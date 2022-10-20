Fantasy Baseball
2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings - Way Too Early Top 300 Draft Ranks

Written by 
James Anderson 
October 20, 2022

This article is part of our Baseball Draft Kit series.

These standard 5x5 roto rankings for 2023 are meant as a starting point for you, the reader and perspective early drafter, and for me. My valuations will shift on many of these players in the coming weeks and months, but hopefully you can find this October valuations snapshot useful.

I'm not planning on taking starting pitching in the first couple rounds, especially in my pre-March drafts. My ranks reflect this. I had a profitable 2022 season, but it could have been more profitable if I'd completely ignored starting pitching in the first four rounds. Getting quality mid-to-late-round starting pitching is my greatest strength in redraft. However, if you feel more comfortable taking pocket aces or at least one ace in the first couple rounds, you should go that way. Similarly, I like taking early catchers and early closers, but if you don't, then you can obviously downgrade the catchers and closers. These rankings are more a reflection of my current roster construction blueprint for 2023 than a list of dollar values in descending order.

Let me know if you notice anything incorrect with the positional eligibility (20 games or position with most games played) or team/free agent designations.

The rest of my offseason content will be devoted to prospects and dynasty, so I won't be updating these rankings. However, feel free to ask any questions in the comments or on Twitter @RealJRAnderson.

TLDR: If you value a guy 30-50 spots higher/lower than I do, great. Go with that valuation

Fantasy Baseball Rankings - Top 300 for 2023 Drafts

 PlayerEligibilityTeam
1Trea TurnerSSFA
2Julio RodriguezOFSEA
3Ronald AcunaOFATL
4Jose Ramirez3BCLE
5Aaron JudgeOFFA
6Shohei OhtaniUT/PLAA
7Freddie Freeman1BLAD
8Yordan AlvarezOFHOU
9Kyle TuckerOFHOU
10Vladimir Guerrero1BTOR
11Mookie BettsOFLAD
12Juan SotoOFSD
13Manny Machado3BSD
14Bobby WittSS/3BKC
15Bryce HarperUTPHI
16Pete Alonso1BNYM
17Bo BichetteSSTOR
18Rafael Devers3BBOS
19Austin Riley3BATL
20Michael HarrisOFATL
21Sandy AlcantaraPMIA
22Corbin BurnesPMIL
23Gerrit ColePNYY
24Dylan CeasePCHW
25Aaron NolaPPHI
26Mike TroutOFLAA
27Brandon WoodruffPMIL
28Emmanuel ClasePCLE
29Paul Goldschmidt1BSTL
30J.T. RealmutoCPHI
31Edwin DiazPNYM
32Jazz Chisholm2BMIA
33Josh HaderPSD
34Jose Altuve2BHOU
35Nolan Arenado3BSTL
36Ozzie Albies2BATL
37Will SmithCLAD
38Shane BieberPCLE
39Jacob deGromPNYM
40Spencer StriderPATL
41Zack WheelerPPHI
42Alek ManoahPTOR
43Julio UriasPLAD
44Fernando TatisSS/OFSD
45Adley RutschmanCBAL
46Jordan RomanoPTOR
47Liam HendriksPCHW
48Randy ArozarenaOFTB
49Matt Olson1BATL
50Daulton VarshoC/OFARI
51Marcus Semien2BTEX
52Francisco LindorSSNYM
53Dansby SwansonSSFA
54Tommy Edman2B/SSSTL
55Shane McClanahanPTB
56Justin VerlanderPFA
57Luis CastilloPSEA
58Zac GallenPARI
59Carlos RodonPFA
60Max FriedPATL
61Yu DarvishPSD
62Max ScherzerPNYM
63Kevin GausmanPTOR
64Joe MusgrovePSD
65Logan WebbPSF
66Framber ValdezPHOU
67Kyle SchwarberOFPHI
68Bryan ReynoldsOFPIT
69Trevor Story2BBOS
70Cedric MullinsOFBAL
71Starling MarteOFNYM
72Corbin CarrollOFARI
73Salvador PerezCKC
74Ryan PresslyPHOU
75Raisel IglesiasPATL
76Felix BautistaPBAL
77Camilo DovalPSF
78Xander BogaertsSSFA
79Corey SeagerSSTEX
80Willy AdamesSSMIL
81Tim AndersonSSCHW
82Alejandro KirkCTOR
83Alex Bregman3BHOU
84Oneil CruzSSPIT
85Willson ContrerasCFA
86Gunnar Henderson3BBAL
87Vinnie Pasquantino1BKC
88George KirbyPSEA
89Luis SeverinoPNYY
90Andres Gimenez2BCLE
91George SpringerOFTOR
92C.J. Cron1BCOL
93Rhys Hoskins1BPHI
94Byron BuxtonOFMIN
95Luis RobertOFCHW
96Adolis GarciaOFTEX
97Teoscar HernandezOFTOR
98Devin WilliamsPMIL
99Ryan HelsleyPSTL
100Nestor CortesPNYY
101Kyle WrightPATL
102Tyler O'NeillOFSTL
103MJ MelendezC/OFKC
104William ContrerasCATL
105Jeremy PenaSSHOU
106Robbie RayPSEA
107Cristian JavierPHOU
108Nick LodoloPCIN
109Hunter GreenePCIN
110Wander FrancoSSTB
111Christian YelichOFMIL
112Triston McKenziePCLE
113Kenley JansenPFA
114Scott BarlowPKC
115Clay HolmesPNYY
116Seiya SuzukiOFCHC
117Amed RosarioSSCLE
118Giancarlo StantonOFNYY
119Eloy JimenezOFCHW
120Sean MurphyCOAK
121Blake SnellPSD
122Freddy PeraltaPMIL
123Chris BassittPNYM
124Tyler GlasnowPTB
125Jorge Polanco2BMIN
126Gleyber Torres2BNYY
127Jake McCarthyOFARI
128Nathaniel Lowe1BTEX
129Nick CastellanosOFPHI
130Taylor WardOFLAA
131Anthony Rizzo1BNYY
132Rowdy Tellez1BMIL
133Eugenio Suarez3BSEA
134Jose Abreu1BFA
135David BednarPPIT
136Daniel BardPCOL
137Carlos CorreaSSMIN
138Max Muncy2B/3BLAD
139Ty France1BSEA
140Christian Walker1BARI
141Hunter RenfroeOFMIL
142Anthony SantanderOFBAL
143Oscar GonzalezOFCLE
144Clayton KershawPFA
145Luis GarciaPHOU
146Jordan MontgomeryPSTL
147Pablo LopezPMIA
148Joe RyanPMIN
149Logan GilbertPSEA
150Steven KwanOFCLE
151Andrew Vaughn1B/OFCHW
152Drew RasmussenPTB
153Dustin MayPLAD
154Jeffrey SpringsPTB
155Charlie MortonPATL
156Ian HappOFCHC
157Mitch HanigerOFFA
158Josh Rojas2B/3BARI
159Vaughn Grissom2BATL
160Eric LauerPMIL
161Jon GrayPTEX
162Jake Cronenworth2B/1BSD
163Matt Chapman3BTOR
164Brady SingerPKC
165Brandon Lowe2BTB
166Harrison BaderOFNYY
167Jean Segura2BFA
168Nico HoernerSSCHC
169Josh Naylor1BCLE
170Josh Jung3BTEX
171Ke'Bryan Hayes3BPIT
172Ryan McMahon3BCOL
173Jose Miranda1B/3BMIN
174Alex CobbPSF
175Chris SalePBOS
176Sonny GrayPMIN
177Trevor RogersPMIA
178Anthony Rendon3BLAA
179Riley GreeneOFDET
180Ketel Marte2BARI
181Thairo Estrada2B/SSSF
182Luis Arraez2B/1BMIN
183Jonathan India2BCIN
184Aaron AshbyPMIL
185Reid DetmersPLAA
186Manuel MargotOFTB
187Lars NootbaarOFSTL
188Cody BellingerOFLAD
189Jesus LuzardoPMIA
190Jhoan DuranPMIN
191Gregory SotoPDET
192Lucas GiolitoPCHW
193Danny JansenCTOR
194Tony GonsolinPLAD
195Frankie MontasPNYY
196DJ LeMahieu2B/1B/3BNYY
197Nathan EovaldiPFA
198Lance LynnPCWS
199Tyler MahlePMIN
200Grayson RodriguezPBAL
201Andrew PainterPPHI
202Kyle BradishPBAL
203Andres MunozPSEA
204Bryson Stott2B/SSPHI
205Jose BerriosPTOR
206Roansy ContrerasPPIT
207Nick Gordon2B/OFMIN
208Javier BaezSSDET
209Jorge MateoSSBAL
210Christopher Morel2B/OFCHC
211Jeff McNeil2B/OFNYM
212Andrew BenintendiOFFA
213Michael KopechPCHW
214Edward CabreraPMIA
215Ha-Seong KimSS/3BSD
216Tylor MegillPNYM
217Josh Bell1BFA
218Kris BryantOFCOL
219Brendan Rodgers2BCOL
220Jameson TaillonPFA
221Seth Brown1B/OFOAK
222Ryan Mountcastle1BBAL
223Brandon Drury2B/3B/1BFA
224MacKenzie GorePWAS
225Marcus StromanPCHC
226Jon Berti2B/3BMIA
227Luis Urias2B/3B/SSMIL
228Alec Bohm3BPHI
229CJ AbramsSSWAS
230Travis d'ArnaudCATL
231Braxton GarrettPMIA
232Hayden WesneskiPCHC
233Paul SewaldPSEA
234Pete FairbanksPTB
235J.D. MartinezUTFA
236Brandon NimmoOFFA
237Alex VerdugoOFBOS
238Whit Merrifield2B/OFTOR
239Lance McCullersPHOU
240Jorge SolerOFMIA
241Isaac Paredes2B/3B/1BTB
242Bailey OberPMIN
243Brayan BelloPBOS
244Austin HaysOFBAL
245Yandy Diaz3BTB
246Merrill KellyPARI
247Patrick SandovalPLAA
248Alex KirilloffOFMIN
249Trey Mancini1B/OFFA
250Jose UrquidyPHOU
251Miles MikolasPSTL
252Corey KluberPFA
253Jack FlahertyPSTL
254Jorge LopezPMIN
255Tyler StephensonCCIN
256Craig KimbrelPFA
257Aroldis ChapmanPFA
258Alexis DiazPCIN
259Jose LeclercPTEX
260Tanner HouckPBOS
261Kolten Wong2BMIL
262Ramon LaureanoOFOAK
263Joey Meneses1B/OFWAS
264Brandon MarshOFPHI
265Cal RaleighCSEA
266Yasmani GrandalCCWS
267Tyler AndersonPFA
268Luis Rengifo2B/3BLAA
269Justin Turner3BLAD
270Triston Casas1BBOS
271Keibert RuizCWAS
272Bo NaylorCCLE
273Yoan Moncada3BCWS
274Garrett WhitlockPBOS
275Ranger SuarezPPHI
276Andrew HeaneyPFA
277Jesse WinkerOFSEA
278Gavin Lux2B/OFLAD
279Mike ClevingerPFA
280Miguel Vargas1BLAD
281Matt Mervis1BCHC
282Luis OrtizPPIT
283David RobertsonPFA
284Eduardo RodriguezPDET
285Alex WoodPSF
286Martin PerezPFA
287Steven MatzPSTL
288Ezequiel TovarSSCOL
289Jordan Walker3BSTL
290Lourdes GurrielOFTOR
291Hunter BrownPHOU
292Cody MorrisPCLE
293Kerry CarpenterOFDET
294Alek ThomasOFARI
295Jesus SanchezOFMIA
296Trevor LarnachOFMIN
297Michael ConfortoOFFA
298Luke Voit1BWAS
299Josh Donaldson3BNYY
300Jarred KelenicOFSEA

