RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Final Update

RotoWire Roundtable: Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Final Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
March 24, 2023

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Opening Day is less than a week away, so it's time for one final update to our Roundtable Rankings. Quite a lot has happened since our latest installment, including multiple significant injuries. Here's just a sampling of what you'll find in the table below:

  • Edwin Diaz and Rhys Hoskins fell off the board entirely due to season-ending knee injuries
  • Jose Altuve dropped 138 spots after breaking his thumb
  • Vaughn Grissom's demotion cost him 122 spots, but he remains inside the top 300
  • Injuries concerns for Yordan Alvarez and Juan Soto have shaken up the back half of the first round, with Bo Bichette jumping five spots as a result
  • Optimism about Anthony Volpe's chances of breaking camp in the majors has seen him jump from off the board entirely to inside the top 200

We hope you find these rankings useful as you prepare for the final drafts of the spring or begin your first set of FAAB bids. The purpose of these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJECLTZEH
13.02Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF1272
22.32.5Trea TurnerPHISS2313
33.33.5Jose RamirezCLE3B3424
43.54Aaron JudgeNYYOF5531
53.54Julio RodriguezSEAOF4145
66.86Kyle TuckerHOUOF6696
78.58Shohei OhtaniLAAUT, P79117
89.08Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B88128
911.010.5Manny MachadoSD3B10131011
1010.310.5Bo BichetteTORSS147515
1112.011.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B1211619
1212.311.5Mookie BettsLADOF11121610
1314.512.5Juan SotoSDOF13102312
1413.513.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF191889
1515.315.5Corbin BurnesMLWP15171316
1617.316Austin RileyATL3B18142413
1715.016Gerrit ColeNYYP9151917
1818.018Mike TroutLAAOF17191422
1918.819Pete AlonsoNYM1B16202118
2019.320Rafael DeversBOS3B22231814
2119.320.5Bobby Witt Jr.KC3B, SS20211521
2221.320.5Fernando Tatis Jr.SDSS, OF21242020
2323.324Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B23281725
2432.325J.T. RealmutoPHIC24265524
2526.526.5Michael Harris IIATLOF30312223
2627.027Aaron NolaPHIP32222628
2733.827Spencer StriderATLP28166526
2833.330.5Francisco LindorNYMSS26342746
2935.831.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP31305032
3032.832.5Max ScherzerNYMP39323327
3133.333Marcus SemienTEX2B25363042
3233.333.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP27254140
3332.333.5Brandon WoodruffMLWP34273533
3441.336Luis RobertCWSOF41642931
3536.036.5Justin VerlanderNYMP29374236
3636.037Matt OlsonATL1B36382545
3742.837Jacob deGromTEXP44296830
3843.038Daulton VarshoTORC, OF38336338
3937.839Shane McClanahanTBP42443629
4047.039Nolan ArenadoSTL3B35357543
4153.340Josh HaderSDP333910041
4244.542.5Zack WheelerPHIP43423162
4341.542.5Randy ArozarenaTBOF37493248
4448.843Will Smith (LAD)LADC46407435
4549.844Cedric MullinsBALOF51773437
4652.546.5Max FriedATLP45464772
4742.846.5Corey SeagerTEXSS49502844
4852.051.5Luis CastilloSEAP47436256
4956.351.5Jordan RomanoTORP50418153
5049.552Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B57476034
5154.052.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B53485263
5256.053Kyle SchwarberPHIOF54724652
5360.853Adolis GarciaTEXOF59974047
5450.553.5Kevin GausmanTORP56523955
5558.554.5Alek ManoahTORP64454580
5657.855Julio UriasLADP48595173
5757.557Corbin CarrollARZOF58515665
5854.357.5Dylan CeaseCWSP63575839
5962.360Ryan PresslyHOUP40548966
6062.860.5George SpringerTOROF70864451
6156.561Shane BieberCLEP62663860
6262.362Zac GallenARZP65565969
6372.066Salvador PerezKCC557310159
6464.367Tim AndersonCWSSS69654875
6564.368Oneil CruzPITSS67694378
6666.068Devin WilliamsMLWP52757661
6774.068Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS821065454
6875.569Yu DarvishSDP726066104
6970.370Cristian JavierHOUP60918050
7078.370.5Felix BautistaBALP736811557
7170.871Andres GimenezCLE2B75806167
7279.571Adley RutschmanBALC785312364
7376.871.5Xander BogaertsSDSS796264102
7473.372.5Teoscar HernandezSEAOF66794999
7584.573Ryan HelsleySTLP885814349
7669.373Dansby SwansonCHCSS61943785
7773.373.5Framber ValdezHOUP76677179
7879.076.5Starling MarteNYMOF806373100
7976.076.5Joe MusgroveSDP71559682
8081.078.5Wander FrancoTBSS861006771
8177.879Gunnar HendersonBAL3B74619284
8278.380.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B77848468
8388.884.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF837486112
8484.384.5Jose AbreuHOU1B99886981
8583.887Alex BregmanHOU3B91708589
8692.891.5Triston McKenzieCLEP818994107
87105.892Jake McCarthyARZOF1071637776
88105.092Willson ContrerasSTLC967815888
8999.092.5Camilo DovalSFP879512490
90106.893Blake SnellSDP899215294
91111.894George KirbySEAP928117896
9289.594.5Eloy JimenezCWSOF689990101
93100.598Gleyber TorresNYY2B1141298277
9494.098Willy AdamesMLWSS987610498
9599.398Luis SeverinoNYYP9387114103
9698.599Logan WebbSFP1138557139
97101.099Nathaniel LoweTEX1B9510197111
98101.399.5Carlos CorreaMINSS1151049195
9998.3103Robbie RaySEAP9011711670
100107.5103Raisel IglesiasATLP1537187119
101105.3104Amed RosarioCLESS1189070143
102115.0104.5William ContrerasMLWC10210715497
103104.5104.5Nestor CortesNYYP1119811792
104105.8106Jeremy PenaHOUSS10383109128
105110.8109MJ MelendezKCC, OF97128108110
106112.3110Sean MurphyATLC11210815574
107106.3110.5Anthony SantanderBALOF12611278109
108113.0111.5Kenley JansenBOSP85103144120
109105.0112Alejandro KirkTORC9413013858
110110.5112.5Steven KwanCLEOF10013483125
111113.5113Clayton KershawLADP10412214286
112129.3114.5David BednarPITP10912019791
113127.8115.5Nick LodoloCINP122109174106
114117.8116.5Byron BuxtonMINOF10113215187
115114.8118C.J. CronCOL1B11711993130
116112.3118.5Tyler O'NeillSTLOF12412388114
117125.3119.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF106156126113
118119.8120Christian YelichMLWOF119111128121
119113.8120.5Clay HolmesNYYP12582132116
120113.8121Taylor WardLAAOF84115127129
121122.3122.5Logan GilbertSEAP108133112136
122125.5123.5Kris BryantCOLOF12115798126
123132.0125Nick CastellanosPHIOF120113130165
124134.5127.5Lucas GiolitoCWSP123121162132
125134.8132Christian WalkerARZ1B116159122142
126146.3132Pete FairbanksTBP141102219123
127128.0132.5Brandon LoweTB2B16416210383
128132.8133Ryan MountcastleBAL1B14818679118
129135.8133Freddy PeraltaMLWP135110167131
130138.5133.5Eugenio SuarezSEA3B136118131169
131137.5134.5Nico HoernerCHCSS128175106141
132135.0134.5Carlos RodonNYYP19916472105
133151.5135.5Hunter GreeneCINP14712424293
134141.5137Lance LynnCWSP127127165147
135134.3137.5Scott BarlowKCP105153157122
136173.3139.5Jhoan DuranMINP15596318124
137135.5139.5Anthony RizzoNYY1B145116147134
138146.8139.5Javier BaezDETSS152198110127
139148.5140Masataka YoshidaBOSOF193131121149
140150.5141Jeffrey SpringsTBP133137187145
141140.3142Chris SaleBOSP16793184117
142145.5142Chris BassittTORP169144129140
143146.3143.5Hunter RenfroeLAAOF134141146164
144136.0144Tyler StephensonCINC138150105151
145141.0144Pablo LopezMINP140158118148
146148.5145.5Charlie MortonATLP170135156133
147158.5146.5Luis Garcia (HOU)HOUP151142139202
148152.5148.5Drew RasmussenTBP144138175153
149161.0149.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF131168230115
150163.5150.5Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF129146224155
151156.5151.5J.D. MartinezLADUT209114125178
152142.5151.5Ty FranceSEA1B16814599158
153172.0155Jordan WalkerSTL3B154140238156
154157.0155.5Matt ChapmanTOR3B150161149168
155147.3155.5Jordan MontgomerySTLP165152113159
156154.3156Ian HappCHCOF139151166161
157148.0156.5Rowdy TellezMLW1B171160153108
158158.8157.5Jesus LuzardoMIAP146147168174
159157.0157.5Brady SingerKCP180169133146
160159.0158Jose MirandaMIN1B, 3B166126150194
161167.0160Max MuncyLAD2B, 3B130136218184
162155.5162Kyle WrightATLP110148188176
163164.0162.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF143182196135
164172.0164.5Tyler GlasnowTBP160221169138
165172.0164.5Andres MunozSEAP142105254187
166165.3164.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF195149137180
167174.5165Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS176223145154
168161.3166.5Josh BellCLE1B156192120177
169166.3167.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B163172135195
170188.8167.5Dustin MayLADP162155265173
171170.0168Alexis DiazCINP161143201175
172169.5168Joe RyanMINP132125217204
173170.0174.5Danny JansenTORC179181170150
174170.8176.5Alec BohmPHI3B177176134196
175211.0179Gabriel MorenoARZC159367119199
176181.0179.5Riley GreeneDETOF172173193186
177178.5180Jose AltuveHOU2B200214140160
178190.3181.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B181180182218
179173.5182.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B182183107222
180229.5183Grayson RodriguezBALP173193386166
181179.3183.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF184202148183
182184.0184Alex CobbSFP197166202171
183176.0184.5Luis ArraezMIA1B, 2B194188141181
184207.0185Josh NaylorCLE1B205165306152
185183.0186.5Alex VerdugoBOSOF191200159182
186199.5188.5Ketel MarteARZ2B198179173248
187182.8189Sonny GrayMINP208170209144
188202.0191Cody BellingerCHCOF249177177205
189215.8192.5Kodai SengaNYMP178207308170
190202.0192.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS243185180200
191193.3193Daniel BardCOLP233154163223
192216.0195.5Reid DetmersLAAP158184315207
193206.8197Ryan McMahonCOL3B204187246190
194202.0198.5Whit MerrifieldTOR2B, OF183247164214
195233.3199Hunter BrownHOUP203195372163
196198.0199Cal RaleighSEAC137257241157
197193.0199.5Miguel VargasLAD1B174139225234
198205.5202David RobertsonNYMP206174198244
199190.8202.5Josh RojasARZ2B, 3B188217111247
200203.0203Joey MenesesWAS1B, OF157234249172
201215.8205Anthony RendonLAA3B219191286167
202215.0206Josh JungTEX3B201211183265
203223.3206Tyler MahleMINP284197204208
204209.3207Keibert RuizWASC235262161179
205212.0208Andrew BenintendiCWSOF213203194238
206212.0208.5Paul SewaldSEAP245229186188
207206.8209Travis d'ArnaudATLC186199223219
208218.8211Yandy DiazTB3B263231190191
209229.8211.5DJ LeMahieuNYY1B, 2B, 3B234189179317
210215.3212Jose BerriosTORP216201208236
211212.3212Jean SeguraMIA2B220205211213
212237.3213.5Trevor RogersMIAP221171351206
213208.3213.5Jorge PolancoMIN2B149235257192
214235.0214Seth BrownOAK1B, OF321225191203
215212.8215Andrew HeaneyTEXP212218284137
216218.0215Patrick SandovalLAAP187233255197
217224.5215.5Tony GonsolinLADP225206195272
218213.3215.5Oscar GonzalezCLEOF196215226216
219226.5217Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B, 3B210224279193
220224.0217.5Miles MikolasSTLP214249221212
221215.5220.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP229190212231
222243.0222Jon GrayTEXP189339243201
223236.0222.5Mitch HanigerSFOF236209203296
224271.8223.5Edward CabreraMIAP202219438228
225233.8230Jameson TaillonCHCP231213229262
226251.8230.5Luis UriasMLW2B, 3B, SS228226320233
227234.5231.5Ramon LaureanoOAKOF266227236209
228284.0232.5Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF224241509162
229227.5233Merrill KellyARZP223243185259
230221.5233Triston CasasBOS1B211260160255
231231.5238Justin TurnerBOS3B274259176217
232213.0241CJ AbramsWASSS25227595230
233233.5242Austin HaysBALOF242242171279
234259.3244.5Joc PedersonSFOF218271333215
235247.3246Jose UrquidyHOUP247220245277
236258.3246.5Yasmani GrandalCWSC237256316224
237242.3246.5Bryson StottPHI2B, SS207246247269
238262.5247.5Ha-Seong KimSD3B, SS239228327256
239244.0247.5Austin MeadowsDETOF269212258237
240248.0248Marcus StromanCHCP261238235258
241255.3250.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS238295263225
242271.5251.5Trey ManciniCHC1B, OF258245394189
243248.3252Carlos CarrascoNYMP253196293251
244264.3253Evan PhillipsLADP227279222329
245260.3254.5Jorge MateoBALSS256253321211
246258.5255Jack FlahertySTLP297250260227
247272.5256.5Michael ConfortoSFOF232244269345
248283.3257Jarred KelenicSEAOF271167452243
249265.3257.5Ross StriplingSFP298254248261
250244.0258.5Tyler AndersonLAAP259258199260
251267.8258.5Esteury RuizOAKOF250267312242
252258.5258.5Sean ManaeaSFP277304213240
253275.5258.5Jonah HeimTEXC215370285232
254246.3260Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF255265189276
255245.8260Jesse WinkerMLWOF265264256198
256262.8262.5Kolten WongSEA2B222255304270
257311.0263Jorge SolerMIAOF280230488246
258271.0264Alex LangeDETP192289364239
259277.8266Justin SteeleCHCP254358278221
260267.5267Charlie BlackmonCOLOF285316220249
261275.0268Zach EflinTBP316364200220
262263.5268Michael KopechCWSP308210283253
263281.0269.5Harrison BaderNYYOF272375210267
264284.8270Hayden WesneskiCHCP286194405254
265274.3270.5Nick GordonMIN2B, OF251305266275
266273.5271Jurickson ProfarSDOF344208292250
267234.5272Wil MyersCIN1B, OF292287102257
268281.3273Eric LauerMLWP248338298241
269275.5274Ranger SuarezPHIP270278232322
270268.5274Aaron CivaleCLEP300280268226
271295.8276.5Bryce HarperPHIUT175178455375
272288.3277.5Randal GrichukCOLOF230368239316
273273.0278.5Yoan MoncadaCWS3B283274290245
274297.5279.5Lance McCullers Jr.HOUP360283276271
275305.5280Roansy ContrerasPITP279236426281
276255.8281Vaughn GrissomATL2B325276136286
277300.0281.5Andrew McCutchenPITOF400237274289
278275.3282.5Eduardo RodriguezDETP281284301235
279273.0283Manuel MargotTBOF278288205321
280284.0283.5Brandon MarshPHIOF240261329306
281280.0285.5Garrett WhitlockBOSP275296206343
282285.0285.5Alex WoodSFP340272299229
283279.0285.5Christian VazquezMINC226319253318
284281.5286.5Martin PerezTEXP290285288263
285295.3288.5Taijuan WalkerPHIP268336272305
286309.3291Corey KluberBOSP407248271311
287280.5296Cal QuantrillCLEP295297207323
288291.8296Jake FraleyCINOF217358295297
289288.5298Craig KimbrelPHIP324282234314
290308.0299Spencer TorkelsonDET1B273361310288
291302.8299.5Bailey OberMINP260321352278
292283.0300Jose LeclercTEXP190263337342
293304.3300Lane ThomasWASOF262355297303
294296.0300.5Eric HaaseDETC264355228337
295306.5301Kenta MaedaMINP332372270252
296289.5302.5Oswald PerazaNYYSS349204264341
297313.0303Trent GrishamSDOF287359287319
298284.0303Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B, SS315312215294
299330.5303.5Isaac ParedesTB1B, 2B, 3B333232483274
300314.8303.5Jeimer CandelarioWAS3B408334244273

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
