Super Early 2024 Top 300 Rankings

Super Early 2024 Top 300 Rankings

James Anderson 
October 5, 2023

This article is part of our Baseball Draft Kit series.

The MLB Roundtable ranking crew (Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola, Erik Halterman) will have a full Roundtable update later this month, which I can't wait to check out. Since there are already NFBC leagues drafting (I'm currently in two Draft Champions) and probably some best balls up and running too, I figured I'd get a quick, super-early top 300 up for everyone's perusal.

These are intended specifically for 2024 standard 5x5 rotisserie redraft leagues with a slight lean to draft-and-hold and two-catcher formats, but they should be relevant to all formats. I isolated the relievers at the bottom with my thoughts on the position and how I like to attack it, which should make the top 300 (just hitters and starting pitchers) even more applicable across scoring formats. REMEMBER THIS if you're drafting off these rankings, relievers are not included in the top 300. 

I've included the positions each player will qualify at next year (20+ games to qualify) and noted free agents and potential free agents. 

Also for anyone unaware, I updated the top 400 prospect rankings earlier this week for the final time in 2023! The next set of rankings I'll be working on will be the dynasty rankings, and I think I'll release those right after the MLB postseason.

1Ronald AcunaOFATL
2Julio RodriguezOFSEA
3Corbin CarrollOFARI
4Bobby WittSSKC
5Mookie Betts2B/OFLAD
6Kyle TuckerOFHOU
7Freddie Freeman1BLAD
Bryce

1Ronald AcunaOFATL
2Julio RodriguezOFSEA
3Corbin CarrollOFARI
4Bobby WittSSKC
5Mookie Betts2B/OFLAD
6Kyle TuckerOFHOU
7Freddie Freeman1BLAD
8Bryce Harper1BPHI
9Fernando TatisOFSD
10Trea TurnerSSPHI
11Corey SeagerSSTEX
12Aaron JudgeOFNYY
13Spencer StriderSPATL
14Gerrit ColeSPNYY
15Matt Olson1BATL
16Austin Riley3BATL
17Juan SotoOFSD
18Yordan AlvarezOFHOU
19Shohei OhtaniUTFREE AGENT
20Jose Ramirez3BCLE
21Luis CastilloSPSEA
22Kevin GausmanSPTOR
23Gunnar HendersonSS/3BBAL
24Rafael Devers3BBOS
25Vladimir Guerrero1BTOR
26Elly De La CruzSS/3BCIN
27Ozzie Albies2BATL
28Royce Lewis3BMIN
29Luis RobertOFCHW
30Jose Altuve2BHOU
31Michael HarrisOFATL
32Zac GallenSPARI
33CJ AbramsSSWAS
34George KirbySPSEA
35Zack WheelerSPPHI
36Pete Alonso1BNYM
37Tyler GlasnowSPTB
38Bo BichetteSSTOR
39Francisco LindorSSNYM
40Marcus Semien2BTEX
41Eury PerezSPMIA
42Corbin BurnesSPMIL
43Randy ArozarenaOFTB
44Adolis GarciaOFTEX
45Josh LoweOFTB
46Blake SnellSPFREE AGENT
47Freddy PeraltaSPMIL
48Framber ValdezSPHOU
49Tarik SkubalSPDET
50Grayson RodriguezSPBAL
51Pablo LopezSPMIN
52Adley RutschmanCBAL
53Paul Goldschmidt1BSTL
54Logan WebbSPSF
55Nolan JonesOFCOL
56Christian Walker1BARI
57Triston Casas1BBOS
58Josh Jung3BTEX
59Logan GilbertSPSEA
60Gleyber Torres2BNYY
61Christian YelichOFMIL
62Cody BellingerOF/1BFREE AGENT
63Max FriedSPATL
64Nolan Arenado3BSTL
65Xander BogaertsSSSD
66Manny Machado3BSD
67Brandon WoodruffSPMIL
68Will SmithCLAD
69William ContrerasCMIL
70Kyle BradishSPBAL
71Nico Hoerner2B/SSCHC
72Aaron NolaSPFREE AGENT
73Joe RyanSPMIN
74Zach EflinSPTB
75Bobby MillerSPLAD
76Kodai SengaSPNYM
77Jesus LuzardoSPMIA
78Ha-Seong Kim2B/SS/3BSD
79J.T. RealmutoCPHI
80Ketel Marte2BARI
81Josh Naylor1BCLE
82Spencer Torkelson1BDET
83Nick CastellanosOFPHI
84Seiya SuzukiOFCHC
85Bryan ReynoldsOFPIT
86George SpringerOFTOR
87Marcell OzunaOFATL
88Yainer DiazCHOU
89Lane ThomasOFWAS
90Matt McLain2B/SSCIN
91Jazz ChisholmOFMIA
92Wyatt LangfordOFTEX
93Cedric MullinsOFBAL
94Alex Bregman3BHOU
95Zack Gelof2BOAK
96Mike TroutOFLAA
97Oneil CruzSSPIT
98Justin VerlanderSPHOU
99Tanner BibeeSPCLE
100Dylan CeaseSPCHW
101Hunter GreeneSPCIN
102Dansby SwansonSSCHC
103Bryson Stott2BPHI
104Yandy Diaz1BTB
105Noelvi Marte3BCIN
106Chas McCormickOFHOU
107Jordan WalkerOFSTL
108Andres Gimenez2BCLE
109Christian Encarnacion-Strand1BCIN
110Cal RaleighCSEA
111Max ScherzerSPTEX
112Sonny GraySPFREE AGENT
113Jose BerriosSPTOR
114Justin SteeleSPCHC
115Walker BuehlerSPLAD
116Gavin WilliamsSPCLE
117Junior Caminero3BTB
118Cole RagansSPKC
119Yoshinobu YamamotoSPFREE AGENT
120Michael KingSPNYY
121Sean MurphyCATL
122Willson ContrerasCSTL
123Anthony VolpeSSNYY
124Thairo Estrada2B/SSSF
125Tommy Edman2B/SS/OFSTL
126Francisco AlvarezCNYM
127Salvador PerezC/1BKC
128Spencer SteerOF/1B/3BCIN
129Ian HappOFCHC
130Anthony SantanderOFBAL
131Jorge SolerOFMIA* $12M player option
132Jake Burger3BMIA
133Bo NaylorCCLE
134Chris BassittSPTOR
135Merrill KellySPARI
136Kerry CarpenterOFDET
137James OutmanOFLAD
138Brandon NimmoOFNYM
139Joe MusgroveSPSD
140Chris SaleSPBOS
141Hunter BrownSPHOU
142Kyle SchwarberOFPHI
143Max Muncy3BLAD* $13.5M club option
144Willy AdamesSSMIL
145Riley GreeneOFDET
146Ezequiel TovarSSCOL
147Isaac Paredes1B/3BTB
148Gabriel MorenoCARI
149Luis Arraez2BMIA
150Edouard Julien2BMIN
151Nolan Gorman2BSTL
152Alec Bohm1B/3BPHI
153Ke'Bryan Hayes3BPIT
154Jordan MontgomerySPFREE AGENT
155Aaron CivaleSPTB
156Bailey OberSPMIN
157Bryce MillerSPSEA
158Lars NootbaarOFSTL
159Evan CarterOFTEX
160Jack SuwinskiOFPIT
161Jarren DuranOFBOS
162Clayton KershawSPLAD
163J.D. MartinezUTFREE AGENT
164Jackson ChourioOFMIL
165Jackson HollidaySSBAL
166Nathan EovaldiSPTEX
167John MeansSPBAL
168Ryan PepiotSPLAD
169Braxton GarrettSPMIA
170Eduardo RodriguezSPFREE AGENT
171Paul SkenesSPPIT
172Nathaniel Lowe1BTEX
173Keibert RuizCWAS
174Jonah HeimCTEX
175Rhys Hoskins1BFREE AGENT
176Vinnie Pasquantino1BKC
177Andrew Vaughn1BCHW
178Justin Turner1BBOS* $10.9M player option
179Zach NetoSSLAA
180Jeremy PenaSSHOU
181Trevor StorySSBOS
182Whit Merrifield2B/OFTOR* $6.8M mutual option
183Carlos RodonSPNYY
184Nick PivettaSPBOS
185Cristian JavierSPHOU
186Brayan BelloSPBOS
187Brandon PfaadtSPARI
188Mitch KellerSPPIT
189Logan O'HoppeCLAA
190Luis CampusanoCSD
191Lance LynnSPLAD* $18.5M club option
192Shane BieberSPCLE
193Nestor CortesSPNYY
194Yusei KikuchiSPTOR
195Matt Chapman3BFREE AGENT
196Shane BazSPTB
197Jordan LawlarSSARI
198Colt Keith2BDET
199Emmet SheehanSPLAD
200Shota ImanagaSPFREE AGENT
201Carlos CorreaSSMIN
202Taj BradleySPTB
203Bryan WooSPSEA
204Brandon Drury1B/2BLAA
205J.P. CrawfordSSSEA
206Maikel Garcia3BKC
207Alex Kirilloff1B/OFMIN
208Ryan McMahon2B/3BCOL
209Christopher MorelOFCHC
210Brandon Lowe2BTB
211Jameson TaillonSPCHC
212Nick LodoloSPCIN
213Reid DetmersSPLAA
214Triston McKenzieSPCLE
215TJ FriedlOFCIN
216Daulton VarshoOFTOR
217Teoscar HernandezOFFREE AGENT
218Yu DarvishSPSD
219Lucas GiolitoSPFREE AGENT
220Starling MarteOFNYM
221Leody TaverasOFTEX
222Pete Crow-ArmstrongOFCHC
223Anthony Rizzo1BNYY
224Luis SeverinoSPFREE AGENT
225Dean KremerSPBAL
226Eloy JimenezUTCHW
227Taylor WardOFLAA
228Masataka YoshidaOFBOS
229Max KeplerOFMIN* $10M club option
230Jeimer Candelario1B/3BFREE AGENT
231Ryan Mountcastle1BBAL
232Eugenio Suarez3BSEA
233Kyle HarrisonSPSF
234Nelson VelazquezOFKC
235Matt WallnerOFMIN
236Jonathan India2BCIN
237Jordan Westburg2B/3BBAL
238Parker MeadowsOFDET
239Chris TaylorOF/SS/3BLAD
240Josh Bell1BMIA* $16.5M player option
241Jose Abreu1BHOU
242Esteury RuizOFOAK
243Cristopher SanchezSPPHI
244Logan AllenSPCLE
245Michael WachaSPSD* 2-year $32M club/$18.5M player options
246Kutter CrawfordSPBOS
247Jose SiriOFTB
248Jasson DominguezOFNYY
249Jake FraleyOFCIN
250Steven KwanOFCLE
251Lourdes GurrielOFFREE AGENT
252Marcus StromanSPCHC* $21M player option
253Masyn WinnSSSTL
254Will BensonOFCIN
255Ryan JeffersCMIN
256Mason MillerSPOAK
257Endy RodriguezCPIT
258Alejandro KirkCTOR
259Ronny Mauricio2BNYM
260Jorge Polanco2BMIN* $10.5M club option
261Cade HortonSPCHC
262Zack LittellSPTB
263Luis Rengifo2B/SS/3B/OFLAA
264MacKenzie GoreSPWAS
265Ricky TiedemannSPTOR
266Trevor RogersSPMIA
267Reese OlsonSPDET
268Chase SilsethSPLAA
269Willi CastroOF/3BMIN
270Brice Turang2B/SSMIL
271Yoan Moncada3BCHW
272Drew WatersOFKC
273Matt VierlingOF/3BDET
274Johan RojasOFPHI
275Tommy PhamOFFREE AGENT
276Charlie MortonSPATL* $20M club option
277Jose QuintanaSPNYM
278Sal FrelickOFMIL
279Byron BuxtonUTMIN
280Garrett MitchellOFMIL
281Mike ClevingerSPCHW* $12M mutual option
282Henry DavisOFPIT
283Michael Massey2BKC
284Elias DiazCCOL
285Mitch GarverCFREE AGENT
286Danny JansenCTOR
287Gavin StoneSPLAD
288Tyler WellsSPBAL
289AJ Smith-ShawverSPATL
290Andrew AbbottSPCIN
291Edward CabreraSPMIA
292Tyler O'NeillOFSTL
293Oswald Peraza3BNYY
294Brett Baty3BNYM
295Orlando ArciaSSATL
296Austin HaysOFBAL
297Brent RookerOFOAK
298Jesus SanchezOFMIA
299Louie VarlandSPMIN
300Steven MatzSPSTL

Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani, Royce Lewis, Luis Robert, Jose Altuve, Tyler Glasnow, Max Fried, Manny Machado, Brandon Woodruff, Jazz Chisholm, Mike Trout, Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Cole Ragans, Michael King, Joe Musgrove, Chris Sale, Carlos Rodon, Eloy Jimenez, Riley Greene, Clayton Kershaw, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jackson Chourio, Jackson Holliday, Shane Baz, Nick Lodolo, Triston McKenzie, Carlos Correa, Jasson Dominguez, Mason Miller, Danny Jansen, Byron Buxton, Tyler O'Neill are all players I'd have ranked higher if I felt better about their chances of playing a full season.

MULTI-POSITION PLAYERS

Eligible at two positions:

Mookie Betts (2B/OF)

Gunnar Henderson (SS/3B)

Elly De La Cruz (SS/3B)

Cody Bellinger (OF/1B)

Nico Hoerner (2B/SS)

Matt McLain (2B/SS)

Thairo Estrada (2B/SS)

Salvador Perez (C/1B)

Isaac Paredes (1B/3B)

Alec Bohm (1B/3B)

Whit Merrifield (2B/OF)

Brandon Drury (1B/2B)

Alex Kirilloff (1B/OF)

Ryan McMahon (2B/3B)

Jeimer Candelario (1B/3B)

Jordan Westburg (2B/3B)

Willi Castro (OF/3B)

Brice Turang (2B/SS)

Matt Vierling (OF/3B)

Eligible at three positions:

Ha-Seong Kim (2B/SS/3B)

Tommy Edman (2B/SS/OF)

Spencer Steer (OF/1B/3B)

Chris Taylor (OF/SS/3B)

Eligible at four positions:

Luis Rengifo (2B/SS/3B/OF)

RELIEVER TIERS

I separated the relievers from everyone else because everyone attacks the position a little differently, so it's more relevant how I rank the relievers than how I rank relievers relevant to players at other positions. 

My strategy this year, like it was the past couple years, is to pay up for at least one high-end closer, and ideally another top-15 closer. I need saves to realistically win a competitive roto league, and the best way to ensure I have enough saves to compete is to take relatively safe closers. If you've got a different approach to the category that has worked for you in recent seasons, by all means stick with it.

By paying up for a high-end closer, I mean that I want one of Edwin Diaz, Emmanuel Clase, Devin Williams, Camilo Doval, Josh Hader, David Bednar, Raisel Iglesias, Jordan Romano or Jhoan Duran by the end of the fourth round. I then want one of Alexis Diaz, Ryan Pressly, Andres Munoz, Paul Sewald, Kenley Jansen or Evan Phillips as my second relatively safe closer. In the one draft-and-hold I've done that's gotten this far, Jansen and Phillips lasted until the 11th round, but I expect I'll need to take one from that (Diaz/Pressly/Munoz/Sewald/Jansen/Phillips) group by the end of the 10th round. If I don't execute this plan, there's a third tier with fine options that I think are a bit riskier than the relievers in the second tier, and then there's a fourth tier of mediocre incumbents, speculative plays and premium handcuffs. The order within the tiers is just personal preference and not that important.

 TIER ONE 
1Edwin DiazNYM
2Emmanuel ClaseCLE
3Devin WilliamsMIL
4Camilo DovalSF
5Josh HaderFREE AGENT
6David BednarPIT
7Raisel IglesiasATL
8Jordan RomanoTOR
9Jhoan DuranMIN
 TIER TWO 
10Alexis DiazCIN
11Ryan PresslyHOU
12Andres MunozSEA
13Paul SewaldARI
14Kenley JansenBOS
15Evan PhillipsLAD
 TIER THREE 
16Pete FairbanksTB
17Adbert AlzolayCHC
18Ryan HelsleySTL
19Clay HolmesNYY
20Yennier CanoBAL
21Tanner ScottMIA
22Craig KimbrelFREE AGENT
 TIER FOUR 
23Alex LangeDET
24Hunter HarveyWAS
25Jose LeclercTEX* $6.25M club option
26James McArthurKC
27Kyle FinneganWAS
28Carlos EstevezLAA
29Robert SuarezSD
30Jordan HicksFREE AGENT
31Ben JoyceLAA
32Matt BrashSEA
33Jose AlvaradoPHI
34Aroldis ChapmanFREE AGENT
35Bryan AbreuHOU

