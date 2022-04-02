RotoWire Roundtable: Composite Top 300 Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
April 2, 2022 Update:
If you are unfamiliar with our Roundtable series...
Jeff Erickson's projections drive our custom rankings. I have a separate set of 5x5 rotisserie rankings on our site, to offer another opinion on the player pool.
But there are always going to be biases in our analysis. To help weed those out and provide the most balanced fantasy baseball rankings we can offer, we add the Top 350s of Todd Zola and Erik Halterman to form this composite Top 300 for the 2022 fantasy baseball season.
For these, we assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring with 23 active players (14 hitters, including two catchers, and nine pitchers).
You can sort the list below by individual ranker, and you can also sort by average ranking (AVG) or median ranking (Med). The default rank (Rk) is by median ranking.
Intro written by Clay Link
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|JE
|CL
|TZ
|EH
|1
|1.0
|1
|Trea Turner
|Dodgers
|SS/2B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3.0
|2.5
|Juan Soto
|Nationals
|OF
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|5.0
|4
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|SS
|4
|4
|4
|8
|5
|5.0
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|Blue Jays
|1B
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|5.8
|6
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|5
|6
|6
|6
|7
|7.8
|7.5
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|SP
|7
|8
|9
|7
|8
|8.3
|8
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|OF
|8
|7
|8
|10
|9
|8.8
|10
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|DH/SP
|11
|9
|12
|3
|10
|11.3
|12
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|OF
|14
|12
|7
|12
|11
|16.8
|14
|Max Scherzer
|Mets
|SP
|12
|15
|27
|13
|12
|14.5
|14
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|SP
|20
|10
|13
|15
|13
|15.8
|14
|Luis Robert
|White Sox
|OF
|9
|14
|26
|14
|14
|13.5
|14
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|OF
|15
|13
|10
|16
|15
|14.8
|14.5
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|10
|11
|18
|20
|16
|14.0
|15.5
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|16
|16
|15
|9
|17
|16.3
|17
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|3B
|17
|17
|20
|11
|18
|17.3
|17.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|SP
|13
|21
|16
|19
|19
|16.5
|18
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|19
|19
|11
|17
|20
|18.0
|18
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|18
|22
|14
|18
|21
|24.0
|20.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|23
|18
|17
|38
|22
|24.0
|24
|Ronald Acuna
|Braves
|OF
|27
|26
|21
|22
|23
|26.3
|25
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Blue Jays
|OF
|22
|20
|35
|28
|24
|25.0
|25.5
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|SS
|21
|25
|28
|26
|25
|27.0
|27
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|OF
|24
|35
|19
|30
|26
|29.5
|29.5
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|31
|28
|23
|36
|27
|30.5
|31
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|OF
|26
|29
|34
|33
|28
|36.8
|31
|Julio Urias
|Dodgers
|SP
|25
|37
|24
|61
|29
|35.0
|32
|Xander Bogaerts
|Red Sox
|SS
|33
|31
|22
|54
|30
|33.8
|32.5
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B/SS
|32
|33
|41
|29
|31
|32.8
|33
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|SS
|30
|34
|32
|35
|32
|43.0
|34
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|RP
|28
|23
|81
|40
|33
|34.3
|34.5
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C
|35
|30
|38
|34
|34
|45.8
|35
|Josh Hader
|Brewers
|RP
|29
|24
|89
|41
|35
|35.0
|35
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|SP
|37
|45
|33
|25
|36
|34.5
|35.5
|Whit Merrifield
|Royals
|2B/OF
|34
|27
|40
|37
|37
|39.0
|36.5
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|SP
|41
|52
|31
|32
|38
|40.5
|36.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|Cardinals
|OF
|43
|62
|30
|27
|39
|37.5
|37.5
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|36
|50
|25
|39
|40
|37.8
|41
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|48
|39
|43
|21
|41
|42.5
|44
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|C
|40
|32
|50
|48
|42
|45.8
|44
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|46
|42
|64
|31
|43
|47.3
|44
|Lucas Giolito
|White Sox
|SP
|42
|38
|46
|63
|44
|48.5
|45
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|3B/OF
|49
|41
|37
|67
|45
|49.8
|46.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|Dodgers
|C
|39
|40
|67
|53
|46
|47.8
|47
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|1B
|51
|61
|36
|43
|47
|43.5
|48
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|1B
|45
|51
|54
|24
|48
|56.5
|49.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|SP
|52
|47
|80
|47
|49
|68.5
|51.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|Angels
|RP
|38
|36
|135
|65
|50
|51.3
|51.5
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|47
|60
|56
|42
|51
|55.5
|53
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|OF
|44
|72
|62
|44
|52
|61.0
|54
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|OF
|53
|55
|85
|51
|53
|80.3
|55
|Adalberto Mondesi
|Royals
|3B
|60
|162
|49
|50
|54
|57.3
|55.5
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|72
|53
|58
|46
|55
|59.3
|57
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|SP
|50
|56
|73
|58
|56
|63.0
|57
|Jose Abreu
|White Sox
|1B
|66
|48
|39
|99
|57
|54.0
|57
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|OF
|55
|59
|42
|60
|58
|57.5
|57.5
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|SS
|62
|49
|53
|66
|59
|53.3
|58
|Robbie Ray
|Mariners
|SP
|56
|74
|60
|23
|60
|63.3
|59.5
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|2B
|68
|89
|51
|45
|61
|63.5
|60
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|85
|65
|55
|49
|62
|59.3
|60.5
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|71
|69
|45
|52
|63
|60.0
|63.5
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|2B/SS
|57
|70
|29
|84
|64
|75.3
|65.5
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|SP
|65
|66
|108
|62
|65
|66.8
|67.5
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|OF
|61
|43
|74
|89
|66
|71.5
|67.5
|Max Fried
|Braves
|SP
|64
|57
|71
|94
|67
|63.5
|67.5
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|OF
|63
|44
|72
|75
|68
|66.5
|68.5
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|79
|58
|44
|85
|69
|67.8
|68.5
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|2B/SS
|69
|46
|68
|88
|70
|71.0
|72
|J.D. Martinez
|Red Sox
|OF
|76
|79
|61
|68
|71
|71.0
|73
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B/OF
|73
|73
|48
|90
|72
|72.3
|73
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|SP
|86
|64
|82
|57
|73
|76.3
|75.5
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|SP
|91
|63
|70
|81
|74
|84.8
|77
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|77
|71
|77
|114
|75
|91.0
|78
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|SP
|88
|68
|153
|55
|76
|82.3
|81
|Lance Lynn
|White Sox
|SP
|75
|54
|113
|87
|77
|83.5
|81.5
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|SS
|93
|80
|78
|83
|78
|87.5
|81.5
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|RP
|58
|93
|129
|70
|79
|81.3
|82.5
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|SP
|83
|82
|88
|72
|80
|92.3
|83
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|SP
|82
|84
|144
|59
|81
|77.0
|83.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|94
|87
|47
|80
|82
|88.3
|84.5
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|3B
|80
|85
|84
|104
|83
|83.3
|86.5
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|OF
|92
|81
|104
|56
|84
|90.0
|87
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|RP
|54
|97
|132
|77
|85
|90.8
|87
|Dansby Swanson
|Braves
|SS
|74
|91
|83
|115
|86
|87.8
|88
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|2B/SS
|78
|77
|98
|98
|87
|90.0
|88.5
|Bobby Witt
|Royals
|SS
|81
|78
|105
|96
|88
|105.0
|89
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|RP
|59
|109
|183
|69
|89
|111.3
|90
|Aroldis Chapman
|Yankees
|RP
|97
|83
|201
|64
|90
|124.3
|92.5
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|RP
|70
|76
|242
|109
|91
|91.0
|92.5
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|SP
|84
|67
|112
|101
|92
|89.5
|93.5
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|2B/OF
|106
|96
|65
|91
|93
|92.5
|94
|Yasmani Grandal
|White Sox
|C
|98
|90
|106
|76
|94
|97.5
|94.5
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|RP
|96
|75
|126
|93
|95
|96.0
|94.5
|Frankie Montas
|Athletics
|SP
|90
|99
|90
|105
|96
|94.8
|95
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|3B
|87
|103
|63
|126
|97
|93.5
|95.5
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|107
|88
|76
|103
|98
|94.0
|97.5
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|OF
|101
|94
|57
|124
|99
|95.3
|100.5
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|2B
|100
|101
|69
|111
|100
|105.8
|101
|Cody Bellinger
|Dodgers
|OF
|126
|100
|95
|102
|101
|108.0
|101
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|1B/2B/3B
|110
|92
|75
|155
|102
|121.3
|102
|Kenley Jansen
|Braves
|RP
|67
|107
|214
|97
|103
|111.0
|103
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|SP
|108
|98
|167
|71
|104
|96.3
|104
|Franmil Reyes
|Guardians
|DH
|118
|95
|59
|113
|105
|112.5
|106.5
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|SP
|102
|111
|137
|100
|106
|113.3
|106.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|OF
|113
|154
|100
|86
|107
|106.8
|107
|Carlos Rodon
|Giants
|SP
|99
|118
|115
|95
|108
|104.8
|108.5
|Daulton Varsho
|Diamondbacks
|C/OF
|105
|136
|66
|112
|109
|122.0
|108.5
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|1B/2B
|109
|108
|189
|82
|110
|114.0
|109
|Jesse Winker
|Mariners
|OF
|116
|102
|146
|92
|111
|120.8
|110
|Rhys Hoskins
|Phillies
|1B
|114
|106
|190
|73
|112
|112.0
|112
|Willson Contreras
|Cubs
|C
|103
|121
|117
|107
|113
|111.8
|113.5
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|SS
|121
|86
|134
|106
|114
|110.0
|115.5
|Josh Bell
|Nationals
|1B
|122
|114
|87
|117
|115
|125.5
|117.5
|Jared Walsh
|Angels
|1B
|104
|163
|110
|125
|116
|116.5
|118.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B/OF
|115
|105
|124
|122
|117
|121.3
|119.5
|C.J. Cron
|Rockies
|1B
|112
|125
|114
|134
|118
|136.0
|120.5
|Craig Kimbrel
|White Sox
|RP
|131
|110
|229
|74
|119
|127.0
|121
|Luis Garcia
|Astros
|SP
|89
|123
|119
|177
|120
|119.0
|121.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Red Sox
|SP
|124
|124
|109
|119
|121
|122.0
|123
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|1B
|127
|119
|163
|79
|122
|133.3
|125.5
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|RP
|117
|130
|121
|165
|123
|121.0
|126
|Pablo Lopez
|Marlins
|SP
|154
|132
|120
|78
|124
|127.5
|127.5
|Sean Manaea
|Athletics
|SP
|135
|164
|91
|120
|125
|126.3
|127.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|Blue Jays
|OF
|143
|112
|94
|156
|126
|130.3
|128
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|SP
|144
|133
|123
|121
|127
|172.0
|128.5
|Corey Knebel
|Brewers
|RP
|129
|127
|304
|128
|128
|147.8
|129.5
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|3B
|125
|134
|111
|221
|129
|125.3
|130.5
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|SP
|95
|145
|143
|118
|130
|126.8
|130.5
|Tyler Mahle
|Reds
|SP
|130
|104
|131
|142
|131
|135.0
|131.5
|Chris Bassitt
|Mets
|SP
|111
|122
|141
|166
|132
|138.8
|132.5
|Avisail Garcia
|Marlins
|OF
|183
|142
|107
|123
|133
|148.0
|133.5
|Amed Rosario
|Guardians
|SS
|141
|126
|101
|224
|134
|138.0
|133.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|C
|128
|175
|139
|110
|135
|143.8
|135.5
|Justin Turner
|Dodgers
|3B
|140
|131
|188
|116
|136
|153.8
|136
|Austin Meadows
|Rays
|OF
|139
|120
|133
|223
|137
|140.5
|140
|Fernando Tatis
|Padres
|SS/OF
|134
|190
|92
|146
|138
|133.5
|140
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|1B/2B/SS
|123
|158
|96
|157
|139
|149.3
|140
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|SS
|151
|129
|127
|190
|140
|132.0
|141
|Nelson Cruz
|Nationals
|DH
|145
|194
|52
|137
|141
|139.3
|143.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|OF
|148
|148
|122
|139
|142
|144.5
|144
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|OF
|177
|113
|128
|160
|143
|150.3
|144.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|C/1B
|132
|180
|140
|149
|144
|138.5
|145
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|SP
|156
|135
|155
|108
|145
|150.0
|151.5
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|OF
|142
|128
|169
|161
|146
|151.0
|154
|Ty France
|Mariners
|1B/2B
|149
|159
|99
|197
|147
|145.3
|155
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|1B
|174
|138
|97
|172
|148
|151.0
|156
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|SP
|152
|116
|160
|176
|149
|153.8
|157
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|3B
|120
|139
|181
|175
|150
|173.5
|157.5
|Michael Conforto
|FA
|OF
|178
|137
|130
|249
|151
|157.0
|157.5
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|2B/SS/OF
|133
|140
|175
|180
|152
|162.5
|158
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|SP
|191
|167
|149
|143
|153
|149.8
|159
|Hunter Renfroe
|Brewers
|OF
|168
|179
|102
|150
|154
|163.5
|159
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|Blue Jays
|SP
|166
|144
|152
|192
|155
|151.8
|159.5
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|2B
|150
|117
|171
|169
|156
|171.0
|159.5
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|OF
|119
|143
|176
|246
|157
|172.0
|160
|Mitch Garver
|Rangers
|C
|163
|233
|157
|135
|158
|145.8
|162
|Luis Castillo
|Reds
|SP
|160
|166
|93
|164
|159
|174.0
|162
|Yuli Gurriel
|Astros
|1B
|165
|156
|159
|216
|160
|162.8
|163.5
|Trey Mancini
|Orioles
|1B
|182
|176
|142
|151
|161
|169.3
|163.5
|Andrew Benintendi
|Royals
|OF
|186
|141
|125
|225
|162
|164.8
|165.5
|Ian Anderson
|Braves
|SP
|153
|115
|213
|178
|163
|170.5
|167
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|OF
|161
|153
|195
|173
|164
|198.3
|167
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|SP
|172
|160
|299
|162
|165
|218.0
|167
|Mark Melancon
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|162
|172
|397
|141
|166
|178.5
|167.5
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|OF
|181
|232
|147
|154
|167
|166.8
|167.5
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|185
|147
|172
|163
|168
|165.0
|168.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|146
|207
|116
|191
|169
|155.8
|168.5
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|OF
|136
|201
|79
|207
|170
|163.3
|169.5
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|RP
|159
|181
|180
|133
|171
|189.8
|171
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|173
|169
|265
|152
|172
|172.0
|171
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|169
|146
|173
|200
|173
|165.8
|174
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|OF
|164
|184
|86
|229
|174
|167.8
|176.5
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|1B/OF
|175
|178
|182
|136
|175
|193.5
|177.5
|AJ Pollock
|Dodgers
|OF
|184
|171
|274
|145
|176
|198.8
|183
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|3B/2B/SS
|205
|161
|156
|273
|177
|182.8
|183.5
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|OF
|180
|214
|150
|187
|178
|185.5
|183.5
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|SP
|218
|149
|243
|132
|179
|186.8
|183.5
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|OF
|170
|251
|197
|129
|180
|190.3
|185.5
|Frank Schwindel
|Cubs
|1B
|189
|245
|145
|182
|181
|179.8
|186.5
|Jean Segura
|Phillies
|2B
|208
|177
|138
|196
|182
|194.8
|187
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|OF
|187
|187
|118
|287
|183
|192.8
|187.5
|Josh Donaldson
|Yankees
|3B
|171
|204
|252
|144
|184
|193.0
|190.5
|Joey Gallo
|Yankees
|OF
|202
|244
|179
|147
|185
|177.0
|192
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|SP
|197
|192
|192
|127
|186
|176.8
|193.5
|Kolten Wong
|Brewers
|2B
|198
|189
|103
|217
|187
|198.3
|194
|Jeimer Candelario
|Tigers
|3B
|229
|157
|248
|159
|188
|190.5
|194.5
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|2B/SS
|176
|213
|158
|215
|189
|196.0
|194.5
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|SP
|179
|227
|210
|168
|190
|196.0
|195
|Robbie Grossman
|Tigers
|OF
|204
|182
|212
|186
|191
|183.0
|195.5
|Tommy Pham
|FA
|OF
|195
|203
|196
|138
|192
|186.8
|197
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|OF
|192
|202
|205
|148
|193
|204.3
|198.5
|Taylor Rogers
|Twins
|RP
|137
|289
|260
|131
|194
|195.0
|199
|Adam Wainwright
|Cardinals
|SP
|138
|165
|244
|233
|195
|197.0
|199
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|SP
|225
|173
|164
|226
|196
|191.5
|199
|Mike Clevinger
|Padres
|SP
|199
|228
|199
|140
|197
|200.8
|199.5
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|OF
|147
|211
|257
|188
|198
|204.3
|199.5
|Brandon Belt
|Giants
|1B
|233
|185
|198
|201
|199
|230.3
|200.5
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|SP
|167
|155
|234
|365
|200
|211.8
|201
|Sean Murphy
|Athletics
|C
|251
|197
|194
|205
|201
|205.5
|202
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|SP
|217
|152
|187
|266
|202
|195.3
|202
|Luke Voit
|Padres
|1B
|226
|225
|151
|179
|203
|202.0
|202
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yankees
|SP
|213
|206
|191
|198
|204
|199.0
|203
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|207
|183
|202
|204
|205
|226.3
|204.5
|Jake McGee
|Giants
|RP
|158
|150
|346
|251
|206
|205.8
|205.5
|Scott Barlow
|Royals
|RP
|157
|255
|240
|171
|207
|197.0
|206.5
|Jonathan Schoop
|Tigers
|2B/1B
|214
|199
|148
|227
|208
|211.0
|208
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Braves
|C
|240
|188
|221
|195
|209
|214.3
|209.5
|Jacob deGrom
|Mets
|SP
|203
|235
|211
|208
|210
|215.3
|209.5
|Noah Syndergaard
|Angels
|SP
|224
|195
|275
|167
|211
|200.5
|209.5
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|2B/3B
|155
|196
|223
|228
|212
|205.5
|210
|Brandon Crawford
|Giants
|SS
|228
|193
|227
|174
|213
|207.0
|210
|Alex Wood
|Giants
|SP
|238
|234
|186
|170
|214
|225.8
|211
|Randal Grichuk
|Rockies
|OF
|209
|210
|272
|212
|215
|208.3
|211.5
|Michael Brantley
|Astros
|OF
|257
|186
|237
|153
|216
|221.8
|212.5
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|2B/OF
|222
|259
|203
|203
|217
|225.3
|214.5
|Jack Flaherty
|Cardinals
|SP
|302
|170
|220
|209
|218
|225.5
|215.5
|Christian Vazquez
|Red Sox
|C
|212
|219
|177
|294
|219
|217.0
|217.5
|Jonathan Villar
|Cubs
|3B/SS
|244
|191
|178
|255
|220
|232.0
|218.5
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|SP
|215
|222
|297
|194
|221
|227.5
|219
|Ramon Laureano
|Athletics
|OF
|230
|287
|208
|185
|222
|229.3
|219.5
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|OF
|221
|215
|218
|263
|223
|221.8
|220.5
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|234
|168
|207
|278
|224
|244.8
|222.5
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|2B/SS/OF
|236
|209
|185
|349
|225
|219.8
|223.5
|Eduardo Escobar
|Mets
|2B/3B
|210
|174
|258
|237
|226
|229.0
|224
|Mark Canha
|Mets
|OF
|232
|216
|161
|307
|227
|228.3
|224
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|OF
|231
|276
|217
|189
|228
|215.8
|224.5
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Giants
|SP
|211
|238
|162
|252
|229
|222.3
|225
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|SP
|242
|208
|256
|183
|230
|235.8
|231
|Eugenio Suarez
|Mariners
|3B/SS
|190
|231
|291
|231
|231
|222.8
|231
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|SP
|219
|261
|168
|243
|232
|211.5
|231.5
|Gary Sanchez
|Twins
|C
|245
|247
|136
|218
|233
|225.5
|232.5
|Harrison Bader
|Cardinals
|OF
|241
|224
|184
|253
|234
|265.8
|236
|Aaron Ashby
|Brewers
|SP
|252
|220
|378
|213
|235
|239.5
|239.5
|Andrew Heaney
|Dodgers
|SP
|256
|223
|249
|230
|236
|240.3
|242
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|C
|248
|263
|236
|214
|237
|215.8
|243
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|C
|247
|239
|247
|130
|238
|243.5
|243
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|2B/SS
|260
|248
|228
|238
|239
|246.0
|243.5
|John Means
|Orioles
|SP
|201
|229
|296
|258
|240
|247.0
|244
|Wil Myers
|Padres
|OF
|269
|218
|219
|282
|241
|282.3
|244.5
|Aaron Civale
|Guardians
|SP
|220
|254
|235
|420
|242
|243.0
|245
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|1B
|223
|267
|301
|181
|243
|246.5
|245.5
|Cal Quantrill
|Guardians
|SP
|261
|200
|230
|295
|244
|252.8
|247
|German Marquez
|Rockies
|SP
|263
|217
|231
|300
|245
|273.0
|248.5
|Gregory Soto
|Tigers
|RP
|188
|286
|407
|211
|246
|285.3
|248.5
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|SP
|206
|282
|215
|438
|247
|254.3
|250.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|1B
|227
|316
|200
|274
|248
|255.5
|251
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|SP
|193
|257
|327
|245
|249
|242.8
|252
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|OF
|239
|274
|193
|265
|250
|246.0
|252.5
|Omar Narvaez
|Brewers
|C
|259
|246
|165
|314
|251
|246.5
|254.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|SP
|273
|241
|204
|268
|252
|248.0
|255.5
|Miguel Sano
|Twins
|1B
|271
|258
|253
|210
|253
|251.5
|258
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|SP
|284
|237
|279
|206
|254
|264.5
|260.5
|Carson Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|C
|289
|318
|232
|219
|255
|267.8
|263.5
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|2B/SS
|293
|271
|251
|256
|256
|276.3
|264
|Jesus Aguilar
|Marlins
|1B
|283
|341
|245
|236
|257
|295.3
|266.5
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|OF
|243
|290
|408
|240
|258
|271.5
|267
|Cesar Hernandez
|Nationals
|2B
|313
|221
|209
|343
|259
|273.3
|268.5
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|RP
|262
|253
|303
|275
|260
|283.0
|270
|Gio Urshela
|Twins
|3B/SS
|264
|264
|276
|328
|261
|267.8
|270.5
|Yadier Molina
|Cardinals
|C
|305
|265
|225
|276
|262
|292.8
|270.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|OF
|258
|230
|400
|283
|263
|274.3
|271.5
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|SP
|290
|273
|264
|270
|264
|272.3
|272.5
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|OF
|281
|249
|295
|264
|265
|265.8
|273
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|2B/OF
|287
|301
|216
|259
|266
|282.0
|273
|Huascar Ynoa
|Braves
|SP
|255
|291
|398
|184
|267
|289.0
|273.5
|Corey Kluber
|Rays
|SP
|278
|266
|343
|269
|268
|281.0
|275.5
|Matt Barnes
|Red Sox
|RP
|253
|339
|298
|234
|269
|290.5
|277
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|SS
|276
|278
|241
|367
|270
|285.8
|278.5
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|SP
|266
|269
|288
|320
|271
|281.3
|280
|Zack Greinke
|Royals
|SP
|274
|252
|286
|313
|272
|294.0
|282
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|SP
|291
|373
|273
|239
|273
|374.8
|282
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|SS
|286
|673
|278
|262
|274
|286.3
|283
|Andrew Kittredge
|Rays
|RP
|249
|304
|262
|330
|275
|297.3
|283.5
|Chris Paddack
|Padres
|SP
|355
|284
|283
|267
|276
|288.5
|287.5
|Andrew McCutchen
|Brewers
|OF
|308
|285
|290
|271
|277
|312.8
|289.5
|Stephen Strasburg
|Nationals
|SP
|277
|302
|271
|401
|278
|303.5
|290
|Mike Moustakas
|Reds
|3B
|237
|260
|320
|397
|279
|312.8
|290
|Marco Gonzales
|Mariners
|SP
|319
|240
|261
|431
|280
|382.3
|291.5
|Elieser Hernandez
|Marlins
|SP
|306
|676
|270
|277
|281
|287.5
|292.5
|Jameson Taillon
|Yankees
|SP
|300
|256
|285
|309
|282
|294.8
|294
|Manuel Margot
|Rays
|OF
|344
|270
|318
|247
|283
|333.5
|295.5
|Raimel Tapia
|Blue Jays
|OF
|282
|309
|263
|480
|284
|301.5
|296
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|1B/3B
|366
|308
|284
|248
|285
|297.5
|298
|Luis Arraez
|Twins
|2B/3B/OF
|334
|329
|267
|260
|286
|316.3
|298.5
|Zach Plesac
|Guardians
|SP
|354
|243
|224
|444
|287
|318.3
|300
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|RP
|296
|272
|401
|304
|288
|316.8
|300.5
|Mike Zunino
|Rays
|C
|363
|431
|238
|235
|289
|306.5
|302.5
|Nicky Lopez
|Royals
|2B
|267
|298
|307
|354
|290
|288.8
|303.5
|Blake Treinen
|Dodgers
|RP
|314
|293
|170
|378
|291
|312.5
|304
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|OF
|329
|250
|392
|279
|292
|306.8
|304
|Taijuan Walker
|Mets
|SP
|357
|262
|302
|306
|293
|311.0
|304.5
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|RP
|303
|295
|306
|340
|294
|314.3
|306
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|OF
|365
|280
|316
|296
|295
|358.3
|308.5
|Jonathan Loaisiga
|Yankees
|RP
|285
|296
|321
|531
|296
|281.0
|312
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|2B
|304
|320
|174
|326
|297
|295.5
|312
|Eric Lauer
|Brewers
|SP
|279
|205
|345
|353
|298
|309.0
|312.5
|Austin Nola
|Padres
|C
|309
|389
|222
|316
|299
|310.5
|313
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|SS
|341
|275
|305
|321
|300
|298.0
|315
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|SP
|196
|279
|351
|366