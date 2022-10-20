2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings - Way Too Early Top 300 Draft Ranks

This article is part of our Baseball Draft Kit series.

These standard 5x5 roto rankings for 2023 are meant as a starting point for you, the reader and perspective early drafter, and for me. My valuations will shift on many of these players in the coming weeks and months, but hopefully you can find this October valuations snapshot useful.

I'm not planning on taking starting pitching in the first couple rounds, especially in my pre-March drafts. My ranks reflect this. I had a profitable 2022 season, but it could have been more profitable if I'd completely ignored starting pitching in the first four rounds. Getting quality mid-to-late-round starting pitching is my greatest strength in redraft. However, if you feel more comfortable taking pocket aces or at least one ace in the first couple rounds, you should go that way. Similarly, I like taking early catchers and early closers, but if you don't, then you can obviously downgrade the catchers and closers. These rankings are more a reflection of my current roster construction blueprint for 2023 than a list of dollar values in descending order.

Let me know if you notice anything incorrect with the positional eligibility (20 games or position with most games played) or team/free agent designations.

The rest of my offseason content will be devoted to prospects and dynasty, so I won't be updating these rankings. However, feel free to ask any questions in the comments or on Twitter @RealJRAnderson.

TLDR: If you value a guy 30-50 spots higher/lower than I do, great. Go with that valuation