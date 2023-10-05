Super Early 2024 Top 300 Rankings

This article is part of our Baseball Draft Kit series.

The MLB Roundtable ranking crew (Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola, Erik Halterman) will have a full Roundtable update later this month, which I can't wait to check out. Since there are already NFBC leagues drafting (I'm currently in two Draft Champions) and probably some best balls up and running too, I figured I'd get a quick, super-early top 300 up for everyone's perusal. These are intended specifically for 2024 standard 5x5 rotisserie redraft leagues with a slight lean to draft-and-hold and two-catcher formats, but they should be relevant to all formats. I isolated the relievers at the bottom with my thoughts on the position and how I like to attack it, which should make the top 300 (just hitters and starting pitchers) even more applicable across scoring formats. REMEMBER THIS if you're drafting off these rankings, relievers are not included in the top 300. I've included the positions each player will qualify at next year (20+ games to qualify) and noted free agents and potential free agents. Also for anyone unaware, I updated the top 400 prospect rankings earlier this week for the final time in 2023! The next set of rankings I'll be working on will be the dynasty rankings, and I think I'll release those right after the MLB postseason. 1 Ronald Acuna OF ATL 2 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA 3 Corbin Carroll OF ARI 4 Bobby Witt SS KC 5 Mookie Betts 2B/OF LAD 6 Kyle Tucker OF HOU 7 Freddie Freeman 1B LAD 8 Bryce