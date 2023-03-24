RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Final Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Opening Day is less than a week away, so it's time for one final update to our Roundtable Rankings. Quite a lot has happened since our latest installment, including multiple significant injuries. Here's just a sampling of what you'll find in the table below:
- Edwin Diaz and Rhys Hoskins fell off the board entirely due to season-ending knee injuries
- Jose Altuve dropped 138 spots after breaking his thumb
- Vaughn Grissom's demotion cost him 122 spots, but he remains inside the top 300
- Injuries concerns for Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto have shaken up the back half of the first round, with Bo Bichette jumping five spots as a result
- Optimism about Anthony Volpe's chances of breaking camp in the majors has seen him jump from off the board entirely to inside the top 200
We hope you find these rankings useful as you prepare for the final drafts of the spring or begin your first set of FAAB bids. The purpose of these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|JE
|CL
|TZ
|EH
|1
|3.0
|2
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|1
|2
|7
|2
|2
|2.3
|2.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|2
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3.3
|3.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|3
|4
|2
|4
|4
|3.5
|4
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|5
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3.5
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|4
|1
|4
|5
|6
|6.8
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|6
|6
|9
|6
|7
|8.5
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|UT, P
|7
|9
|11
|7
|8
|9.0
|8
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|8
|8
|12
|8
|9
|11.0
|10.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|10
|13
|10
|11
|10
|10.3
|10.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|14
|7
|5
|15
|11
|12.0
|11.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|12
|11
|6
|19
|12
|12.3
|11.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|OF
|11
|12
|16
|10
|13
|14.5
|12.5
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|13
|10
|23
|12
|14
|13.5
|13.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|19
|18
|8
|9
|15
|15.3
|15.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|15
|17
|13
|16
|16
|17.3
|16
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|18
|14
|24
|13
|17
|15.0
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|9
|15
|19
|17
|18
|18.0
|18
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|17
|19
|14
|22
|19
|18.8
|19
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|16
|20
|21
|18
|20
|19.3
|20
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|22
|23
|18
|14
|21
|19.3
|20.5
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|3B, SS
|20
|21
|15
|21
|22
|21.3
|20.5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|SS, OF
|21
|24
|20
|20
|23
|23.3
|24
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|23
|28
|17
|25
|24
|32.3
|25
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|24
|26
|55
|24
|25
|26.5
|26.5
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|30
|31
|22
|23
|26
|27.0
|27
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|32
|22
|26
|28
|27
|33.8
|27
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|28
|16
|65
|26
|28
|33.3
|30.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|26
|34
|27
|46
|29
|35.8
|31.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|31
|30
|50
|32
|30
|32.8
|32.5
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|P
|39
|32
|33
|27
|31
|33.3
|33
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|25
|36
|30
|42
|32
|33.3
|33.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|27
|25
|41
|40
|33
|32.3
|33.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MLW
|P
|34
|27
|35
|33
|34
|41.3
|36
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|41
|64
|29
|31
|35
|36.0
|36.5
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|P
|29
|37
|42
|36
|36
|36.0
|37
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|36
|38
|25
|45
|37
|42.8
|37
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|44
|29
|68
|30
|38
|43.0
|38
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|C, OF
|38
|33
|63
|38
|39
|37.8
|39
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|42
|44
|36
|29
|40
|47.0
|39
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|35
|35
|75
|43
|41
|53.3
|40
|Josh Hader
|SD
|P
|33
|39
|100
|41
|42
|44.5
|42.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|43
|42
|31
|62
|43
|41.5
|42.5
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|37
|49
|32
|48
|44
|48.8
|43
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|46
|40
|74
|35
|45
|49.8
|44
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|51
|77
|34
|37
|46
|52.5
|46.5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|45
|46
|47
|72
|47
|42.8
|46.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|49
|50
|28
|44
|48
|52.0
|51.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|47
|43
|62
|56
|49
|56.3
|51.5
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|50
|41
|81
|53
|50
|49.5
|52
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|57
|47
|60
|34
|51
|54.0
|52.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|53
|48
|52
|63
|52
|56.0
|53
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|54
|72
|46
|52
|53
|60.8
|53
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|59
|97
|40
|47
|54
|50.5
|53.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|56
|52
|39
|55
|55
|58.5
|54.5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|P
|64
|45
|45
|80
|56
|57.8
|55
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|P
|48
|59
|51
|73
|57
|57.5
|57
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|58
|51
|56
|65
|58
|54.3
|57.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|63
|57
|58
|39
|59
|62.3
|60
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|40
|54
|89
|66
|60
|62.8
|60.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|70
|86
|44
|51
|61
|56.5
|61
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|62
|66
|38
|60
|62
|62.3
|62
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|65
|56
|59
|69
|63
|72.0
|66
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|55
|73
|101
|59
|64
|64.3
|67
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|69
|65
|48
|75
|65
|64.3
|68
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|67
|69
|43
|78
|66
|66.0
|68
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|52
|75
|76
|61
|67
|74.0
|68
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS
|82
|106
|54
|54
|68
|75.5
|69
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|72
|60
|66
|104
|69
|70.3
|70
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|60
|91
|80
|50
|70
|78.3
|70.5
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|73
|68
|115
|57
|71
|70.8
|71
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|75
|80
|61
|67
|72
|79.5
|71
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|78
|53
|123
|64
|73
|76.8
|71.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|79
|62
|64
|102
|74
|73.3
|72.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|66
|79
|49
|99
|75
|84.5
|73
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|88
|58
|143
|49
|76
|69.3
|73
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|61
|94
|37
|85
|77
|73.3
|73.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|76
|67
|71
|79
|78
|79.0
|76.5
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|80
|63
|73
|100
|79
|76.0
|76.5
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|71
|55
|96
|82
|80
|81.0
|78.5
|Wander Franco
|TB
|SS
|86
|100
|67
|71
|81
|77.8
|79
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|3B
|74
|61
|92
|84
|82
|78.3
|80.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|77
|84
|84
|68
|83
|88.8
|84.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|83
|74
|86
|112
|84
|84.3
|84.5
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|99
|88
|69
|81
|85
|83.8
|87
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|91
|70
|85
|89
|86
|92.8
|91.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|81
|89
|94
|107
|87
|105.8
|92
|Jake McCarthy
|ARZ
|OF
|107
|163
|77
|76
|88
|105.0
|92
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|96
|78
|158
|88
|89
|99.0
|92.5
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|87
|95
|124
|90
|90
|106.8
|93
|Blake Snell
|SD
|P
|89
|92
|152
|94
|91
|111.8
|94
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|92
|81
|178
|96
|92
|89.5
|94.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|OF
|68
|99
|90
|101
|93
|100.5
|98
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|114
|129
|82
|77
|94
|94.0
|98
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|98
|76
|104
|98
|95
|99.3
|98
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|P
|93
|87
|114
|103
|96
|98.5
|99
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|113
|85
|57
|139
|97
|101.0
|99
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|95
|101
|97
|111
|98
|101.3
|99.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|115
|104
|91
|95
|99
|98.3
|103
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|P
|90
|117
|116
|70
|100
|107.5
|103
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|153
|71
|87
|119
|101
|105.3
|104
|Amed Rosario
|CLE
|SS
|118
|90
|70
|143
|102
|115.0
|104.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|102
|107
|154
|97
|103
|104.5
|104.5
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|111
|98
|117
|92
|104
|105.8
|106
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|103
|83
|109
|128
|105
|110.8
|109
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|C, OF
|97
|128
|108
|110
|106
|112.3
|110
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|112
|108
|155
|74
|107
|106.3
|110.5
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|126
|112
|78
|109
|108
|113.0
|111.5
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|85
|103
|144
|120
|109
|105.0
|112
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|94
|130
|138
|58
|110
|110.5
|112.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|100
|134
|83
|125
|111
|113.5
|113
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|P
|104
|122
|142
|86
|112
|129.3
|114.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|109
|120
|197
|91
|113
|127.8
|115.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|122
|109
|174
|106
|114
|117.8
|116.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|101
|132
|151
|87
|115
|114.8
|118
|C.J. Cron
|COL
|1B
|117
|119
|93
|130
|116
|112.3
|118.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|124
|123
|88
|114
|117
|125.3
|119.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|106
|156
|126
|113
|118
|119.8
|120
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|119
|111
|128
|121
|119
|113.8
|120.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|125
|82
|132
|116
|120
|113.8
|121
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|84
|115
|127
|129
|121
|122.3
|122.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|108
|133
|112
|136
|122
|125.5
|123.5
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|121
|157
|98
|126
|123
|132.0
|125
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|120
|113
|130
|165
|124
|134.5
|127.5
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|123
|121
|162
|132
|125
|134.8
|132
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|116
|159
|122
|142
|126
|146.3
|132
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|141
|102
|219
|123
|127
|128.0
|132.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|164
|162
|103
|83
|128
|132.8
|133
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|148
|186
|79
|118
|129
|135.8
|133
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|135
|110
|167
|131
|130
|138.5
|133.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|136
|118
|131
|169
|131
|137.5
|134.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|SS
|128
|175
|106
|141
|132
|135.0
|134.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|199
|164
|72
|105
|133
|151.5
|135.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|147
|124
|242
|93
|134
|141.5
|137
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|P
|127
|127
|165
|147
|135
|134.3
|137.5
|Scott Barlow
|KC
|P
|105
|153
|157
|122
|136
|173.3
|139.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|155
|96
|318
|124
|137
|135.5
|139.5
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|145
|116
|147
|134
|138
|146.8
|139.5
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|152
|198
|110
|127
|139
|148.5
|140
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|193
|131
|121
|149
|140
|150.5
|141
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|P
|133
|137
|187
|145
|141
|140.3
|142
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|167
|93
|184
|117
|142
|145.5
|142
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|169
|144
|129
|140
|143
|146.3
|143.5
|Hunter Renfroe
|LAA
|OF
|134
|141
|146
|164
|144
|136.0
|144
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|138
|150
|105
|151
|145
|141.0
|144
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|140
|158
|118
|148
|146
|148.5
|145.5
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|170
|135
|156
|133
|147
|158.5
|146.5
|Luis Garcia (HOU)
|HOU
|P
|151
|142
|139
|202
|148
|152.5
|148.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|144
|138
|175
|153
|149
|161.0
|149.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|131
|168
|230
|115
|150
|163.5
|150.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|129
|146
|224
|155
|151
|156.5
|151.5
|J.D. Martinez
|LAD
|UT
|209
|114
|125
|178
|152
|142.5
|151.5
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|168
|145
|99
|158
|153
|172.0
|155
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|3B
|154
|140
|238
|156
|154
|157.0
|155.5
|Matt Chapman
|TOR
|3B
|150
|161
|149
|168
|155
|147.3
|155.5
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|P
|165
|152
|113
|159
|156
|154.3
|156
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|139
|151
|166
|161
|157
|148.0
|156.5
|Rowdy Tellez
|MLW
|1B
|171
|160
|153
|108
|158
|158.8
|157.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|146
|147
|168
|174
|159
|157.0
|157.5
|Brady Singer
|KC
|P
|180
|169
|133
|146
|160
|159.0
|158
|Jose Miranda
|MIN
|1B, 3B
|166
|126
|150
|194
|161
|167.0
|160
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|2B, 3B
|130
|136
|218
|184
|162
|155.5
|162
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|P
|110
|148
|188
|176
|163
|164.0
|162.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|143
|182
|196
|135
|164
|172.0
|164.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|160
|221
|169
|138
|165
|172.0
|164.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|142
|105
|254
|187
|166
|165.3
|164.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|195
|149
|137
|180
|167
|174.5
|165
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|176
|223
|145
|154
|168
|161.3
|166.5
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|156
|192
|120
|177
|169
|166.3
|167.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|163
|172
|135
|195
|170
|188.8
|167.5
|Dustin May
|LAD
|P
|162
|155
|265
|173
|171
|170.0
|168
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|161
|143
|201
|175
|172
|169.5
|168
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|132
|125
|217
|204
|173
|170.0
|174.5
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|179
|181
|170
|150
|174
|170.8
|176.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|177
|176
|134
|196
|175
|211.0
|179
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|159
|367
|119
|199
|176
|181.0
|179.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|172
|173
|193
|186
|177
|178.5
|180
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|200
|214
|140
|160
|178
|190.3
|181.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|181
|180
|182
|218
|179
|173.5
|182.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|182
|183
|107
|222
|180
|229.5
|183
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|173
|193
|386
|166
|181
|179.3
|183.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|184
|202
|148
|183
|182
|184.0
|184
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|P
|197
|166
|202
|171
|183
|176.0
|184.5
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|1B, 2B
|194
|188
|141
|181
|184
|207.0
|185
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|205
|165
|306
|152
|185
|183.0
|186.5
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|191
|200
|159
|182
|186
|199.5
|188.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|198
|179
|173
|248
|187
|182.8
|189
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|P
|208
|170
|209
|144
|188
|202.0
|191
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|OF
|249
|177
|177
|205
|189
|215.8
|192.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|178
|207
|308
|170
|190
|202.0
|192.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|243
|185
|180
|200
|191
|193.3
|193
|Daniel Bard
|COL
|P
|233
|154
|163
|223
|192
|216.0
|195.5
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|158
|184
|315
|207
|193
|206.8
|197
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|204
|187
|246
|190
|194
|202.0
|198.5
|Whit Merrifield
|TOR
|2B, OF
|183
|247
|164
|214
|195
|233.3
|199
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|203
|195
|372
|163
|196
|198.0
|199
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|137
|257
|241
|157
|197
|193.0
|199.5
|Miguel Vargas
|LAD
|1B
|174
|139
|225
|234
|198
|205.5
|202
|David Robertson
|NYM
|P
|206
|174
|198
|244
|199
|190.8
|202.5
|Josh Rojas
|ARZ
|2B, 3B
|188
|217
|111
|247
|200
|203.0
|203
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|1B, OF
|157
|234
|249
|172
|201
|215.8
|205
|Anthony Rendon
|LAA
|3B
|219
|191
|286
|167
|202
|215.0
|206
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|201
|211
|183
|265
|203
|223.3
|206
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|P
|284
|197
|204
|208
|204
|209.3
|207
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|235
|262
|161
|179
|205
|212.0
|208
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|213
|203
|194
|238
|206
|212.0
|208.5
|Paul Sewald
|SEA
|P
|245
|229
|186
|188
|207
|206.8
|209
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|C
|186
|199
|223
|219
|208
|218.8
|211
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|3B
|263
|231
|190
|191
|209
|229.8
|211.5
|DJ LeMahieu
|NYY
|1B, 2B, 3B
|234
|189
|179
|317
|210
|215.3
|212
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|216
|201
|208
|236
|211
|212.3
|212
|Jean Segura
|MIA
|2B
|220
|205
|211
|213
|212
|237.3
|213.5
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|P
|221
|171
|351
|206
|213
|208.3
|213.5
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|149
|235
|257
|192
|214
|235.0
|214
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|1B, OF
|321
|225
|191
|203
|215
|212.8
|215
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|212
|218
|284
|137
|216
|218.0
|215
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|P
|187
|233
|255
|197
|217
|224.5
|215.5
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|P
|225
|206
|195
|272
|218
|213.3
|215.5
|Oscar Gonzalez
|CLE
|OF
|196
|215
|226
|216
|219
|226.5
|217
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B, 3B
|210
|224
|279
|193
|220
|224.0
|217.5
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|214
|249
|221
|212
|221
|215.5
|220.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|229
|190
|212
|231
|222
|243.0
|222
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|189
|339
|243
|201
|223
|236.0
|222.5
|Mitch Haniger
|SF
|OF
|236
|209
|203
|296
|224
|271.8
|223.5
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|P
|202
|219
|438
|228
|225
|233.8
|230
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|P
|231
|213
|229
|262
|226
|251.8
|230.5
|Luis Urias
|MLW
|2B, 3B, SS
|228
|226
|320
|233
|227
|234.5
|231.5
|Ramon Laureano
|OAK
|OF
|266
|227
|236
|209
|228
|284.0
|232.5
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|224
|241
|509
|162
|229
|227.5
|233
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|223
|243
|185
|259
|230
|221.5
|233
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|211
|260
|160
|255
|231
|231.5
|238
|Justin Turner
|BOS
|3B
|274
|259
|176
|217
|232
|213.0
|241
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|252
|275
|95
|230
|233
|233.5
|242
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|242
|242
|171
|279
|234
|259.3
|244.5
|Joc Pederson
|SF
|OF
|218
|271
|333
|215
|235
|247.3
|246
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|P
|247
|220
|245
|277
|236
|258.3
|246.5
|Yasmani Grandal
|CWS
|C
|237
|256
|316
|224
|237
|242.3
|246.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B, SS
|207
|246
|247
|269
|238
|262.5
|247.5
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|3B, SS
|239
|228
|327
|256
|239
|244.0
|247.5
|Austin Meadows
|DET
|OF
|269
|212
|258
|237
|240
|248.0
|248
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|261
|238
|235
|258
|241
|255.3
|250.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|238
|295
|263
|225
|242
|271.5
|251.5
|Trey Mancini
|CHC
|1B, OF
|258
|245
|394
|189
|243
|248.3
|252
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|P
|253
|196
|293
|251
|244
|264.3
|253
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|227
|279
|222
|329
|245
|260.3
|254.5
|Jorge Mateo
|BAL
|SS
|256
|253
|321
|211
|246
|258.5
|255
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|P
|297
|250
|260
|227
|247
|272.5
|256.5
|Michael Conforto
|SF
|OF
|232
|244
|269
|345
|248
|283.3
|257
|Jarred Kelenic
|SEA
|OF
|271
|167
|452
|243
|249
|265.3
|257.5
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|P
|298
|254
|248
|261
|250
|244.0
|258.5
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|P
|259
|258
|199
|260
|251
|267.8
|258.5
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|250
|267
|312
|242
|252
|258.5
|258.5
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|P
|277
|304
|213
|240
|253
|275.5
|258.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|215
|370
|285
|232
|254
|246.3
|260
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|255
|265
|189
|276
|255
|245.8
|260
|Jesse Winker
|MLW
|OF
|265
|264
|256
|198
|256
|262.8
|262.5
|Kolten Wong
|SEA
|2B
|222
|255
|304
|270
|257
|311.0
|263
|Jorge Soler
|MIA
|OF
|280
|230
|488
|246
|258
|271.0
|264
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|192
|289
|364
|239
|259
|277.8
|266
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|254
|358
|278
|221
|260
|267.5
|267
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL
|OF
|285
|316
|220
|249
|261
|275.0
|268
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|316
|364
|200
|220
|262
|263.5
|268
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|P
|308
|210
|283
|253
|263
|281.0
|269.5
|Harrison Bader
|NYY
|OF
|272
|375
|210
|267
|264
|284.8
|270
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|P
|286
|194
|405
|254
|265
|274.3
|270.5
|Nick Gordon
|MIN
|2B, OF
|251
|305
|266
|275
|266
|273.5
|271
|Jurickson Profar
|SD
|OF
|344
|208
|292
|250
|267
|234.5
|272
|Wil Myers
|CIN
|1B, OF
|292
|287
|102
|257
|268
|281.3
|273
|Eric Lauer
|MLW
|P
|248
|338
|298
|241
|269
|275.5
|274
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|270
|278
|232
|322
|270
|268.5
|274
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|P
|300
|280
|268
|226
|271
|295.8
|276.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|UT
|175
|178
|455
|375
|272
|288.3
|277.5
|Randal Grichuk
|COL
|OF
|230
|368
|239
|316
|273
|273.0
|278.5
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
|283
|274
|290
|245
|274
|297.5
|279.5
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|P
|360
|283
|276
|271
|275
|305.5
|280
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|P
|279
|236
|426
|281
|276
|255.8
|281
|Vaughn Grissom
|ATL
|2B
|325
|276
|136
|286
|277
|300.0
|281.5
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|OF
|400
|237
|274
|289
|278
|275.3
|282.5
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|281
|284
|301
|235
|279
|273.0
|283
|Manuel Margot
|TB
|OF
|278
|288
|205
|321
|280
|284.0
|283.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|240
|261
|329
|306
|281
|280.0
|285.5
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|P
|275
|296
|206
|343
|282
|285.0
|285.5
|Alex Wood
|SF
|P
|340
|272
|299
|229
|283
|279.0
|285.5
|Christian Vazquez
|MIN
|C
|226
|319
|253
|318
|284
|281.5
|286.5
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|P
|290
|285
|288
|263
|285
|295.3
|288.5
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|P
|268
|336
|272
|305
|286
|309.3
|291
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|P
|407
|248
|271
|311
|287
|280.5
|296
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|P
|295
|297
|207
|323
|288
|291.8
|296
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|217
|358
|295
|297
|289
|288.5
|298
|Craig Kimbrel
|PHI
|P
|324
|282
|234
|314
|290
|308.0
|299
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|273
|361
|310
|288
|291
|302.8
|299.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|260
|321
|352
|278
|292
|283.0
|300
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|190
|263
|337
|342
|293
|304.3
|300
|Lane Thomas
|WAS
|OF
|262
|355
|297
|303
|294
|296.0
|300.5
|Eric Haase
|DET
|C
|264
|355
|228
|337
|295
|306.5
|301
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|332
|372
|270
|252
|296
|289.5
|302.5
|Oswald Peraza
|NYY
|SS
|349
|204
|264
|341
|297
|313.0
|303
|Trent Grisham
|SD
|OF
|287
|359
|287
|319
|298
|284.0
|303
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B, SS
|315
|312
|215
|294
|299
|330.5
|303.5
|Isaac Paredes
|TB
|1B, 2B, 3B
|333
|232
|483
|274
|300
|314.8
|303.5
|Jeimer Candelario
|WAS
|3B
|408
|334
|244
|273