The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Rankings for Second Half Best Ball

July 10, 2023

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Drafting, and then doing nothing. Two of my favorite things.

Underdog Fantasy is running a second half best ball contest, beginning Friday, July 14. The primary tournament is the 7th Inning Stretch, with a $7 entry fee and a total of $150,000 in prizes, including $30,000 to the overall champ. The competition is survivor style, where teams need to survive a series of rounds.

The format is designed for multiple entries (150 max) with drafts having started already. However, the leagues are essentially sit and go, with drafts taking about an hour, so it is still possible to build a solid portfolio by the time action commences.

Click HERE for the complete rules.

The key to any best ball/points leagues scoring is adapting rankings to match the format. The active lineup consists of three starting pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders and a flex (either an infielder or outfielder). Catchers count in the infield pool, so there are five positions from which to choose an infielder, with only three for outfielders. Even though on the average, outfield production is better than infield, volume dictates outfielders being ranked ahead of infielders (and pitchers).

This outfield scarcity is well known among Underdog veterans, which often results in a lesser outfielder being drafted ahead of a superior infielder. Be careful; this could be a mistake. Yes, quality outfielders dry up fast, but you don't want someone with a solid outfield base then drafting the top infielders, because the room overreacted to the scarcity. You can draft quality infielders and pitchers before taking your first outfielder, but you'll want to draft your third outfielder before your third infielder or pitcher.

A full team consists of 10 active players and 10 reserves, with the site optimizing your lineup on a weekly basis. Most draft seven pitchers, six or seven infielders and six or seven outfielders. Many accomplished drafters opt for only six starting pitchers with seven infielders and seven outfielders.

With no in-season pickups, there is clearly some attrition-based luck, but you can also choose to embrace the variance and draft a high-upside roster, or load up on "safer" guys, but lacking a high ceiling. Of course, a combination works (boring early, chances later). In addition, with the contest encouraging multiple entries, you can diversify strategies, assembling some win or bust rosters, as well as some with boring, less injury-prone players.

The best teacher is experience. It's probably best to use the rankings below for your first couple of drafts, but as you get a feel for how things go, you can read the room and deviate to mesh with your drafting and roster building style.

Good luck, have fun, and if you happen to be in a draft with "ToddZ", go easy on him.

Underdog Best Ball Rankings

RankPlayerPOS
1Ronald Acuna Jr.OF1
2Shohei OhtaniOF2
3Mookie BettsOF3
4Kyle TuckerOF4
5Freddie FreemanIF1
6Matt OlsonIF2
7Jose RamirezIF3
8Paul GoldschmidtIF4
9Aaron JudgeOF5
10Fernando Tatis Jr.OF6
11Elly De La CruzIF5
12Adolis GarciaOF7
13Spencer StriderP1
14Juan SotoOF8
15Francisco LindorIF6
16Trea TurnerIF7
17Rafael DeversIF8
18Julio RodriguezOF9
19Gerrit ColeP2
20Austin RileyIF9
21Bryce HarperOF10
22Vladimir Guerrero Jr.IF10
23Pete AlonsoIF11
24Corey SeagerIF12
25Corbin CarrollOF11
26Marcus SemienIF13
27Bo BichetteIF14
28Wander FrancoIF15
29Randy ArozarenaOF12
30Yordan AlvarezOF13
31Jose AltuveIF16
32Ozzie AlbiesIF17
33Luis CastilloP3
34Bobby Witt Jr.IF18
35Nolan ArenadoIF19
36Will SmithIF20
37Framber ValdezP4
38Dylan CeaseP5
39Christian YelichOF14
40Alex BregmanIF21
41Manny MachadoIF22
42Nick CastellanosOF15
43Zac GallenP6
44Kyle SchwarberOF16
45Adley RutschmanIF23
46Kevin GausmanP7
47Luis Robert Jr.OF17
48Logan GilbertP8
49Michael Harris IIOF18
50Blake SnellP9
51Christian WalkerIF24
52Corbin BurnesP10
53Yu DarvishP11
54Bryan ReynoldsOF19
55Anthony SantanderOF20
56Byron BuxtonOF21
57Daulton VarshoOF22
58Joe MusgroveP12
59Masataka YoshidaOF23
60Steven KwanOF24
61George KirbyP13
62Luis ArraezIF25
63Anthony VolpeIF26
64Tyler GlasnowP14
65Cedric MullinsOF25
66Jordan WalkerOF26
67Riley GreeneOF27
68J.D. MartinezOF28
69Teoscar HernandezOF29
70Xander BogaertsIF27
71Mitch KellerP15
72Gunnar HendersonIF28
73Brandon NimmoOF30
74Josh JungIF29
75Ian HappOF31
76Justin TurnerOF32
77Jonathan IndiaIF30
78J.T. RealmutoIF31
79Marcus StromanP16
80Cody BellingerOF33
81Dansby SwansonIF32
82Aaron NolaP17
83Ketel MarteIF33
84Chris BassittP18
85Zack WheelerP19
86George SpringerOF34
87Gleyber TorresIF34
88Nathaniel LoweIF35
89Michael KopechP20
90Jorge SolerOF35
91James PaxtonP21
92Matt ChapmanIF36
93Nico HoernerIF37
94Kenta MaedaP22
95Max MuncyIF38
96Ty FranceIF39
97Shane McClanahanP23
98Andres GimenezIF40
99Kodai SengaP24
100Alex VerdugoOF36
101Bryson StottIF41
102Logan WebbP25
103Justin VerlanderP26
104Merrill KellyP27
105Sean MurphyIF42
106Sandy AlcantaraP28
107Justin SteeleP29
108Jon GrayP30
109Yandy DiazIF43
110Spencer SteerIF44
111Christopher MorelIF45
112Ranger SuarezP31
113Jose BerriosP32
114Sonny GrayP33
115Willy AdamesIF46
116James OutmanOF37
117Max ScherzerP34
118Julio UriasP35
119Tyler WellsP36
120Brayan BelloP37
121Eugenio SuarezIF47
122Jeremy PenaIF48
123Tommy EdmanIF49
124Jazz Chisholm Jr.OF38
125Ryan MountcastleIF50
126Lance LynnP38
127Spencer TorkelsonIF51
128Alec BohmIF52
129Bailey OberP39
130Jose AbreuIF53
131Shane BieberP40
132Marcell OzunaOF39
133Josh BellOF40
134Ryan McMahonIF54
135Jeff McNeilIF55
136Thairo EstradaIF56
137Luis SeverinoP41
138Luis GarciaP42
139Austin HaysOF41
140Starling MarteOF42
141Anthony RizzoIF57
142Bryce MillerP43
143Harrison BaderOF43
144Kerry CarpenterOF44
145Tarik SkubalP44
146Trevor StoryIF58
147Drew WatersOF45
148Salvador PerezIF59
149Charlie MortonP45
150Alex WoodP46
151Lane ThomasOF46
152Amed RosarioIF60
153Javier BaezIF61
154Brandon WoodruffP47
155Mike TroutOF47
156MJ MelendezOF48
157Isaac ParedesIF62
158Rowdy TellezIF63
159Whit MerrifieldOF49
160Carlos CorreaIF64
161Eduardo RodriguezP48
162Lucas GiolitoP49
163Cristian JavierP50
164Andrew BenintendiOF50
165Eloy JimenezOF51
166Zach NetoIF65
167Pablo LopezP51
168Nick PrattoOF52
169Carlos RodonP52
170Jordan MontgomeryP53
171Francisco AlvarezIF66
172Taj BradleyP54
173Kutter CrawfordP55
174Jeimer CandelarioIF67
175Brendan DonovanIF68
176Trent GrishamOF53
177Seiya SuzukiOF54
178Adam DuvallOF55
179Tyler StephensonIF69
180Hunter BrownP56
181Tim AndersonIF70
182Kyle BradishP57
183CJ AbramsIF71
184Ross StriplingP58
185Jarred KelenicOF56
186Kris BryantOF57
187Freddy PeraltaP59
188TJ FriedlOF58
189Jarren DuranOF59
190Bryce ElderP60
191MacKenzie GoreP61
192Charlie BlackmonOF60
193Zach EflinP62
194Michael ConfortoOF61
195Miles MikolasP63
196Yusei KikuchiP64
197Triston CasasIF72
198Brian AndersonOF62
199Lars NootbaarOF63
200Luis MatosOF64
201Brady SingerP65
202Domingo GermanP66
203Logan AllenP67
204Joe RyanP68
205Martin PerezP69
206Braxton GarrettP70
207Jesus LuzardoP71
208Jesus SanchezOF65
209Joey WiemerOF66
210Ezequiel TovarIF73
211Jameson TaillonP72
212Clayton KershawP73
213Joey MenesesOF67
214Josh NaylorIF74
215Maikel GarciaIF75
216Andrew HeaneyP74
217Mike YastrzemskiOF68
218Manuel MargotOF69
219Nick MatonIF76
220Brandon MarshOF70
221Zach McKinstryIF77
222Michael WachaP75
223Max KeplerOF71
224Brandon CrawfordIF78
225Esteury RuizOF72
226Ryan NodaIF79
227Brett BatyIF80
228Hunter GreeneP76
229Lourdes Gurriel Jr.OF73
230Jake McCarthyOF74
231Tommy PhamOF75
232Jose SiriOF76
233Seth LugoP77
234Jake FraleyOF77
235Travis d'ArnaudIF81
236Adam WainwrightP78
237Chas McCormickOF78
238Andrew VaughnIF82
239Bryan De La CruzOF79
240Kyle HendricksP79
241Leody TaverasOF80
242Jack SuwinskiOF81
243Nolan JonesOF82
244Jake CronenworthIF83
245Edward OlivaresOF83
246J.P. CrawfordIF84
247Carlos SantanaIF85
248DJ LeMahieuIF86
249Josh LoweOF84
250Jurickson ProfarOF85
251Seth BrownOF86
252AJ PollockOF87
253Taylor WardOF88
254Dylan CarlsonOF89
255Joey GalloIF87
256Aaron CivaleP80
257Oneil CruzIF88
258Luis GarciaIF89
259Luis UriasIF90
260Patrick SandovalP81
261Tony GonsolinP82
262Giancarlo StantonOF90
263Ke'Bryan HayesIF91
264Joc PedersonOF91
265Ha-Seong KimIF92
266Patrick WisdomIF93
267Tyler AndersonP83
268Jack FlahertyP84
269Max FriedP85
270Hunter RenfroeOF92
271Nolan GormanIF94
272Jose QuintanaP86
273Willson ContrerasIF95
274Luis RengifoIF96
275Alex KirilloffOF93
276Andrew McCutchenOF94
277Jorge PolancoIF97
278Anthony DeSclafaniP87
279Alek ManoahP88
280Mark CanhaOF95
281Chris TaylorIF98
282Kyle FreelandP89
283Zack GreinkeP90
284Brandon DruryIF99
285Keibert RuizIF100
286Michael LorenzenP91
287Dominic SmithIF101
288Eddie RosarioOF96
289Matt VierlingOF97
290Oscar ColasOF98
291Anthony RendonIF102
292Miguel VargasIF103
293Will BrennanOF99
294Michael BrantleyOF100
295William ContrerasIF104
296Taylor WallsIF105
297Edouard JulienIF106
298C.J. CronIF107
299Myles StrawOF101
300Dylan MooreOF102
301Elvis AndrusIF108
302Ezequiel DuranIF109
303Luke RaleyOF103
304Pavin SmithOF104
305JJ BledayOF105
306Jake BurgerIF110
307Corey JulksOF106
308Royce LewisIF111
309Geraldo PerdomoIF112
310Mickey MoniakOF107
311Jace PetersonIF113
312LaMonte Wade Jr.OF108
313Brent RookerOF109
314Austin MeadowsOF110
315Garrett CooperIF114
316Brenton DoyleOF111
317Jesse WinkerOF112
318Yoan MoncadaIF115
319Avisail GarciaOF113
320Corey DickersonOF114
321Dairon BlancoOF115
322Brandon LoweIF116
323Danny JansenIF117
324Connor JoeOF116
325Orlando ArciaIF118
326Bo NaylorIF119
327Yainer DiazIF120
328Gabriel MorenoIF121
329Michael MasseyIF122
330Alek ThomasOF117
331Adam FrazierIF123
332Jorge MateoIF124
333Blake SabolOF118
334Wilmer FloresIF125
335Akil BaddooOF119
336Matt MervisIF126
337Randal GrichukOF120
338Stone GarrettOF121
339Oswaldo CabreraOF122
340Nicky LopezIF127
341Jonah HeimIF128
342Cal RaleighIF129
343Joey VottoIF130
344Shea LangeliersIF131
345Tyler O'NeillOF123
346Rodolfo CastroIF132
347Alex CallOF124
348Victor RoblesOF125
349Jon BertiIF133
350Mitch GarverIF134

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
