234
|227
|308
|229
|250
|234.5
|Jorge Mateo
|BAL
|SS
|199
|256
|332
|213
|230
|255.5
|234.5
|Luis Urias
|MLW
|2B, 3B, SS
|231
|232
|322
|237
|231
|238.3
|235
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B, SS
|211
|206
|259
|277
|232
|231.8
|235.5
|Gavin Lux
|LAD
|2B, OF
|197
|274
|182
|274
|233
|228.5
|236
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|214
|269
|173
|258
|234
|230.5
|237.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|227
|248
|183
|264
|235
|237.8
|241
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|193
|289
|304
|165
|236
|238.8
|244.5
|Justin Turner
|BOS
|3B
|281
|268
|185
|221
|237
|254.8
|246
|Aaron Ashby
|MLW
|P
|210
|204
|323
|282
|238
|242.3
|246.5
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|246
|247
|184
|292
|239
|262.3
|246.5
|Joc Pederson
|SF
|OF
|222
|271
|338
|218
|240
|247.3
|248.5
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|263
|229
|234
|263
|241
|239.3
|249.5
|Eric Lauer
|MLW
|P
|251
|169
|289
|248
|242
|249.5
|251
|Austin Meadows
|DET
|OF
|276
|220
|262
|240
|243
|259
|251
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|P
|250
|252
|244
|290
|244
|265.3
|252
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|3B, SS
|243
|222
|335
|261
|245
|261
|252.5
|Yasmani Grandal
|CWS
|C
|240
|265
|310
|229
|246
|261
|255.5
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|P
|300
|255
|256
|233
|247
|275.8
|255.5
|Trey Mancini
|CHC
|1B, OF
|260
|251
|402
|190
|248
|259.5
|257
|Randal Grichuk
|COL
|OF
|233
|318
|206
|281
|249
|260.3
|258
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|242
|295
|274
|230
|250
|258
|258.5
|Miguel Vargas
|LAD
|1B
|272
|278
|237
|245
|251
|265.8
|259
|Adalberto Mondesi
|BOS
|SS
|306
|345
|200
|212
|252
|291
|259
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|3B
|252
|266
|400
|246
|253
|254.5
|260
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|190
|261
|308
|259
|254
|272.8
|260.5
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL
|OF
|267
|322
|248
|254
|255
|272.5
|261
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|220
|348
|286
|236
|256
|248.5
|263
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|P
|261
|267
|201
|265
|257
|278
|263
|Michael Conforto
|SF
|OF
|235
|250
|276
|351
|258
|264.8
|263.5
|Nick Gordon
|MIN
|2B, OF
|254
|225
|273
|307
|259
|277.8
|264
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|256
|358
|272
|225
|260
|254.8
|264.5
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|P
|274
|203
|287
|255
|261
|284.5
|264.5
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|237
|292
|377
|232
|262
|263.3
|266
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|P
|285
|309
|212
|247
|263
|267.5
|266
|Manuel Margot
|TB
|OF
|286
|246
|214
|324
|264
|252
|267
|Jesse Winker
|MLW
|OF
|270
|277
|264
|197
|265
|280
|267
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|244
|290
|359
|227
|266
|265.5
|268
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|P
|311
|215
|279
|257
|267
|265.3
|268
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|257
|279
|236
|289
|268
|317.5
|269.5
|Jorge Soler
|MIA
|OF
|288
|239
|492
|251
|269
|268.3
|270
|Kolten Wong
|SEA
|2B
|226
|262
|307
|278
|270
|261.8
|271
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|277
|275
|228
|267
|271
|274.8
|271.5
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|OF
|302
|219
|241
|337
|272
|278.5
|273
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|P
|308
|260
|275
|271
|273
|262
|273
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|297
|361
|141
|249
|274
|294
|274.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|UT
|155
|182
|472
|367
|275
|274.3
|275
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|P
|316
|287
|263
|231
|276
|285.5
|276.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|262
|243
|346
|291
|277
|271
|280.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|275
|286
|325
|198
|278
|275.8
|280.5
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
|289
|272
|298
|244
|279
|283.5
|284
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|P
|293
|288
|280
|273
|280
|289.5
|285
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|318
|364
|252
|224
|281
|289.5
|288
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|245
|263
|337
|313
|282
|284.5
|289
|Craig Kimbrel
|PHI
|P
|327
|258
|233
|320
|283
|283.5
|289.5
|Christian Vazquez
|MIN
|C
|230
|325
|257
|322
|284
|286.8
|289.5
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|330
|284
|295
|238
|285
|256.5
|290
|Wil Myers
|CIN
|1B, OF
|295
|343
|103
|285
|286
|281.5
|290
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|P
|283
|297
|207
|339
|287
|322.8
|290
|Jarred Kelenic
|SEA
|OF
|278
|302
|461
|250
|288
|304.3
|290.5
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|P
|287
|210
|426
|294
|289
|290
|291
|Alex Wood
|SF
|P
|344
|285
|297
|234
|290
|311.5
|291.5
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|P
|410
|253
|265
|318
|291
|298
|291.5
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|P
|273
|340
|269
|310
|292
|300.3
|296
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|P
|326
|364
|245
|266
|293
|293.5
|298
|Giovanny Gallegos
|STL
|P
|279
|317
|251
|327
|294
|299.8
|300
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|P
|248
|351
|330
|270
|295
|306.3
|300.5
|Jorge Lopez
|MIN
|P
|241
|257
|383
|344
|296
|298
|302.5
|Eric Haase
|DET
|C
|269
|355
|232
|336
|297
|323.3
|304
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|OF
|404
|308
|281
|300
|298
|315.3
|304
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|292
|245
|408
|316
|299
|304.8
|304
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|253
|358
|302
|306
|300
|313.0
|305.5
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|280
|361
|312
|299