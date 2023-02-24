Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

February 24, 2023

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Baseball is back, at least in exhibition form. Movement up and down these rankings is sure to pick up speed once we get more than a few hours of spring training action under our belts, but there have already been enough changes — starting as early as the second spot in these rankings — that we thought it was time to release an update. Some of those adjustments are due to news, while others come about simply after changing how we think about a given player. Nothing tests your rankings better than actually needing to use them in a draft, and I know I've had a few cases already where the ranking in my heart (and hopefully head) doesn't match the ranking I put down on paper. Sometimes you just don't know for sure until you're on the clock.

The idea behind these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
12.02Trea TurnerPHISS1313
23.52.5Ronald Acuna Jr.ATLOF3272
33.03Jose RamirezCLE3B2424
43.54Aaron JudgeNYYOF5531
53.54Julio RodriguezSEAOF4145
67.07Yordan AlvarezHOUOF6688
77.37Kyle TuckerHOUOF7796
89.09Shohei OhtaniLAAUT, P810117
911.310Freddie FreemanLAD1B911619
1010.510.5Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR1B129129
1111.511.5Manny MachadoSD3B11131012
1211.511.5Juan SotoSDOF1381510
1312.811.5Mookie BettsLADOF10121811
1414.814.5Corbin BurnesMLWP15141416
1514.515.5Bo BichetteTORSS1622515
1618.017.5Pete AlonsoNYM1B17152218
1718.818Rafael DeversBOS3B25171914
1817.818.5Gerrit ColeNYYP14202017
1919.319Austin RileyATL3B19192613
2018.519.5Mike TroutLAAOF18211322
2119.319.5Bobby Witt Jr.KC3B, SS22181621
2219.520.5Fernando Tatis Jr.SDSS, OF21162120
2322.522.5Paul GoldschmidtSTL1B20281725
2431.525.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC23275224
2527.026Michael Harris IIATLOF29332323
2628.829.5Aaron NolaPHIP32242930
2737.530Spencer StriderATLP33236727
2840.530.5Edwin DiazNYMP31307526
2934.331Francisco LindorNYMSS26342849
3038.032.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30315734
3134.034Marcus SemienTEX2B24363244
3233.534Sandy AlcantaraMIAP27254141
3332.834.5Brandon WoodruffMLWP34263635
3436.535.5Carlos RodonNYYP38473328
3537.337Matt OlsonATL1B36382748
3636.337Justin VerlanderNYMP28374337
3738.537.5Shane McClanahanTBP37483831
3844.038Jacob deGromTEXP44297132
3941.538.5Max ScherzerNYMP43603429
4037.540Jose AltuveHOU2B41392446
4148.040Nolan ArenadoSTL3B35357745
4243.040.5Luis RobertCWSOF48662533
4343.540.5Daulton VarshoTORC, OF42326139
4458.041.5Josh HaderSDP394011043
4547.845.5Randy ArozarenaTBOF40653551
4650.045.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC50417336
4751.846.5Cedric MullinsBALOF49764438
4848.549Zack WheelerPHIP55433165
4951.849.5Corey SeagerTEXSS52783047
5050.551.5Dylan CeaseCWSP59445940
5159.852Jordan RomanoTORP47429357
5256.553.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B53535466
5354.554.5Kevin GausmanTORP67504259
5453.854.5Jazz Chisholm Jr.MIA2B57526442
5562.555Adolis GarciaTEXOF601013950
5658.355Kyle SchwarberPHIOF54744956
5758.855Julio UriasLADP45575380
5859.856Max FriedATLP61514879
5962.558.5Alek ManoahTORP68494786
6056.559Luis CastilloSEAP58456360
6168.862.5Ryan PresslyHOUP465510470
6265.563Raisel IglesiasATLP51728554
6363.864Dansby SwansonCHCSS64643790
6459.064Shane BieberCLEP65684063
6566.565George SpringerTOROF75914555
6665.065.5Corbin CarrollARZOF69636068
6762.866Zac GallenARZP70466273
6877.066.5Adley RutschmanBALC665412167
6972.368.5Salvador PerezKCC56759662
7068.570.5Tim AndersonCWSSS74675182
7168.071Oneil CruzPITSS71714684
7272.371.5Devin WilliamsMLWP63798364
7373.872Tommy EdmanSTL2B, SS86955658
7478.573.5Yu DarvishSDP785969108
7580.574Xander BogaertsSDSS836265112
7671.875Joe MusgroveSDP76587974
7775.575.5Andres GimenezCLE2B80856671
7889.375.5Ryan HelsleySTLP955615452
7977.377.5Framber ValdezHOUP81697485
8076.578Cristian JavierHOUP72978453
8178.880.5Teoscar HernandezSEAOF778450104
8285.081Starling MarteNYMOF847378105
8390.383.5Felix BautistaBALP917012476
8482.384Gunnar HendersonBAL3B796110089
8582.584.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B82898772
8684.385Alex BregmanHOU3B73828894
8792.888.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF877790117
8891.888.5Alejandro KirkTORC968112961
8988.590Jose AbreuHOU1B102937287
9090.091.5Wander FrancoTBSS1071067077
91114.394George KirbySEAP8886183100
9296.895.5Triston McKenzieCLEP859497111
93108.595.5Willson ContrerasSTLC988316093
9495.396.5Tyler GlasnowTBP941199969
95111.097Jake McCarthyARZOF1111708083
96104.897Camilo DovalSFP909913595
9791.398.5Eloy JimenezCWSOF6210592106
98102.0100Luis SeverinoNYYP9392116107
99113.0100.5Blake SnellSDP1039815398
10097.8101.5Willy AdamesMLWSS10080108103
101106.3103Gleyber TorresNYY2B1201418678
102104.8103Nathaniel LoweTEX1B9710898116
103101.8104Logan WebbSFP1189058141
104106.8105.5Carlos CorreaMINSS1211129599
105102.8105.5Robbie RaySEAP9212511975
106111.3106.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF110103131101
107109.3109Jeremy PenaHOUSS10188117131
108112.8109.5Sean MurphyATLC11710215181
109110.5110Amed RosarioCLESS1249676146
110118.8110.5William ContrerasMLWC106115152102
111115.0112MJ MelendezKCC, OF99137109115
112112.5113Nestor CortesNYYP116104120110
113116.3116Steven KwanCLEOF10414489128
114115.0116.5Clay HolmesNYYP11387140120
115120.0117Kenley JansenBOSP89110157124
116116.0118.5C.J. CronCOL1B12311494133
117121.3118.5Rhys HoskinsPHI1B119107141118
118114.5121Anthony SantanderBALOF13512881114
119119.3121.5Clayton KershawLADP10813514391
120137.0123David BednarPITP11413220696
121124.5123.5Byron BuxtonMINOF10514215992
122133.0124Nick LodoloCINP130118175109
123126.5125Christian YelichMLWOF125120136125
124126.8126Logan GilbertSEAP112143113139
125163.8128Tyler O'NeillSTLOF13330891123
126136.0128Nick CastellanosPHIOF126121130167
127131.3129Kris BryantCOLOF129162105129
128168.8129.5Jhoan DuranMINP132100316127
129154.5132.5Giancarlo StantonNYYOF141124234119
130130.5133Taylor WardLAAOF134122134132
131141.3134Lucas GiolitoCWSP131133166135
132133.3137Brandon LoweTB2B16717110788
133153.8138Pete FairbanksTBP150111228126
134138.3138.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B15519482122
135143.8138.5Eugenio SuarezSEA3B145126132172
136141.0139Freddy PeraltaMLWP144116170134
137153.5139.5Jose MirandaMIN1B, 3B127131148208
138142.8140.5Christian WalkerARZ1B136165125145
139141.5141Nico HoernerCHCSS138173111144
140135.8142.5Tyler StephensonCINC147138103155
141140.5143Anthony RizzoNYY1B153123149137
142140.5145Ty FranceSEA1B170129102161
143152.5145.5Javier BaezDETSS161204115130
144146.3145.5Kyle WrightATLP115127164179
145147.8146Chris BassittTORP171149128143
146151.3148Hunter RenfroeLAAOF143150146166
147154.5149Tony GonsolinLADP128192156142
148165.3149.5Masataka YoshidaBOSOF236147126152
149146.5150Pablo LopezMINP149164122151
150151.3150.5Chris SaleBOSP180117187121
151146.0153Scott BarlowKCP109152169154
152161.3153Jeffrey SpringsTBP152154191148
153162.3153.5Luis Garcia (HOU)HOUP159148138204
154154.0154Charlie MortonATLP172145163136
155154.5154.5Lance LynnCWSP137159172150
156163.8157Hunter GreeneCINP17513924497
157150.0159Jordan MontgomerySTLP168156114162
158160.5160.5Ian HappCHCOF148158173163
159160.0161.5Brady SingerKCP184174133149
160162.5162Matt ChapmanTOR3B157167155171
161152.5162Rowdy TellezMLW1B173166158113
162164.3163Jesus LuzardoMIAP154155171177
163167.0163.5J.D. MartinezLADUT214146127181
164165.3163.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF198136144183
165171.0164.5Max MuncyLAD2B, 3B140130225189
166145.3165Vaughn GrissomATL2B18317268158
167170.8165.5Daniel BardCOLP122153178230
168168.8167Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B166168142199
169167.0167Drew RasmussenTBP177160174157
170177.8169Thairo EstradaSF2B, SS179226147159
171161.0170Jorge PolancoMIN2B156113184191
172191.5170.5Dustin MayLADP165161264176
173175.0171Alexis DiazCINP164151207178
174167.8171.5Josh BellCLE1B163205123180
175177.3172Andrew VaughnCWS1B, OF139157226187
176178.0172Andres MunozSEAP151109259193
177172.0174.5Danny JansenTORC182186167153
178176.3174.5Joe RyanMINP142140216207
179178.8175.5Alex CobbSFP202177162174
180174.3178Lars NootbaarSTLOF169187203138
181175.5181.5Alec BohmPHI3B181182139200
182187.3183.5Mitch HanigerSFOF160191176222
183178.5186.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B185188112229
184180.0187Luis ArraezMIA1B, 2B201190145184
185183.8187.5Jeff McNeilNYM2B, OF187210150188
186187.0190Alex VerdugoBOSOF195203165185
187205.3192.5Ketel MarteARZ2B203181182255
188220.0192.5Hunter BrownHOUP220134361165
189234.0192.5Grayson RodriguezBALP178207383168
190191.5193Riley GreeneDETOF194180200192
191211.5193Josh NaylorCLE1B210176304156
192187.0194Sonny GrayMINP213178210147
193199.5194.5Jonathan IndiaCIN2B197185192224
194196.8197Harrison BaderNYYOF174175219219
195200.0197Jon GrayTEXP191163243203
196207.5197.5Cody BellingerCHCOF252183186209
197215.3198Kodai SengaNYMP162223303173
198199.3198.5Oscar GonzalezCLEOF176169231221
199201.3199Cal RaleighSEAC146261238160
200193.8201.5Josh RojasARZ2B, 3B190213118254
201207.3202Whit MerrifieldTOR2B, OF186248177218
202219.3202Tyler MahleMINP287200204186
203212.8202.5Ryan McMahonCOL3B209195251196
204220.0208Josh JungTEX3B204212189275
205207.5208.5Travis d'ArnaudATLC188202215225
206211.5210Keibert RuizWASC238265161182
207214.8210.5Brendan RodgersCOL2B245215193206
208220.5211Anthony RendonLAA3B224198290170
209225.3212.5Brandon DruryLAA1B, 2B, 3B189227287198
210214.3215Joey MenesesWAS1B, OF192238252175
211220.3215.5Jose BerriosTORP222209209241
212223.5216Yandy DiazTB3B266235196197
213218.3216Paul SewaldSEAP247233199194
214219.3216Andrew BenintendiCWSOF218214202243
215235.5216.5DJ LeMahieuNYY1B, 2B, 3B237196190319
216239.3216.5Seth BrownOAK1B, OF326228198205
217214.5217Jean SeguraMIA2B225199218216
218215.0217Andrew HeaneyTEXP217217286140
219240.0218.5Trevor RogersMIAP226179344211
220216.8219Nathan EovaldiTEXP232197212226
221226.5220Miles MikolasSTLP219251221215
222224.0222Ramon LaureanoOAKOF207232245212
223232.3223.5Evan PhillipsLADP200282230217
224238.3224.5Gabriel MorenoARZC239367137210
225226.3225Patrick SandovalLAAP206244254201
226234.0225Jose LeclercTEXP193257317169
227250.5226Reid DetmersLAAP208193357244
228285.0229Christopher MorelCHC2B, OF229229518164
229239.0231.5Jameson TaillonCHCP234222229271
230229.3232.5Gavin LuxLAD2B, OF199266179273
231253.8234.5Jorge MateoBALSS215254332214
232256.5235Luis UriasMLW2B, 3B, SS231231325239
233276.0235Edward CabreraMIAP205225429245
234231.0235.5Merrill KellyARZP228243188265
235227.0238Triston CasasBOS1B216264168260
236236.0243Justin TurnerBOS3B278263180223
237239.3243Austin HaysBALOF244242181290
238217.8245.5CJ AbramsWASSS254279101237
239292.5248.5Jordan WalkerSTL3B250189484247
240258.0249Jose UrquidyHOUP248250246288
241264.5249Joc PedersonSFOF223275340220
242248.3249.5Marcus StromanCHCP263230236264
243259.3250Yasmani GrandalCWSC240260306231
244247.5251Bryson StottPHI2B, SS212247255276
245249.0251.5Austin MeadowsDETOF273220261242
246265.5252Ha-Seong KimSD3B, SS242221337262
247276.8252.5Trey ManciniCHC1B, OF259246407195
248261.3254.5Jack FlahertySTLP301252257235
249260.5256.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS241297272232
250254.8258Miguel VargasLAD1B270268233248
251277.3259Jonah HeimTEXC221370280238
252271.0260Adalberto MondesiBOSSS307369195213
253276.0260Michael ConfortoSFOF235245275349
254247.3261Tyler AndersonLAAP260262201266
255279.8263Alex LangeDETP196292397234
256252.0263.5Lourdes Gurriel Jr.ARZOF257270194287
257302.3263.5Jarred KelenicSEAOF275211471252
258254.8264.5Carlos CarrascoNYMP272201289257
259262.8265Sean ManaeaSFP281307214249
260250.0265Jesse WinkerMLWOF268267263202
261280.0267Justin SteeleCHCP256358278228
262267.3267.5Kolten WongSEA2B227258307277
263317.3268.5Jorge SolerMIAOF284234498253
264263.8271Ranger SuarezPHIP274281232268
265283.5271Eric LauerMLWP249343292250
266268.3271.5Michael KopechCWSP314216284259
267277.8272Charlie BlackmonCOLOF288320247256
268275.3274.5Aaron CivaleCLEP319283266233
269278.5274.5Ross StriplingSFP309256279270
270296.8277Bryce HarperPHIUT158184475370
271276.3282Yoan MoncadaCWS3B286278295246
272291.5282.5Randal GrichukCOLOF233368242323
273286.0283Lance McCullers Jr.HOUP305286273280
274280.8284.5Christian VazquezMINC230324249320
275287.5284.5Alex WoodSFP345276293236
276284.8284.5Esteury RuizOAKOF298271319251
277288.8285.5Brandon MarshPHIOF243259341312
278243.3286.5Wil MyersCIN1B, OF294290106283
279276.5286.5Manuel MargotTBOF282291211322
280291.3287Zach EflinTBP321364253227
281335.0287Andrew PainterPHIP295224542279
282303.5287.5Roansy ContrerasPITP283218421292
283285.0288Martin PerezTEXP292288288272
284280.5288.5Garrett WhitlockBOSP279298205340
285295.8288.5Bryan De La CruzMIAOF280274297332
286298.0290Taijuan WalkerPHIP271341271309
287285.5290Nick GordonMIN2B, OF253309274306
288297.8290.5Andrew McCutchenPITOF404206282299
289288.5290.5Eduardo RodriguezDETP333287294240
290310.8292Corey KluberBOSP410249268316
291294.0296.5Giovanny GallegosSTLP276317256327
292302.0298Jose QuintanaNYMP329364248267
293282.8299.5Cal QuantrillCLEP300299208324
294293.5301.5Craig KimbrelPHIP330285241318
295290.3301.5Alex KirilloffMINOF303219300339
296295.5302.5Eric HaaseDETC267355222338
297309.0303Kenta MaedaMINP337372269258
298303.8303Jake FraleyCINOF251358301305
299301.3303.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC261337276331
300307.8303.5Noah SyndergaardLADP331302305293

