MLB Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 300

MLB Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 300

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
February 1, 2023

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Welcome to fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the beginning of February. While some drafters have been going at it since last fall, much of the fantasy baseball community is just waking up from hibernation. We're aiming to assist more of the early risers this year by bringing out the Roundtable Rankings a few weeks earlier than normal. These rankings are a companion to the custom rankings (driven by Jeff Erickson's projections) and cheat sheet (featuring Clay Link's ranks) found elsewhere on the site, with additional rankings from Todd Zola and Erik Halterman joining the list to form the composite Top 300. We'll update these rankings every few weeks until Opening Day.

You may find the rankings on this page useful in helping to get a sense of the spread of opinions a set of (presumably) reasonable people might have of a given player. That's one advantage a group of rankings like this has over a strict ADP ranking. ADP answers the question, "How much do the people who like this player really like him?" Those who are low on a player by definition rarely draft him, so their opinions aren't counted in his average draft position. Finding out how early you need to take a player to beat the rest of his biggest fans is certainly a question that you'll need to know the answer to at times, but if your question is closer to, "What's the range of opinions about this player?" consider consulting the table below.

These

These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. The players in the following table are ranked according to the median ranking by default, though you can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual rankings. Feel free to ask any of us to explain any player's rank in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.51Trea TurnerPHISS1113
233Jose RamirezCLE3B2424
33.33.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF4531
43.53.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF3245
56.54Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF53162
66.56.5Kyle TuckerHOUOF7766
76.86.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF6687
898Shohei OhtaniLAAUT, P88128
911.810Freddie FreemanLAD1B911720
101111Mookie BettsLADOF10121111
1111.311Juan SotoSDOF1291410
121211.5Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B1610139
1311.512Manny MachadoSD3B1113913
1413.313.5Bo BichetteTORSS1521512
1513.814Corbin BurnesMLWP14141017
1617.517Bobby Witt Jr.KC3B, SS19151521
1716.817.5Gerrit ColeNYYP13191718
181818Fernando Tatis Jr.SDSS, OF20162016
1918.518Pete AlonsoNYM1B17172119
2018.818.5Rafael DeversBOS3B23181915
212020.5Austin RileyATL3B21202514
2221.522Mike TroutLAAOF18222422
232425Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B24281826
2433.325J.T. RealmutoPHIC22266124
2527.527Michael Harris IIATLOF29342225
2629.329Aaron NolaPHIP35242731
2737.830Spencer StriderATLP32276428
2830.330.5Brandon WoodruffMLWP33252835
293431Francisco LindorNYMSS25303249
3038.331.5Edwin DiazNYMP31326327
3132.533Sandy AlcantaraMIAP26234041
3236.333.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30334834
3333.834Justin VerlanderNYMP27403137
3439.334Jacob deGromTEXP39296623
3536.835.5Carlos RodonNYYP36473529
3638.837.5Shane McClanahanTBP38483732
3737.538Matt OlsonATL1B37392648
3837.338.5Marcus SemienTEX2B28364144
3938.539.5Jose AltuveHOU2B42372946
4042.540Max ScherzerNYMP44603630
4148.340Nolan ArenadoSTL3B34357945
4242.340.5Luis RobertCWSOF48652333
434641Daulton VarshoTORC, OF43317139
4454.542Josh HaderSDP40419443
455144Will SmithLADC50388036
4649.847Randy ArozarenaTBOF41644351
4751.548Cedric MullinsBALOF49724738
4848.548.5Zack WheelerPHIP54433067
4949.850Dylan CeaseCWSP59445640
5054.352.5Corey SeagerTEXSS58783447
5157.353Jordan RomanoTORP47428159
5253.353.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B51535455
535853.5Julio UriasLADP45575080
545555Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B56546842
5558.855Kyle SchwarberPHIOF52745158
5664.855Adolis GarciaTEXOF601034650
5754.355.5Kevin GausmanTORP67503961
5859.357Max FriedATLP62524479
5961.358.5Alek ManoahTORP68494286
6056.559.5Luis CastilloSEAP57456262
6164.563Ryan PresslyHOUP46558671
6265.863.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS64634591
6358.865Shane BieberCLEP65673865
6462.865Zac GallenARZP71465975
6579.565Ryan HelsleySTLP745613652
667867Adley RutschmanBALC665112768
6770.868George SpringerTOROF78905857
6867.869Raisel IglesiasATLP61777756
6975.369Felix BautistaBALP696911053
707469.5Salvador PerezKCC557510264
7161.369.5Corbin CarrollARZOF70733369
7268.370.5Devin WilliamsMLWP53797566
7368.871Oneil CruzPITSS72704984
7469.371Tim AndersonCWSSS76665382
7573.372.5Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS88856060
7678.573Yu DarvishSDP815965109
7775.875.5Framber ValdezHOUP83686785
7872.376Joe MusgroveSDP79587874
7976.877Andres GimenezCLE2B82837072
8077.377.5Cristian JavierHOUP731008254
8182.377.5Xander BogaertsSDSS866269112
8275.879Starling MarteNYMOF87715788
8382.385.5Teoscar HernandezSEAOF858652106
848385.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B84878873
858686.5Alex BregmanHOU3B75848996
8694.387.5Alejandro KirkTORC948113963
8784.890Gunnar HendersonBAL3B90619890
8893.590.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF897692117
8989.592Jose AbreuHOU1B100977487
909292.5Wander FrancoTBSS1081107377
9193.592.5Tyler GlasnowTBP921199370
9296.394.5Logan WebbSFP1018855141
939895Camilo DovalSFP809312297
9498.395.5Triston McKenzieCLEP939891111
95110.895.5Willson ContrerasSTLC968217095
9697.5101.5Willy AdamesMLWSS9880107105
97117.8102George KirbySEAP10289178102
98101.5102.5Robbie RaySEAP9112511476
99104102.5Gleyber TorresNYY2B1181338778
100112.8103Blake SnellSDP104102145100
101105104.5Nathaniel LoweTEX1B9511297116
102114104.5Jake McCarthyARZOF1261648383
10395.8105.5Eloy JimenezCWSOF63109104107
104103.3105.5Luis SeverinoNYYP10391111108
105107106Carlos CorreaMINSS12011196101
106106108Nestor CortesNYYP11510111593
107118.8108Seiya SuzukiCHCOF111105156103
108111.3109Jeremy PenaHOUSS9996119131
109115.5110Sean MurphyATLC11610416181
110111.5111.5Amed RosarioCLESS1249976147
111120.8113William ContrerasMLWC12295162104
112114.3114.5C.J. CronCOL1B12310695133
113114.8116MJ MelendezKCC, OF97130117115
114118.3116.5Steven KwanCLEOF10515090128
115122.5117.5Rhys HoskinsPHI1B117113142118
116112.8119.5Kenley JansenBOSP77115135124
117140.3119.5Clay HolmesNYYP11992230120
118130.5120Nick LodoloCINP130107175110
119134.8122David BednarPITP11313119798
120128.3123Tyler O'NeillSTLOF107160123123
121116.8123.5Anthony SantanderBALOF13313684114
122119.8123.5Clayton KershawLADP10914013892
123126.8125Christian YelichMLWOF125120137125
124127125.5Logan GilbertSEAP112149108139
125127.3126Byron BuxtonMINOF10614616394
126126.5129Kris BryantCOLOF129147101129
127136.5129Nick CastellanosPHIOF127121131167
128165.8129Jhoan DuranMINP13194311127
129154.3131.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF139124235119
130130132Taylor WardLAAOF132122134132
131132.8134.5Brandon LoweTB2B16417310589
132138137Ryan MountcastleBAL1B15219385122
133140.5138Freddy PeraltaMLWP142117169134
134143.3138Eugenio SuarezSEA3B143126133171
135142.8140Christian WalkerARZ1B134165126146
136154.5140Hunter GreeneCINP17210823999
137153140Jose MirandaMIN1B, 3B128129151204
138140.8140.5Nico HoernerCHCSS136170112145
139143.8141Chris BassittTORP168138125144
140139.8143Kyle WrightATLP114127159159
141140.8143.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B150123153137
142154.3144Javier BaezDETSS158211118130
143148.8145Hunter RenfroeLAAOF141139149166
144140.5147.5Ty FranceSEA1B167134100161
145157.5148Tony GonsolinLADP148192148142
146150.3148.5Chris SaleBOSP176118186121
147157149Luis GarciaHOUP156142130200
148144149.5Pablo LopezMINP147161116152
149137.8149.5Vaughn GrissomATL2B18015672143
150141.8150Scott BarlowKCP110145157155
151148.8151Tyler StephensonCINC145157106187
152162.8151Daniel BardCOLP121137165228
153144.8152.5Jordan MontgomerySTLP165143109162
154160.3154Jeffrey SpringsTBP159141192149
155153.8155Charlie MortonATLP169152158136
156153.3156Lucas GiolitoCWSP149163166135
157157.5159Lance LynnCWSP135177167151
158160.5159.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP151148168175
159157.5160.5Brady SingerKCP181171128150
160161.3160.5Matt ChapmanTOR3B154167154170
161169.5162Max MuncyLAD2B, 3B138128226186
162162162.5Ian HappCHCOF146162177163
163152.3163Rowdy TellezMLW1B170166160113
164167165.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B163168143194
165170.5165.5Oscar GonzalezCLEOF173158132219
166163166Drew RasmussenTBP174144176158
167175.3167.5Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF137151229184
168173.3167.5Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS175208150160
169187.3167.5Dustin MayLADP161153261174
170172.3168Alexis DiazCINP160154199176
171169.8168.5J.D. MartinezLADUT213159129178
172161.3170.5Jorge PolancoMIN2B153116188188
173189.8170.5Pete FairbanksTBP209132292126
174172.8171.5Joe RyanMINP140135213203
175175.5173.5Alex CobbSFP200175155172
176198175.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF166185303138
177175177.5Josh BellCLE1B178221124177
178175.8179Danny JansenTORC179191179154
179173.8180Alec BohmPHI3B177183140195
180198.8180Masataka YoshidaBOSOF282186174153
181176.5181Luis ArraezMIA1B, 2B198181146181
182170184Riley GreeneDETOF191179121189
183183.3184.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF184212152185
184186.5184.5Mitch HanigerSFOF157189180220
185184.3185Andres MunozSEAP162114253208
186194.3187Alex VerdugoBOSOF192231172182
187188.3188Brandon NimmoNYMOF196233144180
188179.5189.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B182197113226
189211.3191Josh NaylorCLE1B208174306157
190186.3192.5Sonny GrayMINP212176209148
191195.5193.5Jon GrayTEXP188155240199
192205.3194Ketel MarteARZ2B201180187253
193195194.5Harrison BaderNYYOF171172220217
194200.3194.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B194190195222
195191.5197Josh RojasARZ2B, 3B187207120252
196201.5199Cal RaleighSEAC144264242156
197204199.5Whit MerrifieldTOR2B, OF183236181216
198211.8200.5Ryan McMahonCOL3B207194255191
199219.5202.5Tyler MahleMINP290202203183
200219203.5Josh JungTEX3B202205193276
201218.3205.5Anthony RendonLAA3B223188293169
202214.8208Brendan RodgersCOL2B247214196202
203214.5208.5Keibert RuizWASC238270171179
204222208.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B, 3B186224285193
205209.8211.5Cody BellingerCHCOF229187218205
206238214Seth BrownOAK1B, OF323226202201
207218.5214.5Andrew BenintendiCWSOF216213204241
208219.3215Jose BerriosTORP221209208239
209215.5215.5Joey MenesesWAS1B, OF189242258173
210236.5215.5DJ LeMahieuNYY1B, 2B, 3B236195194321
211213.8216.5Andrew HeaneyTEXP215218282140
212215.3216.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP232196210223
213225.5217Miles MikolasSTLP217254217214
214238.8217.5Trevor RogersMIAP225178342210
215215.3219Jean SeguraMIA2B224199223215
216224219Yandy DiazTB3B266240198192
217220.8222.5Paul SewaldSEAP249238189207
218232.8222.5Gabriel MorenoARZC239339147206
219224.3223Ramon LaureanoOAKOF205235246211
220227.8223Lance McCullers Jr.HOUP195237270209
221247224Reid DetmersLAAP206184356242
222208.8226.5CJ AbramsWASSS21828399235
223224.8226.5Patrick SandovalLAAP204249250196
224440227.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF2282271141164
225238.3229Jameson TaillonCHCP234223224272
226252.3229.5Grayson RodriguezBALP259200382168
227273.3229.5Edward CabreraMIAP203216431243
228238.5230.5Travis d'ArnaudATLC185234227308
229250234.5Jorge MateoBALSS199256332213
230255.5234.5Luis UriasMLW2B, 3B, SS231232322237
231238.3235Bryson StottPHI2B, SS211206259277
232231.8235.5Gavin LuxLAD2B, OF197274182274
233228.5236Triston CasasBOS1B214269173258
234230.5237.5Merrill KellyARZP227248183264
235237.8241Kodai SengaNYMP193289304165
236238.8244.5Justin TurnerBOS3B281268185221
237254.8246Aaron AshbyMLWP210204323282
238242.3246.5Austin HaysBALOF246247184292
239262.3246.5Joc PedersonSFOF222271338218
240247.3248.5Marcus StromanCHCP263229234263
241239.3249.5Eric LauerMLWP251169289248
242249.5251Austin MeadowsDETOF276220262240
243259251Jose UrquidyHOUP250252244290
244265.3252Ha-Seong KimSD3B, SS243222335261
245261252.5Yasmani GrandalCWSC240265310229
246261255.5Jack FlahertySTLP300255256233
247275.8255.5Trey ManciniCHC1B, OF260251402190
248259.5257Randal GrichukCOLOF233318206281
249260.3258Ezequiel TovarCOLSS242295274230
250258258.5Miguel VargasLAD1B272278237245
251265.8259Adalberto MondesiBOSSS306345200212
252291259Jordan WalkerSTL3B252266400246
253254.5260Jose LeclercTEXP190261308259
254272.8260.5Charlie BlackmonCOLOF267322248254
255272.5261Jonah HeimTEXC220348286236
256248.5263Tyler AndersonLAAP261267201265
257278263Michael ConfortoSFOF235250276351
258264.8263.5Nick GordonMIN2B, OF254225273307
259277.8264Justin SteeleCHCP256358272225
260254.8264.5Carlos CarrascoNYMP274203287255
261284.5264.5Alex LangeDETP237292377232
262263.3266Sean ManaeaSFP285309212247
263267.5266Manuel MargotTBOF286246214324
264252267Jesse WinkerMLWOF270277264197
265280267Hunter BrownHOUP244290359227
266265.5268Michael KopechCWSP311215279257
267265.3268Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF257279236289
268317.5269.5Jorge SolerMIAOF288239492251
269268.3270Kolten WongSEA2B226262307278
270261.8271Ranger SuarezPHIP277275228267
271274.8271.5Alex KirilloffMINOF302219241337
272278.5273Ross StriplingSFP308260275271
273262273Esteury RuizOAKOF297361141249
274294274.5Bryce HarperPHIUT155182472367
275274.3275Aaron CivaleCLEP316287263231
276285.5276.5Bailey OberMINP262243346291
277271280.5Evan PhillipsLADP275286325198
278275.8280.5Yoan MoncadaCWS3B289272298244
279283.5284Martin PerezTEXP293288280273
280289.5285Zach EflinTBP318364252224
281289.5288Brandon MarshPHIOF245263337313
282284.5289Craig KimbrelPHIP327258233320
283283.5289.5Christian VazquezMINC230325257322
284286.8289.5Eduardo RodriguezDETP330284295238
285256.5290Wil MyersCIN1B, OF295343103285
286281.5290Garrett WhitlockBOSP283297207339
287322.8290Jarred KelenicSEAOF278302461250
288304.3290.5Roansy ContrerasPITP287210426294
289290291Alex WoodSFP344285297234
290311.5291.5Corey KluberBOSP410253265318
291298291.5Taijuan WalkerPHIP273340269310
292300.3296Jose QuintanaNYMP326364245266
293293.5298Giovanny GallegosSTLP279317251327
294299.8300Kyle FinneganWASP248351330270
295306.3300.5Jorge LopezMINP241257383344
296298302.5Eric HaaseDETC269355232336
297323.3304Andrew McCutchenPITOF404308281300
298315.3304Brayan BelloBOSP292245408316
299304.8304Jake FraleyCINOF253358302306
300313.0305.5Spencer TorkelsonDET1B280361312299
          

