MLB Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 300

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

You may find the rankings on this page useful in helping to get a sense of the spread of opinions a set of (presumably) reasonable people might have of a given player. That's one advantage a group of rankings like this has over a strict ADP ranking. ADP answers the question, "How much do the people who like this player really like him?" Those who are low on a player by definition rarely draft him, so their opinions aren't counted in his average draft position. Finding out how early you need to take a player to beat the rest of his biggest fans is certainly a question that you'll need to know the answer to at times, but if your question is closer to, "What's the range of opinions about this player?" consider consulting the table below.

Welcome to fantasy baseball season, otherwise known as the beginning of February. While some drafters have been going at it since last fall, much of the fantasy baseball community is just waking up from hibernation. We're aiming to assist more of the early risers this year by bringing out the Roundtable Rankings a few weeks earlier than normal. These rankings are a companion to the custom rankings (driven by Jeff Erickson's projections) and cheat sheet (featuring Clay Link's ranks) found elsewhere on the site, with additional rankings from Todd Zola and Erik Halterman joining the list to form the composite Top 300. We'll update these rankings every few weeks until Opening Day.

These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. The players in the following table are ranked according to the median ranking by default, though you can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual rankings. Feel free to ask any of us to explain any player's rank in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman