RotoWire Partners
RotoWire Roundtable: Composite Top 300 Update

RotoWire Roundtable: Composite Top 300 Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
April 2, 2022

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

April 2, 2022 Update:

If you are unfamiliar with our Roundtable series...

Jeff Erickson's projections drive our custom rankings. I have a separate set of 5x5 rotisserie rankings on our site, to offer another opinion on the player pool.

But there are always going to be biases in our analysis. To help weed those out and provide the most balanced fantasy baseball rankings we can offer, we add the Top 350s of Todd Zola and Erik Halterman to form this composite Top 300 for the 2022 fantasy baseball season.

For these, we assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring with 23 active players (14 hitters, including two catchers, and nine pitchers).

You can sort the list below by individual ranker, and you can also sort by average ranking (AVG) or median ranking (Med). The default rank (Rk) is by median ranking.

Intro written by Clay Link

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJECLTZEH
11.01Trea TurnerDodgersSS/2B1111
22.52.5Jose RamirezGuardians3B2332
33.02.5Juan SotoNationalsOF3225
45.04Bo BichetteBlue JaysSS4448
55.05Vladimir GuerreroBlue Jays1B6554
65.86Gerrit ColeYankeesSP5666
77.87.5Corbin BurnesBrewersSP7897
88.38Bryce HarperPhilliesOF87810
98.810Shohei Ohtani

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJECLTZEH
11.01Trea TurnerDodgersSS/2B1111
22.52.5Jose RamirezGuardians3B2332
33.02.5Juan SotoNationalsOF3225
45.04Bo BichetteBlue JaysSS4448
55.05Vladimir GuerreroBlue Jays1B6554
65.86Gerrit ColeYankeesSP5666
77.87.5Corbin BurnesBrewersSP7897
88.38Bryce HarperPhilliesOF87810
98.810Shohei OhtaniAngelsDH/SP119123
1011.312Kyle TuckerAstrosOF1412712
1116.814Max ScherzerMetsSP12152713
1214.514Walker BuehlerDodgersSP20101315
1315.814Luis RobertWhite SoxOF9142614
1413.514Mookie BettsDodgersOF15131016
1514.814.5Ozzie AlbiesBraves2B10111820
1614.015.5Mike TroutAngelsOF1616159
1716.317Rafael DeversRed Sox3B17172011
1817.317.5Brandon WoodruffBrewersSP13211619
1916.518Freddie FreemanDodgers1B19191117
2018.018Manny MachadoPadres3B18221418
2124.020.5Yordan AlvarezAstrosOF23181738
2224.024Ronald AcunaBravesOF27262122
2326.325Teoscar HernandezBlue JaysOF22203528
2425.025.5Tim AndersonWhite SoxSS21252826
2527.027Cedric MullinsOriolesOF24351930
2629.529.5Aaron JudgeYankeesOF31282336
2730.531Starling MarteMetsOF26293433
2836.831Julio UriasDodgersSP25372461
2935.032Xander BogaertsRed SoxSS33312254
3033.832.5Marcus SemienRangers2B/SS32334129
3132.833Trevor StoryRed SoxSS30343235
3243.034Liam HendriksWhite SoxRP28238140
3334.334.5Salvador PerezRoyalsC35303834
3445.835Josh HaderBrewersRP29248941
3535.035Aaron NolaPhilliesSP37453325
3634.535.5Whit MerrifieldRoyals2B/OF34274037
3739.036.5Shane BieberGuardiansSP41523132
3840.536.5Tyler O'NeillCardinalsOF43623027
3937.537.5Matt OlsonBraves1B36502539
4037.841Zack WheelerPhilliesSP48394321
4142.544J.T. RealmutoPhilliesC40325048
4245.844Francisco LindorMetsSS46426431
4347.344Lucas GiolitoWhite SoxSP42384663
4448.545Kris BryantRockies3B/OF49413767
4549.846.5Will Smith (LAD)DodgersC39406753
4647.847Paul GoldschmidtCardinals1B51613643
4743.548Pete AlonsoMets1B45515424
4856.549.5Sandy AlcantaraMarlinsSP52478047
4968.551.5Raisel IglesiasAngelsRP383613565
5051.351.5Austin RileyBraves3B47605642
5155.553Byron BuxtonTwinsOF44726244
5261.054George SpringerBlue JaysOF53558551
5380.355Adalberto MondesiRoyals3B601624950
5457.355.5Logan WebbGiantsSP72535846
5559.357Freddy PeraltaBrewersSP50567358
5663.057Jose AbreuWhite Sox1B66483999
5754.057Nick CastellanosPhilliesOF55594260
5857.557.5Wander FrancoRaysSS62495366
5953.358Robbie RayMarinersSP56746023
6063.359.5Brandon LoweRays2B68895145
6163.560Kevin GausmanBlue JaysSP85655549
6259.360.5Corey SeagerRangersSS71694552
6360.063.5Javier BaezTigers2B/SS57702984
6475.365.5Joe MusgrovePadresSP656610862
6566.867.5Randy ArozarenaRaysOF61437489
6671.567.5Max FriedBravesSP64577194
6763.567.5Eloy JimenezWhite SoxOF63447275
6866.568.5Jose AltuveAstros2B79584485
6967.868.5Jorge PolancoTwins2B/SS69466888
7071.072J.D. MartinezRed SoxOF76796168
7171.073Ketel MarteDiamondbacks2B/OF73734890
7272.373Charlie MortonBravesSP86648257
7376.375.5Jose BerriosBlue JaysSP91637081
7484.877Nolan ArenadoCardinals3B777177114
7591.078Justin VerlanderAstrosSP886815355
7682.381Lance LynnWhite SoxSP755411387
7783.581.5Carlos CorreaTwinsSS93807883
7887.581.5Ryan PresslyAstrosRP589312970
7981.382.5Yu DarvishPadresSP83828872
8092.383Trevor RogersMarlinsSP828414459
8177.083.5Bryan ReynoldsPiratesOF94874780
8288.384.5Alex BregmanAstros3B808584104
8383.386.5Giancarlo StantonYankeesOF928110456
8490.087Emmanuel ClaseGuardiansRP549713277
8590.887Dansby SwansonBravesSS749183115
8687.888Jazz ChisholmMarlins2B/SS78779898
8790.088.5Bobby WittRoyalsSS817810596
88105.089Edwin DiazMetsRP5910918369
89111.390Aroldis ChapmanYankeesRP978320164
90124.392.5Jordan RomanoBlue JaysRP7076242109
9191.092.5Alek ManoahBlue JaysSP8467112101
9289.593.5Tommy EdmanCardinals2B/OF106966591
9392.594Yasmani GrandalWhite SoxC989010676
9497.594.5Dylan CeaseWhite SoxRP967512693
9596.094.5Frankie MontasAthleticsSP909990105
9694.895Anthony RendonAngels3B8710363126
9793.595.5Christian YelichBrewersOF1078876103
9894.097.5Mitch HanigerMarinersOF1019457124
9995.3100.5Jonathan IndiaReds2B10010169111
100105.8101Cody BellingerDodgersOF12610095102
101108.0101DJ LeMahieuYankees1B/2B/3B1109275155
102121.3102Kenley JansenBravesRP6710721497
103111.0103Blake SnellPadresSP1089816771
10496.3104Franmil ReyesGuardiansDH1189559113
105112.5106.5Shane McClanahanRaysSP102111137100
106113.3106.5Kyle SchwarberPhilliesOF11315410086
107106.8107Carlos RodonGiantsSP9911811595
108104.8108.5Daulton VarshoDiamondbacksC/OF10513666112
109122.0108.5Max MuncyDodgers1B/2B10910818982
110114.0109Jesse WinkerMarinersOF11610214692
111120.8110Rhys HoskinsPhillies1B11410619073
112112.0112Willson ContrerasCubsC103121117107
113111.8113.5Willy AdamesBrewersSS12186134106
114110.0115.5Josh BellNationals1B12211487117
115125.5117.5Jared WalshAngels1B104163110125
116116.5118.5Ryan MountcastleOrioles1B/OF115105124122
117121.3119.5C.J. CronRockies1B112125114134
118136.0120.5Craig KimbrelWhite SoxRP13111022974
119127.0121Luis GarciaAstrosSP89123119177
120119.0121.5Nathan EovaldiRed SoxSP124124109119
121122.0123Joey VottoReds1B12711916379
122133.3125.5Giovanny GallegosCardinalsRP117130121165
123121.0126Pablo LopezMarlinsSP15413212078
124127.5127.5Sean ManaeaAthleticsSP13516491120
125126.3127.5Lourdes GurrielBlue JaysOF14311294156
126130.3128Clayton KershawDodgersSP144133123121
127172.0128.5Corey KnebelBrewersRP129127304128
128147.8129.5Matt ChapmanBlue Jays3B125134111221
129125.3130.5Sonny GrayTwinsSP95145143118
130126.8130.5Tyler MahleRedsSP130104131142
131135.0131.5Chris BassittMetsSP111122141166
132138.8132.5Avisail GarciaMarlinsOF183142107123
133148.0133.5Amed RosarioGuardiansSS141126101224
134138.0133.5Keibert RuizNationalsC128175139110
135143.8135.5Justin TurnerDodgers3B140131188116
136153.8136Austin MeadowsRaysOF139120133223
137140.5140Fernando TatisPadresSS/OF13419092146
138133.5140Jake CronenworthPadres1B/2B/SS12315896157
139149.3140Gleyber TorresYankeesSS151129127190
140132.0141Nelson CruzNationalsDH14519452137
141139.3143.5Marcell OzunaBravesOF148148122139
142144.5144Alex VerdugoRed SoxOF177113128160
143150.3144.5Tyler StephensonRedsC/1B132180140149
144138.5145Eduardo RodriguezTigersSP156135155108
145150.0151.5Trent GrishamPadresOF142128169161
146151.0154Ty FranceMariners1B/2B14915999197
147145.3155Anthony RizzoYankees1B17413897172
148151.0156Framber ValdezAstrosSP152116160176
149153.8157Ke'Bryan HayesPirates3B120139181175
150173.5157.5Michael ConfortoFAOF178137130249
151157.0157.5Chris TaylorDodgers2B/SS/OF133140175180
152162.5158Chris SaleRed SoxSP191167149143
153149.8159Hunter RenfroeBrewersOF168179102150
154163.5159Hyun Jin RyuBlue JaysSP166144152192
155151.8159.5Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox2B150117171169
156171.0159.5Dylan CarlsonCardinalsOF119143176246
157172.0160Mitch GarverRangersC163233157135
158145.8162Luis CastilloRedsSP16016693164
159174.0162Yuli GurrielAstros1B165156159216
160162.8163.5Trey ManciniOrioles1B182176142151
161169.3163.5Andrew BenintendiRoyalsOF186141125225
162164.8165.5Ian AndersonBravesSP153115213178
163170.5167Jarred KelenicMarinersOF161153195173
164198.3167Patrick SandovalAngelsSP172160299162
165218.0167Mark MelanconDiamondbacksRP162172397141
166178.5167.5Charlie BlackmonRockiesOF181232147154
167166.8167.5Zac GallenDiamondbacksSP185147172163
168165.0168.5Seiya SuzukiCubsOF146207116191
169155.8168.5Myles StrawGuardiansOF13620179207
170163.3169.5Michael KopechWhite SoxRP159181180133
171189.8171Tarik SkubalTigersSP173169265152
172172.0171Logan GilbertMarinersSP169146173200
173165.8174Eddie RosarioBravesOF16418486229
174167.8176.5Alex KirilloffTwins1B/OF175178182136
175193.5177.5AJ PollockDodgersOF184171274145
176198.8183Luis UriasBrewers3B/2B/SS205161156273
177182.8183.5Adolis GarciaRangersOF180214150187
178185.5183.5Tanner HouckRed SoxSP218149243132
179186.8183.5Akil BaddooTigersOF170251197129
180190.3185.5Frank SchwindelCubs1B189245145182
181179.8186.5Jean SeguraPhillies2B208177138196
182194.8187Austin HaysOriolesOF187187118287
183192.8187.5Josh DonaldsonYankees3B171204252144
184193.0190.5Joey GalloYankeesOF202244179147
185177.0192Ranger SuarezPhilliesSP197192192127
186176.8193.5Kolten WongBrewers2B198189103217
187198.3194Jeimer CandelarioTigers3B229157248159
188190.5194.5Brendan RodgersRockies2B/SS176213158215
189196.0194.5Luis SeverinoYankeesSP179227210168
190196.0195Robbie GrossmanTigersOF204182212186
191183.0195.5Tommy PhamFAOF195203196138
192186.8197Jorge SolerMarlinsOF192202205148
193204.3198.5Taylor RogersTwinsRP137289260131
194195.0199Adam WainwrightCardinalsSP138165244233
195197.0199Marcus StromanCubsSP225173164226
196191.5199Mike ClevingerPadresSP199228199140
197200.8199.5Adam DuvallBravesOF147211257188
198204.3199.5Brandon BeltGiants1B233185198201
199230.3200.5Jose UrquidyAstrosSP167155234365
200211.8201Sean MurphyAthleticsC251197194205
201205.5202Shane BazRaysSP217152187266
202195.3202Luke VoitPadres1B226225151179
203202.0202Jordan MontgomeryYankeesSP213206191198
204199.0203Joe RyanTwinsSP207183202204
205226.3204.5Jake McGeeGiantsRP158150346251
206205.8205.5Scott BarlowRoyalsRP157255240171
207197.0206.5Jonathan SchoopTigers2B/1B214199148227
208211.0208Travis d'ArnaudBravesC240188221195
209214.3209.5Jacob deGromMetsSP203235211208
210215.3209.5Noah SyndergaardAngelsSP224195275167
211200.5209.5Ryan McMahonRockies2B/3B155196223228
212205.5210Brandon CrawfordGiantsSS228193227174
213207.0210Alex WoodGiantsSP238234186170
214225.8211Randal GrichukRockiesOF209210272212
215208.3211.5Michael BrantleyAstrosOF257186237153
216221.8212.5Enrique HernandezRed Sox2B/OF222259203203
217225.3214.5Jack FlahertyCardinalsSP302170220209
218225.5215.5Christian VazquezRed SoxC212219177294
219217.0217.5Jonathan VillarCubs3B/SS244191178255
220232.0218.5Jon GrayRangersSP215222297194
221227.5219Ramon LaureanoAthleticsOF230287208185
222229.3219.5Anthony SantanderOriolesOF221215218263
223221.8220.5Ian HappCubsOF234168207278
224244.8222.5Josh RojasDiamondbacks2B/SS/OF236209185349
225219.8223.5Eduardo EscobarMets2B/3B210174258237
226229.0224Mark CanhaMetsOF232216161307
227228.3224Jesus SanchezMarlinsOF231276217189
228215.8224.5Anthony DeSclafaniGiantsSP211238162252
229222.3225Alex CobbGiantsSP242208256183
230235.8231Eugenio SuarezMariners3B/SS190231291231
231222.8231Bailey OberTwinsSP219261168243
232211.5231.5Gary SanchezTwinsC245247136218
233225.5232.5Harrison BaderCardinalsOF241224184253
234265.8236Aaron AshbyBrewersSP252220378213
235239.5239.5Andrew HeaneyDodgersSP256223249230
236240.3242Elias DiazRockiesC248263236214
237215.8243Alejandro KirkBlue JaysC247239247130
238243.5243Gavin LuxDodgers2B/SS260248228238
239246.0243.5John MeansOriolesSP201229296258
240247.0244Wil MyersPadresOF269218219282
241282.3244.5Aaron CivaleGuardiansSP220254235420
242243.0245Spencer TorkelsonTigers1B223267301181
243246.5245.5Cal QuantrillGuardiansSP261200230295
244252.8247German MarquezRockiesSP263217231300
245273.0248.5Gregory SotoTigersRP188286407211
246285.3248.5Kyle HendricksCubsSP206282215438
247254.3250.5Nathaniel LoweRangers1B227316200274
248255.5251Triston McKenzieGuardiansSP193257327245
249242.8252Mike YastrzemskiGiantsOF239274193265
250246.0252.5Omar NarvaezBrewersC259246165314
251246.5254.5Drew RasmussenRaysSP273241204268
252248.0255.5Miguel SanoTwins1B271258253210
253251.5258Yusei KikuchiBlue JaysSP284237279206
254264.5260.5Carson KellyDiamondbacksC289318232219
255267.8263.5Andres GimenezGuardians2B/SS293271251256
256276.3264Jesus AguilarMarlins1B283341245236
257295.3266.5Jo AdellAngelsOF243290408240
258271.5267Cesar HernandezNationals2B313221209343
259273.3268.5David BednarPiratesRP262253303275
260283.0270Gio UrshelaTwins3B/SS264264276328
261267.8270.5Yadier MolinaCardinalsC305265225276
262292.8270.5Andrew VaughnWhite SoxOF258230400283
263274.3271.5Tony GonsolinDodgersSP290273264270
264272.3272.5Max KeplerTwinsOF281249295264
265265.8273Jeff McNeilMets2B/OF287301216259
266282.0273Huascar YnoaBravesSP255291398184
267289.0273.5Corey KluberRaysSP278266343269
268281.0275.5Matt BarnesRed SoxRP253339298234
269290.5277Oneil CruzPiratesSS276278241367
270285.8278.5Casey MizeTigersSP266269288320
271281.3280Zack GreinkeRoyalsSP274252286313
272294.0282Carlos CarrascoMetsSP291373273239
273374.8282Isiah Kiner-FalefaYankeesSS286673278262
274286.3283Andrew KittredgeRaysRP249304262330
275297.3283.5Chris PaddackPadresSP355284283267
276288.5287.5Andrew McCutchenBrewersOF308285290271
277312.8289.5Stephen StrasburgNationalsSP277302271401
278303.5290Mike MoustakasReds3B237260320397
279312.8290Marco GonzalesMarinersSP319240261431
280382.3291.5Elieser HernandezMarlinsSP306676270277
281287.5292.5Jameson TaillonYankeesSP300256285309
282294.8294Manuel MargotRaysOF344270318247
283333.5295.5Raimel TapiaBlue JaysOF282309263480
284301.5296Alec BohmPhillies1B/3B366308284248
285297.5298Luis ArraezTwins2B/3B/OF334329267260
286316.3298.5Zach PlesacGuardiansSP354243224444
287318.3300Lucas SimsRedsRP296272401304
288316.8300.5Mike ZuninoRaysC363431238235
289306.5302.5Nicky LopezRoyals2B267298307354
290288.8303.5Blake TreinenDodgersRP314293170378
291312.5304Joc PedersonGiantsOF329250392279
292306.8304Taijuan WalkerMetsSP357262302306
293311.0304.5Robert SuarezPadresRP303295306340
294314.3306Lane ThomasNationalsOF365280316296
295358.3308.5Jonathan LoaisigaYankeesRP285296321531
296281.0312Nick MadrigalCubs2B304320174326
297295.5312Eric LauerBrewersSP279205345353
298309.0312.5Austin NolaPadresC309389222316
299310.5313J.P. CrawfordMarinersSS341275305321
300298.0315Jesus LuzardoMarlinsSP196279351366

