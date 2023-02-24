RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Top-300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Baseball is back, at least in exhibition form. Movement up and down these rankings is sure to pick up speed once we get more than a few hours of spring training action under our belts, but there have already been enough changes — starting as early as the second spot in these rankings — that we thought it was time to release an update. Some of those adjustments are due to news, while others come about simply after changing how we think about a given player. Nothing tests your rankings better than actually needing to use them in a draft, and I know I've had a few cases already where the ranking in my heart (and hopefully head) doesn't match the ranking I put down on paper. Sometimes you just don't know for sure until you're on the clock.

The idea behind these rankings was described in our first Roundtable of the year, but here's a quick refresher: rankings from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman are combined into one table, with the players ranked by median rank by default. You can also sort by average ranking or by any of the four individual sets of ranks. We hope that seeing a variety of numbers for each player can serve a role that a simple ADP ranking can't, as both negative and positive views on a player are given equal weight. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers