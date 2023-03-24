RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Final Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Opening Day is less than a week away, so it's time for one final update to our Roundtable Rankings. Quite a lot has happened since our latest installment, including multiple significant injuries. Here's just a sampling of what you'll find in the table below:

Edwin Diaz and Rhys Hoskins fell off the board entirely due to season-ending knee injuries

Jose Altuve dropped 138 spots after breaking his thumb

Vaughn Grissom's demotion cost him 122 spots, but he remains inside the top 300

Injuries concerns for Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto have shaken up the back half of the first round, with Bo Bichette jumping five spots as a result

Optimism about Anthony Volpe's chances of breaking camp in the majors has seen him jump from off the board entirely to inside the top 200

We hope you find these rankings useful as you prepare for the final drafts of the spring or begin your first set of FAAB bids. The purpose of these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views