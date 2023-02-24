RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Baseball is back, at least in exhibition form. Movement up and down these rankings is sure to pick up speed once we get more than a few hours of spring training action under our belts, but there have already been enough changes — starting as early as the second spot in these rankings — that we thought it was time to release an update. Some of those adjustments are due to news, while others come about simply after changing how we think about a given player. Nothing tests your rankings better than actually needing to use them in a draft, and I know I've had a few cases already where the ranking in my heart (and hopefully head) doesn't match the ranking I put down on paper. Sometimes you just don't know for sure until you're on the clock.
The idea behind these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers
Baseball is back, at least in exhibition form. Movement up and down these rankings is sure to pick up speed once we get more than a few hours of spring training action under our belts, but there have already been enough changes — starting as early as the second spot in these rankings — that we thought it was time to release an update. Some of those adjustments are due to news, while others come about simply after changing how we think about a given player. Nothing tests your rankings better than actually needing to use them in a draft, and I know I've had a few cases already where the ranking in my heart (and hopefully head) doesn't match the ranking I put down on paper. Sometimes you just don't know for sure until you're on the clock.
The idea behind these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|2.0
|2
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3.5
|2.5
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|OF
|3
|2
|7
|2
|3
|3.0
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|2
|4
|2
|4
|4
|3.5
|4
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|5
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3.5
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|4
|1
|4
|5
|6
|7.0
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|6
|6
|8
|8
|7
|7.3
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|7
|7
|9
|6
|8
|9.0
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|UT, P
|8
|10
|11
|7
|9
|11.3
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|9
|11
|6
|19
|10
|10.5
|10.5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|TOR
|1B
|12
|9
|12
|9
|11
|11.5
|11.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|11
|13
|10
|12
|12
|11.5
|11.5
|Juan Soto
|SD
|OF
|13
|8
|15
|10
|13
|12.8
|11.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|OF
|10
|12
|18
|11
|14
|14.8
|14.5
|Corbin Burnes
|MLW
|P
|15
|14
|14
|16
|15
|14.5
|15.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|16
|22
|5
|15
|16
|18.0
|17.5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|17
|15
|22
|18
|17
|18.8
|18
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|25
|17
|19
|14
|18
|17.8
|18.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|14
|20
|20
|17
|19
|19.3
|19
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|19
|19
|26
|13
|20
|18.5
|19.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|18
|21
|13
|22
|21
|19.3
|19.5
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|KC
|3B, SS
|22
|18
|16
|21
|22
|19.5
|20.5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SD
|SS, OF
|21
|16
|21
|20
|23
|22.5
|22.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|1B
|20
|28
|17
|25
|24
|31.5
|25.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|23
|27
|52
|24
|25
|27.0
|26
|Michael Harris II
|ATL
|OF
|29
|33
|23
|23
|26
|28.8
|29.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|32
|24
|29
|30
|27
|37.5
|30
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|33
|23
|67
|27
|28
|40.5
|30.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|31
|30
|75
|26
|29
|34.3
|31
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|26
|34
|28
|49
|30
|38.0
|32.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|31
|57
|34
|31
|34.0
|34
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|24
|36
|32
|44
|32
|33.5
|34
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|27
|25
|41
|41
|33
|32.8
|34.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MLW
|P
|34
|26
|36
|35
|34
|36.5
|35.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|38
|47
|33
|28
|35
|37.3
|37
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|36
|38
|27
|48
|36
|36.3
|37
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|P
|28
|37
|43
|37
|37
|38.5
|37.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|37
|48
|38
|31
|38
|44.0
|38
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|44
|29
|71
|32
|39
|41.5
|38.5
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|P
|43
|60
|34
|29
|40
|37.5
|40
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|41
|39
|24
|46
|41
|48.0
|40
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|35
|35
|77
|45
|42
|43.0
|40.5
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|48
|66
|25
|33
|43
|43.5
|40.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|C, OF
|42
|32
|61
|39
|44
|58.0
|41.5
|Josh Hader
|SD
|P
|39
|40
|110
|43
|45
|47.8
|45.5
|Randy Arozarena
|TB
|OF
|40
|65
|35
|51
|46
|50.0
|45.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|50
|41
|73
|36
|47
|51.8
|46.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|49
|76
|44
|38
|48
|48.5
|49
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|55
|43
|31
|65
|49
|51.8
|49.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|52
|78
|30
|47
|50
|50.5
|51.5
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|P
|59
|44
|59
|40
|51
|59.8
|52
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|P
|47
|42
|93
|57
|52
|56.5
|53.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|53
|53
|54
|66
|53
|54.5
|54.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|67
|50
|42
|59
|54
|53.8
|54.5
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|MIA
|2B
|57
|52
|64
|42
|55
|62.5
|55
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|60
|101
|39
|50
|56
|58.3
|55
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|54
|74
|49
|56
|57
|58.8
|55
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|P
|45
|57
|53
|80
|58
|59.8
|56
|Max Fried
|ATL
|P
|61
|51
|48
|79
|59
|62.5
|58.5
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|P
|68
|49
|47
|86
|60
|56.5
|59
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|58
|45
|63
|60
|61
|68.8
|62.5
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|P
|46
|55
|104
|70
|62
|65.5
|63
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|51
|72
|85
|54
|63
|63.8
|64
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|64
|64
|37
|90
|64
|59.0
|64
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|P
|65
|68
|40
|63
|65
|66.5
|65
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|75
|91
|45
|55
|66
|65.0
|65.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|69
|63
|60
|68
|67
|62.8
|66
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|70
|46
|62
|73
|68
|77.0
|66.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|66
|54
|121
|67
|69
|72.3
|68.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|56
|75
|96
|62
|70
|68.5
|70.5
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|74
|67
|51
|82
|71
|68.0
|71
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS
|71
|71
|46
|84
|72
|72.3
|71.5
|Devin Williams
|MLW
|P
|63
|79
|83
|64
|73
|73.8
|72
|Tommy Edman
|STL
|2B, SS
|86
|95
|56
|58
|74
|78.5
|73.5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|78
|59
|69
|108
|75
|80.5
|74
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|SS
|83
|62
|65
|112
|76
|71.8
|75
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|P
|76
|58
|79
|74
|77
|75.5
|75.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|80
|85
|66
|71
|78
|89.3
|75.5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|95
|56
|154
|52
|79
|77.3
|77.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|81
|69
|74
|85
|80
|76.5
|78
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|P
|72
|97
|84
|53
|81
|78.8
|80.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|SEA
|OF
|77
|84
|50
|104
|82
|85.0
|81
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|84
|73
|78
|105
|83
|90.3
|83.5
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|91
|70
|124
|76
|84
|82.3
|84
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|3B
|79
|61
|100
|89
|85
|82.5
|84.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|82
|89
|87
|72
|86
|84.3
|85
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|73
|82
|88
|94
|87
|92.8
|88.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|87
|77
|90
|117
|88
|91.8
|88.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|96
|81
|129
|61
|89
|88.5
|90
|Jose Abreu
|HOU
|1B
|102
|93
|72
|87
|90
|90.0
|91.5
|Wander Franco
|TB
|SS
|107
|106
|70
|77
|91
|114.3
|94
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|88
|86
|183
|100
|92
|96.8
|95.5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|P
|85
|94
|97
|111
|93
|108.5
|95.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|98
|83
|160
|93
|94
|95.3
|96.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|P
|94
|119
|99
|69
|95
|111.0
|97
|Jake McCarthy
|ARZ
|OF
|111
|170
|80
|83
|96
|104.8
|97
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|P
|90
|99
|135
|95
|97
|91.3
|98.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|CWS
|OF
|62
|105
|92
|106
|98
|102.0
|100
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|P
|93
|92
|116
|107
|99
|113.0
|100.5
|Blake Snell
|SD
|P
|103
|98
|153
|98
|100
|97.8
|101.5
|Willy Adames
|MLW
|SS
|100
|80
|108
|103
|101
|106.3
|103
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|120
|141
|86
|78
|102
|104.8
|103
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|97
|108
|98
|116
|103
|101.8
|104
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|118
|90
|58
|141
|104
|106.8
|105.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|121
|112
|95
|99
|105
|102.8
|105.5
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|P
|92
|125
|119
|75
|106
|111.3
|106.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|110
|103
|131
|101
|107
|109.3
|109
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|101
|88
|117
|131
|108
|112.8
|109.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|117
|102
|151
|81
|109
|110.5
|110
|Amed Rosario
|CLE
|SS
|124
|96
|76
|146
|110
|118.8
|110.5
|William Contreras
|MLW
|C
|106
|115
|152
|102
|111
|115.0
|112
|MJ Melendez
|KC
|C, OF
|99
|137
|109
|115
|112
|112.5
|113
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|116
|104
|120
|110
|113
|116.3
|116
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|104
|144
|89
|128
|114
|115.0
|116.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|P
|113
|87
|140
|120
|115
|120.0
|117
|Kenley Jansen
|BOS
|P
|89
|110
|157
|124
|116
|116.0
|118.5
|C.J. Cron
|COL
|1B
|123
|114
|94
|133
|117
|121.3
|118.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|PHI
|1B
|119
|107
|141
|118
|118
|114.5
|121
|Anthony Santander
|BAL
|OF
|135
|128
|81
|114
|119
|119.3
|121.5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|P
|108
|135
|143
|91
|120
|137.0
|123
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|114
|132
|206
|96
|121
|124.5
|123.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|105
|142
|159
|92
|122
|133.0
|124
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|130
|118
|175
|109
|123
|126.5
|125
|Christian Yelich
|MLW
|OF
|125
|120
|136
|125
|124
|126.8
|126
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|112
|143
|113
|139
|125
|163.8
|128
|Tyler O'Neill
|STL
|OF
|133
|308
|91
|123
|126
|136.0
|128
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|126
|121
|130
|167
|127
|131.3
|129
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|OF
|129
|162
|105
|129
|128
|168.8
|129.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|132
|100
|316
|127
|129
|154.5
|132.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|141
|124
|234
|119
|130
|130.5
|133
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|134
|122
|134
|132
|131
|141.3
|134
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|P
|131
|133
|166
|135
|132
|133.3
|137
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|167
|171
|107
|88
|133
|153.8
|138
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|150
|111
|228
|126
|134
|138.3
|138.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|155
|194
|82
|122
|135
|143.8
|138.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|SEA
|3B
|145
|126
|132
|172
|136
|141.0
|139
|Freddy Peralta
|MLW
|P
|144
|116
|170
|134
|137
|153.5
|139.5
|Jose Miranda
|MIN
|1B, 3B
|127
|131
|148
|208
|138
|142.8
|140.5
|Christian Walker
|ARZ
|1B
|136
|165
|125
|145
|139
|141.5
|141
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|SS
|138
|173
|111
|144
|140
|135.8
|142.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|147
|138
|103
|155
|141
|140.5
|143
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|153
|123
|149
|137
|142
|140.5
|145
|Ty France
|SEA
|1B
|170
|129
|102
|161
|143
|152.5
|145.5
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|161
|204
|115
|130
|144
|146.3
|145.5
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|P
|115
|127
|164
|179
|145
|147.8
|146
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|171
|149
|128
|143
|146
|151.3
|148
|Hunter Renfroe
|LAA
|OF
|143
|150
|146
|166
|147
|154.5
|149
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|P
|128
|192
|156
|142
|148
|165.3
|149.5
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|OF
|236
|147
|126
|152
|149
|146.5
|150
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|149
|164
|122
|151
|150
|151.3
|150.5
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|P
|180
|117
|187
|121
|151
|146.0
|153
|Scott Barlow
|KC
|P
|109
|152
|169
|154
|152
|161.3
|153
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|P
|152
|154
|191
|148
|153
|162.3
|153.5
|Luis Garcia (HOU)
|HOU
|P
|159
|148
|138
|204
|154
|154.0
|154
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|P
|172
|145
|163
|136
|155
|154.5
|154.5
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|P
|137
|159
|172
|150
|156
|163.8
|157
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|175
|139
|244
|97
|157
|150.0
|159
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|P
|168
|156
|114
|162
|158
|160.5
|160.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|148
|158
|173
|163
|159
|160.0
|161.5
|Brady Singer
|KC
|P
|184
|174
|133
|149
|160
|162.5
|162
|Matt Chapman
|TOR
|3B
|157
|167
|155
|171
|161
|152.5
|162
|Rowdy Tellez
|MLW
|1B
|173
|166
|158
|113
|162
|164.3
|163
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|P
|154
|155
|171
|177
|163
|167.0
|163.5
|J.D. Martinez
|LAD
|UT
|214
|146
|127
|181
|164
|165.3
|163.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|198
|136
|144
|183
|165
|171.0
|164.5
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|2B, 3B
|140
|130
|225
|189
|166
|145.3
|165
|Vaughn Grissom
|ATL
|2B
|183
|172
|68
|158
|167
|170.8
|165.5
|Daniel Bard
|COL
|P
|122
|153
|178
|230
|168
|168.8
|167
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|166
|168
|142
|199
|169
|167.0
|167
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|177
|160
|174
|157
|170
|177.8
|169
|Thairo Estrada
|SF
|2B, SS
|179
|226
|147
|159
|171
|161.0
|170
|Jorge Polanco
|MIN
|2B
|156
|113
|184
|191
|172
|191.5
|170.5
|Dustin May
|LAD
|P
|165
|161
|264
|176
|173
|175.0
|171
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|164
|151
|207
|178
|174
|167.8
|171.5
|Josh Bell
|CLE
|1B
|163
|205
|123
|180
|175
|177.3
|172
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B, OF
|139
|157
|226
|187
|176
|178.0
|172
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|151
|109
|259
|193
|177
|172.0
|174.5
|Danny Jansen
|TOR
|C
|182
|186
|167
|153
|178
|176.3
|174.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|142
|140
|216
|207
|179
|178.8
|175.5
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|P
|202
|177
|162
|174
|180
|174.3
|178
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|169
|187
|203
|138
|181
|175.5
|181.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|181
|182
|139
|200
|182
|187.3
|183.5
|Mitch Haniger
|SF
|OF
|160
|191
|176
|222
|183
|178.5
|186.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|185
|188
|112
|229
|184
|180.0
|187
|Luis Arraez
|MIA
|1B, 2B
|201
|190
|145
|184
|185
|183.8
|187.5
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2B, OF
|187
|210
|150
|188
|186
|187.0
|190
|Alex Verdugo
|BOS
|OF
|195
|203
|165
|185
|187
|205.3
|192.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|203
|181
|182
|255
|188
|220.0
|192.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|220
|134
|361
|165
|189
|234.0
|192.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|178
|207
|383
|168
|190
|191.5
|193
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|194
|180
|200
|192
|191
|211.5
|193
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|210
|176
|304
|156
|192
|187.0
|194
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|P
|213
|178
|210
|147
|193
|199.5
|194.5
|Jonathan India
|CIN
|2B
|197
|185
|192
|224
|194
|196.8
|197
|Harrison Bader
|NYY
|OF
|174
|175
|219
|219
|195
|200.0
|197
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|P
|191
|163
|243
|203
|196
|207.5
|197.5
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|OF
|252
|183
|186
|209
|197
|215.3
|198
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|162
|223
|303
|173
|198
|199.3
|198.5
|Oscar Gonzalez
|CLE
|OF
|176
|169
|231
|221
|199
|201.3
|199
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|146
|261
|238
|160
|200
|193.8
|201.5
|Josh Rojas
|ARZ
|2B, 3B
|190
|213
|118
|254
|201
|207.3
|202
|Whit Merrifield
|TOR
|2B, OF
|186
|248
|177
|218
|202
|219.3
|202
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|P
|287
|200
|204
|186
|203
|212.8
|202.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|209
|195
|251
|196
|204
|220.0
|208
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|204
|212
|189
|275
|205
|207.5
|208.5
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|C
|188
|202
|215
|225
|206
|211.5
|210
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|238
|265
|161
|182
|207
|214.8
|210.5
|Brendan Rodgers
|COL
|2B
|245
|215
|193
|206
|208
|220.5
|211
|Anthony Rendon
|LAA
|3B
|224
|198
|290
|170
|209
|225.3
|212.5
|Brandon Drury
|LAA
|1B, 2B, 3B
|189
|227
|287
|198
|210
|214.3
|215
|Joey Meneses
|WAS
|1B, OF
|192
|238
|252
|175
|211
|220.3
|215.5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|222
|209
|209
|241
|212
|223.5
|216
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|3B
|266
|235
|196
|197
|213
|218.3
|216
|Paul Sewald
|SEA
|P
|247
|233
|199
|194
|214
|219.3
|216
|Andrew Benintendi
|CWS
|OF
|218
|214
|202
|243
|215
|235.5
|216.5
|DJ LeMahieu
|NYY
|1B, 2B, 3B
|237
|196
|190
|319
|216
|239.3
|216.5
|Seth Brown
|OAK
|1B, OF
|326
|228
|198
|205
|217
|214.5
|217
|Jean Segura
|MIA
|2B
|225
|199
|218
|216
|218
|215.0
|217
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|P
|217
|217
|286
|140
|219
|240.0
|218.5
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|P
|226
|179
|344
|211
|220
|216.8
|219
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|232
|197
|212
|226
|221
|226.5
|220
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|P
|219
|251
|221
|215
|222
|224.0
|222
|Ramon Laureano
|OAK
|OF
|207
|232
|245
|212
|223
|232.3
|223.5
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|P
|200
|282
|230
|217
|224
|238.3
|224.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|239
|367
|137
|210
|225
|226.3
|225
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|P
|206
|244
|254
|201
|226
|234.0
|225
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|P
|193
|257
|317
|169
|227
|250.5
|226
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|P
|208
|193
|357
|244
|228
|285.0
|229
|Christopher Morel
|CHC
|2B, OF
|229
|229
|518
|164
|229
|239.0
|231.5
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|P
|234
|222
|229
|271
|230
|229.3
|232.5
|Gavin Lux
|LAD
|2B, OF
|199
|266
|179
|273
|231
|253.8
|234.5
|Jorge Mateo
|BAL
|SS
|215
|254
|332
|214
|232
|256.5
|235
|Luis Urias
|MLW
|2B, 3B, SS
|231
|231
|325
|239
|233
|276.0
|235
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|P
|205
|225
|429
|245
|234
|231.0
|235.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|228
|243
|188
|265
|235
|227.0
|238
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|216
|264
|168
|260
|236
|236.0
|243
|Justin Turner
|BOS
|3B
|278
|263
|180
|223
|237
|239.3
|243
|Austin Hays
|BAL
|OF
|244
|242
|181
|290
|238
|217.8
|245.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|254
|279
|101
|237
|239
|292.5
|248.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|3B
|250
|189
|484
|247
|240
|258.0
|249
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|P
|248
|250
|246
|288
|241
|264.5
|249
|Joc Pederson
|SF
|OF
|223
|275
|340
|220
|242
|248.3
|249.5
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|P
|263
|230
|236
|264
|243
|259.3
|250
|Yasmani Grandal
|CWS
|C
|240
|260
|306
|231
|244
|247.5
|251
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B, SS
|212
|247
|255
|276
|245
|249.0
|251.5
|Austin Meadows
|DET
|OF
|273
|220
|261
|242
|246
|265.5
|252
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SD
|3B, SS
|242
|221
|337
|262
|247
|276.8
|252.5
|Trey Mancini
|CHC
|1B, OF
|259
|246
|407
|195
|248
|261.3
|254.5
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|P
|301
|252
|257
|235
|249
|260.5
|256.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|241
|297
|272
|232
|250
|254.8
|258
|Miguel Vargas
|LAD
|1B
|270
|268
|233
|248
|251
|277.3
|259
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|221
|370
|280
|238
|252
|271.0
|260
|Adalberto Mondesi
|BOS
|SS
|307
|369
|195
|213
|253
|276.0
|260
|Michael Conforto
|SF
|OF
|235
|245
|275
|349
|254
|247.3
|261
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|P
|260
|262
|201
|266
|255
|279.8
|263
|Alex Lange
|DET
|P
|196
|292
|397
|234
|256
|252.0
|263.5
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|ARZ
|OF
|257
|270
|194
|287
|257
|302.3
|263.5
|Jarred Kelenic
|SEA
|OF
|275
|211
|471
|252
|258
|254.8
|264.5
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|P
|272
|201
|289
|257
|259
|262.8
|265
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|P
|281
|307
|214
|249
|260
|250.0
|265
|Jesse Winker
|MLW
|OF
|268
|267
|263
|202
|261
|280.0
|267
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|256
|358
|278
|228
|262
|267.3
|267.5
|Kolten Wong
|SEA
|2B
|227
|258
|307
|277
|263
|317.3
|268.5
|Jorge Soler
|MIA
|OF
|284
|234
|498
|253
|264
|263.8
|271
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|274
|281
|232
|268
|265
|283.5
|271
|Eric Lauer
|MLW
|P
|249
|343
|292
|250
|266
|268.3
|271.5
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|P
|314
|216
|284
|259
|267
|277.8
|272
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL
|OF
|288
|320
|247
|256
|268
|275.3
|274.5
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|P
|319
|283
|266
|233
|269
|278.5
|274.5
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|P
|309
|256
|279
|270
|270
|296.8
|277
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|UT
|158
|184
|475
|370
|271
|276.3
|282
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
|286
|278
|295
|246
|272
|291.5
|282.5
|Randal Grichuk
|COL
|OF
|233
|368
|242
|323
|273
|286.0
|283
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|P
|305
|286
|273
|280
|274
|280.8
|284.5
|Christian Vazquez
|MIN
|C
|230
|324
|249
|320
|275
|287.5
|284.5
|Alex Wood
|SF
|P
|345
|276
|293
|236
|276
|284.8
|284.5
|Esteury Ruiz
|OAK
|OF
|298
|271
|319
|251
|277
|288.8
|285.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|243
|259
|341
|312
|278
|243.3
|286.5
|Wil Myers
|CIN
|1B, OF
|294
|290
|106
|283
|279
|276.5
|286.5
|Manuel Margot
|TB
|OF
|282
|291
|211
|322
|280
|291.3
|287
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|P
|321
|364
|253
|227
|281
|335.0
|287
|Andrew Painter
|PHI
|P
|295
|224
|542
|279
|282
|303.5
|287.5
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|P
|283
|218
|421
|292
|283
|285.0
|288
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|P
|292
|288
|288
|272
|284
|280.5
|288.5
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|P
|279
|298
|205
|340
|285
|295.8
|288.5
|Bryan De La Cruz
|MIA
|OF
|280
|274
|297
|332
|286
|298.0
|290
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|P
|271
|341
|271
|309
|287
|285.5
|290
|Nick Gordon
|MIN
|2B, OF
|253
|309
|274
|306
|288
|297.8
|290.5
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|OF
|404
|206
|282
|299
|289
|288.5
|290.5
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|P
|333
|287
|294
|240
|290
|310.8
|292
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|P
|410
|249
|268
|316
|291
|294.0
|296.5
|Giovanny Gallegos
|STL
|P
|276
|317
|256
|327
|292
|302.0
|298
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|P
|329
|364
|248
|267
|293
|282.8
|299.5
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|P
|300
|299
|208
|324
|294
|293.5
|301.5
|Craig Kimbrel
|PHI
|P
|330
|285
|241
|318
|295
|290.3
|301.5
|Alex Kirilloff
|MIN
|OF
|303
|219
|300
|339
|296
|295.5
|302.5
|Eric Haase
|DET
|C
|267
|355
|222
|338
|297
|309.0
|303
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|P
|337
|372
|269
|258
|298
|303.8
|303
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|251
|358
|301
|305
|299
|301.3
|303.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|261
|337
|276
|331
|300
|307.8
|303.5
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|P
|331
|302
|305
|293